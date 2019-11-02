50 Best Yoga Gifts: Your Ultimate List

Yoga is far more than a form of exercise. It is a spiritual practice and a lifestyle for many, and anyone who practices yoga regularly feels its benefits not only in their physical body but in their heart and their mind as well.
We have done the research for you to find the best yogi gifts, from practical to beautiful and unique.
- This amazing zero gravity massage chair is the ultimate relaxation gift for any yogi. Zero gravity chairs give the feeling of floating on air by elevating your feet higher than your head and your heart, alleviating pressure on your vertebrae. Combined with an electric massage using rollers and airbags, this chair provides tremendous relief for aching muscles.
- This particular zero gravity chair has a unique feature called “Yoga Stretching” which holds the joints and back steady while stretching arms, legs and neck. You can combine this with kneading and shiatsu massage.
This chair is the most lavish possible gifts for yoga teachers, who spend hours every day exercising their muscles and can end up feeling sore and tired. It could be a fantastic group gift to buy for that extra special teacher.
- This set of seven chakra-tuned crystal singing bowls is a fantastic gift for yogis who enjoy meditation or sound bathing. Singing bowls have been used for centuries in Tibetan Buddhist meditation, and these crystal bowls take it to the next level.
- These singing bowls are made of 99.99% pure quartz crystal and provide deep vibrational resonance to relax the body, mind, and spirit. This particular set is colored to match each individual chakra that each bowl is tuned to resonate with. They have a beautiful frosted color and look amazing as decor as well.
- Crystal bowls are easy to use, either by striking the bowlor rubbing a suede mallet over the top edge. This set comes with both a rubber mallet and suede mallet, as well as seven thick ad durable rubber O-rings.
- Whether she practices hot yoga or regular, the walk to and from the yoga studio can get chilly, and it sometimes takes a while to get warmed up at the beginning of class. This cute crop-top sweater is the perfect addition to any yogi’s wardrobe.
- Alo is a leading brand for yoga wear, offering comfortable, cute and practical designs that look great in the studio and on the street. This poly/cotton/rayon blend sweater is super soft and comfortable. It has a loose-fitting crop top design with slim sleeves. Thanks to the cropped design, it folds up compact for easy storage in a purse or yoga bag.
Mala beads are a popular accessory for yoga enthusiasts, who often also enjoy the benefits of meditation. These tiger’s eye mala beads are both beautiful and a useful meditation aide.
Mala beads are used much the same way as Catholics use their rosaries. While chanting mantras, you can use the mala beads to keep track of how many you have done without having to use your mind to count. This makes it possible to focus exclusively on the mantra and enter into a meditative state.
Tiger’s eye is a protection stone that is grounding and believed to enhance one’s integrity and willpower. It brings good luck and prosperity and is used for protection during travel. It is also thought to help with focusing the mind, which is especially beneficial in meditation practice. Tiger’s eye is even the favorite gemstone of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.
This 108 + 1 bead mala strand is handmade and has been blessed and energized by Swami Budhiraja.
- She may already have a yoga mat, but chances are it is not anywhere near as high quality as a Basically Perfect mat.
- Yogis are usually concerned with not only their health but the health of the planet as well. Instead of a toxic plastic yoga mat, gift her this all-natural, organic cork and tree rubber mat.
- This mat has a nonslip, beautiful cork top layer and a natural rubber bottom layer that is completely free of phthalates, PVC, foam, and adhesives. No trees were cut down to create this mat, and it is naturally antistatic, antimicrobial, and sweat-resistant
- If you are shopping for an experienced yogi that wants to take their practice to the next level, she will love this aerial yoga hammock.
Aerial yoga was developed in 2014 as a hybrid of yoga, pilates, and dance using a hammock to create unique airborn poses. Aerial yoga is surprisingly easy to get the hang of in a class setting even for total beginners, but for home use, this hammock would probably be best appreciated by someone with yoga experience.
This hammock is made of a single 5.5-yard piece of nylon elastic and comes with two strong carabiners and two 10 foot nylon daisy chains for hanging. It does not come with anchors for mounting to the ceiling, those must be purchased separately. It does come with a complete knot tying guide with step-by-step instructions for easy and safe hanging.
This shruti box is tuned to 440 Hz and can play 13 keys: C C# D D# E F F# G G# A A# B C
This yoga strap is a practical gift that any yogi will enjoy. This strap is a simple, non-elastic band that can provide stability and increase flexibility in certain yoga poses. It comes in over 10 colors, has strong D-rings and has a 60-day warranty.
