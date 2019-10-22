35 Best Mindfulness Gifts For Yogis

Mindfulness practice provides a much-needed respite in today’s hectic world, especially during the holidays. For someone who is passionate about self-care, mindfulness themed gifts are a perfect choice. We have found the best mindfulness gifts to promote reflection and relaxation.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Muse 2 device is the perfect gift for meditation lovers who are also love to nerd-out on tech gadgets and scientific data. This device tracks brain activity, heart rate, breathing, and body movements in order to give real-time feedback and guide meditation experiences.
Muse 2 is compatible with all Apple and Android devices. This is one of the best mindfulness gifts Amazon has to offer, and it will be greatly appreciated!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This quartz pyramid is a beautiful yet minimalist meditation chime for people who enjoy quiet, focused meditation.
The sound of a chime or bell is one of the most commonly used sensory techniques in meditation. By focusing on the sound of the chime, you are better able to shut out the outside world and be present.
This quartz crystal pyramid comes with a suede mallet and red rope for hanging, as well as a carrying case for safety. The quartz material is found right here in the United States.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A Tibetan singing bowl is a classic gift for someone who enjoys Eastern philosophy, including mindfulness meditation.
Tibetan singing bowls have been used by monks in Tibet for centuries to aid in their meditation practice, and some modern studies have even shown that their use can decrease chronic pain and increase relaxation.
This 10″ bowl is made of a mix of seven metals including copper, silver, iron, tin, lead, gold and zinc. This choice of metals represents the sun, the moon, and the planets. This bowl has a matte finish, which makes it look well worn and used.
This singing bowl not only creates a beautiful resonating tone to meditate to, but it is also a lovely piece of art that will look great just sitting on a desk or shelf.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A real Mongolian lamb fur pillow is a cozy, sensuous gift for someone who likes to be comfortable while they meditate.
One of the best ways to practice mindfulness in everyday life is by enjoying simple yet luxurious sensations, like the feel of this soft pillow against your skin. The sense of touch is one of the hardest to ignore (Just try to get distracted while touching ice or a hot pan!), and when you focus on feeling something soft and beautiful, it is easy to practice being fully in the present moment.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Edible gifts are always a good idea for spiritual types who may lean towards a more minimalist lifestyle. This organic, ceremonial grade instant Matcha tea is both healthy and indulgent.
Matcha tea has a long history in Japanese culture as a mindfulness aid. Zen monks used matcha as an aide in their long meditation sessions to stay focused and alert, and the tea ceremony itself is an exercise in mindfulness.
This organic matcha is quadruply screened for heavy metals, toxic mold, and radioactive isotopes. The tea plants themselves are shaded for 35% longer before harvesting in order to produce more amino acids and provide more umami flavor.
Mushroom Teas also make a great gift for someone who likes healthy, yet delicious treats.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The CalmiGo Calming Device is a thoughtful gift for tech-savvy people who appreciate the benefits of aromatherapy.
This device uses a combination of breath monitoring and essential oil aromatherapy in order to guide users into a calmer state of mind within a few short minutes. Users follow the lighted prompt to breathe slowly in and out of the inhaler, while essential oil elements release calming scents.
In only three minutes heart rate is slowed, cortisol levels go down, and you feel much more relaxed. Studies show that using this device three times a day for three minutes each time reduces anxiety and worry while increasing psychological wellbeing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- This Frequency of Love flute necklace is a thoughtful gift for mindfulness practitioners of all ages, even kids as young as six who are just getting started. The whistle is tuned to 528Hz, known as the “love” frequency for its ability to relax our bodies and minds.
- This lovely necklace comes in five color choices – Black, Bronze, Red, Silver, and White.
-
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This lava stone aromatherapy necklace is a beautiful gift for women who like to bring their mindfulness practice with them everywhere they go.
Necklaces as gifts are always appreciated, yet this one has another purpose. Aromatherapy is well known to have beneficial effects in our mood and wellbeing, and it can also be an aid in daily mindfulness practice.
This necklace has over 10 large lava stones, while most have only one or perhaps multiple small stones. The lava stone beads have tiny holes that absorb essential oils and slowly diffuse the scent for hours, giving a sensory cue to focus on and be mindful of.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Anyone who likes adding new and interesting dimensions to their meditation practice will love this Bed Of Nails acupressure mat.
Laying on this mat stimulates hundreds of acupressure points on your skin, releasing endorphins and lowering cortisol in order to help achieve a meditative state of mind. This is especially helpful in mindfulness practice because the tactile stimulation prevents yoru mind from wandering – You just can not help but be in the present moment when you are laying on a bed of nails.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This bamboo finger labyrinth is an effective tool to help focus during mindfulness meditation. It is a lovely keepsake gift that makes a beautiful decoration as well as a practical meditation aide.
