50 Best Sexy Christmas Gifts: Your Ultimate List

If you’re looking to spice things up, we’ve gathered the best sexy gifts of 2019. There’s a wide range of risque gifts with something on here for everyone’s comfort level. For more ideas check out Christmas lingerie. See below for etiquette tips on giving sexy Christmas gifts this season: what you should get for who and who you should never buy sexy gifts for.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This box set of 10 We-Vibe toys is a perfect gift for a couple, especially if they’re new to toys.
The Discover Box is filled with 10 individually numbered boxes so the couple can either open them all at once or decide they’ll open one box at a time and play with whatever they open.
The box includes a We-Vibe couples’ vibe that is meant to be worn during intercourse to increase pleasure, sexy dice, a feather tickler, a sash blindfold, a massage candle where the wax turns into a massage oil when melted, and a tube of We-Vibe water-based lubricant.
There’s also the Womanizer Starlet which is a travel-sized suction toy great for clitoral or nipple stimulation. I got my hands on a media sample of their full-size version the Melt, and it’s my go-to for solo play. It also comes with the Tango mini waterproof vibe, kegel ball for play and pelvic floor strengthening, and Dusk an anal toy that pairs with the Tango for stimulating vibration.
It’s the best advent calendar that isn’t really an advent calendar.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As much as sex furniture can greatly improve enjoyment and comfort, it can be hard to store out of sight, but this heart pillow from Liberator is a wedge pillow you can leave on your bed without folks being any the wiser.
This is a great choice for someone looking to branch out into aids but would rather they didn’t look like what they’re meant for. This heart pillow is friendly and unassuming–but packs a punch.
The wedge shape helps to elevate and tilt the hips for more comfortable and deeper penetration. It works well to better position your partner (or yourself) to receive oral. For easier entry from behind, lean over the pillow to elevate your rear and take the strain off your lower back muscles.
It’s the perfect gift for an aging couple or folks with physical disabilities who are finding aches and pains are holding their love life back. That’s not to say that young, athletic couples wouldn’t benefit from the new positions made possible by this wedge. Wedges are kind of a life-changer.
The foam wedge is covered in a soft, removable cover that is both waterproof and machine-washable. It comes in red and platinum.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Create your own sexy Christmas countdown with this scratch and reveal advent calendar.
You fill in whatever gifts you are offering in the 25 empty slots on the advent board and then cover them with the included scratch off stickers. Every day in December your lover can scratch off the next day and see what they’re getting.
Fun gift ideas include a back rub, long makeout session, relaxing bubble bath for two, or plenty more adult prizes I’m sure you can think of. It’s a fun way to keep the excitement going all month long.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you only get one book of sexual positions, the Big Black Book is the one to get.
First off, it’s huge. I’m talking 360 pages of information here along with full-color illustrations. But maybe more importantly, it’s got amazing advice about all the stuff that makes sex amazing beyond the position. You can get into the most exciting pose the Karma Sutra has to offer, but if you’re both not in the mood, it’s not going to work.
Their sections on foreplay and getting into the mood are worth the price of the book alone in how much it will improve your love life. We all know foreplay is important (even the Chuch during the Middle Ages suggested prolonged foreplay in the De Secretis Mulierum) but this book takes it to another level.
In their view, foreplay is everything you do before, after, and during sex. Your entire day can be foreplay and when you start thinking about your relationship like that, you might find you’re looking at your interactions differently.
Okay, but the sex positions you’re all interested in: they are many and varied with nice illustrations and helpful tips. There are entire sections for oral sex for both parties and each section ends in with an exciting position challenge to take on.
The positions are traditionally gendered as a heterosexual couple but the book makes sure to mention that all the positions can be rearranged for any gender or combination and that parties should consider switching top and bottom roles a few times to try it out.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s fun to get messy–right up until it’s time to clean up. Throws of Passion are waterproof blankets meant to protect your bed, couch, or wherever making clean up quick and easy.
These blankets are waterproof, absorbent, and noiseless, unlike some cheaper blankets that have a plastic center that crinkles when you move which is not sexy. This blanket is covered in soft fleece and is reversible so you don’t have to worry about remembering which side is waterproof.
Throws of Passion quickly contain lube, massage oils, bodily fluids, and anything else liquid you can throw at it so you can move the throw to the floor after play and no one has to sleep in the wet spot or get up to change the sheets. They can also double as seating on wet grass, blankets for messy children, or to protect furniture from pets.
