50 Best Long Distance Relationship Gifts

Long distance relationship gifts can be an important way to show affection when you can’t just drop in or offer a hug. We’ve gathered a wide range of options so whether you’re looking for something for your partner or a gift for a friend or couple in a long distance situation, you’ll find something they’ll love. That said, not everything has to be about the distance between you. Your long distance boyfriend would probably still love unique gifts for boyfriends that aren’t related to being apart.
Our Review
With a Personalized Portrait, this artist will create a custom drawing of the couple from images of the two in the clothes and setting of your choice.
This is portrait will be unique in the world and something they won’t be expecting. If they have a fun meeting or date story, you can have the memorized in a custom comic book page as well.
If you’re going to be video chatting with your partner this much, it’s more than worth it to have a quality webcam for improved picture and sound.
The Logitech HD Pro C920 has automatic light correction, a universal monitor clip, dual stereo microphones, automatic background noise reduction, and auto-focus. You can stream 1080p using Skype or 720p HD on other video streaming software.
You’ve probably heard of these but if you haven’t, Bond Touch is a pair of matching bracelets which are connected and when you send a touch through yours, your partner wearing the other bracelet gets a small vibration and a flash of light in the color of your choice to let them know you’re thinking of them.
It’s a sweet way to mimic the simple wordless contact you miss when you’re apart that can’t be replaced with texting. They’re made to be worn all the time and are water safe up to three feet deep. If you don’t love the black band, there are lots of different colors to swap out as well.
Send the gift of succulents to the plant-lover in your life with this I Miss You Succulent Box. It comes with a real, live succulent, soy candle, decorative matches, handmade soap, artisan lip balm, clover honey sticks, and a card.
You can include your own personalized message and choose the fragrance of the candle and soap. It’s handmade and supports American small business.
When it comes to long distance relationships, sex is always going to be more complicated than it is for close proximity couples–but thankfully the technology of sex toys for long distance has advanced enough that some toys can help close the miles between you.
The Lush 2 is a Bluetooth vibrator that can be controlled by the user’s smartphone or the user can transfer control to someone else’s smartphone even if they’re on the other side of the world. Your long distance partner can control the vibrations of your toy while you chat.
The app allows for greater customization of the vibrations than you’d ever dreamed possible. You’re not tied down to the patterns pre-programmed into your toy because you can create your own and explore others downloaded from the app. The vibration can also respond to music and the sound of someone’s voice, meaning your toy could vibration to your partner’s voice across the globe.
It’s not a perfect solution to being apart but it’s still pretty great.
This Dual Time Watch is a great gift for someone with a long-distance partner in a different time zone.
The watch has two time faces so you can quickly check the time where you are (labeled as home) and the time where you’re loved one is. It uses reliable Japanese-quartz movement and a black crocodile leather band.
This sterling silver calendar necklace will be made showing the date of your choosing so you can give them a necklace memorializing an important anniversary or, if you’ve got a reunion date in the future, this can be a reminder of that future date.
I love that it’s made in America and that there are so many choices for chain length.
Memorialize a special night in your relationship with this custom star map that shows the position of the stars of the night of your choice from the location of your choosing. Maybe you want to capture what the stars looked like on your first date or first “I love you.”
This Star Constellation Map is highly customizable and you can choose the color of your map as well as the text and font shown below the map.
If you want to get high-tech in your long distance relationship, a telepresence robot like the Bot Eye allows you to video chat and move around independently in your partner’s home by controlling the Bot Eye wherever you are.
Here’s how it works. The partner with the Bot Eye attaches a tablet of their choice to the top of the Bot Eye (about four feet tall) and the long distance partner uses a smartphone or computer to connect and control the Bot Eye. From there they can video chat and move the robot around, seeing everything as though they are actually there.
If your partner needs to suddenly run into the kitchen in the middle of a call you can move the robot with them so you can continue chatting.
It’s a little bit of an extreme solution but for people who are really missing their loved one or are feeling isolated, a remote-controlled video call presence can be very comforting.
On a single charge, the Bot Eye has about 10 hours of use. It comes with its own compact docking station. Keep in mind this robot can’t climb stairs but is able to move over short obstacles like cords and small doorway bumps.
