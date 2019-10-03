55 Best Sesame Street Gifts: Your Ultimate List

Sesame Street is one of the best-loved kids shows ever. Parents who grew up watching the show are now able to share it with their own little ones. We found the best Sesame Street gifts for kids of all ages.
This awesome Elmo cruiser is going to be your kid’s all-time favorite gift. It is the perfect size for ages two and up. The car reaches forward and reverse speeds of 1.3MPH and has low side doors for easy toddler access. The unique EZ Steer technology uses a powered front wheel and back caster wheels for easy maneuvering.
This reindeer Elmo toy is the perfect holiday gift for any kid. This cute Elmo signs Up On The Housetop with his head and mouth moving.
Elmo’s activity plane is an awesome gift for toddlers and babies. This exciting toy has walk-along and ride-along features as well as lights, spinning propellers and music to keep kids entertained.
Pillow Pets are adorable toys that turn from stuffed animals into pillows and back again. This Elmo pillow pet has a night lite feature that shines colorful stars on the ceiling. Kids will love this cuddly friend!
There are few things that small children love to play with more than gears. It is so amazing to see the gears in their little brains working as they watch the toy gears move each other and spin. This toy features eight Sesame Street friends and interchangeable gears that can be rearranged, stacked and more!
Elmo toys are always a hit and Let’s Dance Elmo is one your kid will love. This 12-Inch Elmo, sings, dances, and plays music so kids can dance along too. This toy features three musical modes: colors, animals, and songs. This fun and educational toy is an awesome gift for kids 18 months and up.
This Elmo backpack set lets your little one carry his best friend around with him wherever he goes. It comes with not only a fun Elmo backpack, but an Elmo lunchbox, two jumbo coloring books, and over 100 Sesame Street stickers.
Every kid’s dream is to have their very own sofa in their room. This Sesame Street sofa folds out into a bed, perfect for sleepovers or lounging around. It is perfectly sized for a toddler and gives them their very own spot to read, watch TV, or just hang out.
Abby Cadabby fans will adore this cute plush toy of their favorite character. This GUND plush has accurate details, down to the texture of her hair and skin. It is 11 inches high and surface-washable.
This shirt makes a cute gift for a fashion-forward kid. It has a collared design and features a print with all of his favorite Sesame Street characters – Elmo, Grover, Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, and Cookie Monster.
What toddler wouldn’t want to snuggle up to their pals Elmo and Cookie Monster at night? This sheet set comes with a comforter, flat sheet, crib sheet, and pillowcase to make the perfect bed for a Sesame Street fan
This learning case bundle features two educational toys for toddlers. The Elmo case focuses on letters, while the Cookie Monster case focuses on numbers. Each case has puzzles and activities that are simple, colorful and educational. These would be great for travel!
This Big Bird take along plush by GUND is so cuddly, your child will want to bring it everywhere with her. He has a fuzzy body and soft, floppy limbs. He measures 12.5″ tall and all details are embroidered so there is no choking hazard for small children.
This cute Elmo girls T-Shirt is a lovely gift for toddler and baby girls. It is made of 100% cotton wth a sparkly screen printed design and comes in sizes from 12M to 4T.
This board book set is a great gift for babies, toddlers, and budding readers. It comes with eight well-loved Sesame Street board books on educational subjects such as opposites, seasons, bedtime and more.
These sock-top slippers are a cozy gift that any kid will love. They come in toddler sizes from 3-10 and you can choose between Elmo or Cookie Monster.
Toy organizers are a must for busy bedrooms and playrooms. Multi bin organizers like this one from Delta are a great way to teach kids how to help clean up their own toys. Sesame Street fans will love this organizer in their room.
This sprinkler pad is a fun and safe way for kids to play in the water with no drowning risk. The pad features a cute Sesame Street design and has multiple sprinklers all around the sides for ultimate water fun.
This iconic shirt features a simple yet immediately recognizable Cookie Monster design. It comes in sizes Small to 4XL and is great for teens and adults.
This Elmo hat and mittens set is perfect for winter weather. It is suitable for both boys and girls and fits ages 2-4. The mittens are knit and the hat has an extra warm micro fleece lining.
This durable backpack makes a great gift on its own or stuffed with other Sesame Street goodies. This 16″ backpack has a fun all-over design featuring all of the Sesame Street characters you know and love. It is made of a rugged, wipeable material that is easy to keep clean.
Gonger may not be as well known as Elmo or Big Bird, but he is a wonderful character that many kids love. Gonger is the chef on Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck and this pink, high energy character makes a great gift.
This bodysuit and cape combo is a fun gift for babies and toddlers. The detachable cape will turn your little boy into Super Grover with an easy snap closure. This set comes in newborn to 24M sizes.
Naps are so important for growing toddlers and kids, so why not make them fun and special? This nap mat has an adorable Abby Cadabby “Kindness is Magical” design. It features a padded mat with built-in blanket and pillow for easy setup and cleaning.
Julia is one of Sesame Street’s newest characters, and she is so important. Julia is the first character on the Autism spectrum and allows the show to introduce the concept, foster empathy and educate the public on Autism. Whether your kid has autism or not, this will be a fun plush to add to her collection.
Sesame Street toys have one common theme, which is that they are educational. This Elmo toy is not only cute and plush, he also helps kids learn ABCs by talking and singing an alphabet song.
This cute piano is a musical and educational toy for little kids. It plays five familiar songs with Sesame Street characters Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch. It gives kids a chance to explore colors, shapes and sounds with two play modes.
