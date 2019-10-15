F
or dozens of years now, across multiple generations, we’ve made The Simpsons a part of our lives. Whether you’ve been a fan from the start, have jumped in out across the seasons, or only discovered the show of late, you know the show is a pop culture icon. So skim through our assortment of 27 Simpsons Gifts for Springfield’s Biggest Fans below.
If you’re on the hunt for a Simpsons themed Lego set, you’ve found the best of the best in the Lego Simpsons House kit. It boasts a whopping 2,500-plus pieces which comprise the entirety of the family’s home. In total, the kit measures out to 9-inches high by 16-inches wide by 9-inches deep.
The Lego Simpsons House features six minifigures in Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie, and their neighbor, Ned Flanders. Each of the Simpsons family members has their own bedrooms to build. And you’ll also craft the family’s entryway, kitchen, living, room, bathrooms, garage, and more.
There are a bunch of props included as well. Bart has a skateboard and ramp to play with. There is backyard furniture, a grill, gardening equipment, and plenty of others. You can even put together the Simpson family’s iconic pink car.
Whether you’re an adult looking to build the set to add to your Simpsons collection, or you’re shopping for a Lego fan that also loves the show, you can go wrong with this robust Lego Simpsons House kit.
The Simpson family home, outside of just being instantly recognizable, almost feels like home to viewers itself since it’s been in many people’s lives for over 30 years. For that reason alone, The Simpson’s Village Simpsons House makes for a perfect Christmas decoration.
The two-story home located at 742 Evergreen Terrace is perfectly replicated in this handcrafted and hand-painted design. The snowy roofed dwelling is decked out for Christmas. It sports wreaths in the windows and on the front door. As well as candy cane decorations and a giant red bow on the family’s garage.
When plugged in at your house, The Simpson’s Village Simpsons House interior lights will glow. And the rooftop and garage Christmas lights will shine bright too. It’s fantastic decor for any Simpsons fan during the holidays. Just be sure to complete the set with The Simpson’s Village Springfield Elementary School and The Simpson’s Village Kwik-E-Mart too.
The line of Simpson’s Village Christmas buildings is awesome for any fan of the series. This one in particular, titled The Simpson’s Village Springfield Elementary School, may just be the best of the bunch.
It’s Christmas time in the town, so the school, which is covered in snow, is decked out with Christmas lights, wreaths, and a snowman. Each building in the Simpson’s Village line is handcrafted and hand-painted. But best of all, there are lights built within it that illuminate the school with Christmas cheer when plugged in.
Whether you want to order The Simpson’s Village Springfield Elementary School by itself or pair it with The Simpson’s Village Kwik-E-Mart and The Simpson’s Village Simpsons House, there’s no doubt that single or trio they make for an amazing Simpsons gift.
Apu Nahasapeemapetilon’s Kwik-E-Mart has been a staple locale of The Simpsons from the very beginning. So it makes sense that the mini-mart be included in Department 56’s The Simpson’s Village line of Christmas decorations.
Just like The Simpson’s Village Simpsons House and The Simpson’s Village Springfield Elementary School, The Simpson’s Village Kwik-E-Mart is handcrafted and hand-painted to give the iconic landmark a Christmasy feel. There are neat signs such as “Yule be glad you shopped here”. And there are Christmas themed items such as Ho-Ho-HotDogs and Duff Winter Brew.
The store looks fantastic as a Christmas decoration. And the Christmas lights on the Kwik-E-Mart’s roof actually light up once they’re plugged in. Whether you’re looking to grab this one by itself or pickup the trio, you can’t go wrong giving this out as a holiday Simpsons gift.
There’s perhaps no one that has done more for the pink frosted sprinkled donut than Homer J. Simpsons. It’s his go-to treat any time of day. And you can declare your love for both the donut and the show with this The Simpsons Donut Coffee Mug from Comfify.
The large mug is pretty sizeable with the ability to hold up to 14-ounces of liquid. The front is designed to look just like a pink sprinkled donut, and it does so admirably with a ton of detail in its look. And on the back is Homer’s seemingly involuntary quote of “Mmm… Donuts.”
The Simpsons Donut Coffee Mug is one of those Simpsons gifts that’s perfect for mega fans or the more casual viewer. Some folks may just think it’s a cool mug, while other Simpsons fans will instantly recognize the mugs true meaning.
The Simpsons Talking Elementary School Bus from Playmates is a Simpsons gift that’s perfect for both kids and adults. It’s a fantastic prop for adults which serves as a fully functional nod to the show. But with its free-rolling wheels, children can actually play with it too.