To clean, the throws are machine washable and dryable. Just keep in mind that the blanket is designed to soak up liquid so you’ll want to send it through a second spin cycle before throwing it in the dryer.
It comes in several different sizes and colors including a mini 30 inches by 40 inches throw all the way up to a jumbo 80 inches by 60 inches.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Okay, you have to have a good sense of humor for this one, but it also feels surprisingly incredible. (Yes, I do actually own this.)
This festive glass dildo is shaped just like a candy cane. Really. You could leave this on the coffee table and your kids or Great Aunt Erma would think it’s a nice Christmas decoration. Except it isn’t.
Glass toys are in a league of their own because they’re so smooth that insertion in is a breeze. Plus it’s non-porous, easy to clean, and can be heated or cooled for extra fun.
Beyond the fact that it makes you want to giggle, the candy cane is an unintimidating toy at 0.8 inches in diameter and only seven inches long. It’s easy to insert even for those who are far from size-queens.
You can use both ends of it, the long side is straightforward and the curved side requires a little more dexterity but once you’ve got it situated, the g-spot orgasms can be never-ending. I mean, look at the crook of that thing and think about the firm pressure you can get with something like glass.
Candy canes are looking sexier and sexier now aren’t they?
This one comes with a pair of sex dice as a free gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Under the bed restraints solve the problem of trying to figuring out how to secure your partner without messing up your walls or bed frame. You can install and uninstall the Paloqueth Spreader Restraints in minutes.
Bringing bondage into your love life can really send the excitement through the roof, but the set up can be a headache. I love my under the bed restraints because they’re fast, easy, and effective.
But as much as I love my simple four-cuff straps, this set is way better and I need to upgrade. The set comes with two adjustable straps that slip over the top and bottom of your mattress and are big enough to fit over even king size beds.
Here’s the fun bit: each strap has a series of d-rings that you can clip the included cuffs to which means you have loads of position options. Want to keep their hands close together but their legs spread wide? You can do that. Want them spread-eagle? You can do that too.
The cuffs (two smaller for wrists and two larger for ankles) are velcro so they’re comfortable, easy to put on, and fast to remove when it’s time to breakdown.
It comes with a ribbon blindfold and feather teaser to start off the fun but it won’t be long until your imaginations are running wild.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I might need to walk back my, “Don’t give sexy presents as a joke,” rule because the flavors of lube Amor Oral has cooked up are wild and too good to not share.
Amor Oral is a line of edible lubes that are water-based, non-toxic, cruelty-free, sugar-free, vegetarian, paraben-free, and pH balanced. It’s safe to use with condoms and toys and is made in America. That all sounds great to me.
Here’s the thing: the flavors are not just your typical strawberry or chocolate. Amor Oral is slinging lube flavored like horchata, pumpkin spice, cookies and cream, coffee, bourbon, root beer, bacon, and egg nog.
Your friend is in for a big laugh when they open their brandy or chai latte flavored lube. (If they’re also your partner, you might have a pile of laughs trying it out together–hey, maybe it’s fantastic.)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This kit comes with a variety of fun little items to heat things up on your next weekend trip.
The Getaway Kit includes a warming vanilla body oil, water-based lubricant, vanilla-flavored body souffle, Honey Dust powder, feather tickler, candle, and a zippered pouch for travel. With these items, you can create a sexy mood by pampering their body and teasing them with the tickler.
To encourage all-over kisses, most of the products are flavored. The oil, souffle, and Honey Dust are described as kissable which I’m guessing means edible but sitting down to eat the whole bottle isn’t recommended.
They’re all TSA-approved trial-size bottles making them easy to travel with and stick in your bag last minute to spice up your trip.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Christmas lingerie is fun because you can either buy something for them to wear or you can buy something for yourself to wear for them.
This little nighty is a red lace babydoll from Adome with a white fluffy trip for a sexy Mrs. Claus look. It has a low back and adjustable shoulder straps for better fit and comfort. It comes with a matching g-string.
There’s a handy sizing chart to help you find the right size and it comes in sizes small to 2XL.
You can find more Christmas lingerie ideas on our dedicated post.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Spreader bars are hot and if you or your partner is into the 50 Shades books, they’ll definitely have had some fantasies about spreader bars.
