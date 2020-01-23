21 Best Valentine’s Day Sex Toys

Valentine’s Day sex toys are one of the best ways to spice up your V-Day plans this year. It’s a perfect time to try something new and exciting. Give your partner (or yourself) exactly what they crave.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A Liberator wedge positioning aid is one of the top best sexy gifts to give to your partner that you’ll both love. Plus this Liberator Heart Wedge is perfect for people who may be a little shyer when it comes to sexual aids since it can pass for a normal pillow. No one has to know.
This is a toy that is designed to improve your sex life but won’t make your partner feel like they’re inadequate because wedges are used to prop up your body to make sex more comfortable and better all around. You could be the universal champion of sex and still benefit from a wedge.
Wedges are designed to give your body a little boost to make certain positions more comfortable and take the strain off your back, hips, or neck. It can be used to improve your experience of a huge range of positions from missionary to oral sex.
They’re great for petite folks with larger partners, folks with disabilities, and anyone who is getting older and realizing our lower back isn’t what it used to be. All bodies can enjoy a boost from wedges.
The velvety cover is removable and machine washable and the pillow comes in a variety of colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Moxie by We-Vibe is a wearable vibe that secures to your panties with a magnet and is controllable by a remote or the We-Connect app. That means your partner can control a secret vibrator hidden in your underwear from across the room or across the country. Happy Valentine’s Day.
The possibilities for fun are endless. Make a date night out at the movies a little more exciting. Make going out to the club that much more pleasurable. Or spice up video chats with long-distance partners.
So the vibe goes on the inside of your panties and the flat matching magnet goes on the outside so it’s held in place. The vibe itself is shaped to sit perfectly against your vulva and is designed to rest against your clitoris. It’s made of body-friendly silicone and has a smooth feel to it.
For vibrations, you’ve got 10 levels of deep vibrations that are decently powerful for its size. The remote is great but you can get more control of the vibration settings using the We-Connect app. I have the We-Vibe Melt (if you have a clit, treat yourself) so I use the We-Connect app and I’ve found the toys sync as easily with the app as any Bluetooth device. You have an unbelievable amount of control to get the vibrations just right. From the app, you can select pre-made patterns or even create your own.
Moxie is a Bluetooth vibrator meaning not only can you control the vibrations with your phone, but your partner can also control the vibe, even from long distances. The app will ask your permission to hand over control to your partner each time of course. It won’t just start buzzing without warning.
I love that this line of We-Vibe toys is completely waterproof. They’re rechargeable using magnetic contact with the included cord so the entire toy is sealed against water. I’ve been very impressed with the We-Vibe battery life and the Moxie has a low battery warning so you know when to recharge it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I love Under-the-Bed style restraints. They’re fun, don’t require complicated attachments that could hurt your furniture or walls, and this set is highly adjustable for all your fantasies.
The set comes with two adjustable belts that are secured around your mattress–and then you’re good to go. That’s the entire installation.
Each belt is lined with rings you can attach the included cuffs to. This feature means you can customize the position however you want.
Want their arms close together? You’ve got it. Want them spread-eagle with arms and legs wide? You’ve got that too. Want them diagonal with arms in one corner of the bed and legs in the other? I don’t know why you’d want to do that, but yeah, you can do that with this. You do you.
The included hand and ankle cuffs are lined with comfortable plush fabric. They attach to the rings with a simple clip and secure with velcro so they’re quick and easy to put on and take off and work with a wide range of wrist and ankle sizes. Paloqueth has also thrown in a feather tickler and black blindfold for inspiration.
It’s a nice intro to power play if you’ve been talking about bringing bondage into your bedroom. I love that it’s great for beginners and experienced players alike.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sensual massage is one of the most common requests to spice up your bedroom fun, and Forever Tantra has a Romance Massage Kit with everything you need to give your partner a massage they’ll never forget.
The kit includes 500 scented fake rose petals to spread around the room and an aromatherapy candle to create an intimate atmosphere.
For the massage itself, the kit comes with a full-size bottle of nuru massage gel which is an odorless, tasteless, slippery water-based gel. Nuru massage is a Japanese sensual massage technique where the person giving the massage covers themselves in nuru gel and then massages their partner using their entire body. Look it up. It’s sexy.