These Sanuk sandals were created to be the most comfortable shoe on the planet. They feature a soft elastic strap that holds the shoe on your foot with no wiggling and a yoga mat footbed that provides a squishy, pillow-like surface for feet to rest on. Reviewers mention walking for miles in these shoes with zero discomfort or pain, which cannot be said for most sandals! These shoes come in over 10 color and pattern combinations, including the lovely coral chevron pictured here.
Yoga lovers will adore this essential oil blend crafted for relaxation so that they can savasana any time! This blend is made of lavender, clary sage, sweet orange, and chamomile oils in a base of fractionated coconut oil. Essential oil aromatherapy is a popular accompaniment to yoga and meditation that can help to deepen their practice. This convenient, no-mess roller is perfect for taking to yoga class, or anywhere!
- If you are shopping for a yogi who loves to bake, she will adore these cute yoga pose cookie cutters.
- This set comes with three 4″ tall cookie cutters in different yoga poses. They can be decorated with human figures or as cute Keith Harring-esque figures. They are made of high-quality stainless steel and can be used not only for cookies but for fruit, granola, pancake molds, sandwich cutters and more.
- Yoga themed magnetic poetry is a nice gift for writers, poets or yogis who just have a way with words.
- This collection features over 200 words about yoga, movement, meditation and breathing. The words can be usd to create poems, messages, daily inspirational thoughts, and more. The magnets are thick and durable and stick in place even after hours of repeated use. They are USA manufactured and non toxic.
This yoga mat ornament is a cute and funny gift for yoga lovers this Christmas. This hand-blown glass ornament is made using centuries-old techniques. It is hand-painted and glittered as well.
- If you are looking for yoga gifts for kids, this fun yoga game is a wonderful choice.
- Yoga Activity Blocks is played by rolling the blocks and doing the pose that they land on, for the amount of time that they land on. One block has the poses and the other has different time levels. This game has 24 yoga pose cards in three degrees of difficulty. You can change out the cards in the pose block as often as you wish.
- This is a fun, cooperative game with no winners and losers that is fun for kids and grownups of all ages.
This Harmony ball is a beautiful piece of jewelry that continually reminds the wearer to be in the present moment. It is a lovely gift for yoga and mindfulness practitioners.
This necklace is a chime pendant that lightly chimes as the person wearing it walks and moves about their day. The delicate chiming acts as a reminder to breathe, focus on the present, and be mindful.
This 16mm pendant has a flower design and was made in Indonesia. It comes on a 24 inch, 925 sterling silver chain.
- This high-quality steel tongue drum is an awesome gift for yogis who like to make music. Steel tongue drums create peaceful, ethereal music that aides in everything from relaxation to concentration.
- This eight-inch drum has eight notes pre-tuned to Mixed C Major with three different octaves at 432 Hz. It comes with mallets, carrying bag, notes stickers, picks and a music book. The drum is hand made of a strong steel-titanium alloy and is coated in a corrosion-resistant paint.
Introducing kids to yoga and mindfulness is a gift that they will enjoy the benefits of for a lifetime. ‘Breathe Like a Bear’ is a wonderful book that makes this process easy and fun for kids.
This book has beautifully illustrated mindfulness exercises designed specifically for kids. They can be practiced at home, on the go, or just about anywhere to help your child calm themselves down and be present.
These cute yoga gnomes are a nice gift for yoga lovers with a sense of humor. This set of four figurines features plump little garden gnomes with pointy hats doing various yoga poses. Each figurine measures between one to two inches square. They also make a great gift for gardeners!
This beautiful mala bead bracelet looks like it has little Earths strung on it. It is made of Rosewood and Regalite gemstones. Each bracelet is made to order by hand to your specific length specifications, and comes with a carrying pouch for preservation and as a gift bag. It is comfortable enough to be worn every day, even while doing yoga!
This lovely ‘Just Breathe’ tank top is a great choice if you are looking for yoga wear gifts. It is made of a super soft poly-viscose fabric that looks beautiful on all body types. The armholes are elongated and the bottom hem is curved for a flattering look that is great for layering. It comes in 14 color choices. This is a fitted tank so if you are shopping for someone who prefers a looser fit, be sure to size up.
Sometimes the best yogi gifts are simple and sweet, like this hand stamped necklace. This necklace is a piece of minimalist jewelry that will look good with any outfit, from a fancy night out to a casual tank top and yoga pants. This necklace has an 18″ chain, a hand-stamped plate reading NAMASTE, and a bue amazonite gemstone bead.
This beautiful wall mobile is the perfect gift for a yoa teacher to hang up in their studio, or for any yogi to hang in their home or office. This mobile has three separate hanging stations with decorative suns and yoga poses in a classic gold chain. It is a lovely daily reminder to practice yoga and harness positive energy. This mobile measures 28″ by 7″.
