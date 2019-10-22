35 Best Mindfulness Gifts For Yogis

Mindfulness practice provides a much-needed respite in today’s hectic world, especially during the holidays. For someone who is passionate about self-care, mindfulness themed gifts are a perfect choice. We have found the best mindfulness gifts to promote reflection and relaxation. 

What Is Mindfulness?

Mindfulness is the shorthand term for mindfulness meditation, a practice that has become popular in recent years for its benefits on reducing anxiety, depression and overall stress levels. Mindfulness has its roots in Buddhism and Zen meditation. 

Mindful.org describes mindfulness as “the basic human ability to be fully present, aware of where we are and what we’re doing, and not overly reactive or overwhelmed by what’s going on around us.” In other words, you do not need special powers or a dedicated commitment to meditation in order to practice mindfulness - It can be done in any situation, at any time. 

Mindfulness apps such as Calm make it easy with short, easy prompts and guided meditations. 

Why Mindfulness Works

Mindfulness is more than just a buzzword. Practicing mindfulness has a measurable effect, and what mindfulness does to the brain may surprise you. 

According to Scientific American, how mindfulness works is by “rewiring” our brains through regular practice. Just eight weeks of mindfulness practice can bring about profound changes in the way we think by affecting the way different regions of the brain communicate with each other. Better still, these changes can be permanent. 

After only eight weeks of mindfulness practice, the "fight or flight" region of our brain appears to shrink in MRI scans, and the region associated with decision making and rational thinking grows thicker. 

What mindfulness can do for you if you suffer from depression, high stress levels, or anxiety, is relieve some of your symptoms and help you stay out of the “fight or flight” response that comes from these emotions being triggered. The intensity and longevity of these brain changes is directly correlated with the number of hours of mindfulness practice a person has done.

