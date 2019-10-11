50 Best Small Gift Boxes for Easy Gifting

Size isn’t everything. Make your gifts and favors stand out with the best small gift boxes of 2019. For larger options, consider looking over the best Christmas Gift Boxes.
It doesn’t get more elegant than white marble and these boxes have gorgeous photo-realistic marble printing.
They are the complete opposite of the rustic-chic trend: they’re just plain chic. The detailing is exquisite and they’ll give your decor an extra hint of sophistication.
The boxes are a nice size for fitting small gifts and favors. They are packed flat and easy to assemble.
Each box is three inches by three inches by three inches.
This set is perfect for sending gifts to loved ones who live far away or as favors for going away parties or destination weddings.
The small gift boxes are printed with faux airmail stamps from different countries, “Fragile” label, and has the kraft paper finish of a shipping box. They’re cute, clever, and bound to get a fun reaction.
The set comes with twine for tying the box shut and for stringing the included metal globe charm for an added touch. If you’re not a fan of the globe, the boxes are also available with a compass charm instead. The charms make for cute necklaces or as part of charm bracelets.
They’re quite small so be sure to check the measurements against the gifts you have in mind.
Each box is 2.4 inches long, 1.8 inches wide, and 1.4 inches deep.
These holiday boxes in an assortment of Christmas designs are edging over into medium gift box territory so you have plenty of room.
The boxes come packed flat and assemble into these cute packages with bows built right into the cardboard of the box. These a gift box you definitely don’t have to wrap which is great for saving you time.
You get a dozen boxes in three different festive designs: red and green stripes, red and white polka dots, holly leaves with berries. They’re a great size for gifting baked goods, mini candles, soaps, bath bombs, or (my favorite) gift cards surrounded by chocolates.
Each box is six inches long, six inches wide, and about three inches tall.
Stand out with these adorable little jewelry boxes with unique paper flowers on the lid.
The paper flowers are a cute detail that will get a reaction from anyone who receives one of these. There are many different color boxes with an assortment of flowers including roses, sunflowers, and lilies.
The flowers are held on by a sticker that says, “Just for you! I love dogs. I love flowers. I love beaches and sunsets and I love you,” which is a little odd and specific so if you’re not a fan of that, it’s easy enough to remove the sticker without damaging the box and then replace it with your own.
I like the matchbox style opening of boxes and I like it even more here as they provide a little pull tab to make it easier to open.
Each box is 3.5 inches long, 1.9 inches wide, and 1.1 inches deep.
Whether you’re giving out game-themed gifts for Christmas or are hosting a game night or casino-themed party, your guest will have a lot of fun with these dice-shaped gift boxes.
Each box is a cube shape with dots on the sides to match dice, so it’s important that you don’t put any gifts in here that are extremely fragile because odds are good that someone is going to roll this box like it’s a die. I don’t care how old your guests are, it’s bound to happen.
Gifts like candy, chocolates, small candles (no glass), dice sets for the hardcore gaming geeks, are a great choice for these.
They come in red, black, and white. Each box is a two-inch cube.
Who doesn’t love TIffany blue? It’s classy, elegant, and bright.
These square boxes come in packs of 20 and come with 20 pre-cut matching white ribbons for the bow. They come flat but are simple to assemble.
If you have small items like jewelry or candy favors these give your gift a classic air to them.
Each box is 2.5 inches long, 2.5 inches wide, and 1.5 inches deep.
Get extra festive this year with treat boxes in that look like the big man himself: Santa.
Slightly bigger than many of the other boxes on the post, they’re a nice size for gifting baked goods like cookies and cupcakes, as well as other gifts like bath bombs, candles, and ornaments.
Santa’s face is printed on one side and the rest of the sides are a cheery red that looks like it’s flecked with snowflakes.
Each box is six inches long, 4.5 inches wide, and 4.5 inches tall.
While they can be used for any occasion, these boxes are a lovely pick for Christmas and weddings or wedding showers.
The two-piece boxes are made of up to finishes. The bottom is a brown kraft paper with the word “Love” printed on it. the top section has a realistic faux woodgrain pattern and has a heart cut-out that fits right over “Love.”
Include pre-cute twine completes this rustic-chic look that’s perfect for ski lodge Christmases and barn weddings. They ship flat and are simple to assemble.
Each box is 1.8 inches long, 1.8 inches wide, and 1.9 inches tall.
These adorable gift boxes are shaped like teapots and are perfect for gifting tea and tea accessories this holiday season or as favors for tea party-themed gatherings.
