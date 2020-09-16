We all have one in our lives: a guy that can’t get enough time working on projects in the shop. He might be your dad, an uncle, or a great next-door neighbor. That guy is always on the lookout for things to build, fix, or turn up to eleven. Whether his workspace is in the basement or garage, you know that sawdust is his man glitter.
You might think these handymen have every tool and gadget ever known but there will always be something cool to give them. There will definitely be something guaranteed to sharpen their saw on our list of 49 Handyman Gifts He’ll Actually Use.
Every handyman is going to climb a ladder at some point in their career but let’s face it: ladders can be dangerous. The Ladder Lockdown Safety Saddle is a product designed to take the danger out of ladder operations. It keeps your ladder securely in place on all types of terrain including grass, concrete, wood, sand, and…get this…even ice.
It’s made of 14-gauge powdercoated steel with a thick nylon strap that locks the ladder into the saddle so that your ladder simply doesn’t move. The Ladder Lockdown Safety Saddle includes removable staples for use on soft surfaces and a non-slip rubber pad for use on hard, flat surfaces. You wouldn’t think about it by looking at one but a ladder can be one of the most dangerous tools anyone can own. Do yourself (and your handyman) a favor and give him the Ladder Lockdown.
Is your check engine light on again? With the BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBD2 Scan Tool, you can see what your car computer is trying to tell you without taking it to the auto shop. Simply plug into your car’s computer input (usually under the driver’s side dashboard). BlueDriver will match your vehicle’s make, model, and trouble code and send the data to the app on your mobile device.
Once the BlueDriver app decodes the reading from your car, it will offer up potential fixes from a database of millions of solutions and even sync up to Amazon to order the right parts if you need them. BlueDriver is licensed and certified for both Apple and Android devices. And we all know that sometimes when the check engine light comes on, it’s a fluke; BlueDriver will confirm that for you but it may also alert you to something really wrong.
T-shirts from Old Guys Rule wear like iron, are of excellent quality, and sport great-looking graphics for that special man in your life. But above all of the nice things about their clothing line, there’s another unforgettable detail: eventually, all guys get to enjoy “old guy” status. That means Old Guys Rule clothing is for every guy you know.
This particular example sports a classic surf motif and verbiage that calls out that the one wearing this shirt is definitively vintage. The graphic is small on the left front chest and large on the back. It feels great, looks superb, and ready for a day sawing, sanding, or sleeping.
Let’s face it: handymen get dirty. It’s a fact. If you’re looking to save some more of his clothing, why not give him a pair of these Dickies Men’s Basic Blended Coveralls? These 65% Polyester/35% Cotton coveralls offer a generous, roomy fit in the chest & shoulders, a bi-swing back to accommodate a full range of motion, elastic waist inserts for exceptional comfort, and concealed snaps at waist and neck for a more secure fit.
Dickies are built for hard work while equipped for comfort and protection with a heavy-duty brass two-way front zipper secured with concealed snaps to prevent snags. The durable yet breathable poly-cotton twill resists fading, wrinkles & stains. It won’t matter how greasy or grimy the job is, these roomy coveralls are built for easy care. Plus they have generous back pockets and a handy ruler and tool pocket on the right leg.
Dickies has been making quality workwear and apparel for almost one hundred years so they must be doing something right. By giving these coveralls to the handyman you know, you’ll be doing something right, too.
About the size of a baseball, the Light Mine Professional provides 250 lumens of light wherever your handyman is working. The protruding posts can be used as tripods or quad pods to create 360 degrees of freestanding light. Twelve powerful rare earth magnets are located at the end of each post so you may attach and aim the light accurately in any direction.
Eight brighter than bright LEDs are used in the front white lens and four in the back red lens. The Light Mine Professional has four settings: low power spot, high output flood, red night vision, and a high visibility signal beacon. The Light Mine Professional fits in the glove box in case you need a roadside repair light or into a saddle bag to be used with a motorcycle.
There are so many uses for these light mines: Use one in the garage to stick to your car’s hood for engine repairs or when sliding underneath. Keep one in your home for repairs in small tight spaces, such as under the counter, behind a stereo, or when upgrading computer equipment. Stick one to your fridge for emergency situations during a power outage.
Keep one in the shop as a machinist’s light to attach to a drill press or bandsaw. Better yet, keep it on a lanyard and use it as a magnetic pickup tool for dropped hardware. This is truly a must-have item in any handyman’s shop.
Handymen like tools and sometimes tools take a different form than a pair of pliers or a cordless drill. The InSinkErator HOT100 Instant Hot Water Dispenser System is one of those tools. It’s so simple and useful that your handyman will absolutely love it.
The HOT100 delivers near-boiling water instantly. While the vendor markets the device by showcasing applications such as preparing gourmet coffee, steaming vegetables, and warming baby bottles, the HOT100 may also be used in a homebrew environment or cleaning sink for parts, places where hot water doesn’t justify a full or even a small hot water tank.
