101 Best Gifts for Girls They’ll Absolutely Love

Finding the right gifts for girls can be a challenge, whether you’re shopping for a birthday, Christmas, or just because. Get her a gift she’ll love by thinking about her unique personality and interests. Does she love unicorns and make-believe? Is she into math, science, and exploring the outdoors? Does she love riding scooters, skateboards, and bikes – or does she love all of it?
No worries because we’ve discovered the best gifts for girls of every age and interest, and if you’re strictly looking for your girl who’s a tomboy, we have some awesome ideas for her too.
If you’ve got wide open spaces, or can get your girl to them easily, this stunt kite guarantees hours of fun in the sun. With a seven-foot wingspan that’s precise and easy to control, she can play all day in an open field, on the beach, or anywhere that’s got a bit of wind.
She’ll learn from early crashes how to maneuver her kite and make it do tricks. It comes ready to rock with Dyneema flying lines with wrist straps, a winder, instructions, and a storage bag.
According to the experts at Today’s Parent, girls need STEM education as much as STEM education needs more girls, and this cool chemistry kit is designed specifically to spark their interest in science with a pack of 19 cool experiments and all the necessities to let them perform them. It also has a notebook so your girl can keep detailed information about successes, failures, and exactly what she’s learned. That makes for great dinnertime conversation for families.
Geared for 8-12 year olds, it’s one of our favorite gifts for girls along with the Yellow Scope Explore Your World Chemistry Kit for Girls. If these are a bit too advanced, any chemistry set for kids is likely to be a huge hit, but some may require a bit of adult supervision.
Toys aren’t the only great gifts for little girls. These beautiful miniature heart shaped earrings will make her feel special, grown up, and loved. They are plated in 24k gold and have post backs with a push clasp to ensure that they do not fall off and become lost. Any girl with pierced ears will feel so special to receive these tiny heart earrings under the Christmas tree or for her birthday as well.
If you want to get her a set, she’d love this miniature gold heart necklace with her initial on the front.
If you’re looking to transform your backyard into the coolest fun spot for your special girl and her friends, the Slackers Ninja Line is an awesome step in that direction. This 56 foot line is two inch wide durable nylon weave and features 18 pockets for setting up the seven included obstacles. The slackline can handle up to 250 pounds, so it’s a good fitness option for most adults as well as kids. The actual line length, once set up, is 28 feet.
This kit comes with two gym rings made of steel with an ABS textured grip, two monkey fist knots made of UV resistant nylon rope, two 16 inch birch monkey bars, and two traverse rings to allow two-handed jump movement down the line. This kit comes with thorough and easy to understand set up instructions so you can get your little warriors into training mode right away.
This giant stuffed unicorn is exactly what every little girl dreams of when she’s wishing for the perfect present. With shimmering, glittery details, this unicorn has a truly magical look. It has a sturdy wire frame to keep it standing tall on her four durable hooves, covered in soft, cuddly fabric all around the body. This unicorn is meant for girls aged three and up and measures 45″ long x 32″ high x 12″ wide.
Why not get her a fun unicorn costume so she can role play with her magical beast?
From toddler to teen, every girl needs a tree swing that gives her a place to play, meditate or just relax outdoors. This tree swing spins and swings, making outdoor adventures even more fun. It helps girls conquer their fear of heights, speed and equilibrium all in one. Because it holds up to 220 pounds, it can easily accommodate a couple of teens or a bunch of smaller girls and their friends.
The heavy-duty spider web design features tough rope net seat with thick woven nylon, and the package includes the swing, mounting accessories, and instructions for installation. We highly suggest you add it near an elevated backyard play house to make the adventure even more fun and daring for all your kids. They’ll never outgrow that special space.
These bath bombs from Two Sisters Spa are going to make your kids love bath time! They have so many amazing features that kids will love. They come in six fun colors that will color the bath water without staining, and each bath bomb has a surprise toy inside. They smell great too, with scents like berry, cherry, banana and fruit loops. And best of all, they make your bath into a bubble bath, too.
There are tons of fun bath bombs for kids, but be careful not to use them too often because clean water is the healthiest option, but these can make for serious bathtime fun every once in a while. According to medical experts at Cleveland Clinic, frequent bubble baths can result in urinary tract infections, so save these for special times.
Laser tag is an absolute blast, and kids of every age can play safely with this set that emits less infrared signal than your garage door opener. With a variety of noises, lights, sounds and vibrations, each player controls four different weapons – a pistol, shotgun, machine gun and a rocket that do increasing damage.
These are designed to hit targets up to 150 feet away with pinpoint accuracy, but just like going to a laser tag attraction, each player needs to watch their life meter too because once it’s gone they are vulnerable. This kit comes with four guns, a cool case and a crazy beetle bug that scrambles across the floor trying to escape your aim. When he gets hit with the laser gun, he flips over wiggles his legs and then hops back up continuing his mad dash to safety.
While this may seem like a boundary breaker, we think good fun and a righteous game of tag are the best part of being a girl.
Any girl who likes to play with Barbie will absolutely adore this Barbie Dreamhouse. The Dreamhouse has three floors, seven rooms, over 70 fun accessories, a working elevator and more. The furniture features “Smart” ports for the accessories to snap in to, and then they light up or have sound and motion. For example, the aquarium has swimming fish and bubble sounds. The rooms are classic with modern design, and include the entryway, kitchen, dining room, bathroom, pet room, living room, bedroom and walk-in closet. The Barbie Dreamhouse is a great imaginative toy to let her discover a whole world of new possibilities.
Want to see more awesome Barbie toys? Here’s our list of the 50 Best Barbie Toys available right now.
My Little Pony is just as popular today as it ever has been – but now the ponies are interactive! This Twilight Sparkle pony reacts to sound and to touch and can say over 90 phrases. She can sing, tell stories and will even talk about her magic spells. Twilight Sparkle’s horn lights up and flashes, too. This toy requires four C batteries.
She might also love the My Little Magical Unicorn interactive toy as well. Together she could tame the world with her fancy pony toys.
Every kid needs to be whip smart to compete in today’s world, so your teen girl definitely needs a fully functioning laptop to survive the rigors of daily school work, research, reading the news and of course, live chatting with friends. This Lenovo Chromebook gives your teenage girl a gift that will be indispensable throughout her teen years.
