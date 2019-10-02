21 Nerdy Gifts for Him for Christmas (2019)

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect popular and geeky present for one of the men in your life, our list of 21 Nerdy Gifts for Him for Christmas should prove to be your ultimate resource.
Even in death, Darth Vader’s helmet still played a prominent role in the Star Wars universe as saw in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Now, the nerdy guy you’re shopping for can idolize it too with the Star Wars The Black Series Darth Vader Electronic Helmet.
Just like Lord Vader’s helmet, this version comes in three separate pieces that you can place upon your head separately thanks to its magnetic attachments. Once you’ve fully donned the helmet, you can activate it’s authentic movie sound effects with a press of a button. With the proper costume to accompany it, anyone wearing the Dearth Vader Electronic Helmet will look like they’ve walked straight out of the movies.
This iconic blue lightsaber has quite the storied past within Star Wars lore. First owned by Anakin Skywalker, the saber was taken by Obi-Wan Kenobi after winning his duel with Anakin on Mustafar. Kenobi would later go on to give the lightsaber to Luke, who would then lose it himself after Darth Vader severed his hand during their bout in Cloud City.
Many years later the saber would “call out” to Rey while it was in Maz Kanata’s possession. Now, Rey wields it as one of the final representatives of the REsistance. But as one of the most iconic weapons of Star Wars lore, it deserves a noble representation. And the Star Wars: The Black Series Rey Jedi Training Force FX Lightsaber is just that.
It’s a high-quality prop with a metal hilt and authentic sound effects. The design is accurately detailed and comes with a clear stand that will properly display the replica when you’re not joyfully swinging it around. With the Skywalker saga concluding, the Anakin/Luke/Rey lightsaber should be a perfect gift for any Star Wars fan this holiday season.
In 1984, Universal Pictures released a comedy that would help to shape the genre and many people’s lives. 30 years following its release, Hot Wheels would commemorate the film by producing the Hot Wheels Elite Ghostbusters Ecto-1 30th Anniversary Edition.
The company did an incredible job with the attention to detail of the set. It’s designed to be a 1:18 scale replica of the 1959 Cadillac Professional Ambulance that Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler, and Winston Zeddemore would dub the Echo-1. And once you view it up close that detail is even more obvious.
The car is pretty large at 1:18 scale. And there are tiny details that make a big difference such as windshield wipers, side mirrors, door handles, and a fully modeled interior. All of the figurines look great too, depicting the original characters quite well from the time. If the nerd in your life is a lover of Ghostbusters or is a Hot Wheels aficionado, this is a must-have for their collection.
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is regarded by many as one of the best books in the series. And with the Triwizard Tournament being at its center, its easy to understand why. So why not commemorate one of the most incredible events of the series by nabbing this Triwizard Champions Wand Set for yourself or a friend.
The set puts four wands on display from the Champions chose for the Hogwarts Triwizard Tournament as seen in the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire movie. Harry’s wand is first, followed by Cedric Diggory, then Fleur Delacour, and Viktor Krum.
The display is made of wood and stands 17-inches in height. While the cover that encases the wands is made of plexiglass. If you’re shopping for a Potter lover, this set will surely make you a Champion in their eyes.
Mega Man initially released on the Nintendo Entertainment System over 30 years ago in 1987. The blue bomber has amassed quite a fanbase since as it became one of the most premier franchises in gaming. So for those nerds that grew up on the NES, consider picking up this Mega Man Collector’s Edition Wearable Helmet.
While the helmet can be comfortably worn thanks to its full-size padded interior and adjustable velcro straps, it could easily just be utilized as a collector’s item too. It’s comprised of high-quality ABS plastic and coated with a high polish finish. The helmet’s proportions are authentic and it even glows on the sides thanks to the built-in LED lights.
Whether it’s being bought for a collector or cosplayer, it’s a must-have for Mega Man fans. Just be sure that you complete the set by picking up the Mega Man Mega Buster Gun Replica too.
Any nerd that’s into video games has surely played through a Mega Man game or two in their days. And if they’re a superfan of the blue bomber like many of us are, then this wearable Mega Man Mega Buster Gun Replica should prove to be a perfect gift.
The replica Mega Buster is wearable for both left handed and right handed Mega Man fans. The trigger inside can be pushed to emit a single shot sound effect. Or, you can hold the trigger down and see the buster’s LED power meter rise before you release a charged shot. The front of the Mega Man Mega Bust Gun Replica glows red too thanks to the LED lights.
Whether the nerd you’re buying for would use it for cosplay or just display, the Mega Man Mega Buster Gun Replica is ideal for any Mega Man fan. But make sure that you nab them the awesome Mega Man Collector’s Edition Wearable Helmet too.