It features a chrome or satin nickel finish hot water faucet with a push-button and a 750-watt, 2/3-gallon stainless steel tank. An easy-adjustable thermostat allows temperature control from 160 to 210 degrees Fahrenheit. The unit is meant for a do-it-yourself installation with no special plumbing required.
Connections to an existing sink are tool-free with dry-start protection. The entire system only requires an unswitched AC power outlet, a dedicated control valve with compression fitting, and T-fitting. The faucet requires a standard 1-1/4-inch to 1-1/2-inch diameter hole for installation with a maximum counter thickness of 2 inches.
If there is anything that 2020 has drilled into our collective brain is that one can always expect the unexpected. This highly-rated Survival Gear Kit from Eiliks features 24 tools in one case that will come in handy for a job here or there…or if the world suddenly decides to change on us. Even if your handyman isn’t necessarily interested in adventure, camping, or hiking, this multi-tool kit is perfect for the truck, backpack, office, or boat.
The kit comes with several essential items such as a survival knife, paracord bracelets, wire saw, water bottle clip, emergency blanket, flintstone, scraper, blow fire tube, four pieces of fire tinder, a flashlight, whistle, saber card, survival pen, multi-use spoon fork, two carabiners, and fishing tools. The case itself measures eight inches by four inches by two inches so it will fit just about anywhere. It contains nearly everything needed in a natural disaster (like an earthquake or hurricane) or wilderness adventure.
Building stuff is fun and building stuff with your kids is even better. Todd Davis has put together a great book, Handy Dad, that provides 25 awesome projects for guys to build with their kids. We’re talking skate ramps, zip lines, go-carts, and more.
You can choose projects that range from simple to challenging and that take anywhere from five minutes to a full weekend. All the directions you’ll need are right there in the book so you can grab materials found around the house or at the local hardware store. Get to work banging up a sweet BMX ramp or half-pipe, building a treehouse or tire swing, or throwing together a slip-and-slide or tie-dye station for an afternoon you and your kids will remember forever. And once you’re through with those first 25 projects, Todd has 30 more to take on in his other book, Handy Dad in the Great Outdoors.
Tin snips can be tough to use if you’re not used to them. These Fiskars PowerArc Easy Action Aluminum Tin Snips feature advanced mechanics and ergonomics that deliver more strength, comfort, and control. They have curved blades that alter the angle between blades to give over 40 percent more power, especially during the toughest part of the cut.
A spring-assisted handle prevents overextension, helps reduce hand fatigue, and features an open-top loop, so you can rotate your hand over the handle to apply more power. In addition, the snips have a padded grip that enhances comfort and the larger bottom loop fits large gloved hands. Aluminum construction makes these snips lighter and replaceable stainless steel Micro-Tip blades ensure every cut is clean and precise even up to 22-gauge cold-rolled sheet metal.
Looking for a cheesy “as seen on TV” type of crazy cool gift that actually works? Then look no farther than the Tiger Wrench Professional Multi-Socket Wrench. It offers 48 sockets in one wrench that might just become your handyman’s favorite toolbox item.
Just click between the different sizes to find the right tool for the job. You don’t need multiple socket wrenches or large tool kits anymore with this bad boy. Simply swivel the head to find the right fit. The Tiger Wrench changes from one size to the next as fast as you can click the tool. The tooth design allows for both standard and metric sizes.
Unlike other wrenches, Tiger Wrench allows for work at 45-degree angles. The Tiger Wrench is handy, convenient, and saves time during a job. This professional-grade tool is designed with a 360-degree rotating head that quickly switches out to the size that is needed. With this one wrench, the guesswork will be taken out of your projects so you can get some real work done.
If there’s any such thing as a universal constant, it’s that guys will never have enough hooks to hang things in the shop. These Orasant Heavy-Duty Steel Storage Hooks can hold various tools like shovels, brooms, power tools, bikes, yard power tools, ladders, and more with no issues. These are perfect tool hangers to help make use of vertical storage space more effectively and get everything organized.
This ten-pack of hooks features five hardware sizes that can hold items up to 88 pounds. By utilizing three welding joints to connect the double hook with the baseboard firmly these might be the most secure storage hooks for your garage wall. Two variations of anchors are offered in the pack; black deep thread anchors for drywall and white expansion anchors for wood, brick, and concrete walls with fasteners to match.
When you’re moving around tools, gear, furniture, or anything large, bungee cords come in really handy. Cordzilla Stretch Rope from Lehigh has a safe working load of 400 pounds and comes in several lengths and colors (including this green three-footer here). The rope features an eight-millimeter bungee encased inside a flexible polypropylene rope to create an incredibly strong, extra safe, multi-purpose tie-down.
Never worry about bungees breaking ever again with Cordzilla Stretch Rope. The vinyl-coated steel hooks feature extra-wide openings to clamp onto most roof racks, truck beds, or boat trailers. The bungee rope also has anodized aluminum safety clips to secure your load. On top of all that, Stretch Rope even comes in camo. Nice.
