59 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: The Ultimate List

If you are struggling to come up with Valentine’s Day gifts for him, you don’t want to get stuck settling on a cheesy fallback like a bouquet of roses or a box of chocolates. Valentine’s Day is about knowing what your special someone wants, and even if you don’t, a unique gift choice will at least show that you put some thought into it. Discover the best Valentine’s Day gifts for him below:
If your Valentine sings in the shower, they might be pleased to receive a gift that shows them you don’t really mind. This polished chrome showerhead provides both a powerful 2.5 GPM rainfall pattern and a clear wireless speaker that connects to smartphones, computers, or other Bluetooth devices. The water-resistant speaker is easily removable for charging or use outside of the tub and has a 7-hour battery life to keep the vibes going strong.
If there’s one gift that needs no excuse to be given, it is a shared travel experience. Valentine’s Day travel plans are a fantastic way to show love for your partner, and this Duffel No. 4 from Fjallraven is a great way to show that those plans are indeed a reality. This medium-sized 30L bag is ideal for a weekend trip and is built to last with its 1000-G Heavy Duty polyester blend.
Men love getting chocolates on Valentine’s day too and here’s something a little more his style. This box contains 16 sea salt caramels made with real Woodford Reserve bourbon whiskey. The dark chocolate is rich and perfectly balanced by the whiskey.
If caramels aren’t his thing these also come in Pecan Bourbon Balls and Mint Julep Chocolates.
A partner who appreciates poetry is a rare find, but even more so is one who appreciates romantic poetry. Leslie Pockell’s collection, The 100 Best Love Poems of All Time, is a thoughtful gift for such a treasured person, as verse is what speaks most truly to the soul.
This anthology of classic and contemporary love poetry offers a diverse look at the feelings of seduction, heartbreak, adoration, and passion. The memorable works of masters like Byron, Shakespeare, and Lear may even inspire your partner to write their own heart onto paper for you.
This truly unique gift option might only appeal to a specific cross-section of anatomy nerds. An Anatomical Life-Size Heart Model circumvents the horrendously commercial world of Valentine’s heart plushies while remaining a beautiful and thoughtful gift. Giving your heart to somebody just means so much more when they have to double-take to make sure it’s not a live, beating heart.
Maybe a picnic isn’t your Valentine’s speed. If your man has more rugged tastes, he might prefer a portable BBQ like the Weber Go-Anywhere Charcoal Grill. This grill has steel legs and a secure lid for easy transportation, which means you can have smokey cooked meat or veggies camping, at the park, or just in your backyard.
Whether your Valentine is a world traveler or he just really loves whiskey, he will go crazy for this 850 ml globe whiskey decanter. This beautiful aerating vessel comes with a finished wood stand and a small funnel to easily fill it. This may not seem too romantic but whiskey, like your relationship, should grow in character with age.
If your Valentine is a guitarist, you’re lucky if he’s only diverting half of his time to music. But if you actually support his expressive side, then some new guitar picks make a thoughtful gift. These Dragon’s Heart guitar picks are a versatile type of plectrum with three different playing edges. These thick picks will last hundreds of hours, and may even spark the inspiration for a song about you.
If your Valentine is an old-fashioned type of date, they’d probably prefer a shared meal in the park over waiting for a table to open at that trendy fusion restaurant. This bag is equipped with high-quality porcelain plates, wine glasses and a bottle opener, stainless steel flatware, plus a knife and cutting board for cheese. Indeed, the picnic lunch may be the quintessential social event of the 20th century, but it is still a timeless option for a Valentine’s date.
Even if your man never wears cologne, he would readily make an exception for Sex Panther. According to the classic film Anchorman, Sex Panther is the only cologne that’s been scientifically proven. 60% of the time, it works every time. The box has a film-authentic growling sound effect when opened, but unlike its silver screen counterpart, this scent actually smells good. Sex Panther has clean, refreshing top notes of juniper and fresh air accord while the heart contains lavender and sensual musk that is perfect for close encounters.
Is food the fastest way to your heart? You can show him you love what goes on when he’s in the kitchen with this beautiful heart-shaped cutting board made from Oregon Red Alder. This 11-inch cutting board is just the right size to prepare a meal for two and makes for an ornate serving board because of its rich wood finish.
