25 Best Christmas Gadgets: Your Ultimate List

If you’re hosting a big family get-together this Christmas season, you’ll want to make sure that your WiFi is up to the task. The eero Pro Mesh WiFi System is a whole-home WiFi system that will give you significantly increased speeds over your old Internet router. It does this through advanced mesh WiFi technology and the included eero Beacons, which capture the signal emitted from the eero Pro and extend its range to ensure adequate coverage across an entire home.

Replacing your old WiFi router with an eero is incredibly easy. Simply plug your eero devices in, download the eero app, and follow the steps displayed on the screen. The entire process takes less than 30 minutes, and once it’s set up you won’t ever have to think about it again.

One thing you will want to consider before purchasing is how many beacons you need. The eero Pro on its own has enough coverage for a 1500 sq. ft. home, and each Beacon adds an extra 1000 sq. ft. of coverage, though walls and other physical barriers can affect this range. If your home has two stories, I’d recommend getting a Pro with a Beacon, even if your home is close to or below the 1500 sq. ft. mark, because the floor/ceiling might result in worse coverage on whichever floor the Pro isn’t on.