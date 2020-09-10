20 Hottest Gifts For Christmas 2020: The Heavy Hot List

You know that strange thing that happens when you start searching Google for something specific and then all of a sudden you start seeing nothing but ads for that thing on your social media channels? Well, that happened to me in early June when I was on the hunt for a QUALITY cookware set.

As someone who cooks almost nightly for his entire family, it’s safe to say that my cookware definitely gets a lot of use. So as I was searching for an actual quality cookware set, I began seeing ads for Caraway Cookware – their bright and fun-colored pots and pans are what caught my eye, but then when I read all about them, it was clear that this was the cookware set for me.

I was sick of purchasing middle-tier cookware from Target or Walmart my entire life, and although Caraway was expensive, I decided to pull the trigger and ordered a set.

I’m SO glad that I did! Not only does my new Caraway Cookware set add a nice pop of color to my kitchen counter (where I actually decided to display them instead of stuff them in a cabinet somewhere), they’re also nonstick (using a non-toxic mineral-based coating) and super easy to clean after I use them. They arrived at the end of June, and so far, I’ve made butternut squash soup, omelets, an incredible corn and bacon chowder, and spaghetti in them. Cleanup has been easy, and they cook perfectly. On top of that, they also come with a hanging lid organizer for easy storage.

If you’re in the market for a new cookware set, I can’t recommend a Caraway cookware set enough.

Check out our complete Caraway Cookware Set review here.

Why It’s On the Heavy Hotlist

Caraway is one of those things that social media influencers are all raving about but no one really can justify spending $300 on anything that’s non-essential right now. That’s why they will make the perfect gift.

The reason they’re so popular right now is that they’re the perfect blend of design and functionality. Not only do the pans look great as advertised, with their five color options that will look great on your kitchen counter, but they also cook really well and are easy to clean up, thanks to the non-toxic nonstick coating. I would definitely get your order in as soon as possible if you’re planning to get this as a gift for Christmas. Since Caraway isn’t sold in stores, I’m fully expecting the company to not be able to meet the full demand come Christmas.