This bar has four rings for attaching handcuffs to (not included), two on the very end and two near the center. With these four points, you can come up with some fun arrangments. Using the two locking pins you can collapse or extend the bar from around 21 inches long to 32 inches long–depending on how far apart you want their ankles.
If you want to make their eyes go wide with anticipation and a little bit of fear (the fun kind) this is the toy to get. I actually bought my spreader bar as a Christmas gift for my partner. It was a fun expression on their face.
The spreader bar is one of those tools I like to break out when I want my partner to feel really vulnerable. You can twist and get some movement with most restraints, but it’s hard to wrestle with a stainless steel pole.
This one comes with a mini flogger keychain.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For couples interested in trying all the fun a strap on can offer, this kit from Tantus is the perfect place to start.
This kit has been around for a good long while and I bought it for myself back when I was in undergrad–money well spent. It comes with everything you need to start playing.
The Bend Over Beginner Kit comes with an adjustable four-strap harness that fits up to 60-inch hips. In the past, I’ve used this harness with folks in a wide range of sizes and it’s always fit. It can be a little fiddly to get into the first couple of times but it’s easily adjustable, secure, and doesn’t cover up the wearer’s bits.
The harness has a removable velvet buffer in the front that also holds an included vibrating mini bullet for added stimulation for the wearer. It comes with two o-rings that will fit a wide range of strap ons as you expand your collection.
You also get two flared base beginner dildos that are super smooth and quite small: the Silk Small and the Silk Medium. The toys are pure silicone and can be sanitized by boiling.
The Silk Small is only 4.25 inches long and 0.8 inches in diameter–similar in width to a finger. This is great for anal beginners or anyone new to penetration. The Silk Medium is 5.5 inches long and has a one-inch diameter which is one step up but is still relatively small. (If small isn’t your thing Tantus makes a Bend Over Intermediate Kit with the Silk Medium and Silk Large.)
In whatever arrangement of genders and roles you’re using it for, the first couple of times you play with a strap on are going to be awkward and a little clumsy. That’s normal. Give it more than one try and use plenty of lube. Once you get the hang of it, you’ll wonder how you lived without it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Take your love life off the ground with a sex swing that takes 30 seconds to install.
Suspension is hot but I’m not a contractor and don’t feel comfortable trying to hang a person from my ceiling. That’s where door restraints like the Utimi Sex Swing come in.
In order to install the swing, you place the two stoppers over the top of the opposite side of the door and then close the door. That’s it. Now you can get your lover situated in the swing.
The swing itself is a padded loop for sitting on, two padded thigh or footrests, and two loops for gripping. The straps are sturdy nylon and can hold up to around 275 pounds.
A swing gives the standing partner full control over your body and they can pull and push you to their heart’s content. It’s a rush.
This isn’t the perfect gift for couples who share a home with parents or roommates since the swing is right up against the closed door so your activities are probably going to produce some thumping.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Travel back to a time when men wore revealing shorts with these split side boxers from Banana Bucket.
This is a good choice for men’s lingerie that is both comfortable and sexy. The fabric is lightweight and smooth, an elastic waistband gives them room to move, and there’s no pouch to over-sexualize them. It’ll feel like they’re wearing nothing with the benefit of looking extra hot.
The split leg is not something you see every day, giving a glimpse all the way up the thigh and drawing attention to the whole package. It’s going to be hard not to grab onto these when they’re on.
They come in neutral colors as well as in a three-pack.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This sexy babydoll is slit in the front for easy access and looks undeniably hot on a range of body shapes.
The red satin and black lace trim are Christmas-y without going all the way over into Mrs. Claus territory which is more my style personally. (Plus it can be worn all year round.) The fabric is soft and comfortable as well as sexy.
For those rocking larger sizes, this is a good option as it has adjustable straps, clings in some places, and is loosely flared for comfort. It comes in sizes XL to 5XL with a size chart to check your measurements.
Academic studies have shown that people view someone wearing red as significantly more attractive than the same item of clothing in a different color. Christmas lingerie are clearly doing something right.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s nothing like a sensual, slippery massage to heat things up and the Mango Kiss Me oil is both good for your skin and edible.
The oil has a lovely glide for muscle massage and doesn’t leave a sticky residue. It can double as a lubricant when you’re ready to move past the rubbing and grinding. It’s also generally non-staining which is good news for your sheets.
It’s a blend of natural oils sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, coconut oil, and vitamin E. Add natural flavoring and that’s the entire ingredient list. I also like that they’re sugar-free and cruelty-free.