The set comes with 25 red teapot boxes and 25 mint green teapot boxes, both with a rose image on the side and a white gauze ribbon to finish off the top. They come flat with easy to follow instructions for assembly.
They are entirely unique and sure to impress.
Each box is 3.35 inches long, 3.35 inches wide, and 2.36 inches deep.
For those looking for something a little more interesting than a simple white jewelry or favor box, check out these matchbox-style boxes with a world map print.
They are larger than standard matchboxes but use the slide-out design for a unique look. The set comes with rustic twine for tying a bow to keep the boxes closed.
These are perfect for party favors or gifts for people who love to travel. You can’t fit large objects in here so you’ll want to keep it to jewelry, candy, chocolate, and things of that size. They come packed flat but are simple to assemble without any adhesive.
Each box is three inches long, two inches wide, and 1.2 inches deep.
Nothing makes a small gift feel big in spirit like a charmingly tiny box to match.
These two-inch square treat boxes come in six different patterns of white and metallic gold. They’re festive and bright without being tacky. They come with matching metallic gold tags and pre-cute string to attach the tags.
They are adorably small so these are best for candies, favors, small candles, or cash. Because the boxes are so tiny they can be a little trickier to assemble but the pay off of the teensy box with its mini handle is worth it.
Each box is two inches by two inches by two inches.
Have gift boxes that look exactly how you envision with these custom printed logo jewelry boxes.
You upload the image of your choice and they’ll print it on 100 white square gift boxes to make your boxes as personalized as it gets.
The boxes are pre-assembled and come with removable natural cotton inserts.
Each box is 3.5 inches long, 3.5 inches wide, and one inch tall.
Skip the wrapping paper entirely with these adorable little trinket boxes.
The bottom portion of the box is covered in metallic green foil so Christmas lights will reflect off of its surface. The lid is covered in green with a red satin ribbon, red and green plaid bow, and faux holly berries.
It’s a good size for candy, chocolates, or jewelry.
Each box is 2.5 inches long, 2.5 inches across, and 1.5 inches deep.
Whether you need small and few or larger and many, you can find a set that fits your needs in this brightly colored rainbow of cube gift boxes.
The set comes with five fun colors of cube boxes packed flat and pre-folded for easy assembly. It’s hard to capture on camera but the cardboard has an iridescent sheen to it that sets it apart from more boring matte cardboard boxes. The pearlescent finish is festive and elevates the box to something beyond plain paper.
They come in three different sizes: two-inch cubes, three-inch cubes, and four-inch cubes. You can buy them in sets as small as 10 pieces or as large as 50 pieces.
These small favor boxes are in a unique pyramid shape with high-quality printing they’ll marvel over.
I love that the patterns are reversible so you can either fold them up so that the deep red with gold metallic flower outlines is showing on the outside or flip them over so the more realistic black and white flower print is showing. Or you can do some of both to alternate.
The inside pattern becomes a surprisingly beautiful lining of the box when most would expect them to be blank white. They come with matching satin ribbons, tags, and a plastic needle to make threading the ribbons go much quicker.
Each box is about 2.8 inches across the base and 3.1 inches tall.
For cute, feminine gifts you don’t have to wrap, these folding floral boxes with matching ribbons are perfect.
You get 20 boxes in five different floral designs in blue, orange, red, and pink. They come flat for easy shipping and storage but they are simple to assemble with visual instructions. Each box comes with a color-matching ribbon to tie it closed.
The ornate scalloped edges and fun patterns mean that you won’t need to wrap them to make them look finished saving you time.
Their size and shape make them perfect for favors or DIY gift sets of assorted candies, makeup, lotions, candles, bath bombs.
Each box is 5.8 inches long, 5.8 inches wide, and 3.7 inches deep.
For an elegant look fit to impress, consider these laser-cut rose lace favor boxes.
They feature an intricately cut rose design that’s perfect for candy gifts or party favors. While they need assembly, they’re incredibly easy to put together. When flat the boxes resemble a plus-sign and all you need to do is fold the four sides up and then tie closed with the included ribbon.
They come in four colors: white, pink, ivory, and gold. Each box is 2.6 inches long, 2.6 inches wide, and 2.8 inches tall.
Punch up the glam of the typical pillow gift box with these metallic gold boxes featuring a trendy geometric pattern.
The woven design of the lines creates an optical illusion of 3D cubes in gold foil. They’re more interesting These are a nice size for candy and other small favors. They come flat but are incredibly easy to assemble by just folding up the ends. I’ve used pillow boxes for and find them to be really convenient.
Each box is 3.5 inches long, 2.5 inches wide, and one inch tall.
