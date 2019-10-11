35 Best Eco Friendly Gifts for Christmas

Are you looking for gifts that reflect your passion and concern for the environment? From sustainably sourced products to items that are compostable, biodegradable, recyclable, water-saving, and reduce pollution, these eco friendly gifts are kind to people and our planet.
If you want to find a purse that’s as stylish as it is eco friendly, you can’t really go wrong with cork. You see, cork gets a good rap because it’s vegan and cruelty free, plus no trees are killed to harvest it. This cute cork crossbody bag has a nice roomy interior, with a zipper pocket for valuables, plus large and small slip pockets for a wallet, smartphone, keys and other necessities.
This bag is compact but versatile, and it features an adjustable shoulder strap so it can be lengthened or shortened depending on how your giftee wants to carry it. Get it in any of four different color combinations. If you’re looking for a larger handbag that can double as a messenger bag, this Corkor Cork bag can even fit up to a 16 inch laptop or tablet inside.
Shopping for a man? He might fall in love with this classic cork briefcase, but you’ll have to hurry because it’s stock is already running low.
One of the most popular and easy ways to eliminate waste is to take your own lunch in a reusable container. This food grade stainless steel bento lunch box can be used for years to come as it’s durable and tough, resists rust and it’s even dishwasher friendly. If features three separate compartments to keep food from mixing and the snap down lid avoids spills in the car.
Big enough to hold more than six cups of food, it allows one to take an entree plus a fruit or vegetable side and a snack. Just add a bamboo cutlery set to this gift, and they’ll be lunching happily for years to come. If you love the idea of bento boxes, there are many modern and classic designs that make great gifts for both kids and adults.
Did you know that dryer sheets contain some of the worst chemicals for the environment? According to the Environmental Working Group, you should skip them altogether. If you’re searching for a gift for someone who cares about the health of their family and the planet, these organic wool dryer balls are an ideal eco gift that’s affordable and natural.
Not only do they reduce static, and make clothes feel soft and fluffy, they also reduce by up to 30% the time it takes to dry clothes, meaning they’ll save on electricity too. Packaged in a reusable tote bag, this set includes six balls in total. They’re scent-free and will keep working for up to 2,000 loads of laundry. Once spent, they are also recyclable.
If you’re looking to make sure your gift is also Fair Trade, the Friendsheep Organic Eco Wool Dryer Balls offer that guarantee as well.
Candles make great gifts, but often they come in tossable containers. Your giftee will love the sentiment behind this eco friendly candle, because it’s made with sustainability in mind. This candle is scented with organic essential oils and has a burn time of 45 hours. It comes in a unique handmade container, which, once the candle is gone, can be converted into a planter.
The candle label is embedded with seeds. It can be simply planted in the container to produce a pretty crop of wildflowers. It comes with a watercolor print, plus instructions for growing. Get it in six different sumptuous scents. If the pottery container doesn’t match their decor, you can also choose a rose gold container or one with a geometric design instead.
Get all three and create your own special candle gift sets.
Kitchen utensils are always a popular gift choice, but so many are made of plastics that aren’t particularly friendly to the planet. That’s what makes these unique pakkawood spurtles ideal eco friendly gifts. They’re made with layers of hardwood, and they’re sustainable, biodegradable and chemical free. These cool cooking tools are infused with natural food grade dyes to give them their beautiful color, and they’ll definitely be a step up from those old black plastic tools.
The slotted spurtle is a great substitute for a spatula and a stand-in for a slotted spoon too. The two smaller spurtles are perfect for stirring, scrambling, smashing, spreading and serving. Whew. They won’t burn or melt under high heat, and they won’t scratch pots and pans either. We also thing the Crate Collective Kitchen Pakkawood Salad Hands are another awesome eco gift idea.
Let’s be honest, traveling can be a bit chilly, especially when you’re on a plane or train. This wrap for women can also be used as a cozy blanket, keeping your giftee warm and toasty, even though it’s incredibly lightweight. It’s made from eco friendly MicroModal fabric that’s created from sustainably harvested beech trees. This fabric is twice as warm as cotton, but creates a far smaller environmental footprint.
Much like other rayon fabrics, MicroModal is breathable, moisture-wicking and doesn’t pill, even after lots of use. Plus this pretty wrap is a fashionable accessory when she’s not traveling, and cozier than a pashmina. A slight touch of spandex keeps the wrap from getting stretched out, and it even has a hidden pocket with an air-activated neck warmer. She’ll love that it’s machine washable, and with five colors to choose from, you can pick the perfect one for her.
