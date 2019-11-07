101 Best Gifts for Stepdads This Christmas

It’s not always easy for stepdads to fit in during the holidays, but you can change that this year. Whether he’s your Pop, Dad2, bonus dad, or another important father figure, these best gifts for stepdads will warm his heart and perfectly express your love and appreciation for his commitment to you.
If your stepdad loves to kick back and read a book while he’s on vacation, the Fire HD10 is a great way to help him enjoy summer beach reads. The battery lasts for weeks at a time, and the screen is designed to reduce eye fatigue. It offers a glare-free display, which is especially nice for reading in a hammock or on the beach on a bright, sunny day.
In addition, this dandy tablet allows him to surf his favorite websites, listen to music and take high definition photos of all his vacation adventures.
Want an alternative gift idea or an option for his birthday? Toss in a Kindle Unlimited subscription, and your stepdad can access hundreds of thousands of Kindle books and thousands of audiobooks with Whispersync for Voice. You can keep up to ten books at a time on a device. A Kindle Unlimited subscription can be used on any Kindle device. Alternatively, he can set up Kindle Unlimited access on an iPad, or similar non-Amazon devices.
Another awesome idea to maximize his pleasure of using his new tablet – a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited. With a quick request of Alexa, he can listen to thousands of genres and millions of songs, or simply request a playlist by artist or genre. So totally worth it.
Everyone hopes their stepdad will love them like their own, but that doesn’t always happen. If you’re lucky enough to have the man who has fully embraced you as his kid, make sure he knows it with this cool stainless steel dog tag necklace. It’s not showy. He can wear it under his shirt, but close to his heart. Engraved with the words “Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad. Thank you for loving me as your own.”
Think he’d be more inclined toward a more subtle but similar expression? This dog tag necklace is inscribed with “Thank you for being the dad you didn’t have to be.”
He might also appreciate this clever key chain that reads “You didn’t give me the gift of life. Life gave me the gift of you.” It features an attached charm that says “Bonus dad.” We also think he’d like this keyring that reads “Love has nothing to do with DNA” and has a DNA strand charm.
We’re pretty sure there’s not a man on the planet who doesn’t know the brand Caterpillar. They’re renowned for the roughest toughest heavy equipment around. It’s no surprise then that Caterpillar’s new work boots are built just as tough. The waterproof rubber upper makes these boots ideal for anyone who spends time outdoors, but they’ve got even more attributes for the man who needs a serious work boot.
They have electrical hazard protection rated to protect against open circuits up to 600 volts in dry conditions. The stabilizing rubber outsole means your dad will get great grip on uneven and slippery terrain. A soft neoprene liner prevents foot friction and hot spots, and the Ease® footbed keeps his feet comfortable all day thanks to cushion, shock absorption, and energy return. These boots even offer reflective pull tabs, making your pop2 more visible when he’s working at night.
Cat also makes a six inch rubber boot with all the same great features.
Looking for a memorable gift for Father’s Day? This inexpensive photo album has room for 300 photos, and space to write notes about when and where each photo was taken. Fill it up with family photos from over the years, and show your stepdad that you remember all the fun times he’s created for you and your family.
If you want to give him a gift for his office and continually update his collection of family memories, the Nixplay Seed digital photo frame is a fantastic option that can display an ongoing slide show he can share with colleagues and friends.
Just in case that’s not in your budget, this cool MP3 player will treat him to his favorite tunes and family photos at the same time.
With the ridiculous amount of information readily available regarding craft beer, new beers to try, and ways to properly consume craft beer, it’s all a bit much. With every beer snob claiming that they have tried the best beer (for example, me on my Twitter), it’s hard to decipher which beers you should try and which you should skip. So if the man in your life is a craft beer snob (like myself), check out Mark Dredge’s book, Craft Beer World. It is a guide containing over 350 of the finest beers known to man, and it’ll help craft his interest and refine his beer palate. It’s a must-read for beer lovers, and it’ll point him in the right direction if he has trouble figuring out what beers to try.
If your bonus dad spends a lot of time on the road or in planes, there’s one necessity he can’t do without – a quality suitcase. This TravelPro 21 inch spinner suitcase is definitely a step above the rest for so many reasons. He’ll love that this bag has a dedicated power bank pocket with an external USB port, so he won’t be searching around the airport for a place to plug and power his devices.
The interior of this expandable bag is wicked smart as well, with war more zipper pockets to keep things well organized. It even has a removable wet pocket for his toiletries to avoid having water or product transfer to his clothes. This lightweight suitcase is supremely maneuverable with rugged spinner wheels for those times when he’s running to make a connection. And unlike many bags, this one has a padded telescoping that we think is a genius idea. It’s also TSA compliant.
If he doesn’t need a suitcase, TravelPro has several other options that are especially great for day trips and overnighters. The TravelPro expandable briefcase and backpack give him plenty of room to pack files, devices and a few other necessities, while the TravelPro duffel is an awesome option for short hops.
If he’s a board game lover and they’ve heard about Settlers of Catan but never got into it, Mayfair Games (the company behind the game) has created an updated version of the game simply called Catan 5th Edition. It simplifies and clarifies the rules, and the board and cards have updated graphics on them. It’s best played with four people, and it’ll make and break friendships, for sure. It has tons of replay value, and it’s literally the best board game ever made. Period.
If your stepdad loves game night, and he hasn’t played Catan yet, you might want to consider picking it up for him!
This Moscow Mule mug set is perfect for keeping your stepdad’s cocktails frosty cold, even on hot days. Real copper mugs are the preferred cocktail receptacle for a Moscow Mule, since copper quickly takes on the chill from the ice, making the rim frosty and keeping the drink insulated. Copper straws are also included to keep the coldness going. And even if he doesn’t like Moscow Mules, these cups are great for any summer beverage that needs to stay ice cold.
This 11-piece copper cocktail shaker set would be a great gift for your stepdad as well. With everything he’ll need to master mixology, all you’ll need to do is get him a great book of cocktail recipes and invite him to test them out on you.
For the man who has a nearly unlimited curiosity about the world around him, a subscription to National Geographic is the perfect gift idea. This legendary publication has been informing the world about mind-blowing discoveries for more than a hundred years, and the pictures are truly awe inspiring. Plus, the low cost makes it perfect for those who are on a budget.
This is a nice option for last-minute gift giving. Even though it will take a few weeks for the first print issue to show up. For shorter stories with equal impact, a subscription to Smithsonian Magazine is another awesome option.
If he’s more of a current news and events guy, consider a subscription to Time Magazine or The Economist. The latter is worth perusing just because of the wicked cool international job postings. All of these magazines make great gifts for stepdads and anyone else who loves to be in the know about the world around them.
This engraved hammer is a thoughtful gift for a stepfather who has taught you important life skills. This hammer is engraved on the handle, but that doesn’t mean it’s purely decorative. The hammer is a quality piece made with a polished-steel head with rip and a shock-absorbing hardwood handle. It can, and undoubtedly will be used around the house for lots of DIY projects.
If you like the sentiment, but think a hammer isn’t right for your stepdad, consider this coffee mug and keychain set that expresses the same feeling.
He might also appreciate this “Best Bonus Dad Ever” coffee mug or for the stepdad with a great sense of humor, this funny coffee mug will make him laugh every time he grabs a cup of joe.
There’s nothing like hit around some golf balls to relax a man, but your stepdad can’t always get outside to do so. But with the OptiShot 2 Golf Simulator (which works with PC or Mac), he can use his own clubs to hit real or foam golf balls indoors while playing on world-famous courses — at least digitally. The award-winning OptiShot 2 Golf Simulator will help him improve his game from the comfort of his own home, and he can even play without any pants because he’ll be in his own home. There’s no rule that says you have to wear pants in your man cave. Pantless golf? Count me in! It’s even better when you use it with a projector for the ultimate experience.
Looking for a sentimental gift? This cute photo frame has room for a 4×6 photo on one side, and a sweet poem on the other. The poem reads:
“More than a stepdad…
You became my stepfather the day you married mom and
you’ve become the greatest treasure our family has ever had.
It doesn’t go unnoticed the way that mom loves you.
It’s easy to see why she does and
I can’t help but love you too!”
Another sweet and sentimental photo frame reads “First my stepdad, Forever my friend.” That one will surely melt his heart.
