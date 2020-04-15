25 Best Gifts for 4 Year Olds

This post is full of the best ideas when it comes to gifts for 4 year olds. Four is such a developmentally crucial age, where they’re really starting to develop their own interests and hobbies and usually love to be active and creative. There’s a gift at every price point for both 4 year old boys and girls, no matter their interest.
These suitcases are such an awesome and unique gift for a 4-year-old. They’re something different than a toy or clothing and whether they’re going to grandma’s house, on a sleepover with friends, or have a real trip in their future, they’ll love toting along with their very own bag. The Mickey Mouse design is so fun and colorful, although you can pick from tons of other styles in the product listing if this one isn’t quite your style.
You might not be able to go to the zoo daily, but this amazingly large lion makes it seem like the zoo is coming to you. A 4-year-old can pretend to be a zookeeper or outdoor explorer with this outfit, or perhaps pretend to be in the circus. The options are endless for play with this plush lion, which measures over 5 feet in length.
This classic toy is just as fun as it was over 20 years ago – a timeless classic that kids will love. The toy is simple. The stained wood pieces interlock resulting in tons of creations. The tin allows for easy cleanup and storage when kids aren’t playing, a feature that all parents will appreciate. This gift is great for hand-eye coordination, problem-solving, spatial awareness, and of course fun.
If you’re looking for a unique and amazing gift for a 4-year old that will really stand out, then the Kid Motorz Mercedes Benz is what you want to give. It has a rechargeable battery with a long life. It goes both forward and backward and it is easy for kids to drive at a safe max speed of 2.5 mph. They’ll be cruising around in style in this car, which looks just like the real deal and can be purchased in red, black or silver – all sleek and stylish options.
All kids need a scooter at this age, giving them another way to get around that’s a bit different than a bike. This one rides so smoothly, with 12-inch air-filled tires. The frame is wide enough for kids to balance on, even if they’re just learning and then handles are easy to maneuver. You can purchase this highly-rated scooter in a number of colors depending on the recipient’s taste.
Four years old is the perfect time to gift a child their very own bike. Whether they have training wheels or have already mastered a two-wheel bike, this bike is a great option. It comes in the tone of different colorways so you can select based on their favorite color or whether you’re shopping for a boy or girl. There are two braking systems so they can choose how to stop and the handles are padded and comfortable for little hands. Some of the options include water bottle holders or baskets and streamers, depending on the design you like best.
Inspire a little one to hone in on their acting skills with this adorable and unique gift. The ALEX Toys Floor Standing Puppet Theater is lightweight and easy to assemble. It can also easily be moved throughout the house. The working chalkboard is perfect for kids to jot down showtimes or simply doodle and they’ll love the realistic curtain.
If you’re looking to get something a little more special than a basic toy, consider a kid’s activity table like this KidKraft Art Table. It comes with tons of compartments for storage, spill-proof paint cups, and is made of beautiful, high-quality wood. The assembly is easy and quick, with all of the instructions and necessary hardware included.
The Dimple Interactive Robot Puppy is so much like a real dog, but much easier for a year old to take care of. The puppy operates with remote control and can sing, dance, walk and more. It can be controlled from over 35 feet away and any kid who loves technology or animals will be obsessed with this cool gadget.
Four-year-olds tend to be dog and cat obsessed. If they love cuddly pets, then the Melissa & Doug Pet Vet Play Set is the perfect gift, allowing them to pretend that they are a real vet, saving and caring for their favorite stuffed animals. The set comes with pretend medical equipment (including stethoscope, thermometer, syringe, ear scope, tweezers, clamp, cast, bandages, “treatments,” “ointments,” and a reusable double-sided checklist for office visits), a plush cat and dog and a carrying bag for the full experience.
With magnetic tiles that come in tons of various colors and shapes, this is a fun and unique educational toy for any 4 year old. They’re easy to use and introduce the beginning stages of so many skills like shapes, colors, 3D structure, and architecture, all while inspiring children to have some screen-free playtime.
While 4-year-olds might not be old enough for cell phones, a walkie talkie is a perfect way for them to communicate through the house with siblings, friends, or parents. This set comes with three walkie talkies, each in a unique kid-friendly color. These are easy to use, with a simple talk button that kids will figure out quickly. They’re also built for a child’s hand and are easy to hold.