With Custom Coordinates Bracelets each person can have the longitude and latitude of their long distance partner stamped on their jewelry. It’s one of my favorite ways to connect with people you can’t easily see. It feels good to carry around the exact location of your loved one across the world.
This gender-neutral bracelet is on durable and comfortable paracord in your choice of color. If you prefer something a little more dainty and feminine, check out this smaller gold-plated washer bracelet by the same artist.
This support article shows you how to look up the longitude and latitude of any location using Google Maps.
This is a nice way to send a quick, “I love you,” message to your partner or, with a group of lamps all connected to each other, to whomever you call family.
Friendship Lamps connect to your WiFi and can communicate with each other across the world. You can assign a color to each lamp and person so if you’re connecting with a group of more than two you can tell who is sending out the thinking-of-you message.
They come in this patterned look as well as minimalist and individually in case you need an odd number.
Giving a long distance couple an easier way to video chat is priceless. The Echo Show 8 combines all the convenience of Alexa with an eight-inch HD touch screen.
It’s simple to call others and visit virtually with the benefit of a high-definition screen. Plus you get access to Alexa’s smart home technology, Alexa’s music, video, and news apps along with all the helpful voice-activated tools Alexa has. For privacy, the Echo Show 8 has a shutter to cover the camera and a button that electronically shuts down the microphone and camera.
Send them an “I Miss Your Face” Candle to tell them how you’re feeling all the time. You get to pick the candle size, the scent of this hand-poured soy candle, have your name printed on the lid, choose to add matches, and choose gift wrapping.
You can even upgrade to a care package that includes a mug, note pad, pencil, and matches.
They’ll love burning this candle and thinking of you on chilly evenings.
This amazing print by Yoshitomo Nara captures the feeling of having a long distance partner. I love the expression on the child’s face and the text is just perfect.
It’s an 11 by 14-inch print that comes unframed.
You can customize this cute throw pillow case with the two states you two live so it shows your love across distance.
It’s printed right in Texas and supports a small Amerian business. It’s machine washable and dryable which is a big plus.
Keep in mind this is just the case and you’ll need to pick up a standard 15 by 15-inch pillow insert if you don’t have one.
This Care Package from Linden Wren is packed with lots of goodies someone in a long distance relationship would love to receive. It’s a good choice whether you’re in a long distance relationship and you’re looking for a gift for your partner or would like to give to your friends who are in a long distance situation to split up between them.
It comes with a travel toiletry case and globe luggage tag (for the trips back and forth), “One more day” mug, matching heart keychain, matching bracelets, heart stress ball, and message capsules filled with blank paper to write your own secret messages to each other.
This 18 by 18-inch pillow cover is something to remind yourself or your partner the truth of the matter–your relationship can handle this and it will be worth the wait.
The throw pillow case is made of linen and has a zipper closure. Keep in mind this is just the cover so you’ll also want to pick up an 18 by 18 pillow insert if you don’t have one.
Long distance relationships mean lots of long phone or video chat conversations and it’s easy to run out of stuff to talk about. Communication is key and one study showed that this commitment to talk leaves long distance couples feeling closer and with better communication skills than close-proximity couples.
A Year of Us is a book to help keep that communication fresh. It has a question or conversation prompt for every day of the year. You can journal them, email them, or talk them out on the phone. It’s a nice thing to pick up when you’re feeling like you two have nothing to talk about and a good way to learn things about your partner you might never have thought to ask.
I think these long distance pillowcase sets are sweet but they’re normally very gendered leaving out same-sex and gender-variant couples. This set from BoldLoft could pass for gender-neutral.
The star one could be wearing a skirt but because they’re sitting down it’s unclear so I’m calling it a win for the gender-neutral crowd.
Send your long distance lover a stuffed animal that will make them laugh with this SinMan Teddy Bear and show that you miss them for a variety of reasons–not just the one.
At 10 inches tall, it’s a cute, soft little bear that’s a nice size to keep on a shelf or on their bed.
This cute bottle is a gift of a daily dose of you when your long distance partner needs it the most. The Infmetry bottle contains 90 adorable and colorful capsules, each with a small rolled-up blank piece of paper with a metal ring to keep it neat and tidy.
Write your own special messages, I love yous, dirty notes, and inside jokes on each little paper and then refill the capsules. Now your partner has a small note from you whenever they need a pick-me-up.
