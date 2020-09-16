25 Best Gifts for 19 Year Old Boys

The way the world is today it can be difficult holding the attention of any “kid”, but older kids are even more difficult. Buying a gift for a 19-year-old boy can be tricky, but there are some seriously cool items that will bring a smile to any face. These are the best gift ideas for 19-year-old boys.
Whether your 19-year-old is into listening to music or watching youtube videos for hours on end, they need a good pair of headphones. Maybe they dig audiobooks? Maybe they just want some time to unwind and relax? Regardless of the reason, they will absolutely love this thoughtful gift that they can use all the time. Noise-cancelling technology is incredibly cool and will give them the ability to drown out all the noise of the world and focus on everything from tunes to school work.
Sony is one of the most recognizable names in sound and entertainment. Designing everything from the PlayStation to televisions they are one of the premier brands in electronics. These headphones provide 35 hours of battery life, continuously and are also smaller than most similar headphones. Connect these bad boys with your smartphone or connect it to Bluetooth with voice recognition software. These headphones are available in the featured black or in blue, either color looks really sharp.
Men of any age should have at least one reliably comfortable and super stylish hoodie in their closet. No matter that man lives or what they do for a living they will have use for a great hoodie. I, personally have amassed a pretty stellar hoodie collection over the years, but I have one faithful hoodie that is my everyday hoodie. This Carhartt hooded sweatshirt is that hoodie for your 19-year-old. This is the hoodie that they will wear when they want something comfortable, and the one they will reach for when they can’t figure out what else to wear.
Carhartt is a brand that most folks are familiar with. The brand is built on reliability and comfort and known mostly for its workwear. This hoodie falls into the workwear category but will also pair with nearly anything else in his wardrobe. The hoodie comes in sizes ranging from regular to big and tall so there is something for every guy out there. And if there is a color that your 19-year-old boy wears more frequently than others, there are 18 different colors to choose from.
Projectors and the technology of turning a small screen into a big screen are growing super fast and becoming more and more popular among consumers all over the world. With kids being so plugged in these days investing in some cool tech for their birthdays or holidays is a good and safe bet. This is a great gift for the 19-year-old boy that you just can’t figure out. This miniature projector can turn smaller screens into 176-inch movie and show watching experiences.
Binging his favorite show will be so much more enjoyable with this super convenient projector. Hook it up to a smartphone or laptop and project anything onto a wall or screen. Compatible with USB devices and smart TV sticks. This led projector has upgraded to 3600lux, brighter than other 2800lux led projectors, and with the new environmentally friendly bulb the life of that bulb is over 50,000 hours. It takes just two simple steps once connected to adjust the screen and you are off and running.
Denim is a staple in any quality wardrobe, and a 19-year-old without a favorite pair of jeans is like a pilot without a plane. Any guy born after the year 2000 will lean more towards a skinny fit than the guys of my generation. In fact, it was quite the opposite, baggy JNCO jeans were super popular when I was in high school even though I didn’t wear my denim like that. Skinny jeans are incredibly popular now and if a guy can pull that look off he should definitely take advantage by wearing a great brand like Levi’s.
The 501 style of Levi’s jeans is legendary and for good reason. The mix of style and quality is unmatched in clothing today. If your 19-year-old is looking for his first favorite pair of jeans then look no further because Levi’s are where it’s at. These jeans go with almost any outfit and are also incredibly durable. They come in a ton of sizes as well as colors to choose from.
If your 19-year-old boy is anything like the majority of 19-year-olds then there is a good chance he loves his screen time. Whether it’s his cell phone, tablet or computer he is probably spending more hours than not looking at a screen. Buying him a typical watch won’t do the trick, but a smartwatch that has some similar functions as his cell phone will be a welcomed surprise gift. While some younger guys would scoff at the idea of having a watch when they can just look at their phone, your 19-year-old is going to appreciate the thought that went into this gift.
This watch from TicWatch has a classic look to it but has all the capabilities as a typical smartwatch. The watch is compatible with both Apple and Android and the techy side of the watch will actually wake up with the download of his favorite apps. On top of being a cool classic watch it can calculate heart rate, is a GPS, and NFC, and will notify him of texts, incoming calls, and calendar notifications. The watch face is customizable and the watch itself comes in four different colors.
At 19 years old I went away to college and the first thing my folks bought me was a brand new backpack. I still have that backpack and use it regularly almost 17 years later. A quality backpack is a no brainer when it comes to a clutch gift for a college-bound guy. Even if your 19-year-old isn’t going to college there are so many practical uses for a good backpack. And if you are going to invest in a backpack, The North Face is a brand that you can trust. the brand tests their gear in the most extreme conditions on the planet and, if they survive, they are produced for sale.
