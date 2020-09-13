We all know that giving gifts is great. But engraved gifts? You’ve just nudged it up a level. Personalized gifts let your loved one know that you went to some extra trouble just for them.
Remember when you were a kid and got an ID bracelet with your name on it? Or when someone gave you a watch with a nice message engraved on the back or a pendant with your monogram? Those moments will always be special because it meant they really cared.
While a gift that’s been personalized with engraving may seem like a lot more work, don’t you worry. The gifts on our list are completely easy to order, super simple to customize, and won’t take much extra time. Only a few on the list require a couple of extra days and almost all can be ordered and delivered within five days.
Whether you’re looking for something for a woman or a man, we’ve split this list into two sections; ladies first (naturally) then the gents. But honestly? Most of these items work for either gender. We maintain that an engraved gift delivers an incredibly warm message. Take your time (and check your spelling) when considering one of these 21 Best Engraved Gifts: Personalized for Her or Him.
This beautiful leather tote bag is made from high-quality, full-grain leather with personalization included. It makes a great gift for your mom, bridesmaids, a bride, grandmother, sister, boss, girlfriend, wife, or even yourself! Each bag is made from genuine leather, so no two are alike and may have slight variations and markings which will fade away over time.
Personalization can be with a name or monogram with 12 different styles. The bag measures 11.4 inches x 11.8 inches x 3.9 inches and will fit laptops up to a 13-inch screen size. It also features an attached coin wallet and two pockets for makeup, phone, or other smaller items.
The tote bag also comes in your choice of four colors: dark coffee, light whiskey, ebony, or vino red. It looks vintage and luxurious and handmade by professional craftsmen. This special gift will turn heads when walking down the street, that much we can assure you.
Anyone can get a keychain for a gift but who thought of one made of Italian leather with a steel carabiner and a case for a pair of AirPods? You did, that’s who. This amazing little gift from Alel will be just the thing for your daughter, wife, or happening mom who is all about that bass and…uh…keeping keys organized.
The flap is designed to keep your AirPods and charging case safe and there is a port opening in the bottom for charging. This keychain comes in six colors: tan, cameo, smoky grey, burgundy, black, and taupe and customizable with up to eight characters for that special someone. Alas, the AirPods aren’t included with this keychain but is that going to stop you? Nah. Pick a pair up and watch her really smile.
There’s all sorts of personalization going on with this remarkable desk set from Thanh 39. It comes with two pens, a rollerball and a ballpoint, both of which may be engraved. Both pens are lovingly packaged in a beautiful rosewood box that is also engraved.
Now, here’s the thing: Thanh 39 allows for 44 different types of engraving and several types of wood and finishes to make sure this gift is as personal as it gets as possible for your loved one. Engraving marks include vocations, names, monograms, and more. 22 characters can be engraved on the pens and up to 40 on the wooden box. Expect a handwritten thank you note after this gift has been opened!
This might be the most luxurious gift on our list. This large monogrammed Italian leather basket handbag from Alel was inspired by Parisian flower baskets and lovingly woven in Italy using their own innovative technique. Embossed with Alel’s signature logo, this purse is accented with polished silver detailing including a hidden key and padlock.
This compact style has a matching leather interior while the inside is roomy enough for all your daily essentials: wallet, phone, makeup bag, keys, and more. Wear this piece as a top handle bag, crossbody or over your shoulder. The basket handbag measures approximately 7-1/2 inches wide by 7-7/8 inches high by 3 inches deep with a shoulder strap length of 47 inches.
Personalize this once in a lifetime handbag with up to seven characters and in five colors: black, beige, grey, red, or camel. My friend, if you’re looking to wow that special woman in your life, this is the gift that will do it.
This cameo leather Apple Watch band from Alel is fashioned with leather flowers, cut by hand, and Japanese beading decor to add an elegant, timeless style to this watch bracelet. This beautiful and unique watchband accessory is definitely the one that will have her showing off her wrist a lot more often.
This watchband is compatible with Series 1 through 5 and features adapters and a buckle in silver, rose gold, gold, or black. Personalization may feature up to nine characters and one space to make this watch band truly hers. Unfortunately, I’m now obligated to point out here that the Apple Watch is sold separately but if you were any kind of human being, you’d pick one up for her to go with the watchband.
