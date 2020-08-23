55 Best Gifts for Runners

From beginners to experienced runners, there’s something for everyone in this gift guide. Popular options include shoes, clothing, cookbooks and sports headphones, but there are plenty of other gift choices to satisfy the runner in your life.
Run Fast. Cook Fast. Eat Slow. by Shalane Flanagan and Elyse Kopecky builds on the duo’s original hit cookbook, Run Fast. Eat Slow., by incorporating healthy and delicious recipes that can be put together in 30 minutes or less. Recipes range from power bowls to grain salads to race day bars. There’s something for every type of runner in this cookbook.
This foam roller stands out for its durability, as it’s made from high-quality materials that won’t break down over time despite repeated use. It also has a multi-density exterior and a sturdy hollow core.
Runners can use this foam roller to improve circulation, relieve muscle and joint pain, recover from injuries or even a tough workout.
Whether she views it as comical or inspirational, this vibrant tee will leave her feeling proud to be a runner. Not only is the shirt made with a comfortable and durable blend of cotton and polyester, it’s also available in a wide range of colors. The shirt is also pre-shrunk to provide a better fit.
A glass of wine can do wonders for runners looking to unwind and disconnect. This humorous gift can also help ease those pre-race jitters. The stemless wine glass is made in the U.S. and is printed with ceramic ink for added durability. It’s also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
Each race has its own story. This bib and medal display provides a convenient storage solution for every event and race throughout a runner’s career. There’s enough room to fit up to 24 medals and 100 race bibs, making this a fun gift choice for that dedicated runner in your life.
As a runner, you can never be too visible to others on the road. The Tracer360 is a popular choice among runners for its bright, multi-colored LED fiber optic cables, which remain lit for the entire run, not just when illuminated by car headlights.
The vest is also adjustable to fit men and women, and can be expanded to fit over bulkier jackets. Various illumination modes give runners full control over their visibility at all times.
There’s nothing wrong with a basic heart rate monitor and fitness watch, but the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Heart Rate Monitor has everything the dedicated runner in your life needs for maximum performance. For example, long-distance runners won’t have to listen to the same songs on repeat, as this Garmin running watch can store up to 2,000 songs and syncs with popular streaming services. Road runners looking to switch it up can take advantage of suggested routes. For those who prefer to head off-road, the watch tracks weather and altitude and comes with a compass for easy navigation. Its extended battery life makes this GPS running watch a top choice for rugged multi-day adventures.
These versatile running shoes are just as suitable for running as they are for walking and casual use. A breathable mesh upper keeps feet comfortable and supported while reducing irritation. These women’s running shoes also have durable rubber soles that won’t wear out prematurely. Several colors are available to match her personality.
This fun shirt makes a hilarious gift choice for any runner. Its cotton construction also makes the shirt a comfy choice for lounging around. This lightweight shirt features a classic fit and is machine washable for added convenience.
Not only are these Jelly Belly Sport Beans a tasty treat during a long or challenging workout, they’re also packed with carbs, vitamins and electrolytes that all athletes need for maximum performance. The assorted package contains fruit punch, lemon lime, orange, berry, green apple and juicy pair, but other flavors are available as well. These Sports Beans are made with natural flavors and come in individually wrapped single servings for added convenience.
Fast and efficient moisture wicking thanks to a terry sweatband and a comfortable knit shell are some features of this hat. Runners with longer hair can take advantage of the ponytail opening.
There’s also an adjustable rear buckle to ensure a snug and personalized fit for all head sizes. An undervisor helps to reduce glare.
Indoor workouts don’t have to be dreadful. The NordicTrack T 6.5 S Treadmill has a large backlit display, and a sound system with iPod compatibility.
Runners will appreciate the speed range up to 10 miles per hour, along with a 10-degree incline and single-touch controls. A total of 20 workout apps provides a greater variety during workouts.
These men’s running tights support the hips, lower abs, and back for enhanced posture and control. A combined Lycra and Coolmax construction provides a comfortable multi-way stretch.
Flat seam construction keeps chafing at bay, which is essential for those longer runs. These tights come with a key pocket for safe storage along with a double-reinforced waistband and flat drawcord for optimum fit.
