59 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him: The Ultimate List

Set the two of you up for a fun date night with this set of three decks of cards. The box comes with three decks: Talk, Flirt, and Dare. You can go through the cards however you want by either going in order or mixing them up.

The Talk cards bring up conversation prompts to learn more about your partner, like where in the world they would live if money were no object. The Flirt cards ask questions that are more related to you as a couple like a favorite memory of the two of you or asking you to describe your ideal romantic or sexy weekend.

The Dare cards start to heat things up while still keeping it a light-hearted. This isn’t a dirty game so if you’re concerned about it being over the top raunchy, you’re pretty safe here. The dares are more like doing a mini striptease or asking you to tell your partner what you want to do to them that night in a fake accent. (If you’re looking for raunchy, check out the Dirty Deeds very adult card game.)

It’s a fun way to learn more about each other in a lot of ways and spark conversation on nights when you’re looking at your phones and not sure what to talk about.