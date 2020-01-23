21 Best Valentine’s Day Sex Toys

A Liberator wedge positioning aid is one of the top best sexy gifts to give to your partner that you’ll both love. Plus this Liberator Heart Wedge is perfect for people who may be a little shyer when it comes to sexual aids since it can pass for a normal pillow. No one has to know.

This is a toy that is designed to improve your sex life but won’t make your partner feel like they’re inadequate because wedges are used to prop up your body to make sex more comfortable and better all around. You could be the universal champion of sex and still benefit from a wedge.

Wedges are designed to give your body a little boost to make certain positions more comfortable and take the strain off your back, hips, or neck. It can be used to improve your experience of a huge range of positions from missionary to oral sex.

They’re great for petite folks with larger partners, folks with disabilities, and anyone who is getting older and realizing our lower back isn’t what it used to be. All bodies can enjoy a boost from wedges.

The velvety cover is removable and machine washable and the pillow comes in a variety of colors.