Half of the joy of a warm mug of coffee in the morning is the radiant heat for your hands. This Clay in Motion Handwarmer Mug takes that feeling to the extreme with a unique hand-warming shape. This mug is 14 oz. and is dishwasher and microwave safe. Just keep in mind that you’ll need a special left-handed version if your partner is left-handed.
Most men need a crash course when it comes to simple things like the mood a scented candle can set or the soothing effect of a burning flame. Men might avoid candles with flowery smells lest it shatter their fragile masculinity. Maybe next time he’ll want to set the mood with a robust smell like Balsam Fir? Perhaps Straight Razor? This is a gift that says “you can have your own space but it can’t smell like stale Doritos.” Want even more man-scented candle ideas? Check out our roundup of our favorite candles with masculine scents before you go with these beer-inspired options.
If you and your partner have shared everything else with each other, it’s time to share your ancestry. This 23andME DNA test allows you to take a saliva sample and send it back to their processing center free of charge. In 6-8 weeks, you’ll have a detailed report of your global ancestry, comparing your DNA to 31 different populations across the world. Learning this together will help bring you closer to your partner, and possibly yourself.
The Suitjamas is a practical and classy garment for the debonair who wishes to remain comfortable. Fans of How I Met Your Mother will immediately understand why these threads are worth the high price tag. Those how haven’t been inducted might still yet understand their brilliance as well. After all, who wouldn’t want to look their best in bed?
I know everyone loves giving gifts, but very few also love shopping for gifts. The pressure of getting something practical, affordable, and relevant is enough to make many cave and just buy beer instead.
Now you can channel these feelings of laziness into a unique gift idea. Beer Greetings offers a set of clever six-pack gift boxes that turn your partner’s favorite beer into a thank-you card, celebratory gift, or a romantic gesture. The set comes with two Heart You boxes, one Thank You box, and one Hooray box.
A bottle opener is always a useful gift, especially if its attached to this useful scallywag. A bottle opener was actually the first gift I gave to my current partner, but it was far from as cool as this Pirate Bottle Opener. If I had gone for a cool bottle opener, maybe things would have moved even quicker. Because I didn’t, now I’m left wondering if there’s anything left to pilfer from this pirateless life of mine.
Das Horn is a beverage container fit for a Viking lord. If the keeper of your kingdom doesn’t yet have a proper drinking horn, then you can set him down the path of better living for the modern barbarian.
Okay, we might have made it sound like nobody wants candy for Valentine’s Day, but that is patently false. It just has to be the right kind of candy. This Smores Candy Chocolate Popcorn Pizza combines everything you need for a delicious confection. It mixes sweet and salty, and it comes in an awesome pizza-themed package. That’s a win-win-win.
I believe that both love and Legos stimulate the same part of the male brain that creates a lasting feeling of happiness. This 150-piece Valentine’s Dog set is a great token of affection for your favorite tinkerer. If your Valentine builds more than just relationships, this a great gift that speaks to their real passions.
Send your man a bouquet of jerky from Carnivore Club. A full 20 sticks of jerky are packed into a bouquet with red paper. There are four different wild game flavors: elk, buffalo, hot venison, and mild venison.
These make a lovely Valentine’s Day gift that sticks to the traditional bouquet but with a twist of meat.
Set the two of you up for a fun date night with this set of three decks of cards. The box comes with three decks: Talk, Flirt, and Dare. You can go through the cards however you want by either going in order or mixing them up.
The Talk cards bring up conversation prompts to learn more about your partner, like where in the world they would live if money were no object. The Flirt cards ask questions that are more related to you as a couple like a favorite memory of the two of you or asking you to describe your ideal romantic or sexy weekend.
The Dare cards start to heat things up while still keeping it a light-hearted. This isn’t a dirty game so if you’re concerned about it being over the top raunchy, you’re pretty safe here. The dares are more like doing a mini striptease or asking you to tell your partner what you want to do to them that night in a fake accent. (If you’re looking for raunchy, check out the Dirty Deeds very adult card game.)
It’s a fun way to learn more about each other in a lot of ways and spark conversation on nights when you’re looking at your phones and not sure what to talk about.
This is my top pick for 2019. You know how tense he is so this year give him something for when you’re not there to give him a rub down. This shiatsu rotating massager is designed to drape over your shoulders so it can easily target those knots in your neck, shoulders, and upper back. It also provides heat to help loosen those muscles.
