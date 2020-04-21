50 Best Long Distance Relationship Gifts

If you want to get high-tech in your long distance relationship, a telepresence robot like the Bot Eye allows you to video chat and move around independently in your partner’s home by controlling the Bot Eye wherever you are.

Here’s how it works. The partner with the Bot Eye attaches a tablet of their choice to the top of the Bot Eye (about four feet tall) and the long distance partner uses a smartphone or computer to connect and control the Bot Eye. From there they can video chat and move the robot around, seeing everything as though they are actually there.

If your partner needs to suddenly run into the kitchen in the middle of a call you can move the robot with them so you can continue chatting.

It’s a little bit of an extreme solution but for people who are really missing their loved one or are feeling isolated, a remote-controlled video call presence can be very comforting.

On a single charge, the Bot Eye has about 10 hours of use. It comes with its own compact docking station. Keep in mind this robot can’t climb stairs but is able to move over short obstacles like cords and small doorway bumps.