50 Best Christmas Presents for Him

There are going to be a few guys on your holiday shopping list that you just can’t figure out what to get. These guys aren’t picky but are difficult to buy for none-the-less. Use this list of the best Christmas presents for him as a guide to get that shopping done.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As time goes on technology keeps getting better and better. Headphones used to be big and bulky and wouldn’t fit your ears correctly to the point that they would jostle and fall off. Things are very different with headphones today. The earbud reflects the evolution of the headphone perfectly. Small and discrete used to mean less power and functionality. Now, the smaller the earbud the better. JBL has been producing top-quality sound equipment since 1946 so they’ve got the experience to trust fully with your audio needs. These JBL earbuds are perfect for working out, playing basketball and running. They fit like they were made specifically for you and the sound is top quality. They have 30-hour battery life and fast charge capability to match. Definitely a great gift idea for the hard to shop for guys on your list.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Burton is regarded as the best snowboard company on the planet. They have stayed true to their roots over the past 40 plus years and continue to put their riders’ needs first. This is a company that basically invented a sport and then became the worldwide leader in the production of that sport’s gear. IF you are or are buying for an avid skier or snowboarder then getting them Burton gear is perhaps the best gift you could give them, or yourself. This Covert jacket is just one small example of how great Burton is at what they do. The jacket is made with a two-layer fabric for breathability and insulation. The jacket is waterproof, windproof and essentially weatherproof. And because it is Burton made, you don’t have to sacrifice style when buying function. This jacket comes in nearly 30 different colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Samsonite has been a leader in men’s briefcases and bags for well over 100 years. The brand planted its roots in Denver, Colorado in 1910 and has increased in popularity since. Originally a briefcase manufacturer the brand got into making leather messenger bags relatively early in its existence. This vintage style leather messenger bag features minimally treated cowhide leather. The reason they don’t fully treat the leather is that it gives each bag its own individual look so no two bags are really the same. This kind of specific manufacturing is one of the things that makes Samsonite so great. The bag can fit a 15.6″ laptop and the rest of his stuff easily while only weighing 4.4 lbs when the bag is empty. Pick up this bag in the featured brown leather or in black.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Getting a pair of great boots as a gift is a great feeling. If the boots are high quality and highly fashionable then they are going to get a ton of use. Timberland has been making premium quality boots and outerwear since 1928 in where the brand set up shop in Boston. In the past 90 plus years, the company has remained a giant in the men’s boots game. Of course, they have expanded their catalog significantly, but their number one product definitely boots. These winter Timbs are a great looking boot and are as tough as the brand itself. The entire boot is waterproof, the metal by the laces is even rustproof, everything about these boots is meant to stand the test of time and any kind of weather you can throw at them. Gift these in the featured black or one of five other colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every guy needs a trusty pair of jeans. The pair of jeans that he can throw on whenever he has to look his best but doesn’t have a ton of time to plan an outfit. If you are going to get a pair of jeans you want them to bear a label that is tested and true. The famous horseshoe logo of True Religion is a symbol of a truly great product. These straight-leg jeans feature the famous 5 pocket styling of their namesake, True Religion. These jeans are going to look great on the guy that gets them as a gift. They have a bit of stretch to them for added comfort and fit. They look great dressed up with a button-down shirt or within a casual look like a tee and sneakers. You can snag these jeans in the featured “nightfall” aka black or five other colors including white.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Since its inception in 1964 the Nike brand has been synonymous with dope sneakers and out of this world style. While they still make great shoes they have expanded into all things sports and have even stepped into the fashion world with their everyday clothing that is just as stylish as their kicks. So when it comes to buying a winter sneaker as a gift for the guy in your life, you can trust that the Nike swoosh is going to put a big smile on his face. These winter kicks are so steezy they are in a league of their own. They are water repellant, feature thicker laces typically made for boots and have a rubber sole that is perfect for traction in icy or snowy conditions. While they look dope in the featured light brown, they also come in five other colors including all-black.