A terrific gift for the person who carries business cards, this engraved gift features two personalized elements: the business card holder crafted from genuine leather (available in black or brown) and a wooden gift box for the cardholder itself. Initials in silver ink emblazon a black stainless steel facing attached to the business card holder that holds 30 cards.
More into metal than leather? Okay, we get you. Check out this rose gold business cardholder. Along with its stylish appearance and no-nonsense design, it can be customized in a number of fonts with up to 35 characters. Want to let your lady know that she takes care of business? This items says as much on the top and engraved in metal, no less.
This leather cosmetics carry-along bag is an ideal gift for women. The personalized pouch is a great way to keep essentials contained and with you on the go. Whether you want to store tech essentials, daily makeup, or grooming needs, this travel-friendly cosmetic bag will keep all you need at hand.
Perfect to throw in a work bag, tote, or travel bag, this cosmetics bag is available in three rich colors: caramel, deep purple and midnight. Colors and texture will vary with each item because the leather is all-natural. The bag is also available in three different sizes depending on how much gear you need to take with you; small for lip balm and hand cream on up to large for lotions and hair care.
Personalization can take one of nine forms in various fonts to spell out names or fancy monogrammed initials. The lining is water-resistant with tasseled zipper pulls for some extra flair.
If you’re looking for a personal gift for that special woman in your life, consider this beautifully crafted hair brush made of ecologically sourced bamboo. It features an organic wooden bristle cushion set in a pneumatic, food-grade silicone pad firm enough to penetrate your hair and massage your scalp.
The brush comes in either oval or paddle shape (or get both for an additional $10!). Personalization is free and can take the form of a logo, monogram, name, or a favorite message. The brushes are carefully laid out, designed, and printed using modern laser engraving machines. Messages can be laid out on the front, back, or on both sides for an additional fee.
This monogrammed stemmed wine glass is great for the wine drinker in your life who would appreciate an engraved gift. Encourage them to enjoy life a little more with this beautiful glass! These are sold individually and with your choice of letter from the alphabet etched into the side.
The glass is ideal for red, white, or sparkling wine and holds almost 13 ounces, perfect for heavy pours (wink, wink). If you prefer a stemless sipping experience, these glasses might be right up your alley. Not only is this a thoughtful, personalized gift to give, it’s very practical and it doesn’t need a wine glass tag!
This terrific gift from Amazon’s Handmade Gift Shop, an engraved glass spirits flask, can be personalized with name, city, and state. The idea is that it ends up looking as if the beverage inside is from the person’s own distillery (or what have you).
The artisan shop (Crystal Imagery in Pennsylvania, PA) doesn’t just etch the personalization into the glass; instead, the glass around the personalized lettering is sand-carved down, which leaves the lettering sort of embossed and raised. This flask holds 8-1/2 ounces and is perfect for the whiskey, Scotch, or bourbon lover. On top of that, it gets amazingly positive reviews.
Please note: keep in mind that the engraving takes between six and 10 days to complete if you’re ordering for a special occasion or a holiday. And tell the recipient to save the first toast for you.
Any guy needs a great knife for general usage. Regardless of whether or not your guy thinks they need one, this engraved gift will definitely hit the bullseye. First of all, the knife itself, which is a spring assisted folding pocket knife, is a solid piece of quality workmanship. There are 16 different colors and styles to choose from and all of them include incredibly attractive detailing.
Beyond the product itself, the engraving can be totally customized. You get to choose from 21 different font styles with room for two lines with 30 characters per line. If you want to kick it up a notch, this professional hunting knife also comes in a customized wooden gift box. Both of these fine blades practically scream “family heirloom”.
This beautiful crystal beer mug from the artisans at Crystal Imagery is the perfect vessel for whichever craft variety your guy enjoys the most. The mug is customizable with an initial for the shield on the mug and up to 14 characters for the banner that arcs at the bottom. For example, you could choose the letter “J” for the shield and the name “Jones” for the banner. But, of course, what you choose is up to you.
Because this item is from Amazon’s Handmade Gift Shop, you need to give this one a little time; the company says to allow two to three days for the personalization. A great aspect of this item is that the folks at Crystal Imagery enjoy unique requests. They offer all sorts of other great personalized items, like a set of bourbon glasses, a decanter, and many more. Cheers!
You don’t have to be a smoker to dig the custom engraving on this Zippo 1941 replica lighter. There are plenty of lighters that can be engraved on the market but not too many are confident enough to offer up a simple (yet classy) initial. There’s something about a classic piece of hardware with your family mark on it. Campfires, charcoal grills, fireplaces, candles, and more all need to start somewhere; why not with the most stylish flame starter in the land?
