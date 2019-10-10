25 Best Christmas Cakes Online: Craveable Buys

The Collin Street Bakery DeLuxe Fruitcake is a tantalizing Christmas cake that looks and tastes incredible. Each fruitcake contains a carefully curated ratio of pecans, golden pineapple, papaya, cherries, honey, and raisins that’s both spicy and sweet. It’s so delicious it will have you rethinking everything you thought you knew about fruitcakes.

The DeLuxe Fruitcake comes in a beautiful Christmas-themed tin to help keep the cake fresh throughout the holiday season. It makes a great gift to send to friends and family as well as a great centerpiece for your Christmas dessert table.

The version linked here weighs 2 lbs and 14 oz, which is more than enough for a large family. There is also a smaller version available that weighs 1 lb and 14 oz.