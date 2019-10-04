41 Best Vegan Gifts: Your Ultimate List

Being vegan means more than a special menu plan. It’s a lifestyle that proudly values sustainability, planet health, and physical well-being. These vegan gifts will show you’ve thoughtfully considered their unique perspectives, but because vegans like lots of the same things we all do, we’ve included some of those gift ideas too.
If you’re looking for some small, but highly coveted vegan gifts, we recommend vegan lipsticks as the perfect stocking stuffers. One, in particular, 3INA Vegan Lipstick is a standout. After testing at least a dozen samples sent our way, these creamy lipsticks feature bold, highly pigmented colors, long-lasting wear, and shades galore. Made with vegetable waxes and essential oils, these lipsticks leave your kisser soft, smooth and looking oh so luscious.
For another fun foray into vegan makeup, the 3INA cream eye shadow will make her peepers dazzle with ten shimmery shades to choose from. For no-makeup days, or the woman who wears next to none every day, the 3INA Vegan Lip Balm is a perfect small gift option.
Slick and stylish, moto jackets never go out of style. The problem is, most of the great ones are made of cow or lambskin leather. But we’ve found the perfect solutionf. This vegan leather moto jacket gets an A+ when it comes to style and social conscience. The single front zip keeps the stand up collar in place, and the body of the jacket is lined to provide extra durability.
It features two front zip pockets for handy storage of their phone and keys, plus the form fit is ultra-flattering. That’s thanks to some stretch in the fabric that keeps it from wrinkling or getting baggy. Get this jacket in women’s sizes from Small to Large. For a slightly edgier look, the Bellivera Women’s Faux Leather Moto Jacket features an asymmetrical zip front and cool quilting on the shoulders and sleeves, plus it comes in several cool colors and options for longer or shorter styles as well.
If you’re shopping for yourself, and you’re not a vegan, be sure to check out all our favorite motorcycle jackets for women.
It can seem like vegans have to work awfully hard to make meals that appeal to themselves and their more mainstream eating friends. But, thanks to the Thug Kitchen Cookbook, they’ll be whipping up vegan meals that will impress even the pickiest eaters and send them running to the produce aisle for more.
With recipes from Roasted Beer and Lime Cauliflower Tacos to Pumpkin Chili and Grilled Peach Salsa, this cookbook throws down with more than 100 recipes that are mouthwatering, healthy and fit the vegan lifestyle. This makes the perfect gift for someone who wants to fire up their kitchen game and raise the bar on vegan meals.
The Thug Kitchen 101: Fast as F*ck Cookbook is a killer kitchen primer on how plant-based foods can benefit the body, mind, planet, and pocketbook. It too makes a great gift.
Luxurious beauty products make exceptional gifts for both men and women, and one vegan line we’ve recently tested are the products from Fleur & Bee. Their cruelty-free formulas are transparent about their ingredients, and your vegan giftee will love that they’re both clean and effective. Vitamin C serums should be a staple in everyone’s beauty aresenal, and Nectar of the C is a serum, when used morning and night helps to brighten and tighten skin, while moisturizing and conditioning it at the same time.
Vitamin C delivers powerful antioxidants to fight free radical damage from the sun and environmental pollutants. Vitamin E hydrates and heals, while jojoba oil acts as a natural moisturizer, leaving skin soft and smooth. We loved that it didn’t leave skin feeling greasy, and when followed up with Fleur & Bee Creme de la Cream left our complexion plump and ready to face the day.
Because neither of these products should be used near the eyes, we also tested out Eyes Eyes Baby, Fleur & Bee’s vegan under eye cream with squalane, which according to dermatologists in the know, has antioxidant properties and also helps to minimize moisture loss. We also love that all these products have been tested by dermatologists to ensure their efficacy. Package them all up for a lovely vegan gift idea.