I like that the shiatsu nubs are in alternating heights so you get that hard then softer then harder again sensation that you get from giving him a back massage by hand. Plus it saves your thumbs a lot of work.
The comfortable hand straps make it easy to keep the massager in place instead of trying to pin a massaging pillow in place against the back of a chair which inevitably falls from where you need it. The design makes this a great one for your lower back as well. There are easy to reach controls right in the front that manage the power, heat, and three strength levels.
Regular massage has a surprising number of benefits from boosting mood, reducing anxiety, improving sleep, and preventing headaches. (Check out this article in Men’s Health Magazine for more details.) But getting a massage is also super expensive, so bringing the massage home with you is the next best thing.
If your man deserves a home spa day but might bristle at the gift baskets you normally find in the store, get him The Man Can. It’s a paint can packed with body care items in spicy scents your due will love. The products are all-natural and include a loofa, heavy duty hand butter for those callused hands, hand-poured exfoliating soap, bay rum shave gel, bay rum body oil or shaving oil, and a paint can and bottle opener.
If your man loves a good spa night in the bathtub and isn’t phased by flowers, get him the Lovery Deluxe Bath and Body Gift Basket which is packed with pampering goodness.
We all know a good (or at least decent) bottle of wine can be the start of an unforgettable romantic evening so set the both of you up for success by getting him this wine fridge. It’s small enough to fit into most kitchens but large enough to store 18 bottles.
The digitally controlled temperature has two zones so you can separately control the top and bottom sections of the cooler. Let’s face it, this is a gift that you’ll benefit from too but if he’s a wine lover, he doesn’t have to know that.
Send him out in the morning with some truth on his keys. This hand-stamped keychain is stainless steel and sure to get a good laugh. He’ll definitely appreciate the sentiment.
If he’s handy, this wristband by Rak is covered in magnets giving him a simple way to store nails, screws, bits, or anything metal in an easy to reach spot while he’s working. Any gift that makes his life easier and safer is always a win.
No more holding nails in his mouth. True facts, a friend of mine accidentally swallowed a nail when he was holding it in his mouth while working on a ladder. This is a significantly better option.
If your man loves to be prepared, get him this 37-use multi-tool. It’s the size of a credit card, fits in his wallet, but can get him out of a myriad of scraps when he’d normally be annoyed that he doesn’t have a Phillps head screwdriver in his pocket.
This card, he’ll have instant access to nine different screwdriver shapes, seven wrenches, ruler, nail file, box opener, bottle opener, seatbelt cutter, mini saw blade, and too many more things to list here.
You can check out the Smart RSQ site for images showing many of the different tools in action to get a better idea of what it can do.
If either of you is a fan of Catana Chetwynd’s adorable comics then pick this up for your love this year. If this is your first exposure to them, this comic series captures some of the most romantic but everyday experiences of love.
You’ll have a fun evening full of laughs going through the book and pointing to comics saying, “Hey, that’s so us!”
-
This is true love right here. You’ve weighed the balance and love prevailed. This funny mug displays the text on both sides of the mug and is dishwasher and microwave safe–a must for any coffee cup gift.
Let’s be real. It’s what you’re going to do.
These 100 percent cotton pillowcases capture the quiet coziness of a comfortable relationship. It’s these small moments of just enjoying being in each other’s company that can be just as romantic as large gestures.
This decanter would make a great addition to his home bar. It’s got that a worldly, sophisticated look that’s thoroughly eye-catching.
There’s a hand-made glass antique ship attached to the bottom inside of the glass globe, complete with triple masts, sails, and flying red flags. It’s a ship in a bottle with booze. How unique is that?
The hand-blown glass decanter is lead-free. The exteriors of the decanter globe and two included glasses are etched with a map of the world.
With a mahogany-stained wood stand and gold stopper will make a real statement. This decanter is a little small and may not fit an entire fifth of whiskey (or other alcohol of your choice) because of the angle the globe is stored at, but it fits enough for a few drinks.
You can pick up just the globe decanter on its own or if you’d like more, you can get the globe with a set of four glasses.
Give him something to think about with this edible massage oil from Maple Holistics. When you give someone massage oil, you’re giving them the promise of fun nights ahead of relaxing massages and wherever those rub-downs might lead you.