Candles make great gifts, and for yoga enthusiasts, they are especially relevant. Candles can be used to deepen meditation and yoga practice, or even just to relax after a long day. This lavender and sage candle combines relaxing lavender with grounding and purifying sage for the ultimate aromatherapy experience. This candle has a 60 hour burn time and comes in a decorative 11oz glass jar. They are made in the USA, hand-poured in PA.
This wine glass is a fun gift for a yoga lover. It is permanently etched with the phrase “Let That Shit Go” and an illustration of a yogi in the lotus position. This dishwasher safe, stemless glass has a 15 oz capacity.
This handmade rose gold bangle is an elegant and timeless gift for yoga lovers. The band is a thin 14k rose gold wire, and it has a lovely lotus pendant for a simple yet powerful design. This bracelet measures 2.5 inches in diameter. It is not adjustable but is possible to be resized if it does not fit. It arrives in a gift box, ready for giving.
This tri-metal spinner ring is a thoughtful gift for anyone who practices yoga. Spinner rings, also known as meditation rings or worry rings, have a band within a band that is able to spin freely with the flick of a thumb. This spinning is relaxing and can help relieve stress and anxiety.
This ring is a striking combination of silver with brass and copper elements. It has peridot and blue topaz stones embedded as well. Keep in mind that this wide ring should be sized one size up.
Burning sage is an excellent way to set the stage for yoga and meditation, and this yoga gift box of three sage bundles makes a thoughtful present.
Sage has been used for centuries as a smudge to cleanse the air of negative energies and prepare spaces for ceremonial practice. Recent scientific research has verified the long-held belief that sage smoke actually cleans the air of pathogens.
This trio of smudge sticks comes in a keepsake gift box. The sage is wildcrafted Idaho Sage, also known as Great Basin Sagebrush or Big Sagebrush. They are all handmade with love by this family-run business in southern Idaho.
Tea always makes a great gift, and for yogis it especially thoughtful. Yoga lovers are usually tea lovers as well, and enjoy savoring a nice warm cup of tea. Tea drops are a fun and interesting gift. These instant tea morsels melt immediately in hot water to create an herbal tea that does not need steeping.
This gift set comes with 25 tea drops of various flavors. Each one is pre-sweetened and made of organic teas and herbs. Flavors include five each of: Refreshing Citrus Ginger (Caffeine-Free), Anti-Oxidant Rich Blueberry Acai (Caffeinated), Calming Rose Earl Grey (Caffeinated), Cooling Sweet Peppermint (Caffeine-Free), and Heart-Healthy Matcha Green Tea (Caffeinated).
- Yoga Paws are an awesome gift for any yoga lover who wants to take their practice on the go. Yoga mats can be inconvenient while traveling, at work, or anywhere that you don’t want to lug around a big, heavy rolled-up mat. Yoga Paws are compact enough to fit in a purse or even a pocket and can be used anywhere, from at home to on an airplane.
- Yoga Paws are latex- and silicone-free and have a full layer of natural rubber traction. They provide far more stability than typical knitwear with grip dots. They are designed to be comfortable in all poses, without the need for padding.
Anyone who appreciates the philosophy of yoga in addition to the physical practice will love this book. The Yoga Mind offers a simple approach to Yoga’s complex philosophical origins. It offers a path to deepening your yoga practice, while also discovering a meaningful way of life based in yoga.
This book includes clear, easy to understand explanations of basic yoga principles. It has guided meditations and simple exercises to drive these lessons home. It takes a structured approach to yoga themes that will clarify importantly, yet often misunderstood concepts.
This book is suitable for both beginners and advanced yogis, and can offer a deeper level of practice no matter where you are on the scale of experience.
Adult coloring books make popular gifts for their stress-reducing, anxiety-relieving capabilities. There is just something relaxing and meditative about coloring that many adults love.
This yoga coloring book is not only fun but educational. It offers an informative journey through the body with a focus on the parts used in yoga practice, mainly bones, joints and muscles. It even has a glossary of terms. The book also comes with 32 perforated flash cards to study what you learn in the book.
- The Yoga Wheel is a new yoga accessory that can take your practice farther and makes a great gift for yogis who want to deepen their practice or learn new poses.
- Yoga wheels are used for backbends and back stretching poses, offering support in order to do these difficult poses in a safer way.
- This yoga wheel is made out of tough, durable plastic resin with stability under a load up to 440 pounds. It is coated in a textured yoga mat-like cushion to increase traction and comfort.
- This wheel is also great for releasing muscle tension in the chest, shoulders, and hips.