The taste is light but present, just enough to be fruity. It also comes in Tropical Passions and Vanilla Cream.
it’s important to remember you can’t mix oils and latex condoms as oils can break down the strength of the condom. So if you’re planning to use condoms, skip this even if you don’t intend to use it as a lube. Also, keep in mind that these contain almond oil so avoid them if you or your partner have nut allergies
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Much more fun than sex coupons, these checks are funnier, less lewd, allow for more customization.
They’re set up just like a normal checkbook but instead has 30 IOUs and 30 UOMs (you owe me) with different prompts. I love that there are options with either check boxes or fill in the blank sections so you can make the fun fit your relationship.
Most of the prompts either aren’t dirty or have several options to choose from with different levels of sexy to match your comfort level, like this one check for “deliciously dirty dining” where the options escalate from “Making me dessert,” to “Serving me dinner naked,” to “Making me the dessert.”
Some are just sweet and involve writing love letters and even the risque ones are tempered by the financial language like the IOU for a “new sexual investment strategy” with options like “market-testing a new product,” or “Mixing up our stock positions.”
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Spruce up their stocking game with these candy cane striped Christmas thigh-highs.
The soft and stretchy stockings have a soft, faux fur trim at the top that’s just asking to be nuzzled. They’re a one-size-fits-most item and are perfect for any sexy Mrs. Claus or sexy elf outfit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Njoy Pure is the holy grail of g-spot orgasms and a welcome gift for anyone with a g-spot.
Made with medical-grade stainless steel the Pure is perfectly shaped for getting exactly the right pressure in exactly the right spots for g-spot stimulation. It has a reputation for being the toy to get when you want to achieve squirting or female ejaculation. It’s that good.
It’s great for p-spot stimulation as well so it’s anal safe.
The wand isn’t as big as it looks on screen. It’s only about 7.5 inches long with a narrow bulb on one end and a wider one on the other. (Both are usable.) It’s hefty but part of why it works is its dense weight.
This is an amazing gift for anyone who wants to have more, or maybe their first, internal orgasms.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fans of the Fifty Shades series will get a huge kick out of this parody cookbook.
It’s a chicken cookbook written in the style of a kinky erotica novel with the chicken as the main character and the cook as the devious but sexy Dom.
It contains recipes like Mustard Spanked Chicken, Dripping Thighs, and Popped-Cherry Pullet as well as instruction on the basics including how to properly truss a chicken.
There are page-long sections of bordering on graphic conversations between the chicken and her cook as well as little snippets before each recipe. If you and your partner or friend have enjoyed the 50 Shades books or movies together, you’ll love reading these out loud to each other while laughing your heads off.
Plus the recipes are actually good. A lot of joke cookbooks don’t worry too much about how the food comes out, but this one is actually useful as well as hilarious.
I also recommend the cookbook 50 Ways to Eat Cock.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Anal play has gotten less and less taboo which is great so if you think it’s time to give it a try, this Butt Plug Trainer Kit is the perfect starter set to experiment.
The set comes with 100 percent silicone plugs in three graduated sizes so you can start small and work your way up when and if you’re ready. Silicone is the way to go for toys in general but especially for butt stuff as silicone can be safely boiled for cleaning or run through the dishwasher (if you don’t have roommates.)
Where these stand out is the base. A flared base is crucial for anal toys because no one wants to have that ER visit where you can’t get the toy out. But, many flared bases are circular and uncomfortable.
The thick t-bar base design on these sits snugly between your cheeks so that the toy is securely in place but also is comfortable enough that you could wear it all day. Plugs are the sort of thing that wearing them makes both intercourse and housework a lot more fun.
For beginners, the smallest plug is about the size of a finger and a great gateway for those nervous about butt play. Use plenty of water-based lube (never silicone) and you’ll be surprised how easy it is. The medium plug is a good everyday size and the largest is for more experienced users.
Butt stuff is fun for all genders. We’ve all got nerve-endings up there to explore and people with prostates can have some mind-blowing orgasms with these.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Spontaneous, fiery passion is awesome and all, but intimacy is a whole other level of sexy. Love Language is a card game designed to inspire conversation and increase intimacy.
Developed by a couple’s psychologist, the cards have questions and prompts that help to start the two of you talking about subjects you might have have considered or learn more about each other’s inner world.
