57 Best Gifts for Young Men in Their 20s

Trying to find the right gifts for young men in their 20s is like pulling teeth. They jump from one hobby to the next, unsure of which of those hobbies actually matter to them. So, we’ve gathered over 50 great gift ideas for young men in their 20s to help you find an awesome gift for him this Christmas. Whether you’re shopping for someone who lives for adventure, fashion, gadgets, food, or something else, we’ve got gift ideas across all price ranges in our ultimate list below:
The vast majority of young men in their 20s are super into music, and that means they’re going to need a great pair of earbuds to enjoy that music with. I’ve tested over 10 different pairs of true wireless earbuds so far, and by far, the best on the market are the new Jaybird Vistas.
Not only do these things sound incredible, but they also give users the ability to adjust equalization while on-the-go —right through an app on their smartphone. These earbuds also look super sleek and cool, and come with a small profile carrying case that also serves as a charger.
Seriously – don’t underestimate the sound and quality of these babies. I consider myself an audiophile (and I have a background in music production), and then sound quality on these is near studio monitor quality. Ultra-clear highs, deep lows, and perfect mids.
I’ve been using them for just about everything: running, listening to audiobooks around the house, doing chores, and even going to sleep (gotta have my sleep sounds). They’re comfortable, and they stay in my ears without issue.
I can’t recommend the Jaybird Vistas enough.
If he doesn’t have a Nintendo Switchhttps://amzn.to/2BTovIo yet, I’ll say that it makes the PERFECT gift for young men in their 20s — especially if they’re commuters to work/to college. The Switch is a unique portable/handheld/home console hybrid that allows you to take your games on the go with you for the best handheld video game experience to date.
And in 2019, we’ve seen some absolute great Switch games released, and Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Pokemon Sword and Shield will release within the next month. Now is the perfect time to pick up the Nintendo Switch, as its incredible library of games is unmatched.
There isn’t a mountain clothing designer that has spent more time on the slopes than Jake Burton, founder of Burton Snowboards. If you’re one of those guys that spend a ton of time making runs and riding chair lifts you need to grab one of these jackets. They are obviously crazy cool to look at with hundreds of designs that will blow your mind. They are super warm which is a must-have because the higher up you go the colder and windier it will get. Something you may not know is that a lot of these jackets come with places to put your phone and little holes that you can run your headphone chord though. There are USB plugs and ports in some of the pockets as well. The fact is that these jackets are keeping up with the changing landscape of technology and skiing/snowboarding.
With the NES classic, SNES mini, and PS1 mini consoles being huge hits, it was only a matter of time before we got the SEGA Genesis Mini – an updated take on the classic Genesis console from the 90s.
Boys in the 90s (now young men in their 20s) played the hell out of their SEGA Genesis, with classic games like Sonic the Hedgehog, Altered Beast, and Street Fighter 2 dominating playtime.
In fact, I used to solely want to go to my cousin’s house to visit just to play Street Fighter 2 on his SEGA for hours and hours while our parents chatted. It is one of my fondest memories as a kid!
The SEGA Genesis replica console sold here comes with 40 absolutely legendary games, and it has two controllers included in the box (which even has a classic 1990s vibe to it).
It plugs into any TV/monitor with an HDMI port, and it’s much smaller than the original SEGA. This is going to be one of the hottest gifts for 20-somethings for Christmas in 2019.
If he works a lot or travels a lot, this gym alternative is an absolute MUST. TRX lets the user perform full-body workouts on-the-go, so he won’t have to worry about trying to find time to venture to the gym during his busy day. He can just take this TRX out and get to doing what he needs to do – quickly and effectively without leaving his home. Actually, the very first model was created by a Navy SEAL using only a jiu-jitsu belt and parachute webbing.
It’s gotten a little more refined since then, but you still only need a doorway and 20 minutes!
It’s the perfect solution for a home gym without a lot of space or money invested. It’s just bodyweight and gravity, baby, and it’s been proven to accelerate results.
From the creators of the giant Jenga game on my Christmas Gifts for Tweens ultimate list! Backyard Champs know their yard games. Includes two 2′ x 4′ x 4-inch tournament approved cornhole boards made from furniture quality solid wood and hardware, and 8 tournament regulation size 6″ x 6″ 16 oz. double stitched bean bags with all-weather resistant filler.