Any kid who loves to build will be entertained for hours with the Marble Galaxy Fun Run Set. It helps with the development of problem-solving skills and is something kids can do alone, with parents, or with friends as they construct the perfect maize. The kit comes with over 120 pieces and 20 glass marbles that can roll easily through the course.
For kids who love to build forts, Original AirFort is the ultimate gift. The forts, which come in a variety of colors, inflate in just 30 seconds and are the perfect “secret” escape. The Airfort is relatively large, perfect for a few kids. It’s great for playdates, sleepovers, family hangouts, or just for one kid to have some quiet time reading or playing.
Train sets are an awesome gift for kids of many ages but the KidKraft Waterfall Mountain Train Set and Table have a few features that set it apart. While sometimes the table and train set is sold separately, this one has both. It also has storage containers to keep things clean and tucked away, perfect for extra parts. The rounded edges make this table extra safe and also protect it from chipping over time.
If you’re shopping for a kid who just started playing soccer, then you might want to consider gifting this set of Dimples Excel Soccer Goal so they can practice their fancy footwork at home. Even a 4 or 5-year-old can fold these up themselves, making it easy for them to use as well as clean up when they’re done. They can set up a full field in the backyard to play with friends, or simply set up one goal to work on their goal shots. It’s made of durable, weatherproof fabric that’s made to last.
Kinetic sand is an awesome gift for kids of so many ages, and while most 4-year-olds can figure out how to keep sand where it belongs, we still love that the 3 otters Play Sand and Sand Molds Kit comes with a tray to keep things tidy during play. The set comes with a few lbs. of kinetic sand as well as several molding toys to help shape the sand as they play.
The Little Partners The Orignal Learning Tower, Natural is such a unique gift for a 4-year-old who loves being a part of the action in the kitchen. Since they’re not quite old enough to reach the counter, this gives them a little boost to be able to help with cooking, baking, or just overseeing dinner prep. It’s easy to build, aesthetically pleasing and something that they’ll use every single day.
If you’re shopping for a little one who loves spending time in the kitchen then they’ll love this set with everything they need to be a chef. The gender-neutral set comes with a roller, tongs, measuring cups, measuring spoons, a whisk, apron, and recipe cards as well as child-friendly and safe knives for cutting and dicing. The set even comes with a storage box for neat and organized keeping between uses.
Little explorers and adventurers will love this set of binoculars, magnifying glass and compass to help them get outside and discover. The rubber coating is perfect for little ones, making the use safe and comfortable. Everything comes packed into a little box that’s perfect to wrap and gift to any 4 year old.
It can be hard to find a toy that’s both stimulating and education but the Educational Insights Design & Drill Activity Center is a toy that any parent will be happy that they’re child is playing with. The drill toy is safe for use and comes with 120 various colored pegs that can be drilled into place on the included board. The toy is also great for color recognition and pre-school math skills.
There is nothing that 4-year-olds love more than putting a show, which is why the Frozen 2 Bluetooth CDG Karaoke Machine with LED Disco Party is an exceptional gift for this age group. The highly-rated machine isn’t just good because it’s Frozen 2 themed. It has multicolored LED lights to put on a real show and also has Bluetooth capabilities so the music can play from any Bluetooth speaker in the house. The best part is, of course, the karaoke microphone with real sound and blackback features.
This is the age where kids are really starting to gain independence and that means making their own choices when it comes to fashion too. These Native shoes are parent AND kid-approved. They’re waterproof, perfect for the summer months and can easily be washed by running them under some warm water. Kids will love the bright colors and the fact that they’re easy to slip on and off without too much hassle – plus they’re super comfy. Choose from tons of sizes and colors.
There’s really nothing that beats digging around in the dirt for bugs and insects. Whether you’re shopping for a girl or boy, they’ll love the idea of bringing this little garden science experiment inside, allowing them to witness the growth of a caterpillar all the way into a beautiful butterfly. The set comes with two live caterpillars with food and habitat as well as everything needed for the butterfly along with easy to follow instructions.
Want to rock someone’s world with the best gift for 4 year olds ever? This slide is the perfect addition to the backyard this summer, with a little area for climbing, sliding, and of course swimming. The awesome Little Tikes Slam ‘n Curve Slide even has a spot to dunk some baskets, perfect for those who want to practice their shot.