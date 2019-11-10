Unique Wrapping Paper: 25 Best Designs for Xmas 2019

Choosing interesting Christmas gift wrap is the last step in the process of giving a thoughtful gift. Make the most of your gift giving this year with the best unique wrapping paper designs for Christmas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Especially good if you’re giving gifts for dog lovers, this whimsical and cartoonish dog pattern is pretty charming. In and around each adorable dog are snowflakes and holly. It’s eclectic and cartoony without being too over the top and the Christmas color palette keeps it nicely on-theme.
This roll measures 30 inches wide by nine feet long for a total of 22 square feet. For your pug-loving friends, you could also try this humorous design.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As I’ve discussed previously, the holiday season is a time for sweets. This wrapping paper highlights that with cupcakes done up in a Christmas theme. One is piled high with icing to give it a tree-like shape, which I particularly like.
This is heavyweight paper, which creases crisply as you fold for wrapping. It measures 23 inches by 35 feet long, so you get just under 70 square feet of their premium paper on this roll.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Combining a vintage, old world feel with realistic illustrations of savannah animals, this premium paper makes for a subtle Christmas accent. Each of the animals wears a garland, bow, or tapestry, while gold stars adorn the white space. This pairs nicely with an understated tree done in white and gold, but can also celebrate a love of animals on the part of the recipient.
This roll of durable paper measures 30 inches wide by eight feet long for a total of 20 square feet. They also offer a Farm to Stable pattern with farm animals. If it’s cartoon woodland creatures you’re looking for, try this Made on Terra option.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A nativity scene is expected when it comes to outdoor decorations and Christmas music boxes, but what if you wanted to feature the iconic moment on your gifts? This white and gold wrapping paper offers a continuous loop of the Magi bestowing gifts, shepherds and angels bestowing prayers, and the livestock that look on.
This is shipped in a flat pack and measures 24 inches wide by 15 feet long for a total of 30 square feet. Flat-packed wrapping paper is better for smaller items and flat boxes, so it’s good to have a little of both on hand.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When gifting expensive Christmas gifts, you might want to match the wrap on the outside to the quality of the item on the inside. This isn’t paper, but instead recycled cotton for a unique, high-end feel. The design is that of silver foil antlers, which can be seen as reindeer antlers during the holiday season and deer antlers otherwise.
This package contains two rolls with two 27 by 40 inch rolls each for a total of 15 square feet. I like the understated antlers, but for more overtly holiday patterns, try their black and gold snowflake or sparkle tree patterns.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This fun design has a retro feel with an offbeat design of a vintage family car bringing a Christmas tree back to a camper. The color palette is unique, with the traditional red and green offset by the plaid blue tree. Great for gifts for car guys.
This roll is quite large at 23 inches by 35 feet for a total of 67 square feet of wrapping paper.
They offer a variation of this design in a sketchy, colored pencil style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re a stickler for the rules and a staunch defender of the Christmas morning surprise, go for this unique wrapping paper that is meant to prevent any and all peeking, opening, and guessing before the 25th of December.
You’ll be able to wrap nearly all of your presents with this roll as it measures 23 inches by 35 feet long, a total of 67 square feet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The appeal of this bundle of wrapping paper from Hallmark is that it’s a four pack of rolls with a total of eight designs. Reversible wrapping paper is excellent for gift wrappers who want all of their gifts to have a relatively consistent theme without using the exact same design.
To make this gift wrap even more unique, all eight designs are focused on a black and gold theme, which provides both a slightly elevated distinction and a nice contrast from many other options that are primarily red-green.
Each roll is 30 inches wide by 15 feet long, or 37.5 square feet each, for a total of 150 square feet in the bundle. Both an excellent value and an interesting choice.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Just about everyone loves doughnuts. If someone in your life is a super fan, why not wrap their present in this gift wrap with doughnuts decorated with festive holiday designs, a la Voodoo Doughnuts?
This wrapping paper measures 2.5 by 12 feet for a total of 30 square feet. If you like the donut theme but don’t need them to be decorated for the holiday, consider this Party Explosions option.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kraft paper is unique enough on its own, with heartier, thicker presence and more tactile feel. These interesting and unusual designs take it a step further and have a subdued, almost vintage look over the brown of the kraft paper.
There are three designs in this bundle: Christmas trees with swirl patterns, primative-style reindeer and ornate bulb ornaments. Each roll measures 30 inches by 15 feet, so that all together you get 112.5 square feet of paper in this set.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Another kraft paper option, this one is much simpler and to the point. This two pack of wrapping paper features red or green foil Christmas trees. While so many gift wrap designs are overly involved, you can make your gifts stand out with this understated but still festive choice.
Each roll contains 25 square feet of wrapping paper. Jam Paper offers two more designs along these lines, one a four-pack of stripes and one of dots. I also like their Joyeux Noel gift wrap set, too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you like the idea of kraft paper for wrapping presents but not so much the brown undertone, you might consider opting for a white kraft paper look. This combines the thick and sturdy feel of kraft paper with a white and bright look.
The black and white design of this set will help it stand out, as well. There are six designs here, all of which could potentially be used for Christmas gifts, though some are more overt than others about being holiday-specific. This could provide a nice contrasting paper to something more traditional, as well.