These red and white striped boxes are great for Christmas or any type of carnival or circus themed parties.
The stripes look just like candy canes and the set includes pre-cute red ribbons for bows so they’ll fit right in for the holiday season. It’s a nice size for candy or chocolates.
For the carnival, the red and white stripes are similar to circus popcorn boxes so these would make neat favors to hold gifts of unpopped popcorn mixes or toppings.
Each box is 2.16 inches long, 2.16 inches wide, and 2.16 inches tall.
If you’re bored of square and rectangle boxes, check out these little hexagon party favor boxes.
The unique shape gives them a fancier flare you’ll love. There are two different patterns of white and metallic gold in the 50-piece set and they come with matching gold elastic ribbons.
They also come in black and white.
Each box is two inches across and one inch deep.
These boxes are a nice size for pendants, small necklaces, and rings. The large pre-attached bow means you can skip the gift wrap and save time.
They come six in a pack and include a removable black foam insert with a slot to hold a ring. I love that the bow is already tied and attached so you don’t have to fiddle with getting the ribbon just right.
Each box is two inches long, two inches wide, and 1.6 inches tall.
Whether you need them for party favors or holiday gifts, these boxes are a step above with their rose gold metallic finish.
They aren’t just a little metallic, you can actually see reflections in these. Because they’re so reflective, they would look stunning under a brightly lit aluminum Christmas tree or in the center of a dinner table near lit candles.
The boxes are flat packed and simple to assemble. You also receive pre-cut rose gold ribbons for tying matching bows.
These are a good size for candies or gift cards with a little come extra to go along with the card.
Each box is a two-inch cube.
These cardboard jewelry boxes are covered with rustic kraft paper and adorned with an elegant faux white lily flower.
The lilies make them stand out from the rest and also mean you can get away with not wrapping these boxes if you wanted to. Inside is a removable black foam insert with a velvet lining and slots for earrings, rings, and necklaces.
Each box is 3.5 inches long, 2.2 inches wide, and one inch deep. You can get them in sets of 12 boxes or 24 boxes.
This classic white jewelry box design has a touch of the unique with this interesting swirl pattern.
The boxes are pre-assembled and include natural cotton padding to protect your gifts. They are a good choice for jewelry gifts of all kinds.
Each box is three inches long, three inches wide, and one inch deep.
This robin’s egg blue box is perfectly springy with its large white paper flower adorning the lid.
The tall white flower takes makes this box look more beautiful and classy than any wrapping paper ever could. They look striking and professional.
Keep in mind that this set is one that needs a bit more assembly than others as the box and lid are separate pieces to be folded into shape and then you attach the included satin ribbon and paper flower. It’s not necessarily hard but it does take more time than some of the others on the list.
They come in packs of 10, 30, and 60. Each box is four inches long, four inches wide, and two inches deep not counting the flower.
If you’ll be gifting bracelets, anklets, or necklaces this year, display them properly in an elegantly long box.
This gift box set comes with 24 bracelet boxes in six different colors: red, pink, yellow, light blue, dark blue, and black. Matching decorative bows and ribbons are attached to the lids of the boxes and light-colored padding on the inside of each box has slots suitable for displaying bracelets or necklaces.
Each box is 7.9 inches long, 1.6 inches wide, and 0.8 inches deep.
For something a little more informal with room for customization, there’s ValBox Treat Boxes.
This pack of 30 flat-pack boxes folds into cute kid’s meal style boxes with carrying handles. The plain kraft paper material is perfect for adding your own artwork or stamp.
Each box is 6.2 inches long, 3.5 inches wide, and 3.5 inches tall if you don’t count the handle.
If you need a special box for a very special ring gift, this velvet ring box is perfect.
The unique lacy design has ornate gaps that hint at what’s inside without giving away the surprise. It has a smooth clam-shell hinge with a padded slot large enough to fit two rings side by side. The velvet finish on both the inside and out makes the whole box feel luxurious.
It’s a good choice for a wedding, wedding proposal, or any romantic ring gift.
Keep in mind that this listing is for a single box. It comes in navy blue or grey. You can also get this lacy design as a necklace box.
Each velvet ring box is 3.3 inches long, 2.3 inches wide, and 1.8 inches deep.
These simple white boxes can be dressed up with elegant ribbon or fall on the rustic side with the included 20 meters of hemp twine.
The simple wide is lovely as is or can be a blank canvas for your own art or stamping.
This is a slightly more ecologically friendly choice as hemp is a green, sustainable product. For easy shipping, they are flat packed which also makes storage a breeze. Assembly is, thankfully, not difficult.