It’s great for new couples to get to know each other and for long-term relationships who think they may already know everything there is to know.
Comfortable silence in a relationship is really healthy, but if you find you’re having a difficult time engaging in conversation when you want to be, this game could be a good call.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You know Jenga–well, this is sexy Jenga.
You play it just like the traditional block tower games of trying to remove a block on your turn without toppling the tower over, except each block has a dare or question written on it that you have to do or answer after you remove it.
They can be things like “Hug your lover from behind,” or name “three adorable things about your partner.” Some of the blocks can get a little dirty but you can skip them for a penalty. Before the game starts you agree on a penalty of your choice like taking a shot or removing a piece of clothing. The person who knocks the tower down, also has to do the penalty.
This game is a nice evening of laughs and that could easily lead to more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For something on the safe side of kinky check out these feather ticklers with faux leather slappers on the handle.
The set comes with two ticklers, one with a bundle of small feathers and one with a single large ostrich feather. These are perfect for teasing the entire body and driving the senses wild.
On the end of each ticker is a small faux leather crop, one plan and the other covered in black lace. You don’t have to use them if that’s not your thing but if you do they give a playful spank that can spice the night up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are few things more sensual than perfect sheets and Cariloha’s Resort line of bamboo sheets are out of this world.
They have the soft, slinkiness of satin without too much slip. On satin sheets, your knees can really slide out from under you when you’re trying to get down to business. These sheets have a balance of silky softness but you can still grip them for leverage.
I’ve had bamboo sheets in the past so I wasn’t expecting anything particularly special when Cariloha sent me a media sample to try out, with zero promise that I’d ever review them. But they’re now some of my favorite sheets.
I do think I drove my husband a little batty that first night because the sheets felt so good that I kept moving my legs around to enjoy the sensation.
The sheets are made from 100 percent eco-friendly bamboo viscose and are very breathable to help keep you cool as you sleep (or don’t sleep).
They come in sizes from queen to split king and in a wide range of colors. This blush tone is very soft and sensual and their onyx is a little more raw and sexy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This mind-blowing clitoral suction stimulator can be controlled manually, via smartphone locally, or via smartphone by a partner across the country. If there’s a long-distance situation, this will really bring the fire back into your sex life.
It’s a recent release from We-Vibe and I got my hands on a media sample to try it out and I’ve been singing its praises to any friend that will listen.
Melt is a suction toy that fits around the clitoris or nipples creating a gentle sucking. The toy isn’t a vibrator, it actually has small puffs of suction but not enough to ever leave a hickey. It doesn’t exactly mimic oral sex, but the orgasms are as good as oral sex. Due to some medical issues, I don’t come easily or quickly but this blew me out of the water. (Get it? Blew me, suction toy? You get it.)
Through the We-Connect app you can control the strength of the suction on your touchscreen and you can also hand over control of your toy (and your pleasure) to a partner, near or far. Your partner across the country can control the strength of the Melt, teasing and surprising you. There are lots of Bluetooth vibrator ideas out there if this isn’t quite your jam.
It’s also a nice slim size to fit between your bodies, giving that extra stimulation during intercourse.
All of that is great, but if you just give this to a friend or partner so they can have out of this world solo sessions, you’ll be their favorite person immediately after the first time.
Melt is body-safe silicone and charges magnetically so it’s 100 percent waterproof. You can bring it into the bathtub without worry. It also has a lock so it won’t accidentally turn on during travel–which is good because you’re not going to want to go on vacation without it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s a cute gag gift that’s funny for the two of you and funnier if you have good-humored housemates.
Announce your conquests with this straight-forward pillow. You can also use it to make suggestions. Leave it on a surface you haven’t crossed off the list yet to mark it as a suggestion or challenge when your partner sees it.
Keep in mind the listing is for the pillow cover. If you don’t already have a pillow insert, you can pick them up pretty cheaply.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For a quality water-based lubricant, Sylk is condom-safe, pH balanced, un-scented, and un-flavored.
It’s simple and non-threatening for folks who might be a little hesitant. If you or they haven’t ventured into the world of lube yet, it can make all the difference in the world.
A little goes a long way with Sylk as it’s unique ingredient kiwi vine extract helps to create slickness without feeling unnatural.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re planning to wear these, your partner is going to drop their jaw in their lap. If you’re getting them for your partner to wear, they’ll love how sexy they feel but also how comfortable and flattering the tights are.