Then the kit provides a blindfold and a range of tools to add to your massage to stimulate your partner including a feather (it comes in two parts to fit into the box), flogger, roller-ball massager, and stimulating roller.
Your partner will love being pampered and you can see where it goes from there but I have a pretty good guess.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a toy combination for a long-distance couple, this is it. These two Bluetooth toys can sync up with each other using the Lovense app and each toy will react to the movement of the other one.
How futuristic is it to have sex toys that can communicate with each other to simulate sex from hundreds of miles away? So if you and your partner are in a long-distance situation, this set of toys may be invaluable.
I was given samples of the Nora and Max 2 toys to test out with no promise of a review and I have to say they fit perfectly for a couple’s set of toys for Valentine’s Day.
The Nora is a traditional silicone rabbit vibe with a flexible vibrating nub for your clit and a rotating shaft for internal stimulation. Using the Lovense app, you can control both of these sensations independently and even create your own vibration patterns. I’ve had plenty of fun using this solo and the vibrations are quite strong.
The Max 2 masturbator uses a silicone sleeve and a gender-neutral opening with a varied and textured interior. It both vibrates and has adjustable suction for 360-degrees of stimulation.
Both toys can be controlled via the Lovense app or connect with each other for synchronized sensations. They charge using a magnetic cord.
I will say from using the Nora that it’s not a whisper-quiet toy so if you’re in a roommate situation where discretion is a top priority, this might not be the toy for you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What if you could turn your penis into a rabbit vibrator to drive your partner wild? Because you can. There are a lot of products in this area but I like the Paloqueth Penis Ring Vibrator with Rabbit Ears.
It’s made of stretchable body-safe silicone with two rings for a secure fit and a rechargeable motor on top. Two flexible silicone bunny ears extend from the vibe to nestle against your partner’s clit and transfer all those vibrations. The wearer gets to enjoy these vibrations too for fun all around.
You can control the vibrations using the included remote control. There are seven vibration modes with different patterns to choose from. I love that it’s rechargeable so there are no odd watch batteries to track down. It charges using a magnetic charger and is waterproof so you can take it into the shower or bathtub.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Glass is an experience like nothing else and this toy from Don Wand is covered in decorative red hearts in time for Valentine’s Day. Those little hearts create subtle ribbing for extra stimulation.
Glass is frictionless with zero give to it for a feeling very different from standard silicone. It holds temperature well so giving it a soak in hot water or ice water can yield some fairly intense results.
This wand is a safe bet for beginners with a diameter of one inch for the shaft and 1.5 inches in diameter at the wider tip. If it still looks a little big, the tiniest bit of lube (they include a sample) goes a long way on glass toys.
Don Wands come with a padded storage pouch and are made of borosilicate glass which is very durable and easy to clean.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I’m not sure you’re going to find something more suited to a kinky time on Valentine’s Day than these beginner-friendly nipple clamps made to look like hearts with Cupid’s arrow.
As far as nipple clamps go these are wonderful for beginners because unlike some alligator clips that are under tension, these only have as much pressure as you choose to apply.
Each stainless steel arrow is broken down in two pieces that each screw in on either side of the heart. You can place the heart over your partner’s nipples and slowly tighten the screws until you achieve the pressure you like. It gives you precise control to avoid more pinching than you’re ready for.
Each heart has a couple of bells attached to it for extra fun. When your partner plays with the bells, the wearer is certainly going to feel it. These are great for nipples of all genders.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Eastern Delights has taken the often intimidating ball gag and made it cute with this Beginner Silicone Heart Ball Gag.
The pink silicone heart is perfect for beginners because it’s rather small and the irregular shape of the heart makes it easier to breathe around when it’s in your mouth. Plus, look at it. It’s so cute.
Its faux leather strap has an adjustable buckle and two D-ring hinges to increase comfort against the cheeks. If you’re thinking about dipping a toe a little deeper into being kinky, this is a very Valentine’s way to do it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you want your Valentine’s Day to get a teeny bit kinky, try out Venesun’s XOXO Spanking Paddle. It’s cute, an innocent baby pink, and looks harmless–right up until it smacks your behind.
