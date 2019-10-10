25 Best Christmas Cakes Online: Craveable Buys

The Christmas cake is a cherished tradition in countless households around the world. Whether you like cheesecake, chocolate cake, or the classic fruitcake, this list will help you find the perfect Christmas cake online for you and your family this holiday season.
The Collin Street Bakery DeLuxe Fruitcake is a tantalizing Christmas cake that looks and tastes incredible. Each fruitcake contains a carefully curated ratio of pecans, golden pineapple, papaya, cherries, honey, and raisins that’s both spicy and sweet. It’s so delicious it will have you rethinking everything you thought you knew about fruitcakes.
The DeLuxe Fruitcake comes in a beautiful Christmas-themed tin to help keep the cake fresh throughout the holiday season. It makes a great gift to send to friends and family as well as a great centerpiece for your Christmas dessert table.
The version linked here weighs 2 lbs and 14 oz, which is more than enough for a large family. There is also a smaller version available that weighs 1 lb and 14 oz.
If you’re a fan of cheesecake, you should definitely take a look at David’s Cookies Assorted Mini Cheesecakes, which comes with a dozen differently flavored cakes. They’re shipped in an attractive golden metal tin and are wrapped in a festive red paper that perfectly fits the Christmas season.
Not only do these cakes look great, but they taste delicious too! They’re also surprisingly large, weighing 5 oz each and measuring about 4 inches across. They’re big enough that multiple people can share a single cake, which is great since you’ll be able to try out the assorted flavors and find your favorites.
If you’re tired of eating fruit- and chocolate-flavored cakes around the holidays, then the Dulcet Original Old Fashioned Crumb Cake might be the best Christmas cake online for you. Each order comes with two 8″ x 8″ crumb cakes in a gorgeous gift-ready packaging. The cakes are extraordinarily moist and rich, and they’re layered with a healthy serving of crumbs and powdered sugar on top.
This cake is a particularly great buy around the holidays because it comes with two individually boxed cakes. You can either keep both for yourself or give one away while keeping the other. And their flavor is so neutral and delicious that just about anyone will be able to enjoy.
The TORTUGA Caribbean Original Rum Cake is a fantastic Christmas cake alternative for people who want a change from the traditional fruitcake. This delicious 16 oz cake is baked fresh in the Cayman Islands using Tortuga’s barrel-aged 5-year-old gold rum and has a sprinkling of walnuts for added texture and flavor.
Reviews for this cake are absolutely glowing, with many people saying it’s the best rum cake they’ve ever had, which is pretty impressive since you can have it delivered right to your door. The cake is extraordinarily moist and gives you a delightful rum aroma as soon as you open the package. The rum flavor strikes the perfect balance between being present but not overbearing.
If you want to order a Christmas cake online but aren’t a fan of fruit- or chocolate-flavored cakes, this might be the best option for you. TORTUGA also offers multi-packs of this particular cake in case one just isn’t enough. There are also rum cakes with additional flavors added in. My favorite is the Cinnamon Raisin!
The TORTUGA Caribbean Original Rum Cake is so delicious that I had to make special mention of TORTUGA’s Caribbean Original Rum Cake Gift Set, which comes with six 4 oz rum cakes that are perfect for giving to friends and family. The set linked here is exclusively the Original flavor, which is a rum-flavored poundcake with walnuts for texture. But there is also a Mixed Flavor version of the gift set that includes six different cakes: Coconut, Chocolate, Pineapple, Original, Key Lime, and Banana.
The set of original recipe cakes is great for giving to loved ones, while the Mixed Flavor set is one you might want to keep for yourself just so you can try all of TORTUGA’s delicious unique flavors.
The Claxton Old Fashioned Fruit Cake is a longstanding Christmas tradition in many homes, and it’s just as delicious today as it was when the company first opened in 1910. This package contains three one-pound fruitcakes using Claxton’s classic recipe, flavored with delicious raisins, pineapple, orange, cherries, almonds, walnuts, pecans, and more. It’s an incredible sensory experience, and it couldn’t be any easier now that you can order this Christmas cake online and have it sent directly to your door.