This fast running Chromebook comes with an impressive list of tech specs, and it boots up in seconds., perfect for your impatient young lady. The touchscreen display lets this computer operate like a laptop and tablet.
Because it’s super light and portable, she’ll be sliding this into her backpack every day. At this low price, it’s a great value, and a Christmas or birthday gift she’ll love. If you’re shopping on a budget, this Samsun Chromebook is a great buy.
Here is an awesome kit for girly girls who also love science. This science kit gives girls the chance to create their own test tube jewelry with a charmingly small chemistry set. The kit includes four rest tubes with cap and stand, measuring scoop, chemicals, satin cords for making necklaces, and instructions. This toy is recommended for girls ages eight and up.
Skip the scary dart board, and get your girl a game she can play in her room by herself or with friends. With a well-finished wooden backer board, this game helps kids develop better hand-eye coordination, as well as master counting, adding and subtracting! Also includes instructions for five different game suggestions to mix up the fun.
This game is just as fun for smaller kids as it is for tweens and teens, with no worry about sharp darts. It’s even challenging enough for parents to jump into the game and have great bonding time with their kids.
This Disney dress up trunk is the ultimate surprise for any girl who loves Disney movies. It features 21 pieces – four shirts, three skirts, two headbands, one tiara, one choker, three bracelets, one pair of earrings, one necklace, three rings, and a storage trunk. There is enough to go around, so this will be a great toy for her to share with siblings or friends and have a dress-up party.
-
Here is a unique and special Fingerlings figure that every girl will want. Gigi is not a monkey, but a unicorn! She loves to hold on to fingers just like her baby monkey friends, and she can use any of their playsets and accessories as well. Gigi responds to noise, motion, and touch with blinking eyes, turning head and cute unicorn noises. She will even kiss you back if you blow her a kiss!
-
This play set is the perfect gift for any My Little Pony fan. It features two worlds: Canterlot and Seaquestria. It has an elevator, spinning octopus ride, and slide on the lower level. The tower lights up when the pony statue is spun, a fun surprise for little girls to discover. This set also includes 30 plus accessories includes Seaquestria throne, wave board, and vanity, along with a bubble tower, pufferfish figure, and instructions.
-
Here is a special party dress that your little girl will love to wear to holiday parties, church, or anywhere fancy! This dress comes in sizes for three to eleven-year-olds and features long lace sleeves and a boatneck maxi length design. The embroidered lace flower design will make her feel like a princess!
This Fingerlings jungle gym set includes two toys – the jungle gym and Aimee, an exclusive coral pink Fingerlings baby monkey with soft blue hair. Fingerlings are the hottest toy for girls right now, and Amazon is one of the only places you can get them! Aimee loves to interact and will hold on to your finger and respond to touch, sound and movement. She can also play and hang upside down on the jungle gym with her friends.
-
Here is an adorable stuffed Fluffy Unicorn from the Despicable Me movie. This plush toy is super soft and cuddly and has a light up horn as well as sounds and tunes that it can play. It is approximately one foot long. Any little girl will love this realistic replica of her favorite character in Despicable Me!
Get her a six pack of fun Fluffy socks so she can feel the fun of Fluffy even when she’s not home to play with her.
Every little girl needs a doll, and this Clara doll from HABA is perfect for girls of all ages. Instead of getting her a plastic doll with exaggerated features and things like makeup and fancy clothes, you can instead give her this humble doll that looks like an actual little girl. This doll is soft and plush and perfect for younger and older girls. She stands 13.5 inches tall and is washable, and can fit into all HABA 12 inch doll clothing sets.
-
The UBTECH UnicornBot is a fantastic gift for girls aged eight and up who are interested in technology. This robot is a DIY kit that requires creativity and patience while helping her to hone her building ad coding skils.
The robot is App-Enabled with detailed, 3D building instructions available for every step of the process. The instructions show every step in 360 degrees so that there is no mistaking what pieces to use, or how to put them together.
This is a complex machine with 440 snap-together parts, a color sensor, 3 motors, and a light-up horn. After JIMU is built, she can use her Android or Apple phone or tablet to access the UBTECH App to program the magical unicorn horn to light up in different colors and program the unicorn’s behavior using the color sensor.
Kids can share their code with friends through the App. JIMU comes with various pre-programmed actions as well, including displays of emotion such as happy and angry, as well as actions like nodding her head and drinking water.
-
Balance bikes are so much fun for toddlers to ride around on. Before she is old enough to ride a big girl bike, she can roll around on this Bixie Balance Bike using her own two feet while learning to balance on two wheels by herself without using training wheels. Balance bikes build confidence and coordination and help make the transition to a pedal bike much easier.
This bike is designed for maximum safety and comes with minimal assembly required. Perfect for 3-5 year old girls, if your girl is older and just getting started Bixie makes a larger balance bike for girls up to 9 years old. We like this green and white model because it’s unisex and easy to pass down to a younger sibling once she’s mastered her pedal bike.
-
All kids love to make noise, and this accordion is a super fun toy for noise making! This toy is perfect for kids of all ages. It has a solid red design with white buttons, as well as seven air valve buttons to make music in many different ways. This toy is recommended for kids ages four and up. The Click ‘N Play Saxophone is another awesome option, or if you want just good all-around fun, the TAIMASI Kids Musical Instrument set is always a great gift, especially if the girl you’re buying for isn’t under the same roof.
-
All kids love to play with tools, and this Melissa & Doug workbench gives them the chance to put their brains to work figuring out how to use things like screwdrivers, wrenches and more. It is made of safe, solid wood and features a vise, a tool rack, wooden tools and hardware like nuts and bolts. It even includes project ideas to spark your kids’ imaginations. This set is durable and safe and sure to stay in your family for many years to come.
FAO Schwartz also has a solid wood workbench that comes with a 64 piece tool set that your daughter would love thanks to the brightly colored handles on the tools.
-
All kids are bundles of energy and need plenty of ways to release it. Play time outside is ideal but not always possible. For rainy days or any time that you need to stay indoors, this mini-trampoline is great to have a way for kids to get their physical movement in so that they do not become fussy or overwhelmed. This trampoline is the perfect size for toddlers, with a bar for them to hold on to while they jump, jump, jump!
-
Pusheen is one of the cutest characters out there, and little girls love her! Pusheen is an adorable kitty who loves to eat snacks. This plush toy is 9.5″ long and is great for babies and kids of all ages. It comes with a chocolate chip cookie that she has already taken a bite of! This plushie is made by Gund so you know it is the highest quality.