This is something they can wear all year round to feel extra sexy under their clothes. With a longer skirt, these would look like sexy black pantyhose but only hint at how hot they really are above the knee.
The suspender pantyhose give you the sexy look of garter belts without having to struggle with those tiny little buckles that are always coming undone anyway.
This pack comes with four styles of stocking and the listing has several different combinations you can choose from.
Hot tip: These stockings are open so if you skip the panties you can keep the tights on during your play sessions without them getting in the way.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sexy lingerie gifts aren’t just feminine. Everyone can have fun getting sexied up for their partner.
These boxer briefs from Super Body are made to sit low and hug the hips for a great view from behind and an even better view from the front.
The laces are fun to undo and reveal just a tease when open. They’re comfortable, breathable, and machine-washable. There is a range of colors to choose from including Navy Blue, Army Green, and Grey with red laces.
Make sure you’re keeping an eye on the sizes as they have both US and Asian sizes listed.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
To call the FeelinGirl a cock ring really doesn’t do it justice–it turns their dick into a rabbit vibe. Need I say more?
It has two vibration motors that increase pleasure internally and clitorally to provide the stimulation they need to climax. For the wearer, the vibrations travel along the silicone shaft for a tingling buzz to enhance their experience.
The vibrations are controlled by a remote making it easy to adjust, pause, and cycle through the 12 different vibration modes. It uses magnetic charging so the toy is 100 percent waterproof and can be brought into the bathtub or pool.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For people new to toys or who are turned off by the look of standard vibrators, there’s a whole line of discreet vibes and this one is the best quality you can find while still being something you could leave on your dresser.
The lipstick portion of the vibe is made of skin-safe silicone and the casing and cap are plastic, just like any normal lipstick case would be. It has a surprising range of vibration strengths and eight modes for a little something extra.
It charges magnetically so there’s no plug or battery to give the lipstick away. Because it charges magnetically, it can be 100 percent waterproof so this is one you can bring right into the bathtub.
This is perfect for people scared to try vibrators or need something they can easily hide.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is a cute gift for the person who sometimes feels like they’d like more attention than they’re getting.
It can be hard when a partner really needs some affection but doesn’t know how to ask for it without sounding needy. This bell is like year-round mistletoe. No more guesswork, no more wishing someone would get the hint. If one of you rings it, you know there has been a request for a kiss.
And this a gift that works for both of you so you can ring it as well on days when you need an extra snuggle but aren’t sure how to say it. It’s cute, playful, light-hearted, and affordable which is always a plus.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A lot of couple’s toys focus on clitoral stimulation, but the Manta focuses on the phallic side of things.
The Manta is designed to fit around the shaft and can be used for solo play, as an aid during oral sex (apply to the base for a deep throat effect), or to turn your dick into a vibrator by holding it between you and your partner during sex. It’s great for hetero and gay couples.
It has six speeds and six patterns of vibration and the vibe portion can be locked to ensure it doesn’t go off accidentally. It’s waterproof, rechargeable and made of medical-grade silicone. Fun Factory is a trustworthy, ethical brand you can feel good about.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We all know the sexy scenes where someone drips candle wax on their lover–but if you do that with any store-bought candle someone is going to get burned.
This pair of 6.5 inch candles have a low melting point meaning the wax won’t be as hot as regular candles. You get the sexy sting without actual pain or burns. It also comes with a silky sash that can be used as a blindfold or to bind wrists.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A simple blindfold can do more to spice up the night than you may realize. It fosters your bond of trust and creates a sense of excitement. The handcuffs don’t hurt either.
This nice and affordable set comes with a soft, lacy blindfold and two adjustable, faux leather handcuffs. The cuffs are lined with faux fur to make them extra soft and comfortable. They secure with a buckle like a belt and come with attached d-rings and a small chain to secure the cuffs to the place of your choice.
If purple lace isn’t your style, they also make this set with a simple Black Faux Leather Blindfold.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If sexy to you is more about creating a romantic atmosphere, pick up these flameless candles so you can have flickering candlelight with the convenience of a remote and no fire danger.
This five-candle set from Vinkor has five different heights of pillar candles from four inches tall to eight inches tall. They’re made of real wax and have a unique flame that isn’t just a molded piece of plastic.
The flame is created by a thin reflective flame piece on a hinge that’s set above an LED light. The heat from the LED creates lift for the thin reflective flame making it rock and flicker.