These three fruitcakes will likely be enough to last most families through a Christmas season, but you may also want to check out the five-pound pack if you want even more fruity holiday goodness.
The Claxton Fruitcake Dark Recipe is another holiday classic that is made with many of the same ingredients as the Regular recipe, just in different ratios and with a slightly different cooking process. Most people tend to prefer the Regular, but there is a vocal minority who swears by the dark version. According to Claxton, “The Regular cakes contain imitation rum flavoring and are made with golden raisins. Our Dark cakes are made with natural, sun-dried raisins and have spices and molasses added.”
If you’re having a difficult time deciding which recipe you’d like to go for, I’d recommend trying the Regular-Dark Sampler Pack, which comes with a one-pound cake in each recipe. Both are chock-full of nuts and chunks of dried fruit, and you’ll likely end up enjoying both recipes!
Made in the Highlands of Scotland, Walkers Shortbread has been using the same recipe for its Rich Fruit Pudding for over 100 years. Flavored with delicious raisins, sultanas, candied peel, mixed spice and syrup, this Christmas cake is a fantastic alternative to more common fruitcakes. This fruit pudding is steamed, rather than baked, which makes for a super moist cake that adults and kids alike can enjoy.
Best served warm, either steamed or in the microwave, this fruit pudding is excellent on its own but is even better served with toppings like ice cream or whipped cream. If you want to add an extra bit of flair to your Christmas table, you could even top the cake with whiskey and flambe it for even greater depth of flavor.
Collin Street Bakery DeLuxe Petites are delicious, bite-sized alternatives to a traditional large fruitcake. Each order comes with 12 Petites in a decorative golden gift box. The Petites are chock full of pecans and dried fruit in a scrumptious honey batter that is the perfect balance between spicy and sweet.
The DeLuxe Petites are slightly less sweet than the DeLuxe Fruitcake, making them a great option if you find regular fruitcakes too sweet for your liking. They’re also a great option for kids, as each kid can get their own handheld Petite.
The David’s Cookies Fruit Cheesecake Sampler is the perfect Christmas cake for fans of fruit-flavored cheesecake. This 10-inch cake comes with two slices in four different fruit flavors—cherry, blueberry, pineapple, and strawberry—all of which are absolutely delicious! The cake is shipped to you inside a secure container with dry ice to ensure maximum freshness, and it’s sure to be a hit with your loved ones this holiday season.
The Fruit Cheesecake Sampler is a particularly good choice if you’ve never ordered cheesecake from David’s Cookies before, as you can then order a full-sized version of any of the flavors once you’ve decided which one is your favorite.
Having a hard time deciding on just one Christmas cake? Why not try the Dulcet Gift Baskets Assorted Loaf Cakes, which come with three differently flavored loaf cakes: one marble loaf, one apple cinnamon loaf, and one traditional loaf. All three cakes will arrive beautifully packaged in a silver tin with a pretty red bow that perfectly captures the Christmas spirit.
Each cake is slightly different, though they are all delicious and moist and not too sweet. Getting three loaves is really nice because you and your family have multiple flavors to try. Your favorite might end up being the apple cinnamon, while your kids might love the marble loaf. There’s enough in this package so that everyone will have their sweet tooth satisfied.
If you’re looking for a cake that your kids are sure to love, then the Bake Me A Wish Cookies and Cream Brownie Cake is the Christmas cake for you. This decadent chocolate cake is almost impossibly rich, and might be best thought of as a sort of hybrid between a cake and a brownie. It’s packed with ooey-gooey chocolate and an Oreo cookie topping that most kids simply can’t resist.
The cake is seven inches in diameter and is meant to serve six to eight people, though it’s so rich that you’ll probably be able to get more servings than that out of just one cake. You also have the option of including a personalized greeting card with your cake, which is perfect if you are buying it as a gift for friends or family.
