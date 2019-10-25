33 Cool Gifts for 17 Year Old Boys (2019)

Drones are awesome. But some of them can get to be pretty intense and pretty expensive. The SNAPTAIN S5C is a fantastic entry point to the hobby. It’s pretty cheap, so you won’t have to worry about novice’s destroying a top of the line model. In fact, this drone is designed to be super user-friendly.

A simple button press will have the drone take off and return on demand. It features smart voice controls, a headless mode, and the ability to do some awesome tricks such as flips and rolls.

Video transmission can reach up to 80-meters away. And you can edit HD videos and upload them instantly to social media via your smartphone. There are protective propeller guards to ensure safety. And the drone is comprised of ABS material to prevent damage or injury.

There are some really cool advanced features built-in to the SNAPTAIN S5C too. You can utilize altitude-hold to have it maintain a certain height. And there’s also a trajectory flight function that allows you to map out what path you want the drone to fly.