21 Nerdy Gifts for Him for Christmas (2019)

This iconic blue lightsaber has quite the storied past within Star Wars lore. First owned by Anakin Skywalker, the saber was taken by Obi-Wan Kenobi after winning his duel with Anakin on Mustafar. Kenobi would later go on to give the lightsaber to Luke, who would then lose it himself after Darth Vader severed his hand during their bout in Cloud City.

Many years later the saber would “call out” to Rey while it was in Maz Kanata’s possession. Now, Rey wields it as one of the final representatives of the REsistance. But as one of the most iconic weapons of Star Wars lore, it deserves a noble representation. And the Star Wars: The Black Series Rey Jedi Training Force FX Lightsaber is just that.

It’s a high-quality prop with a metal hilt and authentic sound effects. The design is accurately detailed and comes with a clear stand that will properly display the replica when you’re not joyfully swinging it around. With the Skywalker saga concluding, the Anakin/Luke/Rey lightsaber should be a perfect gift for any Star Wars fan this holiday season.