-
This skateboard is the perfect gift for active girls who love more daring activities. It is made of polypropylene and has thick pro aluminum trucks, so it is just as durable and safe as a real, grown up skateboard. This board can hold a max weight of 220 lb so it is perfect for girls of all ages and sizes. The PU wheels have high speed bearings and are soft for a nice, smooth ride. This skateboard comes fully assembled with a gift bag and T-Tool included.
Perfect for beginners, this skateboard can accommodate up to 220 pounds, so it’s a great option for parents too. Don’t forget to get your skater some knee and elbow pads too.
-
Pretend play and make-believe is one of the best things for little kids, because it gives them a chance to explore their imaginations, their feelings and their world in a safe way. This ice cream set from Melissa & Doug gives little girls all that they need to create their very own ice cream shop. It comes with 28 pieces including a wooden ice cream counter, eight ice cream scoops, six toppings, two cones, a cup, scooper, tongs, wooden spoon, and six $1 bills.
-
Hair chalk is one of the hottest trends for girls right now. This fun set allows them to make their hair as vibrant as their personality, without worrying about permanent dyes. She can express herself with a new hair color every day if she wants, since it washes out easily with just shampoo. This kit includes five chalk pens, 24 metallic beads, and 24 hair elastics. It is recommended for girls ages eight and up.
-
3D printers and pens are a hot item this year. It is so much fun to be able to design an object and see it printed out right in front of you! 3D pens take it a step further by allowing you to sketch out your ideas in three dimensions. This 3D pen is the only one on the market that is child safe. It has no hot parts, and is safe for kids ages eight and up. The pen nozzle and plastic are all safe to touch and there is no risk of burns. This pen makes 3D art easy for kids and so much fun!
Be sure to get plenty of extra filament to keep the fun going as long as their creativity is flowing. This little girl has a great tutorial to show you how easy using this pen is.
-
When you’re looking to transform your backyard into a challenging and fun play area for your daughter, niece, granddaughter, or family friend, this American Ninja Warrior Kids Zipline Kit is an ideal option your girl is going to love. It can handle kids up to 200 pounds, and it comes with a 45 foot main cable, a five foot sling cable, a steel trolley, and adjustable height seat, safety turnbuckle, and setup hardware.
This zipline kit is so easy to put up and take down that you may want to take it on family camping trips as well. It comes with simple set up instructions so fun is on the horizon in short order. This strong and sturdy system is one that your girl will love for hours of fun in her own space. It doesn’t include a braking system, so keep line steepness in mind when setting up for your little ones.
Key Features:
- Simple and fast setup
- Accommodates weights up to 200 pounds
- Adjustable seat
- Sturdy cable
- Ages 8+
-
Every little girl loves to play make believe, especially in her own special space. Just ask any parent who’s brought home an appliance box that their kids played with for weeks! This cute little teepee tent creates a special getaway in her room or the family room where she can go to create her own little world.
Made with high quality, machine washable, heavy cotton canvas with hardwood poles, this cool teepee is big enough for you to get inside and play too. Store books and other toys in the pocket below the window inside. Your girls will love making this tent their pretend playroom for so many hours of imaginative fun.
-
This best selling book I Need a New Butt has kids laughing out loud all over the world. The silly story features a young boy who notices a big problem – his butt has a huge crack, so he sets out to find himself a new one. This hilarious book is great for girls of all ages and will become a quick favorite in your family.
-
Proto Max is a new toy doggie that acts just like the real thing. Through the downloadable app, kids can code and program their electronic pet to respond to their actions. Kids develop an emotional attachment to their pup as they learn to play with him every day. They also learn valuable lessons in coding and creating their own programs.
-
If you are shopping for a young girl, stuffed animals are always a nice gift to give. Hoppin’ Topper is no ordinary pet dragon, though. Kids can feed him his color-changing marshmallow treat, fill his tank with water so that he breathes mist, or touch his nose for fun interactive responses. He has soft moveable legs and plush fur, so he is great to hug as well.
-
Girls who are interested in gardening, cooking, or both will love this AeroGarden designed especially for kids. This garden is made for kids ages six and up to teach them hands-on about growing their own plants such as herbs using hydroponics. This complete kit includes everything she needs to grow her own foods like basil in just 12 weeks, which she can use to throw a pizza party with her very own herbs.
This kit also comes with a 32 page activity book that goes through every step from seeding ad planting to pruning and harvesting, including 18 fun and educational activities. There is no soil, so there is no mess, and all of the materials for hydroponics are included, such as grow domes, seedling sponges, seeds, fertilizer, a dropper, and 8W LED grow lights.
-
Your teen can channel her inner Katniss Everdeen, at the same time as she builds strength, hand-eye coordination and confidence. This takedown recurve bow delivers the classic bow shooting experience, at a pull weight that won’t strain her growing muscles.
Target shooting, or even bow hunting is a great way to improve concentration and fine motor skills as well as give your girl the knowledge that she’s strong enough to take care of herself. Build her competitive spirit, at the same time as you give her the peace of practicing yoga.
Take her to the woods with some targets, and you’ll see what we mean, because bow shooting is a Zen kind of sport. Of course, you can’t just get your archer a bow. She’ll need some arrows (we recommend carbon) and a quiver, a finger tab and an arm guard, to begin with.
Naturally, you can always supply her with plenty of targets, and join her outdoors in a sporting family competition. That would be the most special gift of all. The Samick Sage Take Down Recurve Bow Bundle includes a stringer tool, arrow rest and more, in a nice combo pack.
-
Dash is a real robot designed for girls (and boys) six and older. Dash robot is interactive and responsive, and kids can bring him to life using a smartphone or tablet. He comes with hundreds of coding projects and adventures. Dash can dance, roll around, light up, make noise, avoid obstacles and react to voices and other sounds.
All of the programs have their own instructions step by step so it makes it very easy for beginner coders to learn. This award-winning robot toy comes fully assembled, no batteries required.
-
This set of two dolls is inspired by the hit Disney film Frozen, which your daughter is most likely obsessed with! These realistic dolls have fantastic details in their faces and clothing that make them look like the spitting image of Anna and Elsa. Any girl will love playing with these two dolls, either alone or with a friend!
