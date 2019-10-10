35 Best Gifts for ‘Friends’ Fans: Your Ultimate List

Friends has been an iconic show since it first aired in the ’90s, but with the celebration of the show’s 25th anniversary, the show is in the spotlight more than ever before. There are tons of awesome gifts for Friends fans, that goes far beyond agreeing to watch all ten seasons for the hundredth time (although that does sound pretty awesome). Regardless of which character is your favorite, here’s a comprehensive roundup of the best gifts for Friends fans that you won’t want to miss.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I’ll Be There for You takes a deeper long at this popular sitcom. From the trend it inspired to its effect on pop culture, there’s a lot to be learned. No one could have ever imaged the fandom that this show would result in, and for those who love it, there are some really interesting tidbits within these pages. Looking for other Friends related materials? Check out this quiz book with tons of trivia.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- This limited edition Friends coffee blend was created just for the anniversary of the show, meant to make you feel like you are enjoying a cup of java from Central Perk, the group’s favorite coffee hangout. The coffee is amazing quality – made with coffee beans from a small farm in Columbia. If you know the recipient of this gift has a Keurig, you can even buy compatible pods for a one cup coffee bew of this same limited edition blend.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Friends fans will love reminiscing about the show over their morning cup of coffee. This 14 oz mug is branded with the show’s favorite hangout spot, the Central Perk. It’s a 14 oz. mug, perfect for coffee, cappuccinos, and lattes whether the recipient prefers to drink in the office or at home. You’ll also want to grab some of this Friends 25th anniversary limited edition roast ground coffee to pair with the mug for the best possible gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fans of the Friends will probably recognize some of these recipes right off the bat. From Thanksgiving traditions to Joey’s favorite dishes, you’ll find yourself laughing and reminiscing as much as cooking with this Friends inspired cookbook. The hardcover book can easily be wrapped and gifted to a Friends fanatic in your life.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you know a huge Friends fan who either recently had a baby or is expecting, we absolutely love this unique gift for them. The design comes onesie style as well as a t-shirt style for older toddlers and is made of 100 percent very soft cotton that all babies and kids will feel comfortable in. If you like the idea of gifting a Friends related onesie, check out this alternative design.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Now that you know that Friends Monopoly exists, we have no doubt you’ll want to buy this gift for every single Friends fan you know. The game pieces are stellar, with each playing piece designed to represent a character in the show. This game is fun for all ages and so entertaining for those who remember details from this popular show. There’s also Friends Trivial Pursuit for those who want to have a full-on Friends themed game night.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Rustic FRIENDS Picture Photo Display Hanger is an awesome gift, allowing Friends fans to hang photos of their nearest and dearest. From bedrooms to dorm rooms or even in a living room, the simple rustic aesthetic is easy to match. The picture hanger measures about 16 inches long and has clothes pins included to hang four separate photos, which can easily be interchanged or swapped.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This frame is seen in almost every single episode of Friends, hanging on Monica’s door. The replica frame is identical to the original, made with bright yellow resin that will last a lifetime. The frame is also really easy to hang on every surface and comes with two-sided tape that’s also included in your purchase so the gift recipient can hang it right away.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you know the reference to this t-shirt, then you too are a Friends fanatic. The cute t-shirt is made in several colors, but this two-tone grey is the most unique. Each is made with a super comfortable cotton blend that feels so good to wear and is easy to wash. Wear it casually, to the gym, or around town running errands.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This awesome print features the cover to the original Friends script, first drafted in 1994. It has the signatures of each cast member, all re-printed on high quality, thick paper, and placed in a beautiful frame. If you’re looking for a unique gift for a Friends fan, this is a great option that won’t break the bank. If you prefer to gift this same print unframed, you can also save a bit of change and purchase the unframed option as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Everyone needs someone to pick them up when they’re feeling a bit low. Whether you’re looking for get well gift, thank you gift, or just a gift that says “I’m thinking about you” this soy candle is a wonderful option, especially for someone who loves the TV show Friends. It has a 50-60 hour burn time, which is quite long and has a soothing fragrance of rain/water, trending with the theme.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Monica and Rachel BFF sweatshirts are better than any best friend necklace on the planet to a Friends fan. The cozy sweatshirt can be purchased in grey, pink, or white, with the ability to choose sizes from small to extra large for each sweatshirt, so you do not have to purchase two of the same size. The cotton is mixed with pre-shrunk fleece for a really warm and comfortable feel. Looking for other gifts for Friends? This roundup of 101 gifts has you covered.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a special gift for a friend, girlfriend or even your wife? Any Friends fan will find this bracelet endearing and sentimental, as “you’re my lobster” basically means soul mates for life – pretty cute if you ask me. The cuff bracelet is expandable so you don’t have to worry about perfect sizing. It’s also hand stamped on 14 gauge pure aluminum, which is a strong metal that won’t easily dent or break.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This genius gift features 12 standard colored pencils, each marked with a funny Friends related pun. For example, blue is “how you bluin?” and orange is named “coffee couch”. We’re into it. If you know someone who loves Friends, puns, or just simply likes to color, this is a great gift. Don’t miss out on this awesome add on to your gift – Friends coloring pages, with fun illustrations from the show.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As someone who has watched every episode of Friends more than I can count, I’m pretty sure I know the details of Monica and Rachel’s apartment and this blueprint is definitely accurate. The poster print measures 11 x 17 and if you’re a fan, you can probably imagine yourself walking through this iconic fictitious home. It’s a great print for a gallery wall or bedroom and something that any Friends fan would absolutely cherish.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The scene displayed on this women’s Friends Pivot T-Shirt might be one of the most famous in the show’s history. Long story short, the entire episode is about a couch being carried up a staircase where it clearly does not fit and hysterics ensue. Friends fans will love this funny tee, made from 100 percent cotton and available in sizes small through extra-large.