If you’re gift shopping for your intimate partner, she’d likely love some MicroModal panties or camisoles for that same comfort and breathability.
There are a lot of great reasons to ditch using cotton pads to remove makeup and more, but probably the biggest is the huge volume of water it takes to grow very little product. In this article from at euronews.com, a single kilogram of cotton can take up to 20,000 gallons of water to grow. That’s what makes this reusable beauty pack a great eco gift for anyone who wants to remove makeup or apply toners or other facial products post washing.
It includes 12 organic bamboo and cotton pads that can be washed and then reused. They’re extra soft and double thick, so they won’t miss those throw away pads in the least. In addition, this kit contains a set of washable microfiber facial cleansing gloves that get skin many times cleaner than using their hands alone. To keep things organized, these goodies come with their own special laundry bag, so the pads won’t accidentally end up in the toe of someone’s sock.
Just in case they’re using a facial cleansing brush and won’t need the gloves, you can get them a larger set of reusable pads with a laundry bag.
When you’re searching for eco friendly gifts, you’re likely looking for something that’s reusable, recyclable or biodegradable. This meal kit is all of the aforementioned. It includes the cutest little lunch box, stainless steel straws, beeswax food wraps in three different sizes, and a drink bottle that’s made from bamboo fiber that even has a phone rest. (According to Guinness World Records, bamboo is the fastest growing plant on the planet, which is one reason it’s considered so sustainable.)
This kit also comes with a biodegradable cutlery kit that includes a fork, spoon and chopsticks along with its own storage container. And to make it a full meal deal, it even comes with a bamboo toothbrush and toothbrush holder. And since meals start with shopping, this kit also contains an organic cotton string shopping bag that can be reused for years and recycled once it’s worn out.
If your giftee already has some of the things in this kit, you’ll never go wrong by getting them the Bee’s Wrap Lunch Pack which is great for keeping sandwiches and leftovers fresh.
Whether they love to go camping, or just want to keep their outdoor speakers and smartphones charged in the backyard, there’s no better eco friendly gift than a solar panel. Instead of relying on a gas-powered generator that is loud and likely increases their carbon footprint, this solar panel can keep their RV, and devices electrified without ever making a sound. Monocrystalline panels like this one are more efficient than polycrystalline, making them the optimal choice for home and recreational use.
If this solar panel is on the high side of your budget, you might consider a smaller solar charger that just powers their devices. These are super portable and can be used just about anywhere the sun shines. The Sunnybag ICONIC Solar Backpack is a great choice for hikers who want to keep their devices charged, even in the wilderness. With a panel on the back, it can charge a smartphone in just two hours via the USB connection.
For even more portability, the ADDTOP Portable Solar Power Bank features four folding solar panels and can charge two devices simultaneously. When folded up, it’s just slightly larger than a smartphone, so it’s easy to take anywhere.
We love discovering eco friendly gifts that are unique and a different play on something everyone covets. Designed in the classic Wayfarer style, these bamboo sunglasses deliver on both form and function, but in a sustainable way. 4EST Shades feature polarized anti-reflective lenses to keep your peepers protected from harmful UV rays.
These make a great gift for either men or women, and they come in two sizes, regular and small. They’ll love the laser engraved bamboo case that keeps their glasses from getting accidentally crushed, plus a microfiber bag and cleaning cloth keep them scratch-free. Think they’d prefer an aviator style? The 4EST Shades Bamboo Clubmaster Sunglasses are also super stylin’.
Coconut shells often go to waste, but they’re durable, biodegradable and make the greatest bowls for salads, soups and more. This coconut bowl set is a terrific way to reuse these natural shells and keep them being burned (reducing smoke being released into the atmosphere, caused by that.) The white food-grade coating inside the bowls makes them more durable and long lasting.
This set also includes four wooden spoons and forks, as well as four eco friendly bamboo straws with a straw cleaner, and a cool canvas pouch to hold the whole set for picnics and outings. This set makes a great gift at Christmas or for any other special occasion. Another unique eco gift idea is this bamboo salad bowl set which includes a square salad bowl as well as bamboo salad hands for tossing.
When you think of the plastic waste in our oceans and landfills, don’t you want to give someone a gift that can help diminish that disaster? We think anyone who is concerned about the environment would appreciate this seriously cool stainless steel drink bottle from YETI. Thanks to vacuum insulation, this 26 ounce bottle will keep water fresh and cold, or coffee delicious and hot, for a ridiculous amount of time.