The faux leather is flexible so you have nice control over how hard you really want to spank. If you hit hard enough, you can leave an “XOXO” mark on your partner’s skin so that’s a fun perk. I have this style of paddle with different wording and it really works.
The XOXO paddle is also available in a more devious black and red.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve been thinking about getting a little kinky in your relationship but aren’t sure what to get, this Beginner’s D/s Bondage Kit has a little bit of everything for a very affordable price that way you can see what you like before you invest in a higher-quality version.
The kit comes with a blindfold, cotton bondage rope, ball gag with easier breathing holes, feather tickler, flogger, collar, wrist cuffs, ankle cuffs, hogtie, and pair of nipple clamps with bells. This gives you more than enough tools to play with making your own scenes or recreating 50 Shades’ Red Room of Pain.
The cuffs and collar are secured with a buckle and have a comfortable soft lining. The nipple clamps use a screw safety so you can adjust how tight the clamps can get to vary the sensation to your comfort.
It comes with its own discreet black bag for storage and is also available in black, purple, and baby pink.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For those looking to get adventurous and try something new this Valentine’s Day, Pipedream has a Fantasy Heart Strap-On Harness that looks like Cupid himself designed it.
The front section is a light pink heart shape and instead of an arrow piercing it, we have a strap-on. That’s got to give you a little bit of smile.
This is a four-point harness which is the type I would recommend if you haven’t worn a harness before. It’s the most secure and most comfortable in my experience. All the straps can be a little intimidating but you just slip it on like you would pants (very, very revealing pants) and then once in, you pull the straps to tighten. You’re set.
It comes with a set of o-rings that clip onto your straps so you can adapt the harness for different size dildos. They’ve included a fairly cheap black strap-on that’s a little big for newbies of anal play. I always recommend sticking with silicone for all your toys as it won’t harbor bacteria. This three strap-on set from Strap U has three smaller dongs more suited to beginners.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Those who are true beginners to the vibrator world might be a little more comfortable starting here with a simple plastic bullet vibe. This one is covered in sweet, unintimidating pink hearts for the holiday.
Bullet vibes are good for folks who are on a budget and don’t want anything too phallic-shaped. It’s made of simple plastic and is very smooth. At seven inches long it’s good for external stimulation as well as vaginal. This does not have a flared base so keep it out of your butt because it could get lost and no one wants that ER visit.
You control the vibrations by rotating the base. It uses two AA batteries and is a nice first toy for beginners.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Feel fancy this V-Day with a set of bejeweled heart butt plugs.
This Beginner Jeweled Heart Butt Plug Kit comes with three sizes of stainless steel plugs, each with a shiny pink heart on the base.
They’re sized for anal beginners with the smallest plug being just about one inch in diameter at its widest point. It has a rounded taper on both sides for smooth insertion and removal. The neck of the toy is quite thin for comfort while wearing and the flared base isn’t going anywhere it’s not supposed to.
The middle toy has the same tapered shape, is slightly taller, and 1.3 inches in diameter. The largest toy is taller still and tapered for insertion but slightly less so for removal, meaning it’s easier to keep in and wear for longer periods.
Stainless steel is a great material for anal play as it’s completely non-porous and has a very smooth surface to reduce friction.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wand vibrators are infamous when it comes to sex toys thanks to the legendary power of the Hitachi Magic Wand–but the Hitachi is so loud, has to be plugged in, and can be improved upon.
Enter We-Vibe’s Wand. This new on the scene wand vibe has cordless knock-your-socks-off power that is surprisingly quiet. I got my hands on a media sample of this toy to test out and it’s quieter than some of my rabbit vibes even at its highest setting.
And if you’re worried about discretion, this toy has a unique Smart Silence feature. Once you turn it on it only starts vibrating when the head senses your body. I don’t understand how it works, but it really does. Rest it on sore shoulders (yeah, like you’re going to use it on your shoulders) and it vibrates, but remove it and the vibration stops. It works through clothing with some pressure but not when you set it down on the bed.
This is a great perk for those with kids who might decide to come into the bedroom without knocking. You don’t have to fumble with off buttons, just put the wand down and it’s immediately silent.