The Gethsemani Farms Kentucky Bourbon Fruitcake is another classic fruitcake that’s made with a bit of Kentucky bourbon to give the cake a little something extra compared to your run-of-the-mill fruitcake. The cake linked here weighs 2 1/2 pounds and is enough for around 6-10 large servings. It’s loaded with chunks of dried fruit and nuts and is shipped in an attractive round tin so that the cake stays nice and moist.
This is a particularly great choice if you’ve grown tired of more standard fruitcake recipes and are looking to try something a little different. The cake is not overly boozy but there is a noticeable hint of bourbon, which is great for whiskey fans. It also makes the cake even more aromatic than a traditional fruitcake.
The Gem City Fine Foods Vegan Gluten-free Chocolate Cake is a great Christmas cake if you or a loved one are vegan or gluten intolerant. This 25 oz chocolate cake is certified egg-free, dairy-free, and gluten-free, but you certainly wouldn’t know it based on how good it tastes!
The one downside of this cake is that it doesn’t look quite as festive as many of the other cakes on this list. That said, the white frosting gives you a blank canvas that you and your kids could have a great time using to create a proper Christmas feeling, which might be a memory you cherish forever or even become an annual holiday tradition. This Christmas-themed cake topper set would be a great place to start!
Marilyn’s Gluten Free Gourmet Fruit Cake is a popular fruitcake loaded with all the usual goodies—raisins, dates, cherries, walnuts, pecans, almonds, spices, and a hint of alcohol—and it’s made in a 100% gluten-free facility. It doesn’t have quite the same texture as a traditional fruitcake, but the flavors and moisture are absolutely dead on. If you or a loved one is craving a gluten-free Christmas cake, this should be your first choice.
Marilyn’s Gluten Free Gourmet Fruit Cake is available in two sizes. The cake listed here weighs 2 lbs and has a circular shape meant for sharing at family get-togethers. There is also a 1-pound version that uses the same recipe in a rectangular tin.
The Bake Me A Wish Black and White Mousse Cake is an incredibly moist cake that is a must-have for chocolate lovers. It’s made with two layers of delicious chocolate cake with a layer of whipped buttercream between them. The whole cake is then covered with dark fudge frosting, white chocolate drizzle, and white chocolate shavings around the side.
The cake is equally gorgeous as it is delicious, and it would make a fitting centerpiece for any Christmas table. I particularly enjoy the white elements, which give this chocolate cake a bit of winter flair that helps capture the spirit of the season.
The Beatrice Bakery Co. Grandma’s Fruitcake is a popular fruitcake that, unlike many other fruitcakes, contains no citron, candied fruits, or artificial preservatives. It’s also made with a hint of alcohol, including 100 proof bourbon, premium dark rum, and 84 proof brandy—making it a delectable choice for anyone who enjoys the flavor of good alcohol.
This two-pound fruitcake is also a good choice if you tend to prefer fruitcakes with more nuts rather than fruit. The cake is made with lush cherries and pineapple but leaves out most other fruits. If you tend to wish that your fruitcakes had less fruit and more nuts, then this may be the perfect Christmas cake online for you.
The cake is sent to you in a gift-ready box, perfect for sharing with your friends and family.
The Beatrice Bakery No Sugar Added Fruitcake is a great Christmas cake for people who are watching their sugar intake or who find traditional cakes too sweet for their liking. This cake still comes with many of the same pros as the Beatrice Bakery Grandma’s Fruitcake: It’s chockfull of delicious fruit and nuts, has a nice alcohol flavor, and the cake is deliciously moist. The big difference is that this cake contains no added sugar.
There are 35g of sugar alcohols per serving, so diabetics will still want to consume this cake in moderation, but it’s a great low-sugar option nonetheless.
The Walkers Shortbread Glenfiddich Highland Whisky Cake brings together two Scottish classics: Walkers Shortbread and Glenfiddich malt whiskey. The cake is loaded with sultanas, cherries, almonds, and Walkers’ own spice mix, plus a judicious amount of Glenfiddich whiskey. The result is a moist and aromatic cake that is perfect for whiskey-lovers who want a unique treat this holiday season
This ratio between fruits and nuts in this fruitcake is skewed pretty heavily toward the fruit, which is awesome for fruit lovers. Take a look at the picture and you’ll see that this thing is absolutely full of juicy and delicious fruit chunks, while the nuts are mostly used on the cake’s top.