Looking to get your pop an upscale gift this year? For the stepdad that you love like a real dad, a watch is a great Father’s Day gift idea. If you’re thinking smartwatch, the Fossil Q Grant should be at the top of your list. It balances the styling of an analog watch with the convenient features of a smartwatch.
The watch features an ecru dial with Roman numeral indices, and a subdial with multiple functions. The leather band looks rugged and tough and features a buckle closure. The watch is compatible with iOS and Android devices and acts as a fitness tracker. Color-coded LED notifications help him track incoming messages from his contacts.
Not sure if this smartwatch is right for your stepdad? Browse our guide to the best smartwatches to get more gift ideas.
We just love tiny tech stuff, and we know when it comes so when the manufacturer offered to let me try the PogoCam out, I was more than a gamer. When I opened the box, I literally exclaimed “it’s soooo tiny!” right out loud, even though no one else was around. When I say tiny, I’m talking tinier than the last half of your pinkie finger – even smaller, actually.
This itty-bitty removable camera attaches magnetically to most eyeglasses by using a small adapter, which they very politely included in the box. It makes capturing point of view photos and 720mp high-def videos so simple. And natch, it comes with its own, equally tiny smart case, that will recharge his camera up to three times. Your husband can just toss it in his pocket and head out the door. Unlike lots of devices, the PogoCam holds a charge for up to 20 days, that is, if he’s even capable of letting it sit idle.
This mini-cam holds up to 100 pictures, or six 30 second video before you need to transfer them. Or, just plug it into the smart case, which holds up to 16,000 photos or 180 thirty-second video clips. How cool is that?
This cool husband gift is the perfect choice for DIYers, or any guy who needs a handy set of sockets, but doesn’t have space for a full-size set of tools. This cool tool adapts from standard 1/4 inch to 3/4 inch, and metric 7mm to 19mm, with over 125 pounds of torque. He can use it to unscrew most bolts, nuts, hooks, and other odd shape fasteners that he doesn’t have the right tool for. The wrench adapter attachment turns his power drill or ratchet wrench into a useful multi-tools for tons of projects.
Made with 54 individual hardened steel spring pins, it instantly retracts to the shape of most objects. How handy is that? The RAK Magnetic Wristband is another cool and unique gift idea for your hubby, to hold nails, screws or drill bits and keeps his hands free for the task at hand. And another cool tool idea that makes working in difficult places so much easier is the Yosoo Flexible Extention Screwdriver Drill Bit Holder.
When it comes to interesting gifts for your guy, this has to be one of the coolest new releases. The Infinity Orb Levitating Speaker is a crazy cool Bluetooth speaker that defies convention and challenges old school methods of listening to music. This tiny tech wonder features a gravity-defying, spinning orb, engineered with a high-quality speaker.
It lets your pop play songs at very high volume, without distortion or noise. And even though the orb is spinning like magic above the base, it doesn’t compromise sound quality or clarity, delivering a jaw-dropping experience both visually and sound-wise. The orb can be used as a stand-alone Bluetooth speaker without the base, but why would you want to miss out on the coolest listening experience around? When plugged in, the small base also acts as a charging station for other devices, so it’s a perfect present for his office or shop.
Interesting gifts are easy to find, especially if your pop2 is a weather nerd. I’m one, so I understand his obsession with what Mother Nature has in store. This wireless weather station is such a cool gift idea because it includes all the weather info he’ll need to select his clothes for the day, and plan his schedule around shoveling snow on those cold winter days.
He’ll get weather predictions, and pinpoint accuracy right from your own backyard with this cool tech toy. The weather station uses patented self-calibrating technology to provide his personal forecast for 12 to 24 hour weather conditions. With weather data measured by a sensor in the yard, this weather station gives him the most accurate forecast available for your exact location. With an atomic clock and calendar, it can also be his bedside companion.
With a built-in alarm, he can wake up to the latest weather info every single morning, as well as monitor both indoor and outdoor temperatures and humidity. If his weather obsession extends beyond the basics, he can actually become a Weather Underground reporting station with the AcuRite Pro Weather Station with Lightning Detector. I have it, and I love it. But if he just wants all that data sent directly to his smartphone, the Netatmo Weather Station for Smartphones should do the trick.
If you’ve been around your stepdad for any length of time, you both can agree that his poop does indeed stink. But by now you’ve probably already established an appreciation for each others’ sense of humor, so this Poo-Pourri gift pack just had to land on our list of interesting gifts for stepdads. When you want to put a wrench into his bathroom stench, this two bottle set of Poo-Pourri is packed up in the most clever little tool-box.
It includes a two ounce bottle of Trap-a-crap spray and a two ounce bottle of Royal Flush. Sprayed into the toilet before doing his business, these sprays keep odors from escaping, and terrorizing you or anyone else that might follow him into the john. We also love the Poo-Pourri Gone Flushing Gift Set, which promises to “trap bathroom odor, hook, line and stinker.” Hysterical.
If you’re game to acknowledge that visiting family can be a bit of a patience bender at the holidays, (or even if they’re not), give your stepdad a good laugh on Christmas morning with this clever little stainless steel flask that says “In Case of Difficult Relatives.” Naturally, if you’re a good stepchild, you’ll have filled it with some of his favorite hooch ahead of time, so he can dribble a few sips into his Christmas morning coffee. The sleek, curved design hugs his body, so he can slip it into a pocket, for a discreet drink anytime.
Not that you’re really planning to encourage that – but it’s a really fun flask to take out to your backyard firepit, camping or any other outing where a drink in the evening might be appropriate. If you’re a smarty, let your mom give him this as a gag gift from his mother-in-law. We also love the irreverent CafePress flask that proclaims “Alcohol: Because no good story ever started by eating a salad.” So true. These fun flasks carry up to six ounces of the good stuff.
Everyone needs a new party game to play at the holidays, including your bonus dad. This fun gift is definitely not for the younger siblings in your family, but if you have adult children spending the holidays, or even if it’s just you and your parents, this one’s a winner. Not at all PC, Joking Hazard is an offensive card game where you compete to finish awful comics. It requires equal parts creative storytelling and feeling bad about yourself. The damaged minds behind Cyanide & Happiness created it, so don’t let grandma play unless you want her to die of a broken heart.
The creativity is all in the hands of the players, so this game can quickly devolve to reveal everyone’s sickest sense of humor. Who doesn’t want to play a game like that? You might want dad to bring along the flask we recommended earlier. Another of our favorites that shows everyone’s worst sides is the cult classic, Cards Against Humanity, a party game for horrible people. Exploding Kittens also gets rave reviews, if you’re into explosions, kittens and sometimes goats.
How many times has your stepdad heated a cup of water in the microwave, only to forget it long enough that it’s no longer suitable for brewing his favorite tea? A perfect cup of steamy goodness requires the optimum temperature water for the best extraction, and this cool loose leaf tea brewer does all the thinking for him. The Gourmia tea maker automates every step of the normally painstaking, loose-leaf tea-crafting process, so he can enjoy a perfect, remarkably rich, and satisfying, cup of tea with the press of a button.
He can simply fill the built-in, four cup tank with water, add his favorite loose-leaf tea to the brew basket, and select one of the four modes for his favorite strength. Its carefully calibrated iTea Boil to Brew technology delivers a delicious cup of tea that once took years to perfect. This cool tea maker also brews a wicked cup of coffee, so it’s a versatile gift for your husband that he’s going to adore. Don’t forget to stock up on his favorite loose leaf teas and some special coffee beans for the holiday break.
Does your stepdad have a brown thumb, but he still loves having greenery around the house? These are the perfect interesting gifts for him. These elegant hanging glass globes have just enough room for a bit of sand and a virtually impossible to kill air plant. He just needs to give the plants a splash of water at the sink once a week or so, and set them back on top of the sand.
This set of two pretty plant hangers would be beautiful in a master bathroom, hanging in the kitchen, or anywhere in your house where they get some daylight. If you’re looking for a trouble free decorating idea for his office, these Glass Hanging Planter Terrarium Globes are suspended from their own spiraling black metal stand.
Keeping his cold beer chilly and refreshing is a worthy goal, and this is one of those gifts for stepdads that delivers. The BottleKeeper is an insulated stainless steel container that keeps his beer bottle colder, longer, and more enjoyable. Lined with neoprene, and padded to eliminate the worry of breakage, this interesting gift is sure to be one of your pop’s favorite and most used presents of the year.
No more warm beers at the beach, barbecue, or during the game. With this nifty insulated bottle, he can casually sip instead of guzzling, which is good news all around. While it doesn’t come with a beer included, (bummer) you could certainly buy one in the available Christmasy colors.
