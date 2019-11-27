5 Best Black Friday Backpack Deals on Amazon

whether you travel a lot or just need something to carry all of your gear backpacks are the perfect way to keep everything you need close by. While you may not need a backpack every day, having a reliable backpack is a must. Here are the best Black Friday backpack deals on Amazon.
This nearly all-black backpack is the perfect pack to give or get as a gift. The backpack has extra padding in the shoulders for added comfort, it has an extendable phone pocket for easy access and use. It is also tough as nails and ready to go on any adventure you are. Keep your stuff close by and easily accessible with this amazing backpack.
The original list price of this backpack was $149.99 but you can buy it for $82.99 for a massive savings of 45%
Kenneth Cole is one of those names that is synonymous with fashion. This backpack is further proof of that fact. This Columbian leather laptop bag is the perfect bag for the guy that always needs his computer on him. It will fit most laptops that have a screen size of around 14 inches. The pack is padded and will keep your things safe and unbroken, plus the bag is super cool looking. Definitely, a fashion statement that is incredibly useful.
While the original listed price of this backpack was $99.99, you can buy it for $79.99 saving 20% on the perfect laptop bag.
Whether you need a backpack for your laptop or for a camping adventure in the wilderness this backpack from Osprey has you covered. Sturdy enough to protect and hold your laptop but also rugged enough to drop down on the ground while you set up camp. This backpack is ready for everything and comes complete with a water bottle holder and weather-resistant material.
You can save 25% on this backpack. The original list price was $129.95 but is now listed at $96.95. A great deal on a great gift idea.
This vintage style rucksack backpack is a great gift idea for the guy that likes to look stylish while exploring the outdoors. The brown cotton canvas gives the illusion of a leather finish without the price point of an actual leather bag. This is a great bag to travel with, hike with, hunt with or just bring with you everywhere so that you are ready for any and everything.
You can save 15% off of the original list price of this bag, which was $65.57 and is now $55.73.
If you are the kind of guy or know the kind of guy that loves to hunt, fish and generally loves to be outdoors than this is the perfect backpack for him. This backpack is ready to hold all of your lures and fishing gear, it can hold all of your hunting gear and if you’re into hiking and camping it can hold all of that gear as well. This bag even comes equipped with tackle boxes for all of your adventures.
The original list price of this backpack was $109.99 but you can buy it for $81.01 saving you 26% off of the original list price. What a deal on the complete backpack.