Foldable legs for storage. Perfect for tailgating!
For the world-traveler! They can keep track of where they’ve been and where they still want to go with a pin for each destination. The map is modern, minimalistic, and definitely a focal point and conversation starter. It’s quite big, too! Definitely on the list of best gifts for men under $100.
If you’re looking for gifts for men under $100, this is a great option. Most men will not buy themselves a nice duffel bag, but they could definitely use one. This one by Komal’s Premium Leather is 100% genuine leather with durable canvas lining.
Have you ever heard him complain about his headset — or lack of headset? Every serious gamer needs a serious headset, and this one is pretty great, especially for the price. Stays comfy for as long as he’s playing… even if it’s all night. (sigh) Discord certified!
A great head of hair can make the man, so this hair care kit is the perfect all-occasion present for all of the young men on your gift list. Help him take charge of his day, ready to face any challenge knowing that his hair is looking great. Have they got a job interview lined up? No problem. Important meeting with the President? No problem. First date? Not with you at their side.
This Suavecito hair kit includes all your guy needs to style his mop and make it into a masterpiece. This awesome haircare set includes two pomades (I use Suavecito DAILY for my own hair!), grooming spray, Brilliant creme, and a large deluxe comb. For added lift and quick styling, get him a good professional blow dryer. Suavecito also has a super cool shaving kit with awesome fragrances and skincare products.
If you’ve ever been on a noisy airplane or bus you probably thought to yourself “man I wish I had some noise-canceling headphones”. Noise-canceling technology is one of the greatest achievements in history. These headphones can turn the noisiest of situations into a quiet paradise. The silver look is pretty awesome, but you can also pick these up in a number of different colors that fit your style and the way you like to look. Listen to an audiobook or your tunes without interruption. That screaming baby won’t bother you anymore when you slide these babies on.
The man with a beard should have his own beard maintenance kit. I wasn’t a believer in the beard kits until I was gifted beard moisturizer and now I am a huge fan. You are probably thinking that you don’t have time to put this kind of care into your facial hair. You are wrong. It takes only a few seconds to squirt some moisturizer into your hand and rub it through your beard. It will help keep your beard looking and smelling fantastic. There are shampoos and balms and oils in this kit from Zeus that will not only up your beard game, but they will turn you into a believer as well. If you don’t personally have a beard, or can’t grow one, you probably have a man in your life that could use an assist with his grooming. These kits make amazing gifts.
This highly breathable backpack comes in FORTY-FIVE different color and style combinations. A quick-draw cell phone pocket is surrounded by fleece-lined pockets for valuables. The laptop compartment is sturdy and highly protective and the huge main pocket can fit books, binders, folders and accessories.
The Pendleton brand represents the top tier of wool fabrics. As you may guess, they make one hell of a comfy blanket.
This gorgeous design inspired by the Grand Canyon National Park comes from Pendleton’s National Park Collection, and embraces a little bit of nature’s beauty with its look.
Turn your naps into luxury with this warm and cozy medium-weight blanket.
Anyone from doomsday preppers to casual hikers should be prepared to find a source of clean drinking water in an emergency.
The LifeStraw is the easiest way of guaranteeing that. This pocket-sized personal water filtration system can go with you wherever you might need it.
It can be used to filter up to a thousand liters of water to full drinkable purity, and comes sealed in a bag to keep it clean until it’s actually needed.
Puma broke into the game making some of the most lightweight and stylish soccer sneakers in the history of shoes. Like a lot of other brands, they have branched out to include sneakers for every occasion. These duck boot style sneakers are great for casual affairs where you need to keep your feet warm and dry. They are mostly waterproof and slip-resistant. They are super stylish and are definitely different enough to get you noticed but not so different that they look weird or out of place. They are crazy comfortable and offer a ton of support with laces and velcro over and above the ankle.
Vinyl is seeing a resurgence as the dominant media form for music because of its unmatched quality and intimate physicality.
As such, there is never a better time to get back into record collecting. There are many options for affordable beginner turntables, but the U-Turn Orbit stands as the absolute entry-level benchmark.