Walking labyrinths have been used across the ages as a way of guiding a walking meditation. As you walk the labyrinth, you ponder a question or concern, or you simply practice mindfulness and observe the present moment. Following the path, slowly and surely, relaxes the body and mind. This finger labyrinth is a way of bringing that relaxation and focus into everyday life, no matter where you are.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘The Headspace Guide to Meditation and Mindfulness’ is a great gift for beginning mindfulness practitioners, who may be interested but don’t know where to start. It was written by the co-founder of Headspace, mindfulness expert Andy Puddicomble, in order to make mindfulness practice accessible to everyone. This small yet powerful book offers real techniques and suggestions for starting a simple yet effective mindfulness practice in everyday life.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
sneory or calm
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
jurnals
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are looking for original and practical zen gifts, this labyrinth Zen garden is a great choice.
Zen gardens are a classic gift choice for anyone who is interested in Buddhism or Eastern philosophy, but they are a bit played out and can seem cheesy. This sand garden combines the relaxing, repetitive, calm work of a Zen garden with a hidden labyrinth design. Starting at the beginning, you trace the maze with the stylus and watch as the pattern slowly emerges in the sand.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Meditation cards make a cool gift for beginners, or for someone who wants to introduce meditation to their family.
Mindfulness Matters players practice practical mindfulness skills through acting out different methods. It engages kids and teens in a way that gets them interested in the concept and practice of mindfulness.
This game can be played by two to four players and is great for the classroom as well, making it one of our favorite mindfulness gifts for teachers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Himalayan Salt Lamps are a popular gift for spiritual folk who enjoy their ambiance and ionizing effects. They tend to be natural and organic in shape, but this lamp has a much more modern shape with clean lines and a solid base. This lamp will look great as a piece of decor in any home and will add a warm glow during meditation practice.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are shopping for someone who enjoys her self care routine and skincare, this Raw Honey Mask is a wonderful gift. Facial masks provide a few minutes of relaxation and make a good focal point for mindfulness practice, as you can focus on the feel of the mask, the scent and so on.
This mask is made of organic ingredients including French pink clay, Hawaiian blue green algae, raw honey and more. Raw honey is known to have antibacterial qualities as well as softening and hydrating skin, as beekeepers know very well!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This bestselling book has been one of the most popular mindfulness meditation books since its publication in 1994. This edition has a new afterword for the author, added on its 10th anniversary in 2004.
Wherever You Go, There You Are is a book about the essence of mindfulness. It describes the idea of mindfulness and the technique of practicing this meditation in an easy to digest succinct and enjoyable way.
This book is a perfect gift not only for beginners but also for advanced practitioners who want to be able to relate the idea of mindfulness and share it with others.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are shopping for a computer geek who also has a spiritual side, the Wellbe Stress Balancing Bracelet is the perfect gift. This device, by tracking heart rate and stress levels, is able to give real-time analysis and feedback related to an individual’s stress triggers.
This bracelet tracks biometric levels both before and after performing app-guided stress-reducing exercises, allowing the user to see data showing immediate and long term results. By viewing the data over time, users are able to better predict and handle their stress triggers on a day to day basis using mindfulness techniques.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Buddha Board is a simple yet meaningful gift that reminds us that all things are impermanent, and to remain in the present moment without attachment.
The Buddha Board acts much like a piece of slate. You “paint” the surface with water and watch the design slowly fade away as the water evaporates. There is no mess, and no cleanup, but all of the satisfaction and relaxation of painting.
This is an environmentally friendly gift as it uses no chemicals, ink, or solvents and will last for many years with proper care.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This set of minimalist art prints is the perfect reminder to slow down and breathe and makes a great gift for someone with a busy life. These 8″ x 10″ prints have a simple message – inhale, and exhale. They flow together for a seamless work of art and would look good on any wall. These prints do not come framed.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Delicate chimes make a wonderful background for meditation. This tabletop chime from TreeWorks Chimes is perfect for home, office or even classroom use.
It has a sturdy and attractive design with a matte black powder-coated stand and a natural wood top bar. These chimes are eco-friendly, as they are made in the USA with Tennessee hardwood and locally sourced meals for the chimes. They are assembled near Nashville and use a long-lasting cord to ensure that they stand the test of time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Jar of Smiles is a thoughtful gift for someone who enjoys getting a daily dose of inspiration. This simple jar contains a month’s worth of daily quotations centered on mindfulness. It is a great way to start the day and a gift that keeps on giving.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Wiggle Seat is a simple yet effective way to bring mindfulness to even the most basic, everyday moments like sitting at your desk working, or at the table for a meal.