Show me a guy who breathes and I’ll show you a guy who at one time or another has had a lot of stuff in his pockets. This Custom Engraved Wooden Treasure Box by WE Games is a perfect gift for graduation, anniversaries, groomsmen, and many more ocassions. And who wouldn’t want a treasure box? This gift simply screams “adventure”.
The treasure box is made of stained redwood with plenty of space for a mobile phone, coins, keys, watches, and more. It can be engraved with several characters in one of ten fonts to make for a very elegant and stylish keepsake gift. The treasure box measures 12-1/8 inches by 9-5/8 inches by 3 inches and looks rustic, attractive, and vintage all at the same time. Adventure!
For the guy who grills (or broils, fries, or sautes), a great cutting board is indispensable. It becomes even more so when it’s personalized with a custom engraving. This cutting board, made from all-natural, high quality, and durable walnut, measures 16 × 10.5 inches and three-quarters of an inch thick. If you’d like another option, Blue Ridge Mountain Gifts offers three different sizes each available in walnut, cherry, or maple.
They have more than a dozen designs available and one of them will match what you’re thinking of. The customization requires just a day or two extra. If, in fact, the guy is a griller, you could also nab this three-piece grill set including a spatula, fork, and tongs housed in a customizable wooden box. Packaged together, you can give a practical and extra special gift.
Perhaps even more important than the fact that you both like this cool custom bar mirror, it’s the fact that your friends and family will love it even more when they come over to your house. This custom engraved mirror is 24×36 inches (total size when framed is 28×40 inches), but you can also opt for the less expensive 18-inch x 24-inch version.
The frame is solid hardwood with a ready-to-hang wire attached to the back. It features two beer mugs and the saying “Great Times, Great Friends.” You get to choose up to 20 characters for the name and four characters for the year. When you hang this swinging piece of awesome in your pad, it’ll definitely turn into that place where everyone knows your name.
Classic ID bracelets have been always been popular and for good reason: they’re a solid, can’t miss gift. This one has a tang buckle clasp with adjustable pinholes to fit a variety of wrists. The ID portion of the bracelet is thick and accommodates up to three lines with 20 characters per line.
Keep in mind that the more letters you have engraved, the smaller the point size. Choose between 12 different fonts or, if you prefer, three different fonts for a monogram. Engraving is even included in the price. Can’t. Miss.
A classic solid brass door knocker will look great on any front door especially emblazoned with the homeowner’s name. The knocker is 6-3/4 inches high and four inches wide and made for a standard household door thickness between 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 inches. You can personalize with a name and address number. Think about including a card with this gift sharing the secret knock you plan on using when you pay a visit (once the knocker is installed, of course).
Here we have an absolute classic: a personalized men’s leather wallet with custom engraving. There is a lot of variety to choose from here with eight different font choices, six different color combinations, and up to 25 characters. The wallet includes credit card cuts inside to make for a very practical gift.
To get even more extravagant, take a look at this upgraded wallet, which can be personalized and comes in a wooden box (also personalized!) with a included metal “business card” that (wait for it) can also be personalized. I hope you can take some gushing thank yous coming your way.
This set of two pens from Cross is like hitting two home runs with one trip to the plate at the gift ballpark. First off, the pens are from Cross, a stationery company with a renowned reputation with a lifetime mechanical warranty to back it up. Beyond that, the Calais ballpoint style is classic cool with one blue pen and one in lustrous chrome.
One has black ink, the other has blue ink. To top it all off, they’re engraved, baby. You have a choice between two fonts and a total of 24 characters for each pen caps (the same engraving goes on both pens).
If you want to get a bit more spendy, this Cross Dayspring pen and pencil set is also customizable with engraving. Just think: you get this gift for that special someone and you’re practically guaranteed a handwritten thank you note.
If he’s not a writer or journal keeper yet, this might be the nudge that gets him there. This engraved gift has some nice detailing with contrasting stitching on the olive-colored front and back covers. Even more contrast is featured on the spine and the elastic closure.
You have your choice of four colors and each notebook features 96 sheets of cream-colored, acid-free, lined pages. Choose between six different fonts for the engraving. And then have him write you a few lines about what an amazing person you are for giving him such a great gift to set his creative side free.