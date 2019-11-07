101 Best Gifts for Stepdads This Christmas

If your stepdad loves to kick back and read a book while he’s on vacation, the Fire HD10 is a great way to help him enjoy summer beach reads. The battery lasts for weeks at a time, and the screen is designed to reduce eye fatigue. It offers a glare-free display, which is especially nice for reading in a hammock or on the beach on a bright, sunny day.

In addition, this dandy tablet allows him to surf his favorite websites, listen to music and take high definition photos of all his vacation adventures.

Want an alternative gift idea or an option for his birthday? Toss in a Kindle Unlimited subscription, and your stepdad can access hundreds of thousands of Kindle books and thousands of audiobooks with Whispersync for Voice. You can keep up to ten books at a time on a device. A Kindle Unlimited subscription can be used on any Kindle device. Alternatively, he can set up Kindle Unlimited access on an iPad, or similar non-Amazon devices.

Another awesome idea to maximize his pleasure of using his new tablet – a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited. With a quick request of Alexa, he can listen to thousands of genres and millions of songs, or simply request a playlist by artist or genre. So totally worth it.