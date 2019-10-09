27 Best Christmas Gift Boxes

When it comes to sturdy, beautiful and big Christmas gift boxes, this one is a real winner. It’s the kind of box, if cared for, that can be used season after season. The perfect gift box for adults, it’s decorated in black and gold, with sparkling holiday ornaments on all sides, there’s no need to wrap it, saving you time and money. The gold lid is even festooned with a black bow.

A full square foot in size, it’s large enough to package a parka or well-folded blanket. This sturdy box pops up in seconds, and comes with tissue paper and a small note card included. You can also get it in a 9 x 9 x 9 inch size as well. If you’re looking for a large gift box more appropriate for a children’s gift, this one is an especially festive option. These big boxes can hold up to 10 pounds without breaking or splitting.

Another pretty option is this gift box with a beautiful dove in black and gold. It measures 10 x 10 x 10 inches.