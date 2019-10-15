25 Best Christmas Gadgets: Your Ultimate List

Christmas is about spending quality time with the people you love. Whether you’re looking for cool new decorations to get your loved ones into the spirit or for awesome gifts that you can share with your family, these Christmas gadgets will make the holiday season even more enjoyable for you and yours.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Animated Musical Santa’s Express is an incredible-looking figurine that plays music, has flashing lights, and even a working smokestack! The incredibly detailed figurine on its own would be a welcome addition to any home, but the addition of music, lights, and smoke really turns it into something special.
The train comes pre-loaded with 20 classic songs, including Christmas favorites like “O Christmas Tree” and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”, as well as fun railroading songs like “She’ll Be Coming Round the Mountain”. If this doesn’t put a smile on your face around Christmas time, I don’t know what will!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ice cream is an all-time favorite dessert for kids and adults alike, and the Cuisinart Pure Indulgence Ice Cream Maker will have your whole family screaming for ice cream this Christmas. This fully-automatic machine can make two quarts of delicious frozen yogurt, sorbet, and ice cream in as little as 25 minutes—and you’ll be shocked at how easy it is. Just pour in the ingredients according to one of the fantastic included recipes and the machine will handle the rest!
Make a large batch to prepare for your big family get-together, or wait until the kids arrive and make it a fun activity that you can all do together. Maybe it’ll become a new family tradition!
Either way, I’d recommend picking up some ice cream containers to keep your leftovers nice and cold in the freezer. Though at Christmas time, I’d be shocked if the kids don’t eat every last drop!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Mr. Christmas Super Climbing Santa makes a funny and festive addition to any Christmas tree and depicts Santa climbing up and down his Christmas ladder carrying LED Christmas lights. Not only does it look great, but it also plays 15 different Christmas carols as Santa climbs up and down.
The ladder is approximately 40-inches tall and is powered with a regular outlet plug. There’s also a control panel cleverly disguised as Santa’s toy bag at the base of the ladder, which has a power switch as well as a volume control.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The best thing about the Instant Pot is its versatility; it’s a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a rice cooker, a steamer, a saute pan, a yogurt maker, and a food warmer. It can do it all, which is why you’ll definitely want to have one around for your family functions this Christmas.
The best way to cook using an Instant Pot, by far, is pressure cooking, which essentially lets you make crockpot-style recipes in a fraction of the time that they would take with a traditional slow cooker. Perfect for everything from pot roasts to whole turkeys or chickens, the Instant Pot will have you spending less time in the kitchen and more time with the ones you love.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Animated Christmas Village from TC Brand is a spectacular 30-piece Christmas figurine with several moving pieces, including a rotating Christmas tree and a train that circles around the town. It also plays eight classic holiday songs, which makes it a perfect centerpiece on a Christmas dinner table.
The more you look at the Christmas Village the more great details you see. I love the clock tower which looks out over the town and the people of all ages enjoying the tree in the town’s square. And, of course, you can spot Santa Clause himself driving the train as he delivers toys to the people of the village.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Most of the gadgets on this list are items that you can share with your friends and family, but the AirPods are a treat just for you. AirPods are the best iPod headphones available today, and they’re the perfect companions for the holiday tasks you have to complete this year.
The best thing about the AirPods, aside from their stellar sound, is that they are completely wireless. They connect to your phone, tablet, or laptop via Bluetooth, and they don’t even have a cord that connects the two buds. This true wireless technology is incredibly liberating and allows you to wear them comfortably no matter what you’re doing—because you don’t have any awkward cords to navigate around.
When it’s the night before Christmas and you’re getting the presents ready, the AirPods are what you’ll want to have in your ears.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What could be more adorable than the Simply Genius Singing Dancing Snowman? This 12-inch animated plush doll will light up your living room with his rendition of “Frosty The Snowman” and his cute dance moves. It’s made out of polyester and felt and is quite soft to the touch. Little kids are sure to get a kick out of him, plus, he comes with all the batteries you need to start working right out of the box.
If this snowman isn’t quite striking your fancy, you should take a look at the Singing & Dancing Christmas Tree or, if you’re feeling a little more rebellious, the Naughty Twerking Reindeer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Mr. Christmas Outdoor Lights and Sounds of Christmas is an all-in-one outdoor light and sound system that synchronizes your Christmas lights with 20 unique holiday songs. It’s equipped with a built-in speaker and six power outlets. Plug your various outdoor lights into the device and they will turn on one by one in time with the music, turning your static yard into a dynamic display of light and sound.