A lot of edible massage oils are gimmicky, sticky, and leave a gross chemical taste in your mouth, but Maple Holistics is made solely with massage therapy grade oils with natural flavoring. It is chemical, preservative, paraben, dye, and cruelty-free. It softens skin with sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, fractionated (liquid) coconut oil, and vitamin E. With these easy-to-absorb oils often preferred by massage therapists, you can feel good that it won’t leave you or your partner feeling greasy.
The mango flavor is there and gives it a tropical scent but neither is overwhelming enough to distract from the activities at hand. I like that it’s made in America and packed with antioxidants.
If mango isn’t your thing, they also offer Berry, Vanilla, and Tropical flavors.
This is a good choice if when thinking about what to get a man for Valentine’s Day you’d like something sexy but not overly sexy.
If he’s got a jumbled pile of stuff on his nightstand he’ll love a bedside docking station. These organizers are designed with slots, pegs, and cups to hold all the things he pulls out of his pockets when he gets home all in one easy-to-find place. There are spots for keys, rings, watch, glasses, cell phone with slot for hidden charging cord, pens, wallet, and spare change.
This is one made of real walnut wood and is also large enough to act as a tablet holder.
If your husband is an avid golfer in his retirement, consider getting him something that will improve his golf game. Men can be picky about golf attire and golf clubs, so we recommend this golf tracking system as a safe gift idea. Each kit contains 14 low-profile, lightweight sensors: 13 standard club sensors, plus one for his putter. Each sensor records and analyzes every shot he makes. Golfers get customized insights into how they can improve their driving, approach, chipping, sand game and putting.
What’s more relaxing and romantic than your own private hot tub? This inflatable model is budget-friendly and easy to set up/take down, making it a nice option for those with limited space. No tools are required for set up. This model boasts a built-in rapid-heating and water-filtration system, and can get all the way up to a very cozy 104°F. If you’re thinking about a more permanent home spa for your house, you can browse discounted plug and play hot tubs on sale at Amazon.
First off, congrats on getting engaged! You guys are probably saving for the wedding, but we’re guessing you still want a Valentine’s Day gift that has a big impact. Make your first Valentine’s Day as an engaged couple special with a gift that will encourage him to adopt a healthy lifestyle. This GPS smartwatch can help him track his runs, track progress towards fitness goals, and monitor heart rate during exercise. If you think he’d prefer a smartwatch that looks more like a regular watch, you could also consider the Fossil Q Marshal Gen 2.
Looking for a cool and creative gift idea for Valentine’s Day? After two years of dating, you might want to find something less predictable than cologne or fun lingerie. If he loves coffee, this portable espresso maker is a really cool gift idea to keep him wired all day long. This hand-operated espresso maker allows him to have a cup of high-test caffeine anywhere, even while on the go, at a campsite, or while traveling on a plane.
Not a coffee drinker? Considering spicing things up on Valentine’s Night with something from our guide to the best sex toys, which includes several couple-friendly toy options.
Cologne is a nice gift for men on Valentine’s Day, and a year into a relationship, you should be comfortable enough with his likes and dislikes to pick out something he’ll enjoy wearing. This is a complex, sophisticated scent with notes of spicy black pepper, smoky guaiac resin, and subtle lavender. If you’re worried this gift isn’t enough on it’s own, throw in something more personal along with the scent. We recommend a book by his favorite author, a movie from his favorite director, or an album from his favorite band.
The FABRIQ Portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Smart Speaker looks cool, and is packed with equally cool features. It features Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service, which he can use to play music, control smart home devices, set alarms, and more. Using Wi-Fi, you can connect up to 10 FABRIQ speakers for a multiroom sound experience.
If he already has enough speakers, consider some high-end men’s grooming products instead. The six month mark is a nice time to give him these kinds of gifts. You’ve been together long enough that the gift doesn’t seem like you’re trying to send him a coded message about his grooming habits, it’s simply that you want to show you care about him. The upscale grooming products from Prospector Co. come in cool packaging, and will definitely appeal to his manly and rugged side.
It can be a little awkward when you’ve only just started dating a guy, and Valentine’s Day rears its ugly head before you’ve really had a chance to get to know him. If you’re in this situation, and you think this guy has potential, it’s totally cool to get him a little something for Valentine’s Day, even if you aren’t officially a couple. This beer brewing kit is a fun gift idea that’s not too clingy or romantic for the guy you’re still just getting to know. Multiple flavors and beer styles are available via the link below, so click through to see all the options and pick something you think he’d like.
