101 Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas: Your Ultimate List

Looking for some great Valentine’s Day gifts? Our guide is packed with gift ideas that will show your romantic partner just how much you care for him/her. Here are over 100 of the best Valentine’s Day gift ideas for 2020:
Holy Moly! That’s all you really need to say to describe Burgers’ Smokehouse Colossal Bacon Sampler. The package is essentially a bacon lover’s dream. With its six different bacon products, it serves as a crazy cool gift for those that love to up one of the world’s most delicious meats.
The Colossal bacon Sampler includes 12-ounces of Canadian bacon, 1-pound of original hickory smoked bacon, 1-pound of applewood smoked bacon, 12-ounces of pepper-coated city bacon, 1-pound of uncured smoked bacon, and 8-ounces of country ham bacon. Wow, right?
It doesn’t matter how your gift recipient cooks their bacon up. Grilled, fried, or tossed in a skillet, they’ll be eternally grateful when they devour down this amazingly thoughtful present.
Roses, caramel apples, and chocolates? What more could someone want for Valentine’s Day? This gift basket from Manhattan Fruitier essentially covers it all so that you don’t have to. The apples are dipped in Belgian chocolate and decorated beautifully with pink rose designs to give an artistic look.
The chocolate hearts that come in the basket are of the dark, milk, and white chocolate varieties. And each is hand-painted and filled with flavors that included raspberry ganache, passion fruit caramel, salted caramel and a crimson red heart filled with a dark ganache laced with Tuthilltown Spirits Baby Bourbon.
Topping the package off is the set of fresh large red roses within. You can add a gift message to your purchase at checkout. And, of course, your significant other gets to keep the woven lidded gift hamper that everything is spectacularly presented within.
This Star Wars Yoda One For Me Valentine’s Graphic T-Shirt is so damn cheesy it’s perfect. The design looks like it’s ripped right from a child’s Star Wars-themed Valentine’s Day card, with a cute looking Yoda being surrounded by a couple hearts and smiling within the words “Yoda one for me”.
The shirt can be bought for men, women, and children. It features a lightweight and classic fit with a double-needle sleeve and bottom hem. And it can be purchased in baby blue, cranberry, Heather grey, Heather blue, and pink.
This enormous teddy bear is a full five feet tall, which may make it as tall as your wife or girlfriend. This cuddly bear is a great gift for your romantic partner, or for any of your female family members. If you want a big gift with a big impact, this is a great option. You could pair this gift with a six foot tall stuffed rose, or opt for a smaller “I Love You More Than Chocolate” Valentines Day teddy instead.
Dart was once super cute, until he grew into, you know, an evil devil-dog looking thing. Now, Dustin’s little buddy comes in the form of a plush nesting doll, containing each of the three Dart stages we saw in Stranger Things Season 2.
A dozen roses is nice. Two dozen is even better. For those who want to make a big impact with their flowers, this elegant bouquet is a superb choice. Need to see more options before you make a final decision? You can browse more arrangements from this company here.
Who wouldn’t love to get this absolutely adorable 37-inch Your Magical Unicorn stuffed animal as a gift? It’s a precious stuffed animal that certainly captures someone’s heart. It’s humongous in size and features a soft and cuddly exterior. So expect recipients to think of you fondly as they cuddle up with it nightly.
During the coldest months of the year, it’s more fun to drink your chocolate in a hot beverage. Each attractive gift box is packed with six pouches of Ghirardelli premium Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa. Multiple box colors are available, so you can pick her favorite color, or just opt for the burgundy box that’s so reminiscent of Valentine’s Day colors. This is a great gift for any woman who likes to cuddle up in front of the fireplace with a hot drink.
Not comfortable with the “true love” symbolism of red roses? This attractive bouquet incorporate pink roses, yellow roses, and oriental lilies to create an eye-catching display. Pink roses can symbolize love as well, but they also symbolize gratitude. The yellow rose symbolizes friendship. Some people believe that the lilies symbolize purity of heart and virtue.
An annual membership to the Gourmet Chocolate of the Month Club has got to be high on the list of best food gifts for any chocolate enthusiast. Each month for a full year, these delectable treats will show up to the door of whoever is lucky enough to receive them.
The chocolates that arrive as part of the membership aren’t just tasty, they’re unique in design too. Your friends and family aren’t just getting generic offerings, but instead gourmet combinations of milk and dark chocolate with many other ingredients like toffee and peanut butter cups to make mouths water. The presentation of the chocolate treats looks fantastic too.
The only downside to purchasing the 12-month Gourmet Chocolate of the Month Club for someone special is that you’ll likely be forced to ordering it again next year.
Bunsters Hot Sauce Making Kit is a fantastic gift for a foodie man or really anyone that likes to liven up their eats. The kit requires no cooking whatsoever to brew the custom hot sauces. Instead, all that’s asked is that you mix ingredients as you see fit, shake, and come up with a fancy name for new custom hot sauce.
The kit comes with a funnel and measuring glass so you can be precise with your hot sauce recipes. And if you can’t come up with one on your own, the included Bunsters Make Your Own Hot Sauce Recipe Book has tons for you to sample.
Each hot sauce variant will use Bunsters Black Label hot sauce for a base. It has a hot sauce heat of 16/10, so go easy! From there, add custom ingredients to get your personalized hot sauce right where you want it. When finished, just stick on a label and make it your own.
This large assortment from Global Rose consists of red roses and other colored roses. These have an estimated “vase life” of five to nine days. Looking for a different rose bouquet? Browse more red rose bouquet options here.