Many vegans rely on growing their own veggies and herbs, but for those who live in colder climates, keeping fresh produce on the table can be expensive. Why not consider giving your vegan a gift that allows them to grow their own goodness, indoors, all year round? This cool hydroponic growing system will help them to grow fresh herbs and vegetables ongoingly.
The bamboo stand and growing tray have room to grow up to 12 plants at once, all nourished by water and natural nutrients. The soil-free system can produce edible results up to five times faster than traditional gardening – so satisfying. It comes with a 24-watt LED Lighting System that is tuned to the specific spectrum for plant growth, and maximizing photosynthesis. What’s even more amazing is that light has a lifetime of 30,000 hours so they’ll have years of happy growing ahead.
The smart reminder system alerts them when the water is low, and automatic timers ensure the appropriate amount of light. This kit comes with 12 planting sponges, 12 planting baskets and enough nutrients for three months. You might want to include some seed pod starter kits so they can get growing right away. And just in case they’re intimidated by the thought of hydroponics, give them a copy of this Washington Post article that makes hydroponic growing seem a lot more approachable.
Woah, hang on before you wag that finger at us. Did you know vegan yogurt can be one of the healthiest foods on a plant-based diet? This yogurt maker makes creating their own made from scratch vegan yogurt at home seriously simple. All they’ll need is some almond, rice, soy or coconut milk, and some starter culture to create their own nutritious concoctions.
This yogurt maker comes with seven 6-ounce reusable glass jars, in which they can transform the milk of their choice into a delectable, probiotic filled treat in a matter of a few hours. With the simple press of a button, their yogurt can be in process, and the easy to read LED screen makes it easy to tell when their yogurt is ready.
Free of any artificial ingredients, your giftee can simply add the fruit, veggies or herbs of their choice to their yogurt to make a meal, delicious dressings, or savory sauces.
Let’s be honest, dark chocolate is truly one of life’s little pleasures, but finding a vegan variety that’s worth savoring can be difficult. Thankfully, you can gift your vegan friends these ridiculously delicious dark chocolate bites that are gluten-free, non-GMO, and vegan. Woohoo! These totally indulgent treats come in five different flavors of melt in their mouth goodness.
This gift pack ships cool so you know they’ll be fresh on arrival. Flavors include dark chocolate extreme, dark chocolate and sea salt, original dark chocolate, dark chocolate with tart cherries, and dark chocolate with wild Maine blueberries. Each bag weighs in at 3.55 ounces for a total of more than a pound of yummy treats, or you can buy the chocolate and tart cherry bites in a one pound bag.
We’re also big fans of K’UL vegan chocolate bars. This three pack could be broken up for perfect vegan stocking stuffers and includes pure dark chocolate, toasted coconut, and Himalayan sea salt bars. But we also love their other flavor assortments as well.
Some people like to challenge conventions and proclaim their philosophies loud and proud to the world. If you’ve got a vegan lady on our gift list who is like that, this vegan symbol necklace is a gift she’s going to love. The V is embellished with a sparkly bezel-set cubic zirconia, and the delicate leaf at the top is enameled in green for added dimension. Cast in .925 sterling silver, this pendant necklace hangs from a delicate 18 inch sterling silver chain.
Find a similar symbol on this pretty stainless steel charm bracelet, and consider adding a few extra charms to make it an even more special gift. We also like this bracelet that features a sweet charm with a pig, chicken, and cow that says “we are not ingredients.”
Two other bracelets we’re loving right now that also make perfect vegan gifts are these stainless steel bangles, one of which says “vegan AF” and the other which simply says “herbivore.”
Every lady is looking for a messenger bag that’s stylish and functional, so if you’re shopping for vegan gifts for your special lady, this backpack messenger bag is totally awesome. Made from durable PU leather, this bag features pretty incised details on the flap, along with high-quality brass buckles and hardware.
Inside this efficient bag, there’s a padded compartment that’s big enough to accommodate up to a 15.6 inch laptop. It also has a smartphone pocket, pen loops and a slide-in pocket for credit or business cards, as well as a roomy main compartment and a front pouch for keys and other necessities. The bag has a cute padded carry handle along with backpack straps and a clip-on shoulder strap as well. This popular satchel comes in four great colors too.