This ballistic nylon and polyester backpack is made to last. It is incredibly durable and can hold all of your 19-year old’s gear without issue. Whether he is going on a camping or hunting trip or cramming for finals this backpack will come in handy. The shoulder straps and back support make this a comfortable pack to carry even when it is full and weighted down. If black isn’t really his style no worries, this bag is available in 34 different colors and styles.
The Nintendo Switch is a game console that everyone loves. While I grew up with the Gameboy, this console is leaps and bounds ahead of that old school Tetris technology that I loved. The Switch is a handheld, play anywhere console that brings to life favorites like Mario and Luigi for a new generation. Young kids, teens, and adults love the compatibility and convenience of this gaming console.
If your 19-year-old is a gaming fan then this is a super-smart gift that they will get hundreds of hours of playtime with. They can hook their console up to friends consoles and have all-out battles. They can bring it to college with them and play in the dorms and then bring it home for their Christmas and summer break and play with the family. You may want to hone your skills if you want to be competitive with them when they come home. They are going to get pretty damn good at this while playing in their free time.
Includes a Switch console, Switch dock, Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R), 2 Joy-Con strap accessories, 1 Joy-Con grip, AC adapter, HDMI cable.
In today’s world, men are taking care of themselves more than they ever have before. Most guys have a shower/morning/skincare routine that they swear by and men, after all, are creatures of habit. You don’t need to break the bank to get a quality gift basket for your 19-year-old. This basket includes everything he will need to take care of himself and is the perfect size to send him off to school or to set up in the bathroom at home. Sandalwood has become one of the official smells of manhood and as a man that uses the scent, it really does smell fantastic.
This is an 8-1 gift set with everything he will need to get his day started OR end his day the right way. Depending on when he showers and performs his skincare routine, this set can be used whenever it’s convenient. Complete skincare, shaving and bath gift set with hemp oil extract include 4 fl.oz Muscle Relief Cream (500MG Hemp Oil Extract), 4 fl.oz Shaving Cream, 4 fl.oz Aftershave Balm (500MG Hemp Oil Extract), 8.4 fl.oz 2-in-1 Body Wash and Shampoo, 8.4 fl.oz Bubble Bath, 6.76 oz Bath Salts (500MG Hemp Oil Extract), Bath Sponge and Toiletry Bag.
When I was 19 I would have loved a cool electric scooter to travel around the neighborhood with. Unfortunately, Razor had just begun their takeover of the scooter world and there weren’t scooters like this available to me. Fortunately, no there are a ton of cool scooters out there and Razor is responsible for most of them. This scooter will travel at a max speed of 15 mph and has a seat so your 19-year-old and chill while he is riding around. This is a perfect gift for a teen that has classes to get to or has a gig that is reasonably close by. This is a great gift and will be appreciated by any recipient. It takes about 12 hours to charge and will provide 40 minutes of continuous ride time. The scooter can hold up to 220lbs.
Joggers have become a staple in men’s fashion and men of all sizes and shapes have added these comfortable sweats into their wardrobe. While joggers aren’t the right pair of pants for the workplace or for a friend’s wedding they have their place as the options guys choose when they want to chill and wear something comfy. They pair well with sweatshirts, hoodies, and tees and look super cool with a fresh pair of kicks.
These joggers are made in a slim fit but the fit isn’t the traditional slim fit you will see in jeans like the Levi’s in this list. They have a bit more room to move because they are sweats and are made to be worn while working out or playing a game of frisbee golf. The 50-50 cotton and polyester blend make these a durable and comfortable choice. They are available in solid colors or in camo like the featured joggers. Check out the other colors and sizes here.
Drones are some of the coolest technology we have here on planet Earth. The mobility, the visuals, the fun of just flying a mini helicopter is enough to keep a 19-year-old boy entertained for hours. If your 19 year old enjoys photography, makes movies or music videos, or has a Youtube channel then they can do a lot with a brand new mini drone like this one from DJ Mavik. You will love seeing what they create with such a cool tool at their disposal.
This drone is smaller in size than some other drones but that makes it easier to take with them and can fit into any backpack (like the North Face bag featured in this list) or gym bag. The drone can be used via your 19-year-olds smartphone and is compatible with nearly every Android or Apple phone. On a fully charged battery, your guy can fly the drone for over 30 minutes. The angles and shots that this drone can capture make it worth the money. There is also an upgraded drone package available from the same manufacturer.
Ray-Ban sunglasses have been a staple in men’s fashion for decades. The Wayfarer look is super cool and incredibly popular. The Wayfarer is the new aviator and if you remember how in demand the aviator frame was 20 years ago that is how in demand the Wayfarer frame is now. These shades are sneaky cool. Obviously they are great for sunny days and keeping the bright sunlight out of your teen’s eyes but they are also great for winter weather as well.