-
This play kitchen is going to be a huge hit. Little kids love to play like grown-ups and pretend to cook, do dishes, and pretend with play food. This kitchen is large enough for multiple kids to play at the same time. It features a refrigerator, freezer, microwave, oven and dishwasher, and the doors all open and close. The freezer even has a chalkboard on it as well. The modern design is reminiscent of grown-up kitchens and will be so much fun for girls and boys to pretend!
-
Wings of Fire is a New York Times best selling series of five books for young readers. They feature drama, battle, fantasy, and friendship. This series is highly recommended for any beginning fiction reader who likes fantasy and dragons. Another favorite of ours for tween girls is the Chronicles of Narnia Box Set, which features journeys into magical realms, battles between good and evil, and talking creatures, of course.
-
This Disney watch is a great gift for a little girl who is growing up and starting to be more independent. A watch of her own will give her confidence a boost and show her that you trust her to take care of something special. This watch has a lovely Disney princess graphic that any girl will love. This watch is not water-resistant.
If you’re interested in a smartwatch for kids, there are many that allow your girl to communicate with you while you monitor their location and more.
-
Tin whistles, or “Penny Whistles” are a fun way for kids to learn how to play music without having to learn how to read music. The Clarke Tin Whistle book includes simple and easy to follow lessons that let kids learn a series of simple folk tunes in a short period of time. It has 83 pieces of music in all. This set includes both the book and a whistle.
-
Monkey String is a timeless toy that allows kids to express their creativity mess-free. This pack includes 500 pieces of Monkey String in 13 fun and bright colors. Each piece is six inches long. These colorful wax yarn sticks can bend, wrap, twist and stick together so you can make all sorts of 2D and 3D figures.
-
Lorraine is a beautifully illustrated modern folk tale written by the leader of the band Old Crow Medicine Show. It is about a young girl who is able to use her music to stop a scary storm. This heartwarming book is inspiring for girls of all ages.
Another age old classic that’s perhaps even more popular today than it’s been in a while is Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, the story of the March sisters who were breaking gender barriers long before such behavior was the norm.
-
This giant Connect Four game is perfect for warm days playing outside. This is a fun game that your girl is going to love to play with her friends when they come over, or bring it to the park and teach her how to make new friends. The wooden board measures 31 x 23 inches and it comes with 42 red and blue three-inch coins.
Another fun outdoor game is Giant Jenga, which is nearly as fun for adults as it is for kids. This big set of pinewood pieces comes with its own carrying kit to make transport and storage simple.
-
These Giant Dominoes put a fun twist on a classic game. These dominoes measure 3.5″ x 7″ and have rainbow dots to make them fun for all ages. This is a great game to teach patterns, colors, counting and more. It can be played indoors or outdoors and is a fun addition to camping, a rainy day, or sleepovers.
-
This innocent looking camera is the perfect gift for any artsy teenager who would appreciate the nostalgia of pre-digital photography. This film camera is equal parts simple to use and great for making beautiful, fine art photographs. It produces images with softness, vignetting and light leaks and is less predictable than standard film or digital cameras.
Because she’ll need film, we highly recommend professional Fujifilm for the highest quality negatives. If your girl really gets into film photography as an art form, you can expand her collection with a high-quality camera (of course, we’d pick Hasselblad) and you could build her a darkroom with her own developing equipment.
-
Ada Twist, Scientist is a number one New York Times bestseller about the power of a child’s curiosity. Ada Twist is on a mission to use science to explore her world and inspire other girls along the way. It champions STEM, girl power and women scientists in a hilarious romp of a read that will encourage your girl to ask more questions and better problem solve.
Another inspiring read, Rosie Revere, Engineer, about a girl who sees inspiration in rubbish and spends her nights making great inventions with what she collects.
-
This clever smartwatch has so many options, your girl is going to have hours of fun and learning with it. This watch can take videos, pictures and selfies that she can customize and make into new watch faces. She can learn to tell time with 55 digital and Analog watch faces. It’s even equipped with a monster catcher game that creates an augmented reality experience where she can capture monsters in the real world.
In addition to all the fun, this little smartwatch tracks activity, steps, motion and even has some really cool sound effects, plus it offers parental controls, so mom or dad can decide how much game time is available. It charges via a simple USB cable, and your girl can even upload her photos and videos to family and friends. It’s a great gift for girls 4-12 years old.
-
This mini library is a great gift for any Harry Potter fan. It features Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Quidditch Through the Ages, and The Tales of Beedle the Bard. There are introductions and illustrations by JK Rowling herself, and commentary throughout by Albus Dumbledore.
-
This latch hook kit is perfect for crafty girls who like working with their hands. It is an easy and satisfying way for kids to make yarn art in the style of a rug, without requiring a lot of coordination like crocheting or knitting. This kit has a cute owl design, or you can also choose a mermaid, rainbow or unicorn.
-
This Barbie Astrophysicist doll is an awesome example for young girls. She comes with a telescope and star map inspired by National Geographic, and wears a space-inspired tee shirt. This doll can let her role play a real stargazer and encourages her to look for new planets and name them herself.
-
This DIY dollhouse kit from RoboTime is a beautiful creation for older girls to make. It comes with everything that is needed to create a fully stocked mini greenhouse with plants, books, birdhouses, and even real working lights. This kit has small parts so it is not recommended for kids three years and younger.
-
This fun and beautiful book is a make-believe handbook for the Magical Unicorn Society. It has extensive information on unicorns, where they live, what they like, how to look after them, what powers they have and more. Any young reader who loves unicorns will adore this book, and the beautiful illustrations make it great for little ones as well.
-
Rock painting is a fun way to turn something mundane into something wonderful. This kit comes with 10 smooth river stones ready for painting. It also has 12 colors of acrylic paints and two paintbrushes so she can collect her own rocks and continue creating for her friends and family.
-
Every girl needs a jewelry box, and this beautiful musical box is perfect for girls of all ages. It features a spinning musical mermaid and a beautifully painted exterior with mermaids, crabs, seahorses, a narwhal and other sea creatures. It also comes in 13 other patterns featuring fairies, ballerinas and more.
-
This beautiful Victorian-style dollhouse is every little girl’s dream. It includes four fireplaces, a tower, a wrap-around porch, real wooden shingles, and durable plywood construction. This would be a great project to build together with an older girl, or complete it first for a wonderful gift for a young girl to be surprised with.
