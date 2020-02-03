21 Best Gifts for New Parents: The Ultimate List

The best gifts for new parents are usually things that will not add to the clutter and stress of their newly changed lives. Make sure that their gift centers on them as well, not just the baby, reminding them that they are special too and deserve love and appreciation.
What do new parents really need? Sleep! Some of the best gifts for new parents are simple, easy things like this white noise machine that will help them meet their basic needs. White noise machines are great for babies, but they are also awesome for parents who need to get some shut eye. This best selling white noise machine from Avantek is compact and easy to use. It includes 20 soothing sounds including 6 white noise, 6 fan, and 8 various ambient noises. It also has a seven hour timer limit and 30 levels of volume control. New parents will definitely appreciate this gift, starting on Christmas night!
Everyone could use a personal assistant, but new parents especially will appreciate the Echo Plus as a gift. This device connects to Alexa, the cloud-based voice service, to easily play music, make calls, set timers and alarms, ask questions in a search engine, check traffic and weather, and much more. New parents know what it is like to try and juggle a baby on the hip, plus a pone in the other hand, plus a ringing doorbell and dinner on the stove. It gets crazy! Echo Plus will take some of that pressure off and make life a little bit easier for them.
This may seem counterintuitive if you do not have a baby at home, but as a new mom I read more books than I had in years. Whether they breastfeed or bottle feed, new parents will spend countless hours holding their little one while they drink and sleep. I tried for a few months to get the hang of reading print books one-handed while I held my infant in my other arm, and it just did not work. A Kindle was the best gift I ever received as a new mom! The Kindle Oasis is the easiest to hold e-Reader out there, and is also the largest and highest resolution Kindle available. The screen is glare-proof and it is also waterproof, a great feature for any device that will be near a baby! The Oasis also has a super long lasting battery life, more storage than other Kindle devices, and pairs with Audible and Bluetooth to allow for hands free listening.
Here is one baby-centric gift that does make the cut for this Christmas list. Memories of the first few months of a baby’s life feel at the time like they will last forever. You think to yourself “How could I ever forget this” as your baby smiles his first smile, or says “ma” for the first time, or she rolls over for the first time. As true as it may feel at the time, many of these memories do fade and it is a priceless gift to be able to record them as they happen. Parents will appreciate this memory book and journal, not only this Christmas but for many years to come.
One of my favorite gifts I received when I was pregnant was an envelope full of encouraging, loving statements from friends and family. I would take them out and read them whenever I was feeling overwhelmed, overstressed, or during middle of the night feeding sessions. This jar is full of inspiring, motivational quotations that new parents can appreciate any time of the day, week, or year. There is a month’s worth of quotes total, but this jar could easily last a year depending on how often they feel the need for some cheering up.
Here is one of the best gifts for new parents who have everything. Essential oils are wonderful for creating the type of environment you want inside of your home, whether it is relaxing, invigorating, cleansing, peaceful, or any other mood you want to create. I personally used an essential oil diffuser for my entire pregnancy and post partum period, usually diffusing calming scents like lavender to create a peaceful environment amidst the stress of being a new mom.
This beautiful wood and glass diffuser will make a perfect gift for new parents. Plastic diffusers are cheaply made and easy to break, not to mention they often get gunked up with old oils after a few months of use. This diffuser does not have any plastic anywhere on it, with a glass bottle and wooden base. It uses a heat-free cold vaporizer so there is no fire risk.
This is a gift that is sure to put a smile on the face of any new mom or dad. New parents drink a lot of coffee, and this espresso machine from DeLonghi will save them tons of money by allowing them to make their own lattes and cappuccinos at home. This is a compact machine but it includes both a single- or double-espresso maker and a milk frother. It can accommodate taller cups for iced lattes as well.
This picture frame is a beautiful memento to give as a gift for any new mom. This all-white frame is made with real wood. This is a true keepsake that will last for many years. There is a space for two baby photos as well as a larger spot for the hand and foot print.