In a dozen colors that will never fade, peel or crack, this beefy bottle also has a leakproof cap that keeps the contents inside, even if the bottle happens to take a tumble. To keep hands on the wheel when they’re driving, they might also appreciate this bottle straw cap that eliminates the need to unscrew the top when taking a drink.
YETI also makes vacuum insulated tumblers in a wide array of fun colors, as well as a huge drink bottle that holds up to 64 ounces.
Did you know that millions of flip flops are discarded every day? They’re one of the biggest ocean problems per the folks at Blue Ocean Network. That’s why we think this colorful doormat that’s made from reclaimed flip flops makes a perfect gift idea for anyone who cares about the planet. This 20 x 30 inch mat can create a colorful discussion as well as a warm welcome. It’s easy to clean with a quick hose off, and the nubby texture is efficient for cleaning dirt and leaves off shoes before coming in the house.
If you’re looking for a doormat that’s slightly larger in size, this recycled flip flop doormat measures up at 23 by 35 inches. For serious shoe cleaning going into and out of a shop or shed, this doormat made of recycled tires is tough enough for the job.
When you’re looking for gifts that use recycled materials, this stunning set of tumblers is an awesome option. These artisan made tumblers from NOVICA use recycled glass in a beautifully colorful confetti design. Hand blown, they feature a distinctly Mexican vibe that reflects the heritage of the artists who create them.
Free of lead and toxins, this set of six are each unique. At 10 ounces each, they’re the perfect size for juice, or they’d showcase craft cocktails beautifully. Add a gorgeous hand blown confetti recycled glass drink pitcher for a blast of color on the table or at the bar.
When it comes to sustainable gifts that are food-related, we can’t think of a better way to enjoy the gifts of nature that with this amazing set of barrel-aged pure maple syrups. These syrups from RUNAMOK are aged in rum, rye and bourbon barrels to give them a grown up flavor that’s terrific on the usual breakfast pancakes and waffles, but can replace sugar and add flavor in recipes, or they’re a more tasty substitute for simple syrup in cocktails too.
We love that these producers use recycled barrels, and while you might be concerned about whether tapping maple trees harms them, it doesn’t, according to the experts at Tap My Tree. These syrups come in a pretty gift box along with an olivewood dipper and drizzler.
RUNAMOK also makes more family-friendly sflavors like cinnamon and vanilla-infused syrup or for cold and flu season, elderberry infused syrup.
We love all things made with recycled materials, and we bet your eco-conscious friends and family do too. This authentic Mexican Falsa blanket is made entirely from recycled materials, and it’s perfect to take on every adventure. Whether it’s worn as a wrap, or used as a picnic blanket, this piece is durable, beautiful, and better yet, washable. In fact, the more you wash it, the softer and cozier it gets.
Woven in traditional Navajo colors and patterns, this beautiful blanket delivers even more impact than just keeping your giftees warm and dry. It provides an income to the weavers who handmake the piece on a wooden loom, but beyond that, a portion of the proceeds from its sale go to clean water causes around the globe. It’s the mission of Benevolence LA to create products with a purpose, and that fact alone will make this eco gift a meaningful expression of your love.
This company has many gifts that support clean water efforts, fight human trafficking and work to address poverty.
Who says new technology can’t be combined with sustainability? Not us. We love the fact that these House of Marley wireless headphones are made using recyclable materials and sustainably grown FSC Certified wood. These Bluetooth headphones feature high definition drivers to deliver amazing sound. With 30 hours of play time on a single charge, these headphones fold up so they can easily go anywhere.
Your giftee will love the fact that House of Marley is helping with global reforestation. In fact, in the last two years alone, their contributions have contributed to the planting of 186,000 trees. If you like those sort of ethics, but the headphones break your budget, the House of Marley Chant Mini Bluetooth Speaker packs powerful sound into a tiny package.
Human actions often lead to damaging environmental change, particularly in conflicts during which villages, factories, and forests are burned. Children are particularly vulnerable when that occurs, which is why we think this bangle bracelet from Alex and Ani is a particularly compelling gift for the teen girl or socially conscious woman on your gift list.
While this bangle is a fashionable choice, it’s also a philosophical choice, with 20% sent of the proceeds from its sale sold to Project Common Bond, a healing, resilience-building program organized by Tuesday’s Children for young adults directly impacted by global conflict.