No one wants to work out in the cold. The Heat Storm HS-1500-TT Infrared Heater with Tripod is a 1500 Watt infrared heater that is a portable option for keeping a working area up to 200 square feet all nice and toasty. It provides a 5,200 BTU output and operates with simple 110V plug power. It is easy to move from area to area and runs completely silent.
The Heat Storm is a great heating solution for patios, garages, workshops, or job sites. Heat Storm offers this portable heater in different configurations including one with a roll cage for mechanics, and a wall-mounted version. This tripod version allows for the handyman to bring heat anywhere he’s working. The heater and tripod together weigh just 16 pounds so just about anyone can move it around when needed and is adjustable up to six and a half feet tall with rubber feet that grip the floor securely.
The folks at Irwin know a thing or two about clamps. Their one-handed quick clamps are beyond compare. This three-inch woodworking vise offers portable convenience and excellent grip for your projects. This vise is made of forged iron and features a clamping pressure of 1,250 pounds.
It can attach to worktables up to two inches thick so you can work almost anywhere. Designed with an anvil shaping horn, it features sturdy pipe jaws with a two-inch capacity for general purpose and light-duty work. It won’t replace a heavy-duty workbench vise but it’s not meant to; this vise is for woodworkers who need intermediate flexibility. For an even more thoughtful gift for your handyman, be sure to include some nylon vise jaws to protect what they’re working on.
Having the right tool for the job makes all the difference. This GDC Zip Blade from Gerber is the right tool for cutting twine, slicing open a box, or stripping wire. It features a compact efficiency that any handyman will appreciate.
This may be the workhorse of utility knives. Small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, it has enough muscle to cut cardboard and slice through the toughest of clamshell packaging. It has a quick-release clip lets you remove the blade with one hand while leaving your other one free to steady a load or keep things aligned.
When open, a frame lock keeps the compact .68-inch fine edge blade secure, so there’s no wobble when you’re powering through a cut. A built-in fob lets you attach it to the zipper of your jacket or bag so it’s always close by. Simple, pure, and effective. Your handyman needs this.
Knives need just one thing: sharpening. The AnySharp Pro Knife Sharpener makes sharpening any of your dull blades effortless. It will restore an incredibly sharp cutting edge to all of your blunt knife blades. The AnySharp utilizes tungsten carbide to extend the life of almost any knife. AnySharp works on virtually any knife, including expensive hardened steel knives and serrated blades like for slicing bread and hunting.
The AnySharp Pro is pre-set at an optimal 20 degrees to give a hyper-sharp edge each and every time. Try getting a perfect angle with a sharpening stone! This sharpener provides professional results instantly. The tool features a suction cup base that attaches to any smooth surface or worktop without the need for additional tools.
When your whole knife has been run through the AnySharp Pro, the edge may touch as it exits. The AnySharp has a long-lasting polymer guiding top that is softer than metal and therefore won’t damage the metal edge. Totally blunt knives can be honed to an optimal angle with excess metal removed rapidly the first time you use it.
Looking to give a tool that is both reliable and versatile? The Channellock 87 9-Inch First Responder Rescue Tool is the first choice for EMTs and firefighters. It pries open windows and doors, cuts wires and cables easily, shuts off gas safety valves, and loosens hose couplings. The 87 Rescue Tool is 2 inches shorter and 30 percent lighter than Channellock’s previous rescue tool but is still packed with powerful safety functions essential in emergency situations…or whatever you’re doing this weekend around the house.
The 87 Rescue Tool offers five safety functions in one compact tool that can easily fit in a pocket. At just shorter than nine inches long and slightly more than a pound, the 87 features hardened cutting edges designed to shear through soft metal and standard battery cables and a narrow jaw that fits into tight spaces, plus a spanner wrench to tighten and loosen up to 5-inch hose couplings.
Channellock uses high carbon C1080 steel for superior performance on the job, and an electronic coating for ultimate rust prevention. While the 87 is designed for cutting, the 88 6-In-1 Rescue Tool features a set of plier jaws for some serious bite. It doesn’t get much cooler than this, people.
Working on cars sometimes means working low or crawling underneath greasy vehicles. With this Pro-Lift 36-Inch Z-Creeper Seat, your handyman will have a much easier time with it all. The creeper can be easily converted from a lie-down rolling platform to a seat to fit whatever work is necessary with a retractable pin.
Thick padded cushions create a comfortable base for easy access and movement during work. Six swivel casters are securely bolted to the steel frame for simple and fluid maneuverability. The seat and headrest are all constructed of padded vinyl. With a 300-pounds weight capacity, this creeper seat even caters to the men of larger carriage as well.
The Kreg KWS1000 Mobile Project Center is a workbench, sawhorse, assembly table, and clamping station all in one. It’s easy to set up and store away, and provides a sturdy platform for all kinds of project tasks. It provides a portable workspace that can be used for a wide variety of project tasks. In one mode, it’s a sturdy sawhorse that’s great for supporting boards as you cut. Flip the large tables into position and this product offers the features you’d expect to find in a high-end stationary workbench.