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a unique gift for Friends fans? These coasters are really awesome, each designed with something that relates to the show and that any fan will certainly recognize. The coaters are plastic with a high gloss finish and have a cork backing to protect furniture and surfaces. The set comes with six unique designs, each better than the last.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a unique gift for a Friends fan, consider some Friends barware. These colorful shot glasses each display a catchphrase from the character on the show which is displayed in the show’s recognizable font. The glasses are officially linsenced and really nice quality, but keep in mind that due to the materials, they should be hand-washed only.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every single gift on this list makes me laugh, but this pillow case is probably one of the funniest options. These throw pillow covers are perfect for a living room chair since they read “cushions are the essence of the chair”, a famous Chandler Bing quote. They’re made of a cotton/linen blend for a really nice look and feel and have a neutral color palette, perfect for gifting and fitting in with existing decor schemes. They measure 18×18 and come without the pillow insert.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While you might know a Friends fan who often enjoys their Friends binge-watching on Netflix, rumor on the street is that soon, that will no longer be an option. Get in front of their disappointment by gifting them the full series on DVD or Blueray so that they can watch the show wherever and whenever they want.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This inexpensive gift for Friends fans cannot be beaten. It’s a koozie, can cooler, insulator, etc. – basically it keeps your beverages cold as can be and also sports a fun Friends inspired design that will give any real fan a great laugh.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These Princess Consuela Banana Hammock & Crap Bag Mugs take the traditional his and hers mugs to the next level and make a hilarious gift for any couple who loves the tv show Friends. The mugs come packaged extremely well, so you don’t have to worry about damage or breaking and the mug design itself is fantastic.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Anyone who watches Friends will understand that there’s no greater love in the world than the way Ross feels about dinosaurs, which is why we love this silly poster as a unique gift for someone you love. The poster can be ordered in a variety of sizes, with an option to add a matte frame to the poster for a more officially and ready to hang look.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Funko figurine of Joey is one of the most remembered scenes from the tv show Friends and makes an awesome and unique gift for Friends fans. If this isn’t your favorite scene, you can choose from some of the other Friends Funko figurines like this funny representation of Monica with shells braided into her hair. The figurines stand at about 3 1/2 inches tall perfect for any desk or nightstand.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a unique and creative gift for a Friends fan. You can buy these candles to represent the main Friends characters, each with a unique scent. For example, the Monica Gellar candle is described as smelling like “a notoriously bossy, ultra-competitive, Type-A, obsessive clean freak whose loyal and responsible side is the glue that keeps the group together”, which translates in candle lingo to fresh clean linen scented candle. Shop the other character’s candles here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Personalized gifts make the very best gifts for someone special, showing that extra bit of thought and effort went into selecting it. This notebook can be customized with the recipient’s name on the cover along with the official Friends logo. The 5×7 inch journal size is a nice manageable footprint, easy to pack in bags and backpacks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Friends themed magnets are a unique gift that allows the recipient to create, rearrange, and have some fun on their fridge, with over 500 Friends related words. This is great for any Friends fan or works well for a white elephant or holiday gift exchange as it’s a gift really anyone would love. The magnets are made with nice quality thick magnets that will stay in place as you create.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s no better way to binge-watch Friends than in some themed pajamas like these. The pajamas are made from 100 percent cotton for a really soft feel and a fabric that’s easy to wash frequently so they can be worn all the time. The classic black and grey design also features the official Friends logo and comes in a wide variety of sizes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ornaments are a really lovely gift if you don’t want to spend too much money but still want to find something personalized and special for someone you love. This ornament hits a lot of marks – great for anyone who loves coffee, loves the TV show Friends, or simply loves to collect unique ornaments. Featuring the group’s favorite coffee joint and a realistic-looking mug with coffee, this ornament is perfect.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The yellow peephole frame that hangs in Monica’s apartment is one of the more recognizable motifs from the show Friends. If you’re shopping for someone who appreciates funky and unique jewelry, these are certainly a great option for a gift. The frames are 3D and hang on a hypoallergenic backing, which means even people with sensitives to certain metals should be able to wear these without a problem.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With a silly tongue twister that every Friends fan will know, this simply and cute tee makes a great gift. It’s made with cuffed sleeves for a trendy and fashionable look and can be ordered in any size in a variety of colors. If you’re not feeling the cuffed sleeves, you can also order this design in a tank top version, perfect for the summer months. This shop has tons of great designs that would all make a great gift for a Friends fan.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Art prints with lyrics might not seem like a very unique gift, but they certainly are when the lyrics are to the song “Smelly Cat” from the show friends. This will certainly get some attention on any wall and would be especially fitting for a bathroom or laundry room for someone with a cat. The print can be ordered in a variety of sizes from a small greeting card to a large 11×17 print.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A Friends TV show phone case has all of the most memorable one-liners and references to one of the most popular shows in history, neatly displayed on a case that can fit any iPhone you’d like, including the newest iPhone X. The small lip protects the front of the phone and keeps it in place while the durable material keeps the back of the phone protected from damage.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The only way to order this gift for Friends fans is if you size down. It’s something only a true Friends fan will understand and makes the gift that much better and unique. The shirt is made with 100 percent cotton and can be machine washed for easy lifelong care. It’s a more lightweight and airy design, perfect for layering during the fall and winter, and staying cool in the spring and summer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Test a Friends fan on their knowledge of the show with this fun game-night Friends trivia game. The game comes with 100 questions that are super original, allowing you to have tons of fun while answering questions about this popular show. The game is officially licensed, so you know the questions will be entertaining and the answers will be spot on.