The shades are non-polarized and have a frame size of 58 mm but are available in smaller, slimmer sizes. They are made of plastic and are incredibly durable as all sunglasses should be. There is no worse feeling than getting a dope new pair of shades and sitting on them, breaking them in the process. These shades will survive where most won’t. If the featured color isn’t your 19-year old’s style, there are a ton of other colors to choose from.
When I was going to college the big gift for Christmas in my house and in others was a new laptop. Now, things are a little more sleek and cool. One of the hottest gift ideas this year is a new tablet and with a new tablet comes the need for the fastest and best-performing tablet. The laptop I got weighed a million pounds and took 20 minutes to boot up and when it did the fan was so loud it would wake my roommate up in the middle of the night. Nearly 20 years later things are completely different.
The Fire HD tablet is lightweight, thin, and incredibly powerful for its size. This is a great gift not just for fun, but to make sure your 19-year-old stay on top of his schoolwork and can keep up with his favorite shows. The features tablet is 8″, has 64GB of storage, and features a wireless charging dock that makes battery life and afterthought. The Fire HD Plus tablet is available in 5 colors to match your 19-year-old’s unique style and can run all of his favorite apps including Microsoft Word for all of those college papers he is going to write.
House shoes or slippers are extremely popular with men of all ages, but if your 19-year-old is going off to college or just needs a comfy pair of shoes for lounging around the house then these Sanuk Chiba house shoes are a great gift. They feature the durability of an outdoor shoe with the comfort of an indoor shoe. The soles are made of hard rubber that can take winter weather in smaller doses like a trip to the store or a walk out to the mailbox. The textile upper part of the shoe has a great worn or broken-in look that is in right now. The shoes come in a bunch of sizes and 11 different colors for all tastes and styles.
When it comes to gaming a true gamer wants his own awesome setup. There are laptops that will do a bunch of cool stuff but there are only a few laptops designed specifically for gaming and this Acer Predator is one of the best. If your 19-year-old boy is into gaming and can spend hours trying to beat his favorite games or playing against his friends then this is gift is going to make you one of his favorite people. This laptop was built for serious gamers and has all the tech that gamers need to play their best.
The laptop features a 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H 6-Core Processor. A 15. 6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen LED-backlit IPS display. 16 GB DDR4 2666MHz Memory. It also has a super cool backlit keyboard for those late nights. The laptop will do all the other stuff that laptops do, homework, and other boring tasks, but it is built to be used for gaming. With tons of memory and a fast bootup time, this is the ideal laptop for your gaming 19-year-old.
Messenger bags are all the rave right now in men’s fashion. One of the premier names in affordable but insanely stylish men’s fashion is Kenneth Cole. So it stands to reason that the men’s fashion giant would create a sexy and totally useful messenger bag for men. If your 19-year-old is going off to college or heading into his first real job then having a bag like this will be a welcome addition to his day to day. The bag will hold his laptop, his books, and notebooks and even has a spot for his smartphone.
The bag is made of full-grain cowhide Columbian leather and is extremely durable. This bag can withstand rain, sleet, snow, and ice and is just as fashionable in the winter as it is in the summer. If your 19 year old wants to be taken seriously as a student or taken seriously in the business world this is the perfect bag. The bag is available in the feature Dark Brown and two other great colors.
The military-style jacket has grown in popularity over the past few years and is one of the coolest looking and most comfortable 4 season jackets out there. It’s no secret that Levi’s has expanded its fashion game since the brand’s inception in the 1800s and this jacket is proof of that. The jacket with a removable hood is a great look for any guy but especially for younger guys. The look is casual enough to wear it with jeans and a tee but also dressy enough to remove the hood and wear a shirt and tie.
This jacket is made from cotton and the lining is polyester. It is a perfect mix of comfort, durability, and style. The jacket is light enough to wear on cooler summer days but heavy enough to wear during the winter and handle the snow and sleet. It features a sherpa-like lining that is warm but not stifling. This jacket is available in regular sizes as well as big and tall sizes so there is a fit for every guy. There are also 9 different colors available.
Grooming is an integral part of a man’s morning or evening routine. Keeping a tight beard and sideburns is as important as what a guy wears and getting the right trim can really make or break a man’s day. Chances are your 19 year old is working on figuring out what kind of style he wants to rock with regards to his beard and sideburns. This trimming kit from Phillips Norelco will get the job done without having to shell out money every couple of weeks visiting the local barbershop.
Phillips Norelco is one of the premier names in men’s grooming and their products are trusted and used by men all over the world. From actors to athletes the brand is well represented in men’s bathrooms all over. This set comes with an easy to use trimmer and 23 pieces to assist in his daily grooming routine. From the top of his head to his feet, this set will help him trim every hair on his body. There are even attachments for eyebrows, nostrils, ears, and body, with blade guards for every length possible.
