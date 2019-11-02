50 Best Yoga Gifts: Your Ultimate List

Mala beads are a popular accessory for yoga enthusiasts, who often also enjoy the benefits of meditation. These tiger’s eye mala beads are both beautiful and a useful meditation aide.

Mala beads are used much the same way as Catholics use their rosaries. While chanting mantras, you can use the mala beads to keep track of how many you have done without having to use your mind to count. This makes it possible to focus exclusively on the mantra and enter into a meditative state.

Tiger’s eye is a protection stone that is grounding and believed to enhance one’s integrity and willpower. It brings good luck and prosperity and is used for protection during travel. It is also thought to help with focusing the mind, which is especially beneficial in meditation practice. Tiger’s eye is even the favorite gemstone of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

This 108 + 1 bead mala strand is handmade and has been blessed and energized by Swami Budhiraja.