Cute Wrapping Paper: 25 Best Designs for Xmas 2019

Some people go nuts for French Bulldogs and think they’re the cutest pup going. I’m more of a pitbull man myself, but I can appreciate their unique features. These particular Frenchies are dolled up in holiday attire and glasses to keep it on-theme. Red glitter ties it all together for a special festive pop. Excellent for gifts for dog lovers.

This wrapping paper is flat packed into three sheets of 24 inches by 30 inches for a total of 15 square feet of paper.

If you like the Frenchie theme but don’t need them to be holiday-specific, try this cute alternative.