The pre-loaded music includes 10 Siberian-Orchestra-style Christmas carols, including classics like “Angels We Have Heard on High” and “Joy to the World”, along with 10 Rock-n’-Roll-style songs, including modern tunes like “Jingle Bells” and “Santa Clause is Coming to Town”. The music is clear and recognizable, and watching the lights change in time with it is a truly magical experience.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Digital and smartphone cameras are incredibly convenient, but there’s still something special about physical photos. The Polaroid Mint Instant Print Digital Camera is a digital camera that instantly prints out photos as you take them, giving you the best of both worlds.
The Mint is equipped with a fantastic 16-megapixel camera that instantly prints onto 2″ x 3″ sticky-back paper. If that wasn’t cool enough, the Mint uses Zink Cartridges, which combine paper and ink in one package, so you’ll never have to buy expensive toner.
Give the Mint to friends and family at this year’s Christmas get-together and they’ll be able to take photos that they can have as a keepsake for the rest of the year.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Toodour Solar Christmas Lights are a perfect Christmas gadget because they’ll get you and your family in the holiday spirit and save you money all at the same time. Unlike traditional Christmas lights, these do not need to be plugged into an outlet. Instead, they come with solar panels attached to garden stakes and get all the power they need from the sun—which will save you tons of money on electricity over the course of the Christmas season.
These specific lights come with two 72ft strings, each with 200 LEDs. The controls on the lights consist of an On/Off switch and a Mode button that let’s you switch between eight different color modes, one of which you are sure to love. They’re also equipped with a light sensor that automatically turns the lights on once the sun goes down, eliminating the need for that fiddly old-school timer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Modern flat-screen TVs deliver incredible picture quality, but their audio is often lacking. It’s not the fault of the manufacturers; there simply isn’t enough room in those thin frames to put a decent speaker. One way to greatly improve you and your family’s TV experience is by purchasing a Sonos Beam soundbar, which will have you enjoying the audio of your shows and movies just as much as the video.
The Beam was specially tuned by Oscar-winning sound engineers to emphasize the sound of the human voice. While most built-in TV speakers are too loud during the action and too quiet during the dialogue, the Beam has a wonderfully balanced sound throughout.
Another great feature of the Beam is that it comes with built-in Amazon Alexa, which lets you control it using nothing but your voice. You can also use the Beam to have Alexa perform non-TV-related functions like adding items to your shopping list, setting timers, or answering questions. This makes the Sonos Beam the perfect soundbar to complete an existing Alexa setup or a great jumping-off point for starting a new one.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Christmas Cabin Incense Burner is an incredibly cute Christmas decoration equipped with lights and an incense-burning chimney. The polyresin sculpture comes with eight incense cones in two wonderful Christmas scents—Vanilla and Cinnamon—the smoke from which comes right out the chimney for a wonderful effect.
The cabin has dimensions of 6.5″ x 6.5″ x 6.8″, making it a great size for putting on an entry-way table, a serving table, a coffee table, or even the Christmas dinner table. No matter where you put it, this figure is a delight for the eyes and the nose alike!
Though the eight included incense cones are great, they won’t last you for too long. I’d definitely recommend picking up this pack of assorted incense cones, which includes other great holiday scents like frankincense and myrrh to really get you in the Christmas spirit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are a million things to do around the holidays, which is why it’s nice to have a little help. The Amazon Echo is a Bluetooth speaker and smart home device that gives you access to Amazon Alexa—your very own digital assistant that can do everything from setting timers and playing music to checking your debit card balance and telling you the weather.
The key word to think about with Alexa is convenience. Want to make sure you don’t forget anything at the grocery store? Have Alexa make you a shopping list. Need to set a timer while you’re putting the turkey in the oven? Just ask Alexa and it’ll be done without you having to lift a finger. Alexa has over 30,000 skills and is only getting better with time.
There are a lot of Alexa hubs on the market today, but the Echo is a particularly great choice around Christmas because it’s also a decently sized speaker that you can use to play music at holiday get-togethers. If you want a larger speaker for an even fuller sound, you may want to consider the Echo Plus or the upcoming Echo Studio.
You can even get multiple Echo devices and sync them together to create a multi-room sound system!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s undoubtedly something special about traditional bulb Christmas lights, but the Star Shower Laser Lights are a super cool alternative. These gorgeous green or red lights are created by a projector that you stake in your lawn. The result is a dazzling display that covers the entirety of your house’s exterior in a fraction of the time that it would have taken you to put up your regular string lights.
