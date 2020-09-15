49 Best Gifts For Kayakers: The Ultimate List

If the paddler you’re shopping for is also an avid angler who enjoys chasing fish from their kayak, then the gift of a PFD specifically designed for angling applications will no doubt be a home run! The NRS Chinook Fishing PFD is a brilliantly designed, high-integrity option that will potentially last for a lifetime of service with the proper care and maintenance.

This is a medium profile life jacket delivering 16.5 pounds of flotation, so don’t purchase this PFD if you’re seeking something ultralight and slim. The Chinook in turn, provides impressive buoyancy and storage capabilities, making it a great choice for gear-intensive paddlers/fishermen and for those who brave potentially dangerous conditions, like whitewater and rough surf.

The high-back design makes this a particularly suitable option for seated paddlers, avoiding frustrating bunching in the lumbar area. Despite this PFD’s high buoyancy, it remains out of the way even during high energy paddling, and while actively fishing. The PlushFit foam design of this life vest furthermore provides a high degree of comfort during even the longest days on the water.

Perhaps most importantly in regards to comfort, six adjustment points allow for a nicely customized fit and a mesh lower-back provides enhanced ventilation on warm days.

What anglers will love most about this PFD is the extensive storage capacity and ergonomics. Two large, zippered pockets with internal organization can be used to stash tackle boxes, while two smaller accessory pockets with hook-and-loop closure are also present. An additional tool holder pocket offers quick and easy access to essential gadgets such as fishing pliers, nippers and any other gear you want to have directly on hand. The brand has even gone on to include an integrated rod holder to serve as an extra pair of hands while rigging or unhooking fish.

A strobe attachment point, array of reflective accents and a knife lash tab are also present as added safety measures – the brand has really hit all the bases with this exceptionally capable PFD.

Although a bit on the pricy side when it comes to life vests, the Chinook Fishing PFD will be a potentially lifelong fishing and paddling companion that will serve your favorite kayaker well on the water for many years to come. Make sure to check out our lists on the best life vests for fishing, as well as the best life vests for kayaking if you like this gift idea!