The Alex and Ani Charity by Design line of jewelry supports many global and domestic causes from promoting peace to enhancing science and environmental education.
If this is the year you want to make a difference in the world, perhaps you’ve decided to give a gift to a non-profit that makes clean water a possibility in impoverished nations. The LifeStraw, when donated, could mean the difference between life and death for people around the world. This personal water filter removes a minimum of 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria, 99.9% of waterborne protozoan parasites, and filters to 0.2 microns; surpasses EPA filter standards.
If you opt to give a LifeStraw to someone you love that’s a little closer to home, it means they won’t have to pack plastic bottles into the wild when they’re hiking and camping, because it filters 1,000 liters of contaminated water without iodine, chlorine, or other chemicals. They can keep their BPA free water bottles filled and themselves safely hydrated.
If you’re looking to make a big impact globally, we’d recommend this group of non-profits who are making clean water a reality.
If you’ve got a cold brew coffee lover on your list, you can help them reduce their carbon footprint by making fewer trips to their local coffee shop because they can use this cold brew coffee system in the comfort of their own home. The stainless steel filter and lid will never rust and you might not realize it, but stainless steel is the most recycled material on the planet according to the Steel Recycling Institute.
The brewer itself is a big two-quart BPA free glass mason jar. It requires no electricity to brew the perfect glass of their favorite drink. With easy measurements on the jar and filter, they can make as much or as little as they’d like. Because this gift idea is so reasonably priced, you might also want to splurge on some Fair Trade coffee beans like the Fair Trade Organic Nicaragua Segovia Dark Roast from Tiny Footprint Coffee.
Funky fashions that are comfy and cute as well as eco friendly are always an awesome gift choice. This cute Daily Ritual jumpsuit is the perfect gift for the woman who cares about clothes made with fabrics that have been created sustainably. Made from 100% Tencel, which is more planet-friendly than bamboo fiber, this stylish jumpsuit has a casual look and fit, and the fabric drapes beautifully.
The round neck in front is modest, while the neck in back features a deep V. She’ll love the comfy elasticized waistband, and the two pocket because, well…pockets! Capri length legs give her the option to dress it up with heels or dress it down with flats and sandals. Get it in four colors and women’s sizes from 2 to 16.
For a dressy option in Tencel, the Daily Ritual halter jumpsuit is sassy and sexy for cocktails and evenings out, but if pure casual comfort is what your lady has in mind, the Daily Ritual short sleeve jumpsuit is a winner.
There’s no better way to get kids to care about the environment than letting them play and explore outdoors. This cute explorer kit for kids will connect them to nature in a way that will ignite their curiosity and, hopefully, one day ignite their passion to protect all things in nature. It includes fun items like binoculars for bird watching, a bug catcher for examining wiggly critters (and letting them go,) and a 4X magnifier for looking closely at plants, rocks and anything else that catches their interest.
A safety whistle, flashlight, and compass can make evening adventures in the backyard even more fun. And the hat will keep their head from getting too much sun. This clever kit is perfect for both girls and boys, and it comes with a drawstring tote bag to keep all their tools together.
For kids who just love to play in the bath, recycled plastic tub toys are a great gift idea. This Green Toys Ferry Boat Bathtub Toy is almost a guarantee you’ll have to add more warm bath water to keep the fun going.
Shopping for a tween? The ALEX Toys Craft Eco Crafts Scrapbook is filled with earth-friendly pages and supplies from stickers and glue to cords, buttons and eco pencils.
Sometimes the biggest impediment to living more sustainably is the lack of knowledge about how to do so. If you’re gift shopping for someone who has expressed an interest in making this kind of life change, this book and several others can help them to embrace a mindful approach to changing both their thinking and their lifestyle.
Living with a Green Heart: How to Keep Your Body, Your Home, and the Planet Healthy in a Toxic World is another great read that’s gotten rave reviews from the president of the Environmental Working Group, an organization that promotes sustainable living practices through research and product testing.
For an easy to understand approach to being more environmentally friendly, we’d also recommend Live Green: 52 Steps for a More Sustainable Life.
Naturally, we’re excited about anything made with recycled stuff, but we’re especially impressed when it’s a totally creative approach to recycling something most folks wouldn’t think of – firefighter gear, hoses and more. This flat folding backpack is actually made from repurposed firefighter coats and pants, and reflective strips.
