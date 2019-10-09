27 Best Christmas Gift Boxes

From small gifts and tiny trinkets, to homemade treats and holiday treasures of all sizes, we’ve found the ideal options to wrap up this festive season with an awesome collection of Christmas gift boxes.
When it comes to sturdy, beautiful and big Christmas gift boxes, this one is a real winner. It’s the kind of box, if cared for, that can be used season after season. The perfect gift box for adults, it’s decorated in black and gold, with sparkling holiday ornaments on all sides, there’s no need to wrap it, saving you time and money. The gold lid is even festooned with a black bow.
A full square foot in size, it’s large enough to package a parka or well-folded blanket. This sturdy box pops up in seconds, and comes with tissue paper and a small note card included. You can also get it in a 9 x 9 x 9 inch size as well. If you’re looking for a large gift box more appropriate for a children’s gift, this one is an especially festive option. These big boxes can hold up to 10 pounds without breaking or splitting.
Another pretty option is this gift box with a beautiful dove in black and gold. It measures 10 x 10 x 10 inches.
There’s not much doubt about it, with the plethora of pajamas, shirts, linens and other things you’re about to wrap, the shirt box is one of the most used during the holidays. This pretty assortment of gift boxes from Hallmark will keep things merry and bright with their fun patterns and designs that are so evocative of the season.
This set contains 12 boxes that are 14.25 inches long x 9.5 inches wide x inches deep. They’re perfect for all those long flat presents, and even make great disguises for LEGO sets and more. With four cheery designs including Christmas trees, holly, happy snowmen and simple red and white stripes, these boxes are sturdy and fold flat for reuse next year. Each box features a decorated lid and plain white bottom.
You can get the same size boxes in pretty blue Christmas designs, or festive gold and white as well. If you just love to wrap everything, and you need some larger sweater boxes, you can also get these extra large ones in plain white.
Sometimes variety is the name of the game. You want boxes in all different sizes to get through your holiday wrapping needs. That’s what makes this assortment a winner. It features a whopping 24 boxes in four different patterns and three different sizes – each with a decorated top and white bottom. From candy canes and Christmas plaids, to holly berries and Christmas trees, these add up to some festive fun.
With eight large boxes measuring 17 x 11 x 2.5 inches, eight shirt boxes measuring 14.25 x 9.5 x 2 inches, and eight small boxes measuring 10.75 x 7.75 x 1.25 inches, you be able to package everything from bulky sweaters to small books. We also think the price is really reasonable for so many box options.
If you want to mix in some Christmas gift bags along with gift boxes, this 24 pack features four sizes and eight different designs. It’s also a screamin’ deal in our opinion. Don’t forget to order tissue paper for those.
Nesting boxes are the perfect idea when you’re looking to wrap a themed gift that has many elements. They’re also great because they’re so easy to store inside one another. This candy cane striped set of four nesting boxes could be stacked in a corner for a holiday décor idea, but they’re so sturdy, however you opt to use them, they’ll last for many seasons to come.
The largest box is just about six inches square, while the smallest is about 4.5 inches in size. Made from heavy duty card stock, they’re study and can handle those gifts that weigh a bit more. If you’re looking for a set of nesting boxes that are quite a bit larger, this set of five boxes has the largest box at 9 x 9 inches. The boxes come in three red and white designs, and the lids feature red sparkles embellished with the words Merry Christmas.
For an even bigger need, this six box set might be just what you’re looking for. According to this article, nesting boxes have been around for more than a thousand years and were the precursor to nesting dolls. Who knew?
Are you looking for Christmas gift boxes in all different sizes and shapes? This big bundle of 20 gift boxes features five different box sizes in a multitude of festive holiday patterns. It has four 17 x 11 x 2.5 inch robe sized boxes, five 14 x 9 x 1.5 inch shirt boxes, five 10.75 x 7.75 x 1.2 inch lingerie boxes, three 12 x 5 x 3 inch glove and scarf size boxes, and three 5 x 5 x5 inch cube boxes.
Designs range from snowflakes and penguins to poinsettias and festive ornaments. These boxes are so pretty, they only need bows and gift tags. If handled gently, they’ll fold flat for future use, and we love the wide range of different shapes and sizes with this set.