The Clamp Trak and included Bench Clamp provide multiple ways to hold workpieces. The open tables can support up to 350 pounds and feature built-in storage trays, holsters for your drill, and more. The shelf underneath of the table holds supplies and tools out of the way but close at hand, too. For a handyman, the KWS1000 would be a very nice gift that he would definitely use.
A powered miter saw (or chop saw) is an absolute must-have item in any handyman’s shop. The Bosch GCM12SD features a smooth cutting motion, accurate performance, and a space-saving design. Pre-aligned squarelock fences help the saw maintain precision throughout its life and a soft-grip ambidextrous handle adds to user comfort.
The saw offers a large cutting capacity, easy-to-read bevel and miter scales with detents at common angles, and easy-access upfront controls. No one likes breathing in sawdust so Bosch included a combination dust chute and vacuum adaptor to take care of it. Everything about this miter saw screams quality and Bosch tools are more than well-known for their high quality and long life. Handymen don’t really giggle but they might when they open up this amazing Bosch miter saw that you wrapped up.
-
Tacklife is a company that manufactures high quality yet inexpensive tools that enhance any workshop. Their 5,000-Lumens worklight provides some incredible brightness with just 50 Watts of power. The worklight casts a 120-degree beam angle that helps to reduce shadows and glare to provide unparalleled illumination. Adjustable knobs on the housing allow for rotation of the light by up to 270 degrees vertically and 360 degrees on-axis.
Molded ribs along the back of the unit provide effective heat dissipation to help your handyman get some years out of this worklight. The high-quality lamp beads and circuit boards enables the lamps to reach a luminous efficacy index of 100 Lumens per Watt. The fuselage is made of thin aluminum to keep the weight down while maintaining durability.
This worklight is rated IP65 waterproof so it’s definitely good to use at an exterior job site. On top of that, the life of the LED unit is rated to last up to 30,000 hours. For the price, you simply can’t beat a value like this.
Flashlights and squinting to see down small cracks and behind walls just doesn’t work. This amazing little endoscope features an enhanced 5MP camera with six adjustable LED lights threaded through a semi-rigid cable that’s perfect for snaking in behind large objects. The camera is wirelessly compatible with both Android and iOS systems.
The diameter of the camera end is only 8.5mm so it will fit into many areas without a problem. Length of the cable is 16.5 feet however Depstech offers longer models if you need one. It’s perfect for drains, automobile engines, appliances, and behind walls. Image resolution is up to 2592 x 1944 pixels making for a crystal clear picture. The housing hosts a camera button to take a picture and save it on your mobile.
The endoscope comes packaged with several accessories including a mirror, magnet, and hook. The mirror is good for viewing assistance, the magnet for getting metal pieces out of hard-to-reach places, and the hook for picking up small objects. Think about picking up this carrying case and additional attachment pack to give an amazing full-fledged gift worthy of any handyman.
BlueFire Kevlar Firepit Gloves are legitimately awesome. As the name states, these gloves allow the user to handle any hot object up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit for a few seconds at a time. Or in other words: you can actually hold onto burning logs (for a few seconds). Do I have your attention now? Excellent.
BlueFire Gloves are made with the finest grade of Kevlar, Aramid, Nomex, and silicone materials. They also feature CE Level 3 Cut-Resistant fiber so knives and sharp utensils won’t sever the gloves while working with hot items. The extra-long cuff offers up more coverage and protects your forearms when you must reach into your oven, grill, fireplace, smoker, or even welding. Use them as oven mitts or even hot pads to protect your countertops and tables. If your handyman grills in any capacity, these are the gloves they need.
Okay, we all know how important wearing a mask is anywhere we go these days. But guys who work with their hands also need masks to keep the dust out of their lungs. Enter the RZ Mask M2 Mesh Dust Mask.
This second-generation design features a highly breathable, comfortable, and durable mesh fabric construction with an adjustable hook and loop closure in the back that makes taking it on and off a breeze. The M2 is excellent in the summer heat and it’s also good in freezing temperatures, too. Each M2 includes two standard F1 active carbon filters that are up to 99.9 percent effective and also last up to 60 hours each.
The lightweight and slim design features a full mesh main body construction, resulting in improved airflow and breathability to the point where you might not mind having it on in the first place. The M2 is a good lightweight air filtration mask for those who work and play hard.
There is nothing more important for hard-working men and women than excellent footwear that can go the distance each and every day. Second Shift Steel Toe Work Boots from Caterpillar will go that distance and then some. These boots will deliver protection, comfort, and durability to get you through your day regardless of what you’re doing.
Rugged styling and quality leather an amazing choice for the handyman for construction work, woodworking, landscaping, and much more. The leather uppers are full grain and oiled to deliver solid performance. The rubber soles provide electrical hazard protection against open circuits up to 14,000 Volts in dry conditions. Finally, these steel toe boots are rated the highest available for strength, impact, and compression.