Gift this high quality turntable along with a copy of your guy’s favorite album, and you’ll quickly have a record collector for life.
Joggers are a fast-rising fashion item for men. Rappers and athletes are rocking these on stage and off the court or field not just as a training or athletic pant, but as an everyday pant like jeans or khakis. While I think they add some more depth to a wardrobe, they need to be worn correctly. Sagging these joggers below your butt is an odd look. Sure it is paying off for guys like Lil Wayne, nobody really wants to see your boxers hanging out of your pants. Wear them up around your waist and enjoy the new fashion trend.
Smartwatches have been on a serious uptick the past decade or so and this Samsung smartwatch is as cool as the other side of the pillow. Not only is it super slick fashion-wise, but it is also water-resistant and can do all the techy things that you need in a smartwatch. Track how many steps you’ve taken during the day. It can track your heart rate, miles you’ve run and can monitor your sleep habits. Want your watch to connect to your phone? Receive texts and voicemails? Maybe you want your watch to play music and connect to wireless earbuds? You are going to love this watch and if you get it as a gift for that special guy, it will be on the top of their “favorite gift” list. If you aren’t a fan of the white or silver, you can get it in a bunch of different colors.
If you are an NFL fan or know a guy who stays glued to the TV every Sunday and watches every game, while checking his fantasy team, then this is the hoodie for you/him. Camouflage is a huge fashion trend right now and this hoodie represents your favorite NFL team while being super-stylish at the same time. Feel free to show your team pride in this ridiculously comfortable hoodie and since it is camo, it will go with almost everything you have to wear. If it is a little too cold for just a hoodie you can wear this thing with a light jacket or pea coat over it as long as the jacket or coat doesn’t already have a hood. These make great gifts because they are not only cool to look at they are comfortable and very thoughtful.
Joseph Abboud is a well-known name in men’s fashion. Originally getting his start in Boston in 1988, Abboud worked for Ralph Lauren learning a lot in his role for the Polo company, Abboud branched out and started making his own merchandise. He combined what he learned in Boston with some things he picked up while in Paris, France and created a spring fashion line that would ultimately cement his name in the fashion game for decades to come. This cologne by Abboud is said to have notes of grapefruit, clary sage and Haitian vetiver. This great smelling cologne is a great gift idea and a great way to keep yourself or the man in your life smelling fantastic.
Backpacks or bookbags are a great men’s fashion option. They don’t need to match or go with your outfit to remain stylish, they just are. They hold all of your stuff. They look good and can be almost any color that you want. Every guy that does any amount of outdoorsy stuff should have a trusted backpack by his side or on his shoulders. They also make a fantastic gift idea to the man that needs extra space to hold onto his gear. Grab this bag and be the hero of the holidays.
The well-dressed man has at least one pair of black sneakers in his shoe collection. The right black sneaks can tie together an outfit better than most. The Nike Air Force Ones are a classic shoe that has almost a futuristic look to them. Nelly was right when he rapped an entire song about these dope shoes. You will love the look of surprise and utter joy when the gift getter opens the Nike box next to the Christmas tree this year. He will love these shoes and if you don’t get them for a gift, gift them to yourself. You will love them. Black kicks are the pinnacle of men’s fashion.
This is not a “murse”. This is leather, a messenger bag for men. It will hold all of your important documents and your 17″ laptop. These bags are not only a must-have in an office setting, but they can also be very versatile as well. You don’t need to work in an office to rock one of these sweet bags, you can be a messenger like the name of the bag suggests. Regardless of what you do, you could get some use out of a bag like this. Getting one for a gift is a pleasant surprise when you open it on Xmas morning.
The Armani Exchange was launched in 1991 and is responsible for some of the most unique and stylish clothing in the men’s fashion world. Unfortunately, Giorgio Armani, the company’s founder, and father is no longer with us, but if he were, I think he would be very happy with what his company has become. Something as simple as a men’s scarf becomes so much more than that when it dons the Armani name. This scarf is almost all cotton, but also has a flair of cashmere to add a bit of luxury to this seemingly simple item. The original point of the scarf was to keep your neck warm, the part of your body that wasn’t covered by your coat and your hat. The simple idea changed the world. Get one for yourself in classic black or change some lucky guy’s life by getting him one.