The cake linked here weighs a whopping 28.2 oz and comes in a decorative tin to preserve freshness. This may be the one and only fruitcake your family needs to last you through the holiday season.
The Bake Me A Wish Limoncello Cake is a unique Christmas cake that is sure to stand out from the crowd of fruitcakes you’ll encounter this holiday season. It’s made with a traditional Italian recipe and consists of a moist yellow cake with creamy lemon filling, a cake-crumble topping, and a generous layer of powdered sugar to finish. The cake is seven inches in diameter and can comfortably serve six to eight people.
One of the great things about this cake, along with Bake Me A Wish’s other cakes, is that it is certified Kosher. This makes it a perfect cake to share with your Jewish friends and family this holiday season.
I’m cheating a little bit here since baklava isn’t technically a cake, but the Al Bohsali Premium Pistachio Baklava is simply too good not to include, and it will still be a hit with your family this Christmas season. Al Bohsali has been in operation since 1870 and is one of the oldest and most renowned Mediterranean bakeries in the world, and you can now have their baklava delivered right to your door.
The pistachio baklava linked here is made using a family recipe that contains no preservatives, no artificial colors, and no artificial flavorings. This pack comes with 24 pieces in the traditional square shape, but you can also purchase this 32-piece pack which comes in assorted shapes and styles.
All packs have a shelf life of three months from the date of purchase, making this baklava the perfect treat to last you through the holiday season. Maybe baklava is a cake after all!
The Assumption Abbey Fruit Cake is a scrumptious two-pound fruitcake made by Trappist monks in the Assumption Abbey monastery in Ava, Missouri. The original recipe was formulated by world-class chef Jean-Pierre Augé, who once served as a chef for the Duke and Duchess of Windsor.
The fruitcake is a dark-style cake that contains a hint of burgundy wine and rum for additional depth of flavor. It’s chock-full of English walnuts, pecans, pineapple, cherries, raisins, currents, South American citron, and orange & lemon peel. The optimal ratio of nuts to fruit is a topic of intense debate, but many reviewers say that this cake strikes the perfect balance.
One cake can easily serve 7-8 people, and your purchase supports a good cause!
David’s Cookies Layered Carrot Cake is a delicious treat all year round, but it’s particularly good around the holidays. Smothered in rich cream cheese frosting and hand-decorated carrot designs, it’s the perfect balance between sweet and spice, and it’s loaded with great fresh ingredients, including carrots, raisins, walnuts, and plenty of cinnamon.
This cake has a 10″ diameter and weighs about 4.25 lbs, making it perfectly sized for a large family get together. It arrives pre-sliced, which makes it super easy to serve, and it’s shipped to you in a styrofoam cooler with dry ice to ensure maximum freshness.
Pumpkin rolls are a holiday dessert that is close to the heart of countless Pennsylvanians, and it’s something you can have delivered right to your door with the Arianna’s Bakery Homemade Pumpkin Roll. Equally beautiful as it is delicious, this pumpkin roll is made with a decadent cream cheese filling rolled up with a layer of airy pumpkin cake. Rolling the two together ensures you get the perfect balance between the two layers in each and every bite.
These pumpkin rolls are made by Arianna’s Bakery, which is located in Pennsylvania’s Amish country. The pumpkin roll is a classic Amish food, and it’s guaranteed to be a hit on any Christmas table—especially if you or a loved one grew up eating them.
Get the signature taste of The Cheesecake Factory sent directly to your door with The Cheesecake Factory White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake. Your order gets you two 10-inch cheesecakes, each with 14 pre-cut slices, for a total of 80 ounces of cream-cheesy goodness.
The cakes are made with sweet cream cheese filled with delectable raspberry swirls on top of a chocolate crumb crust. White chocolate chunks and generous whipped cream dollops complete this decadent Christmas treat.
Best of all, because each order comes with two full cheesecakes, you can give one to a loved one and keep the other to enjoy for yourself!