Not only does the Star Shower save you time, it also saves you energy—on your electric, that is. Star Shower claims that their Laser Lights use just 1% of the power required for a traditional string light setup.
If all of this sounds good to you, then I would recommend you pick up two Star Showers: one that you set to red lights and one that you set to green. Having both colors adds to the overall effect and will make your house feel that much more like Christmas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Nintendo Switch is a great Christmas gadget because it will provide countless hours fun for the entire family. The big selling point of the Switch is that it can be played in handheld mode using its built-in HD display, but the reason why you’ll want a switch this Christmas season is for its awesome family games that you can’t play anywhere else.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Party, and Super Mario Maker 2 are all stellar titles that are meant to be played with friends and family side-by-side on the same screen. And they’re so accessible that even people who don’t normally play video games will want to join in on the fun.
Trust me, the Switch is sure to be one of the most popular Christmas gifts this year, and it’s a guaranteed hit at family get-togethers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Christmas tree is the star of the show come Christmastime. Make your tree truly spectacular with the Kurt Adler 12-inch Fiber Optic LED Angel Tree Topper. At first glance, it looks just like a regular, albeit beautiful, angel-style tree topper. But plug her in and you’ll be treated to a dazzling display of color.
Both the dress and the wings burst into vibrant color, beginning with lime green, transitioning through turquoise and dark blue, all the way through to deep rich purple, before returning once again to the green.
It’s a very unique topper that blends the traditional angel style with an undoubtedly cool color-changing effect. Perfect if you want to try something a little different this Christmas!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wouldn’t it be great if you could listen to your old vinyl records that are collecting dust in the garage? The Audio-Technica AT-LP60 is an affordable modern turntable that’s the perfect way to reconnect with your LPs. Whether you’ve got a collection of Christmas albums or greatest hits from times past, the sound of vinyl is sure to add an element of character to your holiday experience.
The AT-LP60 is fully-automatic, meaning it gently places the stylus on records for you and then automatically returns the arm when your records end. It supports both 33-1/3 and 45 RPM records, and the belt-drive design isolates the platter from motor vibrations, which results in crystal-clear audio.
The player has a built-in pre-amplifier and comes with two RCA output cables. Connect the AT-LP60 to either a digital Stereo Receiver or a pair of powered speakers and you’ll be able to treat yourself and your family to a special audio experience that’s fitting for the season.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Both your rooftop and your tree are covered with beautiful lights, but you look around and feel like the house still needs something to push it over the edge. Enter the Twinkle Star LED Curtain Lights—gorgeous vertical string lights that are designed to be hung inside or outside of a sheer curtain.
These lights emit a soothing warm-white light that’s perfect for feeling cozy inside away from the cold outside. There are eight modes, covering everything from solid-on to twinkling to waves across the string.
The entire string is 6.6ft wide and 9.8ft long and has a total of 300 brilliant LEDs. The size is more than enough to cover your average floor-to-ceiling window, but they look great hung up on a wall sans curtain as well!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Fire TV Stick 4K is a great gadget that lets you access all of your favorite video-streaming services, including Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, Prime Video, and many others, right on your TV. It’s a must-have device if you haven’t upgraded to a modern smart TV because it ensures that you and your family will never be caught without something to watch around the holidays.
One of the other great things about the Fire TV Stick 4K is that it also includes an Alexa Voice Remote, which lets you control your TV using nothing but your voice. Not only is this cool, but it’s also really convenient! You can change the channel while you’re setting the table or turn off the TV altogether when dinner is ready—all without having to hunt down the remote.
If that doesn’t sound helpful, then your house must be a lot less hectic than mine around Christmas!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Having all of your friends and family in one place can be a ton of fun, but it can also make rooms very hot very quickly. The Dyson Air Multiplier AM06 Table Fan is a great gadget that will keep you and your loved ones cool without the noise, dust, and potential dangers of a traditional bladed fan.
Instead of the standard blades, this fan uses Dyson’s patented Air Multiplier technology to create a surprisingly powerful stream of air. Put this fan on a table somewhere in your main get-together space to keep the air moving throughout the entire room.
This fan is particularly great for family gatherings around the holidays because it is safe for kids and pets. You don’t have to worry about your baby nephew sticking his fingers into the fan—or the meltdown that would surely follow. The Dyson Air Multiplayer keeps you cool and gives you peace of mind at the same time.