This bouquet of a dozen red roses comes in an elegant vase, so she can display them right away at home or at the office. Delivery options are blacked out for certain days of the week, so you’ll want to order them a little bit ahead of the holiday. You can give them right away to surprise her, or hide them in the house until the actual holiday. These flowers are backed by a seven-day freshness guarantee, so you won’t have to worry about them wilting before you get a chance to present them to your partner.
Looking for an even bigger bouquet? Browse more red rose bouquet options here.
What’s more romantic than sailing? In this VIP package for two, you and your sweetie will cruise through the New York Harbour area, seeing many of the well-known sights. You’ll get a glass of Champagne, and watch a memorable sunset over the Statue of Liberty. You may want to go a little later in the year, when the Harbor area is slightly warmer.
Want more ideas like this? Browse more Tinggly.com trips here, including cool excursions like the James Bond Island Sightseeing Experience or the VIP Helicopter Experience over the Las Vegas Strip.
The Special Delivery for Her Gift Basket from Gift Basket Village is perhaps one of the most versatile offerings on our list. At first glance, it seems like – and would be perfect for – a new mother’s present. The brightly colored present just screams of cheer. Whether that cheer is intended to celebrate something new or add sunshine into someone’s day is entirely up to you.
The basket consists of several smiling plush flowers. It also holds gourmet snack mix, flavored cookies, fruit bonbons, lemon cookie straws, key lime cookie straws, coconut meringues, lollipops, popcorn, toffee, and more.
Whether you want to say congratulations, or just add some cheer to someone’s day, you can’t go wrong with the Special Delivery for Her Gift Basket.
If you want to pamper your partner, draw them hot bath and present them with these adorable bath bombs. While she luxuriates in the tub, make her a romantic dinner, and strew the bedroom with rose petals. By the time she gets out of the tub, she’ll be relaxed and real to enjoy whatever the night has in store.
What’s more awesome than having a chocolate fondue fountain in your kitchen? The Wilton Chocolate Pro Chocolate Fountain easily makes that dream a reality. The set can hold a whopping 4-pounds of chocolate, yet it isn’t too big as it’s just 16-inches tall. The fountain’s design ensures that the chocolate remains flowing and never gets chunky. It disassembles quickly for easy cleaning. Its components are dishwasher safe. And best of all, you’ll be known as the person that had a chocolate fountain going for that special occasion.
Setting up a picnic is a super thoughtful and exciting gesture to extend to your significant other. And the Picnic Time Corsica Insulated Wine Basket with Wine and Cheese Accessories ensures you’ll be prepared to make the outing a great one.
You’ll have to pick up the wine and cheese on your own, but the basket handles the rest. It’s built to handle two bottles of wine. The woven wicker polyester exterior is durable. And the interior is insulated to keep your cheese fresh.
The Picnic Time kit includes a 6-inch cutting board and knife for your cheese. There’s a stainless steel corkscrew included as well as a pocket to house it. Leatherette accents are added to make the overall aesthetics look great. And a shoulder strap is built-in too so that it’s easy to haul around with you wherever you’re headed.
Speaking of cookies, we think these decadent chocolate-covered Oreos are a nice gift to consider, especially if the woman you’re shopping for comes from Philly. You can order them undecorated, or with little heart decorations on top.
Got a friend or family member you’re shopping for that loves meat? Of course you do! So take a look at the Carnivore Club Gift Box and you might cross just cross some names off your list.
The gourmet food gift is comprised of five Italian types of meat that originate from Nduja artisans. Those that receive the Carnivor Club Gift Box will find Salame Di Manzo (Wagyu Beef), Nduja (Spreadable Salami), Pepperoni, Chorizo, and Sopressata Dolce, all packaged within a beautiful gift box.
All in all, the package consists of 1.5-pounds of delicious meats. It’s an ideal gift for meat lovers across Father’s Day, Christmas, or really any other holiday.
Fondue is a great idea for an intimate dining experience. This heart-shaped Zen Kitchen Fondue Pot Set is a great kit that we suggest to get your fondue on for Valentine’s Day. The fondue pot is comprised of heavy-duty cast iron to ensure an even cooking surface. And the ceramic set ensures even heat distribution throughout for chocolate or cheese fondue.
This particular model is electric free which makes it far safer than other options. The fondue pot is heated with an included tea light that serves its purpose well. And the kit also includes a set of 6 fondue forks so that you can use multiple forks or share with some friends.
This Japanese Sushi Complete Making Kit makes for a fantastic gift for numerous occasions. Who doesn’t love sushi? A couple making a sushi dinner together can be both romantic and fun. And this kit has pretty much everything you would need.
Included for setup is a Sushu rolling mat, 5 sets of bamboo chopsticks, and a 3 compartment sauce dish too. For the sushi itself, you’ll find S&B Wasabi paste, Nishiki Premium Sushi Vinegar, Welpac Sushi Ginger, Kikkoman Soy Sauce, and Nishiki Premium Sushi Rice. All you’ll need to provide is your protein of choice and an adventurous demeanor.
When you do movie night frequently, sometime your typical bowl of popcorn becomes a bit of a bore. So help to spice up someone’s upcoming date night by sending them over the Urban Accents Movie Night Popcorn and Seasoning Variety Pack.
Inside the 8-pack Movie Night popcorn set comes three non-GMO popcorn kernel packs and five gourmet popcorn snack seasonings. The popcorn blends consist of Fluffy White Gold, Crunch Ruby Red, and a bag of Sweet Tricolor Blend.
The seasonings are where all the action is though. Here, you can spice up your freshly made popcorn with a variety of tastes. There’s Buttery Caramel Corn popcorn seasoning, Cheezy White Cheddar popcorn seasoning, Spicy Chili Lime popcorn seasoning, Sweet and Salty Kettle Corn popcorn seasoning, and Sizzlin’ Sriracha popcorn seasoning.
