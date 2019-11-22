29 Best Snow Globes You’ll Absolutely Love

Who says snow globes are just for the holiday season? Not us. We’ve found lots of collectibles to brighten the Christmas season, along with others that commemorate special events, and plenty more that are musical, magical and fun. These are our picks for the best snow globes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not all snow globes are genuine works of art, but when the “painter of light” takes on the task of creating one that’s truly special, it will make a meaningful gift that will be enjoyed every Christmas for years to come. The beautiful and collectible Thomas Kinkade Christmas snow globe features a sweet holiday train, commandeered by playful snowmen.
Traveling along a snowy route, the engineer snowman directs the steam engine and waves to passersby, while two more decorate a Christmas tree in the caboose. The center car features a snow globe that inside of which lays a festive holiday scene complete with a Victorian home, people carrying gifts, and children playing with delight.
This stunning piece is carefully cast, handpainted and decorated, and all three cars light up. Each train car also features a tiny scene created by the artist in his signature style. The piece also plays a medley of eight different holiday tunes to make it the perfect centerpiece of your Christmas decor.
For another gorgeous option with a more vertical configuration, the Thomas Kinkade Wondrous Winter Musical Tabletop Christmas Tree with Snowglobe also lights up and plays music in an exquisite holiday display.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perfect for fans of Winnie the Pooh, the For the Love of Hunny snow globe looks an awful lot like “a bear wedged in great tightness” as Pooh himself would say. Pooh is happily indulging in lots and lots of honey, as the gold flakes glitter down around him. This clever globe sits on a tree stump base, with that silly old bear half inside and half out. On top sits a perky little bumblebee watching all the goings on down below.
This pretty piece is crafted out of cold-cast resin and handpainted in beautiful detail. It plays the original Winnie the Pooh song as well. The Enesco Disney Traditions Winnie the Pooh Waterball features a happy looking bear with a huge pot of honey. Pooh and Piglet share lots of loving hugs in the Winnie the Pooh Lullaby Waterball.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every child in the house who loves Christmas, no matter their age, couldn’t help but get excited catching sight of this vivid Santa-themed snow globe. Santa’s at the helm of an ornately decorated steam engine, holding a lantern to help light his way. Tiny garlands and wreaths decorate the train, along with holiday scenes on each side. This little piece is small and easy to hold in a child’s hand so they can watch the snow swirl around the jolly old elf. This little snow globe plays the tune We Wish You a Merry Christmas.
For a much larger piece, the Thomas Kinkade Santa Claus Tabletop Crystal Figurine stands at nearly a foot tall and features the snow globe in place of Santa’s belly. Inside, ice skaters enjoy a frozen pond while outside Santa and his reindeer grace the base.
The Roman Santa Musical Snow Globe has more of an old world look that’s a bit more formal. It also plays the same tune.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Finding unique and special baby shower gifts for friends and family can sometimes seem like a challenge. After all, just how many onesies and receiving blankets do they need? This sweet nursery snow globe is an overload of cuteness, and the ideal gift idea if you don’t know the baby’s gender. The animal-filled Noah’s Ark has pairs of giraffes, tigers, birds and elephants atop the wooden ship, that’s floating on a sea of swirling waves. A gentle shake activates the iridescent glitter inside. It plays the perfect lullaby, Jesus Loves Me, and the neutral base reads “Overflowing with Love.”
You could add to this gift by getting the Noah’s Ark night light once the baby has been born. Another Noah’s Ark water globe features Noah along with his cute cadre of animals.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perhaps one of the most iconic of all German Christmas decorations is the nutcracker. Developed in the early 17th century, these clever soldiers have become mainstays in most homes during the holiday season. This cute snow globe features combination of them – royalty inside the snow globe and soldiers surrounding the outside, with crests and design that looks straight out of the Black Forest.
Handpainted in exacting detail, this piece has a wind-up music box that plays Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite. Another nutcracker themed snow globe plays the famous Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairies.
This colorful nutcracker snow globe depicts the famous party scene from the musical when Fritz and Clara gather around the mysterious Uncle Drosselmeyer, as he presents his special gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s no question about the fact that Christmas is a most magical time, so why not infuse another bit of magic into the season with this Harry Potter glitter globe that features the movie characters and more. Inside the glass globe, a sculptural recreation of the HOGWARTS™ School of Witchcraft and Wizardry lights up with LEDs in each window, all amidst a swirl of colorful glitter.
On the front, an image of the movie’s main stars also lights up, while a little red train circles the base, going in and out of a tunnel, but always in constant motion. This piece was handpainted in careful detail to give it an extraordinary look. This snow globe is in limited supply, so you’ll want to order it sooner than later.