But do they feel good when wearing them? You’d better believe it. Order true to size like you would any shoe and get ready to put in another eight hours.
There is nothing more destructive to a house than water. Given time, even the smallest of leaks can cause thousands of dollars in damage. The General Tools MMD4E Pin-Style Digital Moisture Meter provides accurate readings to detect leaks, dampness, and moisture in wood, walls, ceiling, carpet, and firewood.
This is an essential (and completely welcome) tool for determining water damage and the next steps to take after flooding from storms, hurricanes, roof leaks, or broken pipes to discover hidden water damage. By checking suspicious water stains with a moisture tester around the house, you can determine whether the area is wet (a perfect breeding ground for mold) or has long since dried.
This water leak detector also is helpful for locating roof leaks or to ensure firewood is ready to burn. It also can tell you the level of surface dryness before painting, sealing, or treating wood or drywall. The meter couldn’t be simpler to use: simply stick the stainless steel pins into the surface of what you are measuring in order to get a read-out.
Overall measurement range of 5 to 50 percent for wood and 1.5 to 33 percent for building materials. The backlit, large, easy-to-read digits and clearly-designed LED alerts tell you immediately if the moisture content is high, medium, or low. It also has audible high, medium, and low alerts so you will be able to hear the level even if you are in a dark or awkward space where you can’t see the screen.
This tool might look like a little bit of measuring overkill but the Kreg KMA2900 Multi-Mark Marking and Measuring Tool is incredibly handy and a nice implement to have in your toolbox. It three different scale configurations, a built-in level, and a nice 3/16-inch reveal gauge.
With the Kreg Multi-Mark, you can layout mitered corners, set 3/16-inch reveals, transfer measurements, square material, set blade heights, layout wall studs, use as a basic rule, layout marking, and (oh, yeah) use as a simple level. There are probably six or seven other things that you’ll figure out to do with the Multi-Mark that I haven’t mentioned here.
A hot mug o’ Joe is almost a necessary item of importance for any handyman. Keep that mug piping hot with this Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer. It keeps whatever you’re drinking (coffee, tea, or cocoa) hot when you want it.
The power switch is conveniently located to keep it on or off and the on light indicator lets anyone know when your liquid of choice is ready for hot sipping. The cord is extra long as well to use this mug warmer just about anywhere. The mug warmer can easily be wiped clean and it’s small enough to carry around. Who knows? This might become your handyman’s favorite item in the workshop.
Scissors are an often overlooked piece of hardware in any home or shop. A good pair of scissors can save the day whether it’s opening blister cases, shipping boxes, or simply cutting paper. These Multi Function 5-In-1 Scissors from AnySharp might be the best pair you ever own and here’s why: yes, there are five different tools in one pair of scissors but they cut amazingly well.
The blades on these scissors are curved to keep your hands away from the material you’re cutting and also to improve the angle of your hand so they are kept comfortable for longer periods of time. The blade edges are serrated which help prevent sticking and also cut through most anything including old credit cards, blister packs, sticks, thick layers of cloth or cardboard, and even cooking ingredients like chicken bone (!).
And besides cutting they can function as a bottle opener, nutcracker, garlic crush, and wire stripper. Made of hardened tempered steel, they also feature large comfort grip handles that are suitable for either left or right-handed use. The adjustable tension bolt allows for the scissors to be tightened if they ever work loose so they’ll stay working for years. Plan on putting this pair of amazing scissors on the ol’ shop pegboard.
If you have a drawer or counter littered with electronics cables, consider this Glow Charger Cord Holder from Cord Buddy. The idea is simple: the Cord Holder acts as a paperweight (cordweight?) to keep three phone charging cables organized and ready for use. When you approach the Cord Buddy, a motion sensor light is turned on so you can find the right cord end in the dark.
The top features a magnetic snap together closing feature to keep things tight and together. It’s great for your nightstand, desk, dresser, or countertop. There are so many gadgets in our lives now, even out in the shop, that cords are getting out of hand. Get those cords organized and straight with the Cord Buddy.
Shops have tools, cords, and other stuff that needs to be hung up. But once in a while, I find that I need temporary hanging if I’m working remotely or in the middle of a project. Enter the Heroclip Carabiner Clip and Hook.
Heroclip is a 3-in-1 carabiner and hook that can hang just about anything just about anywhere. This version is their medium size which can hold up to 60 pounds however Heroclip makes a small and a mini version as well for smaller items. Each Heroclip features a rubber tip on the hook that creates a phenomenal grip so your stuff stays secure. And they come in a variety of colors to match your style.
The hook and clip nest together when not in use with a gate clearance of 1-1/2 inches. Dimensions when open are 3 inches by 3-3/4 inches. Each Heroclip is made of aircraft-grade aluminum and weighs just two ounces. These aren’t made for climbing (DON’T USE THESE FOR CLIMBING) but hanging your gear in the shop, garage, house, car, or shed? Heroclips work just great, thank you very much.