Oh, and make sure to snap up a six pack of his favorite brew for some added holiday enjoyment. Another one of our favorite interesting gifts for men has to be the Handcrafted Wooden Beer Carrier with Bottle Opener. Whenever he wants to tote a six pack of his favorite craft brew to share with the guys, this customizable caddy is the way to do it in style.
Dad’s always been your superhero. Now you can give him balls of steel to go with his larger than life personality. These steel balls will chill his whiskey and warm his heart. Great to cool spirits of all kinds without diluting his drink, these chillers also have a philanthropic component. Profits go to testicular cancer research, which we think makes them an especially great gift. Made of food grade stainless steel, FDA approved for food and drink, this is a gift that will impress your stepdad for sure.
To make this an even more delicious present, get him some solid rocks glasses so he can pour a shot or two for his friends.
Who says dads don’t need pampering? With the Man Can he can have soft smooth skin and that “manly man” kind of smell, all while using 100 percent all-natural skincare products made just for him. Packaged in a clever paint can, this fun bath set includes soap, shave gel, bay rum oil, hand butter, and a body mitt make his weather and work-worn skin feel as soft as a baby’s… well, you know. To take that manly man theme on the road, get dad the travel soap with a cool metal travel tin.
Let’s face it. Lots of stepdads are Mr. Fixits. This incredible liquid plastic welder melts adhesive that is 100 percent waterproof and heat resistant. The solvent-free formula stays liquid until cured with the included UV LED Light. It dries clear and creates a permanent bond that can fix and fill anything, from plastic to wood, metal, PVC, steel, rubber, wiring, ceramic, figurines, vinyl, Kevlar, polypropylene, leather and so much more.
The kit includes one applicator, one 15 x 15 inch microfiber cloth, one 4 gram tube of liquid plastic and one 4 gram liquid plastic refill. Get some extra refills, because dad will be fixing everything around the house and shop.
So your dad likes to think he’s in an episode of Dual Survival… or at least he wants to be prepared to show off his survival skills. This premium 16-piece survival kit includes a fully integrated cobra woven paracord bracelet with a compass. Dad will feel comfortable in any situation requiring him to start a fire, fish for food, or improvise when survival is the immediate challenge.
The kit includes a 1″ x 12′ length of nylon cordage, one snelled 3/0 offset kale hook with 20″ leader line, one snelled #2 offset kale hook with 20″ leader line, two 1 1/8 inch line swivels, one 30 ft length 10lb test fishing line, two 1/2 inch foam bobbers, two 3/8 inch egg sinkers, one 2 1/4 inch ferrocerium fire starter rod, one 2 inch diameter serrated fire striker, one dried grass tinder bundle, one 9 square inch Alcohol pad, and two 1 3/4 inch safety pins.
For a simpler fire starter, less challenging ones are available because simply surviving in an emergency situation is hard enough.
Your stepdad is nothing if not inventive and fun. While he may be out on his own, he’ll never be out of touch with this unique solar charging station. The high-efficiency solar panel converts the sun into power for USB devices and light for many uses. About the size and weight of a smartphone, the power bank charges a smartphone in about two hours and provides up to 150 hours of light on a single charge.
If George Clooney can make the perfect cup of java, so can your bonus dad, and nothing makes it simpler than this Nespresso Coffee and Espresso maker. This great machine can brew even large man-sized cups of coffee as well as an authentic espresso at the touch of a button. It heats up in 15 seconds and comes with a rapid-fire milk frother to make yummy espresso and cappuccinos.
Pick up a Nespresso variety pack to give dad some coffee options he never even dreamed of. All you need to do is show up with some homemade fresh donuts to make dad’s day.
Tell your duffer of a dad to stop playing golf if he wants to improve his swing. Honest. Selected as the #1 Golf Training Aid by PGA.com, the Orange Whip is weighted and counter-weighted for a perfect pre-round warm up. The flexible shaft and counter-weighted system are designed to enhance swing rhythm and balance as well as enhance his core fitness and flexibility. His accelerated swing will provide more impact from his body rather than his shoulders, or arms and hands.
Add the SKLZ Smash Bag to let him test the difference in his impact with the ball. Now you just need to set up a tee time challenge.
Is your dad a photo fanatic? Is he constantly snapping pics with his phone that you never get to see? Get him the Polaroid ZIP Mobile Printer and ask for your copy on the spot. This nifty little device prints instant 2″ x 3″ wallet-sized photos that are full color and smudge-proof. Sync it to your Android or iOS phone or tablet using Bluetooth or NFC technology and he’ll be printing in minutes onto premium ZINK zero paper – meaning no ink and no hassle.
Make sure to get plenty of extra ZINK printer paper for all those soon-to-be-shot family photos. If you want to get him a camera and instant printer in one, the Canon Ivy CLIQ+ is a seriously fun solution, especially at special events when he doesn’t want to pack his bigger camera along.
Grilling is always more fun with friends and now your pop can grab and go with this mini-grill from Weber. He can show off his wicked pitmaster prowess at tailgate parties or family gatherings in just minutes. The grill’s single, stainless steel burner produces 8500 BTU-per-hour to heat up the 189 square-inch total cooking area.
With porcelain-enameled cast-iron cooking grates and cast aluminum lid and body, this grill comes fully assembled and ready to fire up right out of the box. Push button ignition makes starting simple, so invite dad over and make sure you’ve got some juicy steaks and lobster tails to test it out. If he’s going to use the grill at home as well, you might want to get him the custom-fitted cart and a grill cover for a different special occasion.
Sometimes busy dads have trouble shaking off the workday. That’s when this sound therapy system can save the evening and ease your dad into relaxation mode. He’ll sleep better and calm down more easily in a healthy sound environment that features 14 different sound recordings, from nature to urban and simple white and brown noise. He can even set the gentle-off timer with a volume reduction feature.
This machine has 30, 60, 90, and 120 minute options to give him the most flexibility to relax or fall deeply to sleep. Dual USB power ports also make it a simple way to charge his devices at night, just be sure to remind him that those devices should be turned off to get optimal sleep as blue light at night can be detrimental to his rest according to LIVESCIENCE.com.
They make Han Solo carbonite everything nowadays — ice cube trays, business card cases, and some great wall decals. So, why wouldn’t they have a Han Solo carbonite beach towel? This towel is 30″ x 60″, and soft. Solo is the best smuggler on this side of Tatooine, and one of his most memorable moments was when he is frozen in a carbonite block and hung on the wall of Jabba the Hutt’s wall as a trophy. This carbonite beach towel, although not actual carbonite, is as close as you’re going to get to reliving that memorable moment.
So if he’s a Star Wars fan – and, let’s be honest here, who isn’t at this point – a great Star Wars beach towel is a good option.
Fun always happens outside, right? With this softside cooler, picnics, patio parties and days on the lake are about to get exponentially better. Made for fun and built to last, this clever cooler can handle dad’s food and drinks, charge his devices and play music from all of his Android or iOS devices for up to eight hours on a single charge.
Snuggled into the water-resistant cooler, the removable 20-watt speaker delivers great sound for his outdoor enjoyment. We think your pop2 will love the brilliant color of this cooler, but in case he’s a snitch more subdued, you can get this same cooler in black as well as camo.
Everyone knows most men love beer, especially when it’s icy cold. This awesome double-walled, insulated beer glass is just the ticket for hot summer days with a cold beer in hand. Lightweight and fun, with a clever upside down design, this beer glass will be the hit of any intimate gathering or special party. Order him a cool home beer brewing kit so he can make his own awesome brews and test out these glasses on a regular basis.
This hammock is designed for promoting relaxation and a healthy lifestyle in any outdoor place. It is made of 100% cotton and the stand is constructed of sturdy and all weather-resin steel. This hammock can easily accommodate two adults, or up to 450 pounds. It’s a great gift for your pop that he’ll love sharing with his sweetie on a warm summer day.
With the included carrying case, he can toss it in his rig and relax anywhere. (Please note, the redhead pictured does NOT come with this hammock.) If he’s someone who prefers lots of color, you can also order this hammock in a red stripe pattern. To give him the ultimate in relaxation, include a complete guide to meditation as a part of your perfect present.