If you’re shopping for a men’s messenger bag that can take the daily abuse of commuting and work, the Corkor Cork Briefcase is an awesome vegan choice that looks great and has tons of room for his laptop and other work files. It has both a hand and shoulder strap included.
According to our vegan friends, they eat lots and lots of nuts to ensure they’re getting enough protein. They toss them on salads, eat them as snacks, or make them the star ingredient in other plant-based recipes. If you’re stumped trying to come up with great vegan gift ideas, consider sending your vegan pals and loved ones this stunning box with 12 different kinds of raw and roasted nuts.
The reusable wooden tray holds both sweet and savory goodness with delicious raw walnuts, roasted cashews, pecans and filberts, pistachios, pumpkin and sunflower seeds, spicy corn nuts, salted Brazil nuts, peanuts, whole almonds and, our favorites, mouthwatering macadamias.
Want to give them a more colorful variety of vegan snacks? The Oh! Nuts Dried Fruit and Nut Gift Box is another favorite, filled with chewy and delicious vegan treats for the whole family. Check out the facts from the experts about the important role nuts play in a vegan diet.
If you’re looking for one of those perfectly pampering gifts, but you’re concerned about the ingredient list, you can feel good about buying this hand cream gift set from The Body Shop. These three hand creams are 100% vegan, and they’re as luxuriously soothing and moisturizing thanks to the ultra-hydrating shea butter in their formulas. But it’s not just any shea butter. The Body Shop sources theirs from a community trade organization in Ghana that supports diversity and helps to protect the planet.
This pretty package features shea butter hand cream, British rose petal soft hand cream, and almond milk and honey calming hand cream for those with especially sensitive skin.
Another skin pampering vegan gift is The Body Shop Camomile Sumptuous Cleansing Butter. Made with community trade camomile from England, this soothing butter removes all traces of dirt, oil, and makeup without drying out sensitive skin. For full body moisture, The Body Shop Almond Milk & Honey Calming & Protecting Body Butter is an awesome vegan gift.
If the vegan on your gift list needs a little kitchen inspiration, there’s no more welcome gift than one that can spice things up. This fun collection of spices opens up a world of new taste sensations with blends from Greece, Tuscany, Morroco, Thailand, Jamaica, and Cajun regions. Sprinkled on vegetables, or added to grains and rice, these spice blends will inspire them to try lots of new and different culinary adventures.
As if the yummy ingredients weren’t gifts enough, each of these blends comes in an adorable, reusable metal shaker tin. Once emptied, they can create their own specialty salts combining dried mushrooms, homegrown herbs and more. Combine them with this Extra Virgin Olive Oil Gift Set that includes oils infused with garlic, basil, hot chili, and lemon. Or bring their bread to life with the Dean Jacobs Bread Dipping Seasonings.
Ice cream is one of those little necessities of life, but the frozen confection isn’t fit for vegans. Now they can easily make perfectly delicious frozen desserts with this nifty little gift of an idea. This little frozen dessert maker transforms fruit into a yummy soft-serve treat in minutes. It’s a great way to use overripe bananas, berries, mangoes and more. In fact, frozen berries and fruits make the perfect concoctions.
Fruits are simply fed through the chute, and voila, out comes a light and fluffy mixture that will satisfy those ice cream cravings. By adding a little chocolate, it can be even more decadent. Super easy to clean, the chute, plunger and blades are dishwasher safe, and it’s small enough to make the machine easy to store as well. Add Yonanas: Frozen Healthy Dessert Maker Cookbook to complete this awesome vegan gift.
Kombucha is good for your gut, and has lots of other health benefits according to the experts at Healthline. Drinking this fermented tea means you ingest powerful antioxidants that can fight infection causing bacteria. Of course, there is that slime factor, but it doesn’t stop people from loving it. This kombucha starter kit is a great gift for someone who wants to make their own brew at home.