There’s just no doubt about it, sleep deprivation can have a major impact on a family when a baby comes home. That’s why we love the Baby Shusher. This soothing sound machine uses a real human voice to coax a fussy baby to drift off. With adjustable volume control, parents can set it at just the right level to soothe an infant without keeping the household awake.
The last thing new parents have time for is a bunch of household chores. With limited sleep and taking care of a new baby, vacuuming will be the last thing on their mind. This gift is awesome for easing some of that burden and can be set with timers to go off and do its thing once dust and debris start to pile up. It’s a bit less expensive than others of its kind making it the perfect new parent gift.
If you’re shopping for new parents who liked to travel before the baby, they’ll probably want to travel with baby too. With all of the gear, it can be a bit daunting to get out the door with a new baby, let alone to go on a real trip. This 3 in 1 travel bag is a must-have for new parents, serving first as a bag to back all their gear and then converts into a travel bassinet, which means one less thing you need to pack.
The SNOO Smart Sleeper is one of the best gifts you can give a new parent. It’s the secret to blissful nights of sleep, even with small babies. The magic is in the rocking function of the SNOO, which recognizes when a baby begins to stir and gently rocks them to sleep so parents can sleep soundly without lifting a finger. The price tag is high, which makes this a bit of a splurge for one individual or an awesome group gift for new parents if you want to go in on it with sound friends.
Did you know that you can book tons of services through Amazon with one quick click? These include things like house cleaning, furniture assembly, garden maintenance and more. A home cleaning service is an awesome gift for a new parent who might need some help with the day to day of running a home while they care for their new baby. The services are so easy to book and very reasonably priced.
As a new parent, sleep is limited. You need to fall asleep the second your head hits the pillow or before you know it, it’s time to wake up to feed or change another dirty diaper. You would think being sleep deprived would make this easy, but with lots of stress and a new environment, it can be hard to sleep when you need to. This sleep spray is the answer. Just a bit on your pillow makes the biggest difference when it comes to getting some restful shut-eye while your new baby sleeps.
If you want to get a gift for new parents but aren’t quite sure what to get, this gift basket is perfect for everyone. It has some goodies for mom and dad and some goodies for babies, making it something that everyone in the family can enjoy. It’s neatly and beautifully packaged in an attractive wooden crate for a gorgeous presentation.
This diaper changing flip coin is a bit of a gag gift but it was too good not to include in our new parent gift roundup. Instead of heads or tails, it features two sides that read “my turn” and “your turn” to keep things nice and fair when it comes to the plethora of diaper changes that accompany having a new baby.
This book is a must-have for new parents. It’s crazy how hard it can be to do the simplest tasks with a baby in hand like eat meals and use the bathroom. This new-parent cookbook offers a bit of help to help you eat while you take care of your new baby. The book has tons of approachable and easy to make recipes, including some that can even be made with one hand while you hold your baby with the other.
Whether it’s Taco Tuesday or any day of the week, a new family of three will look so adorable in this matching shirt set. If you’re shopping for parents who love tacos, this is an awesome gift option. The shirts are available in sizes for men, women, and babies and are made of 100 percent preshrunk cotton for the best and most comfortable fit.
With this awesome mug, new parents won’t have to constantly microwave their cup of coffee. It’s no doubt that with a new baby, the cup of coffee you used to drink in peace will now be a cup you can grab a sip from every 30 minutes or so. This keeps that same cup warm for hours and has a lid so you don’t have to worry about spilling on baby – the perfect new parent solution.
If there’s one thing new parents like to do, it is to take a lot of photos of their baby – and we mean A LOT. This gallery wall kit provides them the perfect place to print and hang some photos of their new bundle, whether it be in their nursery or a common space like an entryway, staircase, or hallway.
With a baby on the way, there’s no question that health and safety are top of mind for any dad to be. This nest cam belongs in every house, especially for those who like to keep a close eye on things at all times. Unlike traditional baby monitors, this camera can be set up anywhere and can be set up to detect movements and alert you. With quick access to the camera feed on your phone or any other device, parents can feel confident about the well-being of their new baby.