The Harry Potter Hogwarts Emblem Waterdazzler simply features the Hogwarts emblem on the outside and contains iridescent glitter inside. The Enesco Wizarding World of Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Water Globe recreates the famous school in a somewhat less dark and brooding fashion.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you fell in love with penguins from movies like Happy Feet or the documentary, March of the Penguins, there’s no getting around our fascination with these odd and lovable birds. This penguin snow globe features five adults and a bitty baby bird, all happily enjoying the snowfall inside this globe. The globe sits on top of a resin base finished like elegant dark wood, and would look lovely on a mantle or bookshelf at any time of year. When wound it plays the old holiday favorite, Let it Snow.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Don’t you love snow globes that deliver a vintage look and feel to your holiday decor? This clever lantern snow globe does just that with a fixture that looks like weathered brass. Inside the glass globe, a happy little snowman family looks festive in hats and coats while the glittery snow swirls around them. LED lights brighten the scene for a warm winter look.
While the rounded lantern is cute, if you prefer a square lantern snow globe, they’re available too with either a snowman family or Santa inside. You might also like this painted snow globe lantern that comes in red or black. Once switched on, the snow automatically circulates so it doesn’t need to be shaken.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
People are crazy about turtles, sea turtles in particular. No need to speculate why. These amazing animals symbolize good health and long life. Plus they’re just pretty darned majestic! If you’re a turtle lover or you’re trying to find the perfect gift for one, this marine life snow globe is a wonderful gift idea. The beautiful glitter filled globe features a sea turtle, kelp, and coral.
The three dimensional base on this piece is really dynamic with a swimming sea turtle, plus starfish, snails, sea plants and more. Turtle gifts are no longer a challenge when you can delight with a beautiful piece like this.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cardinals have long been synonymous with Christmas, but for more than their bright color against a dreary landscape. They also have a close tie to Christianity, per this article by Donna Hatch. Whether you love these winter birds for their color or their spiritual connection, this lovely snow globe delivers them along with a playful little chickadee, another winter bird that brightens the day.
Atop this snow globe sits a second red cardinal, and the resin base features a realistic wood finish. This piece is musical as well as beautiful. Ithe wind-up music box plays Pachelbel’s Canon in D. Another beautiful snow globe features a snowy owl – it also plays a holiday tune, Let it Snow.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Christmas elf has become almost as ubiquitous to the holiday season as Santa. Whether it’s because of the wildly popular Elf on a Shelf franchise or simply because who doesn’t love little toy-making people in striped tights? This clever Precious Moments snow globe is the third in their elf series. The cutie inside is carrying a tall stack of wrapped gifts through a snowfall of iridescent glitter.
The base of this snow globe is painted with loads of Christmas gifts all the way round. A wind-up music box plays The 12 Days of Christmas. Precious Moments also has a Santa series of snow globes and ornaments. The May Your Every Wish Come True Santa Snow Globe is the 10 edition in that series. While Precious Moments doesn’t have a cute little kid series specifically, we think this Christmas is On Its Way Red Truck Snow Globe would be a great way to kick it off.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The most recent in a decade-long collection from Precious Moments, the 10th Annual Snowman snow globe features our main man with his trusty sled and forest friends sitting atop a unique milk pail base. Inspired by the outdoors and all the beauty to be found in nature, the cute base reads “May your holidays be filled with snowy hills and winter thrills.” It winds up to play the tune “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”
The 9th Annual Snowman snow globe can still be found and it has sweet bunnies and little bluebirds, both inside and out.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As we’ve said before, snow globes aren’t just for Christmas anymore, and this beautiful dragonfly snow globe is the perfect example of one we’d want to play with every day of the year. The gorgeously jeweled blue and purple winged ones are delicately perched on lush grasses inside, and when shaken become enveloped in a veil if iridescent glitter snow.
The base of this snow globe is especially cool, because you can have it engraved with the sentiment of your choice. Whether it’s a birthday, anniversary or holiday, the small plaque on the unique silver-tone base allows for up to 40 characters for your thought, and you also get a variety of font options to choose from.
If you think your giftee might not be in love with dragonflies, you can get a similar customizable snow globe with jeweled pink and blue butterflies instead.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Reed & Barton has an illustrious history that goes back to 1824 as a company of master craftsmen making all kinds of silver and silver-plated products. If you’re looking for a snow globe that adds that kind of fine craftsmanship, this beautiful snowman snow globe is bound to strike your fancy. It features the cheeriest little snowman, decked out in his top hat and winter scarf with a sleigh and Christmas tree.
It’s the base of this piece that’s the attention grabber though. The silver-plated design has been oxidized just enough to add depth of detail. In the quintessential winter scene, little birds on branches and pine boughs and snowflakes give it a festive feel.