They run on AA batteries (not included) and are controlled by a remote.
It’s a great option if you want soft mood lighting but don’t want to get up out of bed, sweaty and exhausted, to blow out candles.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For folks with experience with strap ons or pegging, a strapless strap on takes it to the next level and is a fun gift to open up new experiences.
In case you’re squinting at this picture, here’s how a strapless strap on works. The wearer inserts the shorter bulb end which has a narrow neck so it’s easier to hold the toy using your kegels. The shaft of the toy now acts the insertable portion of a strap on to use on your partner.
The best thing about a strap on is the person doing the pegging etc. can really feel it. There’s a greater connection to the shaft than with a traditional strap on. Any movement of the shaft creates movement and pleasure for the person wearing it.
It can be worn by inserting the bulb end vaginally or anally so people of all genders can be in the driver’s seat. The angle sits right up against the g-spot or p-spot too. If you don’t have strong kegels, it might take a little practice to use this without it slipping out, but it’s so worth it. My advice is to use as little lube as possible when inserting the bulb so it doesn’t have any extra help to slip right out.
My partner and I bought this IPX7 Strapless Strap On to replace Fun Factory’s Share which we found too heavy and long. Now it’s our new strapless go-to. The IPX7 is much lighter, shorter in length, and slightly less girthy in the bulb. It’s a better choice for beginners than the Share.
I haven’t even gotten to the vibrations yet. The toy has two vibrating motors, one in the bulb and the other in the tip and they are strong. Not Magic Wand strong, but they’re getting there. There are nine vibration modes and strengths but they’re all too strong for my tastes to use while wearing but can be fun in other contexts.
The vibration can be controlled by a button at the base or using the included remote control. It charges with a cable that plugs in like an aux cable making the silicone toy splashproof but not waterproof.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Boost their confidence with this little reminder that you appreciate what they’re bringing to the party.
This stainless steel keychain is a declaration of love tempered with a naughty extra–which I think is the goal of most relationships.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Made from 100 percent body-safe silicone this cock ring can help increase pleasure for all parties and the dual-ring design means it can be worn in a wide variety of ways so you can suit the fit to your comfort.
Most rings are very straightforward. It’s a ring and you slip it on. This dual ring means it can be applied like that the larger or smaller ring can be wrapped around the balls. Check out the listing for illustrations of the different possible configurations.
Being FDA-approved silicone, this is quite stretchy making it easy to put on and more comfortable. With the smallest ring at about one inch in diameter and the larger one at 1.8 inches in diameter, and because of its pliable stretch, this ring should fit most equipment.
Cock rings are said to help to improve erection size, increase hardness, and help you last longer. It’s a fun couple’s gift they’ll both enjoy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sex dice are a spicing-things-up cliche for a reason–they’re equal parts giggles and sexy.
This boxed set comes with two foreplay dice and two position dice. They give suggested rules for playing but you can make up your own game with these easily.
You also get a booklet with enlarged illustrations of the positions, tips for making them work, as well as many more position suggestions, some of which are fairly athletic so be warned.
Sex dice are a playful way to change up your routine. There’s always some silliness because an odd roll of the dice can result in “blow” on “lips” but giggling is part of it. It’s the kind of fun that often evolves into something more.
Keep in mind that the dice and booklet are very gendered to a heterosexual couple.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We all know kegel exercises are important, but this is the most fun I’ve ever had with a kegel exerciser. It turns your exercises into games you can play on your phone.
This is less of a gift for couples and more a great gift for a close friend. Stronger kegels mean stronger orgasms as well as a healthier pelvic floor when comes to incontinence resulting from childbirth and age. Your friend will thank you.
I was sent a sample of the IBall 6, with no guarantee I would review it at all, and I’m very happy with it so far. It’s actually fun. Kegels are exercise so they’re easy to put off, but this smart device keeps it interesting.
The balls themselves are very smooth and a reasonable size. The antenna is a little long but I’ll get back to that later as to why that’s actually a good thing. They’re comfortable to wear walking and sitting for hours. It pairs easily to a phone using Bluetooth and now it can be used with the Kegeler app.
Sensors in the balls actually measure and transmit your exercises so you can see your kegel contractions right on your phone screen. The app does an initial assessment and then you can go on to play one of three games each targeting a different skill: tightening speed, persistence training, and muscle power training. You can track your progress over time too.