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Some guys live at the gym. If they can’t work out they feel lethargic, they have a loss of energy and they crave that workout. Whether they run, play ball, hit the weights or even go to yoga, staying in shape is life for those kinds of guys. If you have one of those guys on your Christmas shopping list then I suggest you take a look at the Under Armour fleece hoodie. Not only will this keep them warm when the temperature drops, but they can also wear it in the gym or on the court to work up a good sweat before hitting the showers. This hoodie is super stylish, repels water and features an internal pocket for his cell phone. If you want some more choices there are 17 other color schemes to choose from.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With the advance in modern technology, there are a ton of new and exciting ways to watch your favorite sports, movies, and shows. You used to be able to only watch when something was on live and you could only record if you were lucky enough to find a blank tape and were at the VCR right when the show aired. Nowadays things are a bit easier and you can watch what you want according to your own schedule. IF you’ve got a guy on your list that loves to watch sports, movies and his favorite shows than the Amazon Fire Stick is a great gift idea. It is the most powerful 4K streaming media stick in the market. It features more storage and apps than any other stick and you can launch and control content via the Alexa voice remote.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you are a man a woman or a kid, power tools are incredibly cool. Little kids have plastic and rubber tool kits to pretend they are building just like their fathers and mothers and the admiration for these kinds of tools doesn’t end in childhood. If the guy you are buying for is a handyman and likes to spend his free time in the garage working on things and building then a tool kit is a great gift idea. This Black and Decker tool kit comes complete with your standard nonpower tools like a hammer, screwdrivers, and wrenches. It also comes with a 20V max power drill for quick and easy precision drilling. The lithium-ion battery that comes with the kit holds a charge up to 18 months and will drill continually for hours on end. There are multiple options for this kit including an option to include an extra battery or a skill saw.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you have a guy on your shopping list that loves to be out on the water or boat fishing and does it every chance he gets, then this Yeti product is a fantastic gift idea this holiday season. This fishing bucket is a great tool to have when you’re reeling in fish after fish on every single cast. While it is designed for fishing it can be used as a utility bucket for almost anything you can think to put in there. It has a no-slip grip handle, is virtually indestructible and will tote all of your best catches back to the house to cook up for a nice dinner. The bucket comes in three colors, white, tan and blue.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It is 2019 and men definitely care a lot more about the way they look than they used to. There are a number of great products out there that help men achieve that look they are going for. There are beard balms and hair kits that target grays as well as gels and shaving kits. It all starts with facial and head hair though. The Braun multi groomer is a great gift for the guy that likes to keep his beard and hair on point all the time. Whether he trims his beard or grows it out he will definitely get a ton of use out of this kit. It features 9 precision styling jobs in one device. It has 4 combs, 13 settings and a 60-minute battery with quick charging power. He can even use this trimmer in the shower as it is fully waterproof.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The chukka boot has exploded in popularity over the past few years. It seems as though the dress boot has really become the go-to boot for men of all ages. If you are going to buy a pair of boots for a guy then going with a trusted name is definitely your best route. Doc Martens are one of the most durable and most popular boots in the world and the reason behind that is the care that goes into making every single pair of their signature boot. The boots are made with a combination of leather and nylon for durability and the ability to shed water and snow like it never even happened. These boots feature a thick rubber sole to keep him on his feet while walking on snow, rain or ice. These boots pair extremely well with a formal outfit, slacks, and khakis as well as jeans and even sweatpants.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We have come a long way from the old walkman, foam-covered headphones that barely fit over your head and over your ears. Often times one side of the headphones would die and you’d only be able to hear out of one of the headphones. Those days are gone and there is a new generation of noise-cancelling headphones that is taking over the game. These headphones from electronics juggernaut Sony are not only noise-cancelling but they feature Bluetooth technology, have Alexa voice control built-in and are capable of running for 35 hours on battery power. A built-in microphone lets you make and take calls with crystal clear reception. These dope headphones are available in the featured black or blue.