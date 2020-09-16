49 Handyman Gifts He’ll Actually Use

There is nothing like the elegant simplicity of a clean, ruled notebook. Cell phone apps just don’t cut it when you’re a guy that works with his hands and needs to keep material lists, dimensions, and little drawings of the Next Great Project. The folks at Field Notes understand this and have printed dozens of memo book variations for use in the wild.

This particular series celebrates America’s National Parks. There are four different three-packs with three different covers in each one. The covers are printed using a custom, five-color process that started with under-printing white ink. This means that the color of the paper is incorporated into the artwork. In other words, they’re beautiful and useful.

Each book features a brief history of the park on its inside back cover, a spot for the official National Park Passport Stamp on the inside front cover, and 48 pages of Finch Opaque 60#T marked with a 3/16″ graph to record your plans, routes, notes, and memories. Inside each book, you’ll find 48 pages of their popular graph paper. It’s a bright white 60# text weight paper with a fine, one-color application of “Green Earth” soy-based Toyo ink for the grid.

But maybe this series is a little too fancy for the handyman you know? No worries. You can still find the standard graph paper, ruled, or plain versions. Consider how really cool and practical a genuine leather cover would be to go along with it. Man, I hope one of my family is reading this review because I really want one.