Compared with the expense of buying kombucha, this lets folks make it for pennies a serving. The starter bundle has enough ingredients for 40 bottles of kombucha, and the scoby is carefully packaged so it won’t be damaged in shipping during extremely cold or hot weather. Be sure to get them the tools to make brewing this fermented tea simple, including a crock and bottles.
Because veganism is all about a lifestyle, they love things made from sustainable resources. This handcrafted coconut bowl set is a perfect example of the kind of vegan gift idea that will be so appreciated this year. Each coconut bowl has a food grade white coating to prevent rot and make these bowls last longer.
The set comes with four wooden spoons, four wooden forks, and four bamboo straws, all of which help to eliminate plastic waste in the world’s landfills. It also comes with a tiny straw cleaning brush and a handy carrying bag, making this set perfect for picnics and impromptu patio dinners. If you’re buying for a single person, you might want to get this coconut bowl set for two instead.
Let’s be honest, vegans think differently about more than just the food they eat. They’re looking for overall health for themselves and the planet. That’s why we think this ergonomic sitting stool makes a really unique gift for them. This cool stool engages their core to improve posture, stretch muscles and increase circulation. That means more comfort, strength, and clarity of thought.
Even though it looks a bit like a kids toy, this clever seat is a great solution for their office or to use while they’re gaming. It sits at standard chair height, and is the perfect solution for the person who is up and down frequently. It also helps their spine rest in its natural curve, reducing low back pain. Plus the micro-movements generated by using it actually send more oxygen to the brain, so they’ll feel more alert and awake while they’re working. We could all benefit from that.
With a weight capacity of up to 225 pounds, and any height from 5′ to 6’4″. We also love that you can order this stool with a wider seat, and you can get it in kids’ sizes too. Plus these stools come in an array of wicked colors which we admit, makes them even more fun. Brilliant.
Sometimes a simple gift really says it all, and lettuce just say, we had a pretty good giggle when we decided to add these socks to our gift suggestions. They’re hilarious, and also a great way to honor a vegan’s food choices with a gift that’s useful and funny. These are perfect for the veggie lover with a sense of humor, and a lighthearted sense of self. Made from a blend of poly, cotton, and spandex, they are super comfy and moisture-wicking while keeping their shape all day.
Your vegan giftee might also enjoy more than one pair of food-forward socks, so why not include some toast, potato, and pasta themed socks as well?
One gift that’s almost universally loved by folks, vegan or not, is candles – especially aromatherapy candles like this one. The Sara candle features an energizing scent of citruses such as oranges and limes, red fruits including strawberries and pomegranate, musk and sandalwood. Your giftee will be captivated by this candle, which burns for up to 36 hours. It’s made with natural ingredients that are vegan certified, and it has a lead free wick.
Soy wax candles are another awesome vegan gift option to consider. If you want to give someone a gift that gives back, this candle from Benevolence LA donates a portion of the proceed to support the fight against human trafficking. Now that’s a pretty meaningful gift by itself, and it’ll likely touch the heart of the person you give it to.
How could we resist adding this bamboo cutting board to our list of vegan gift ideas? First, we love that bamboo is such a sustainable resource that grows abundantly and quickly, and naturally resists mildew and rot. But the kicker here really is the laser engraved image of fruits and vegetables protesting their fate in a vegan household.
From the pear holding an “eat meat” sign, to the grimacing orange with a sign proclaiming “vegans are evil” this cutting board is going to give your giftee a laugh every single time they cook. And naturally, they’ll always think of you when they use it. To ensure their cutting board lasts for years to come, also you might want to give them this Caron & Doucet Vegan Cutting Board & Butcher Block Wax.