If you are shopping for neckties then you need to consider the Tommy Hilfiger brand of ties. Tommy has been making men’s clothing for decades and they’ve done so with a formula of high quality plus vibrant colors. Both of those parts of the equation are prevalent here in their Buffalo Tartan ties. They come in a variety of bright colors and designs. Think about the dress shirts you already own or are going to purchase. When buying a tie, you should always have at least one shirt in mind that it will go with. The right shirt color, white, black, gray, some blues and reds, will go with most ties you buy. Look at putting a tie on as adding another layer to your already deep selection of fashionable clothes.
He might just take his outdoor activities to the next level with this deluxe backyard croquet game. The Baden Champions Series Croquet Set is portable and perfect for leisurely afternoons at the park and simple to tote over to a neighbor’s backyard. A great gift idea, especially for dads, this is a game your pop2 will play for hours with family and friends.
It’s the perfect pick-me-up on a sunny summer afternoon or evening. Built with soft grip handles for hours of comfort, this set is ideal for two to six players, and comes with everything he’ll need to get started. If your dad happens to be a real croquet aficionado, you could opt to get him a more high-end croquet set.
Wrap your stepdad up in a luxurious 100 percent cashmere scarf. This great neck-warmer comes in a dozen color choices. It’s made with de-haired, two-ply yarn from Mongolian cashmere goats, known worldwide as the finest source of cashmere. Believe it or not, it takes between three and five of those goats to make just one cashmere sweater according to the experts at CashmereMania.com.
We don’t know how many goats were required to weave this lovely, lightweight scarf, but it is amazingly warm and cozy, because high-quality cashmere can be up to eight times warmer than sheep’s wool. Get him a cashmere hat to keep his noggin warm, and if you really want to go over the top, buy him a stylish cashmere and wool overcoat to make for an awesome gift of winter outerwear.
Does your dad love fine writing instruments? The Ambition fountain pen from Faber Castell might make the perfect present for him. From the minute I picked up this delightful pen (Faber Castell sent me a sample to demo) what he’ll notice first is the nice feel and pen weight in his hand. You know you’re about to write something important or noteworthy.
The design is beautiful, but what makes this pen awesome, in my opinion, is the amazingly smooth ink flow. As a long time lover of good pens, I have several fountain pens in my collection. As a rule, they’re persnickety and tough to get a smooth, consistent flow of ink. Not so with the Ambition. It flowed beautifully right out of the box.
And because men want nothing more than to leave a legacy for their families, get your guy The Book of Myself, a do-it-yourself autobiography in 201 questions. That would be an amazing gift for you one day. Don’t think he’ll go that far? Get him some gorgeous note cards to go along with his Ambition fountain pen and ask him for a handwritten letter every now and then.
Your pop will look and feel cool in this stylish Stetson straw hat. If you’re looking for an unexpected gift for your husband or your dad, this hat’s a winner. It will keep the sun off his face and shoulders, but this stands apart in the realm of men’s hats. It’s breathable and will never falter on the distinctive Stetson style. If your stepdad is more of a fedora guy, Stetson makes a straw panama hat too. If your dad is more Indiana Jones than cowboy, perhaps an outback hat would be a better choice.
Remember going fishing with your dad? Maybe on his next special day, you should take your dad, husband, brother or boyfriend fishing. Instead of sitting in a boat or on a bank, walk the rivers and streams of life in search of the wily and clever trout. This fly fishing combo kit from Orvis would be a great gift idea for any guy on your list.
It includes the Orvis Encounter fly rod featuring graphite construction for flexibility and lightweight ease, an Encounter reel, weight-forward trout fly line, backing, and a leader, all professionally rigged and loaded to fish. The state-of-the-art rod design offers smooth, crisp performance and a gift like this is the promise of memorable times outdoors.
Once you’ve got him hooked on fly fishing, there is a neverending list of future presents to buy from waders to fishing vests to the actual fishing flies themselves.
If there’s one thing guys love, it’s a good shower. Even better if it’s a shower while he’s out camping. This waterproof, battery-powered portable shower can do the deed indoors or out. By drawing water from virtually any bucket, basin, sink or lake, the Ivation portable shower system turns any pool of water into a gentle shower-like stream, on demand.
With shower-anywhere capability, it is great for on-the-go showering for campers and hikers. It’s perfect for poolside or beach showering, and it provides gentle bathtub showering for toddlers and babies, eliminating the need to use the strong overheard shower stream. You can even use it to wash your pets.
It runs for up to 60 minutes on a single charge thanks to the built-in rechargeable 2200mAh lithium battery. Charging is easy via USB connection to any computer or laptop, or with a 12v car adapter. Couple that with the included suction cup and hanging hook, and you’ve got a shower that’s ready when you are.
Use the S-shaped hook to hang the lightweight, 1.4-pound Ivation shower head on any nearby branch, and voila…you’ve got an instant outdoor shower. What’s extra cool is the Ivation portable shower features a built-in water filtration system that cleans the water while the shower is in use. If you really want to spoil your dad while he’s in the outdoors, get him a super nifty Bucket Water Heater to guarantee a long hot shower anywhere.
I know you think we’re nuts for putting a lawnmower on a gift list, but I promise you, if your stepdad is green and loves the planet, he’s going to love this great gift idea. The Greenworks dual blade lawn mower’s 40V, 4Ah Lithium Ion battery gives it a run time of up to 60 minutes per charge, with more power for the toughest lawns. Innovative high-speed twin 10 inch blades let him finish mowing faster because of the 20 inch total cutting width and excellent mulching ability. Single-lever 5-position height adjustment allows him to choose the best cut for his yard.
This mower’s lightweight poly deck is extremely durable and easy to push through the most challenging terrain, while the big 10 inch rear and seven inch front wheels allow maximum maneuverability. The rear bag and mulch functions convert easily without tools. What dad wouldn’t want to mow faster and better, without using polluting gas? If your dad already has a mower he loves, consider a Lithium Ion battery powered string trimmer. Lightweight and long lasting, your dad will love kicking the can – gas can, that is.
Believe it or not, one of Washington State’s most awarded wineries was started by two couples buying their first winemaking kit a few decades back. Why not give your dad the chance to change careers or at least have a heck of a lot of fun by making his own wine? This perfect present is science and art combined, and his finished product will surely be the talk among his friends. Your man can easily become an expert because the Master Vintner® Wine Starter Kit delivers exclusive first-class instructions from industry leader Tim Vandergrift in an easy-to-follow how-to DVD.
Before you know it, dad will indulge your palate with a complex Cabernet, impress your friends with a well-rounded Merlot, and celebrate every occasion with his own hand-crafted Champagne. This kit is compatible with any wine recipe up to 6 gallons in size (not included). Since he’ll need some recipes to start, get him a great wine recipe book to set him on his wine making journey.
Your bonus dad will dazzle all your family and friends at his next dinner party with this stylish and elegant shaker set. Tasty cocktails are just a few cubes and a shake away, because this set comes with a cocktail recipe book too. This set is seriously stylish thanks to the gun metal mirror finish, and it includes the three-piece cocktail shaker with a built-in strainer, double jigger, four bottle pourers, tongs and a muddler. It also comes with a 23 ounce lead-free cocktail pitcher for when he’s mixing for a crowd.
All pieces of this set are made from stainless steel to last a lifetime and remain rust-free. For an added surprise, order him Shake, a hip mixology book to broaden his bartending expertise.
If you’ve got a go-to kind of stepdad who’s into fitness no matter what the weather, the WOD Nation Speed Jump Rope will keep him in tip top shape, even when the weather isn’t cooperating. With a simple clip of a wire cutter, this rope will be custom fit to him. The WOD Nation speed rope was made specifically for mastering double-unders and doing speed rope work. This rope is definitely not a toy. It’s made for serious fitness fanatics.
The ballistic plastic handles house lightning speed metal bearings for an effortless and controlled spin. The rope is topped off with a metal extension spindle with an eyeball bearing tip that reacts to cable adjustments from the first double under to the hundredth and beyond. This rope is for him if he’s a committed athlete looking for a strenuous cardio workout indoors.
Resistance bands can add to an indoor fitness package. And if he’s big into crunches, a Nayoya ab mat will ensure that he gets max benefit while he’s battling back the food baby.