If you’re more into a more natural look this Christmas, or you’re concerned about the environmental impact of all that wrapping paperand the dyes used to make it, you might prefer these Kraft Christmas gift boxes. Kraft paper is more popular than ever because it’s so eco-friendly. This 20 piece set includes four robe boxes, six shirt boxes, and ten lingerie boxes.
While they’re naturally brown, they’re anything but plain. Each is foil embossed with decorative ornaments, Christmas trees, snowflakes and holiday wreaths. Looking to be 100% eco-friendly? Consider plain Kraft gift boxes and raffia ties instead of ribbons.
Are you the kind of person who prefers to give gift cards at Christmas? We’ve got no beef with that. But we know you want your thoughtful present to look cute, even if it’s tiny. That’s why we think you’ll love these clever Christmas gift card pillow boxes. This huge set of 50 features ten different festive designs that give you enough choices to pick special ones for the special people in your life.
If you’re looking to wrap up something larger than a gift card, but you love the pillow box shape (we do too!) these Christmas pillow boxes come in a set of six – three large and three medium – which are suitable for pajamas, hats and scarves, and lots of other things too.
Are you the person who eschews holidays fraught with crowded stores and malls? If you’re more likely to bake homemade holiday treats to give as gifts, these 3D Christmas house treat boxes are the perfect way to deliver them. This 32 pack features eight each of four different holiday house designs. The boxes are 6 x 3.5 x 3.5 inches in size, with convenient carry handles. They’re perfect for a dozen cookies or a whole lot of homemade caramels and fudge.
The Fun Express Gingerbread House Christmas Treat Boxes are adorable as well, and especially suited to younger giftees. And who’s saying they’re just for holding treats. They’re the perfect gift boxes for all kinds of smaller gifts. They come in a pack of 12 boxes.
Looking for teat boxes that are somewhat less cartoonish for your adult friends who love your homemade goodies?These red and white snowflake treat boxes would be perfect for them.
When you’re looking for the way to wrap up those smaller items this Christmas, these small kraft boxes with handles are the ideal option. This 24-pack contains four each of six different Christmas designs. Embellished with Santa, snowmen, whimsical reindeer and perky penguins, these little boxes are ideal for jewelry, small toys, and even bottles of perfume.
At 6.1 x 3.86 x 2.36 inches, they’d also be awesome for some small holiday treats, a silk scarf or makeup gifts too. We love the fact that they’re recyclable as well.
Who says a Christmas gift box has to have Christmas patterns? Definitely not us. In fact, we think things look a lot more interesting under the tree if you mix things up a bit. That’s why we’re pretty sure you’re going to love this pretty purple gift box too. At just over seven inches square, this box features a matching grosgrain ribbon closure in front. It’s really stout, so it’s likely to get used for storage if you don’t snag it back and hide it in your holiday box collection.
The box includes crinkly shredded paper fill, so you can nestle delicate items into it without worry. You can also get it in blue, pink or black. For smaller items, you might love the silver metallic and glitter gift box in the same style.
If you’re not buying a ton of Christmas presents this year, maybe you should consider a gift box set that gives you virtually everything you’ll need to accomplish your wapping duties in a hurry. This deluxe set includes one robe box, two shirt boxes, three lingerie boxes, two cube boxes and two handled treat boxes, plus all the tissue and gift tags to make your wrapping a snap.
These boxes feature classic Christmas designs in shades of red and green.
While we’ve called these out as Christmas gift boxes, the truth of the matter is these clever gift boxes could be used for any occasion throughout the year. They’re printed with bright polka dots and zig zags in orangy red, lime, and dark green. We like that these boxes feature a tuck-in lid rather than the two-piece lid and box bottom. That means you’re never searching in your storage to find the two pieces that will fit.
This set of 12 gives you four large 9 x 9 x 4.5 inch boxes, four medium 5.75 x 5.75 x 3 inch boxes, and four small 4 x4 x2 inch boxes. The biggest boxes would handle a cute cat Christmas sweater or other cardigan, while the rest will work nicely for smaller gifts, as long as they’re not too weighty. You could opt to keep things simple this Christmas and instead wrap in plain pure white boxes decorated with brightly colored ribbons instead.
There are those times when you want to wrap something in a really elegant fashion. Perhaps it’s a gift for your mom or your wife. These beautiful burgundy brocade gift boxes would be the perfect way to conceal a classy or expensive gift. Unlike flimsy boxes that are easily torn, these are made from sturdy card stock and the unique damask print is felted to add dimension and elegance.