Great for everyday use as well as outdoor adventures, this pack is water-resistant and seriously durable. Roomy inside, it has a large main compartment and two inside mesh pockets. It also has a zipped compartment on the bag’s front. Keep in mind, the backpack you get might look different than the one pictured, because each one is completely unique. It could include pockets, striping, letters, numbers, snaps, or other items that were a part of an actual firefighter’s bunker gear.
Recycled Firefighter also makes minimalist wallets from recycled fire hoses and recycled combat bootleather, each unique in some way.
Finding eco friendly alternatives to the gifts you’d normally give can be a challenge, especially when it comes to bamboo rayon. Not all bamboo rayon is created equal. If you’re looking for the most environmentally friendly bamboo fabric, you definitely want to choose lyocell, which uses a non-toxic process in its creation. These silky, breathable lyocell bamboo fiber sheets are a luxurious gift that’s not only kind to the planet, they are great for the sleeper – especially a sweaty one.
These sheets are actually thermo-regulating, meaning they draw heat away from the body and allows your giftee to sleep two full degrees cooler than cotton. These cooling bed sheets wick away sweat and moisture, and they are naturally antimicrobial and antibacterial too. Made with deep pockets for thicker mattresses, we especially love the zippered pillowcases that don’t slide off in the night.
Pair these sheets with the Cariloha Bamboo Duvet for all season sleeping that’s comfortable, cozy and uses bamboo fiber filling that’s a terrific cruelty-free alternative to down.
Are you shopping for someone with a toddler this year? These eco friendly dishes and utensils are just the ticket to fun times a mealtime. Of course, they get our nod for being made out of sustainable organic bamboo fiber, but that toddler is going to love the fun graphics and having dishes that are special for them. Parents will appreciate that they’re dishwasher safe.
The set includes a divided plate, square bowl (that’s easier for toddlers to scoop out of) and a cup and utensils that are made for tiny hands. High sides keep spills at bay, while the plate also features a suction base to keep it in place. Get this sweet set in nearly two dozen different animal and bug prints, or better yet, grab a couple so there are always clean dishes for their little one.
We also love the Bamboozle kids’ bamboo fiber dinnerware sets because the plates and bowls actual come in the shape of animals. Kids will love them.
Sometimes the best eco friendly gifts you can give someone are simply those that allow them to express themselves and their philosophies openly. In that instance, we think this hoodie (which says it’s for men, but we think it’s unisex) is a perfect way to express that the time is now to address climate change. The cozy kangaroo pocket in front keeps hands warm and smartphones convenient. We especially love the message conveyed – “There is no planet B.” Right?
We also like this unisex hoodie with the same message and slightly different graphics. We also like that it’s 80% cotton, which means it’ll be warmer, but perhaps more likely to shrink in the wash.
There are lots of tee shirts with environmentally conscious messages as well, from save the bees to hugging trees.
Who doesn’t live with a smartphone in their hand, pocket or purse 24/7? While that phone might not be biodegradable or compostable, this nifty phone case is. The Pela Case is made with flax shive and a plant-based biopolymer material. It can literally deteriorate in your home compost pile when you’re done with it. Wicked cool. This phone case is BPA free and designed to protect your phone against drops and cracks. In fact, its shock absorption powers are equal to or better than many traditional plastic cases.
While this model is specifically designed for the iPhone Plus models 6+/6s+/7+/8+, you can also find a case for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. Naturally, these cases come in plastic-free packaging that can also be recycled or composted. Another reason you’ll like giving this phone case as a gift? Pela donates a portion of the sale to 1% For The Planet, a nonprofit that funds a diverse group of organizations working to solve environmental issues around the world.
For some folks, living sustainably means growing more of their own foods at home, and hydroponic growing is a popular way to do that. If you’re shopping for a beginning grower, it pays to start small. It’s easy to spend hundreds of dollars or more on a system before knowing whether someone will even appreciate this approach.
This little hydroponic indoor garden can accommodate two plants that will grow in water. It includes an LED grow light, timer to ensure the plants get the proper ratio of daylight and darkness, and controller that even reminds them when the water gets low. Keep in mind, this planter doesn’t include planting medium or seeds, so you might want to start them with the beginnings of a kitchen herb garden. Once they start nibbling on the super fresh leaves, they’ll be hooked.
If you’re not trying to convince someone about the convenience or eco friendly benefits of hydroponic gardening, we’d encourage you to step up to the AeroGarden Bounty or Bounty Elite, both of which can accommodate up to nine different plants that will flourish to 24 inches tall.
