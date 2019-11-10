Unique Wrapping Paper: 25 Best Designs for Xmas 2019

Especially good if you’re giving gifts for dog lovers, this whimsical and cartoonish dog pattern is pretty charming. In and around each adorable dog are snowflakes and holly. It’s eclectic and cartoony without being too over the top and the Christmas color palette keeps it nicely on-theme.

This roll measures 30 inches wide by nine feet long for a total of 22 square feet. For your pug-loving friends, you could also try this humorous design.