The Reed & Barton Northpole Snow Globe features elegant reindeer in the forest, but because of the short supply, you’ll want to order it lightning fast. The Nativity Snow Globe is another beautiful option with Mary, Joseph and Jesus in the manger up top, and the wise men traveling to Bethlehem on the base.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are you shopping for the perfect gift for the bird watcher on your list? This snow globe is a lovely way to honor both their pastime and their passion. Inside the globe, four favorite winter birds perch on a Christmas wreath – a Blue Jay, two Goldfinches and a brilliant red Cardinal. The beautifully detailed base has Blue Jays and Cardinals on evergreen and aspen trees. This musical snow globe plays Walking in a Winter Wonderland, which adds another magical element to this gift.
Another lovely cardinal display is in this snow globe that features the beautiful red bird snuggled amidst pine boughs and holly berries.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For collectors of Santa themed snow globes, this pretty piece is a definite must-have. Santa in his sleigh flies over the top of a wintery village, while a tiny train moves around the outskirts. This musical snow globe plays Jingle Bell Rock while the train rotates. The globe’s base features a lovely little scene of a horse-drawn sleigh driving down a wintery country road. At 6.5 inches high, it’s still small enough for little hands to shake and enjoy – carefully, of course, but the details make it equally appealing for grown-ups.
Another cute Santa snow globe features the jolly old elf in his sleigh outside a quaint cottage. The base features an adorable gift-filled holiday train which rotates as the music box plays Here Comes Santa Claus.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Little girls and unicorns seem to go hand in hand. They’re almost universally nuts about the mythical horned beast. If you’re shopping for a fanciful little gift for the girl on your list, this light-up unicorn snow globe is one of our favorites. The prancy pony stands in front of a half circle moon, and when it lights up, the sky fills with glitter and changing colors. Perfect for a baby’s room too, this musical snow globe plays Twinkle Twinkle Little Star and has those same words on the base that resembles a decorated cake. Simply switch it on and watch the magical transformation.
There are so many unicorn snow globes to choose from. The Rainbow Sky snow globe is color changing as well, while this magical unicorn sets on a base of cotton candy. It plays multiple musical tunes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re that person who loves to change out their decor from season to season, we think we’ve found the perfect set of snow globes for you. Each mini snow globe in the set stands just 2.25 inches tall and stands on a simple square black resin base. They each feature a tree in one of the seasons, with bright blossoms, waning leaves, and of course, bare snow-covered winter branches. These are great for the minimalist who loves mid century modern decor. Inside each globe, there are coordinating color flakes to match the season as well.
Want to send fun little gift to someone who lives where the snow rarely flies? This set of mini cactus snow globes would be a great gift idea for them. The Zen mini snow globes would create a calming experience for the right person.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are your holiday decorations heavenly this year? If so, this lovely angel strumming her mandolin would be a fitting addition to your holiday home. Inside the glass globe, you’ll appreciate how she’s been carefully sculpted and painted in an elegant renaissance style. The base of this water globe is made of cast resin with a gorgeous faux wood finish that looks just like a fine carving. It plays the hymn Angels We Have Heard on High.
The Silver and Gold Revolving Angel water globe plays the same tune, however the angel inside is playing a harp, and the base is incredibly ornate with flowers, leaves, and golden instruments and music notes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got some little ones that are completely enamored with the movie Frozen, their fervor is likely higher than ever with the release of Frozen ll. They would go bonkers over this pretty Anna and Elsa Frozen snow globe. With a beautiful white porcelain base, it’s decorated with silver accents and silver snowflakes. The sisters stand inside the globe, arms entwined and looking ready for even more sisterly adventures in and out of Arendelle. It plays the song Let It Go.
Hallmark’s Snowman Olaf snow globe is another cute one, featuring Olaf having just discovered a beautiful blooming flower.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a sweet little gift of an idea for your honey, this unique snow globe is just the ticket. A playful smattering of red and pink hearts adorn the base, and a fun group of three sculptural hearts sits next to the words I Love U. The word love is inside the globe along with confetti snowflakes.
A heart-shaped frame on the front holds a personalized plaque that you can customize with your special sentiment. At nine inches long, it would sit perfectly on a bookshelf or desk. Best of all, the music box plays I Love You Truly. The Say it With Love snow globe is another sweet reminder of your affection.
A similar style, the MOM snow globe is a wonderful thought, if you’re specifically looking for some really thoughtful gifts for mom.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Do you know someone who is enamored with the fairy tale Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs? It’s become an even more entrenched part of growing up since Disney released the classic animated film in 1938. (Can you even believe it’s been that long ago?) This beautifully made snow globe features Snow White and Prince Charming happily dancing in a field of wildflowers. A little shake and they’ll be surrounded by sparkling glitter.