Pea coats were originally created for European and United States Navies. They are a fairly lightweight coat, but almost 100% wool so they insulate well. That combination of characteristics made them the perfect coat to work in when it is cold outside. A durable coat, the design has become more and more fashionable over the years. This traditional style coat comes in black and a deep navy blue, also a callback to the original. The oversized buttons typically will have anchors and rope on them. You can really do a lot with this type of coat. It can be worn with just a tee underneath or you can bundle up a bit more and wear a hooded sweatshirt or hoodie underneath, but only if the pea coat itself doesn’t have a hood. Casual or formal this coat can do a bit of everything
Michael Kors originally started out with a women’s line of clothing in the early ’80s and didn’t really expand into the men’s fashion game until the mid-’90s. Now known all over the world for their outstanding men’s fashion options the Michael Kors line has some absolutely beautiful offerings in the men’s watch department. If you are a man that must have a watch on his wrist or know someone that is, then you need to get yourself this gorgeous watch.
Get him something he likely hasn’t gotten himself yet: a good grill! One of the absolute BEST Christmas gifts my parents bought for me when I was in my 20s was a grill – and I’ve been a grilling enthusiast ever since. He’ll appreciate being given a high-quality grill if he’s now on his own. Plus, nothing is easier than cooking on a grill, so if you’re worried he might not be the best cook, give him a tool that will help them make great food on his own.
That means no more nightly takeout for him, so you’re helping him to be a healthier man in his 20s.
While there are plenty of grill brands available right now, my go-to choice for all things grilling is Char-Broil. This stainless steel 4-burner cart style grill is perfect for young men who are either living on their own or with a girlfriend. It’s not a huge grill, which is why it’s perfect for bachelors or smaller families.
A great briefcase is an underrated item that no one realizes how important it actually is. What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you see someone with a briefcase? Business, and that they must be important. If you want people to take the guy seriously, a great leather briefcase will help him look the part for a career he’s actually trying to start. The SOLO Classic Leather Executive 16″ Leather briefcase protects his laptop (anything under 16″) and has a front organizer section. Staying organized is key, but helping him look important and giving them a slight confidence boost is the best gift you could possibly give to a man in his early 20s.
Always an American classic. The Aviator was originally created for pilots in 1937 to shield their eyes from high altitude glare, but now they are the world’s most iconic eyewear look.
According to Honey, this is also the best price on these Aviators. Ever.
Corporate America by day, Expert Fortnite Player by night. This racing style leather gaming chair is comfy, classy and ergonomic.
Timeless European design with a contemporary twist. Holds 27 oz of his favorite liquor. Add stainless steel whiskey stones and a silver tray to really complete the gift.
This link will take you to the Steelers, but if you scroll down a little, you’ll see every team available! A warm, manly shirt for a manly man.
After he steps into these babies, he’ll never make fun of your Uggs again. Also available in Chestnut and many more styles.
This 64 oz. Pressurized Growler from Growlerwerks is the ideal gift for the beer snob who has to drink every glass fresh, even if it’s from a growler.
This growler is vacuum sealed and connects to a CO2 injection system that can carbonate its contents for up to two weeks.
You can use it on a growler fill-up, or fill it with your own homebrew for and force carbonate it. Either way, this is a win for beer lovers everywhere.
A portable battery pack is a must have for the guy who can’t stop running the batteries down on his favorite gadgets.
The Anker PowerCore is one of the most popular choices for doing so. It has a single fast-charging USB port which can dispense 10000mAh of power to USB-charging devices.
That’s enough to charge the latest phones at least twice over. If you somehow know a guy who doesn’t already have one of these handy devices, be his guardian angel and hook him up.
For the guy who loves his cold drinks, there is finally a cooler that can go everywhere he goes.
The Igloo Trailmate Journey Cooler is a rugged all-terrain rolling cooler with all the bells and whistles.
It has a telescopic handle, a butler tray, a waterproof lockbox, built-in tie-down loops and bottle openers.
Oh, and there’s a massive 70 quart storage area where you can put an insane amount of drinks.
He’s talked about 3D printing enough. If you know someone who’s kept their eye on this digital plastic molding technology, now is a great time to get them started with a beginner kit.
