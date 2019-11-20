21 Best Musical Snow Globes: The Ultimate List

Some gifts are cherished and held onto for years, decades even. They aren’t re-gifted, donated or thrown away because they hold a special place in our hearts. The snow globe is one of those gifts that we keep forever. Here are the best musical snow globes for your gift lists.
Everyone loves Disney and it’s memorable characters. This snow globe features thirteen of your favorite Disney characters either enjoying a ride on a sleigh or looking cheerful and happy in the snow. The colors of this piece are absolutely fantastic and the music box when wound plays one of eight melodies including “Deck the Halls” and “Jingle Bells”. This is a great gift to give your favorite Disney fan.
Music is like a language all its own. Everyone has their specific tastes but even if you like something completely different than the next person, music still connects us all. This musical snow globe is beautifully crafted and has bright vibrant colors intertwined with amazing detail. The base and interior scenes are violins and the music notes swooping around the inside violin are absolutely beautiful. The great thing about this musical snow globe is that you can choose from over 450 songs to complete this globe.
This six and a half-inch snow globe has a lot going on but in all the best ways. Both Santas sleigh and the train move when wound up. The colors are bright and beautiful and the attention to detail is perfect. The base is wood and has another scene with a horse-drawn sleigh which is also very detailed and incredibly beautiful. Perfect for a gift or to add to your decorations every year.
This snow globe is not only a snow globe but is also a night light to boot. The scene on the interior is perfect for your boyfriend/girlfriend or as an anniversary gift for your wife or husband. It shows a couple standing in the snow holding hands and is a beautiful look at relationship life. The colors are great and the usefulness of this globe as a nightlight makes it even more special. It is about 16 centimeters tall and will look great on a mantle or table or desk in your home.
Snow White and the Seven Dwarves is one of those truly timeless movies. Children and adults alike all love this film and know the songs by heart. This film was first drafted in 1936 and now, over 80 years later it is still a family favorite. The glitter musical globe has so much going on you might miss a few things at first glance. Snow White and her prince are dancing in the middle surrounded by all seven dwarves. This is the perfect addition to any Disney fans collection.
The San Francisco Music Box Company is world-renowned for its beautiful snow globes. Their works feature incredibly detailed and vivid scenes that depict everything from seasonal favorites to personalized gems. This snow globe has a scene that is super festive with a group of carolers outside a cottage in the winter. When you wind this globe up the song plays “12 Days of Christmas”. Definitely, a great looking piece to add to any Christmas or holiday decorations.
Most snow globes are actually beautiful works of art filled with color and depth and they usually tell a story. This snow globe is based on one of the most famous works of art on the planet and it is done very well. This tribute to Vincent Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” is truly beautiful. The same bright and electric colors are used in the globe as in the famous painting. The base is a great looking blue that goes well with the bright yellow of the interior scene. Choose from over 400 songs to add to the globe to make it a little more your own.
This is the most patriotic musical snow globe you will ever see. The American eagle clutching at the American flag is definitely a scene the will inspire a lot of pride in your flag and country. This is the perfect gift for the uber patriot. For the person that flies the flag all the time, that wears the American flag tees and hats. The detail and colors of this globe are great and the number of songs you can choose from to customize your globe is over 400. A great gift for a friend, family or even yourself.
Boasting a gorgeous sterling silver base that has a great deer and trees scene etched in the metal this globe is not only festive but incredibly beautiful. The interior scene features two reindeer looking at a giant Christmas tree while the snow falls around them. When you wind this snow globe up the music plays “Silent Night” in perfect concert with the artwork in this piece.
The Nativity scene is one of the most memorable holiday-themed scenes all over the world. People have them in their front yards, churches almost always have an elaborate scene in front of their buildings and now you can have a beautiful scene like this in your living room. There is a ton of color and detail in this snow globe which is actually a water globe. You get to pick from over 400 songs to add to this musical snow globe so it can be customized to your liking.