I’m pretty picky about my sweatshirts and hoodies; it’s hard to strike a balance in the perfect size, material, design and color. But then, earlier this year, I came across Voormi, specifically, the Eleven.9 hoodie. Now, I’ll never go back to the standard hoodie again. It will quickly become his favorite hoodie, as it’s the perfect fit, stitch, and style. It uses water shedding Surface Hardened Thermal Wool made from Rocky Mountain Highcountry Merino Wool. Before being stitched, the wool is treated with a durable water repellent treatment and then is re-enforced with high performance nylon to ensure a long lasting, weather beating hoodie. It’s available in Merlot (my personal choice) and Cinder. If he’s someone who appreciates a damn good, well-made American hoodie, the Voormi Eleven.9 is the only choice. Sizes from X-Small to XX-Large are available.
Buy the Voormi Eleven.9 Hoodie here.
If your stepdad loves to barbeque, he can transform his outdoor grill into a versatile, non-stick cooking surface with these grill mats. These flexible mats work with any size or type of grill, and they make cooking easier and food tastier. Food flips more easily, burgers don’t break apart, sauces don’t stick and flare-ups are minimized.
These handy mats act somewhat like a thin, flexible pan on the grill top. For trouble-free cooking at temps up to 600 degrees, these heat resistant mats make it simple to cook without oils, and clean up is a breeze because everything slides right off them. He can just stick them in the dishwasher to clean them and never worry about ruining his barbecue grates again.
Offer to be his grill mat guinea pig and bring over some juicy New York steaks and maybe some lobster tails too.
Do you struggle to express your feelings to your stepdad? There’s no better way to say I love you than with your own, handwritten words and memories. This special little book is the perfect birthday, anniversary or Christmas gift for your stepdad that will leave him with sweet thoughts and a warm heart. It contains fill-in-the-blank lines describing various aspects of your affection for him. Just complete each line and voilà – you have a uniquely personal gift that your bonus dad will cherish and read again and again.
Simple prompts make it easy to express yourself and your feelings will become real on the pages of your very own book of love. This book comes with a hardcover that includes a removable clear plastic jacket. Don’t worry if you’re not too wordy, each page is only 4.5 × 3.25 inches, and you don’t have to fill all 112 pages right away. You can make it a special treat by filling in pages throughout the year, making each time he reads it a special surprise.
Does your stepdad enjoy drinking cool clean water, cold beer or a chilled bloody Mary when he’s out in the woods, on the golf course or your patio? The Manteen is the perfect man’s canteen and a great gift for any and every occasion. He can tote his favorite beverage anywhere in this insulated stainless steel bottle. Plus, this isn’t any cutesy, sissy, silly little bottle – it proudly proclaims it’s made for a man’s man.
The Manteen is made with food-grade 18/8 (304) stainless steel to ensure he’s drinking from a quality beverage receptacle. At 10 inches tall with a 1.25 mouth opening, the Manteen will fit in most car cup holders (filled strictly with NA beverages, of course.) But for his more sporting outdoor pursuits, it will keep his beer, or adult beverage of choice, cold all day long. To make it an even more versatile gift for your stepdad, the Manteen also keeps coffee hot and will prevent spills that lead to burning his tender man flesh.
If your bonus dad is just crazy about football, get him this beautiful NFL embossed vegan leather wallet. It’s a perfect gift that comes in its own nifty metal tin. Made of super-soft, high grade, black PU leather, you can choose the wallet that’s embossed with his favorite pro sports team. If he’s got more than one favorite team, these wallets are so affordable that you can get him two or three. This tri-fold wallet features an ID window and lots of credit card pockets plus plenty of room for his cash. Make it an extra special gift by including an Amazon Gift Card inside.
Is your bonus dad a woodworker? Does he love to spend time in his man cave or shop creating beautiful boxes, furniture, or other creative woodcrafts? This DEWALT Max Torque Variable Speed Compact Router Combo Kit comes with plenty of power in a scaled-down, easy to handle version of his bigger routers. And there’s no better gift for a woodworking guy than a cool new tool.
This mini router combines power, ease-of-use, ergonomic features and innovations designed for visibility, control, and overall performance. The DEWALT compact router can handle a variety of applications, from small bevel cuts to large edge profiles and heavy flush trimming. In addition to its beefy 1-1/4 horsepower motor, it is equipped with dual LED lights for ample illumination.
This combo package comes with both fixed and plunge bases. If he’s already got this cool tool, consider getting him this DEWALT Edge Guide for his fixed base compact router to make for cleaner cuts.
If your pop loves music almost as much as he loves a hot shower, why not combine the two for a perfect gift for him? This waterproof Bluetooth shower speaker is both rain and waterproof for wet adventures outdoors, or in a steamy shower. It’s also shockproof and dustproof, with a rubberized rugged exterior for ultimate impact resistance.
A sturdy lanyard makes it easy to hang anywhere so he can carry it on the go. The mini-speaker features advanced Bluetooth technology that is ultra-optimized to consume less energy and deliver crystal clear sound. It connects with any Bluetooth-enabled device and comes with a lithium ion rechargeable battery.
Since this speaker is so affordable, why not get your pop a natural bristle back brush so he can scrub and sing at the same time?
Let’s face it. There’s a lot of love that’s expressed through food, so what better way to spark your stepdad’s interest in cooking than this ridiculously fun cookbook by Jeff Potter. Potter is curious about the science of food and loves finding answers to why ingredients and recipes work the way they do. By bringing science to food-minded people and food to science-minded people, he blends genres to educate the public about how to master the kitchen.
If you are trying to make your dad a culinary convert that actually cooks dinner for you sometimes, this book might just do the trick with its blend of humor and all things geeky. Amp up the kitchen fun factor with this hilarious dad-worthy apron.
If your stepdad loves to ride his bike (or bikes) this is an awesome jewelry gift for him. Cyclists everywhere love to show off their passion and prowess on the bike. You’ll see them wearing this design on t-shirts, tattoos and more. Now you can give him the gift of this beautiful stainless steel and titanium bike chain bracelet for men.
The bracelet secures with a fold-over clasp for easy wear, style, and shine. Titanium is also called 316L stainless steel. It is always known widely for its cold light texture and brightness. It is resistant to acid and alkali without discoloration, allergy or deformation. Because titanium steel jewelry does not tarnish or oxidize, it can stand up to the tough wear your dad will give it, plus it’s hypoallergenic.
If he’s more the dress shirt and tie kind of man by day, check out these cool bicycle inspired cufflinks or this nifty crankset lapel pin.
No men’s gift list would be complete without a great new signature scent as an option, and Acqua Di Gio fits the bill. Frequently chosen as one of the best scents for men, Acqua Di Gio was inspired by the beauty of Pantelleria, Italy where Georgio Armani spent his vacations. This fragrance serves up the scent of freedom – full of wind and water.
This cologne is a harmony of the sweet and salty notes of seawater and nuances of sunny warmth. Bitter citrus with aromatic nuances of rosemary intertwines with salty sea scents along with hyacinth, freesia, and jasmine. Sharp notes of spices are softened by a woody base with warm, musky cedar, oakmoss, and amber. Keep him smelling good from head to toe with this Acqua Di Gio gift set.
When it comes to his special occasion, it’s all about indulging your bonus dad, and chocolate is a great way to do just that. Now we’re not talking about your run-of-the-mill box of candy here. Nope. We’re talking premium chocolates that are something extra special. This beautiful box from Godiva Chocolatier features 24 of their most legendary chocolate truffles with rich and creamy centers from fruity and fresh to sinfully dark and delicious.
If you live far away from your stepdad, don’t worry about this chocolate box arriving in perfect shape because it’s shipped with cold packs to ensure freshness. If he likes a variety of solid and filled chocolates, the Godiva Classic Gold Ballotin Chocolate Box might be more to his liking, or if your stepdad is seriously into chocolate everything, you might find even more inspiration browsing through our list of the best gifts for chocoholics.
Nothing could be more important than protecting your pop’s peepers. These Ray-Bans are the perfect birthday or Christmas gift for him and there’s hardly a more classic look than a great pair of Wayfarers. Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Classics are the most recognizable style in the history of sunglasses. Since they were initially designed in 1952, Wayfarer Classics have gained popularity with celebrities, musicians, artists and anyone with impeccable fashion sense.
As an iconic style of sunglasses, Original Wayfarer Classics always make a statement. Choose a pair of black-framed Wayfarer sunglasses and select a variety of lens treatments including crystal green, crystal grey gradient, G-15 polarized and more. If he’s more into the Aviator look, try these Ray-Ban Aviators. For a slightly sleeker style, Ray-Ban’s Fast and Furious sunglasses might be just right.