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When it comes to relaxing in total comfort there are very few things that can provide the comfort, warmth, and feel of a great bathrobe. For the guy that works long hours during the week and needs a break when he comes home or over the weekend, get him something he can slip into that will surround him with soft, plush fabric. This Lands End Turkish style terry cloth bathrobe is made from 100% incredibly soft cotton. It has a large, relaxed fit so he can get lost in all the comfort. Depending on how tall the guy on your list is this robe will cover him from neck to calf and is available in five great colors. The right bathrobe will last him years and every time he puts it on he will smile and thank you for giving him the gift of comfort.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If the guy on your list is a fan of the outdoors and wants to be outside any chance he can get then you’ve got to get him a gift that will keep him playing outside for hours. Maybe he is the neighborhood favorite to throw a bar-b-que and invite the neighbors for some food and fun in the sun? Maybe he is the kind of guy that loves to get a crew together and head to the beach for a few brews and some games? Either way, he is going to love this Professional grade corn hole set featuring the American Flag boards. The set comes with two boards and 8 beanbags and is foldable and lightweight so it is easy to transport. If he isn’t a fan of the American Flag boards there are a few others including all-black and an LED light-up version that allows him to play while it’s dark out.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Carhartt is known for its durable clothing and tough designs. From pants to gloves to awesome jackets like this one they have really perfected the production of clothing for working men and women. The guy on your list that works outside, spends a lot of his free time climbing, camping or hunting and enjoys being one with nature is the perfect candidate to own this jacket. The 100% cotton design is nearly indestructible handling snow, rain, ice, and sleet without issue. The interior of the jacket is Sherpa lined which means it is lined with a soft material that will keep a person’s body heat inside the jacket for optimal warmth. You can buy this jacket in one of 8 different colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Most folks can’t even think about starting their day until they have that first cup of coffee in the morning. I am sure that you work with a person that is a nightmare to be around before they get their caffeine. If you know a guy like this you can give him the perfect gift for his very specific needs. Ensure that he never has to go without his cup of joe by getting him this awesome coffee maker by Ninja. With this coffee maker, he will be able to make delicious lattes, macchiato, cappuccinos, and other coffeehouse-style drinks. There are 6 brew sizes from single-serve to a full 10 cup carafe. No matter what he likes, he will have the power to make it happen without standing in line at the local coffee shop.
You can save a ton of money by buying this gift either with the glass carafe or the thermal carafe which is a little pricier but keeps the coffee hot without having to reheat. Save up to 35% on the glass carafe version of this Ninja coffee maker.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A truly great gift is not just something that the receiver will get a lot of use out of it is also a gift that makes the person light up when they open it. If you want to get a guy a great gift, get him something he will look forward to wearing. If he dresses casually more often than not, a sweater is a great gift idea. If he is more of a formalwear kind of guy, a sweater is a great gift idea. Cashmere is one of the softest most comfortable materials in fashion. You can dress it up with a shirt and tie and you can dress it down with some jeans and fresh sneakers. This 100% cashmere sweater is a great piece of clothing because it will get a ton of use and will make the guy wearing it look and feel amazing. You can snag this sweater in the featured black or in a couple of other colors including green and charcoal.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there is a guy on your list that likes to do things with his hands and seems to be always ready to help out with fixing or repairing something then this multi-tool is a great gift idea that he will get a ton of use out of. This 18 in one multi-tool or “leatherman” features some of the most useful tools in a man’s toolbox. There are a Phillips head and flat head screwdriver, a knife, a saw, a can opener, and wire strippers. If there is a need for a tool this thing probably has the tool you will need in a handy format. The tool itself is coated in black oxide for a longer-lasting, rustproof finish that will keep this tool working for years. It is also available in a silver satin finish if that is more your guy’s style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Bulova Marine Star watch is really a great looking timepiece that has a lot of detail and an amazing color scheme. Now if you aren’t sure if the guy you are buying for is the watch wearing type, no worries, this is the kind of watch that even watch haters will gladly wear. It is the perfect timepiece for dressing up or not. Whatever he wears, this watch will pair nicely with it. It features analog quartz movement, a 45mm case diameter and is waterproof up to 200 meters.
