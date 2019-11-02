15 Best Wolf Gifts for the Wild at Heart

Wolves are symbolic of so many things. They’re a spiritual animal. They showcase strength, wit, perseverance, and spirituality. If you know someone who loves wolves, you’ll want to shop below for the best wolf gifts you can find.
This very affordable leather notebook is made by hand, featuring a beautiful embossed howling wolf design on the cover. Even the paper on the inside is made by hand, giving this notebook a very special touch. It measures 5 by 7 inches with lock closure and a vintage look and feel. It’s great for taking notes, journaling, doodling, and more.
This beautiful wolf pendant is packaged ready to be given as a gift. Symbolizing strength, surviving, and endurance, this wolf necklace comes with a beautiful greeting card that communicates all of these sentiments. The necklace is simple enough to be worn daily, even among other jewelry or necklaces. The necklace is made of stainless steel and is adjustable to be worn at either 16 inches or 18 inches.
Looking for a gift for a wolf lover? They will absolutely adore this beautiful wind chime, which sounds just as lovely as it looks. This is also wonderful for anyone who collects wolf items. It can be hung outside in a garden or porch with a very realistic look to them. It’s well made and will last for many years to come, even when placed outdoors.
This is a really cool watercolor print that any wolf lover will appreciate hanging in their home. You can choose from a variety of sizes depending on your budget. Every size is printed on nice quality, thick, archival paper, and the larger sizes are shipped rolled to avoid any creases in the paper. They are all signed by the original artist for a very special gift.
Those who love the wilderness are usually game for unique interior decor. It’s perfect for a few interior aesthetics, namely those who like a rustic look or want something cool in a man cave or den. The sculpture is realistic looking and very much compliments the design that’s on the shade. The lamp uses a standard electric cord with an on-off switch so it simply needs to be placed by a working outlet.
Keep warm and cozy this winter with these animal slippers, designed to look just like big wolf paws. This is a great gift for a wolf love who may also be somewhat of a homebody. The slippers are made with a soft fleece inside for the most comfort. You can buy them in a variety of sizes for both kids and adults and if they get dirty, don’t worry, they’re machine washable.
Gloves are great, but sometimes you really do need your fingers free. These hand warmers provide a great accessory for those who want some warmth without sacrificing the ability to use their hands. The wolf artwork is really cool, featuring an array of black and grey colors that can go with anything. They’re great for both indoor or outdoor use and can even be used while working at a cold desk to keep your hands warm.
How cool is this huge beach towel for a wolf lover? It’s microfiber, which means it’s really soft and also dries up quickly and measures 60 inches – a really big size for full coverage. The wolf towel is easy to take care of since it’s machine washable with its vibrant and vivid colors that will stand out use after use.
This wolf-themed coat rack isn’t only a beautiful piece of decor, but also fully functional. They’re made of alloy steel, allowing them to hold a good amount of weight. It measures 15 inches long, with six hooks, great for organizing a plethora of items like hats, coats, robes, scarves, pet leashes or keys and more. While it makes sense in a hallway or foyer, the recipient can also put it in a bedroom or office. It’s super versatile.
Sure a teddy bear or stuffed dog makes a great gift for most, but wolf lovers will appreciate this gigantic stuffed wolf so much more. It has realistic fur and measures 30 inches. While you might think stuffed animals are gifts limited to children, even an adult wolf lover might really like this to cuddle with at night. Know someone with a woodland themed bedroom? This wolf makes the perfect accent.
While iPads and Kindles are popular, there are a lot of people who still prefer to read paper books. If you know someone like this, then a bookmark is a very necessary item for them and makes a great gift. Not only is this a great bookmark but also a novelty gift item for wolf lovers or Game of Throne fans.
These coyote pendant necklaces are so gorgeous and unique, available in several really cool color combinations with various stones. They’re made with sterling silver and various colors of turquoise stones for a colorful and vibrant accessory that anyone who loves wolves will enjoy. Each pendant comes on a 24-inch box chain that’s very sturdy and is less likely to tangle or break.
With a mostly neutral design that features pops of color, this is the perfect accessory for anyone with an affinity for wolves. While the design is beautiful, it’s also a very practical gift since the messenger bag can be worn daily. It has tons of zippered compartments for keeping things stored and organized, is multipurpose and unisex – a great gift for anyone.
The wolf can be a mesmerizing creature, with piercing eyes, and cool white fur. We love this dreamcatcher design which features a strong wolf in realistic detail on real, tanned leather. The Native American-inspired dreamcatcher is a wonderful gift for all ages and is typically hung somewhere in the bedroom. It also has real feathers, beading, and intricate leatherwork to complete the design.
This wolf wallet is an awesome gift for so many reasons. It has a gorgeous embossed design of a beautiful wolf on treated cowhide leather, which is scratch resistant. It also has built-in technology that protects credit cards with 10 credit card slots and two slots for bills, receipts, and more.