Any time you can cop a Seiko at this price point, it’s almost a shame to NOT buy the thing. Translation: it’s a great Valentine’s Day gift for dad. Seiko’s one of the premier Japanese watch makers and the Seiko 5 has a long history as a great watch at a great price. This is an automatic watch, which means dad won’t have to use the crown to wind it – it winds itself. If dad’s feeling especially mellow and not doing a lot of moving around, he can wind with the crown. This piece features the day and date at 3 o’clock (which was a unique double pairing on the same plane when Seiko introduced the 5 in the 1960s). It’s water resistant to 99 feet, so dad can splash it or briefly immerse it, but he shouldn’t go swimming laps with his new piece. If you are interested in a waterproof watch for dad, take a look at our list of the Top 10 Best Waterproof Watches for Men. Take a look at the intro, because it really explains well what it means to be “waterproof” and what it means to be “water resistant.” As for the Seiko 5, we’re suggesting this sporty looking blue version, which has the canvas strap and stainless buckle tang closure. The case back is skeleton (see through), so there’s a cool visual feature to this piece. The watch is also rugged, since Seiko prioritized durability when they created the watch.
If you’re going to skip over the coffee mug, you owe it to men everywhere to opt for this engraved beer mug. This is, perhaps, the most perfect of all Valentine’s Day gifts for him: it’s not too expensive (we don’t want him to stress about how much you’re spending) but it’s not too cheap (we don’t want him to think he’s getting something second rate). This is one of those big, heavy, means business, 14 ounce beer mugs. For the engraving, you have nine different font choices. The production time on this mug is just two to three days, so it shouldn’t be a problem getting to him in time. Another option is this 16 ounce pilsner glass, which is also a Valentine’s Day present for him that you can personalize.
Another easy way to let him know he’s got style. If he doesn’t, this leather bracelet will help. I happen to own this (my wife bought it for me) and I love it. For one thing, it wears very cool. In other words, I feel cool with it on. It’s very light – I don’t even notice it’s there – but I remember it is when people comment on it, which they do, and very positively. We’ve written about bracelets before so we’ve done a lot of research on them. Take a look at our list of the Top 10 Best Cool Men’s Bracelets or our list of the Top 10 Best Men’s Cuff Bracelets. Besides being ubiquitous with the on-trend fashion game, men’s bracelets are a super-easy way to add a little bit more to one’s look without hardly trying. The Ostan multi-layer leather bracelet is about 8.5 inches around, which will just about fit any wrist, but it also comes with an extra buckle so it can be extended (or worn even looser).
This is a six-pack of very bold, very colorful socks – it’s an easy, inexpensive way to get his sock game up to speed this Valentine’s Day. The sock patterns:
Polka dots
Argyle
Multi-color horizontal bands
Multi-color thin horizontal bands
Blue-grey horizontal bands
Black-white horizontal bands
For something in the darker tones, Alpine Swiss has what they call a “multi color” pack of six and for something that’s still in the grey-black tones, but with a bit of color, check out the “fun pack” of six. Whichever pack you decide on, they’re a comfortable, breathable 73 percent cotton, 26 percent poly and one percent Elastane (stretchy). The socks are mid-calf and super comfortable, so if he’s an at-the-office-every-day type of man, this is a great Valentine’s Day gift for him.
Not all men love cooking, but all men love meat. And guys who want the most out of their meat should definitely read Meat: Everything You Need to Know. It is not just a cookbook, but a full meat manifesto from author and third generation butcher Pat LaFrieda. With the help of Carolynn Carreño, Pat explains everything from meat cuts to proper storing, maintaining, and cutting.
The book also includes a selection of 75 recipes, including delicious picks like LaFrieda Custom Burger Blends, Tuscan Fried Chicken with Lemon, Crown Pork Roast with Pineapple Bread Stuffing, Beef Wellington with Mushroom Cream Sauce, and more.
Okay, this is the part where things get real. Not everyone likes Valentine’s Day, but that doesn’t mean they have to be excluded from the fun. This mischievously titled coloring book appeals to those who tire from the commercial obligation to spend, and forced sensations of love.
