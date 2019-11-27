5 Best Black Friday Backpack Deals on Amazon

This nearly all-black backpack is the perfect pack to give or get as a gift. The backpack has extra padding in the shoulders for added comfort, it has an extendable phone pocket for easy access and use. It is also tough as nails and ready to go on any adventure you are. Keep your stuff close by and easily accessible with this amazing backpack.

The original list price of this backpack was $149.99 but you can buy it for $82.99 for a massive savings of 45%