-
The Magic Treehouse is claimed to be the best selling chapter book series of all time, and it is celebrating 25 years in publication with this boxed set featuring new covers and a numbering system. These books are about brother and sister Jack and Annie, who find a magical treehouse in the forest that whisks them back in time to the age of dinosaurs, a medieval castle, ancient Egypt and the land of pirates.
-
This Dreamtopia series Barbie features wings that really fly. Snap the wings on to her waist and pull her purple bow and the wings detach and fly away! This colorful Barbie doll will make a beautiful addition to any girls’ collection. The Fairy Tale Dress Up Barbie is another fun one, and because these dolls are so affordably priced, you can splurge on two.
-
This LEGO set is perfect for any girl who is fascinated by dinosaurs. It is meant for ages 7-12 and comes with pieces to let her create three different dinosaurs. She can build a T-Rex, Pterodactyl, and Triceratops. Each model has opposable joints so she can pose her creations to look fierce of friendly depending on her mood.
-
Buying jewelry for teens can be tough, but no when you pick something that’s centuries old with such beautiful meaning. This sterling silver Claddagh ring symbolizes the life lessons you’d like your girl to hold close to her heart – loyalty, friendship and love. This ancient symbol is still cherished around the world, and this beautiful ring is a wonderful way to show your girl just how you feel about her.
You can also find Claddagh rings set with her birthstone as the heart, or if you’re hoping this is a jewelry piece she’ll keep through adulthood, get her a Claddagh cast in 14k gold.
-
This could be the beginning of her career or hobby as a stained glass artist. This fun window art kit will make her windows pop with over 20 whimsical window art illustrations and colors that she can paint and design herself. She can mix paint colors to create unique designs and color patterns that express her own personal style.
This fun kit includes 12 suncatcher shapes that once she’s completed will keep her mesmerized as she watches them illuminate as the sunshine shines through. It also includes acetate sheets that let her make one of a kind designs, as well as suction cups to stick them to her windows once complete.
-
As parents, we’ve all seen it happen. Whether it’s in their car seat or an airplane seat, that little head flops over and the sight truly makes our adult neck hurt. This cute ladybug neck pillow gently supports their neck with microbeads, so it doesn’t push their necks forward or add pressure or pain. It can easily secure to a suitcase or carry on for airline travel, and it’s small and light enough, they can proudly carry it through the airport themselves.
You can get this adorable little pillow in lots of fun critter designs, including an owl, pig, frog and bumble bee.
-
Every little girl loves to snuggle up in a cozy blanket, and this one lets her feel like Ariel in The Little Mermaid Movie. Perfect for 3-8 year olds, this comfy blanket is hand crocheted just for kids. It’s easy for her to slip inside and look and feel like a real mermaid. This fun gift lets her live out her mermaid dreams, all in the safety of home. Better yet, it comes with a sweet mermaid necklace included.
Grab a copy of Pinkalicious and Aqua, the Mini-Mermaid and cozy up on the couch for a snuggly evening of imagination in an underwater wonderland filled with sparkling sea glass and rainbow colored shells.
-
Your little girl can rival Dora the Explorer with this clever kit designed to get her excited about bugs, birds, and more. It comes complete with a flashlight, compass, magnifying glass, binoculars, insect clamp, bug collector, safety whistle, and a drawstring bag.
This gift will inspire your girl’s curiosity, and help her develop better hands-on skills. Because kids learn observation and independent thinking during outdoor exploration, it’s a great opportunity to take even backyard adventures to the next level. Perfect for a little girl, the kit also includes a few more fun things to spark her imagination including a safari hat and matching explorer vest.
If you want to upgrade her exploration tools a bit, consider getting a better pair of binoculars to make her experience more vivid, as well as some walkie talkies if she’s outdoors with her siblings or girlfriends.
-
Does the girl on your list dream of flying and taking amazing videos she can post? This quadcopter drone from Holy Stone makes it easy to shoot HD videos and pictures, plus it has tons for tricks and maneuvers, so she can master her skills before racing her brother or boys in the neighborhood.
It features the latest 6-axis flight control systems that offer strong stability, easily implement various flight movements, stronger wind resistance. Headless mode eliminates need to her adjust aircraft position before flight and improves the learning curve. Two powerful 3.7V 750 mAh LiPo batteries give her fly time of up to 20 minutes per charge. An easy to understand controller makes it more fun than ever, allowing it to hover or do tons of tricks (it can flip four ways!) right overhead, making it the perfect gift for tweens or teens.
-
Is your girl game to try just about any sport? These walking stilts for kids help to improve balance and coordination, and because they’re ergonomically designed to make learning how to stilt walk easy, she’ll be up and walking in no time. Adjustable arm and footrest heights mean you they can grow with her, or be adjusted for her siblings and friends.
Padded handgrips make for a comfortable ride, and the extra wide non-slip footrests and wide traction tips add to her stability and comfort. These fun stilts can be used indoors or out. If you’d prefer your girl to be closer to the ground, the Walkaroo Steel Stilts by Airkicks might be a good option, and they’re sturdy enough to even accommodate adults.
-
Whether you’ve got a girl who loves to play outside after dark, or wants to sneak in a little more reading time after she’s gone to bed, this headlamp from Black Diamond is a great solution. It’s perfect for camping, and late-night trips to the outhouse, and, as there’s so much less light during the winter, it works well for your kid who stays late at school for extra-curricular activities.
With one Quad Power LED and one Double Power white LED, this little powerhouse pumps out 300 lumens of bright light. A simple tap of a button and it allows her to instantly transition between full and dimmed power. Settings include full strength in proximity and distance modes, dimming, strobe, red night-vision, and lock mode. Plus it’s got an adjustable headband to make a comfortable fit for every girl.
-
This makes a game of hide and seek, or any other outdoor play date more fun. These nifty walkie talkies have a three mile range, so if you’re hiking as a family, or the kids are on a scavenger hunt, you can easily connect to be sure they’re safe. Especially for backyard play after dark, these walkie talkies feature backlit LCD screens and an LED flashlight. They’re super easy to use for both kids and adults. Communication is as simple as a touch of a button.
-
Just about the time you’re so done with listening to your young lady’s streaming videos, games, and music, whether in the car or around the house, these cute cat ear wireless Bluetooth headphones save the day for you both. They’ll connect to any Bluetooth enabled device, and the cat ear speakers work just in case she wants to share sounds with you or her friends.