The bus features non-removable sculptures of Otto, Martin, Millhouse, Ralph, and Bart. Each time a figure is pushed, they’ll utter a phrase from the show in response. You can also push down on the roof of the bus as well to hear conversations take place between all the boys riding toward Springfield Elementary School.
Do you and your friends find yourself arguing about who is the king or queen of The Simpsons trivia? Well, the perfect way to settle it is with a fun game of The Simpsons Scene It.
The DVD-based game holds over 100 questions for you and your friends to prove your merit over. And as all Scene It games do, it incorporates actual scenes from the show as part of the trivia. There are also four collectible metal tokens to choose from. The game’s dice, board, rules, and DVD, of course.
With 140 questions in total, the title of who is the most knowledgeable Simpsons fan will up for grabs time, and time again.
The characters of Kang and Kodos have been making The Simpsons’ Treehouse of Horror episodes iconic for generations now. Because of this, it’s only right that we give our alien overlords the credit their due in the form of these Kang and Kodos The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Funko Pop figures.
This set of Funko Pop vinyl figures was once an exclusive for attendees at San Diego Comic Con. But now Kang and Kodos have arrived to enslave the rest of our desk and shelf space.
The duo features an awesome design, with Kang drooling of excitment while Kodos is angry and ready to attack with his laser blaster. Also cool is the fact that both Kang and Kodos glow in the dark, making them stand out even further from your typical Funko Pop figures.
Although he’s just a comic book hero for Bart and his friends to idolize, Radioactive Man is a super cool superhero on The Simpsons. And the Radioactive Man The Simpsons Funko Pop gives the character the portrayal he deserves in vinyl form.
The figure stands 3 3/4-inches tall and arrives with a window box to be displayed within. Radioactive Man looks like he means business too. He stands in a heroic pose with his fists on his hips. His suit a crimson red with yellow gloves, boots, and cape.
The character is a beacon of hope for the denizens of Springfield. With the only character around that could possibly thwart him being the caped crusader, Bartman.
Behold, the greatest threat to any villain that wishes to do harm to Springfield (outside of Radioactive Man, of course) – Bartman! This Bartman The Simpsons Funko Pop is awesomely designed by Funko. Just like the non-canonical character in the series, the Bartman Funko Pop looks just like the DC superhero Batman from whom he was inspired.
The Bartman Funko Pop sports a dark purple cowl that extends down Bartman’s back into a cape of the same color. The hero raises his hand up to say “stop” to evildoers, while a look of fearful determination dares villains to test him.
The figure stands at 3 3/4-inches tall, making it a perfect desktop accessory at work or at home. That is if your work or home desk deserves to be graced by the presence of the great Bartman.
King Homer first debuted on The Simpsons in Treehouse of Horror III. The character, an obvious homage to King Kong, was instantly a hit. And now he’s been replicated in this King Homer The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Funko Pop
This vinyl beast stands at 3 3/4-inches tall. The design perfectly replicates what was seen within the series in 1992. As such, it’s comprised only of black and gray shading just as he was seen within the episode. And to complete the look, there’s even Marge’s interpretation of Fay Wray in King Homer’s midst.
When compared to Alien Maggie, or even Kang and Kodos, the King Homer feature may be the best of the Treehouse of Terror Funko Pop figures.
In one of his more appalling ideas, an earlier episode of The Simpsons saw Homer trying to put on as much weight as possible in order to become eligible to work from home due to his “disability”. Worst of all, he did all this with the help of his son, sending him a horrible message throughout the process. The silver lining of the plan was that fans were introduced to Homer in a Muumuu, a look the character would be forever linked to.
The Homer in a Muumuu The Simpsons Funko Pop does a fantastic job of replicating Homer’s outfit in the episode King-Size Homer. And as Homer famously stating within the episode, “I don’t wanna look like a weirdo. I’ll just go with a muumuu.” Wise choice, Homer. Wise choice.
It was in Treehouse of Horror IX that the world was first introduced to the magic that is Alien Maggie. In that year’s Halloween themed episode, it was revealed that Marge Simpson was abducted by the alien duo that is Kang and Kodos, with the former impregnating her. When Marge was returned to Springfield, she just so happened to be pregnant. And not long after Maggie’s birth, Homer and Marge knew something wasn’t quite right with their young daughter.
Just like in the episode, the Alien Maggie The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Funko Pop is truly alien in nature. While she looks normal above the neck, her extremities are replaced with the tentacles of her true father.
The vinyl figure stands 3 3/4-inches tall, and it arrives in a window display box if you want to keep its original packaging intact. If you’re looking for a unique and hilarious Simpsons gift, you’ve found it in the Alien Maggie The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Funko Pop.