While it is obvious that this is the kind of watch that leaves a guy speechless when he opens the box, perhaps the best part about it is that there are some serious savings on this particular timekeeper. This is originally a $575 watch, but you can buy it for over $300 less than MSRP. One hell of a deal for one great looking watch.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether the guy on your list is a fan of carving down his favorite black diamond or he likes to trek through the woods looking for that perfect spot to set up his tree stand he needs a comfy and warm pair of waterproof snow pants. The old school snow pants used to be one size fits all and weren’t very stylish and very seldom provided comfort and warmth at the same time. The North Face wanted to do something about that problem and they absolutely did. They created a comfortable pair of snow or ski pants that harness his body warmth and shed water and snow like nothing. These snow pants are made with polyester and nylon which gives them the ability to be waterproof while also stretching with every movement. They don’t restrict movement they assist in it. These pants are available in the featured black as well as blue, green, khaki, teal and grey.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not every guy that likes to work out and stay in shape can make it to the gym three times a week. He has a busy schedule working 40+ hours and devoting the rest of his time to friends and family. So for the guy that can’t make good on that gym membership, give him the gift of exercise in the privacy and comfort of his own home. This set of kettlebells is the perfect set to give him a great and complete workout while keeping his home field advantage. The bells are cast iron but vinyl-coated so they are easy on the floor and the user’s hands. The set is available in a number of different weights and configurations. For the best and most complete results, get him the set with the 5 lb through 30lb weights. That way he can work every part of his body and stay in peak physical shape.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With technology being what it is there are a lot of ways a guy can stay connected while he is away from home. If he is the kind of guy that loves to be connected all the time then he should have the type of device that has the speed and durability that he deserves. The Amazon Fire tablet features a 10.1″ 1080p full HD display for a clear picture. This generation tablet is 30% faster than similar size tablets and has a super long battery life, 12 hours, for watching shows, sports, tv, and movies. This tablet is also a hands-free unit and has Alexa built-in for total voice control. This tablet comes in a 32 GB and 64 GB version and is also available with a case and 15W charger for faster charging.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The evolution of backpacks is really something special. It used to be a guy would get a Jansport backpack with his initials on it and that would last him from kindergarten to senior year of high school. The past few years have seen a lot of improvements to the backpack both stylistically and ergonomically. The days of the backpack weighing a guy down and hurting his back are over. The newest thing in backpacks is the sling bag which is a bag that goes over one shoulder instead of both shoulders. The growing popularity of these bags has a lot to do with the fact that we are now a hand free people. The freer your hands are the better. This Oakley sling bag is a great looking bag that has more than enough space to tote around your gear.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Ray-Ban sunglasses brand has been around since the 1930s when it began producing really unique sunglasses in its hometown of Rochester, N.Y. The brand is now, over 80 years later, one of the most famous sunglass makers on the planet. From humble beginnings designing a tougher, better-looking set of shades, to worldwide notoriety these shades have graced red carpets and catwalks from coast to coast and globally. While most sunglasses had similar curves and designs, the Ray-Ban brand wanted to do things a little differently. Today, you can find their shades nearly everywhere that sells sunglasses. This pair of Ray-Bans were made famous by the movie “Men In Black” and are still effortlessly cool. The great thing about these shades, there is something for everyone as they come in the featured matte black or other colors like blue, white and red.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For a lot fo guys there is no better feeling than trudging through the woods and finding that perfect spot to make a fire and set up camp. Being close to the outdoors is definitely a happy place for a ton of fellas out there. IF one of those guys is on your holiday shopping list then you should seriously consider getting him a brand new tent. There are a lot of great tents to choose from, but only one offers the quick setup time that will allow him to enjoy more of the outdoors rather than spending hours fussing with poles and hammering in spikes. This 4-person tent can be set up as quickly as 1 minute and can fit a queen size air mattress with ease. The 4-person tent measures 8 feet by 7 feet and nearly 5 feet tall in the center. If the guy you’re buying for has a bigger family or needs more space, there are also 6-person and 10-person models available, all with some serious savings off of the original MSRP.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Times have certainly changed over the past couple of decades. We now have the ability to fly tiny machines around and not only control them remotely but can also film and take pictures from way up high. I am of course talking about drone technology and how incredibly cool these machines truly are. This drone is the DJI Mavic Air Quadcopter and is the cream of the crop in personal drones. It uses four propellers to hover and climb in height and has a camera mounted underneath so he can view everything his new toy films. Any guy that receives this as a Christmas gift is going to have trouble wiping the smile off of his face.