This Christmas can be the year you stepdad capture and share all your best memories with a pocket sized camera that virtually turns his iOS device into a full editing suite. Mevo is the new pocket-sized live event video camera, and the companion iOS app lets you edit while you film. Now he can share live events in real time with unprecedented production value.
His iPhone turns into a personal video editing suite. Zoom, pan and cut with ease, all from a single camera and iOS app. He can stream live to family and friends (or even his customers when appropriate) from virtually anywhere via Wi-Fi or LTE. Mevo supports Livestream and is the first camera to stream to Facebook Live.
From concerts to school plays to business events, Mevo delivers an incredible video sharing experience. Be sure to get a protective case to safely take your Mevo to every event you want to share. And make sure he’s got a large memory card to record, edit, share and save.
Keys and phones have an uncanny knack for disappearing, usually at the most inconvenient times and places. With the Tile Mate, your pop can avoid frustration and worry as he’ll always know how to track down his stuff. He can use his smartphone to make the Tile Mate ring when it’s nearby, but out of sight. If Tile Mate is within Bluetooth range, it will play a loud tune until he can find it.
Tile Mate is perfect for hooking onto keys, luggage, bags, or anything else he never wants to lose. Or use the Tile Mate adhesives (sold separately) to stick Tile Mate to any flat surface. A custom cover protects his Tile Mate from the weather and wear and tear.
Did you know that saving energy starts with your thermostat? It controls half your energy bill – more than appliances, or electronics. This Christmas, give the gift of true energy savings with Nest. In independent tests, the Nest Learning Thermostat saved an average of 10-12% on heating bills and 15% on cooling bills. That means that in two years, it can literally pay for itself. Plus, the Nest is happy to interact with its humans. With Farsight, the Nest lights up when it sees you coming and displays the time or temperature from across the room.
But even if your stepdad is away from home, he can control it using his phone, tablet or laptop, which means he’ll be saving energy 24-7. The Nest Protect Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm is another highly rated home device that could be lifesaving. In the case of a fire, it sends alerts directly to his smartphone. It also lights the way to safety in the dark.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s hardly anything more annoying than packing your favorite beverage to work, only to have someone snitch it from the office fridge. With this perfect Christmas gift, disappearing soda is a thing of the past. This handy desktop plug and play mini fridge keeps your cold drink chilled and at your fingertips. The Koolatron Coca Cola fridge is a collector’s favorite. It cools up to 32-degrees below ambient temperature and holds six 12-ounce cans.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Imagine having the kind of wine glasses you can take anywhere, from camping to the patio to the beach, without ever worrying that they’ll break and you’ll be cleaning up a mess of spilled wine and broken glass. Give yourself and the wine lovers on your Christmas gift list a set of these stemless silicone wine glasses. At 12 ounces each, they’re great for wine, beer or any other beverage of your choice.
These portable glasses are made of food-grade silicone, so they’re stain-resistant, shatterproof and dishwasher safe. They’ll be the life of your pop’s next outdoor barbecue or indoor dinner party. Silicone is such a versatile material, it makes for lots of great gift ideas for everyone on your list. You can even find silicone bakeware and freezer containers, all of which are easy clean and unbreakable.
It’s hard to imagine paying $80 for just a wallet, but in this case, you really get what you pay for. That’s why this gorgeous men’s wallet is rated so highly. Bellroy’s Men’s Leather Slim Sleeve Wallet comes in five different colors including Slate, Blue Steel, Black, Java, and Cocoa, each of which are real, genuine leather. It is the perfect balance of small and convenient. It has two daily card slots in quick draw slots, a tab that lets you pull out your infrequently used cards, and there’s a cash pocket, of course. It’s better-looking and smaller than your average wallet, yet just as functional.
Noise-canceling headphones can be a game-changer in a noisy situation. Add the fact that these headphones are Bluetooth compatible and can link up with your cellphone and you’ve got yourself some kick-ass headphones. You want total silence when listening to your music or an audiobook so you can concentrate and tune everything else around you out. These do so with massive amounts of style. The tan, white and silver color scheme makes these a prime choice for sexy new headphones and the man that needs these would love to get them as a gift.
With today’s focus on fresh food rather than fast food, people want to step up their kitchen game. This Müeller mandoline slicer is the perfect Christmas gift idea for your stepdad and any other foodies who want to learn to create meals that will impress their family and friends. This wickedly sharp little tool can quickly slice a whole tray of delicious fresh fruits and vegetables. Since we know that presentation makes food far more appealing, imagine how much easier it will be to convince picky kids to eat what’s good for them.
This mandoline comes with an excellent five-blade set, made of hardened surgical stainless steel. This kitchen essential is easy to operate, and even easier to clean because it’s dishwasher safe. With this mandoline, he can create veggie slices that are perfect for grilling and keep them from falling through the grates with this vegetable grilling basket.
Whenever you’re using sharp tools, kitchen cuts are almost inevitable, but you can help prevent them with cut-resistant kitchen gloves.
Remember how collectible old blue canning jars are? We’ll bet your stepdad does, and he’d love this stylish Mason Jar kitchenware set if he’s the main cook in your family. These days, lots of men take the lead on family dinners. This set features a design inspired by those same vintage canning jars. Use each layer of the jar is ready to measure liquids or solids in four sizes – one cup, 1/2 cup, 1/3 cup, and 1/4 cup. It also includes a full set of measuring spoons plus a spoon rest.
Because they’re dishwasher safe, they’re easy to clean. They can be simply stacked back into their jar shape for a cute countertop display. The Mason Jar Ceramic Cookie Jar is another fun gift idea, especially if you like to make your stepdad homemade cookies on a regular basis. Of course, any Mason jar themed items make perfect gifts for hipsters as well.
The Vizio 38-Inch 5.1 Sound Bar with wireless subwoofer and satellites is one of the highest-rated soundbars, and has complete 5.1 channel true surround sound, packing 100 dB of hard-hitting, room-filling sound. Seriously, this thing will make his movies and video games sound incredible. Plus, it comes with a handy remote so that he can change the volume or input without leaving the couch. Awesome.
If your stepdad is a frequent flyer, this nifty cocktail kit makes a perfect Christmas gift idea or stocking stuffer. It has everything he’ll need to make the perfect Bloody Mary on his travels. This kit includes the tools to craft two Bloody Mary cocktails mid-flight, including a flavorful small-batch Bloody Mary mix.
The carry on kit can pass muster with the TSA, making cross country cocktails and travel just that much more pleasant. These awesome kits are also available for lots of other popular libations including Hot Toddys, and Gin and Tonics. And to make their pre-travel planning that much more fun, get them a hilarious packing list pad.
Accidents and roadside emergencies happen. Whether it’s a dead battery, flat tire or someone on a trip gets cut, scraped or worse, there’s no need to let those circumstance ruin a good road trip. You can give your bonus dad some peace of mind with this well stocked roadside emergency kit. It’s the perfect tag along for campouts or cross-continent trips.
It contains a tire inflator, jumper cables, bungee cords, a window breaker, multi-tool, tow strap and more, along with a full first aid kit as well. He’ll be set for any minor emergency that comes up, ensuring your family’s travels will be full of fond memories, no matter what happens along the way.
Looking for a compact, hassle-free way to tote your toiletries? The BAGSMART hanging travel toiletry bag is the perfect Christmas gift for travelers. The toiletry kit features multiple compartments in various sizes to accommodate everyday essentials. Unlike bulky, heavy bags that add to your burden, this space-saving bag is super slim and lightweight so it can easily be stashed right in a suitcase or carry on.
Three mesh pockets keep toiletries organized and accessible, five mesh pouches with elastic loops expand to store small supplies like toothbrushes and toothpaste, and four elastic loops hold combs, brushes and more. Waterproof pockets with zippers keep items secure plus there’s no more worry about bottles spilling and leaking. Refillable travel containers make it easy to take small quantities of your favorite products with you.
Want to know how to wear a kilt, kiss a stranger, prevent a hangover, get out of a sinking car, eat a lobster, greet an alien, predict the weather, play croquet and much more? The Book of Everything has it all. Dad can dive in and learn to travel in a whole new, more unabashed way. he’ll experience the world differently after reading this book, and once he’s mentally equipped for a world of smart, safe and exciting travel, he can use his witty know-how to make friends wherever he goes.
Since 1973, Lonely Planet has produced the world’s leading travel guides, but if your stepdad is like us, he’ll’ll also want to check out Fodor’s and Rough Guides as well as Lonely Planet guides for the cities he’s planning to visit.
