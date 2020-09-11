21 Best Gifts for Youtubers

One of the more popular items for Youtubers is the ring light that has a cell phone holder. A lot of streamers are streaming from their phone, but let’s face it, most cell phone lights don’t produce enough light to be effective. Adding a ring light to your cell phone will not only make your videos and streams easier to see but it will increase your overall production value. The light has a bunch of cool features that will make any Youtubers videos clearer and easier to shoot.

The light features three handy lighting modes, Warm, Cool, and Day Light. Each mode has 11 brightness levels for a total of 33 options. The gift also includes a tripod that attaches to almost any smartphone. You can adjust the tripod from 17..5 to 51 inches. The setup is USB compatible so uploading and saving your videos is a snap. It also comes with a remote control that makes shooting vids, tutorials, streaming content incredibly convenient. Whether you are buying for someone else or buying this gift for yourself this is a welcomed gift to any Youtuber that doesn’t have sufficient lighting.