Perhaps you haven’t thought of noise pollution when it comes to being eco conscious, but the effects of constant noise can create serious health impacts on people and animals. If you want to buy someone a gift that could potentially save them from hearing damage, and make them look fabulous at the same time, this ceramic ionic hair dryer from Parlux is a terrific choice.
It literally dries hair from the inside out, leaving it with less damage and more silky shine. It also dries hair faster, reducing electricity use. The big kicker here is that it has a sophisticated built-in silencer, which means a lot less noise during drying times. One of the preferred professional blow dryers, this unit is also ergonomically designed to create less hand and arm fatigue, making it perfect for both home and salon use.
If you’re wondering about the real impacts of noise pollution, you might find this article from the Australian Academy of Science to be pretty enlightening.
Saving rainwater is the ultimate eco friendly way to give the garden a boost, especially while trying to reduce overall water consumption. That’s what makes this water catchment barrel a terrific gift idea. It holds 35 gallons and has a brass spigot on the bottom for attaching a hose. While rain barrels aren’t always the prettiest additions to the yard, this one actually features a planter on the top, so it can be dressed up with flowers or planted with vegetables to make it more attractive.
If you’re gifting this rain barrel, we’d recommend you also get this clever gutter converter that is made to divert water from downspouts into collection barrels. Does your giftee need a larger catchment system? These rain barrels also come in 50 gallon size.
These traditional looking barrels don’t work with the landscape and look of every home. For Southwest style, we prefer the Castilla Rain Barrel. For contemporary designs, the Riverwalk Dark Granite Rain Barrel has a great modern profile.
For the person who loves a luxurious bath, these vegan bath bombs are literally the bomb. Natural, organic and cruelty-free, they will moisturize and nourish dry skin with a combination of organic coconut and hemp oils and a blend of essential oil fragrances that turn an ordinary soak into an aromatherapy experience.
These bombs are rich in vitamin E to soothe and heal extremely stressed skin and they quickly melt into the water because they’re preservative-free. Scented with soothing lavender and refreshing eucalyptus, they come packaged in a recyclable Kraft box, individually wrapped in recyclable tissue.
They might also appreciate this set of vegan bath bombs that create meaningful employment for refugees. Made in the Northwest, Refugee Bath Co. donates a portion of each sale to refugee assistance programs. They are packaged with completely compostable and recyclable materials.
The eco conscious guy is tuned into the fact that the fashion industry isn’t particularly planet-friendly. That’s why he’d prefer clothing alternatives that are created with sustainable fibers like hemp. This cool hemp hoodie is a great gift that’s natural right down to the wooden buttons. Breathable and hypoallergenic, this lightweight jacket is warmer and softer than cotton, and it’s naturally antifungal as well. Get it sizes from Small to XX-Large.
If he’s more of a pullover kind of guy, the Hemp Baja Hoodie is another awesome choice. The hemp in these garments is handpicked and handwoven into the fabric using no dyes or chemicals. And to make it an even more eco friendly choice, let your guy know that growing hemp uses only half the water required for growing cotton. That’s a planet plus.
Succulents are so easy to take care of, and we love the fact that they barely require water, so you end up with pretty greenery that doesn’t take a lot of time and effort. This succulent gift subscription box comes monthly with two beautiful organically grown plants, care instructions, and identification cards. They come in eco pots that will naturally biodegrade over time.
Did you know succulents are also great for improving indoor air quality? They’re an eco friendly way to remove toxins from your indoor environment and increase fresh oxygen in your home according to Simple Home. Simple Life. Healthy, beautiful and easy – that’s the kind of gift worth giving.
Perhaps you’re that person looking to spread the word about climate change and responsible living. If you want to hand out some smaller gifts to people to help start some conversations, these chocolate and mint cream truffles are a sweet way to do it. You’ll have them kicking their Junior Mints to the curb once they sink their teeth into these delectable treats.
Ecuadorian cacao makes for a silky-smooth mouth melt, and the incredibly minty center is lusciously creamy. It’s made with milk, pure coconut oil and just the right touch of Madagascar vanilla. What we love about these (we got a sample to taste) is that they’re not overly sweet, but rather a luscious blend of flavors that you hope won’t stop. Editor’s warning: one is definitely NOT enough.
These truffles are Certified Organic, Fair Trade, carbon neutral and gluten free. That’s the sweetest thing. You can also get these socially conscious delights in Deep Dark Sea Salt and Silk Velvet varieties.