All the Dragon Ball Z geeks out there will go nuts for this Dragon Ball Z Goku Super Saiyan Kamehameha Attack Lamp from Zee Nerd. The 3D action figure lamp sees the show’s hero Goku releasing his iconic move. The blast causes a devastating amount of damage to the environment around it, adding to the intensity of its design. And the Kamehameha itself glows a beautiful blue in a way that’s not too aggressive, making it an ideal nightlight or decoration.
The diorama-esque look of the Dragon Ball Z Goku Super Saiyan Kamehameha Attack Lamp ensures that it can be set up pretty anywhere in a home. Whether it’s a bedroom, living room, entertainment room, or anywhere else, it will be eye-catching and awesome.
“Hey, you guys!” The Goonies was movie magic upon its release in 1985. When the kids got their hands on One Eyed Willy’s map, you knew an all-time classic adventure was about to begin. Now, you can replicate that very map with this The Goonies Map and Key Replica Set from Toynk.
The map and key replicas look just like their movie counterparts. The map is made from soft canvas and measures in at 13.5-inches by 8-inches. And the key is about 6-inches in length and comprised of bronze-colored resin.
Whether someone is looking for Goonies cosplay props or just wants to display this awesome set in their home, it promises to be a fantastic purchase. So give it as a gift and witness your friend or family Truffle Shuffle with glee.
Some licensed products feel a bit forced in their implementation. But this Star Trek: USS Enterprise Pizza Cutter from ThinkGeek just seems like an incredibly inspired choice.
The sleek stainless steel design takes the iconic USS Enterprise from Star Trek: The Original Series and turns the hull into a 4-inch in diameter pizza cutting blade. The back end of the ship then becomes the pizza cutter’s handle. And the blade even reads NCC-1701 just like the famous space vessel.
The pizza cutter is laser etched for a clean design, and it’s officially licensed to ensure quality. But you’ll likely want to pick-up the Star Trek: USS Enterprise Bottle Opener too because nothing goes with pizza like a freshly opened beer.
If the nerd in your life loves to kick back and watch some Star Trek during their leisure time, they likely enjoy doing so with a beverage in hand. And with this Star Trek: USS Enterprise Bottle Opener, they’ll be Captain of caps.
The bottle opener comes in the shape of the iconic USS Enterprise. This is the very ship that started it all in the original series under the command of Captain James T. Kirk – then played by the iconic William Shatner.
The bottle opener stands 5-inches in length. It’s silver in color throughout and is engraved with the ship’s NCC-1701 hull number. It’s an inexpensive and practical gift for any Trekkie you’re shopping for. But hey, if a bottle opener doesn’t jive, there’s always a pizza cutter too.
Gandalf the White is one of the most iconic characters in the history of fantasy literature. But he was pretty badass before his transition as Gandalf the Grey too. And Weta Workshop has done an incredible job recreating the character in figure form with their Lord of the Rings Gandalf the Grey Figure.
Weta Workshop has intimate knowledge of the series due to the fact that they work directly with the same artists and technicians that help to craft the movies. This leads to immense detail in each of their products, which you can witness first hand with their rendition of Gandalf the Grey.
One of the most iconic moments in all of cinema is Gandalf the Grey shouting “You shall not pass!” to the Balrog in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. It was a badass moment in the film, one that any nerd would love to replicate when someone randomly shows up to their door announced.
The Lord of the Rings You Shall Not Pass Welcome Mat design is simple with the quote emblazoned in white with a silhouette of Gandalf the Grey beside it to the right. The mat itself is plenty large with measurements of 23.7-inches by 15.7-inches. And it’s sturdy and durable too with a thickness of about an inch.
The mat is biodegradable as it’s comprised of 100% natural coir fiber harvested from coconut husks. So not only does the design make it an ideal nerdy gift for him, but it’s environmentally friendly too.
CBS’ stereotypical nerd group is available in bobblehead form with Funko’s The Big Bang Theory Mini Wacky Wobbler Set. The set includes the five characters of Sheldon, Leonard, Penny, Howard, and Raj.
Each bobblehead stands about 3-inches in height and is an accurate replication of a character from the hit show. If you’ve got someone in your life that frequently yells “bazinga”, you’ll know that this set of Funko bobbleheads should be a perfect gift.
While The Big Bang Theory doesn’t necessarily do a great job of portraying us actual nerds out there, it was still one of the highest-rated shows on television for years for a reason. So there’s likely someone your shopping for that would appreciate getting this The Big Bang Theory Clue Game from USAOPOLY.
The goal of the game is to determine who betrayed Sheldon, what did they do, and where did it happen. The suspects include Penny, Leonard, Howard, Raj, Bernadette, and Amy Farrah Fowler.
You’ll see numerous iconic locales from the CBS show, including Sheldon & Leonard’s living room, Penny’s living room, the laundry room, and the stairwell. And the acts of betrayal items consist of a dismantled Shelbot, a defiled toothbrush, a stained cushion, a wiped hard drive, a damaged comic, and an erased equation board.