Urban Accents states that they only use the finest midwestern kernels, so quality comes in tow. Ship this out to a family on your list and ensure their next movie night is their best yet.
Available in both white and yellow gold, these 1/3ct TW Diamond Solitaire Stud Earrings in 14K Gold from the Amanda Rose Collection are sure to make any recipient smile on Valentine’s Day. The 1/3ct diamond certified with a certificate from the American Gem Society to confirm authenticity. And they’re confirmed to not be unnaturally enhanced in any way. The diamonds measure in at 3.3mm in diameter and they’re assured to be conflict-free to the best of the manufacturer’s knowledge.
If you’ve been planning to propose on Valentine’s Day, the most romantic night of the year, then you’ll need a ring that expresses your love. This pear-shaped ring is ideal for women who appreciate vintage styles. The ring is made with conflict-free diamonds, so you and your intended can enjoy its beauty without feeling any guilt. And in the event that you’ve ordered the wrong size, Houston Diamond District offers a 30 day return policy on all of its products.
Not sure if this engagement ring is her taste? Browse more engagement ring styles here. You might also want to check out our guide to the best engagement rings.
If you’re going with jewelry this Valentine’s Day, the Amanda Rose Collection has a beautiful 1/4ct Infinity Diamond Tennis Bracelet in Sterling Silver that is sure to blow your Mrs. socks off. The bracelet is certified and comes with a certificate from the American Gem Society, ensuring that you’re purchasing quality diamonds. And the 7-inch bracelet comes within a gift box so that it’s ready to be gifted upon arrival.
This designer necklace is ideal for the woman who wants to make bold fashion statements. It would look great with a dress, or worn with more casual attire. If you want to see more designer necklaces, you can browse more looks from Giles & Brother here, or browse popular necklaces from other designers here.
This handmade ring contains high-quality gold and several very small diamonds. Created from a cast of a real twig, this petite ring has a lot of fine detail that will delight nature lovers. All diamonds used in the piece are ethically sourced, and purchased from reputable sellers who do not buy or trade in conflict diamonds. You can browse more jewelry from this designer here.
The Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron 2-Quart Heart Casserole is the perfect thing to use to keep up a special dish on Valentine’s Day this year. Its cast-iron structure ensures that heat transfers efficiently during cooking. The casserole dish can be used in the oven or on the stovetop. It’s dishwasher safe. And it’s heavy and tight-fitting lid can keep in temperatures up to 450-degrees. Oh, and if you’re worried about its lifespan, just know that it comes with a 101-year warranty.
How do you say “I love you” on Valentine’s Day? Sometimes, you need a gift that literally says it for you. This silver necklace features the phrase “I love you” in 120 different languages on top of a colored cubic zirconia stone. There are multiple color options to choose from, so you can find a color that suits her personality or mirrors her birthstone’s color. Every necklace comes with a magnifying glass, which will help her to see all of the tiny text. This is an especially romantic gift for women who love languages or linguistics.
You could give her roses that will last a week, or give her a rose necklace that will last for a lifetime. Roses are the flowers that symbolize love, making this necklace a wonderful gift for the most romantic day of the year. Looking for other rose-inspired pieces? Browse more rose jewelry here.
This pearl pendant is elegant and understated. This style is available in a couple of different options. You can get the necklace with two white pearls, or with one white pearl and one black pearl. The version pictured above has one white pearl, and one pink pearl. If you’d like to get her something with more pearls, browse more pearl jewelry designs here.
Dogeared‘s dainty, diminutive necklaces are very popular right now, and it’s not hard to see why. This particular style features a single freshwater cultured pearl, arranged on keepsake card. The card expresses lovely sentiments that are perfect for Valentine’s Day: “pearls represent the best in us…something beautiful that comes from within. wear your necklace as a reminder that you are incredibly loved.” What woman wouldn’t melt after reading sentiments like that?
Looking for something a little more rare, or a little more upmarket? Perhaps a necklace of black Tahitian pearls would be better for your girlfriend.
Valentine’s Day flowers are infamously expensive, and they’ll probably be wilted within a week. Get her flowers that will last for years with this unusual pressed flower pendant. This sterling silver necklace features colorful pressed flowers encased in resin. The unique nature of each flower means you can make some kind of poetic statement about how she is unique among women.
This hand-stamped bracelet can be customized with any text you choose. There is room for 45 characters (including spaces), so you could have it embossed with your loved one’s name, a short quote, or simply have it say “I love you!”
Waited til the last minute to buy a gift, and don’t have the time to wait for a custom piece? This romantic heart ring is an affordable alternative.
Ready to make a commitment, but not ready to get married? These promise rings are a great gift idea for Valentine’s Day. We like the way the two hearts line up. If you want jewelry that symbolizes your love, you can’t go wrong with this heartfelt set.
Want more ideas like this? Check out our guide to the best his and hers promise rings.
Anyone who has ever seen a hospital drama knows that the symbol above symbolizes a single heartbeat on a monitor. This is a perfect gift for the guy or gal who gets your heart beating a little bit faster when they are around. You can browse more cardiogram-inspired necklace designs here.
If your boyfriend plays guitar, this “I Pick You” guitar pick necklace is a cool Valentine’s Day gift. It’s hand-stamped, to give it a little more personality. Need more gift ideas for your guitar-playing boyfriend? Our guide to the best gifts for musicians is a great resource for gift ideas.