These boxes feature a satin bow on the front and have a magnetic closure to keep them secure. While they’re not terribly large – the biggest is just 6.25 x 6.25 x 3.5 inches in size, they’re ideal for jewelry and other small luxury items. You’ll definitely want to get tissue paper just as elegant as the box itself.
When a gift box is nearly as special as the gift inside it, it’s one your family will hope to get every year at Christmas. This beautiful red box from Manhattan Paper Company is made from extremely high-quality materials, so it would also make a wonderful keepsake box as well as a gift box.
It comes with carefully crafted tissue paper along with a white ribbon and gift tag, so you’ve got everything you’ll need to make someone’s gift seriously special. At 10.5 x 6.5 x 3.5 inches, it’s large enough for a smaller garment or shirt if well folded. If you’re looking for something even larger, but of equally high quality, this white and gold gift box is 12 x 7 x 4 inches and comes with an elegant cord versus ribbon to secure it.
We’re all crazy about nesting boxes, more for their durability and different sizes than anything. This 12 box set features four different designs of three nesting boxes each. We think you’ll love the different shaped options, as some of the sets are more elongated and some are square. With classic Christmas themes, from childlike to elegant, each and every box in these four sets is completely unique, yet coordinated. So clever!
Inside, the boxes feature solid colors and are nicely finished, so you don’t need to use tissue paper if you don’t feel like it. If you’re looking for really big nesting boxes that can accommodate items like jackets and blankets, you might find this set to be more suitable.
Who says your gift boxes need to be square? Your friends or loved ones would be delighted to receive a gift in one of these oval gift boxes with a really sweet vintage look. Made of super sturdy cardboard, they’ll add some rustic charm to your holidays. In three different sizes, they feature natural colors and a charming Christmas design featuring snowmen and sweet sentiments.
If you’re not wed to a Christmas design, but you love some warm-hearted Christmas sentiments, this set of three boxes would speak volumes to the person whose gift was inside.
Do you care about sustainably sourced paper in your wrapping products? One reason we like big boxes like this one from Hallmark is that they’re made from paper harvested in well-managed forests. That’s something to feel good about. This gold stripe box is beefy and big at 13.5 x 9.88 x 2.5 inches in size.
Made of book board, it is great for apparel, books, and other heavier gift items that require more support. Inside it’s finished in brilliant blue. Thanks to the gold foil diagonally striped top, you’ll need nothing more than a bow to finish it off. For smaller gifts for the lady in your life, the pale pink Holiday Ornaments Gift Box is a great option.
When you’re looking for your gift box to make a statement about the surprise inside, you don’t want something flimsy. These beautiful boxes are stunningly decorated as well as incredibly sturdy. They are the kinds of boxes you’ll be able to use again and again, so they’re worth the investment. Each box is decorated with elegant bronze and silver holiday designs, with fun and heartfelt sentiments on top.
This set includes six boxes – two large 11 x 7.75 x 3.5 inch boxes, two medium 9 x 7 x 2.5 inch boxes, and two small 8 x 6.25 x 2.25 inch boxes. Dress the inside of your box with some premium metallic tissue paper for a memorable gift.
Are you more of a minimalist gift wrapper? These Kraft gift boxes are a perfect choice for the person who loves to play it simple and sleek. This set of ten 9 x 4.5 x 4.5 inch boxes are the ideal size for socks, mittens, small kitchen tools or homemade treats. They come in three colors – four red, three oatmeal and three black boxes. Because they’re eco-friendly, they’re great for packing vegan gifts like dried fruits or packages of nuts.
This pack includes ten sheets of tissue paper in those same colors along with 10 pull bows to complete the look. Want to keep things even more simple? Get a 10 pack of white boxes that are the same size, and also come with white tissue and pull bows.
If wrapping gift boxes gives you heartburn, there’s an easier way to make your gifts look like they were handled by a pro. Wrap sleeves are a genius invention that simply slides over the top of a box and like magic make it look perfectly finished with no troublesome tape involved. This set of three 14.25 x 9.5 x 2 inch shirt boxes comes with three wrap sleeves in blue, green, silver and red Christmas themes. The set also includes ribbons and gift tags to make wrapping super simple.
