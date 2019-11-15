50 Best Sexy Christmas Gifts: Your Ultimate List

We all know kegel exercises are important, but this is the most fun I’ve ever had with a kegel exerciser. It turns your exercises into games you can play on your phone.

This is less of a gift for couples and more a great gift for a close friend. Stronger kegels mean stronger orgasms as well as a healthier pelvic floor when comes to incontinence resulting from childbirth and age. Your friend will thank you.

I was sent a sample of the IBall 6, with no guarantee I would review it at all, and I’m very happy with it so far. It’s actually fun. Kegels are exercise so they’re easy to put off, but this smart device keeps it interesting.

The balls themselves are very smooth and a reasonable size. The antenna is a little long but I’ll get back to that later as to why that’s actually a good thing. They’re comfortable to wear walking and sitting for hours. It pairs easily to a phone using Bluetooth and now it can be used with the Kegeler app.

Sensors in the balls actually measure and transmit your exercises so you can see your kegel contractions right on your phone screen. The app does an initial assessment and then you can go on to play one of three games each targeting a different skill: tightening speed, persistence training, and muscle power training. You can track your progress over time too.

In the games, you control a little cartoon character using your kegels. For example, in one game tightening your kegels helps a little cartoon character fly up through an obstacle course that gets progressively harder as you pass through levels. It tricks you into exercising.

Playing a game with your kegels is definitely something I’d never imagined doing but definitely had fun with.

When you’re done with your exercises, you can swipe over to the Relax screen which offers four different vibration patterns and a strength slider. This is when that long antenna becomes a plus since it transmits those vibrations all the way up to your clitoris.

It charges magnetically in its own docking station that also has a UV light sanitizer function. They’re completely waterproof and made of food-grade silicone.