Alternatively, I’d also recommend the Dyson Pure Cool TP01, which uses the same Air Multiplier technology but is also equipped with a HEPA filter that removes 99.97 percent of allergins and pollutants.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ever wish you could check in on your house while you’re away at the store? Or would you like to be able to make sure your kids are playing nice without having to walk all the way across the house to their room? The Wyze Cam is a shockingly affordable smart home camera that will let you do both of the above and much more, which is why it’s a great gadget to have at Christmastime.
The Wyze Cam lets you live stream crystal-clear 1080p video directly to your smartphone. You can place a camera in any room of the house and check in on it whenever you feel like. It even has built-in night vision so you can see in the dark.
Another great feature is the Event Videos. Wyze Cam will automatically record a 12-second Event Video every time that it detects motion or sound. These videos are securely uploaded to the cloud where you will be able to access them for 14 days at no additional charge. The Event Video feature is great because, in addition to the uses outlined above, it essentially allows the Wyze Cam to act like a full-fledged security camera.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Nest Smart Learning Thermostat is an incredibly cool product that will help keep you and your family comfortable through the holiday season and save you money at the same time. It does this through a handful of smart features that you won’t find in any other thermostat.
The first great feature is Auto-Schedule—The Nest learns the temperatures that you like and the times that you like them and automatically programs itself to fit with those preferences. This is great around the holidays when the weather starts to get cold, because you won’t have to fiddle around with your old thermostat’s confusing programming. Just change the temperature a few times and the Nest will get a feel for what you like.
Other great features include Nest Leaf, which appears when you turn the Nest to a temperature that’s energy efficient—thereby encouraging you to use your energy wisely—and System Match, which allows the Nest to automatically turn on specific features that match the heating and cooling system in your home and will help save you money.
Nest can also be controlled remotely using your phone, tablet, or computer. It really doesn’t get any more convenient than this!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
An underappreciated component of creating a pleasant holiday atmosphere is making your house smell nice. The ingeniuso Essential Oil Diffuser is an elegant diffuser that will fill your house with pleasing aromas and look good doing it.
The coolest thing about this diffuser is its look. It contains six color LEDS, all with two brightness settings, and a color-changing mode that transitions between them. The colors are absolutely brilliant, especially in the dark, and they make the diffuser essentially look like it is a part of the Christmas decor.
Alternatively, if you feel like the lights don’t fit with the atmosphere you are trying to create, you can turn them off and enjoy the diffuser’s attractive metallic finish.
If you’re going to pick up this or any other diffuser, you’re going to want some essential oils as well. I’d recommend this pack, which contains eight different oils, including peppermint and frankincense, both of which are perfect for creating a festive Christmas feeling.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Nixplay Seed Digital Photo Frame allows you to see all of your favorite family photos in one place. Put it in a central location for a family get-together or somewhere that your gaze often rests, and you’ll be treated to an ever-changing reminder of the people you love and the places you’ve been.
What’s really cool about the Nixplay Seed is that it retrieves your photos and is controlled via WiFi. You can download the Nixplay app on either iOS or Android and get full control over the frame. You can pick and choose which photos you want the frame to display, create personalized playlists, and even connect the frame to your Google Photos, Facebook, or Instagram account to ensure that your frame is always up to date.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re hosting a big family get-together this Christmas season, you’ll want to make sure that your WiFi is up to the task. The eero Pro Mesh WiFi System is a whole-home WiFi system that will give you significantly increased speeds over your old Internet router. It does this through advanced mesh WiFi technology and the included eero Beacons, which capture the signal emitted from the eero Pro and extend its range to ensure adequate coverage across an entire home.
Replacing your old WiFi router with an eero is incredibly easy. Simply plug your eero devices in, download the eero app, and follow the steps displayed on the screen. The entire process takes less than 30 minutes, and once it’s set up you won’t ever have to think about it again.
One thing you will want to consider before purchasing is how many beacons you need. The eero Pro on its own has enough coverage for a 1500 sq. ft. home, and each Beacon adds an extra 1000 sq. ft. of coverage, though walls and other physical barriers can affect this range. If your home has two stories, I’d recommend getting a Pro with a Beacon, even if your home is close to or below the 1500 sq. ft. mark, because the floor/ceiling might result in worse coverage on whichever floor the Pro isn’t on.