Traveling exposes you to so much good stuff, and some not so good stuff, like people in the seat next to you who want to talk for hours on end. That’s when dad can slip on these Bose noise-cancelling headphones and simply ignore them. The Quiet Comfort 35 II wireless headphones are engineered with world-class noise cancellation that makes quiet sound quieter and music sound better. These headphones connect easily to any devices with Bluetooth and NFC pairing.
Volume-optimized EQ delivers balanced audio performance at any volume, while a noise-rejecting dual microphone provides clear calls, even in windy or noisy environments. Voice prompts and intuitive controls make communicating and controlling music hassle-free. A lithium-ion battery gives up to 20 hours of wireless play time per charge. In a situation where charging may not be possible, just plug in the included audio cable.
Wired mode gives up to 40 hours of play time per charge. Premium materials make these headphones lightweight and comfortable for all-day listening. And the Bose Connect app creates a more personalized experience. This headphone set includes the Quiet Comfort 35 wireless headphones, a USB charging cable, a backup audio cable, an airline adapter, and a carrying case. Bose also makes more portable wireless noise cancelling headphones.
A really cool Christmas gift for your bonus dad, especially in his man cave. This cool light fixture features vintage Edison style bulbs. Needless to say, this design might not fit every single home, but it’s a perfect fit for someone who is into steampunk decor. We’ve also seen similar lights in lots of modern, eclectic and country homes, and oddly, or miraculously, they seem to look great no matter what the home’s design or the owner’s personal style.
This Edison style chandelier is a great buy and would definitely upgrade the look of any room. Extra bulbs are always a great idea as a gift add-on. A simple Edison style fixture would really dress up any porch, patio or bathroom.
Does your pop2 like to get comfy for a day of reading and watching his favorite games or movies? Imagine snuggling up under a snuggly, cozy electric throw. No, this isn’t your grandpa’s old electric blanket. This is specifically intended for couch and recliner use, with a cup of hot tea and a good book or a beer while watching football.
He’ll enjoy the manly sherpa and brown mink look, and this smart blanket senses and adjusts heat to deliver consistent warmth. There are three heat settings and a three-hour auto shut-off feature, plus this toasty throw is machine washable and dryable. In fact, if you get the Amazon Fire Stick streaming device, dad’s tube time can be even more relaxing.
Michael Kors originally started out with a women’s line of clothing in the early ’80s and didn’t really expand into the men’s fashion game until the mid-’90s. Now known all over the world for their outstanding men’s fashion options the Michael Kors line has some absolutely beautiful offerings in the men’s watch department. If you are a man that must have a watch on his wrist or know someone that is, then you need to get yourself this gorgeous watch.
Every man loves his barbecue grill and all the accoutrements to go with it. You can class up dad’s barbecue act with the gift of this awesome set of barbecue tools. It is made of sturdy stainless steel, which means they won’t rust when used outdoors. It comes with a chef spatula, grill tongs, a silicone basting brush, four pairs of corn holders, a grill cleaning brush, two skewers for grilling veggies, plus an extra cleaning brush head, all in a handsome storage case.
The elongated handles all have convenient rings for hanging nearby so he can keep his tools close at hand. The aluminum storage case doubles as a travel carrying case, and keeps the tools safe from the elements during the off-season. For a great grilling experience, consider getting him a remote grill thermometer to keep cook meats perfectly while he waits inside. And because it’s dark at dinner time, get your pitmaster a Grilluminator grilling light so he can see what he’s cooking and when it’s reached the perfect level of doneness.
An aquarium can be a multi-faceted gift idea. Its beauty is undeniable, but the relaxing sound of the water, bubbles and the zen art of watching beautiful tropical fish is equally captivating. This awesome five gallon aquarium kit contains everything your pop will need to get started a new and addictive pastime. The kit includes MarineLand’s three-stage hidden filtration with a Rite-Size Z Cartridge, MarineLand Bio-Foam, and an adjustable flow filter pump.
The bright white and blue energy-efficient LED light is hinged for easy access to the tank, and features a three-way switch to toggle between white and blue, off, and blue-only settings. The white LEDs create a shimmering light in the water that mimics the underwater effect of sunlight, and the blue LEDs produce a relaxing moonlight glow.
Also included are a base and a unique glass canopy that slides to the back of the aquarium for easy feeding and water care dosing. This easy-to-assemble kit is beautifully designed and easy to maintain. Aquarium plants add to the color display inside their aquarium and aquarium sculptures make fun and interesting play structures for their fish.
If the stress of the holidays is too busy for your dad to get a massage, why not bring the massage to him instead? This fun and relaxing gift idea allows him to enjoy a luxurious massage right in the comfort of his own bedroom or living room. Zyllion’s pillow massager gives a fantastic Shiatsu-style massage anytime. The ergonomic construction fits perfectly in the small of his back or neck while its four deep-kneading rotating nodes work wonders to relieve aches, knots and muscle tension.
All your dad has to do is sit back, press the on button, and let their stress melt away. It provides fast-acting relief and it’s quite affordable as well. If his feet are the biggest pain point, get him a Shiatsu foot massager, or consider a foot spa that uses both warm water and massage to relieve those aching dogs.
Men have to deal with hair, and usually, they wish they had more on their head and less on their face, body, nose and ears. But this dandy grooming tool is the perfect gift idea for men. It combines the power of precision with complete versatility for all of his grooming needs. The Remington grooming kit includes a full-size trimmer, foil shaver, nose, ear and detail trimmer, hair clipper comb with eight different length settings, three beard and stubble combs, and a storage/travel pouch.
The lithium battery is rechargeable and delivers up to 65 minutes of powerful, cordless run-time. Its self-sharpening, surgical steel blades stay sharp and last long. Textured grips fit firmly in his hand for ultimate control at any angle. And he can simply rinse all the attachments under a faucet for easy cleaning.
If your dad is bald, and he’s looking for that special tool to keep his dome pristine, the Headblade is an easy answer to a smooth and shiny look. But be sure to get him some Head Slick shave cream, created specifically for immaculate head shaves.
This is not a “murse”. This is leather, a messenger bag for men. It will hold all of your important documents and your 17″ laptop. These bags are not only a must-have in an office setting, but they can also be very versatile as well. You don’t need to work in an office to rock one of these sweet bags, you can be a messenger like the name of the bag suggests. Regardless of what you do, you could get some use out of a bag like this. Getting one for a gift is a pleasant surprise when you open it on Xmas morning.
The main objective of slippers, comfort. You want your slippers or house shoes to be as comfortable as humanly possible. They don’t necessarily need to be the most attractive footwear on the planet, it’s nice to have both a comfy and good looking pair of slippers, but the first and main hurdle is for them to be comfortable. Something else to think about is what the sole of the slipper is made of. The best options are rubber-soled so you can wear them in and out of the house. Durability is a huge factor when selecting a pair of slippers to buy for yourself or as a gift. These beautiful slippers check both of those major boxes and will be greatly received as a gift for your guy.
Cufflinks are a fantastic gift idea. Most guys don’t know to buy cufflinks before it’s too late. That is why getting them as a gift is a big thing for a guy. They are shiny and good-looking and come in a gift box that will hold the inks any time you aren’t wearing them. On top of it all, every time you put these bad boys on, you will feel like Jame Bond getting ready to go grab a martini. Don’t be the guy that waits too long to buy a sexy pair of cufflinks, or don’t be the person that passes up the chance to get your guy a pair of cufflinks, then ask him to join you at a wedding, the perfect place for him to rock those dope cufflinks you got him.
You don’t need to be a logger or construction worker to get good use out of a stellar work boot. Some tips though, for when you grab yourself a resilient and durable pair of boots. Steel toe is an absolute must-have. Also, get yourself a pair that are waterproof. You want to be able to do nearly anything in these boots without harming them. You can hunt, hike, fish, or work around the back yard or garden in these gorgeous boots. Versatility is key, and these boots are as versatile as anything out there. I prefer to go with a black pair of work boots, but dark brown and light brown are also clutch colors that won’t do you wrong.
Socks can be a tricky buy for the average guy. Most guys just go to the store and grab the biggest pack of socks they can find. Usually, a black or a white sock and then they are done shopping. You should know that socks can be just as much of a fashion statement as a great jacket or shirt or pair of pants. These cotton socks are colorful, comfortable and have that argyle flair to them. These are obviously more of a dress sock than the six-pack you pick up at the mall, but if you dress up for work, you need dressier socks. These will do the trick. They come in a ton of colors and designs, but to me, the pink argyle is tops. They may seem like an afterthought gift idea for men, but they are actually a great gift idea for the man that has trouble shopping for socks.