While the jury is still out on whether Himalayan salt lamps have major health benefits, there’s just no getting around the fact that they produce a beautiful and relaxing warm glow when they’re lighted. This hand-carved rectangular lamp is a standout that will fit into any home with more modern or Asian décor. The clean block style and simple wood base give it a look that’s ideal on an end table or nightstand.
We think your giftee will love the fact that this lamp is dimmable, so they can set it to match their mood. If they’re into more natural looking salt crystals, you could certainly get them a lamp with a single big chunk of salt. This one weighs in at an impressive 19-25 pounds, so it probably has the potential to release more healthy ions into the air than a smaller lamp.
We’re also fond of this Himalayan salt bowl lamp that is loaded with round balls of salt. It’s got a great look that is definitely eye-catching.
Many vegans are concerned with anything that goes in or on their body. That’s why many beauty companies have ramped up their efforts to go vegan, and we think that’s great news. If you’re shopping for a lady who eschews the traditional formaldehyde filled nail polish formulas, but still wants her nails to look beautiful, this set of four ZOYA nail polishes makes for a great small gift. With pretty, pearly, subtle shades, they come packaged in a stylish black box, ready for gift giving.
A few vegan nail polishes are super sparkly, making them perfect for holiday party wear. We especially like the Adesse New York Organic Infused Glitter Nail Polish as well as this crazy cool polish from Smith & Cult.
We know a lot of vegans, and while they may be particularly picky about parts of their lifestyle, they’re just as warped as the rest of us when it comes to having good fun. That’s why we figure you’d want to get them this newly launched game that could get them (or you) disowned by family and friends. It requires nothing more than a quick wit, and adults who are unabashed in their willingness to become the top bastard.
Players make up stories based upon theme cards like “tell us about a childhood friend who left you for dead”, and modifiers like “in a furious whisper.” Everyone in the round will have to make up their own story, and spin it to impress the judge. The more outrageous, the better. Hilarity is guaranteed to unfold as everyone does their best to BS better than their fellow competitors.
Most bread is vegan, so it probably comes as no surprise that vegans eat a lot of it. But bread is getting crazy expensive, so one gift that might be really thoughtful for the vegan on your list is this automatic and programmable bread machine. With a list of their favorite recipes, they can have freshly baked bread at the touch of a button.
They’ll love the fact that this machine lets them bake three different loaf sizes – one pound, 1.5 pounds, and two pounds. They can also set their baking preferences to achieve the perfect crust from light to dark. This machine mixes, kneads and bakes at the touch of a button, and we know they’ll love the timer that allows them to delay the process and wake to the smell of freshly baked bread.
The non-stick bread pan is easy to clean, and we especially appreciate the window on the lid so that they can see what’s happening throughout the process. To make their baking process a guaranteed success, we’d highly recommend The Bread Lover’s Bread Machine Cookbook with 300 no-fail recipes.
Vegetable puns are prime territory for vegans, who usually take the gentle fun-poking with a smile. This heavy duty two-pocket apron is ideal for the kitchen or barbecue, but it’s also great in the garden. The unisex style means you can fit pretty much anyone without worry, thanks to the adjustable neck strap and a long belt. This fun apron comes in red, pink and black, but quantities are getting limited, so you might want to order one well ahead of their special day.
Another funny (and functional) gift option is the CafePress Eat Vegan And No One Gets Hurt apron. Similarly styled, it also has two pockets, however, the neck strap isn’t adjustable. For your vegan friend who’s a little indignant with all the ignorant questions they’re frequently asked, this vegan apron seems appropriate.
Whether they drink hot coffee, chilled white wine, or any number of cocktails, this insulated tumbler is a great gift to keep all their beverages at the perfect temperature. With a 12 ounce capacity, it’s even ideal to keep a beer cold on a hot day. The double-wall vacuum insulation keeps their drinks chilled for hours.
Made of food grade stainless steel, this tumbler is unbreakable, rust-resistant and doesn’t take on flavors. Proudly emblazoned with Vegan AF, this tumbler is awesome if you’ve been searching for unisex gifts that you could give to a vegan couple. It comes with a fairly indestructible BPA free clear lid to prevent spills.