Typically this particular drone sells for close to $1000, but there are some fantastic deals that will slide this gift under the tree for a lot less. The overall ratings of this drone are over 4.5 stars, this is a fan favorite for sure.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Eddie Bauer was, for years, an outdoor guide helping people achieve their adventure goals as well as keeping them safe. While he was guiding folks he realized that there weren’t enough quality products for outdoor gear out there, at an affordable price. He remedied that situation by starting his own brand and making it accessible to people from all walks of life. These shearling-lined slippers might not help you climb a mountain or repel down a cliff face, but they will keep your feet warm and cozy on the coldest winter days and nights. While the soles are rubber and durable, they are more made for a walk around the house or a few minutes outside, not for lengthy outdoor use. Regardless, these are the warmest and most comfortable slippers he may ever own.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sony created the Playstation in an attempt to change the way people enjoyed their video games. The change included better graphics, more difficult games and a major change from cartridges to discs. Since its inception, the Playstion game console has gone through some major facelifts. From the first model, that bulky, gray machine to the newest model, the Playstation 4, is sleek, slender and sexy. This PS4 features a terabyte of storage and a controller which is wireless. There are a bunch of other great purchase options other than the featured console including the PS4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundle which comes complete with controller and Blu ray version of the game itself. Whichever bundle you buy, the guy that opens this gift on Christmas morning won’t be able to hide his excitement.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
In the long history of men’s pants, there have been a lot of changes and upgrades over the past couple hundred years. The newest look that is quite popular with guys in their teens all the way to guys in their 40s is the jogger. These are track pants that are a little tighter along the ankle but are lightweight and incredibly comfortable. The jogger is one of those pairs of pants that a guy can carry with him all the time and be ready for anything. If a pick-up basketball game breaks out he can throw on his joggers and be ready to go. Or if he has had a long day at work and wants to be comfortable while lounging in front of the TV he can do the same. Adidas has been making athletic gear for decades and their spin on the jogger pant is really great. They look amazing and are breathably lightweight. You can buy them in the featured black with white Adidas logo or in nearly 40 other color combos to fit his specific style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the guy that loves to stay in shape, eat healthily and stay on top of his physical fitness it can be difficult to carve out time during a busy schedule to make it to the gym or go for a run. One of the best gifts you can give is a reason to continue putting in work. This exercise bike is that reason. With a stationary bike in his crib, the guy on your list will never have an excuse as to why he couldn’t get a workout in. This bike features an easy to read LCD monitor and a stand for an iPad or tablet. The seat is extra padded for more cushion and comfort to keep him riding longer. the 35lbs flywheel and heavy-duty steel frame guarantee stability while cycling. The belt-driven system provides a smoother and quieter ride than chain transport.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Champion brand has been one of the worldwide leaders in sweatpants and hoodies for decades. In the 80s and 90s, the Champion brand was really the only brand that produced complete sweatsuits that were perfect for heading to the gym or going out for a run. Now there are far more options and choices to choose from, but the Champion brand is still a trusted source for quality sweats. This hoodie is not just your average pullover hoodie. It is a cotton polyester blend for warmth and movement. The stitching is done in such a way that it will reduce shrinkage after a wash. Perhaps one of the best things about this hoodie is that it comes in 71 different colors and patterns. There are so many choices that you may want to add a couple of them to your shopping list for those special guys that deserve a great looking and feeling hoodie.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When searching for the perfect backpack there are a couple of things to consider. First, the bag should hold all of your gear without worry. Second, the bag should be durable and be able to handle any type of weather and punishment that is thrown at it. Third, and perhaps most important, the bag should reflect the style and individuality of the person using it/wearing it. This bag from The North Face is a great combination of all three. The bag is made with the highest quality canvas so that it can withstand any climate or weather. This bag is a 28-liter backpack which is the amount of space within the interior. The bag also comes in nearly 30 different color schemes so there is something for everyone. Definitely a top tier gift idea for any guy that happens to be on your Christmas shopping list.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There is an article of clothing that nearly everyone on the planet wears that sometimes gets overlooked as a great gift idea. Don’t sleep on socks as a gift for the guy on your list, they are a welcome gift and are going to get a ton of use which is what you want when you spend your hard-earned money on someone. If you are going to buy socks as a gift you want to make sure you are getting bang for your buck. Carhartt makes some of the toughest clothing in the world and their socks are no different. These socks, which come in a 6-pack, are warm, thick and comfy. They are made with a mixture of different materials, however, the fact that they are made with wool and nylon means they are warm, but also very stretchy so they will fit great. You can buy this pack of socks in three different colors including brown and grey.