This Kate Spade New York Women’s Lula Small Saddle Bag is a gorgeous gift to get for the Mrs. in your life. The smooth cowhide leather is primarily a soft pink with a red accent striped along the sides. There are dual polished metal hearts that serve to magnetically close the fold-over flap. Inside is a microsuede lining that’s smooth to the touch. And with ample space, a card slot, and a separate zip pocket, she’ll have no problems finding places to fit all of her must-take items.
Looking to get the gentleman in your life a new watch? Then check out this Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch with Speaker. This smartwatch will give any other brand a run for its money. Available in smoke, black, or brown/black, the device has a slew of high-end features.
The smartwatch runs on Google OS software and is compatible with both iPhone and Android devices. It sports a smart battery with multiple settings that can last you for days. But when it needs charging it utilizes a magnetic USB rapid charger that can restore your battery life up to 80% within an hour.
Features built into the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle include heart-rate and activity tracking, phone call functionality, Google Pay, message notifications, Google Assistant, and the ability to download various smartphone apps and 8 GBs of storage to hold them. The watch has a built-in speaker so you’re audibly notified of alerts. It’s swim-proof, has a microphone, and of course, Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity too.
Michael Kors has a gorgeous line of women’s watches to choose from, but the Michael Kors Women’s Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap is clearly one of the best. It sports a round 38mm stainless steel case with a slick black dial. It uses quartz movement for its three-hand analog display. It’s water-resistant up to 165-feet. And above all, it just looks super sexy.
The Kama Sutra Weekender Kit is a great gift for awakening your sultry side. This bedroom-ready kit includes massage oil, pleasure balm, “honey dust” and a feather applicator, and sensual lubricant.
If your wife lusts after the red carpet looks of designer Catherine Malandrino, maybe a Catherine Malandrino gift set is just the thing. You might not be able to afford one of Catherine Malandrino’s signature red carpet gowns for your wife, but this gift set will let your wife feel like a glamorous starlet all the same. The set includes the fragrance, a mini fragrance spray for her to keep in her purse, and body lotion. The scent is an intoxicating, intriguing blend of seemingly discordant notes, including violet, ocean breezes, and patchouli. Perfume is one of the most intimate gifts you can give a woman, and every time she sprays this scent on her wrists, she’ll be thinking of you.
Want more options like this? Browse more luxury perfumes here.
If your wife has been complaining about dry winter skin, surprise her with this high-end moisturizer and Antica Farmacista. The formula contains shea butter, argan oil and honey. She can use it on her hands and feet, or you can offer to give her a relaxing massage with this luxurious skin creme. If you want to go the extra mile, we recommend getting her a bottle of actual prosecco, and perhaps a package of chocolate-covered strawberries.
Cologne is a nice gift idea for a man, and the newest scent from BURBERRY is a really nice option. This scent is fresh and invigorating, with prominent notes of crisp rosemary, a watery accord, and moss. If you want your man to smell fresh and utterly masculine, this might be the perfect gift.
Looking for a man’s scent that’s a little more mysterious? The woody, enticing notes of Calvin Klein Encounter Men Eau De Toilette Spray might be better for your partner to spray on before that perfect date night.
John Varvatos Eau de Toilette Spray Cologne for Men is an Amazon’s Choice recipient for a reason. Its 4.2-ounce offering is a fantastic deal on the fragrance. The company notes that their cologne emits notes of Medjool dates, leather, and coriander seeds. And the company offers classy gift box options for their scents too if you’d prefer to go that route.
If your boyfriend takes pride in his appearance, this skincare set from Anthony might be a nice Valentine’s Day gift option. Used twice a day after cleansing, this three-step regime helps to repair damaged skin, making it perfect for addressing winter skin care needs. You can browse more men’s skincare products here.
This Whiskey Decanter Skull Set from Godinger is a fantastic gift option for those looking for a badass addition to their bar area. The 850 ml bottle’s skull design is hand blown and looks fantastic. As do the 100 ml cocktail shot glasses that sport a skull design as well. Whether it’s to hold whiskey, scotch, bourbon, vodka, tequila, or your other drink of choice, it’s a fantastic decoration for any gentleman’s bar setting.
Does he enjoy fine whiskey? This gift set is a thoughtful gift for Valentine’s Day, especially if you pick up a bottle of his favorite tipple to go along with it. This set includes two perfectly sized whiskey glasses, eight “scotch rocks” and a bag to hold the rocks in when they are not in use. The rocks are a nice option for guys who like their whiskey chilled, but don’t want to use ice (which dilutes the flavor as it melts).
More of a beer guy? Skip the scotch set and get him a Brooklyn Beer home brewing kit instead.
If your husband’s go-to drink is a G&T, then this DIY gin kit. The kit comes with everything he needs to transform plain vodka into his own special blend of gin. A blend of juniper and other flavorful botanicals are included, but he can experiment with his own additions like dried edible flowers or spices. The kit makes 750ml of gin.
Not much of a gin guy? Maybe he’d prefer a Mr. Beer home-brew kit.
Does he like his beer ice-cold? These beer chiller “icicles” have an opening at the top where you can drink beer. Simply insert into most standard long neck beer bottles, and you’re ready to go. If he prefers other types of alcohol, he might be interested in the Vinnebago insulated wine bottle, or the Whiskey Wedge Whiskey Glass.
This romantic gift is ideal for anyone who loves wine. And after you pick up a bottle of their favorite vintage, this gift will be even better. These glasses are hand wash only, so keep that in mind. You might also want to pick up a wine opener to complete your gift, particularly if you have plans to travel over Valentine’s Day weekend, and will be away from your home.