The Simpsons Handbook: Secret Tips from the Pros Hardcover Book is a book published in 2007. The creator of the series, Matt Groening, gives away his tips and tricks in designing the art of the iconic series.
Whether it’s backgrounds, prop art, or even the characters themselves, The Simpsons Handbook: Secret Tips from the Pros breaks down how to hand draw the universe in its classic 2D style animation. The book features plenty of insights, professional sketches, hints, suggestions, and step-by-step breakdowns.
If you or someone you’re shopping for have ever thought about dabbling in Simpsons sketching and drawing, this hardcover book could prove to be an invaluable addition to your library.
Written by Mike Reiss, Springfield Confidential: Jokes, Secrets, and Outright Lies from a Lifetime Writing for The Simpsons offers a look inside look at the series from the show’s longest-tenured producer and writer.
Reiss, who has been involved in every single episode of the series, has won four Emmy awards thanks to his work on The Simpsons. His book gives detailed information such as why creator Matt Groening decided to make the characters yellow, what it’s like as a fan of the series in a foreign country, how the writer’s room works during a busy schedule, and more.
There are even interviews with cast and crew such as Al Jean, Nancy Cartwright, and Dan Castellaneta. As well as time spent with famous former writers like Conan O’Brien and Judd Apatow. It’s a fascinating inside look at the iconic series, and it’s sure to give fresh insights to even the series’ biggest fans.
If The Simpsons show you know and love isn’t enough to satiate your thirst of Springfield, then the Simpsons Comics Colossal Compendium Volume 1 is the perfect way to expand upon the animated universe.
Written by The Simpsons’ creator Matt Groening, Simpsons Comics Colossal Compendium Volume 1 tells a group of stories via comic that you won’t catch on television. Volume 1 also targets collectors, as each issue going forward from it will feature binding that melds together on your shelf to create a scene. And there’s also a 3D version of a city landmark, with Volume 1 being Moe’s Tavern, is included with each issue so that you eventually craft your own Springfield.
If you’re shopping for a Simpsons fan that seemingly has it all, get them started on the comic portion of the universe with the Simpsons Comics Colossal Compendium Volume 1.
Moe’s Tavern is one of the more iconic locations within The Simpsons show. And you can bring a piece of that locale to your home or someone else’s with this The Simpsons Moe’s Tavern Door Mat.
The design of the doormat is the very same as the legendary sign that lights up Moe’s Tavern each evening for Homer and his friends. The mat has a beautiful deep purple coloring that’s accented with green and red. It’s comprised of 58% PVC and 42% coconut brush, so the mat will hold up well while also cleaning off feet as it’s designed to do.
It sports measurements of 60 cm by 40 cm, so it should be a great size for your doorstep. It’s an ideal gift for Simpsons fans that want to subtly decorate their homes. Just expect to have the local Barney’s to come knocking looking for a drink.
There are few heroes more intimidating than the infamous Bartman. This 10-year old turned superhero has sent villains into hiding for decades now. And he’s commemorated quite awesomely within this Bartman Men’s T-Shirt.
The shirt’s tie-dye design sees purple, blue, and black swirls revolving around Bart Simpson’s alter ego. The shirt is 100% cotton, with active fiber dyes to provide the shirt’s vibrancy with a longer lifespan. It’s also officially licensed, and it sports taped shoulders for strength and comfort.
If you’re looking for a Simpsons shirt that tells those around you, “Watch it, Dude”, you’ve found the perfect one.
We live in a fantastic age in which “Dad Bods” are the best bods. But no one takes Dad Bod to the extreme like Homer Simpson has since 1989. This Homer Simpson Best Dad Bod T-Shirt proudly displays the Simpson family patriarch – in his underwear no less.
The shirt is comprised of a soft cotton and polyester blend in charcoal Heather coloring. It’s available in Dad Bod sizes only ranging from medium through 3XL. And it serves as a fantastic Simpsons gift for Christmas or perhaps even more so on Father’s Day.
Krusty Burger has had the fast-food game locked down in Springfield since 1989. So it should come as no surprise that there’s merch out there declaring that there have been “over dozens sold” of their iconic burger.
The burger shop’s logo is on full display in this awesome t-shirt design. The charcoal Heather shirt is 100% cotton to guarantee a comfortable feel. It’s officially licensed and available in sizes large, XL, XXL, and XXXL.
Buy this shirt as a great Simpsons gift for friends and family. Then everyone will know where to go to get a Krusty Burger made of meat flavored filling, Mother Nature Burgers, a Sideshow Bob Foot Long, or a Milkshake made from 100% Mammal Milk. All the other fast-food chains don’t stand a chance.