- Independently controlled color-changing accent lights add to the fun factor, and these recharge via USB with up to five hours of playing time. We chose them over many others for their high-quality sound, and stellar reviews, making them worth the extra investment over cheaper versions.
-
Just like when your kids mimic you, role-playing gives your girl a huge opportunity to learn how to be and who she might like to be. This three costume set lets her dress as any one of three powerful, strong and brave superheroes right out of DC Comics. With Batgirl, Wonderwoman and Superwoman costumes to mix and match, all in an adorable little trunk, her playtime will be filled with imagination and fun.
To get her imagination flowing, Grab her a copy of DC SUPER HEROES: MY FIRST BOOK OF GIRL POWER to read aloud together. It might even inspire you to tap into more of your own superpowers.
-
Perfect for every girl to set her sights on something interesting, these compact binoculars can take the tough use they’ll get from an active kid. Their heavy rubber coating means they can withstand drops and falls without breaking. The 8X magnification means they can closely inspect bugs, leaves and all of nature.
The FMC prism green coated optics system can control optical reflection to create crisp and colorful images. These are another idea for getting kids away from screen time and into real life experiences, plus they come in ten fun colors, so you can pick your girl’s favorite. No wonder they’re an Amazon best seller.
-
Maybe you’re struggling to find the best unique gifts for girls on your list, and you want to opt for a cash gift instead. That’s great, because girls often have things they want and they’ll need a little pocket money to get them. The Money Maze is the perfect way to deliver their gift in an interesting and challenging way.
This clever puzzle requires some patience, concentration and perception to figure out how to open the secret storage space that contains their loot. Solving the maze allows them to open the box, but it may take a few tries. This cool gift box is less than ten bucks and can be used over and over, and if you think it’s just for kids, even some adults are challenged by it.
-
Have you been searching for just the right gift for a girl who needs help with sensory issues? Pluffle Playfoam is a miraculous glittery foam that is as fun to watch as it is to touch. This fluffy stuff is squishable, mixable, and no matter what shape she creates with it, she’ll be mesmerized watching it move into a simple pile of foam again.
The soft fluffy texture is perfect for sensory play and learning, and the tactile experience will help her develop fine motor skills, and practice everything from letters and numbers to math and more. This foam never dries out, and each of four colors comes in its own clear tube. It’s fun just to flip that tube and watch the foam move up and down in slow motion.
-
Every teen loves to decorate her own space, and the ritual of making it her own is a self-defining activity. These clever photo clip string lights are a great way to let her hang up all the photos of friends, and anything else she wants to display, without putting push pins or nail holes in her bedroom walls.
Each photo-clip contains an LED that emits gorgeous warm white light, without causing heat. These USB powered lights feature eight lighting modes, from flashing to twinkle to steady on, all controlled by a simple remote. They get amazing ratings, so it’s no wonder they’re Amazon’s Choice.
-
If you’ve got a fashion-forward teen who still wants to fit in with the crowd, and yet make her own statement, these flowery and fun Dr. Martens are a fun and unique gift. While they retain that original edgy look made famous on London’s Carnaby Street, they mix it up with a wildly fun embroidered floral print. With a classic 14 eye design, these boots feature the famous Air Ware soles that make wearing them from zero hour to after school activities a comfy treat for her feet.
-
The tween years are a time of amazing growth, misunderstandings, and changes that seem to come at lightning speed. I’ve heard many parents say (and I’m one of them) “I wish there was a manual for this”. This, obviously, meaning figuring out how to best raise your tween-ager.
The Daring Book for Girls is the manual for everything that girls need to know, and we’re not talking about sewing and cooking here, but much more important life stuff. Whether it’s learning about female heroes in history, discovering secret note-passing skills, or figuring out science projects, friendship bracelets, double dutch, cats cradle, the perfect cartwheel, this book has it.
It even delves into the eternal mystery of what boys are thinking, something every girl needs to know. But it’s not just a guide to giggling at sleepovers—although that’s included. This book is an invitation to adventure for every tomboy, girly girl and those in between.
Once your tween girl has devoured this primer on life, be ready with the follow up, The Double-Daring Book for Girls.
-
Bring some happy music into the house when you give your daughter this awesome ukulele starter kit. This classic small instrument is perfect for her to play from the time she’s a tween through her adult years. This starter kit includes everything she’ll need to become an accompished ukulele player.
It has a beautiful mahogany tenor ukulele with traditional Hawaiian laser etched rosette, satin finish, Graphtech NuBone nut and saddle, and Aquila Super Nylgut strings from Italy. This kit also includes free online lessons, a free Kala ukulele app with tuner, Kala logo tote bag, and the How to Play Ukulele Quick Start Booklet. Get out your leis folks.
-
So much imaginary fun is in store when your little girl creates her own magical visions of a fairy garden. This sweet stamp set includes 20 stamps, five colored pencils, a durable two-color stamp pad, and a wooden storage tray. Just make sure you have plenty of blank paper pads as she jumps into creating her own charming fairy garden themed pictures for your fridge and office.
This clever kit encourages hand-eye coordination, narrative thinking, and creative expression, all so important to her healthy development. The Melissa & Doug Dinosaur Stamp Pad is another awesome idea to help her embrace creatures big and small.
-
We know you’ll call us crazy, but after asking around with a bunch of real teenage girls, they specifically said they’d love this adult coloring book filled with 50 intricate mandala designs. Coloring is known to reduce stress, and enhance well-being, and teens definitely need a good dose of both. This beautiful coloring book is spiral bound, so they can go back and forth between pages easily.
To make this gift extra special, invest in a really great set of colored pencils to go with it. We always vote for the Prismacolor Premier Soft Core Colored Pencils because they color smoothly with gorgeous, saturated color.
-
Let your daughter experience the wonders of nature, even if you don’t have an outdoor garden area. With the Grow N’ Glow terrarium kit, she can craft, plant, water and grow her own terrarium tabletop garden. It comes with everything she’ll need for two full plant life cycles, including a plastic mason-style jar, decorative lid, potting mix, organic chia and wheat grass seeds, garden figurines, decorative sand, river stones, and a plant mister to keep her terrarium watered.
To make this little project even more fun, it comes with glow in the dark stickers that make her terrarium light up her room at night. She’s going to love that. If she’s mad about fish, get her the Aquarium Terrarium instead. And don’t worry about water spills – the fish are actually stickers.