A built-in heart rate sensor allows runners to keep close track over their performance. These Bose headphones also feature NFC and Bluetooth pairing for easy connectivity. The tips are built with security and stability in mind, ensuring they’ll stay in place even during intense workouts. They also come in three sizes.
Users can use the Bose Connect app to get current heart rate information.
Its simple message makes this Just Run mug one of those great gifts for runners of all levels. Both sides of the mug are imprinted. The mug holds 11 ounces and is safe for the dishwasher and microwave.
It’s no secret that running puts a lot of strain on the body. This compact muscle roller stick is affordable and easy to use, and can help relieve tension, cramps and other running-related ailments.
Runners have full control over how much pressure is applied. While the roller stick is particularly designed for calves, it can be used just about anywhere on the body.
Having a pair of comfortable running socks is one thing, but seeing inspirational and motivational messages every time you go to put them on makes these running socks a particularly good running gift idea. They’re also available in several color schemes, each of which has its own unique message. The low-cut socks ensure a secure fit on runs of any length.
These barefoot trail running shoes have a durable rubber sole along with trail-specific features such as a breathable mesh lining and traditional lace closure to keep feet secure and snug over rough terrain. The shoes come in a variety of colors and can be washed in cold water as needed.
Strategically placed lug patterns provide stability in all running conditions. Zero-drop ground contact and lightweight construction promotes natural running movements.
These polarized sunglasses filter nearly all UVA, UVB and UVC rays. They’re also designed to protect eyes from reflected light. A limited lifetime warranty for broken lenses and frames provides added peace of mind.
Chafing can be an unfortunate part of running. This anti-chafe balm stands out for its allergy-free formula with plant-derived ingredients and mess-free application. It’s made without petroleum, mineral oils, and other ingredients that can leave skin and clothing feeling messy.
The formula is designed to allow skin to breathe and can be used on skin, clothing, and even footwear. Runners can effectively use this balm in humid and dry conditions.
The FlipBelt is a convenient accessory for runners who want a convenient and safe storage option without the added bulk of a traditional running waist pack. This belt is available in a wide range of sizes and colors and is designed to sit flat on the hips without riding up or bouncing during runs.
There are no buckles, and the belt can be securely closed by turning it over. There’s also an internal key hook for added security.
Runners can take advantage of multiple openings around the belt, which is constructed with a moisture-wicking material that can stretch to accommodate the iPhone 6 Plus and other larger phones.
Author Christopher McDougall offers a story of inspiration and adventure for runners of all levels. The book gives insight into the running culture and lifestyle of the Tarahumara Indians, a small reclusive tribe that has learned to run hundreds of miles at a time throughout the Sierra Madre Occidental and the surrounding areas in northwestern Mexico.
Centuries of distance running has made this group one of the best at distance running in the world. The author joins a few other notable American distance runners, including ultra-runners Jenn Shelton and Micah True (Caballo Blanco), in a race against the Tarahumara in the Copper Canyons.
Several variations are available, including paperback, hardcover, Kindle, Audiobook and Audio CD.
Every runner needs to stay hydrated, even on shorter runs. This bottle holds 20 ounces and stands out for its ergonomic design, which hugs the hand for a more comfortable fit. The sleeve is easy to grip and keeps hot and cold beverages insulated. An expandable pocket provides safe storage for smaller essentials, including keys and gels.
When cooking a complex meal isn’t always in the cards, Meals on the Run is a handy resource to have around the home. On the inside, hungry runners will find loads of healthy performance-ready recipies from smoothies to snacks to complete meals. There’s something for virtually every diet, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free.
It’s not always practical or even possible to bring food along during a run, which is where these energy gels come in handy. A pack of assorted flavors gives runners a choice between tri-berry, salted caramel, vanilla bean, strawberry banana, and other delicious flavors.
Maltrodextrin and fructose energy sources ensure long-lasting and efficient energy and absorption. These energy gels are ideal for training and racing and come in a convenient portable packet.
Not only can these calf compression sleeves help boost circulation in the legs, they’re designed to keep muscles warm to lower the risk of injuries. The sleeves provide enough compression to work effectively without restricting movement, with a graduated compression strength of 20-25mmHg. Multiple color options are available.