As we’ve mentioned several times, for many, veganism is a life philosophy that encompasses a broad range of interests and concerns. That’s why your vegan giftee will love this clever tee shirt that lays out lots of reasons why they’ve chosen the vegan path. From the planet and animals, to compassion and world hunger, the fun graphics will draw attention to their cause.
Made of 100% cozy cotton, this casual tee will become one of their favorites. Get it in both men’s and women’s sizes from Small to 3X-Large, and in five different colors. They might also like this cool workout tee shirt with a fun “Powered by Plants” graphic on the front. If they don’t necessarily shout out their vegan status to the world, they might like this simpler tee that just has the vegan symbol on the front.
We love vegan friendly gifts that are functional, stylish and smart. This cork wallet gets high marks on all counts. First, it’s RFID blocking to keep their credit cards and identity safe. It has a zipper pocket for coins, and plenty of slots for cards, along with a clear slot for their driver’s license. It also has a roomy money pouch for bills. Snap closures keep this wallet slim so it doesn’t make their pants pocket bulky, and it slips easily into a small purse slot as well. At just 3.5 by 5 inches in diameter, this slim wallet is great for men and women alike.
Want to amp up the style and size of your gift for the woman on your list? This Corker Cork Vegan Purse looks elegant, and it’s big enough to fit a smaller laptop or tablet, plus it has tons of pockets to keep all her other necessities neatly organized.
Sometimes a sweet treat can be the perfect gift, but finding a vegan choice can be more difficult. Thumbs cookies are a delicious choice and always welcome. This three-pack of gourmet treats includes rosemary pecan cookies, lime sea salt cookies, and lemon lavender cookies, each in a clever container. Made with fresh ingredients and vegan butter, they’re melt-in-your-mouth delicious and guaranteed to be a huge hit.
Thumbs has another popular cookie three-pack that includes peanut butter sea salt, cinnamon and sugar, and chocolate chip cookies.
Great looking sandals with legendary comfort, there’s nothing quite like pair of Birkenstocks. But how can a vegan rectify wearing leather on their feet when they don’t anywhere else? Good news, they don’t have to. These sandals feature straps that look and feel like velvety nubuck, but they’re made of acrylic and polyamide felt fibers that are comfortable, durable and resistant to tearing. The crisscross toe straps are especially sassy.
They have the classic Birkenstock comfy cork footbed with a deep heel cup, pronounced arch support and roomy toe box, and the EVA sole is flexible and shock absorbing. Sounds like the ideal comfort solution, right? These sandals wipe clean with mild soap and water so they’re seriously easy to care for. Get them in more than a dozen colors and women’s sizes from 5 to 12.5.
One thing lots of vegans told us is that it’s a bit more difficult to keep meals interesting and fun, especially if they have a family. One way to whip up a bright and interesting vegetable-based main course is to spiralize the veggies into colorful noodles. The Müeller multi-blade spiralizer gives them four super sharp stainless steel blade options to spiralize, shred, grate, juice, and slice.
This kitchen multi-tasker is great for making garnishes, prepping fruit and veggies for the dehydrator, slicing apple or potato chips to the perfect thickness, or creating the most eye-catching salads. This awesome gift comes with an e-recipe book and even better, a lifetime warranty. Another must-have in the kitchen to save tears and fingers too is the Müeller Onion Chopper. It comes with two stainless steel dicer blades that chop even the hardest veggies with one simple movement.
You know how we love vegan gift ideas that not only offer a super cool product experience, but also serve a deeper cause? These vegan bath bombs are a great case in point. Not only do these plant-based bath bombs deliver a luxurious tub experience, but they also help to give refugees meaningful employment. Made in the northwest, these bombs are made with ultra-moisturizing cocoa butter to leave skin smooth and silky-soft.