The days of having a massive home speaker system are gone. Boomboxes are no more. New age speakers are smaller but more powerful and clearer sounding than ever before. You can fit this Bose speaker anywhere, in any room, and even take it with you. Also, touching the speaker is no longer necessary. This speaker features Alexa voice control so all you need to do is ask the speaker to do play something or change the station or track and it obeys.
WiFi and Bluetooth compatible this speaker will go anywhere with you. Take it on the road, to work and bring it home and put it in any room of the house, it weighs less than 5 lbs. Being able to blast his music will make your 19-year-old boy incredibly happy. Whether he is moving into a dorm or getting his own place or staying at home, he will love having this speaker to listen to all his favorite tunes. The black version of the speaker is really sleek and sexy and will go with any decor, but the silver version is also pretty cool looking.
A great pair of boots is a great weapon for any man to have in his arsenal and if you’re looking to gift a pair of boots, Timberland is a brand you want to focus on. Timberland IS the premier name in boots in the world. They make a comfortable and highly durable boot for all occasions. Their classic look and style are one of those brands you can name without even seeing the logo. Whether your 19-year-old is looking for a work boot, a casual boot, or an outdoorsy boot, these are the top of the mountain.
The classic tan boot is made from 100% leather and has a thick, cushioned, rubber sole. The boots are nearly indestructible and will look great with jeans, khakis, even shorts and sweats are acceptable when rocking Timbs. These boots are a 6-inch boot that can handle rain, sleet, snow, ice, mud, and anything else Mother Nature can throw at them. While the tan is an iconic look, these boots also look amazing in black. I have had my pair of Timbs for almost a decade and they have a lot of life left in them.
The neck gaiter/face mask has become part of our everyday lives. With the way things are in this country, it is really a good idea to be safe when out in public. Making sure that your 19-year-old boy is safe and covered while he is away from home is a great gift to give. The cooling neck gaiter makes wearing the mask a little less restricting and is great for working, working out, or hanging out outdoors for long periods of time. This gaiter will completely cover his face, nose, and neck but has a cooling effect so it won’t overheat. To make sure that every style is taken care of Mission makes this neck gaiter in 7 colors and designs. If you think your 19-year-old boy would like something a little different there are some really colorful alternatives to consider.
For the 19-year-old boys interested in photography there is no greater gift than their very own camera. Yes, they possess a smartphone that can take pictures but true photographers will stay true to the art of the game. If you are going to invest in a camera for your photographer the name Canon should be the name you trust. Canon has been in the camera game since the invention of film.
This Canon Powershot has a 50x optical zoom lens that will make capturing amazing photos super easy. It features a 16.0 Megapixel High Sensitivity CMOS sensor. There is a large LCD screen on the back that will show your photos in real-time so you can adjust or delete on the fly. The camera is available as is or with an additional memory card with 32GB of storage.
The paddleboard has evolved quite a bit over the past century. What we have now is one of the best and most convenient designs which makes it a perfect gift idea. Not only is the new paddleboard aerodynamically designed to be faster and more efficient but it also is easier to prep and transport than it ever has been. This specific paddleboard is easy to stand on, easy to pump up an easy to deflate. Your outdoorsy 19-year-old is going to love being on the water with this board. It coasts across the water smoothly with minimal strokes.
The entire kit comes with everything you need to get going and have a ton of fun on the water. The kit includes your board, collapsible aluminum paddle, safety leash, hand pump, waterproof bag for essentials such as cell phone and keys, and an upgraded backpack to hold everything. Board dimensions are 10’ long by 32” wide and 6” thick with a weight limit of 300 pounds. It weighs only 17.5lbs which is 20% lighter than most competitors. The board is available in 5 different colors.
Columbia is a brand that is trusted all over the world and worn in some of the nastiest climates on the planet. The Columbia brand is a favorite among men that are outdoorsy because of durability, comfort, and versatility. This jacket is completely waterproof, lightweight and a good choice no matter the time of year. Your guy can wear this with a hoodie in the colder months or as is in the warmer months. As you can see the design of this jacket is perfect for your 19-year-old boy. It is colorful and stylish and will pair well with whatever outfit he wears. Goes great with sneakers, boots, khakis, and jeans alike. The price is so reasonable you could buy him more than one jacket and give him some options. Check the jacket out in its other colors here.
There is one fact in this world about men that will probably remain true for the rest of time. Men love TVs. A new TV is a gift that will definitely make any guy smile. The Insignia 43″ smart TV is going to be the best surprise gift your guy receives this year. The TV is compatible with gaming systems, TV sticks, especially the Fire TV application as this is the Fire TV edition of this television. IT is a flat screen with a brilliant 4K UHD picture that will make gaming, binging shows, and watching movies so much more enjoyable. This TV is available in 43″, 50″, 55” and 65″ versions and comes with an Alexa, voice-controlled remote.