If your coffee maker is old, unreliable, or just plain cheap, it’s time to upgrade your husband’s morning cup of joe. This brewer is a nice option for serious coffee fans, and the thermal carafe makes this an especially nice option for guys who make a pot of coffee and then forget about it for a couple of hours.
It’s backed by five-year warranty, and brews a full pot in about five minutes. The main draw here is the precise brewing temperature. The Moccamaster stays within a range of 196 degrees to 205 degrees, which helps to maximize coffee bloom during the flavor extraction process.
Peet’s has become a major coffee brand, so it’s awesome that the company has a brew that makes itself eligible for our Cheap K-Cups list. That’s exactly what they’ve done with this 75-Count of Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend.
Major Dickason’s is a dark roast, one that the company says “epitomizes the rich, flavorful taste of Peet’s.” Peet’s flavor notes state that the Major Dickson blend is an incomparable world blend that’s rich, complex, and full-bodied.
The Cafflano Klassic Portable All-in-One Pour Over Coffee Maker is an awesome gift that any coffee enthusiast will love. Available in red or black, the all-in-one coffee maker truly does it all. It sports a fully adjustable ceramic grinder to break down your beans. It also has a pouring kettle and stainless steel filter dripper built within.
Even though it does a ton, it’s still very lightweight at just a pound. It makes single servings of up to 16-ounces. The overall design is vouched for as it was voted as the most innovative product at the New York Coffee Festival and the Cookshop & Housewares Association. And it was also a gold winner of the Outdoor Industry in Friedrichshafen.
If you’re looking for something to keep your drinks both warm and cold, you can’t go wrong with a YETI. Available in over a dozen styles, the YETI Rambler Stainless Steel Tumbler. It’s quite large with the ability to hold up to 20 ounces of liquid. The tumbler features a MagSlider Lid that ensures nothing spills out. And the No Sweat Design keeps the container from perspiring to the exterior and making the Rambler slick.
It’s made of BPA-free materials and is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. The Dracut coloring on the outside ensures it won’t crack, peel, or fade. The 18/8 stainless steel body promises durability. And the double-wall vacuum insulation keeps your drinks at optimal temperatures for hours upon hours.
The From My Heart to Yours His and Hers Matching Couple Coffee Mugs Set is a fantastic and practical gift option to share with your significant other. The design sees a male mug blowing kisses toward a female mug and it’s just super previous. And the 12-ounce stoneware ceramic mugs are microwave and dishwasher safe for convenience.
Gentlemen, no woman wants to receive ONLY a coffee mug on Valentine’s Day. That being said, she’ll love the sentiment. Just make sure to tuck an additional gift inside the mug, such as a nice piece of jewelry or a gift card.
If you’re shopping for that lovely artist in your home, the US Art Supply 62-Piece Wood Box Easel Painting Set makes for a fantastic gift idea. At 62-pieces, it puts a massive amount of tools at your disposal. The box itself serves as an easel for your work. Within the box are two drawers that hold the kit’s contents. And within them are two sets of 8″ x 10″ and 9″ x 12″ canvas panels.
As far as paints, there are 12 tubes of various acrylic paint colors, 12 tubes of oil paint colors, 12 oil pastels, a wood palette to hold them, and a plastic palette knife. There are 3 oil painting brushes and 3 acrylic painting brushes. And you’ll also find pastels, pencils, and a sketch pad for drawing too.
While we wouldn’t recommend that you give this “best girlfriend award” as a gift? It’s a no brainer.
Shopping for someone who loves exotic things? This engraved Tagua nut is unlike any other gift we’ve seen. This nut from the forests of Ecuador is engraved with a romantic message. This natural tagua is nestled in a box containing an information card telling the story of tagua.
The Couples Bucket List – 100 Date Night Idea Cards is a great way for couples to spice things up if date night is beginning to get dry. The 100 idea box provides ways to “bring sparkle between the couples in a cute and fun way that’ll reconnect you again.” Idea range between the categories of Love, Life, and Laughter. And the box even comes with tabs labeled To Do, Doing, and Done to keep track of which date night idea cards you’ve conquered.
Luck & Love – A Romantic Game for Couples is essentially a naughty version of Yahtzee. It’s a dice and card in which you’ll roll the set of dice in order to fill out your scorecard. And as you do, you’ll earn the right to put romantic dares on the table for your significant other to act out. The game contains a total of 666 different dare options which seems like just the appropriate amount. And there are bail cards included too should the dare be too risque to pull off.
Bedroom Battle is a fun and unique card game designed to be played amongst couples. The goal is to use battle cards in order to collect the most reward cards. On the reward cards are dares that you can use against your partner. And the person that collects the most reward cards at the end gets to decide the final dare to end the game. It’s strategic and a bit complex, making it a more thought-provoking experience than your typical naughty dice games out there.
This bomber jacket is perfect for the guy who loves aviation or classic menswear. It features dual entry pockets, plus ribbed cuffs and a ribbed hem to keep him warm. The interior of the jacket features a cool WWII American flag lining. If you’re not convinced this style is for him, browse more men’s coats and jackets here.
These UGG Men’s Ascot Slippers are an awesome gift for the man in your life that just wants to comfortability on their feet. Because it features a rubber sole, it can be used both indoors and out. It boasts water-resistant suede, moc-toe construction, UGGpure lamb wool lining and insole, as well as a gum rubber outsole.
It’s one of UGG’s best-selling men’s styles for a reason. And because it’s available in 16 different styles, you’re sure to find a variety that works for everyone.
Need a unique gift for a guy who likes to be well-groomed? This unique accessory ensures a perfect, even shape every time he grooms. Does he have a full beard? Perhaps something from our list of the best beard care products would be ideal for his style.