The wiggle seat is designed for children, with a small and large size for little and big kids. This sensory cushion wiggles gently back and forth, enabling kids to quietly move their bodies while staying in their seats. The seat is reversible, with sensory nubs on one side and a smooth opposite side.
Although it is designed for kids, it, of course, works for adults as well and can increase focus and productivity through simple mindfulness. This would be a nice gift for someone who wants to practice mindfulness at work or at home, or for a busy parent who could use some help getting their kid to focus!
Gifts for the mind do not have to be all candles and chimes, sometimes the best gifts are simple and practical like this seat.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are looking for gifts with meaning, this simple yet powerful clock may be your perfect choice. The Now Clock is a simple daily reminder to be here now, in the present moment. At first glance, this is a regular clock, but when you look a little bit more closely you see that it has no hour or minute hands and simply says “now” where they would be.
You can choose from five different pendulum designs, and the pendulums all really swing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Many people who practice meditation are also crystal enthusiasts and would love this crystal gift set.
This Deluxe Healing Crystals gift box includes 18 crystals, a stick of Palo Santo, an 82-page E-book and a reference guide poster.
The crystals include two full chakra sets, one tumbled and one in raw crystalline form. It also includes rose quartz, amethyst cluster, quartz point, and a chakra pendulum. This essential kit is perfect for seasoned as well as beginner crystal lovers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This crystal singing bowl is an excellent gift for someone who is interested in balancing their chakras. Singing bowls are a type of bell that vibrates and produces a deep and sonorous tone, promoting relaxation and healing.
This singing bowl is made out of pure quartz crystal and is tuned to the key of F in order to reverberate the Heart Chakra. You can also purchase this bowl in different colors corresponding to different chakras.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are looking for relaxation gifts, focus on giving a spa-like experience. We all need a break now and then, and a trip to the spa is a great way to practice mindfulness as you soak in all of the lovely scents, textures, and feelings.
Spa days aren’t always practical though, so it is nice to be able to bring the spa home. This Sending Good Vibes Spa Box is one of our favorite mindfulness gift boxes. It includes everything needed to have an at-home spa day focused on mindfulness. The box includes a “Sending Good Vibes” candle and matches, bath bomb, soap har, lip balm, body butter, and body spray.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
“I Am Enough.” These three simple words have the power to change lives. This necklace encourages the person wearing it to slow down, and to remember that the present moment is exactly where they need to be and that they do not need to change themselves or the world around them to find happiness and satisfaction.
The I Am Enough necklace is made of laser-engraved stainless steel on a silver-plated snake chain. You can choose a chain from 16″ to 30″ long. It is a beautiful piece of minimalist jewelry that can also be layered if desired.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Palo Santo is a sacred South American tree, and the wood is burned in ceremonies in order to cleanse the air and energy in a room. It has a lovely scent and is a great aid in meditation.
This Palo Santo candle also includes essential oil scents of vetiver, cinnamon leaf, and vanilla for a well rounded, grounding scent experience.
Candles make great gifts, and this one is sure to please whether you are shopping for a beginner, intermediate or advanced level mindfulness practitioner.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This handmade metal sign reads “Breathe” and is a beautiful reminder to do just that: Slow down and breathe. This sign is powder-coated to withstand the elements, or you can choose an unfinished sign that will rust when left outside, as a reminder of the passage of time.
This type of large metal sign has become a popular home decor choice for easy wall decoration in modern and farmhouse style homes. This sign will look awesome hanging on the wall in any home or office.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For many busy people, their morning cup of coffee is the best time for them to quietly sit and practice mindfulness. This mug will get them in the mood for meditation with its simple message: “breathe”.
This 14-ounce mug comes in three colors – relaxing sky blue (pictured), grounding chocolate brown, or invigorating pastel red.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tea always makes a great gift for people who meditate. It is enjoyable and delicious, does not add to the clutter in their home, and gives them an opportunity to practice mindfulness.
This flowering tea gift set comes with 12 varieties of blooming tea that open up into beautiful flower shapes inside of your teapot or cup. This gift set includes Teabloom’s best sellers, with different flavors and shapes. They are crafted from premium quality green tea leaves and real flowers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Adult coloring books have become wildly popular in recent years for their ability to calm and ground us in stressful times. This mindfulness coloring set includes a mindfulness coloring book with single-sided pages so you can use markers, as well as a portable hard-backed journal cover and a set of colored pencils.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Mindfulness can be a challenge, but like any skill, practice makes perfect. If you are shopping for a beginning meditator, teen or child, this activity book is a practical and useful gift. This activity book includes 150 mindfulness activities that help teach meditation through play.
Learning happens best when we are having fun, so this activity book can be the tool that will last a lifetime by providing life skills for de-stressing and calming down by practicing mindfulness.