This Mini 3D Printer from Monoprice is one of the best deals you’ll find on a 3D printer. It will help any budding enthusiast get started on finding and printing models.
Next thing you know, they’ll be making custom toothbrush holders and keychains left and right.
The guy you’re shopping for is at all a typical dude, they probably plan to use the same lumpy, drool-stained pillow until it disintegrates beneath their face.
It’s time to get them a high quality memory foam pillow, and show them why it matters what they sleep on. This memory foam pillow from Snuggle-Pedic is firm in the hand yet soft to the touch.
This means you don’t need a second pillow to cradle your head into a comfortable position. And it never goes flat. This pillow is luxurious, comfortable, and definitive proof that you’ve been sleeping all wrong.
By now, everyone should have a nice pair of headphones for focused listening to music.
But when it comes to keeping the peace, not all headphones are made equally. In the category of noise cancelling headphones, nothing compares to the Bose QuietComfort 35s.
These on-ear headphones are clear and balanced, and it has a special EQ system that dynamically changes as you adjust the volume.
When you’re ready to really block out the rest of the world, turn on the active noise cancelling and enjoy up to 20 hours of music with almost no ambient sound bleed-through.
Some of us were lucky enough to grow up enjoying fresh pasta regularly. For the rest of us, it’s not too late to find the little Italian grandma living within.
That’s exactly what goes on once you familiarize yourself with the Marcato Atlas Pasta Machine.
This kitchen counter device turns easy homemade dough into a variety of different pasta styles, turning your most basic standby meal into a delicacy craved by your whole family.
Inside each of us is an artist waiting to blossom. All it takes to bring that artist out is the right tools.
When you don’t know what the right tools are yet, you can rely on this Mega Artist Creative Drawing Wood Box Set to put them all in your hands.
This kit contains colored pencils, oil pastels, watercolor paints, crayons, and traditional drawing pencils as well.
That’s everything you need and more to express yourself however you please.
Anyone with a passion for craft beer should understand and respect the sour, one of the most distinct and experimental brews around.
This book by Michael Tonsmeire dissects the history, science, and practice of brewing sour beer. It allows the reader to better appreciate this unique beer, and hopefully make some of their own.
Time keeps on ticking. But it does so a little differently for drummers.
This gorgeous clock made with a real Zildjian cymbal is a great way for drummers and percussion enthusiasts to keep time going at their own rhythm.
A Himalayan salt slab is a great gift idea for the guy who needed that extra kick out of his grilled or cooked meats.
You can heat this block up a variety of ways to create succulent seasoned steaks, as well as other dishes like poke and gravlax.
They said it couldn’t be done.
They told me you couldn’t fit a hot tub in my tiny backyard. It would make the space unusable when you didn’t want to soak.
Well guess what? Inflatable hot tubs are a thing, and I always want to soak. That’s why the Coleman Lay-Z Spa Inflatable Hot Tub is perfect for me.
Simply fill it up with water, and the tub’s jet system inflates the pool. Then, when the weather turns, simply store it until it is hot tub season once more.
Drinking gin is fun. Making it at home is even more fun.
Infusing your own unique spirits is super easy with this Homemade Gin Kit, which transforms any generic bottle of vodka into a delicious floral blend.
This kit includes enough juniper berries and other botanicals to infuse 750 mL of gin. And that’s more than enough to get the party started.
When it comes to men’s hands and feet, they almost always need some love and attention. This awesome eight-piece grooming kit from 3 Swords is the answer to rough edges, hangnails, broken and chipped fingernails and more. Made in Germany, these grooming instruments for men are extremely well made and should last him for years. The kit makes a perfect small, but an essential gift for young men, especially if you coach them on how to use these tools for better-looking hands and feet. This set includes: nail scissors, cuticle scissors, finger nail clipper, toenail clipper, tweezers, hoof stick, sapphire nail file, and a nail pusher/cleaner, all in a black, leather-like case. Great for travel and home. Teach him how to use cuticle remover to improve the look of his nails, and if his feet are particularly bad, an electric foot callus shaver is another great gift for men.
Synthesizers are a fun an expressive way to create electronic music without the crushing burden of a software like Logic or Ableton.
Teenage Engineering takes the versatility of a full synthesizer and puts it into your pocket.