The game takes the iconic Clue you know and love and puts a Big Bang twist on it. You’ll surely hear “bazinga!” from any nerd in your life that you purchase it for.
One of the most famous rides from a galaxy, far, far away, is commemorated quite well in the form of the Star Wars Millenium Falcon Tie. The design sports a blueprint-esque look from the exterior of the ship. And it’s available in a number of looks too.
You can purchase the tie in black, blue, moss, red, royal blue, and teal. It’s crafted in an extra-long design which ensures that any of the big and tall nerds out there will see it fitting properly. It feels silky, it looks sexy, and it’s available cheaply. It’s an ideal gift for any Star Wars or nerdish fellow out there.
A good portion of Star Wars’ narrative revolves around the father and son relationship. And most of the time, it doesn’t work out too well (I’m looking at you, Kylo). So reassure the father in your life with this Best Dad in the Galaxy Star Wars T-Shirt from Vipergraphics.
The shirt sports the Star Wars font with the words “Best Dad in the Galaxy” in the form of the iconic pre-movie scroll. Black is the standard color, but you can also pick it up in Chewbacca Gray, Rebel Royale Heather, Tatooine Heather Grey, and navy blue.
Sizes range from medium to 3XL. It’s a medium weight shirt crafted from 100% cotton material. And it even comes with a “Best Dad Ever” cellphone sticker than you can throw in with the t-shirt as well.
Nerds these days will tell you that there are only a few things to truly fear in this world. And amongst them are infinite buffering, low batteries, and poor wifi.
This Things I Hate T-Shirt from Funny Programmer Nerd Shirts encompasses the aforementioned trilogy in a hilarious design. You can purchase the tee in black, navy, asphalt, royal blue, and brown. And it’s available in sizes small through 3XL for both men and women.
The classic fit shirts are crafted with 100% cotton. They’re lightweight and sport a double-needle sleeve and bottom hem to ensure durability. And above all, they’re a witty and fun gift that won’t break the bank for any nerd or geek your shopping for.
While The Geeky Chef Cook Book dabbles a bit in the realm of geeky beverages, The Geeky Chef Drinks blows the lid off of the nerdy drink genre. Many of the same pop culture properties that were included in the cookbook are represented here too. Also written by Cassandra Reed, The Geeky Chef Drinks presents to us over 60 recipes for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic ideas.
From the video game side of things, there are drink recipes for World of Warcraft, The Elder Scrolls, Dragon Age, Fable, Final Fantasy, Mass Effect, The Legend of Zelda, and more. While TV fans will recognize concoctions from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Firefly, Bob’s Burgers, Star Trek, Game of Thrones, Archer, The Simpsons, and a ton more.
There are plenty of movie references within the recipes too. Represented are Star Wars, A Clockwork Orange, The Big Lebowski, James Bond, Harry Potter, Dune, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, and plenty of others. So whatever direction you want to take your next themed party, drinks should be covered thanks to all the selections offered here.
The Geeky Chef Cook Book from Cassandra Reeder offers exactly what it states. There are 60 delectable recipes revolving around the geeky chef for whom it’s intended. Dishes are themed after video games, television, and movie properties. With referenced iconic franchises being Doctor Who, Game of Thrones, The Legend of Zelda, World of Warcraft, The Hunger Games, Harry Potter, Star Trek, and many more.
There are recipes here for every meal. You can make bacon pancakes inspired by Adventure Time. Perhaps Fish Fingers and Custard which is drawn from Doctor Who. And perhaps some lemon cakes as a dessert from Game of Thrones. And if you’re looking for a drink, those are here too. You can go non-alcoholic in the form of Harry Potter Butterbeer. Or relax with an adult beverage such as a Romulan Ale from Star Trek.
Whatever you’re in the mood for, The Geeky Chef Book should have you covered. And even if you’re a cooking novice, there shouldn’t be much in the book that any rookie cook couldn’t handle.
If your husband or male friend/family member is looking for a way to instill their nerdy tendencies onto their kids, then Ken Denmead’s Geek Dad: Awesomely Geeky Projects and Activities for Dads and Kids to Share should perfectly fit the bill. The title helps to walk through fun tasks with your children such as flying a nighttime kite, making the best slip and slide ever, creating your own board game, and much more.
The book proves to be an incredible way to bond with your kin. Whether you’re a science novice or a pro, there are plenty of activities within its pages that will help to provide fun experiments wich unite while also educating.
The Geeky Gear Gift Set from Kikkerland strives to be an emergency kit of sorts for any nerd in a bind. It’s packed with items that should help a fellow nerd in need. Included are chevron earbuds, an 8-in-1 screwdriver, a charging cable that supports both iPhones and mini USB devices, and a spinney wind-up.
The box itself even easily adapts into a gift box so that you can easily flip it to a friend. It’s thoughtful, inexpensive, and above all practical. You’ll be the hero of some nerd’s day whenever the time comes that they go seeking its aid.