Does your boyfriend have a luxurious beard? Help him keep it tamed and conditioned this winter with Smooth Viking beard balm. The makers of this balm especially recommend the product for guys with a sparse beard, since the balm can help improve the fullness of a new beard.
Does your guy keep his face clean-shaven? Maybe an old school shave kit would tickle his fancy.
It just doesn’t get any cuter than this. The Baby Yoda Will You Be My Valentine T-Shirt will melt the heart of any person you give it to on Valentine’s Day. The Mandalorian‘s breakout star sits front and center on the black shirt. In his cute little hands is a large red heart with “Will you be my Valentine?” surrounding him.
The shirt can be bought for pretty much anyone as it’s available in sizes small through 5XL. It’s made of 100% preshrunk cotton. And it’s not just available as a t-shirt, it can be purchased as a sweatshirt and pullover hoodie too.
Going solo this Valentine’s Day? Let the world know that you don’t care with this Tacos Are My Valentine – Valentine’s Day T-Shirt. It’s available in men, women and youth selections with plenty of size options across each. Colors vary too, and include black, navy, asphalt, royal blue, and purple. The tee is comprised of 100% cotton and sports a lightweight classic fit.
This funny shirt is a nice gift for put-upon boyfriends everywhere. It’s available in a huge array of colors, so you can buy him a different shade for every day of the week. I Love My Crazy Boyfriend shirts are also available, so you guys can match.
This Bluetooth Headphones Beanie Hat from Rotibox appears to be a perfect gift for any teen that loves to listen to music. First of all, there are 45 different styles of beanies to choose from. And with how inexpensive they are, it wouldn’t be crazy to grab a few of them in a range of looks.
The beanies are warm and stretchable. With their dual-layer acrylic, one size should fit pretty much any man or woman. And they’re machine washable once your remove the electronics within so it’s no hassle getting it clean.
The hats sport the latest Bluetooth 4.1 tech. It pairs super easy with your smartphone or other mobile devices. And it has a range of 33-feet before it will begin losing connection. There’s a user-friendly panel that rests over the left ear for easy playback control. Stereo speakers and a microphone are built into the design too. And the lithium-ion battery life is solid with about 6 hours in playback after a 2.5-hour charge.
Also, consider giving these Achiou Winter Knit Touchscreen Gloves a look too. If you pair them with the Rotibox Beanie Hat, you’ll be a gift-giving star.
Looking for a light-hearted gag gift for Valentine’s Day? This weird, wacky beanie makes him look like a Viking warrior. It may be a little over the top for someone who lives in Miami, but for a guy who lives in the coldest parts of the country, a little extra face covering is a nice defense against the winter wind.
This AMENER Gift Set for Business Men & Women is a practical gift that’s ideal for the bosses and co-workers in your life. Available in gold or rose gold, the set is highlighted with a 10,000mAH portable power bank which is extremely practical. Also included is a rechargeable wireless mouse, a 32 GB USB 3.0 flash drive, a stylus ballpoint pen, and a micro-USB to USB-C converter which is quite convenient.
The kit also includes a 3 in 1 charging cable to ensure your gift matches up with any smart device. And there is also a couple of cable savers too thrown in for good measure. It’s a fantastic gift for anyone who you’re just not sure what to buy for.
We don’t really have any figurines amongst our Disney gifts list, but we just couldn’t pass up this exquisite Belle’s Wedding Dreams Figurine. Courtesy of Lenox, this 7-inch high and 6-inch wide statue portrays Belle’s dream as Beast takes her hand to make her his wife.
The figurine is officially licensed by Disney as part of their Showcase Collection. It’s hand-painted fine china that’s accented with 24 karat gold too. Typically retailing for nearly $150, it’s currently on sale and knocked down to under $100. Nab it today and gift it to that Disney fan in your life that’s ready to say “I do.”
Perfect for a newlywed couple are these Mr. and Mrs. Mickey and Mickey Kitchen Aprons. The designs are adorable, with one of the two being a Mickey Mouse themed apron with Mr. on the chest and the other being a Minnie Mouse themed apron with Mrs. instead.
The Mr. version is larger to accommodate most men. Both feature an easy-to-adjust neck strap as well as a 37-inch long waist strap that you can tie securely around the front. And there are even two pockets in the front of the aprons to conveniently place whatever tools you’re using to cook up a Disney inspired meal.
We’re venturing further from “cheap” territory with the Kenmore 3-Burner Pedestal Gas Grill – but are you seeing this thing? Available in both mocha and black, it’s a damn fine looking grill. And it just so happens to cook well too.
It’s three burner system covers 408 square inches of cooking space with the warming rack adding another 144 square inches up top. Kenmore promises an easy start electronic ignition system too that will have flames going with the press of a button.
The grill’s sturdy dual side shelves bring added convenience to the package. But should they be unnecessary, or if your grilling area is too small, they fold down to give the grill’s impact a much slimmer profile.
Kenmore’s 3-Burner beauty may be a bit steeper than others on our Best Cheap Grills list, but it’s certainly one you’ll want to be the focal point of your patio or deck.
Every guy loves power tools, and this drill/driver kit is a nice tool for tackling small jobs around the house. The ergonomic handle helps reduce stress and fatigue during long jobs.
If your guy loves gaming, then a new gaming headset might be exactly the gift he’d like. With Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound and up to 10 hours of battery life, this headset is ideal for long, intense gaming sessions. A noise-cancelling mic help to cut down on distracting background noise. Before you pull the trigger, it is worth noting that some profile settings require Logitech Gaming Software to be enabled and are not supported on Mac, Linux and earlier Windows operating systems. If he’s more of a console guy, maybe something from our guide to the best PS4 gaming headsets would be a better choice.
