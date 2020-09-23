15 Best Gifts for College Girls: Your Buyer’s Guide

This Adjustable Laptop Notebook Stand Holder is the perfect gift for the college girl who spends a lot of time on her computer and needs to prioritize a healthy posture.

She may not even realize how much you’re helping her future self with this gift. But you’ll know: our sitting and working positions can injure our spine health over time. She’ll thank you in 10 years.

This model is lightweight and portable, yet stable enough to hold any laptop up to 15.6 inches. (This includes most laptops, unless she has the largest size, 17″, which is less common — but you might want to check in advance.)

The rubber feet on the holder attach firmly to any surface, providing support. Plus, it comes in tons of scratch-resistant colors, including this rose gold.