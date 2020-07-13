45 Best Gifts for Artists Who Have Everything

Traveler’s notebooks are excellent gifts for creatives. They allow both for planning and for using notebooks with different paper to span a variety of creative disciplines. In this kit, you get not only a leather notebook cover, but three 64-page inserts and one insert that is both a card holder and a zippered envelope. Choose from the A5 size or the Midori/Narrow size in your choice of black, blue, brown, or purple. Collasaro offer their own insert refills, as well as a pencil pouch in six colors.