A powerful headlamp such as the PETZL ACTIK CORE makes it easier to navigate at night and have better visibility for various outdoor activities in low lighting situations. This headlamp has two beam patterns and will burn up to 160 hours with its USB-rechargeable battery. A maximum output of 350 lumens provides ample lighting for the road and trails.
These TrailHeads Running Gloves feature a touchscreen material that makes it easier to operate a phone and other touchscreen devices on chilly days. The material is stretch and comfortable, and includes a durable exterior that resists wind and abrasion. Silicone palm grips offer enhanced dexterity.
Renowned Olympic marathon coach, Andrew Kastor, dishes out professional advice about how to run your first half or full marathon. Aside from a 20-week marathon training program, the book also features tips and advice from professional runners, tips for staying motivated and more.
The Fitbit Versa 2 blends performance and lifestyle, and can truly be worn throughout the day (and night). Highlights include built-in Alexa and the ability to download and play over 300 songs using Spotify, Deezer and Pandora. Athletes will appreciate 24/7 heart rate tracking, hourly activity and active minutes, and six-day battery life. This watch is waterproof and can be worn swimming.
Author Meb Keflezighi is a four-time Olympian who is well-known throughout the running community for his determination and kindness. Fans of Meb (as well as those who are just learning about him for the first time) will appreciate this Meb’s impressive career and gain valuable insight from the professional runner.
Some runners have their hydration needs down to a science, while others are still looking for the best option. Whether your runner is already a fan of Tailwind or is seeking a solution, Endurance Fuel can be just the right fit. All Tailwind products are vegan and free from gluten, soy and dairy. The solution is also easy to absorb as it enters the system quickly and effectively. This bottle-friendly solution is light in taste and texture and won’t leave residue behind.
The best running gifts aren’t always the biggest or most expensive. The compact Vive foot rocker stretches out the Achilles, heel, feet, leg muscles and more. An anti-slip design allows for effective stretching on various surfaces. This handy wedge stretch also works well for ankle stretching.
Running can be hard on the feet, which is why this TheraFlow foot massager makes a practical gift for runners of all abilities. From heel pain to plantar fasciitis to general stress and other issues, using this roller for even a few minutes can yield positive results. It also weighs in at just 1.5 pounds and is easy to use on the go.
From beginners to experienced ultrarunners, this guide book covers virtually anything and everything a runner might want to know. Some issues are easier to talk about than others, and this book provides answers for even the most intimate questions. Along with training tips, author Meghan Kita provides valuable information regarding staying motivated, choosing the right gear, proper nutrition and more.
If you’re not sure what to get for the runner in your life, it’s hard to go wrong with this Bluetooth beanie. Highlights include enhanced HD speakers along with a battery that lasts up to 20 hours on a single charge. The double-knit material keeps heads warm and comfortable and is also washable as needed.
The Ninja Fit Personal Blender is compact and powerful, and yields smoothies, shakes and frozen beverages with the push of a button. Busy runners will also appreciate the to-go cups, which hold up to 16 ounces of liquid. The cups are also dishwasher safe.
Running is an important part of her life, and she can proudly display her love of the sport wherever she goes with this ‘Just Keep Running’ bracelet from Joycuff. This bracelet is adjustable and fits most runner’s wrists. It’s also packaged in a gift box for easy gift-giving.
Proper hydration is crucial for maximum performance, and this hydration multiplier drink mix is a convenient solution. This mixture contains an optimal balance of glucose, sodium and potassium for quick and efficient hydration. Not only is the powder loaded with electrolytes, it has about half the amount of sugar and calories as traditional sports drinks.
If you’re struggling to find the right gift for that friend or family member who loves running and traveling, Fifty Places to Run Before You Die by Chris Santella is a solid choice. Not only does this book share top picks from running experts, it also includes national and international events and courses along with interviews with runners, running-related organizations and more. A blend of routes and ones that are off the beaten path makes this book a suitable choice for every type of personality.
Grabbing that pre-run cup of coffee is simple with the Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker. This compact machine fits virtually anywhere and can brew cups between six and 12 ounces. Busy runners will also appreciate how the reservoir holds one cup for quick and easy brewing.