Each rol is 30 inches by 10 feet long for a total of 150 square feet of paper.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I think black wrapping paper is a bit underappreciated, so this particular print is for anyone who feels the same way. The red, silver, and black color palette is comfortably on-theme while providing a bit of a departure from the expected. The actual illustrations have a cartoony-primative vibe that’s effective for a wide audience.
This is a large roll, measuring 23 inches by 35 feet long for a total of 67 square feet of paper.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This stylized tree pattern reminds me of the felt ball garland by Sheep Farm Felt, which itself is still a unique and fun Christmas decoration. It’s evocative without being exactly like anything else. Colorwise, it will fit right in with a lot of wrapping paper, but the fun is in the details.
Roll measures 23 inches by 35 feet long for a total of 67 square feet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This design is especially effective if you’re giving skiing-related gifts, like the Ikon Pass we put on our best expensive Christmas gifts post. Though a niche choice, it’s hard to deny that this is a unique wrapping paper, which has a kind of Ski Free vibe. It’s also available in a green version, if you prefer.
Each roll is 30 inches wide by 8 feet long for a total of 20 square feet of paper.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Naturally, nutcrackers are a quintessential element of the Christmas season. Celebrate their place in the holiday pantheon with this fun Christmas wrapping paper design. The color palette isn’t so strictly Christmas-focused, which can provide a good contrast to other gifts, if wanted.
Each roll measures 24 inches by 20 feet for a total of 40 square feet of wrapping paper.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I love blue-themed Christmas decorations and wrapping, and I know I’m not alone. This wrapping paper combines that blue-silver-white look with the holiday’s hallmark coniferous trees for a subtle but very effective design.
Of course, if you prefer, you could always go with a tree design that uses a more traditional color palette. Whichever you choose, these are generously sized rolls, measuring 23 inches wide by 35 feet long for a total of 67 square feet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the Star Wars freak in your life, complete their (assuredly Star Wars-themed) gift with this bundle of wrapping paper. You get two designs in this bundle: Darth Vader over red and Yoda over green, which will work especially well when paired together.
Each roll is 30 inches wide by 10 feet long, so you get a total of 100 square feet of wrapping paper in each package. This paper also features Hallmark’s cut grid on the back to make neat cuts simple.
For more Star Wars wrapping paper, you can always go with the non-holiday-themed set.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Another design that succeeds by straying from the traditional holiday colors, this bundle from Hallmark makes a lovely choice. I’m especially fond of the deer and tree pattern with the pop of teal.
The glittery pinecone pattern is also quite effective and has a slightly retro look that reminds of mid-60s Christmases. Each roll measures 30 inches wide; the blue and silver options are both 12 feet long, while the pinecone is eight feet long. All told, you get 80 square feet in this bundle. All of it features the handy Hallmark grid system for easy cutting.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
My favorite part about this simple, yet elegant design is the flexibility. I kept a roll of this wrapping paper on hand for a few years and used it for gifts all year long. That said, it fits in nicely at Christmas with the gold foil accents.
This same paper is also available in white and silver, brown kraft and green, brown kraft and red, and silver and white, if you want a little variety. For me, the white and gold stands out just enough and is always a good choice. Comes with 25 square feet of wrapping paper.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Giving to someone who loves mermaids or ocean themes in general? It’s hard to find a more unique wrapping paper pattern than this, which features mermaids with gifts and a cast of festive sealife with some candy canes sprinkled in for good measure. Perfect for beachside holidays.
This ships in a flat sheet measuring 24 inches wide by six feet long for a total of 12 square feet of paper. You could also opt for the metallic variant, which is available in the flat sheet and a 24 inch by 15 foot roll, but isn’t Christmas-themed.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Among their more traditional offerings is this holographic design from Papyrus. Sure, snowflakes on wrapping paper is fairly standard, but the holographic foil and muted gold color palette give these patterns a bit more pop. For gifts that require a high-shine approach.
This roll measures 30 inches by eight feet for a total of 20 square feet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Just as the film occupies a place on our best Christmas movies list, so should this fairly ridiculous gift wrap appear among your unique wrapping paper options. This wrapping paper is equally good for people who genuinely love the movie as it would be for wrapping up both novelty gifts and gag gifts.
You’ll need to have a lot those presents to wrap, as this roll measures 40 inches by 18 feet for a total of 60 square feet of wrapping paper with Clark Griswold’s face on it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When giving Harry Potter gifts, it’s only right that the wrapping paper should hint at the contents within. Although, it’s equally humorous to wrap unrelated gifts in Harry Potter wrapping paper.
Whatever you decide, this gift wrap not only features a Harry Potter theme, but takes it a step further by translating that theme to a holiday sweater design. It’s unique among Harry Potter items and wrapping paper and makes a subtle, yet clear, reference to the franchise.
This roll measures 30 inches by six feet for a total of 15 square feet of paper.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Striped Christmas wrapping paper is also slightly underdone as more involved pattern designs have become more common. Still, when wrapping is complete, few things look better than neat stripes across a gift. The gold foil really helps this stand out, too.
The roll measures 24 inches wide by 15 feet long for a total of 30 square feet of this fun gift wrap.