Cute Wrapping Paper: 25 Best Designs for Xmas 2019

You’ve carefully planned your shopping and chosen your gifts – all that remains is to wrap them. Celebrate your thoughtful selections by wrapping each of them in the best cute wrapping paper designs this year.
With a Santa that looks a little bit like the Santa in Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (on our best Christmas movies list for sure), this is a very festive and cute wrapping paper option. Polar bears and reindeer join santa in wishing the recipient a Merry Christmas.
Comes on a large roll that measures 23 inches by 35 feet long for a total of 67 square feet.
Some people go nuts for French Bulldogs and think they’re the cutest pup going. I’m more of a pitbull man myself, but I can appreciate their unique features. These particular Frenchies are dolled up in holiday attire and glasses to keep it on-theme. Red glitter ties it all together for a special festive pop. Excellent for gifts for dog lovers.
This wrapping paper is flat packed into three sheets of 24 inches by 30 inches for a total of 15 square feet of paper.
If you like the Frenchie theme but don’t need them to be holiday-specific, try this cute alternative.
Adorable mice are classic Christmas. This wrapping paper design doesn’t disappoint with stylized mice caroling, toting gifts, and enjoying the snow. Quintessential red-green-gold color palette. This is printed on high quality paper with environmentally friendly inks.
This is for two rolls measuring eight feet by 30 inches for a total of 150 square feet of wrapping paper.
As you peruse this list, you’ll see that cute animals are a major theme when considering cute wrapping paper. They just make everything so adorable, it’s hard to resist. This collection of forest creatures visiting a snow man includes some good ones, all rendered in a cartoony style: cardinal, owl, hedgehog, squirrel, mouse, and a fox. Of course, nearly all of them are wearing scarves.
This roll measures 23 inches wide by 35 inches long for a total of 67 square feet of wrapping paper.
Lest you think this list will rely only on animals who still roam the Earth, fear not. Dinosaurs are also cute animals, particularly when dressed in Christmas sweaters and little hats as they are on this wrapping paper. While the dinosaurs are the stars of the show, I like the inclusion of both coniferous and palm trees and the detail on the snowflakes.
This wrapping paper is flat packed and measures 24 inches by six feet for a total of 12 square feet.
If you’re anything like me, by Thanksgiving, you already have “Snoopy’s Christmas” by The Royal Guardsman in your head. Even if you aren’t, Snoopy at Christmastime is about as cute as it gets. This set of two rolls features Snoopy and Woodstock giving gifts and hanging out in stockings.
Each roll measures 30 inches wide by ten feet long for a total of 50 square feet of wrapping paper. It includes Hallmark’s cutting grid on the back for perfect edges.
Sporting a mix of 60s retro and a Dr. Suess vibe, this is a bright and cheery option that will definitely stand out as unique wrapping paper under the tree. Gifts, trees, ribbons, and ornaments complete the scene, complemented with an interesting spin on the Christmas colors.
This roll measures 24 inches wide by 16 feet long for a total of 32 square feet of wrapping paper.
Catci and succulents are cute as far as plants go to begin with, so adorning them with mittens, scarves and Christmas lights makes them even cuter. On a lovely gold backdrop are these hand-drawn style cacti so-adorned, joined by peppermints as accents. Don’t miss the candy canes hanging off the aloe.
You have two choices when buying this design: A roll measuring 24 inches by 15 feet for a total of 30 square feet or a flat sheet measuring 24 inches by six square feet for a total of 12.
For a subtle take on Christmas gift wrap, this pattern focuses on cute bears in a snowy forest. They’re wearing winter atire and there are presents involved, but it’s not so obviously Christmas-related. The color palette is spot-on festive, but different enough to stand out.
This wrapping paper is available in flat pack with a total of 12 square feet or a roll with a total of 30 square feet, depending on your needs.
The whimsical juxtaposition of a tropical bird pursuing a cold weather activity is definitely enough to be considered for cute status. While one might normally associate flamingos with water skiing, here they are clearly downhill skiing among the snowflakes.
This roll measures two feet wide by 20 feet long for a total of 40 square feet of wrapping paper.
You could always take the wacky approach to cute wrapping paper. This pattern combines fun, slightly crazy neon colors and abstracted tree design for a choice that will definitely stand out. The silly polka dot ornaments are a nice touch.
This roll measures 24 inches by 15 feet long for a total of 30 square feet of paper.
Another Dr. Suess-inspired selection, this one has whimsy on full display with an unusual, slightly odd theme. Coo-coo clocks take center stage on this design, joined by elves, ornaments, and trees and nice detail work in the background. This is certainly a modern wrapping paper design and won’t look like much else out there.
The roll measures 24 inches wide by 15 feet long for a total of 30 square feet of wrapping paper.
For something different in both design and texture, consider this adorable option. This is reversible wrapping paper, with stylized coniferous trees on one side and a parent and child set of elephants lugging one of those trees on the other. This is subtle and nicely rendered and the elephant pairing is very cute.