This set of 12 bombs is packed with sustainability in mind. Each is wrapped in 100% compostable cello, and even the box is recyclable cardboard. Another gift to share with your recipient is that these were created by refugees legally entering the country, and a portion of the proceeds go back to support refugee assistance programs. They come in several different varieties to soothe sore muscles, rejuvenate, or create calm and serenity, all while making skin feel great.
When it comes to trendy fashion, one item that has never gone out of style would have to be Dr. Martens combat boots. Loved by men and women alike, they feature a classic style that comes straight from their original roots, first in Germany and then England. Combat boots have been hot on the fashion scene for the past couple of years because they’re so versatile, and this vegan pair from Dr. Martens has the look everyone is after.
The simple eight hole styling hits low on the shin, so they look cool with jeans and leggings both tucked in and out. They’re 100% synthetic, so no animals were harmed in the making of these boots that have the classic bouncy soles that make them wickedly comfortable in addition to fashionable.
The Dr. Martens Unisex Jadon Vegan Quad Cambridge Brush Boots have a similar look, but add a 1.5 inch platform sole that looks really cool. Looking for a sassy flat for your vegan lady? These Dr. Martens Women’s 1461 Vegan Metallic Chrome Oxfords come in either silver or gold. They’d look killer with jeans or a business suit.
Looking for the perfect beauty gift for a vegan lady? A new set of makeup brushes is always a terrific choice, but you’ll want to make sure they don’t include natural fur bristles. You’re safe with this awesome set of bamboo makeup brushes that feature synthetic bristles and bamboo handles. This 13 piece set includes some of the most coveted brushes including a kabuki powder, blending and blush brushes, along with every imaginable brush from thick to thin for eyes, face, and brows.
This entire set is priced well below a single brush in the luxury brand category, so they are kind to your wallet and to the planet. Nice choice. We also like this vegan brush set that comes with a beauty blender, brush cleaner and a case to keep all the brushes well organized.
Whether they’re using it to mix up a protein shake or their favorite green drink, it’s likely your vegan friend or family member could use an upgraded blender. The NutriBullet 1200 watt blender combo is an awesome choice that comes with the kinds of extras that support their vegan lifestyle and keep things convenient.
This powerful blender goes way beyond smoothies – in fact, it can make perfect nut butters, sauces, and puree the perfect gazpacho. It comes with a family size 64 ounce BPA free pitcher with a vented cap, plus 32 ounce and 24 ounce cups with to-go lids that make grabbing their drink and heading out the door a breeze.
They’ll love that the pitcher, cups, and lids are dishwasher safe, while the stainless steel blade cleans up with simple soap and water. If you know someone who is also looking to buy for the same person, why not suggest they get 365 Vegan Smoothies: Boost Your Health With a Rainbow of Fruits and Veggies or Superfood Smoothies: 100 Delicious, Energizing & Nutrient-dense Recipes as the perfect companion gift?
Aromatherapy can be soothing, relaxing and even healing, when it’s used and diffused. We love essential oils for that very reason, and the vegan on your gift list will love them too. This sweet smelling set from Fabulous Frannie features 14 of the most popular essential oils including Eucalyptus, Grapefruit, Lavender, Lemon, Lemongrass, Lime, Patchouli, Peppermint, Pine, Rosemary, Spearmint, Sweet Orange, Tangerine, and Tea Tree.
Used alone, or in combination, they can address a whole host of issues, from stuffy noses to stress and anxiety. Give them a guide to using them for maximum benefit like The Healing Power of Essential Oils. And, while you’re feeling your most generous, you might want to include an essential oil diffuser or diffuser necklace so they can start feeling their best right away.
Since vegans rely on a plant-based diet, and they understandably love all things organic, regular trips to local farmers’ markets are probably on their schedule. You can make those shopping trips more enjoyable, and efficient by getting them a Fair Trade market basket like this one to hold all their produce and other items they purchase.
