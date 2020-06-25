101 Cool Gifts For Guys: The Ultimate List

I can’t stress enough how much I’ve fallen in love with my Nanoleaf Light. It’s an incredibly cool smart lighting system that’s controlled via an app on your phone, and it spits out 16.7 million colors and ranging from 1200K-6500K white light. The starter kit comes with 9 large, LED triangles that can be arranged however he feels like arranging them (as long as they’re connected to each other). The lights are brilliant, and they add a nice techy-touch to any room’s decor.

But on top of being just good-looking lights, they can be functional as well, as the Nanoleaf app works with Amazon Echo, Google Home, Siri, Apple Home kit, and my personal favorite, IFTTT. What can these lights do? Well, I have mine hooked up to IFTTT for a number of different functions. If tomorrow’s forecast calls for snow, the lights will turn to an animated light and blue light scene. If it’s raining out right now, my lights will animated in a way that looks like water drops hitting puddles. If I get a new tweet, the light will turn a Twitter shade of blue. If my phone’s battery drops below 10%, my light will look like an emergency vehicle, flashing red and white. See. super functional.

If he’s shown any interest in smart lighting at all, the Nanoleaf Rhythm LED Lights Smarter Kit is one of the best Christmas gifts for him in 2019.