For the theater lover out there this Phantom of the Opera snow globe portrays one of the most iconic scenes in modern theater. The mirror scene in the play is one of the most emotional scenes in the entire musical and is well-known all over the world. While this isn’t the traditional “snow” snow globe it does feature water instead of white snow. This is another snow globe where you get to pick the tune that plays when you wind it and you have over 450 choices.
If you are the kind of person that hates penguins than you are in the minority because these flightless birds are adored and loved by all. For the person that loves penguins deeply and expresses that love routinely this is one of the best gifts, you could give them. The resin base holds a nearly six-inch globe that when wound up plays “Let it Snow”. This could be a great gift or could be the perfect gift for yourself depending on how much you love these adorable birds.
Sometimes you just can’t make it to the most magical place on Earth. With this snow globe, you can always have it with you. Maybe you have been to Disney and miss it and want something to always remember those memories, or perhaps you haven’t been but want to have a bit of that magic with you where you live. Either way, this beautiful snow globe is a little piece of what makes Disney one of the most memorable places on the planet. You will love looking at this globe every day and it will add a bit of magic to your home just by having it there.
This isn’t just your average musical snow globe this is a full scene and a great decoration for the holidays. The snow globe is a small but intricate part of this beautiful decorative train. There are so many details and colors in this piece that it should be the center of your Christmas or holiday decorations year after year. You can literally sit in front of this piece and look at it all day looking at it and finding something new that will bring a smile to your face.
This beautiful snow globe from the San Francisco Music Box Company is super festive and a great gift idea this holiday season. It is a six-inch tall snow globe that plays “Winter Wonderland” when you wind it up. It sports a great scene with vibrant colors. The scene is two children and a dog building a snowman and makes for a great gift idea or the perfect globe to add to your Christmas decor around the house.
Top to bottom this is one of the most festive snow globes that you will ever see. The detail all over this piece is amazing. The face fo the nutcracker as the base of the snow globe is a fantastic design idea and is executed flawlessly. When wound up the globe plays songs from the musical the Nutcracker while portraying a scene from the play on the interior. There are some great colors and details in the scene and really give you a visual of how magical the play truly is.
Not only does this amazing snow globe feature your favorite Peanuts characters but it moves, it lights up and it plays music. This snow globe is at the peak of snow globes. There is a lot going on in this scene and it will surely have you looking at it all the time to try and catch something new. It has a beautiful wood base and features characters sledding, skating and enjoying each other’s company underneath a Christmas tree. This has a chance of being your favorite decoration in your collection.
One of the most beautiful creatures on the planet and a symbol of a wintery landscape is the snowy owl. This beautiful bird has a look that makes you think snowfall and for some reason the holiday season. This snow globe is a great gift idea for the bird lover or person that really loves winter. Maybe you used to live in a colder climate and moved to a warmer area geographically but want to channel your inter snow fan? Whatever the reason this is a great gift idea for anyone. Friends, family, coworkers will love this gift and the thoughtfulness that comes with it.
If you’re a musician or a music lover you will absolutely adore this amazing snow globe. It is literally surrounded by music. From the grand piano on the inside of the globe surrounded with musical notes to the base that is littered with piano keys and notes, this is a wonderful piece for the person that just has to have music in their life all the time. This snow globe is not only beautiful but sounds amazing as well. You get to pick the song that comes with this snow globe and there are over 400 choices to choose from.
Winnie the Pooh is one of the most recognized characters in the world and for good reason. His upbeat attitude and positivity and willingness to do anything for the ones he loves are an inspiration. This snow globe is such a great piece visually. It is a wonderful concept and is incredibly fun. Kids and adults will both love this snow globe as it depicts Pooh showing that he is willing to do anything for his favorite snack, honey. This snow globe will get a ton of attention and compliments when seen in your home.
In traditional music boxes you would open up the lid and there would be a ballerina that would rotate to the music playing, typically a ballet number from a famous ballet. This snow globe channels the feeling of the traditional music box and makes it more visual than audible. Yes, the snow globe plays music from the famous ballet “Swan Lake” but it also depicts a scene from the play as a ballerina dances transforming into the swan. This is a beautiful snow globe that will melt the heart of its owner every time the tune plays.