This thing packs a punch. The vibes are deep and rumbly, exactly what you want out of this kind of power. It doesn’t have the blow-your-genitals-off strength that you might find in a corded model but that’s excessive for most people. At the top setting, this Wand is overwhelming (in a good way) even through a pair of jeans. You’re not going to be wanting for power.
The buttons are very user-friendly with an on button, a joystick that controls strength, and a function button with several vibration patterns built-in. It’s also a Bluetooth vibrator that connects to the We-Connect app so it can be controlled through your smartphone or by a partner’s smartphone near or far.
It comes with two attachments to make your play even more interesting. One is a finned ring designed to flutter like a flicking tongue and a stroker attachment for phallic play. Most universal wand attachments should fit this as well.
The Wand charges magnetically making it waterproof for all sorts of shower fun.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This glass pleasure wand is topped with a little pink heart perfect for Valentine’s Day.
If you haven’t tried a glass toy yet, add this or the Don Wand toy to your cart right now. It’s are like nothing else you’ve ever felt. Glass has a frictionless glide with a rigidity you simply can’t get with silicone.
The cute pink heart provides an interesting shape for external stimulation and the ripples of the wand are perfect for internal stimulation.
It’s just over eight inches long in total with probably six of those insertable. The widest bulb is only 1.2 inches in diameter so it’s not an overly huge toy and suitable for beginners.
Glass is a wonderful medium for temperature play because it can be warmed or cooled in baths of water and it will hold that temperature during play.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Experiment with anal beads this V-Day with Hearts on a String by Gossip toys. This is a nice first anal toy because it’s graduated and starts out very small at the end for beginners.
It’s body-safe silicone making it easy to clean with either toy cleaner or you can boil it to sterilize. The sweet heart shapes of both the beads and handle make the toy more approachable to those who might be nervous about trying them out.
It comes in pink and purple. Avoid silicone lube when using these because it can break down your toy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This silicone ring has two layers and is uniquely customizable with multiple ways to wear it to suit your comfort. Cock rings are intended to increase pleasure for the wearer, improve erections, and prevent premature climax.
It’s made of body-friendly silicone that is extremely stretchy to fit a wide range of users. I like that there is a range of ways to wear it that includes slipping the larger or smaller ring around or behind your scrotum.
This is one of those gifts that you want to be a bit more careful with. You might want to avoid giving this to someone because you’re hoping for more girth and length from them. Depending on the person that can make someone feel a bit inadequate.
But if you’re looking to see what a cock ring can do for you, it’s a great gift to give to your partner. They’ll certainly be enjoying it even though you’re the one wearing it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Most people are expecting sweets for Valentine’s Day, but I suggest getting them a different kind of dessert with this Gelato Collection from Jo lubricant.
It comes with five one-ounce bottles of flavored water-based lube in flavors that wouldn’t be out of place in a heart box of chocolates: salted caramel, hazelnut espresso, mint chocolate, tiramisu, and creme brulee.
They are pH balanced so they’re biome-friendly and the lubes are all sugar-free as well as free of parabens and propylene glycol.
It has a nice slip to it that is great for penetration and the flavors are nice for oral sex. Being water-based, this lube is toy and condom safe.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This adult board game is like playing a basic memory game, but instead of matching pictures of animals, you’re matching sexual activities. It doesn’t sound like much, but spend a few minutes reading through the descriptions and looking at the photos while you play and you’re going to want to do one of the things on the card as soon as the game ends.
The printing on the cards is high quality and the images are suggestive without being pornographic. You may learn some new types of foreplay or more to try out.
There are several ways to play the game including using the cards as sex coupons or requests like picking out a card and secretly leaving it on the bed for when they get home.
I will say this game is built for heterosexual couples so queer folks will have to work around that.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking to give your partner a sexy Valentine’s Day striptease, consider adding these heart-shaped pasties as a surprise. They’re shiny, fun, and reusable.
Sure, it’s a little bit of a cliche but if you’ve got boobs, there’s a good chance you’ve thought about what having tassels would be like so make this Valentine’s Day your day try it out.
If red isn’t your style, these hearts come in a variety of colors including gold, silver, and black.