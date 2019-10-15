27 Simpsons Gifts for Springfield’s Biggest Fans

If you’re on the hunt for a Simpsons themed Lego set, you’ve found the best of the best in the Lego Simpsons House kit. It boasts a whopping 2,500-plus pieces which comprise the entirety of the family’s home. In total, the kit measures out to 9-inches high by 16-inches wide by 9-inches deep.

The Lego Simpsons House features six minifigures in Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie, and their neighbor, Ned Flanders. Each of the Simpsons family members has their own bedrooms to build. And you’ll also craft the family’s entryway, kitchen, living, room, bathrooms, garage, and more.

There are a bunch of props included as well. Bart has a skateboard and ramp to play with. There is backyard furniture, a grill, gardening equipment, and plenty of others. You can even put together the Simpson family’s iconic pink car.

Whether you’re an adult looking to build the set to add to your Simpsons collection, or you’re shopping for a Lego fan that also loves the show, you can go wrong with this robust Lego Simpsons House kit.