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there is a golfer on your list then there is no gift greater than some help with his short game. Most golfers, pro and otherwise, will agree that putting is the most difficult part of the game. While it may appear to be easy, hitting a ball into a hole that isn’t moving, if you have ever played the game you can attest to how difficult it truly is. There is a way to help though, practice, practice, practice. This portable putting mat is going to cut a few strokes off of his game while allowing him to enjoy the game he loves while at home. The green combines short and long grass for different speeds and looks at the hole. The package includes, 1 golf putting mat, 3 golf balls, 7 hole plugs, 1 Acrylic hole with 1 flag, 1 carrying box. Not only does this putting pad help with your golf game, but it also doubles as a golf beer ping game set for those fun outdoor bar-b-ques.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A lot of guys out there don’t really consider accessories as a meaningful part of their outfit. There are a few accessories that are functional and serve a purpose more important than just adding a splash of color or depth to an existing outfit. The scarf is one of those afterthoughts that should get a lot more time in the limelight because they do so much. They keep you extra warm, they add some flair to your outfit and they are perfect at adding texture. If you are going to buy him a scarf make sure it is high quality and super comfy. That is where wool comes in. Wool isn’t the itchy, scratchy fabric that it used to be. It is softer, it is lighter and it is even warmer than those old, thick sweaters that grandma used to make. The geometric designs and colors of this scarf are fantastic and will definitely be the last thing he puts on before he leaves the house.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The right cooler can be a welcome friend on long camping trips, tailgating parties and backyard bar-b-ques. You can tow them to the beach for a long day of volleyball and soaking up rays before you hit the water. The whole point of a cooler is that it holds all of your favorite beverages and keeps them frosty cold. The Yeti brand seems to have perfected the cooler not just in function but in style as well. Who says that a cooler can’t be a fashion statement? This cooler can hold up to 20 cans with a two to one ice beverage ratio. This cooler is certified bear-resistant so it is tougher than a Grizzly. The cooler also comes in 8 different and incredibly vibrant colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Robot technology is on the rise and people are becoming more and more accepting of having a robot wandering around the house. The Roomba vacuum is one of those genius ideas that people cannot get enough of. If the guy you are shopping for has a pet or just doesn’t have the time to vacuum up his crib every few days then this is a great gift idea for him. The machine runs for up to 90 minutes before intelligently finding it’s charging dock and recharging. It features a Premium 3 stage Cleaning System that cleans the dirt and pet hair you see and the allergens and dust you don’t. If there’s dirt and dust left behind on the machine you can easily clean and rinse away dirt in the washable bin. Perhaps one of the greatest attributes of this machine is that it can be controlled by phone or by voice with Alexa voice control built-in.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The puffer jacket has been around for decades and while they look the same on the outside they have changed a lot on the inside. The jackets used to be stuffed with whatever the “lining of the week” would be. Some puffer jackets are filled with foam, some are filled with fuzz but the truly great puffer jackets are filled with down. Down feathers keep body heat trapped within the coat so that the person wearing it doesn’t lose his body heat and fully capitalizes on the heat his body naturally generates. The exterior of the jacket is 100% nylon not just for insulation, but for movement as well. These jackets are tested in some of the harshest climates and environments on the planet so that the man that wears this jacket can rest assured that he will be cozy and warm no matter the temperature. This jacket is available in 6 colors including a bright vibrant blue and the featured all-black.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nintendo, the video game and console manufacturer has been on the forefront of the changing video game landscape since it got its start with Super Mario Bros. From that original gaming system to the Wii to the new Nintendo Switch, the brand has been accepting of change and has executed their ideas incredibly well. The Nintendo Switch is the gaming console that makes it a bit easier to play with and against your friends. Whether you do it online or in person, this system is the thing rivalries are built on. It is the best travel gaming system since the Gameboy. Depending on the game you are playing, you can get anywhere from 4-9 hours of battery life. This system is available with a ton of different options including a 124, 256 and/or 64 GB memory card.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you know a guy with a fabulous beard and facial hair then he probably puts a lot of time and effort into making sure that his grooming game is on point. While he might not brag about it, he most likely trims, combs and moisturizes his beard to the point where it looks amazing. There are a lot of products out there that claim they are the best but there are few that actually have the ingredients that not only help keep that beard looking great but also will nourish and maintain that look he is known for. The moisturizer in this kit has Vitamins A, E, and F to keep skin and hair moisturized. Maracuja oil delivers maximum hydration to furnish firmer, smoother skin. The best thing about this kit is that everything in it is made with all-natural ingredients so you can trust that he will be putting the best stuff on Earth in his beard and hair.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you have a guy on your list that needs music to survive, then there is a perfect gift for him as well. This smart speaker features high fidelity sound via 5 speakers that completely immerse the listener in crisp, clean 3D sound. Listen to music, podcasts, sports and even audiobooks with a speaker that has clarity, depth, and space to give a fuller, richer sound. The speaker is so smart that it automatically senses the acoustics of your space, fine-tuning playback for optimal sound. It even features Alexa so that you can control everything with simple voice commands giving you an entirely hands-free experience. You can use the speakers like an intercom system as well as talking with your friends and family while they are in other rooms.