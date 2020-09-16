25 Best Gifts for 19 Year Old Boys

Whether your 19-year-old is into listening to music or watching youtube videos for hours on end, they need a good pair of headphones. Maybe they dig audiobooks? Maybe they just want some time to unwind and relax? Regardless of the reason, they will absolutely love this thoughtful gift that they can use all the time. Noise-cancelling technology is incredibly cool and will give them the ability to drown out all the noise of the world and focus on everything from tunes to school work.

Sony is one of the most recognizable names in sound and entertainment. Designing everything from the PlayStation to televisions they are one of the premier brands in electronics. These headphones provide 35 hours of battery life, continuously and are also smaller than most similar headphones. Connect these bad boys with your smartphone or connect it to Bluetooth with voice recognition software. These headphones are available in the featured black or in blue, either color looks really sharp.