In the games, you control a little cartoon character using your kegels. For example, in one game tightening your kegels helps a little cartoon character fly up through an obstacle course that gets progressively harder as you pass through levels. It tricks you into exercising.
Playing a game with your kegels is definitely something I’d never imagined doing but definitely had fun with.
When you’re done with your exercises, you can swipe over to the Relax screen which offers four different vibration patterns and a strength slider. This is when that long antenna becomes a plus since it transmits those vibrations all the way up to your clitoris.
It charges magnetically in its own docking station that also has a UV light sanitizer function. They’re completely waterproof and made of food-grade silicone.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for the slickest of the slick you need to check out Ride by Bodyworx. It’s perfect for extended play or anal sex.
Water-based lubes have a limited life in use because your body will absorb the water from them. Silicone lubes like Ride aren’t absorbed by the body so they stay slick until you wash them off. Ride is condom-safe but can’t be used on silicone toys.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For people who love a deep rumbly vibration, they need to get their hands on Evolved toys.
I don’t have this rabbit, but I have owned my share of Evolved toys over the years and they have some of the rumbliest vibrations around. Some people love those high-frequency buzzing vibes, but a lot of us are always on the search for low-frequency, bone-shuddering vibrations that feel like they’re taking over your entire body.
The Extreme Rumble Rabbit has those in spades. There are two motors, one in the clitoral stimulator and one on the tip of the shaft to hit the g-spot. There are 10 vibration modes to play with if you dare.
The insertable portion is body-safe silicone and is rechargeable and waterproof.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re thinking about introducing a paddle into your sex life, here’s a great beginner paddle that leaves a patterned mark and sounds louder than it is.
The paddle is made up of a stiff panel of faux leather, topped with a strip of colored paper, and then topped with a flexible panel of faux leather with designs cut out of it. This set up has two fun benefits.
The multiple panels slap against each other so you can get a loud, satisfying crack without having to spank too hard. This is nice for people just starting out who aren’t in it for the pain factor.
My favorite part is that the pattern of the cut out is left imprinted on your sub’s skin. That’s why it’s backward on the panel so it will be readable when printed on their rear.
The paddles come in a variety of patterns from sweet like the XOXO paddle or Hearts paddle to spicier versions with words like Brat and Slut.
I had the Slut paddle for a while and it left readable marks without too much force which was a lot of fun for both of us.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If what your lover feels most sensual in the bath, get them this Spa Bath Gift Set that comes with kits for three different sexy baths.
In the box there are three separate boxes and each has a bath bomb, cleansing facial sponge, and three hand-poured scented tea lights. Each set has different fragrances so it’s three gifts in one.
Each element is hand-crafted in California and is cruelty-free.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Massage candles melt into wax that can be used as a hot, sensual massage oil and this one has the benefit of being flavored and edible, so there’s no place you can’t put your mouth after using it.
It’s made in France and comes in a round black box ready for gifting. The candle is in a ceramic pot with divots to make holding it more secure and a spout for fewer spills when pouring.
The candle comes in over 10 flavors including peach, coconut, Cosmopolitan, strawberry daiquiri, vanilla, and poppy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a game with the potential to get downright raunchy, check out this one.
Loopy is a spin-the-wheel game and you perform actions base on what you land on or what’s on the card the wheel says to draw. There’s a wide range from conversation topics to serious heavy petting.
The language on the game is very gendered which is a downside for me, but if that doesn’t bother you it’ll make for an exciting date night in.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Crank up the romance with this Breakfast in Bed Romance-in-a-Box from Romance Helpers.
It includes a breakfast in bed bamboo tray table, porcelain cup and saucer, porcelain plate, vase with a red rose, mimosa flute, Stonewall Kitchen pancake mix, single-serving maple syrup and strawberry jam jars, a bag of 150 silk rose petals, and a heart-shaped mold to create heart pancakes.
You also get a breakfast grocery list and a recipe card for additional items.
Your partner will feel pampered and loved. Maybe they’ll be so appreciative they’ll invite you back into bed.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the couple that’s always on the go traveling light or camping, there’s this small kit to bring a romantic atmosphere anywhere you go.
It contains one tea light for mood lighting, two sticks of rose-scented incense, brass incense holder, as well as six silk rose petals.
It’s small enough to carry in your pocket and a cute set to break out in a tent, hotel room, or anywhere you need a little extra romance.