We’ve all seen those sappy-sweet “hug this pillow until you can hug me” throw pillows, but this one takes a realistic and hilarious approach.
The cursive text on the YugTex Funny Embroidered Pillow Case reads, “If I’m ever not around and you miss me just hug this pillow, cry and snot on this pillow.” The fancy text makes it look like a sappy pillow but the actual words paint a pretty realistic picture of what it can be like to be away from your love.
This pillow will definitely put a smile on their face. Keep in mind this is just the pillow case but you can buy a pillow insert fairly cheap.
The Star Wars fan in your life will love this watercolor-style print of Han Solo and Leia’s iconic expression of love. The two of them were apart a good deal of time as well.
It’s available in a range of sizes as well as on paper or canvas. Just keep in mind that it’s not framed.
For those looking for something a little more subtle, check out this clock made from a recycled 45 vinyl record of the song “When I think of you.”
Since it’s a 45, it’s smaller than a full-size record and can be used as a desk clock with the included stand or hung on the wall. It even comes with the needed battery.
The We-Vibe Chorus is a vibrating toy that can be used solo when you’re apart or together once you can meet in person.
It’s a Bluetooth sex toy that can be controlled by the We-Vibe app. I used their app with their Melt which I got as a media sample and can tell you that I’ve had no problem with the toy pairing and the app opens up such a wide range of vibration options that it’s hard to decide where to start.
With the app, you can also hand off control to your long distance partner for added fun during your video chats. But once you’re together again, this is designed to be a couple’s toy. It can be worn during intercourse to provide extra stimulation for both parties.
Chorus is highly flexible so you can shape it to best fit your body and is made of body-safe silicone. It recharges magnetically in the included discreet dock and because nothing needs to be plugged into it, it’s completely waterproof and you can bring it into the bath if the mood strikes you.
I have nothing but good things to say about this brand.
Check out this cute punny “I Miso You” magnet they can stick on their fridge or filing cabinet at work to remind them that you’re missing them and thinking of them. The pun and adorable drawing make it funnier and less sappy for folks who aren’t into that kind of this.
It’s an oversized magnet so the image is easy to see and is made here in America so you’re supporting American artists.
If being sappy isn’t your style, give your beloved geek this punny coffee mug that reads, “I miss you when you,” followed by an atomic drawing of the element Argon. Get it? I miss you when you Argon.
This Argon Mug comes in three sizes of ceramic mugs as well as a stainless steel travel cup.
This custom map keychain by American artisan Distinctly Ivy is a lovely way to carry around your connection beyond the distance.
You choose one state or country for the outer shape and a second location which is punched out of the main map. You can add your own personalized message on the front or back as well.
The unique keychain will be special to your relationship and situation.
This compass necklace is a reminder to wear every day that it doesn’t matter how far away you are, you are still each other’s north star.
The necklace is hypoallergenic stainless steel and is lead and nickel free. It has a lobster clasp and is adjustable in length.
If you and your sweetheart are currently separated by quarantines, they’ll get a laugh out of this coffee mug by Bubble Hugs. Seeing as toilet paper is basically the new currency, they’ll understand just how much you mean to them. And we could all use a good laugh.
The mug is dishwasher and microwave safe which is a must in my opinion.
If you’re feeling a little stranded and want to send your love a physical letter, go all out with this romantic message in a bottle kit. It comes with a glass bottle with “I love you” etched on the glass, aged parchment to write or print your love letter on, fake rose petals, and a high-quality gift box to send your bottle in.
It’s a dramatic gesture they’ll swoon over.
Most folks separated from their partner want something or something to hug. With this Light Autumn Stuffed Sloth, they can snuggle up with this extra-soft sloth plushie holding a low-key message that will make them smile.
Those with a set end-date of their separation will love this countdown calendar.
You can set it up to show the days left until you see each other and have a morning ritual of flipping the countdown to show they’re another day closer. There are several different starting images to represent countdowns for milestones like babies, weddings, travel, and deployments as well as plain ones.
I like this set of matching Soul Mate Sushi hoodies because they work independently and are even better when together–kind of like long distance relationships.
The Soul Mate Sushi Hoodies are pre-shunk and printed as well as shipped in America. There are a wide combination of gender-neutral sizes to choose from so you get the best fit.
You personalize this Long Distance Keychain by providing the locations of you and your partner so that each heart is over the state you live in and the line shows the unique connection between you and not just a generic map.
