101 Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas: Your Ultimate List

Looking for some great Valentine’s Day gifts? Our guide is packed with gift ideas that will show your romantic partner just how much you care for him/her. Here are over 100 of the best Valentine’s Day gift ideas for 2020:

What Are the Best Valentine's Day Gift Ideas?

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, it's time to start shopping for that perfect gift. While most Valentine's Day gift-giving is done between romantic couples, many people also purchase Valentine's Day gifts for mom, or for other female friends and relatives.

The guide above features gifts that are suitable for all kinds of people. Our guide includes the following types of Valentine's Day gift ideas, in no particular order: gifts for women, gifts for men, Valentine's Day flower bouquets, Valentine's Day candy, Valentine's Day jewelry, unique Valentine's Day gift ideas, romantic gift ideas, and gift ideas for your girlfriend, boyfriend, wife, or husband.

We've made an effort to include gifts that will work with a wide variety of budgets, and appeal to a wide variety of people. Whether you have a rough idea of what to buy someone for Valentine's Day, or are totally adrift and in need of serious help, our creative, unique gift guide will help make this Valentine's Day the most romantic one yet.

Tips for Selecting Valentine's Day Gifts for Women

When it comes to Valentine's Day gifts for women, there are three go-to gifts: chocolate, flowers, and jewelry. These are practically guaranteed to please, so we'll start with some suggestions on how to find the best types of these gifts, before diving into some more general Valentine's Day gift-giving advice. 

Valentine's Day Flowers

There's a whole language to flowers, with each flower having its own unique meaning. Red roses, of course, are the most popular choice on Valentine's Day. Red roses symbolize true love, making them a perfect choice for your serious, long-term partner. But if you need flowers for your mom, a friend or someone you've only recently started dating, red roses and their symbolism of romantic love may not be quite the sentiment you're trying to express. In addition, around Valentine's Day, it's very common for florists to jack up the prices on red roses. Budget-conscious gift hunters may prefer different blooms for this reason. And because demand is high this time of year, supplies of red roses often very low just before Valentine's Day, which is hugely frustrating. Our guide to the best Valentine's Day flower arrangements below contains suggestions for red rose bouquets, as well as other options for those who want to mix it up.

When ordering flowers online, make sure you order far enough in advance of the holiday to ensure that your flowers will be delivered on time. Some florist companies only deliver on certain days of the week, so make sure to read the fine print before placing your order.

Jewelry

When Valentine's Day rolls around, women in long-term relationships hope they'll get a nice piece of jewelry. Diamonds are always a solid choice, but not every man can afford diamonds. Our gift guide below includes some higher-end pieces, but also plenty of affordable pieces of sentiment jewelry. 

Candy

Valentine's Day is all about chocolate. Unless you are with someone who really hates chocolate, we say opt for milk or dark chocolate when you are hunting for a gift. Retro-style candies like conversation hearts are another classic choice. 

For Your Girlfriend

Finding that perfect Valentine's Day gift for your girlfriend can be tricky. The right gift will depend on a lot of different factors. How long have you been together? What are her interests? Did she like what you got her last year, or was last Valentine's Day a bust? Has she been dropping hints since Christmas about what she'd really like?

Romantic gifts are revealing, sentimental, and given only to those people who you truly care about. A romantic gift should take someone's breath away, and should show you really know the person, intimately.

For Your Wife

Whether you've been married for less than a year, or over a decade, your wife probably expects you to take Valentine's Day pretty seriously. You should be prepared to spend more money on your wife than you did when you were buying Valentine's Day gifts during your dating years. For the woman you've chosen to spend your life with, gifts like fine jewelry, designer bags, fine perfumes, and other luxury goods are the perfect choice.

Tips for Selecting Valentine's Day Gifts for Men

Finding a Valentine's Day gift for a man can be a little intimidating. Everyone knows that women expect something like chocolate, jewelry, or flowers...but there doesn't seem to be a set expectation about what Valentine's Day gifts you should get for a man. We've included a variety of suggestions in this year's guide, to suit the tastes for different types of men, and to suit your budget.

For Your Boyfriend

Need a good gift for your boyfriend? We're here to help. Our guide above includes ideas for new romantic partners, as well as long-term relationships. Many couples spend around $50-$100 for Valentine's Day gifts, so keep that in mind. You may want to spend even less if your relationship is quite new. 

For Your Husband

Your hubby works hard to provide for your family, and he's probably pretty handy around the house. For all the love he's shown to you and your kids, and for all the chores he does to keep your home running smoothly, he deserves a great Valentine's Day gift. 

 