While The Krusty the Clown Show is certainly iconic in its own right, the TV show created within it would eventually spin-out on its own to become the favorite amongst Springfield’s youth. That show, of course, is The Itchy & Scratchy Show.
Admit it, even now you’ve got the theme playing in your head. And you’ve surely never truly gotten over the death of Poochie. But you can still pronounce your love of the deadly cat and mouse series to the world with this The Itchy & Scratchy Show Logo T-Shirt.
The 100% cotton shirt is all black for comfortability and sports a simple all-black design with The Itchy & Scratchy Show logo front and center. It’s machine washable and available in sizes large through XXXL.
Those looking to find the subtle Simpsons gift likely have found it in The Simpsons Duff Beer Logo Men’s T-Shirt. It’s the perfect low key Simpsons shout out to the series. Those not in the know will think it’s just a random shirt from the local brewery you frequent. But The Simpsons fans know that you’re repping the best brew of Springfield.
The shirt has designs on both the front and back. The front features a small Duff logo (Est. 1989 – the year The Simpsons hit the air) on the front left chest. But the back pf the shirt sports a much larger iteration of the Duff logo so that everyone can see it.
The shirt is available in a heather grey design. And it’s available in small, medium, large, XL, XXL, and XXXL.
When Homer went into a virtual world in one of The Simpsons’ earlier seasons, it was a moment that was jarring to both the character and the audience. Now, you can relive that iconic episode with this Homer Simpson Virtual Pajamas Set.
The short-sleeved top sports a light Heather grey chest and back which is accented by dark Heather grey on the arms, shoulder, and neck. The chest portrays a large image of a confused Homer which is completely done in pixels. While the bottom pants are all Heather grey and feature Homer eating a virtual pink donut which he declares to be delicious with “MMMM… Virtual.”
It’s a unique pair of Simpsons pajamas that look to be both equally cool in design as they are comfortable to wear. Sizes range from small to XXL, making they a great gift for pretty much anyone on your list.
The Homer Simpson Beer Sleep Donuts Beer Pajama Shirt and Shorts is able to perfectly encapsulate the character in just a matter of six words: Mmm, Beer, Sleep, Donuts, More Beer. The navy blue shirt sees Homer pondering the depth chart of beer, sleep, and donuts. With beer (obviously) coming out on top – and the bottom.
The set of pajamas features shorts instead of pants, which is a plus for all of those sweaty sleepers out there. And they feature an elasticated waistband to ensure the shorts fit comfortably across the offered sizes of small through XXL.
These The Simpsons Men’s Duff Beer Lounge Pants prove to be an awesome set of pajama pants for even the fellas that don’t typically wear pajama pants. They made from a high-quality cotton blend that will have the wearer lounging in comfort. And they’re availalbe in a range of sizes from small through XXL to ensure they fit pretty much anyone – even the ladies out there.
The design features Springfield’s iconic Duff beercan scattered all over the lounge pants in a variety of orientations and sizes. There’s a black drawstring on the waistband that helps to accent the look while keeping the pants secure around the waist. But there’s also an elasticated waistband to ensure a clean fit too.
If you exchange pajamas for Christmas or know someone that could use a fresh pair of pants to chill in, we suggest giving The Simpsons Men’s Duff Beer Lounge Pants to the adult Simpsons fan on your list.
Like beer? Like The Simpsons? Then you’ll love this duo of The Simpsons Duff Beer Men’s Crew Socks from Hyp.
Both pairs are themed after the iconic brew that’s beloved across the citizens of Springfield. These official licensed The Simpsons socks are made of a polyester and spandex combination and are designed to fit men’s shoe sizes ranging from 6 to 12.
The first pair features a clean gray design that puts the famous Duff beer can on the wearer’s lower leg. While the other pair sports a more vibrant red base with Duff beer bottles, cans, and mugs scattered throughout.
The Simpsons Duff Beer Men’s Crew Socks serves as an inexpensive Simpsons gift that would make for a solid stocking stuffer for friends or family. Though it’s probably best to keep the beers socks on the adult side of your list.
The Krusty the Clown Show is the children of Springfield’s go-to source for television entertainment. Not only is it hosted by the famous Krusty the Clown, but the series is also the home to The Itchy & Scratchy Show. Thanks to Hypnotic Hats, you can commemorate them both with this fantastic set of The Simpsons Krusty/Itchy & Scratchy Adult Crew Socks.
One pair of socks features Krusty the Clown’s loveable mug scattered all over a black sock. While the other features the faces of Itchy and Scratchy spread about on a black sock in the same manner.
Both sets of socks are officially licensed Simpsons apparel. They’re comprised of 97% polyester and 3% spandex, and fit men’s shoe sizes ranging from 6 to 12. And they’re machine washable for easy cleaning.