-
It’s tough being a tween, and sometimes girls this age really need a boost. This cute stainless steel necklace features an inspirational message to remind her she can accomplish anything and everything she dreams of. The small disc is hand stamped and features a sweet pearl dangle alongside it. This necklace hangs on an 18 inch stainless steel chain.
You can also get a similar necklace that includes a dove disk in addition to the inspirational disk and pearl. It’s a lovely reminder for your girl to become a peacemaker too.
-
Inspired by Card Against Humanity, Not Parent Approved is the perfect way to occupy your favorite mischief maker in some good old fashioned fun. With 455 fill in the blank cards, your kids can use their own slightly warped sense of humor to create weird and funny questions and answers. All in good clean fun, of course, with perhaps an added dose of gross. This game is perfect for kids, tweens and families.
-
With hours of homework, days filled with stress, and a barrage of people expecting your girl to grow up too fast, she could surely use a giggle and these socks are a way to give her that. Natch, the unicorn theme is a favorite, but you can bet wearing something cute and funny on her feet will keep her (and probably her friends) smiling. And being a teen, she’d also probably like the “S’up Nerd?” socks too.
-
Naturally, we’ve raised our teenage girls to have a voice, and to speak up about those things they think are important. But we also know, they can occasionally need other ways, when they’re not in a position to speak out, to express their worldview and social, philosophical and spiritual beliefs.
This cute feminist shirt communicates clearly their stand for equality for everyone on the planet, in a very sweet way. There are many fun feminist t-shirts out there, but naturally, not all of them will fly for school attire, but we definitely have a few favorites that fit the bill.
The My Favorite Season Is Fall Of Patriarchy Feminist T-Shirt is a great one. We’re also fans of this Feminist tee which should be totally appropriate for school. And, since the weather is cold, you might want to consider getting your girl a social statement hoodie too.
-
Talk to any teen, and they’re pretty ambivalent about jewelry, unless it has a bohemian vibe, which changes everything. Lots of girls right now are embracing the feelings and expressions of the hippie generation, and we, for one, welcome that. Teens today love less formal, more organic jewelry.
This gift choice says you see her as a woman. This bracelet can be wrapped as many or as few times as she’d like. It has a non-tarnishing stainless steel magnetic clasp, that adds just the right amount of shine.
We also think she’ll also love the Triple Strand Leather Zen Bracelet with Bali Beads, that has a unique blend of Bali beads, metal rings, hematite beads and wood beads. Let her know that gem theory experts say hematite encourages the wearer to “reach for the sun”, signifying your belief in her attaining big things in life.
Another pretty option is the Soft Leather Multicolour Ropes Bracelet that features multiple leather strands in different sizes and colors.
-
If you’ve got a Harry Potter fan in your house, she’s most likely a huge fan of Hermione Granger, for her smart, sassy and somewhat unconventional ways. She’s a great role model for your tween, because she’s not afraid to speak her mind and stand up to the boys.
If your daughter has a lot of these same qualities, celebrate them with this super cute purse that Hermione would be proud to carry. As officially licensed Harry Potter merchandise, you know it’s made to the highest quality standards.
This purse can be carried as a small satchel or worn with the shoulder strap, and it’s the perfect size for her to carry her wallet, lip gloss, comb, phone and more. The Harry Potter Satchel Fold Wallet, embellished with the Hogwarts Crest, would fit nicely inside it, as well.
We also think the Harry Potter Flap Wallet is completely adorable, and a perfect match for the handbag too.
-
The tween years are just about the time when your daughter starts taking showers that are so long, the hot water runs out. Since this habit doesn’t actually stop until she leaves for college, she might as well have music while she’s doing it, right?
This cool little water resistant Bluetooth shower speaker delivers crisp, clear sound in and out of the shower, plus it’s tough enough to stand up to the falls and knocks your daughter is likely to give it. With a detachable suction cup and an aluminum metal alloy hook, she can take this 5W speaker from the shower, to her room, to the beach and anywhere else she wants music.
It works with any Bluetooth enabled devices, so she can connect wherever, whenever. This versatile tiny speaker is a unique gift idea at a budget price of less than twenty bucks.
-
With so much focus on STEM programs, this fun bag of science is a great way to get your daughter excited about discovering all sorts of interesting and unusual facts about the world around her. She can use real scientific tools to perform more than 70 activities, from making fizzing colored water to creating instant worms. Fun, huh?
This kit comes with a step-by-step instruction book, that includes photos and illustrations. That makes it easy for your girl to get into the science fun. With three areas of focus – physical science, earth science, and life science, she’ll experience learning activities in chemistry, physics, magnetism, weather, biology, geology and flight. The re-usable big zipper bag easily stores everything when it’s time to put her lab away.
-
Giving your tween freedom to explore her own creativity is a huge gift on its own, but why not arm her with a Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera, so she can take selfies and pictures of her friends, and immediately have printed photos to decorate with. After all, this is a time when instant gratification is at the fore.
This little camera is a total winner when it comes to self-expression, and it’s a great gift for girls at this age. She can shoot and instantly print photos to her heart’s desire, and then use them to decorate her room, notebooks and more. Be sure to give her plenty of film, because once she gets started, you don’t want her fun interrupted.
Another great way to begin letting your girl define her own space is with this beautiful tree of life wall decal. She can adorn the tree with her photos of family and friends, or design the wall to her own liking.
-
Regardless of gender, every kid needs to learn how to sew, and this adorable My First Sewing Kit is a wonderful way to teach your little girl some sewing basics. With easy to understand illustrated instructions, she can learn how to work with a needle and thread, a skill that will last a lifetime and eliminate the need for you to sew on buttons, fix her hems, or stitch a seam hole.
With this kit, she’ll will learn lots of valuable skills so she can more fully enjoy arts and crafts of all sorts. Your young crafter can use the included supplies to create fun projects that expand her imagination, all of which fit in a cute little carrying case.
Another crafting kit we love is the Knot A Quilt Kit, that gives her everything she needs to make her own cozy fleece blanket. Once she’s mastered the skills from these kits, get her the Giant Knot and Stitch Pillow Kit, which combines the skills of both into one seriously cute project she can spend hours on.