Yoga Toes Gems are a nice gift for yoga enthusiasts whoa re also into fashion and like to wear heels, boots or any other type of shoe that is not super healthy for their feet.
Yoga Toes stretch out the toes in a more natural fashion after being confined in shoes all day. This helps feet to spread the weight of the body more evenly and puts less stress on feet and joints. For yoga practice, this can mean better stability in standing poses and more stretch and support throughout your practice.
Yoga Toes are made from non-toxic, 100% medical-grade gel and fit most sizes.
- Yogeasy hand support pads make a unique and helpful gift for yogis.
- Many people, myself included, experience discomfort and pain in their hands and wrists while practicing yoga. This is usually a symptom of improperly placing the hands or not separating the fingers enough. Yogeasy provides cushioned support, reducing pain and allowing you to get into poses easier while holding them for longer.
- These grips come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee and are easily portable.
Every Body Yoga is essential reading for any yoga aficionado, whether a student or a teacher. This book challenges commonly held beliefs about yoga,, opening it up to Every Body and uplifting all yogis in their practice.
After becoming popular in Western society, yoga has been largely thought of as a skinny white women’s pastime, with people of different genders, body types and ethnicities feeling left out, embarrassed or even bullied for showing up to class without the “perfect yoga body.” This book challenges that notion, giving readers a path to transcending physical and emotional barriers.
- FeetUp is the original inversion trainer, and it makes a great gift for someone who is looking to elevate their yoga practices. FeetUp allows the user to safely and slowly introduce headstands and inverted poses without risk of falling or injury.
- This product is made of real wood, vegan leather and comes in eco-friendly packaging.
YogaJoes are a fun and silly gift for yoga lovers. These little plastic figurines look like army men, but instead of pointing guns and acting like real-life warriors, they are meditating, doing yoga and getting into 'warrior' poses.
This kids yoga mat is a nice gift for Jr. Yogis or for their parents. This mat is designed for kids aged five to eight and is the perfect size for little yogis. It has a slightly sticky surface with a safe and secure grip. This mat is made of PVC material with no phthalates,. It comes with a bonus kids yoga class to get kids introduced to yoga practice.
These yoga cards are one of the best gifts for people who just love all yoga things! Yoga Pretzels is a set of colorfully illustrated cards with yoga poses designed to educate adults and children about yoga. They make a great gift for teachers or caregivers. The poses are easy to follow, with clear descriptions and up to five drawings for each pose.
Comfy Mexican blankets make a great gift for yogis. These blankets can be used as a pad to sit on during meditation, support during certain poses, or a warm covering during savasana. This blanket comes in 10 bright and modern color combinations like the one pictured. They are hand-loomed by Mexican artisans in the authentic style.
Osho is one of the most well-known and loved mystics of the 20th century, and with this book, he brings the power of yoga philosophy to everyone who reads it. Yoga: The Science of the Soul presents the history and philosophy of yoga in clear, easy to understand terms. Osho details the meanings behind some of the earliest Yoga Sutras in order to give an understanding of the process behind the development of the poses we use today.
- Yogis who love their pets will get a kick out of these yoga-themed dog toys. These toys are suitable for dogs of all sizes, with strong and durable rope and canvas construction with plastic squeakers.
- This acupressure mat and pillow set is a great gift for yogis who like to meditate.
Laying on this mat stimulates hundreds of acupressure points on your skin, releasing endorphins and lowering cortisol in order to help achieve a meditative state of mind. This is especially helpful in mindfulness practice because the tactile stimulation prevents your mind from wandering – You just can not help but be in the present moment when you are laying on a bed of nails.
-
- The Zafu is the perfect meditation cushion, providing the right amount of support and softness to make sitting for long periods comfortable and enjoyable. This cushion is made for all body types, with an organic cotton cover and buckwheat hull filling. It has heavy stitching and durable materials so that it will last for years of daily use.
- This lovely moon phases tank top is a comfortable, breathable addition to any yoga wardrobe. This tank is made of an organic cotton and spandex blend, so it is both eco-friendly and super comfy.
- Yoga mat cleaner is a must-have for anyone who regularly practices yoga, whether at home or in a class. This cleaner uses essential oils to wipe away dirt, sweat, germs and dust. It is biodegradable and uses no harsh chemicals. This pack of six comes with all of the different aromas as well as six microfiber cleaning cloths. Scents include citrus, lavender, rose, peppermint, unscented, and eucalyptus.
Yoga moms and dads will love this onesie for their little yogi. It reads “Nama stay awake all night” and comes in newborn size up to 24 months, as well as 2T to 4T T-shirts. It is made in the USA.