Transporting running (and workout) gear is easier when you have the right bag. Under Armour’s Undeniable Duffle 3.0 features a durable polyester lining, abrasion-resistant panels on the sides and bottom and a large zippered pocket in the front. There’s also a large ventilated pocket for shoes or workout clothing. A padded adjustable shoulder straps makes transporting gear that much easier.
This handy running belt is comfortable and durable enough for even the most dedicated distance runners. Carrying a phone is a must for most runners, and this belt is specially designed to fit virtually any phone, even plus-size models. It’s also equipped with a separate storage pocket for smaller items along with a headphone hole. An adjustable strap makes the belt a comfortable choice for various waist sizes.
Recovery is made faster with a vibrating foam roller such as the Peanut Massage Ball. The roller’s high-intensity vibrations can help increase blood flow, alleviate tight muscles, boost flexibility and more. The roller is equipped with two vibrating spheres for myofascial release and trigger point therapy.
Shopping is easier with a fun reusable bag such as this ‘Runderful’ tote. The eco-friendly bag is made with cotton and comes with a small interior bag to hold smaller items. It’s also quite rugged and durable and can be used for the local farmer’s market, grocery hauls and other errands.
This ‘Twas The Night Before The Race’ is a fun gift for dedicated runners. The mug holds up to 11 ounces and printed in the U.S. for added durability. It’s also safe for the dishwasher and microwave and won’t fade over time. Durable ceramic material makes the mug a safe choice for any runner.
On the Run Pasta features an assortment of pasta shaped like runners and shoes to make mealtime much more fun. A slow drying process makes the pasta that much tastier. Each bag features 14 ounces of non-GMO natural wheat pasta.
Running in ill-fitting or worn out socks can spell disaster for runners’ feet. These athletic socks, designed to fit men and women, feature a reinforced heel and toe for added comfort along with plush cushioning under the sole for extra protection on runs of any length.
A medium weight material makes the socks suitable for year-round use. Heel tabs keep the socks from slipping during runs.
From its comfy cotton construction to the fun graphic design, this retro tee is designed with trail runners in mind. This shirt is lightweight and features a stylish classic fit. Separate sizes are available for men, women and youth, along with a variety of colors.
Whether you’re looking for marathon gifts for that distance runner in your life or a motivational piece of running jewelry, this silver-tone running charm is a practical choice. The intricate charm hangs off of a 17-inch chain and features an easy on/off clasp closure for added convenience. She can wear it during everyday activities or elevate her favorite evening attire with this attractive charm.
Running pants aren’t necessarily the most stylish, but these pants from ON Running will boost his confidence, whether he’s pounding the pavement or grabbing a post-run coffee. The material stretches enough so that he won’t feel restricted while he’s running, and wicks moisture to keep skin feeling cool and comfortable. An adjustable drawstring waist allows for a more personalized fit. Storage pockets provide enough room for his smaller essentials, including cash and keys.
One of the biggest perks of the Houdini jacket is that it’s lightweight and easy to pack, and can be carried just about anywhere. Despite its lightweight construction, the jacket has a robust recycled nylon ripstop material to reduce wind exposure along with a water-repellent coating that repels mild precipitation. A drawcord hem keeps the jacket firmly in place when running, while the full front zipper provides an easy solution when it starts to feel stuffy.
Proper hydration is crucial for runners. This seven-liter hydration vest comes with a hydration bladder and multiple storage options, including several pockets. The side straps can be adjusted for a more comfortable and secure fit, while the breathable mesh material keeps skin feeling cool and dry. Reflective elements make runners more visible to other road and trail users.
If he had to choose a versatile and lightweight short-sleeve tee for his next run, he’ll probably lean towards this Patagonia shirt. Its minimalist design makes the shirt a natural addition to his existing collection of workout clothing. This shirt is also made with recycled polyester fabric and wicks moisture to keep the skin cool and comfortable. An anti-odor treatment ensures he’ll confident during his favorite outdoor activities, even on the hottest days.
The Rho LT Bottom comes in handy for running in colder temperatures, but it works equally well as a base layer for year-round use. These thermal leggings feature a comfortable stretchy fabric that won’t restrict movements, making them ideal for her favorite outdoor activities. A soft, brushed interior lining provides plenty of insulation for cooler days without causing her to overheat.