Apple’s AirPods are still widely considered to be one of the best wireless earbud options on the market. They obviously play super nice with all of your Apple products. The devices wirelessly sync quickly thanks to the new Apple H1 headphone chip that’s built within. They charge quickly within their included charge case and are compatible with the Lighting cords that are already in your home.
You can double-tap the AirPods to control the playback of your device. Switching between devices is seamless. Audio and voice calls are of great quality. And you can easily use them to control your smart phone’s personal assistant by saying “Hey Siri” at any time.
TCL’s 55-inch set comes in roughly a $100 more than Sceptre’s offering of the same size. But while Sceptre’s 55-inch unit tops out at 1080p Full HD, the TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra ups the ante for those looking to acquire a cheap 4K television without spending an arm and a leg.
Just like the prior TCL devices, the TV comes equipped with Roku Smart functionality. Thus making browsing across a slew of options quite easy with its included remote. If you’re looking to experience 4K with the lightest dent to your dollars, this TCL 55-inch model likely the way to go.
The Rexing V1-4K Ultra HD Car Dash Cam has a ton of cool features for a cheap price. It can capture a 2160p quality video even while traveling at top speeds. Its compact design ensures it won’t clutter up your dash or your view. And it comes with a 256 GB memory card that should capture each trip with ease.
The dashcam features a 170-degree ultra wide-angle lense which captures everything on the landscape ahead of you. It touts WDR technology that enables great quality in poor lighting. The supercapacitor within it makes it safe for the dashcam to rest in extreme temperatures ranging from -20 to 176-degrees Fahrenheit. And with its parking monitor feature, the device turns itself on whenever it sensing vibration so that you can catch anyone that tries to pull off a hit and run while you’re away from your vehicle.
Does he need a new camera to document your travels together as a couple? This model from Sony has 5x optical zoom, and a powerful sensor that’s ideal for capturing all the minute details in a scene. A simple menu and image shot stabilization help to make this camera user-friendly, even for guy who isn’t that tech-savvy. While it only shoots video in 720p, this is still a thoughtful gift.
Need to see more options? Browse more digital cameras on sale here.
For the husband who loves gadgets, this security camera is a very appealing gift. When motion is detected, a security alert can be sent right to his smartphone. Set up is simple, and the camera can also be used as a baby monitor or as a night vision tool. If you want to see more options like this, browse more security camera systems here.
Han Solo’s “I know.” is one of the most iconic lines throughout all of Star Wars – or all of cinema really. So it makes sense that if you’re shopping for some fresh pillowcase overs for you and your spouse, you got to go with this I Love You/I Know 2-Piece Pillow Case Set.
The pillowcase covers measure in at 18″ x 18″ each. One says “I Love You” and the other “I Know”. The covers come in a few different styles, but this charcoal version utilizing the Star Wars font is by far the best. They’re comprised of pure cotton so they’re soft. And a zipper is hidden away but still accessible for easy removal and cleaning.
Ultimate Sack’s 6-Foot Bean Bag Chair with Footstool comes with someone nothing else on this list does – a footstool. But that’s huge! You’re legs and feet take up roughly 50% of your bean bag’s real estate. So with the inclusion of a footstool, you have that much more space in the 6-foot bag to get comfortable with your significant other.
The Ultimate Sack 6-Foot Bean Bag Chair with Footstool is filled with 100% virgin shredded soft memory foam. It sports “the highest quality zipper available” and sports interchangeable out covers that are easily removable for machine washing. Those covers are available in both fur and suede variants, across a handful of colors.
The DDASUMI Fabric Signature Indoor Heating Tent may be the most elegant option on our Best Bed Tents list. And it may be the warmest as well. The company touts its DDASUMI Warm Textile II material for the tent’s ability to keep warm air inside of it and moisture out. It’s quite sizable too with a width of 83-inches and a length of 60-inches.
All four sides of the tent can be opened up when desired. There’s a central hook for hanging a light. And it’s available in a variety of sizes of colors, including king, double, single, pink, grey, and mint.
The NAKTO 26″ Cargo Electric Bicycle is one of the more casual and inexpensive pedelec bikes on our list. Though it’s built with quality. It boasts a carbon steel frame and front fork that can handle rough rides. The bike features both a front v- brake and rear expansion brake. And it’s 6-speed transmission system will have your cruising at whatever speed you’ll need.
There’s a maneuverable LED headlamp on the front for safety in the dark. The 36 volt lithium-ion battery is waterproof with a range of 22 to 28 miles per charge. The 250-watt motor will have you coasting at a smooth 18 to 25 mph. And you can do so on either pedal assist (pedelec) or full-electric mode.
NAKTO also offers a 1-year warranty on their e-bike and battery. And perhaps best of all, their unit is 95% assembled before it lands on your doorstep. You’ll just have to put together the front wheel and handlebar.
The Bio Amethyst 31″ x 20″ Amethyst Infrared Heating Pad is a fantastic middle-tier therapeutic mat solution. It’s available in both larger and smaller sizes with price points to match, but this 31-inch by 20-inch model will likely be the sweet spot for most.
The heating pad stands out thanks to its 15 layered system. Each of these contains Korean and Brazilian crushed and polished Grade A+ natural amethyst crystals. There are 8-pounds in total, which contributes toward the mat’s far infrared heat and negative ion therapeutic benefits.