They’re slightly bigger at eight inches long, eight inches wide, and four inches tall.
If you have a love of shiny things, check out these metallic silver boxes from The Display Guys.
The gift boxes have a snake-skin pattern of metallic silver finish. They’re fun, flashy, and affordable.
Natural cotton fiber padding is included in each box to protect the gift inside.
This look comes in a variety of sizes from a tiny 1.8-inch by 1.25-inch by 0.6-inch box set to a large necklace box measuring 8.1 inches by 5.6 inches by 1.1 inches.
You can also get a handy assortment of many sizes.
For those who are looking for small favor boxes that are simple to assemble, pillow boxes are about as easy as it gets.
I’ve used pillow boxes for gifting, selling small products, and even for organizing and storing tiny items around the house. They come flat and all you need to do to assemble them is give the box a small squeeze to form the pillow shape and fold in the flaps on the end. That’s it.
This set comes with 50 boxes as well as 50 pre-cut lengths of twine for tying bows.
Each box is 3.5 inches long, 2.6 inches wide, and 1 inch deep when assembled.
This classic and simple watch or bracelet box comes in a set of 12, each with a removable black pillow for displaying your gift.
They’re made with quality, sturdy cardboard that will protect your item in shipping. While they’re made for watches with a cushioning pillow, they’re a perfect size for bracelets, anklets, bangles, broaches, and other small gifts.
Each box is 3.3 inches long, 3.1 inches wide, and 2.1 inches deep.
Go for glam with these gold metallic jewelry gift boxes.
They come pre-assembled in packs of 25 and have a slightly textured snakeskin pattern on their metallic gold finish. These are a good size for bracelets, dangle earrings, and necklaces. They come with natural cotton fiber padding to protect their contents.
Each box is 5.3 inches long, 3.8 inches wide, and one inch deep.
Perfect for small party favors, this affordable 100-piece set of gold boxes comes with matching metallic ribbon.
The small gift boxes arrive flat and are simple to assemble. The part-box, part gift-bag design is quite tiny and best for small gifts like candy, chocolates, or jewelry. You can get these in either gold or silver.
Each box is 3.3 inches tall, 2.7 inches across, and 1.5 inches deep.
For those looking for cute gift favor boxes, these clear cube boxes showcase your gifts for all to see. You worked hard to come up with the perfect gift so why hide it?
These are a good choice for party favors, wedding favors, or gifts of chocolates, bath bombs, or home-baked gifts like cupcakes.
The boxes come flat for compact storage can be assembled quickly with only a couple of folds. You can get them in packs of 25, 50, or 100 pieces.
You have the choice of two sizes: two inches cubed or three inches cubed.
They’ve elevated the humble jewelry box with dark textured paper and an attached bow made from faux leather cord.
The dark brown decorative paper has an aged leather design and the faux leather bow adds to this effect. Inside the sturdy box is a removable foam insert with a dark velvet top that has slots for necklaces, rings, and earrings.
Each box is 3.6 inches long, 2.7 inches wide, and one inch deep. They also come in a smaller two inches by two inches square.
If you’re looking for a very versatile set of boxes with several quantity options, this might be for you.
These cube boxes are large enough to fit an eight-ounce coffee mug and are perfect for small gifts like ornaments, cupcakes, jewelry, figurines, and candles.
They come packed flat for easy shipping and storage and are simple to fold into a cube. The plain white surface is a blank canvas for your own decorating or a classic box to wrap in your favorite Christmas wrapping paper.
They come in sets of 10, 50, and 100 boxes and the more you buy the price per box drops significantly. And since they’re so easy to store, it’s worth buying a larger number to get the better deal.
Each box folds up to a fou-inch by four-inch by four-inch cube.
This adorable honeybee and honeybee baby box are perfect for gifting honey or beeswax candles as well as for gender-neutral baby showers.
The box has a clever honeycomb pattern on the sides and the mom and baby bee image is visible from both sides. They come flat packed and are easy to assemble. You get matching white satin ribbons to tie bows on the top.
They’re a decent size for cookies, cupcakes. bath bombs, jars of honey, candles, soaps, or candies.
Each box is 2.5 inches long, 2.5 inches wide, 2.7 inches tall of storage, and 4.3 inches tall if you include the bees.
Looking for Halloween gift boxes? A coffin is about as spooky as it gets.
The paper lids open on the side just like a real coffin and there’s a cross cut-out for decoration. This is a good fit for lightweight gifts like jewelry, vampire teeth, or chocolates as the paper is thinner than many of the other boxes.