If your handyman digs holes, even just a few, in his day to day work, you’d better take a look at this ridiculously cool shovel upgrade. The Root Slayer Shovel from Radius Garden has turned the average spade on its head…er…handle. First off, look at those serrated edges. They’re going to cut through roots and plant material like nothing else.
This shovel gives you your original shovel point then adds another one but then, in a brilliant moment of design, also includes a reversed point that takes advantage of the downward spearing motion to sever roots and dirt. The top of the head features reinforced edges for your feet to really plow down through what you’re digging through.
The shovel head is made of powdercoated carbon steel to last many, many years. And take a look at the top of that handle with the circular handle to reduce fatigue on your hands and wrists; it’s like a shovel from Middle Earth. Radius Garden also makes an XL version as well as an edger that takes advantage of this design so you can really get some work done.
Hammering nails is a daily activity for most handymen but every so often the hammer misses the mark and…ouch. Consider this Safety Nailer Combo Pack as a great gift to give to your handyman. Safety Nailers provide stability for the nail or screw that’s being installed while protecting tender fingers at the same time.
Magnets in the plastic housing stop fasteners from falling out of the device when open or closed (think how cool that is when working at the top of a ladder!). The Safety Nailer fits over the finger and thumb with elastic straps that are stretchable for a true one size fits all product and they’re good for right or left-hand use.
The 180-degree hinge makes it so you may fully open the device to grab a fastener out of a bag or off the ground utilizing the magnets to make the fastener jump into the groove. The striking plate allows the user to protect their fingers from a bad swing of the hammer or a drill that falls over sideways when trying to start a screw because, hey, it happens. The Safety Nailer is a great idea.
The Grip Drips Paint Can Rim Cover with Magnetic Brush Holder is a must-have tool for anyone who paints anything. The cover fits snugly onto the rim of any standard gallon paint can to protect the groove around the rim from filling with paint. The cover allows you to pour your paint directly from the can with the rim cover on.
The brush holder features a strong magnet for the paintbrush to be placed when needed so it won’t fall off into the dirt or into the paint can. The rim cover comes off easily when painting is finished. Simply wash with soap and warm water to save to use again for the next project. With no paint in the rim of your can, it can be resealed to keep leftover paint fresh for the next time.
-
The Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Pro Kit is an interesting tool that can be used to repair plastic, wood, metal, PVC, steel, rubber, wiring, ceramics, vinyl, leather, and more. By using the included liquid then the welding tool, it solidifies by exposure to UV light. Bondic isn’t a glue and it’s solvent-free so it will never dry in the container.
Bondic works best by layering in 1mm passes and when the surface is clean and free of grease. Once clean, spread the Bondic material where needed then use the welder to expose it to UV light for four seconds. It hardens instantly and is both heat and water-resistant. Bondic is resistant to oils and lubricants as well.
Bondic is infinitely customizable. It can be molded, milled, filed, painted, polished, and sanded. Bondic is lightweight, portable, and will take up hardly any room in the toolbox. It takes some getting used to but once learned, your Bondic Welding Tool might come in real handy more often than you think.
Air compressors are awesome things but wrapping up the hose after every job can be a total pain. Take a look at this Campbell Hausfeld Retractable 50-Foot Air Hose Reel. The auto-retract features keeps the hose where it belongs when it’s not in use: on the reel! The latch spaces out and locks in place at varying intervals to keep your workspace neat and tidy.
The reel includes a 50-foot 3/8-inch ID hose with a capacity of 300 PSI for your standard shop use. The hose is made of corrosion-resistant PVC to stand up to the elements. The bracket to hang the reel on the wall is swivel-mounted and can be attached to the wall or ceiling (on studs, of course). The hose case is durable and rugged just like you are.
Quit putting up with tangled air hoses in your shop with this air hose reel. And here’s another idea: if you’re taking your compressor and hose reel with you to the job site, this reel is completely portable, too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there’s going to be just one flashlight in your toolbox, better make it the Vibelite Pick-Up Flashlight. It features three super bright LED bulbs that provide 360 degrees of illumination. On top of that, it’s extendable to 22 inches and features a magnetic head and base to pick up those little fasteners that wind up under something heavy.
The flashlight is made from a military-grade aluminum alloy which makes this tool weather and shock-proof. It’s perfect to have in the car for roadside emergencies or something less dramatic like camping, boating, or fishing. If you ever drop your keys down a storm drain, you’re going to be very happy to have the Vibelite Pick-Up Flashlight with you.
Being a handyman is more than working in the shop and fixing things. It also means keeping things organized and clean and that goes double for the house. Becky Rapinchuk, creator of the popular Clean Mama blog, has written a simple and accessible cleaning guide called Simply Clean.
But being guys, our attention span may not be as vigorous as our capacity for sawing, drilling, or hammering. Lucky for us, the book features a proven step-by-step schedule for cleaning that house in just ten minutes a day. Hello? Are you paying attention? Ten minutes a day.
