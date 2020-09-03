51 Best Gifts For Boaters: The Ultimate List

This Telescoping Plastic Boat Paddle might not be the most exciting gift idea, but depending on who you’re shopping for this particularly compact tool might be tremendously appreciated!

A huge part of owning a boat is keeping it effectively organized and clutter-free. There are tons of tools, gadgets, and pieces of safety equipment that you just can’t go without, so any essential item that’s particularly portable and out of the way is always a beautiful thing.

This simple boat paddle extends to 43 inches from a collapsed size of just 21 inches, effectively deploying in seconds when you need it, and remaining out of the way below deck or in storage when you don’t.

Built with an aluminum alloy shaft and a solid high impact PVC blade, this paddle is furthermore far from low quality. You won’t want to row or paddle your boat for miles with this tool, but it’s more than suitable for getting you out of a jam when your trolling motor dies or if you run out of fuel. These paddles are also perfectly sized for use on a dinghy while ferrying yourself to and from your main vessel.

The boater you’re shopping for can stow one or several of these paddles onboard their vessel, below the seat of their jetski, on their inflatable vessel, or in the shed at their lake house – the applications are endless! An affordable and practical gift idea that any boater will find a use for.