The Robot PO-28 is one of their coolest mini synths around, offering a wide array of lead, bass, and percussion sounds to play with.
With a 16 step sequencer, a library of effects, and built-in speakers, you’ll be making full on songs from the couch in no time.
Pandemic Legacy is one of the highest rated board games ever, and for good reason.
This variation on the classic outbreak management game Pandemic adds an epic over-arching story arc to be played out through no less than 12 sessions.
Your actions in prior games shape the world as you play, changing the names of cities and seeing the return of diseases you never cured.
This is a must-have game for any serious game enthusiast.
The gift of music can never be underappreciated. Any guy who lives for the rhythm will love a new portable Bluetooth speaker to play music wherever he goes.
The UE Boom 2 is a phenomenal choice for portable listening. This speaker projects music in all directions with its cylindrical design.
It reaches high volumes and plays for up to 15 hours on one charge.
Combine this with its rugged and waterproof design, and you have a speaker that does it all.
Take it from a guy with experience. If you are thinking of buying some kind of multi-tool device as a gift for someone, go ahead and throw that idea in the trash.
Instead, get him a gift that he will actually use. Get him a folding pocket knife.
This 3.1-inch blade from Kershaw offers everything you need at a low price. It has a serrated section of the blade, a pocket clip, and it looks incredibly cool.
Just make sure they don’t already have a knife they take with them everywhere. Not sure if they do? Check their pocket next time you see them.
The Pebble Time Smartwatch is one of the most versatile and cost-efficient wearable devices out there.
This device works with iOS and Android phones, and sports thousands of user-created apps. It has an e-paper screen, which grants it an incredible 7 day battery life.
You can receive and send text messages, read calendar events, track fitness, read breaking news, and more.
And for under $100, you’re getting much more mileage out of this device than an Apple Watch.
Give your man the gift of cleanliness and manliness with The Man Can bath and body gift set. This best-selling set includes a bar soap, shave gel, bay rum oil, hand butter, and a scratchy body mitt all cleverly packaged in a paint can. Each product is freshly scented, all natural, and handmade to leave your man fresh, clean, sweet smelling and mighty pleased. Or get him the Man Stuff body wash and rinse gift set to leave him smelling all guy like, but still soft. If he really just needs soap, or you’re just looking for a some fun little gifts for men, the cute tin of Manly Man soap is a fun one.
A sad number of my bearded brothers do not yet show their whiskers proper care.
Sure, there is something to be admired about a wild and untamed beard, but unless you’re auditioning to tour with ZZ Top, you have to keep things tight.
This grooming kit from Fento includes a bristle beard brush and a bamboo beard comb, which makes for a grand first step into beard grooming.
Plus, that way you won’t scare them with anything major like a beard trimmer.
One man’s fashion sense varies so much to the next, that its hard to buy them any clothes with confidence.
But a versatile down jacket should be a constant in any man’s wardrobe. And in that department, there is no choice more iconic than the North Face Aconcagua Jacket.
This classic 550 fill down jacket is soft and thoroughly insulated, providing comfort and warmth in the cold winter months.
While most 20-something men probably don’t think about using skincare regimens, you can be the thoughtful woman in his life who does. This super popular skincare kit from Rugged & Dapper is a terrific gift idea for men that delivers long term results. And even if your guy doesn’t admit to any vanity, he’ll feel terrific when he starts noticing that he looks younger than the rest of his friends. This quintessential gift set for the man in your life includesgreat options to cleanse his face and body, unclog pores, fight acne, prevent ingrown hairs and provide nourishing hydration to fight the signs of aging and help him stay looking younger. It includes an all-in-one daily facial cleanser and body wash that revitalizes skin, leaving him feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day or night. It also includes a facial exfoliating scrub to help prevent ingrown hairs and dry skin. To complete the package, the kit includes an essential daily anti-aging moisturizer for men to fight against the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, post shave irritation, dull and uneven skin tone, and sun and environmental damage. Best of all, these products are certified organic and natural, so they’re as good for the planet as they are for his skin. Derma-Nu also offers a set of firming and toning facial products for men. Their anti-oxident facial cleanser and companion anti-oxident toning spray would also be a great gift for your guy.