-
Playing hard is a lesson that lasts little girls a lifetime, and there’s no better way to get her attention off screen time and on the outdoors than a nifty mountain bike. The sweet girls’ mountain bike from Raleigh, will teach her to be fearless, help her push boundaries, and develop critical physical and thinking skills to tackle tough problems, even off the bike. Plus it’s a great excuse to get good and dirty, which girls definitely need to do more.
The large alloy anodized wheels make this bike fairly scoff at bumpy trails, while the mechanical disc brakes provide great stopping power in wet and dirty conditions. Thanks to some sweet front suspension, she’ll be challenging you to ride longer and harder, which will be absolutely great for you both.
We think this is one of the best gifts for girls, and it’s an affordable bike, that will get her through the tween years, when she’ll probably need to step up to something with a lot more features. Don’t forget to get her a good bike helmet and some padded gloves, because keeping her safe and comfortable means she’ll learn to love biking for a lifetime.
-
Are you hoping your girl might become the next Marie Curie? Then it’s never too soon to spark her interest in science and chemistry with this awesome Mind Blowing Science kit. Both you and she will learn amazing new things about basic and acidic solutions, and how to play with them in fun and exciting ways.
Whether erupting an under-water volcano or growing colorful, jiggly crystals, this science kit mixes learning with experimentation in a fun and colorful way. Each of the hands-on activities in the science guide is intended to be performed by your young scientist, but of course, your supervision is required too.
The great thing about a girls’ gift like this, is that it creates more opportunities for you and your girl to spend quality time together. While none of the experiments included in this kit are especially messy, each one should be done on a flat surface that can be easily wiped clean in case of spills.
The Scientific Explorer Tasty Science Kit is another fun one, with the payoff of creating sweet treats that will satisfy her tummy and inspire her curiosity. Grab a great science kit for a summer surprise, while you’re at it. The Ice Cream Science Kit can show them how to create their favorite tasty treat in just five minutes.
-
If you own an iPad, your little girl can enjoy this mind expanding toy that encourages visual thinking, problem solving, and creative drawing skills through hands on play. She can supercharge her drawing skills with the Masterpiece game, transforming a photo or gallery image into easy-to-draw lines. Then she can share a magical time-lapse video of her creation.
Five different games give your girl unlimited opportunities to turn learning into totally fearless fun. Through puzzles, word and number games, she’ll gain a greater grasp on spelling, math and more. If you don’t have an iPad, you can get an iPad mini for under $100 right now, and it’s a great investment for your whole household this Christmas.
-
There’s no better doll to give your girl, than one that actually looks like her. These adorable WellieWishers dolls from American girl embrace the cultural and ethnic differences that make up your little girl’s world. The WellieWishers are a sweet and silly group of girls who each have the same big, bright wish: to be a good friend.
These dolls are some of our favorite special gifts for girls, and because they’re a bit more of an investment, we’re recommending them for girls who a older and can appreciate the lessons of inclusiveness they create.
Give them an American Girl Doll Clothes Wardrobe, so they can dress their dolls in clothes to match their own personal mood or the day’s activities. With the American Girl Ultimate Crafting Kit, your little girl can create fun jewelry for herself and her dolls, expanding her play even further.
-
Every little girl needs a superhero pal to inspire her, and this adorable singing and talking Owlette is the perfect PJ Masks pal. She an Owlette can adventure into the world to save anyone in distress, proving that girls, kids, and especially kid girls have the power to do good. With the simple press of a button, Owlette says some of her most popular phrases from the PJ Masks show and sings the theme song.
If you’re just looking for a little Owlette stuffy to put in her stocking, this one is super cute. To make it even more fun, get your little girl the PJ Masks Girls’ Short Pajama Set with Cape for experiential play (and sleep.)
If she’s a huge Owlette fan, the Owlette Hoodie is great for daytime play outdoors and the hooded tee is fun for indoor wear at school or preschool.
-
Getting your girl prepared to learn is going to be a key to her being successful in school. This LeapFrog LeapPad gets kids excited about learning with activities that they can practice and master over time. Perfect the little girls getting ready for kindergarten and first grade, this interactive learning system is designed to help build tomorrow’s key skills today, in imaginative new ways.
Each activity book seamlessly blends school and life skills that include storytelling and discovery. Designed with activities at two learning levels, your girl can master the first level and move on to more advanced activities as she goes.
LeapFrog has developed lots of highly rated early learning books too, including Pre-Kindergarten Activity Book: Read & Write and Communication Skills, Moonlight Hero Math with PJ Masks Book and the Around Town with PAW Patrol Book.
-
Every toddler loves to play in the kitchen, and this adorable toy kitchen is a great way to introduce your little girl to all kinds of important life concepts. It is focused on so much more than cooking, because this realistic toy kitchen includes a pet nurturing center, recycling bin, and reusable grocery bag.
While she’s learning and playing at the same time, you can show her those real things in your own home, so she’ll see first hand that healthy eating, taking care of the family pets and saving the Earth are all important.
The cute wipe off white board on the fridge lets her plan her shopping list along with you, fun sounds from the phone and bubbling stovetop make for great interactive play. With 41 kitchen accessories and lots of storage for them, all you’ll need to add to this gift for girls is some play food and maybe a baking set, or pretend pet.
-
Who doesn’t love the story of Moana, the little girl who braves the oceans and Mother Nature to save her culture? This sweet little doll is a great gift idea for girls because you can watch the Moana movie with her, and share with her why being brave (and trusting the advice from your grandma) is always a good thing.
Moana’s iconic blue shell necklace is a fun gift to give your girl too. It lights up with a soft green glow from the heart of Te Fiti. Role play with your daughter and this doll, and challenge her to think about what she’d do in Moana’s situation. These conversations with your little girl will stick with her for the rest of her life, and they’re great if both mom and dad participate.
-
We don’t actually know why girls have a thing for unicorns, but they do love the mythical beast in a big way, perhaps even more than horses. If you’ve got one of those girls who simply can’t stop reading about, playing with or watching videos about unicorns, this unicorn onesie will totally delight her. Made of the coziest fleece, it’s perfect for lounging around the house, wearing to a costume party or while she’s out trick or treating.
It features a clever hood with the cutest unicorn face, a rainbow tail, and a zip bottom to let her use the bathroom without disrobing. In fact, if you’re a mom or dad shopping for your girl, you will really kill it as a parent if you get yourself an adult unicorn onesie too!