Today’s kids are smarter than we could ever believe, and they love to play with mom and dads’ phones. This toy smartphone allows kids to call their friends Elmo, Ernie, Cookie Monster and Abby Cadabby. It plays three fun songs and can count and explore numbers up to 10. Ernie even sings the ABCs!
This adorable charm bracelet is a perfect gift for little fashionistas. The bracelet features colorful beads and ten of the most popular Sesame Street characters in full color enamel charms,.
Bean Bag Buddies are soft and lovable plushies that are a smaller size perfect for little hands. The Count is one of the most well-loved characters, and this cute little plush makes a perfect gift or stocking stuffer for kids.
Kids who enjoy dress-up and costumes will love this hoodie. The easy to wear costume hoodie comes in either Big Bird Yellow, Cookie Monster Blue, Elmo Red or Oscar The Grouch Green. It comes in sizes from 2T-5.
This Playskool toy is a fun spin on the classic stacking block game. It features four Sesame Street characters: Elmo, Oscar, Cookie Monster and Big Bird. Kids can stack, nest, match and play peek-a-boo with these fun figures.
This Cookie Monster head mug is a nice gift for older kids or adult Sesame Street fans. The mug has a 20 oz extra-large capacity and is made of microwave safe ceramic. Hand washing is recommended.
Find It games are so much fun for kids of all ages. They are great for travel, calming corner activities, quiet time, or educational play. This Sesame Street edition features fun charms and beads of the well-loved characters as well as numbers and animals.
Abby Cadabby is a relatively new character on Sesame Street, but one who has quickly become a fan favorite. This Abby playset features a schoolhouse with an activity wheel that kids can spin for Magic, Reading, Snack, Art or Play Time as well as many other fun features.
This plush blanket features the four biggest Sesame Street characters and will look great in your kids’ bed or as their special blanket to curl up in and read a book or watch TV/ The blanket measures 62″x90″.
For book lovers, this 15 volume set is the ultimate gift. Starting with the number 1 and the letter A, this set goes all the way to X, Y and Z in book 15. Each book is a beautiful, long-lasting hardcover with illustrations throughout.
This little toy set would make a great stocking stuffer for your child. It includes figurines of Bert, Ernie, Big Bird, Snuffleupagus, Elmo & Oscar the Grouch. This is a perfect set for playing make-believe.
This awesome book set includes eight rhyming storybooks to introduce toddlers to music themes, sheet music and lyrics with 25 songs in total. Songs range from classical selections to childhood favorites.
This cookie monster plush toy is wearing a cute chef’s hat and apron. It helps kids learn fine motor skills such as buttoning buttons, tying laces, snapping buttons, zippering and using fasteners. It is 17 inches tall and surface-washable.
This gift set comes with two plush pals for naptime and a storage bag for travel. Elmo and Cookie Monster both fold their legs into a pocket in their PJs to snuggle up for naptime. All accessories are embroidered, so these are suitable for ages 12 months and up.
This wooden toy set from Bright Starts is perfect for babies and toddlers up to 3 years old. It includes a set of three wooden pegs and wooden Sesame Street blocks to stack on them. The pieces are chunky and easy for little hands to hold, and the bright colors make it extra fun.
This adorable plush toy is an emoji version of Sesame Street’s resident superhero, Super Grover. He is made of soft material and has no choking hazards, as all accessories are embroidered.
These storytelling blocks are an awesome way to unlock your kid’s imagination. They are made out of wood and painted in bright colors, featuring your favorite Sesame Street characters as well as buildings, trees and more.
Shape sorter toys make fantastic gifts for young toddlers who are beginning to learn shapes, colors, and practicing hand-eye coordination. This shape sorter is in the shape of Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck and has a see-through peg design so kids can see what happens to the blocks after they fit them in the appropriate holes.
Make bathtime lots of fun with this set of three bath squirters. These are easy for little hands to use, just squeeze underwater and squirt the water out! This set comes with Elmo, Cookie Monster and Ernie.
Teether books are great gifts for teething babies who are learning how to recognize and use books. It is a great start for later reading. Babies can turn the pages themselves and even chew on the spine and the pages without worrying about disintegrating paper or cardboard ending up in their mouths.
Sometimes the most expensive, complicated gifts that grownups pick out can fall flat with kids, who prefer the simple joys of life. This set of 24 party balloons is sure to be a hit, whether you blow them up with helium as a surprise, or give them with a helium tank for the child to blow up on their own.
Here is a fun game that is suitable for kids ranging from six months to five years old. Elmo Hide and Seek includes a talking Elmo doll, 24 location cards, and game rules. Elmo helps kids along to guide them to the secret hiding place.
LOZ blocks are just as fun as the more popular brand, but a lot less expensive. This set comes with 150 pieces to create an adorable Cookie Monster. This makes a great gift for older kids.
This creative toy is great for kids who love to discover hidden meanings and clues. Cookie Monster has a special red lens that kids use to find 10 hidden numbers throughout the playset. The set includes the main playset with slide, Cookie Monster figurine, and Elmo’s cash register.
Make learning fun with these Sesame Street flashcards for ages three and up. This set of four includes flash cards for colors, beginning words, ABCs and numbers.
Foam building blocks are fun and safe for younger kids, and even make great bath toys! You can stick them to the sides of the tub when they are wet! This set has bright primary colors, a variety of shapes, and Sesame Street character faces on the blocks.
Every little traveler needs their own suitcase and this Elmo rolling backpack will make any trip fun for your child. This backpack has snaps in the back to detach from the trolley, and has two soft side pockets for water bottles.
This extra-large sized foam floor puzzle is great for kids from baby to preschool age. The puzzle comes with 27 letter pieces that each have corresponding Sesame Street themed images.