It’s getting near that time of year where the temperature drops and the clothes get thicker. If you’re lucky enough to live in an area that gets to have a year-round summer then this winter jacket probably won’t do much for you. But the other half of the country will most likely need something this warm and comfortable for the upcoming winter. The North Face is known for keeping folks warm during the colder months. They do so while also keeping you looking great. Just because you are covering the rest of your outfit with this jacket doesn’t mean you should sacrifice how cool you look. Coming in over a dozen different color combinations you are going to love how this parka looks on you, while it fights away the snow and ice and wind of the colder months.
Way back in 1928, in Chicago, Illinois, Cole Haan got its start as a men’s footwear company. 90 plus years later and they are still producing some of the sexiest men’s shoes and boots globally. The Chukka boot has become one of the most popular boot designs in the world and these from Cole Haan are no exception. In black or brown these waterproof boots are a must-have. They are versatile enough to be worn casually as well as in a formal work setting. You could even wear them to a wedding if you’re the groom. These boots are tough and comfortable and great to look at. They might be an everyday pair of kicks if you grab yourself a pair.
A truly nice fitting and looking cardigan style sweater can really tie an outfit together for a man. Blazers and sportcoats are great, but a nice sweater will allow for a bit more movement and be a lot more comfortable. They are also still considered formal-wear and can be worn in an office setting without issue. Depending on the material used, typically wool, the sweater will also be a warmer option. They are higher maintenance than a hoodie or sweatshirt, but something that is put together like this should be. I recommend sticking with a solid color unless you’re going for an “ugly Christmas sweater” look. Navy blue, black or dark brown even a dark gray is a good choice. Lighter colors are okay too as long as you wear the right shirt and tie underneath.
Steve Madden got his start in fashion as a women’s shoe designer. He started in 1990 with $1,100 by selling shoes out of the trunk of his car. He was making shoes by hand and selling them one pair at a time. After a while, his designs caught the eye of investors and consumers alike and he started pumping out women’s shoes one after another. He then expanded his design book to include men’s shoes and his company hasn’t looked back since. You can see the care and quality in these suede loafers. Not since Elvis has there been a better-looking pair of blue suede shoes. This particular shoe comes in three different color combos but if you ask me, I think the blue with red stripe is a fantastic looking shoe.
Lacoste, the original tennis shoe is now one of the most fashionable shoes on the planet. Made famous by the little green alligator on all of their clothes Lacoste has come a long way from the tennis courts of France. While you can barely see the alligator on the side of these pearly white kicks, trust me, it is there and the lines and design of these shoes are Lacoste through and through. White shoes can be a bit more high maintenance than black shoes or work boots, but when they are clean and sitting beneath a great pair of jeans or khakis, they look gorgeous and are worth the extra bit of work. Getting these as a gift this holiday season will for sure put a smile on your face.
When it comes to staying warm in the winter, The North Face is one of the go-to outdoor clothing makers in the world. While their roots are in San Francisco, their jackets have summited every major peak in the world. Other super warm winter coats are bulky and keep you warm by layering. The North Face makes coats and jackets that are warm but don’t weigh you down or restrict your movement. You can be completely comfortable while you’re climbing Everest in one of these good-looking coats. They come in a ton of different colors so you can get one that speaks to you and reflects your specific style.
Making the perfect espresso is not only time consuming, it’s difficult and unlikely that you’ll actually get a great cup of espresso. But Nespresso has set out to fix that problem with the Nespresso Pixie Espress Maker. It basically works like a Keurig does for coffee, but instead of coffee, it takes espresso pods. The Nespresso Pixie Espresso Maker will deliver an espresso to him using one of the capsules (think K-Cups) with a flawless espresso every time. So if he’s done trying to make his own espressos with some crappy espresso maker, pick up a Nespresso Pixie Espresso Maker.
Don’t let the higher price of entry stop you from picking up Philips Hue Personal Wireless Lighting bulbs for your stepdad. These 9-watt (60-Watt replacement) Hue bulbs use LED technology to deliver up to 80 percent energy savings and a long life of 15,000 hours. That’s right — 15,000 hours. He’ll also able to control the lights with his smartphone (and devices like Alexa and Google Assistant), as well as change the colors if he wants to give any room a certain aura (color lighting does that, and he can choose from 16 million colors). A starter pack of these includes 3 bulbs and the base for $199, but their function and lifetime make it worth it.
Do yourself a favor and throw his basic $4 universal remote in the garbage can — that’s not a man cave-approved remote control, sorry. And, let’s face it, you lose it all too often anyway. One cool gadget you can get for your stepdad is a Logitech Harmony Home Control, a universal smart remote and base that allows you to use your smartphone as a remote as well. The device not only works with the majority of your entertainment devices, but also your home automation devices like Philips Hue or Nest Learning Thermostat (so you can lower the lights or change the temperature without even leaving your seat). The Logitech Harmony Home control works with over 270,000 devices, including TVs, satellite and cable boxes, blu-ray players, Apple TV, Roku, Sonos, Xbox, Philips Hue and more. So if you want to control your man cave without having to get up, pick up the Logitech Harmony Home Control — he’ll feel like a wizard!
The majority of men love video games, especially games with mass appeal like the Madden, Call of Duty and NBA 2K franchises. Sometimes, you just want to get away from it all, throw on a pair of headphones, and escape into the wonderful world of video games. And sometimes, you want to beat your friends in a game of Madden on Xbox Live. To do that, I recommend picking up an Xbox One. As someone that has an Xbox One, PS4 and a Wii U, I can tell you that my Xbox One gets the most usage by far, and it’s simply because of the social aspects that the console provides over its competition. Playing games with your friends, chatting with your friends, and staying in touch and chatting with your relatives is a big plus for the Xbox One, and the Xbox’s social nature does that better than the PS4 (at least in my experiences). Of course, a video game console wouldn’t be worth it if it didn’t have some truly badass games on it, like Dragon Age Inquisition, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and Evolve.
The DJI Phantom 3 Professional has a 4K Ultra HD video camera that is second-to-none in the world of drone photography. It uses the DJI Pilot app for iOS and Android which allows for live viewing and complete camera control. The Phantom 3 Professional also uses Lightbridge digital streaming for live viewing of 720p video (with full resolution video being recorded to the micro SD card), and has a 3-axis gimbal for ultimate control of your drone footage.
The bundle comes with two DJI phantom 3 batteries, with each battery lasting around 22-25 minutes. Also notable about the Phantom 3 Professional is that is uses a Vision Positioning system so that it’ll fly smoothly indoors even without a GPS signal. At the price of $1,408, the DJI Phantom 3 Professional w/ 4K UHD Video Camera and an extra battery is the best camera drone you’re going to find for the money.
Read more about the DJI Phantom 3 Professional here.
One of the best-selling and highest rated blenders on the market, the Blendtec Designer Series Blender, makes the PERFECT gift for stepdads who are constantly on-the-go. This is a commercial-quality 1,560-watt countertop blender with 3 peak horsepower direct-drive motor. The control surface is easy to read, thanks to its illuminated buttons. It’s BPA-free and includes a Wild Side blending jar with a secure-fitting vented lid. What’s more, it includes a recipe book which includes over 230 delicious recipes. With this ultimate blender, he’ll be able to start every morning the right way with a blended smoothie as he rushes out the door on his way to work.
Streaming Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, or any other video service on a cell phone may be convenient, but it isn’t the most practical for marathons or movie nights. However, with the Brookstone Pocket Projector Micro, anything on a cell phone can be shown on a wall or any other surface, making it perfect for family movie night or when his kids are hogging the television with their dumb video game machines.
It’s also great for monitoring sports apps on a big screen while watching TV so he doesn’t have to keep looking at this phone. Instead, he can look at the projection right on the wall.
It’s never a better time to go next-gen, as some of the major video game releases have started to make their ways to the shelves. For the gaming stepdad, give him a break with a game console he wants, as it’ll provide him with more of opportunities to relax. The PS4 stands out as one of the best current-gen consoles with amazing graphical capabilities, easy to access menus and applications, and gaming capabilities. This Uncharted bundle comes with a remastered version of the trilogy, having some of the most critically acclaimed games in the history of PlayStation.