This big basket is dye free and handmade by weavers in Ghana. Woven from natural dried grasses, this basket will continue to turn a more deep gold as time goes by. At 14-16 inches across, it’s big enough to hold a ton of things, but the carry handle makes it so easy to use. Another Fair Trade item they might love is this colorful African Solstice Shoulder Bag. If you love it too, you might want to snag one now, as, not surprisingly, inventories are somewhat limited.
Perhaps you’ve got a vegan child who’s away at college, or maybe your vegan friend regularly works far too many hours at the office. If you’re worried that they keep enough yummy and nutritious snacks on hand, consider sending them this awesome vegan care package filled with both sweet and savory goodies.
Loaded with fruit, nut, and grain-based options, they can choose based upon their needs for protein, carbs and fiber. These gluten free treats include choices from Larabars to Annie’s Organic fruit snacks, along with popcorn, veggie chips and a whole lot more. Another great snack option you could package as a gift are HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Puffs. This 12 pack includes Vegan White Cheddar, Sriracha Sunshine, Bohemian Barbecue, Far Out Fajita, and Pepper Power flavors. Sounds yummy.
Vegans are so often very eco-friendly kinds of people, so if you’re looking for a gift that will really please them, these reusable sandwich and snack bags might be just the right gift idea. These cool snack bags can be washed, dried and used over and over again, saving waste and benefitting the planet. They’re made of cotton fabric with a food-safe poly lining, so they’re durable too. They’re also dishwasher safe, which seems almost too good to be true.
This set comes with five bags total – two sandwich size bags, two medium snack bags, and one smaller snack bag. These would make a great gift for the person who likes to regularly take their lunch from home, and would be great tucked inside a brand new lunch box or insulated lunch bag.
Bedding always makes a lovely gift, because often, people don’t like to splurge on things like that. After all, just how old are the sheets you’re sleeping on? We might be embarrassed to admit just how old ours are. But shopping for bedding for serious vegans means looking for fabrics and fillings that are animal and planet-friendly. We love this fluffy duvet that’s filled with a cotton-candy-like down alternative, instead of real goose down.
The fluffy air blown filling is encased in a eucalyptus fabric that’s actually softer than cotton, so they’ll feel so snuggled in. It’s warm in the winter, yet cool in the summer. Even better, this comforter is hypoallergenic and resistant to microbes and dust mites. That’ll keep your giftee sleeping easy. Just in case they tend to be sweaty sleepers, you might want to consider a cooling pillow or cooling sheet set for a birthday or holiday gift at another time.
As one of the fastest growing plants on the planet, bamboo makes great, absorbent fiber being used in clothing, sheets and even kitchen towels like these. This set of three dishtowels is more absorbent than cotton, plus they’re durable and super soft. They’re antifungal, especially important in the kitchen environment, and naturally antibacterial too. They dry faster than cotton towels and resist odors as well.
Your giftee will love that they’re machine washable, and they never feel harsh or scratchy on their skin. They also feature a pretty leave design, so they’d be equally at home in a bathroom or other cleanup area. Bamboo bath towels make great vegan presents too, and if you’re outfitting a bathroom, be sure to get the bamboo washcloths to match.
Beautiful scented soaps make great gifts at the holidays or for other special occasions, but if you’re shopping for a vegan you’ll want to be certain you’re not buying ones that are filled with chemicals or animal fats. This vegan soap set is formulated with organic olive and coconut oils as well as sustainable palm oil, to gently cleanse away dirt, grime and makeup. Triple milled, it makes a smooth, lightly scented lather that is even great for shaving.
These soaps are fortified with antioxidant vitamin C that helps to fight the signs of aging and brighten skin. They also feature vitamin E to help strengthen and heal skin and adds even more antioxidant power. Gentle enough even for sensitive skin, they’re an ideal gift for men or women thanks to their fresh citrusy scents of tangerine, wild orange, grapefruit, petitgrain, bergamot, and lemon.
Olive oil soaps are another great gift idea, because they’re rich in vitamins and A, D, E and K that can also benefit your skin.