The faux wood base is extraordinarily detailed. With a simple flip of a switch, Doc, Dopey, Sneezy, Sleepy, Grumpy, Bashful, and Happy spin around the globe on a rotating base, while music from the movie plays. This is a perfect gift for someone who loves Disney collectibles.
Two more snow globes worth considering for your Disney addicted family and friends are the Beauty and the Beast Glitter Globe and the Lion King Musical Glitter Globe.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Have you been searching for the perfect gifts for grandma? She would absolutely love this personalized photo snow globe for Christmas or any other special occasion. Your mom and dad would love it too. This piece is a creative new way to showcase and share your favorite family portrait with loved ones. Inside the globe, an ornate cathedral frame holds the photo of your choice.
The silver base has a retro cool look about it and features an engravable plaque that gives you up to 90 characters for your custom message. With a quick wind up, the music mechanism inside plays Greensleeves. If you’re looking to create a memory of a loved one who has passed, the Loving Memory snow globe allows for that. It features a much more ornate hexagon base and plays Amazing Grace.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Mickey, Minnie, Tinkerbell, Snow White, Pooh, Bambi, and the whole Disney gang are out to wish you a merry Christmas in this playful snow globe. With Tinkerbell flying over the snow-covered Magic Kingdom inside, Goofy pulls a sleigh with his mouse pals while Snow White decorates a holiday tree with a few of the seven dwarfs. In all, this piece features 13 favorite Disney characters from 1966 and earlier.
At 6.75 inches tall by 7.75 inches wide and 7.25 inches deep, this piece is substantial. The wooden base features a pretty commemorative plaque that reads “An Old Fashioned Disney Christmas.” As if all that wasn’t good enough, this snow globe also plays eight timeless Christmas melodies.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When whimsey is the name of the game, it would be pretty hard to get a cuter snow globe than this one. Two Christmas kittens in Santa hats are snuggled together so tight you can almost hear them purring. Snowflakes flutter around them when you gently shake the piece. The base is literally fantastical, with Christmas cats of every color in vivid detail. This musical snow globe plays We Wish You a Merry Christmas.
For a more Scrooge-like approach to the holidays, this Merry Freakin’ Christmas Kitty snow globe plays the same merry tune, but the cat inside is clearly ready to scratch! The Cat on Books snow globe would make a great gift for an avid reader, librarian, or anyone who loves cats or books. The Singing Cats snow globe is hilarious with two howling alley cats inside.
If you’re giving one of these as a gift, consider wrapping it inside of a cat Christmas sweater just for fun.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Who says snow globes are only about winter and Christmas? Not us. In fact, we think they are timeless, especially when they commemorate a special date in your life like an anniversary. This snow globe has a lovely scene with a stylish sculpted heart that reads “Happy Anniversary.” Beneath the heart, are beautiful red roses and greenery.
The iridescent glitter-filled globe sits atop a white base with brushed silver accents. On the front, a brushed silver engravable plaque can be customized with your special anniversary greeting. Wind it up and it plays The Anniversary Song. How sweet.
If you’ve been a bit of a procrastinator, or you’re shopping for something a little different, we’ve got plenty of suggestions for last minute anniversary gifts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you love snow globes that offer nearly breathtaking detail, you’re going to want this gorgeous piece by Thomas Kinkade. This snow globe features a two tiered Victorian village all decked out in holiday style. The top tier inside the snow globe creates the wintery scene of a lovely illuminated home. As a horse-drawn carriage passes by, a little boy is waving as he stands in the front yard next to his snowman.
On the bottom tier, which is on the exterior of the snow globe, stands a quaint village filled with warmly lit buildings, people celebrating, and enjoying the season. This piece is mesmerizing because there is so much to look at. Handcrafted and hand-painted, it plays eight beloved holiday songs. Standing seven inches tall, it will be a favorite for your holiday home.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
How special would it be to receive a lovely snow globe that was personalized for your family? We think this winter village snow globe is an ideal opportunity to give folks a gift that’s exclusive to them alone. This two-tiered snow globe features a warmly lit church on top with happy little kids and a cheery snowman inside the globe. Around the bottom, a lovely little village of homes is encircled by a little golden train. It’s also musical, playing Joy to the World when wound.
A brass sign marker embellishes the front, and that’s something you can get custom engraved at no extra charge. With up to 40 characters and a variety of fonts to choose from, it’s a truly personal gift from you to someone special.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every train aficionado loves miniatures, especially tiny trains that move. That’s why we’re sure they’d love this pretty snow globe that features an idyllic snowy winter village all decked out for Christmas with a beautiful tree. At the base, a tiny red train stocked with gifts galore runs on tracks through little tunnels that open up on the front and back. A gentle shake is all it takes to make the fluffy little snowflakes fall.
The base is made to look like carved wood with ornate details around the top and bottom. It features a built-in mechanical music play that chimes out Silver Bells when you wind it.