25 Weirdest Sex Toys on Amazon

It took me a few seconds to understand what is going on here. If you’re still tilting your head and squinting at your screen, I will try to help.

Someone has taken a typical masturbation sleeve of a femme body bent over and said, “You know, I still want to see the boobs,” so they rotated the torso 180 degrees to create a creature that has never existed.

Which would be fine, I guess, but they’ve labeled it as “realistic” and “lifelike.” Individually sure, each element is well-formed with good attention to detail but we can’t ignore the fact that if you did this to a real person, they’d be dead.

Personally, I’m not into breasts on the same side as a butt, but they, if you’re looking for the best of both worlds (and that’s this in your opinion) then they’ve made a toy for you.

This visually confusing pocket stroker is made of soft silicone that’s more durable and body-safe than cheaper materials. There are two useable holes and the breasts are also there for stimulation. It’s completely waterproof but you’ll want to stay away from using silicone lubricants with it as it can damage the silicone.