Guys may not have the time, organizational skills, or habits to maintain a constantly clean and decluttered living space but that doesn’t matter. No matter how messy you may naturally be, this book will show you how to get it done and get it done quickly. There are step-by-step lessons on how to speed clean spaces, recipes for your own non-toxic cleaning supplies, and checklists and schedules to help keep you on track.
There are a lot of light-up beanies on Amazon but not many of them are so highly reviewed as this LED Beanie Hat. It’s comfortable and warm and it’s even washable. The LED assembly is easily removable and includes four bulbs with three adjustable brightness settings.
The beanie provides eight hours of runtime on one charge and features a standard USB recharging port so you can charge in the car, at your computer, or with a portable power bank. The beanie is waterproof and perfect for those early (dark) mornings where your dog needs a walk and simply won’t leave you alone.
Ah, Leatherman. How I love your incredibly amazing multi-tools. But “multi-tool” isn’t a strong enough name for something so great. I know, what about Wingman? That name is perfect for a tool that I always have at my side and…what? You say you already have a multi-tool named Wingman? Well, OF COURSE you do.
Let me guess: it probably has as many as 14 tools to handle anything I’m faced with, right? Tools like a knife, pliers, screwdrivers, wire cutters, wire stripper, scissors, a package opener, bottle and can openers, a file, and a ruler? That’s what I thought. Leatherman, you’re simply the best. And that one-handed opening feature on all the tools in the Wingman is crazy cool.
What’s that? A 25-year warranty? You’re out of your mind, Leatherman. Why in the world would you offer something like that? I know, because your tools are meant to be stood behind as a remarkable company with purpose. I have to be honest here, Leatherman: now I think you’re just showing off.
Clamping material together at a perfect 90-degree angle is nearly impossible without a stout tool like this Housolution Right Angle Clamp. It’s made of a premium die-cast aluminum alloy. The sliding T-shaped single handle has an adjustable rotary jaw to align and hold your work precisely. The clamp has anti-skid pads to help set up instantly and secure quickly.
This right-angle clamp has a swing jaw design that allows two pieces of different thicknesses to be joined at a 90-degree angle. It’s perfect for aligning, nailing, woodworking, welding, screwing, making cabinets, boxes, and picture frames. You may want to get two or even four of these depending on what’s on your to-do list!
Look: you’re not always going to have your toolbox with you. You may not always have a Leatherman with you (what?!?). But with The Claw, marketed as the World’s Smallest Multi-Tool, you have on your keychain a super tiny pocket powerhouse. Coming in at smaller than a US penny, it’s the most compact addition to your arsenal of tools.
The Claw is a toolbox on a key ring, always on hand when you need it to come to the rescue with many handy functions to pop, slash, pry, and scratch your way through life. When used with the included ring, it can pop open bottles, turn screws, cut open boxes, open paint cans, remove staples, and be used as a tiny pry bar. And because it’s TSA approved, it can hang on your coat, bag, or keychain to go anywhere with you.
The Claw is made from the tough Grade 5 aerospace titanium so it’s rugged and incredibly durable. The Claw is insured for a lifetime of dependable service against manufacturing defects. What do you have to lose with this spy tool the size of your little finger? Nothing, that’s what.
Practical for both indoor and outdoor use, this Etekcity Infrared Thermometer 774 allows for safe measuring of surface temperatures from a distance while still maintaining accuracy. Measure extreme temperatures ranging from -58 degrees to 716 degrees Fahrenheit without ever needing to come in contact. While not suitable for measuring human internal temperatures, this scanner can be used for a high range of applications, from electronic components to oven temperatures to air conditioners.
Simply aim the laser pointer at your desired subject and look at the clear backlit LCD display. Readings may be taken in Fahrenheit or Celsius units. Once locked, the display reading will display for 15 seconds after measuring. The housing features a cushioned grip and is made of high-impact plastic made to take a beating.
The Upper Hand Work Support by FastCap is a fun little device that I didn’t think I needed but now realize how essential it has become in my shop. What this tool does is to take the weight off heavy objects like cabinets that require fastening to the wall. The support is extendable from 28 to 60 inches and features a pump handle for slight height adjustments on the fly.
Each end of the Upper Hand sports a six by six-inch pad with rubber facing that prevents scuffs. The neoprene grip allows for comfortable transport to and from the job along with a carrying case to keep your Upper Hand in check. Ball detents are present for positive locking of the strut at specific intervals. You can even use it to brace against the inside bed of your truck to keep supplies from flying around.
I’m not much of an off-roader; in fact, I don’t own a Jeep or a large truck and I’m typically working on projects to have much time to speed around in the mud. That said, I have an incredible amount of respect for anyone who knows how to get large vehicles out of a bog using something like this Smittybilt Gen 2 XRC 9,500-Pound Winch.