No measurements are given but they are originally intended to hold silverware so if you’ve got a set of plastic silveware you can get a good idea of the size of each coffin.
For a colorful set of boxes with a little something extra, try this set with attached ribbon and bow details.
You 18 jewelry boxes in nine different colors: yellow, orange, light blue, dark blue, green, black, pink, purple, and red. Each box comes with soft padding inside with jewelry slots to fit rings, necklaces, or earrings. The inserts are removable if you don’t need them.
The lid of the boxes has an attached satin ribbon with a flat bow which gives it enough of a finished look that you could opt to not wrap these boxes.
Each box is 3.15 inches long, 1.97 inches across, and 0.98 inches deep.
For slightly larger gifts, these metallic treat boxes are a good fit.
If you have gifts with a little more weight to them, I love a gift box that has a handle to make them easier to carry. They are a good size for small favors, gift cards, candies, chocolate, small baked goods, soaps, and candles.
There are three different metallic patterns and the boxes will need some simple folding assembly.
Each box is four inches long, 2.5 inches wide, and 4.75 inches tall with the handle.
The metallic silver of these boxes is perfectly suited for Christmas, anniversaries, and weddings.
The plain silver is simple and chic. The set includes gold metallic ribbons for bows. It’s a small cube that’s a good size for candies, jewelry, chocolates, or small candles.
Each box is a two-inch cube when assembled.
Made from paper-mache, these treasure chests allow for creativity to run wild.
They are easy to decorate with paints or markers and aren’t as heavy or hard as real wood treasure chest favor boxes.
They’re lovely for pirate or mermaid themed parties or just to get a smile on Christmas morning with your unique packaging.
Each box is 4.25 inches long, 2.75 inches wide, and 2.8 inches tall.
If you’re looking for a deal on bulk boxes, these simple yet classic bracelet-sized boxes come in sets of 20 or 96 pieces for an impressively affordable price considering the jump in the number of items between the two sets.
They are plain brown cardboard which leaves you the option for tying elegant bows or stamping your own designs on the blank canvas.
Each box comes with a removable square of natural cotton fiber padding to protect your gift.
The boxes are 3.5 inches long, 3.5 inches wide, and 1 inch deep. They also come in white.
These heart boxes are nice for cute romantic gifts on anniversaries or Christmas, Valentine’s Day gifts, or wedding favors.
They come flat-packed and when assembled the tabs create the heart shape on top. This neat design eliminates the need to wrestle with wrapping paper.
Each box is 2.5 inches long, 2.5 inches wide, and two inches tall.
Even the simple cube gift box becomes classier when you give it bold metallic stripes.
This traditional favor box has elegant gold stripes with a matching metallic ribbon. For the money, it’s an extremely good deal.
It’s a good size for chocolates, candies, jewelry, and other tiny favors. The boxes come flat and will need to be assembled.
Each box is a 2.2-inch cube.
Need Halloween gift boxes that can hold up to little kids? These pumpkin boxes are made of hard plastic and can survive being dropped.
The plastic pumpkins have a plastic clam-shell opening which small kids could play with as a puppet (two gifts in one!) They can also double as a Halloween decoration and are a nice size to adorn a desk so they make nice office gifts for Halloween.
Each pumpkin is 2.3 inches in diameter and 2.8 inches tall, but keep in mind the clamshell opening can make them harder to stuff completely full.
These real-pine treasure chests are a unique gift box idea for children and kids-at-heart. They’re a must for any pirate-themed parties.
They are made of real wood so you’re going to last years longer than cardboard boxes and with a little craftiness, they can look beautiful enough that they’ll want to be displayed.
For those who love a little DIY, the unfinished wood is a canvas for painting these fun little boxes however you like.
You’ll want to stick to small gifts like candies, chocolates, and jewelry–but may I suggest chocolate coins?
Each box is 2.3 inches long, 1.5 inches wide, and 1.5 inches tall.
If your priority is to have options, this variety set as both square and round boxes in different colors.
You get eight boxes of each shape, each with an attached matching bow and a removable foam insert with a slot perfect for holding rings or earrings. They’re preassembled so you don’t have to worry about folding.
The round boxes are 2.6 inches in diameter and 1.4 inches tall. The square boxes are 1.5 inches long, 1.5 inches across, and one inch tall.
If you need something timeless and classic that can go with any holiday or no holiday at all, you’ll want these simple black jewelry boxes.
Made with thick cardboard, these boxes are preassembled and sturdy. They come with removable cotton padding with a black velvet lining to protect and hold jewelry.
Each box is 1.9 inches long, 1.9 inches wide, and 1.5 inches tall.