Users will experience soothing warmth and relaxation, all while your body fights off illness, detoxifies, and sheds stress. The temperature and timer can be adjusted thanks to the LED controller. And there’s even a 2-year warranty included ensuring you’re delivered a quality product for both your health and wallet.
Homall’s Shero Gaming Chair is probably the best option available for those seeking a blatantly female look for their gaming setup. With an average verified review of 4.6 stars out of 5, the chair has proven to be a great decision for all that have purchased it.
The custom patchwork, stitching, embroidery, and contrary colors emit huge personality. And the racing style chair comes with a reclining backrest, adjustable height settings, and extra cushion to keep you comfy. As well as a headrest and lumbar support.
While some chairs can deliver a quality chair with a footrest at a cheap price, others do the same but throw in a massage as well. Enter the HEALGEN Gaming Chair with Footrest and Massage Function. The only chair on our list that helps to relax you physically as you’re grinding your way through mentally intense gaming sessions.
HEALGEN’s Gaming Chair may truly be the best on our list. The chair can handle up to 350-pounds of weight. It features tilt ranging from 90-degrees to 155-degrees. There’s full 360-degree swivel, armrests that adjust up and down and side to side, height adjustability, and, of course, a back massage by simply plugging the chair into a USB port. And with a quality warranty that provides a refund within 30 days or replacement parts within 5 years, you’ll rest easy with your feet up and back massaged.
The GTR Simulator GTA-F Racing Simulator sets itself apart from the rest of the competition because it is ready to mount. Unlike many others, this is one of the only racing seats out there that comes ready to be mounted with an impressive triple monitor setup. If you’re ready to go next level with your racing simulation, look no further.
Everything is adjustable on the setup to ensure complete comfortability. The faux leather bucket racing seat has a full tilt range and can be slide forward and back. The steering wheel plate can be repositioned. As can the shifter holder and the single or triple monitor holder.
The GTA-F is comprised of a powder-coated alloy steel frame. So that your racing rig not only looks good, but also remains stable during those intense final laps.
The Minelab Equinox 600 is a metal detector that can compete with the best of them, but at relatively affordable price. It sports simultaneous multi-frequency so you won’t miss a thing. But if you’re going after a specific target, it can be switched to a single frequency as well.
It boasts a waterproof design up to 10-feet deep. So you can scour beaches, rivers, docks, streams, and more with no worries. It’s sleek and lightweight so you won’t find your arm getting fatigued too quickly. It’s compatible and works well with wireless audio devices thanks to its Bluetooth functionality and low latency. And with six different custom search profiles, you can set up specific search criteria and get yourself going with the press of a button.
Looking for a gift that feels truly personalized? A custom pice of art is a great gift idea. You can have your names placed on the hearts, and customize the gift even further by choosing custom background text as well. The default text behind the silhouette of a black tree branch is song “All I Want Is You” but it is possible to choose any text you would like. Since this is a handmade piece, you will need to allow some time for the item to be created to your exact specifications.
If you’re running short on time, consider this romantic, ready-made photo frame, which will fit a 4×6 photo.
This heartfelt print from Donald Verger Photography is a nice Valentine’s Day gift for a woman you only recently started dating, or as a gift for one of your female family members (like your mom or your grandma).
The final scenes of Pixar’s Up are some of the most emotional in all of cinema. And it all revolves around Carl Fredericksen’s discovery of his wife’s scrapbook. Now, thanks to Tree & Twine, you can make one of your very own with their Our Adventure Book Scrapbook.
Whether its a wedding, anniversary, vacation or something else exciting, you can document it and store it for a future trip down memory lane in the Our Adventure Book Scrapbook. There are tons of extras thrown in, including a roll of glue dots, 78 letter stickers, 80 number stickers, round stickers from the movie Up, and two sheets of assorted corner stickers that can help frame your various pages. And with 40 pages making up the scrapbook, you’ll have plenty of room for your years and years of adventures.
The Date Night Cookbook is a fantastic gift idea to get you and significant other to have some fun while cooking in the kitchen. The hardcover book has ideas that span the gambit of cooking occasions. Whether it’s a first date, a lowkey night in, or something special for an important milestone, there are ideas across the board.
Written by Rebecca Warbis, her ideas can all be prepared in an hour or less. And they cover dishes that are great for the various meals of the day. Some fun food you’ll find includes Couple’s Kebabs, Sweethearts’ Caramel Pears, Tipsy Orange Salad, Blueberry Muffin Infatuation, and Under-the-Covers Pancakes. So if these sound good, consider picking the book up and giving your kitchen a fun new dynamic.
Does your boyfriend love a great grilled cheese sandwich? Help him level up his cooking abilities with this fun cookbook. Recipes include the jalapeño popper grilled cheese, lobster grilled cheese, and bacon-guacamole grilled cheese. Is he already a great cook? Maybe something from our guide to the best gifts for foodies would be better.
Looking for a Valentine’s Day gag gift? These “sex checks” are good for spicing things up in the bedroom, or just making him laugh. The “checkbook” is divided into 30 IOUs and 30 UOMEs, so you can enjoy lots of interplay. A similar product, Vouchers for Lovers, is also available.
This romantic journal is designed for couples. As the days and years pass, you fill in this journal, answering question and filling in the blanks. This cool gift is incredibly romantic, and it’s just the sort of thing that will become a cherished family heirloom in a few generations.
Valentine’s Day is the kind of holiday that lends itself to giving your loved one a lot of small presents. Maybe some flowers in the morning, then a candy bouquet delivered at lunch time, topped off with a fancy dinner and a nice piece of jewelry. If you’re planning a Valentine’s Day that’s packed with lots of smaller gifts, this simple bookmark is ideal…especially if your partner loves to read.