If you only need a couple of boxes, you can get this fun set of two along with wrap sleeves, ribbons, and tags in festive red and white. Do you need a bunch of plain white shirt boxes because you simply love to create your own wrapping themes? This 12 pack should suit you just fine.
If you’re struggling to find a big enough gift box to wrap a robe or blanket, and need one that’s super sturdy to keep that gift contained, we’d recommend this extra large gold gift box as a great option. This big box measures 12 x 12 x 5 inches and is made with heavy duty book board, so it can stand the pressure of a gift inside. Finished in shimmery gold, this box could be simply trimmed with a ribbon, or you could wrap it as well. Because it’s so beefy, it could also stand up to shipping once properly wrapped.
If you need more than one, you can also get the same beefy boxes in white in quantities from one to five. If you’re using them to house a gift that doesn’t fit so snugly, you could also get some crinkly box filling to protect the gift and also make it look pretty once opened.
Polka dots, stripes and snowflakes feel every so merry, reflecting the abundant happiness of the season in a simple way. This set of nested gift boxes features clever combinations of these elements, with contrasting snowflake lids. The gold foil designs give these boxes an elegant shimmer as well. Made from strong and sturdy cardboard, this set of eight boxes comes in two nesting stacks of four.
These boxes will work well for medium and small gifts, as the largest box is 6.75 x 6.75 x 4.5 inches.
From Santas and snowmen to packages and penguins, this set of 12 pre-printed gift boxes will make everyone’s Christmas merry and bright. The happy designs are playful and perfect, especially for children or anyone who embraces the season like a kid. With four boxes in each of three sizes, you’ll have lots of flexibility to wrap gifts from small to large.
There’s no doubt about the fact that Christmas is probably the most popular time to share homebaked treats with neighbors, friends, and colleagues. If you don’t want the contents of your delivery to be a mystery, these Christmas treat boxes offer a clear view of the contents inside. The natural kraft paper boxes feature sweet hot stamp holiday graphics, and they feature a clear rectangular window on top to showcase your goodies.
The boxes measure 12 x 3.75 x 2.75 inches, so they can easily fit a dozen doughnuts or cookies and even more if you’re giving smaller confections. They come in a pack of 12. They’d also be really cute if you’re creating your own candle gift sets. If you bake a lot during the holiday season, you can individualize your gifts by including these cute rectangular treat boxes that also have a clear panel on top. They come in a couple of different print options.
And if you’re wondering how the treat sharing tradition began, here’s a fun bit of history from The Chocolate Girl blog.
Finding a really large gift box for a robe or other large garment is a little tough, but this great set of rigid gift boxes includes one of the largest we’ve found. This set of three includes one large 15 x 10.75 x 3.25inch box, as well as a shirt box that’s 13.5 x 9.5 x 2.75 inches, and a small 9 x 8.25 x 2 box that’s perfect for lingerie and other smaller gift items.
These boxes feature a beautifully pressed pattern, with brilliant red bottoms and green box tops with perfectly tied ribbons already attached. Inside these boxes are lined with white paper imprinted with bright red polka dots. These boxes are very sturdy, and also come in white with chocolate colored ribbons and blue with silver ribbons, although the stock on them is running a bit low.
This same company also makes square rigid gift boxes with pre-decorated lids.
Have you been searching for a really large gift box that can accommodate a crockpot, dutch oven or big fluffy blanket? This gold gift box is a whopping size that’s nearly 20 inches square – big enough to fit all kinds of large presents with room to spare. This box has a unique twist, however. It comes with 21 balloons that can be filled with helium to float up when the lid is removed, although since you’re likely to be using this box more than once, they won’t go to waste.
If you make fudge, caramels or other Christmas candies to share, there’s no better way to make them special than packaging them in adorable tiny treat boxes. This 24-pack includes three different designs that include playful scenes as well as more elegant looks. Each box measures 3.74 x 3.74 x 3.15 inches, so they’ll fit about a dozen caramels or smaller treats.
When folded, they have a convenient carry handle, which makes them perfect to give out as holiday party favors or fun secret Santa gifts. Naturally, you can use them to hold any tiny gift too. Another style of Christmas candy boxes features a unique folding lid that looks like a little heart on top. If you want something slightly larger, but not too big, we think you’ll also love these treat boxes that fold like a 3D bow on top.