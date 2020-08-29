83 Best Christmas Gifts for Him

If you’re looking for my absolute FAVORITE gift to give this year, it’s the brand new Jaybird Vista true wireless earbuds. These. Things. Are. DOPE!

I’ve tried so many different true wireless earbuds so far, and most of them have been just ok as far as quality and sound are concerned. But the Jaybird Vista earbuds are great all-around. Not only do they look cool (here, shown in the nimbus gray colorway), but they sound absolutely great. In fact, you can use them alongside EQ software that allows you to tailor your sound to the genre you’re listening to.

You can also quickly and easily adjust the volume and skip to the next track in your playlist with just a tap of the earbud.

I’ve run with them, jumped on a trampoline with them, frequently do house chores with them, and more – and they’ve never fallen out of my ears.

The retail packaging comes with three different interchangeable ear gels to make sure that he’ll get the perfect fit. These earbuds also come with a small case that chargings them quickly and easily.