It’s hand-stamped by artisans in America and supports American small business. The default text is a very sweet, “Worth it,” but you can choose to switch that for your own personalized message. It comes in three sizes as well.
For the Kingdom Hearts fans out there, they’ll love this paopu fruit pillow. In the mythology of the game, two people who share a paopu fruit will be connected forever no matter the distance, making it a perfect symptom for gamers separated by distance.
Keep in mind that this is the case and you’ll need an 18 by 18 pillow insert.
For couples who tend to be a little on the sappy side, this Romantic Box Sign may be a perfect gift for your long distance partner.
The box sign is six by six inches with a height of just under two inches. It can stand up on its own and is light enough to be hung on a wall.
The Five Love Languages: Military Edition by Gary Chapman is a good read for those in the military and their partners.
It’s an easy read with simple yet effective advice for maintaining and even strengthening relationships through the trials of deployment.
For the partners who love to bake or are really missing their beloved Sunday brunches out with you, send them this cute made-in-America kitchen towel with a punny message.
For those tired of keychains but still want something you can both carry around, this Moon Necklace and Wallet Insert might be a better fit for you.
The wallet insert is stainless steel and about the size of a business card. It’s rugged and durable so it can handle some rough treatment. The crescent moon cut out of the insert has been turned into a delicate necklace printed with, “I miss you.”
The words on the insert are a beautiful sentiment and two pieces of a whole that you can each carry with you wherever you are.
Being a military spouse is tough but this Army Wife Hoodie may help them remember to be proud of the sacrifices they are making and remind them that their separation is temporary.
Plus it’ll help them connect with other army spouses they might see while wearing this. If you’re looking for something more gender-neutral check out this “I love my soldier” hoodie.
Each person having one of these is a cute way to connect while you’re having those late-night long phone calls, text sessions, or video calls. These BoldLoft pillowcases each have one half of the couple speaking through a tin can telephone, and they’re both blushing so it’s up to you what they’re talking about.
They have an envelop closure to keep your pillow in place and are machine washable.
Physical love letters are still some of the most romantic things ever and this book provides you a space for writing them and prompts for when you’re not sure what to say.
Letters to My Love is a hardcover book that you can either gift when you’ve filled it out or tear the letters out and mail them one by one.
You can find connection by wearing something matching so even if you’re lounging in your apartment alone in a comfy hoodie, you know your partner is at their place wearing the hoodie that completes yours.
This set of Better Together Hoodies splits up the phrase between the two hoodies. They’re a cozy fleece cotton sweatshirt that’s available in many size combinations. (Unfortunately, the sizes are gendered.)
This ‘One Day” keychain is a sweet reminder that your separation is temporary and one day you’ll be together for good.
It’s stainless steel and built to last. It comes in a gift-ready box.
Pamper your partner with this “I Miss You” Spa Care Package by Bearhug Naturals. It includes a candle (you choose the scent) that says “I miss your face,” handmade lavender soap, lavender bath salts, and a lavender bath bomb.
Lavender is known to be calming so this set will help your partner relax and unwind when you can’t be there to give them a back rub.
If you’re looking for a gift for a woman whose partner is away on deployment with the military, this book is exactly what she needs. Now You Tell Me! 12 Army Wives Give the Best Advice They Never Got: Making a Living, Making a Life is packed full of advice and stories from army wives who’ve been through it all.
Whether it’s learning new tips and tricks to cope with the stress of having a partner in the military or simply getting the validation of reading about someone else who has gone through the same thing as you, this book is invaluable.
This is a sweet stemless wine glass that will make them smile every time they use it because it reminds them that you’re missing their face. The glass is printed with quality vinyl but keep in mind that you don’t want to put it through a dishwasher.
Send something for your partner to snuggle with a special message from you. The Honey Bear by Plushland is a soft teddy bear wearing a tee shirt that is printed with the personalized text you provide.
You have two lines of text and you can choose the font, text color, and color of the tee shirt as well. This will be a plushie that is unique in the world and shows that you put a lot of thought into the gift.
This simple stainless steel Puzzle Piece Keychain shows the story of someone who has to go away for a while and the person who is waiting for them at home.
It’s a good fit for couples dealing with deployment, extended business trips, or other types of separation.