The Gen2 series of XRC winches have been updated with heavy-duty features for enhanced performance and durability. This XRC winch has the muscle and reliability to bail your off-road rig out of any situation. There are other, more expensive winches out there but Smittybilt has been the go-to manufacturer for Jeep for many, many years. And for the price of this winch, you simply can’t beat the quality. The customer service is great, too.
But even though I don’t go off-roading, I could see how this XRC winch could be handy as a makeshift hoist to raise car frames or lift supplies to my shop’s attic. All of Smittybuilt’s Gen2 XRC Winches come backed by a lifetime (!) mechanical warranty and a five-year electrical warranty. This one is for a maximum of 9,500 pounds but don’t you worry, Smittybilt has larger ones!
It was in my late forties that I figured out that my body wasn’t going to be bulletproof for much longer. My knees were the first body part to cry out in terror when faced with a full day of finishing concrete. Good thing that superior products like these NoCry Professional Knee Pads exist. They feature heavy-duty foam padding and gel cushion for some great comfort and safety.
They’re easy to adjust for a nice fit using flexible neoprene straps plus the design helps to keep them in place all day long. Quick-release slip buckle clips make putting them on and taking them off a cinch. The shells are made of a strong, grooved plastic that’s made for taking a beating. 600D polyester mesh around your knees breathe nice to keep the airflow moving.
Look, it’s okay to admit that you need some help protecting your joints especially when you’re talking about working on concrete, laying hardwood floors, or pretty much any work on the floor. Work smarter, not harder! Get these NoCry knee pads and be good to your body, okay? It’s the only one you get.
Besides a tough toolbox to carry your precious implements of fix-it-ness around (I’m talking about tools), maybe the most important carrying case a handyman has is a stout tool belt. The ToughBuilt Contractor Tool Belt features a heavy-duty padded belt with three pouches that can be customized to suit the wearer’s specifications. That’s right: you build your own tool belt how you want it.
This set comes with the belt, three pouches, and three “ClipTech” hubs. Each of the pouches features a kickstand so they stay standing up when set down. They hang on the belt using the ClipTech hubs that can be placed anywhere around the belt’s circumference. Six large capacity pockets can hold a lot of gear along with all of the other spaces for whatever tools you need on any particular day.
The belt fits waist sizes from 32 to 48 inches and also has a hammer loop, two tape measure clips, and pockets for a speed square and notebook. In all, there are 36 pockets and loops on this thing. Each of the pieces is made with rugged six-layer construction and rivet reinforcement. Look, if you’re going to own a tool belt (this is a given), get a really good one. Get this ToughBuilt Contractor Tool Belt.
All of the dads reading this know what I’m talking about when I bring up thermostat anxiety. I just set this ten minutes ago! Who moved it? I’m trying to save this family money! Save yourself some headaches and adopt the Google Nest Learning Thermostat.
It’s a smart thermostat that learns your schedule and programs itself to help save energy (hooray!). You can control it from anywhere with the Nest app from your phone or mobile device plus it works with Alexa and Google Assistant so you can adjust the temperature with your voice. Here’s the best part: you can lock the rest of your family out so only you can change the temperature. Let me know how that works for you.
The big, bright display and different metal finish choices will suit any home’s style. Now look, you need working Internet and Wi-Fi for this little gadget to work and energy savings aren’t guaranteed. But in the war for thermostat supremacy, you need all the help you can get.
-
When you’re a handyman, do-it-yourselfer, or anyone else that works hard, you know that your hands get abused on a regular basis (especially in the winter). I’m here to tell you that you don’t have to take that noise any more. Use O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream and get that skin back to fighting trim.
It’s a concentrated hand cream that heals, relieves, and repairs extremely dry, cracked hands; you know, like yours. The special formula of this magic stuff creates a protective layer on the skin’s surface that instantly boosts moisture and helps prevent moisture loss. It will make a difference that you’ll feel in just days.
There is nothing like the elegant simplicity of a clean, ruled notebook. Cell phone apps just don’t cut it when you’re a guy that works with his hands and needs to keep material lists, dimensions, and little drawings of the Next Great Project. The folks at Field Notes understand this and have printed dozens of memo book variations for use in the wild.
This particular series celebrates America’s National Parks. There are four different three-packs with three different covers in each one. The covers are printed using a custom, five-color process that started with under-printing white ink. This means that the color of the paper is incorporated into the artwork. In other words, they’re beautiful and useful.
Each book features a brief history of the park on its inside back cover, a spot for the official National Park Passport Stamp on the inside front cover, and 48 pages of Finch Opaque 60#T marked with a 3/16″ graph to record your plans, routes, notes, and memories. Inside each book, you’ll find 48 pages of their popular graph paper. It’s a bright white 60# text weight paper with a fine, one-color application of “Green Earth” soy-based Toyo ink for the grid.
But maybe this series is a little too fancy for the handyman you know? No worries. You can still find the standard graph paper, ruled, or plain versions. Consider how really cool and practical a genuine leather cover would be to go along with it. Man, I hope one of my family is reading this review because I really want one.