If you have managed to wrangle a Valentine out of a person like that, then they would no doubt appreciate being included, even if it is with a snark coloring book.
The calming flame of a candle can enhance the mood of any environment, but not every guy is crazy for sweet floral scents. That’s why this romance-themed candle three pack from Old Factory is a great compromise for your guy.
Scents of Rose Petals, Champagne and Dark Chocolate will offer something for everyone, and their long-burning wicks will provide hours of enjoyment.
Not every guy is into wearing jewelry, but most men can make an exception for jewelry with a purpose. The Lokai Classic Balancing Bracelet is just that, as it keeps its wearer attuned to life’s highs and lows. Without either one of these extremes, we would not appreciate the other.
This bracelet is infused with elements from both the highest point on Earth (the peak of Mt. Everest), and the lowest point on Earth (mud from the Dead Sea). Wearing it will invoke a zen-like sense of balance between life’s craziest moments.
I believe that both love and Legos stimulate the same part of the male brain that creates a lasting feeling of happiness. This 150-piece Valentine’s Dog set is a great token of affection for your favorite tinkerer.
No matter their age, anyone who was once a child can still find the joy in piecing together a Lego set, especially one that was chosen out of love.
If you share a bed with your Valentine, a new pillow might be a pleasant surprise for them, especially if it’s a pillow like this foam wedge from InteVision.
This pillow can be used to help with sore muscles while you sleep or, ahem, reach new angles with your intimacy.
Some guys can never relax, even when they’re at home where they should be comfortable. If you cohabitate with a man who doesn’t know how to relax, try introducing him to a pair of plush Minnetonka slippers.
These faux fur-lined moccasins offer warmth and comfort from the toes up, yet their sturdy sole still enables you to wear them outside if your man needs can’t keep himself seated.
If music is one of the connections that brought you to your partner, then he and you should both have the ability to enjoy the music you love anywhere, anytime.
The OontZ Angle 3 is an inexpensive and powerful Bluetooth speaker that can stream clear and accurate music from wireless devices. It is durable, water resistant, and offers an impressive 12 hour battery life for all day listening.
Sure, a bouquet of red roses is more likely to pop into your head when you think of a botanical Valentine’s Gift, but a living bonsai tree is symbolic of a more long-term love compared to cut flowers.
This tall braided pachira aquatica is commonly known as the money tree, and is meant to bring good fortune to those who care for it. This four year old tree can live for decades, just like your romance.
A sensual coupon booklet can be a tedious agreement if you lack the creativity to provide unique favors to perform for your partner. This official-looking book of “sex checks” is a simple ready-made option for no strings attached tickets for intimacy.
This checkbook includes 30 IOUs and 30 UOMEs to make sure that the gift remains reciprocal.
Electronic and hand-powered massage tools are always a hit for gift-giving holidays, but if you really want to impress your Valentine, set them up with a full-size portable massage table.
The thick padded surface with birch hardwood construction will help take your massage giving (and receiving) to the next level. And what couple doesn’t need to exchange more massages?
Watches aren’t a part of everyone’s daily wardrobe, but anyone would want to make wrist room for the Pebble Time, a smartwatch that does everything you want for cheap.
Its humble color e-paper screen can display various custom watch faces or show you notifications and messages without pulling out your phone. The Pebble app ecosystem is supported by Android and iOS, with over 8,000 community-made apps for choosing.
And with a battery life of up to seven days, you won’t have to take this one off to charge every night. Now he can never say he was too busy to get your texts.
The sheer commercial appeal of Valentine’s Day to makers of superficial romantic crap like Hallmark and See’s Candies is enough to make most people barf. It’s the mass-produced teddy bears and chocolate boxes that turn most people off from this holiday, which is why this charmingly human plushie from I Heart Guts is such a great gift.
This anatomically-inspired heart plush doesn’t feed into the imagery of a perfect movie romance, but rather, represents your affection in a way that is down to earth and realistic. It just means a lot more to say your heart is his when it actually looks like a real heart.
You don’t have to be the overly adventurous type to enjoy a quality couple’s hike, and the promise of being able to hang up a hammock and rest in the breeze together only sweetens the deal.
The DoubleNest Hammock from Eagles Nest Outfitters is a portable camping hammock that rolls up to about the size of a grapefruit. Unfurled, it is large enough to support up to 400 lbs., and wide enough to provide a comfortable rest for two.