The design is printed on newsprint, making it recyclable and compostable. Each pack comes with three sheets measuring 21.5 inches by 34 inches for about 15 square feet of paper.
If you’re a big fan of the Bing Crosby song, you might consider this cookie-themed wrapping paper. It’s not Hawaiian-themed per se, but does offer the Mele Kalikimaka greeting, palm trees, and pineapples over a background that includes hibiscus flowers. It’s a relatively general-purpose paper that’s cute for the right audience.
This is a set of two rolls, each measuring 30 inches by five feet for a total of 25 square feet of wrapping paper.
While this wrapping paper doesn’t have an overt Christmas theme, the rendering of these Northeastern song birds still make for a cute pattern. This would make a good contasting wrapping paper, especially for gifts for bird lovers. For those who truly love birds, the theme is more important than the season.
This roll measures 30 inches by six feet for a total of 15 square feet of paper. You can also get this on kraft paper, if you prefer. If you’re missing the holiday theme, try this offering from Caspari.
If you’re planning on buying gifts for cat lovers, you’ll want a cute wrapping paper to match. This one fits the bill, with illustrated cats wearing gifts, winter hats, and even winter ear-hats. The snowflakes and candy canes on the red background tie it all together for this cute cat design.
Choose between a roll measuring two feet wide and 20 feet long for a total of 40 square feet or a folded sheet measuring two feet wide by 10 feet long for a total of 20 square feet.
For another, slightly wackier option, consider pink paper festooned with kittens in stockings from Stesha Party.
Even if you aren’t shopping for a unicorn lover, it’s hard to go wrong with this concept. Santa riding a unicorn, surrounded by shooting stars and rainbows. Over-the-top whimsy is one of the true feelings of Christmas, so go with that inspiration with this wrapping paper.
You get your choice of a roll measuring 24 inches by 15 feet for a total of 30 square feet or a flat pack measuring 24 inches by six feet for a total of 12 square feet.
Owls are pretty cute to begin with, but cartoon owls dressed as elves and reindeer are an especially cute choice. It’s just a fun choice in classic Christmas colors, equally suited to gifts for children or joke gag gifts, depending on your mood.
This roll measures 30 inches wide by 10 feet long for a total of 25 square feet of wrapping paper.
Looking for something with a pattern? Try this Santa’s belt design. Simple and to the point, with a slightly more abstract flair that nevertheless references the Christmas season. Great as a contrasting accent to other gifts.
The single roll accounts for 40 square feet of wrapping paper.
You can’t go wrong with wrapping paper featuring penguins. In fact, for a number of years, I exclusively used penguin-themed wrapping paper and for awhile collected penguin Christmas ornaments. I’ve moved on to other themes, but it remains true that cute penguins on presents is a solid choice.
This roll measures 23 inches by 35 feet long for a total of 67 square feet of wrapping paper.
Nordic folk art is perfectly suited to Christmas decor, and especially wrapping paper. This design is influenced by the style and subject matter of that folk art. The focus here is again on forest creatures, with penguins thrown in for good measure. The color palette references the classics, but is shifted a bit in the traditional style and looks great in contrast to more obvious holiday choices.
This is a flat packed sheet measuring 23 inches by 72 inches for a total of six feet of wrapping paper.
For an alternative in this style, Revel & Co. has two patterns: one in blue and black and one with mittens.
If you’re looking for something both cute and off-beat, llamas is the answer. Well, more specifically, llama wrapping paper, and even more specifically, two-sided llama wrapping paper with llamas on both sides so you can’t miss out.
One side is a modern illustrated pattern with various llamas in festive outfits on a silver background for a great option that stands out. The reverse is a subtler red-on-white design with a few llama silhouettes tucked in there to stay on theme.
This roll measures 15 feet by 24 inches for a total of 30 square feet of wrapping paper. As a bonus, it ships with ten gift tags so you can label your wrapped gifts, as well.
To be fair, this isn’t explicitly Christmas wrapping paper, but since we included a Harry Potter option on our unique wrapping paper list, it only seemed right to include this cute option here, too. This pattern features chibi-fied Harry Potter, including Hedwig, of course. I think any Harry Potter superfan can overlook that this isn’t holiday themed.
This roll measures 30 inches by six feet for a total of 15 square feet of wrapping paper.
Giving gifts for cyclists this year? Keep the wrapping paper on-theme with this delightful option. Vintage style cruisers adorned with snow, candy canes, trees, and gifts. Lovely color green on the backdrop, too.
This is available in a roll measuring two feet by 20 feet wide for total of 40 square feet or a flat packed sheet measuring two feet by 10 feet for a total of 20 square feet of paper.
Whether you’re you’re planning to give 80s gifts or gifts for music lovers, this retro-flavored wrapping paper is up to the job. Again, it’s an option that isn’t specifically Christmas-related, but don’t let that stop you. It’s fun enough and could provide a tantalizing clue to what’s inside.
This paper comes flat packed in three sheets measuring 30 inches by 20 inches for a total of 12.5 inches of wrapping paper.