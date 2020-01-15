101 Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas: Your Ultimate List

Holy Moly! That’s all you really need to say to describe Burgers’ Smokehouse Colossal Bacon Sampler. The package is essentially a bacon lover’s dream. With its six different bacon products, it serves as a crazy cool gift for those that love to up one of the world’s most delicious meats.

The Colossal bacon Sampler includes 12-ounces of Canadian bacon, 1-pound of original hickory smoked bacon, 1-pound of applewood smoked bacon, 12-ounces of pepper-coated city bacon, 1-pound of uncured smoked bacon, and 8-ounces of country ham bacon. Wow, right?

It doesn’t matter how your gift recipient cooks their bacon up. Grilled, fried, or tossed in a skillet, they’ll be eternally grateful when they devour down this amazingly thoughtful present.