50 Best Small Gift Boxes for Easy Gifting

It doesn’t get more elegant than white marble and these boxes have gorgeous photo-realistic marble printing.

They are the complete opposite of the rustic-chic trend: they’re just plain chic. The detailing is exquisite and they’ll give your decor an extra hint of sophistication.

The boxes are a nice size for fitting small gifts and favors. They are packed flat and easy to assemble.

Each box is three inches by three inches by three inches.