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With all the things to think about when someone goes out of town or boards a plane for travel luggage shouldn’t be one of those things. Trying to fit two-weeks worth of clothing in a couple of backpacks is not a fun endeavor. If any of the guys on your list like to travel or have to travel for work, then one of the most valuable gifts you can give them is luggage. The right luggage set should last for years without issue. This 3-piece set from Samsonite is one of those sets that will last, fit all his gear and look good all at the same time. There is a 20 inch carry on that meets all airplane travel standards, plus a 24 and 28 inch that have easy rolling spinner wheels and a telescoping handle. The Samsonite brand has so much faith in their luggage, they include a 10-year warranty so should anything go wrong, he will be covered. You can buy this set or other sets of the same brand in 12 total colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are so many different kinds of men’s watches in the fashion world right now but there are few with the intelligence of this specific watch. While it is a great looking watch, the all-black really gives it an edgy look, the watch itself can do a lot of different things. It has an altimeter to track vertical movement, it has a barometer to track the air pressure and has a compass so you will always know which direction you are headed. The watch even knows when a storm is approaching by drops in air temperature. This is the kind of watch that the military uses because of its durability and functionality.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The right topcoat can take a guy’s outfit from a 7 to a 10 just by sliding it over his shoulders. While traditionally the topcoat was to be worn over a suit jacket the times are changing and things are a little looser nowadays. For instance, the topcoat will also look great over a nice sweater and some jeans. It will look just as great over a button-down and khakis. I guess the major difference between now and then is that comfort is considered fashionable in today’s world. If you know a guy that dresses both formally for work and casually for play then this topcoat is a great choice for him. It is a knee-length coat made of a wool blend that is both soft and incredibly warm. This coat is available in four different colors including the featured black and a great-looking tan or light brown color.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The most important thing about running shoes is that they must be comfortable. Whether the person wearing them is a marathoner or just a daily runner they want something that won’t hurt their feet after a 2 or 26-mile run. The next most important thing about running shoes is that they last. Finding a truly great shoe and having them blow out in the first couple of weeks is a horrible feeling. Finally, a running shoe must be lightweight so that it doesn’t weigh a person down when they are running. These Adidas running sneakers are the perfect combination of all three. They are super lightweight, have added arch support and a soft insole and they are made to run mile after mile without wear and tear. They are also a very good looking sneaker and are available in four different colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The family game night is one of the most treasured events in the modern household. While Charades, Monopoly, and Yahtzee are fan favorites, the board game has evolved into something more. There are rich storylines, character development and intense adventures that help sculpt and create some seriously fun games. This game, Mysterium, is like a modern take on the famous board game “Clue”. It is a board game mixed with a ghost story and is a cooperative adventure game for 2 to 7 players. With a storyline so immersive you and your friends and family will get lost in this spooky good time for everyone.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perfect for a business trip or to bring to work with him every day, this leather briefcase can hold all his important documents, office stuff and his laptop with ease. While it also doubles as a great looking messenger bag it is just as useful as a handled briefcase. It features three small front pockets for pens, pencils, cellphones, and any other smaller items he needs to keep safe as well as a padded main compartment that can house a 17.3″ laptop protecting it from dings and dents. Empty, this Nappa leather briefcase weighs about 3.3lbs so it is light enough to hold for long periods of time without his arm getting too fatigued. It is available in three great colors including a brown and black vintage look that is amazing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It used to be that you could only watch a projector when you went to the movie theater or drive-ins or at school when the teachers would drag that rickety cart out with an old school projector and the screen that pulled down from the ceiling. Now, you can bring that technology into your own home and watch your favorite movies, sports and TV shows projected on your walls or ceilings. Connect a laptop to this LCD display with up to 1080p clarity. An updated cooling system makes this one of the fastest most efficient projectors on the market. It also features a dual built-in speaker system that provides for completely immersive viewing and listening experience.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The name Nike is known the world over by almost everyone. Traditionally the name has been synonymous with sneakers and athletic gear and while this item was originally made for golf pros to wear while on the course it can be worn by any man that wants to look good while holding his pants up. The belt has become a fashion item that is worn nearly every time a pair of pants is worn. Buying him this belt is a show of how much you care about how polished his look is. The fact that it is reversible is an added bonus, essentially giving him two belts for the price of one. This belt comes in four main colors with four others on the flip side. The featured brown and black are the more traditional of the colors, but they are all pretty exceptional.