20 Hottest Gifts For Christmas 2020: The Heavy Hot List

Are you looking for a trendy gift to buy for someone special? Are you wondering what the hottest gifts of 2020 are going to be? We’re here to help.
We’ve looked at the trends and we’ve analyzed the reviews to find the most gifted items of the holiday season ahead. Below, you’ll find the 2020 Heavy Hot List – what we believe are going to be the most requested, most gifted, and, therefore, the hottest gifts for Christmas 2020.
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The biggest name in trendy headphones, Beats by Dre, have a new model out this year: the Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless. And, as the product name suggests, they’re entirely wireless! What’s more, the Powerbeats Pro are available in a bunch of trendy-looking pastel color options, including Spring Yellow, Cloud Pink, Glacier Blue, Moss, Navy, and the classic Lava Red and classic black.
More importantly, they’re high-quality true wireless earbuds, providing 9 hours of listening time and even more with the included charging case (which is akin to the Jaybird Vistas I’ve been raving about). In fact, just five minutes of charging will add an extra 1.5 hours to your listening time. They also have a unique secure-ear hook that I haven’t seen on any other true wireless headphones yet.
These earbuds have volume AND track controls on each earbud, as well as voice capability and auto play/pause when you put in and take them out of your ears.
Why It’s On The Heavy Hotlist
Beats by Dre are the #1 wireless headphones brand in the U.S., making up 46% of the total market’s sales (in dollars). Their popularity surpasses that of Apple, Bose, LG, and Sony combined; they’re a powerhouse in the market space.
The brand uniquely positions itself as sort of an artisanal headphone creator, thanks to the platinum record producing genius behind them, Dr. Dre.
When you pair the popularity of the Beats by Dre brand with the rising trend of the acceptance of true wireless headphones, it’s the perfect storm for the upcoming holiday season. I fully expect these things to fly off of retail shelves.
-
Shop now at Microsoft From Microsoft
Microsoft recently confirmed that the Xbox Series X, their newest console, will launch on November 10th at $499. And, it’s that price point that is one of the biggest factors in the new console’s holiday appeal.
Prior to the official price announcement, market analysts at large were speculating that the console would be closer to the $599 price point, and now that we know the price is lower than expected, it’s sure to be THE most sought after gift for Christmas 2020.
The biggest advantage of the Xbox Series X over the current generation of consoles appears to be the load times and high framerates, with Microsoft touting that games will ‘load in just a few seconds.’
The Xbox Series X won’t be available for pre-order until late September, but you’re definitely going to want to pre-order it if you’re planning on buying because it’s likely that it will be extremely hard to find at the retail level.
Why Is It on the Heavy Hot List?
The Xbox Series X is on the Heavy Hot List for 2020 because it’s going to be THE most sought after video game console of the holiday season, especially if the PS5 releases after and at a higher price point. On top of that, you don’t want to be buying your kids the Xbox Series S, the smaller and less-powerful version that will also be on sale.
-
Shop now at Caraway From Caraway
You know that strange thing that happens when you start searching Google for something specific and then all of a sudden you start seeing nothing but ads for that thing on your social media channels? Well, that happened to me in early June when I was on the hunt for a QUALITY cookware set.
As someone who cooks almost nightly for his entire family, it’s safe to say that my cookware definitely gets a lot of use. So as I was searching for an actual quality cookware set, I began seeing ads for Caraway Cookware – their bright and fun-colored pots and pans are what caught my eye, but then when I read all about them, it was clear that this was the cookware set for me.
I was sick of purchasing middle-tier cookware from Target or Walmart my entire life, and although Caraway was expensive, I decided to pull the trigger and ordered a set.
I’m SO glad that I did! Not only does my new Caraway Cookware set add a nice pop of color to my kitchen counter (where I actually decided to display them instead of stuff them in a cabinet somewhere), they’re also nonstick (using a non-toxic mineral-based coating) and super easy to clean after I use them. They arrived at the end of June, and so far, I’ve made butternut squash soup, omelets, an incredible corn and bacon chowder, and spaghetti in them. Cleanup has been easy, and they cook perfectly. On top of that, they also come with a hanging lid organizer for easy storage.
If you’re in the market for a new cookware set, I can’t recommend a Caraway cookware set enough.
Check out our complete Caraway Cookware Set review here.
Why It’s On the Heavy Hotlist
Caraway is one of those things that social media influencers are all raving about but no one really can justify spending $300 on anything that’s non-essential right now. That’s why they will make the perfect gift.
The reason they’re so popular right now is that they’re the perfect blend of design and functionality. Not only do the pans look great as advertised, with their five color options that will look great on your kitchen counter, but they also cook really well and are easy to clean up, thanks to the non-toxic nonstick coating. I would definitely get your order in as soon as possible if you’re planning to get this as a gift for Christmas. Since Caraway isn’t sold in stores, I’m fully expecting the company to not be able to meet the full demand come Christmas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The new Dyson V11 Outsize is the creme de la creme of stick vacuums in 2020, and it’s Dyson’s most advanced vacuum yet. What I absolutely love about the V11 Outsize is that it has a 150% bigger bin than the standard Dyson V11, which means you’ll have to empty it less. Yes, that makes it slightly heavier than its smaller counterpart, but that’s to be expected and it’s honestly a trade-off I’m okay with.
It has twice the suction power of any other cordless vacuum on the market, and it has a truly impressive 120-minute runtime. Its cleaning head is also significantly bigger than the previous models, so it picks up more in less time. I can literally vacuum my entire 3-story home in one full charge.
It also automatically balances power and runtime by switching to the proper mode for the surface you’re vacuuming automatically (you can actually feel the vacuum shifting gears as you move from carpet to hardwood).
Listen, I’ve got two corgis who shed more than any dog I’ve ever seen in my lifetime, and the Dyson V11 is able to clean it all up in one go, without running out of juice or bin space.
Why It’s On the Heavy Hotlist
If you were to look at the search data for stick vacuums over the past five years, you’ll notice that they’re popularity has seen exponential growth since 2017, and they’re at their most popular here in 2020. And, if you haven’t noticed, everyone who has a stick vacuum can’t help but talk about how much they love their stick vacuum.
With Dyson being the top-tier vacuum brand, and the popularity of their Dyson V stick vacuums over the past couple of years, it’s clear that the V11 Outsize will take the crown as the best stick vacuum money can buy. Its improvements over the previous generation of vacuums might seem small in quantity to the unknowing, but those improvements are abundantly apparent to anyone who uses it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Give your giftee the gift of complete isolation; if they want to drown out the sound of everything around them and focus on their work, these Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700 will do the trick.
Whether they’re listening to music or their favorite podcast, the wire-free operation provides mobility and convenience. There are 11 levels of noise-canceling, and the wireless battery provides up to 20 hours of usage. The headphones are comfortable, with a lightweight headband and angled ear cups. The headphones can also connect with Alexa with a simple push of a button or by using the wake-up word. The headphones include a carrying case, and are available in three color options: triple black, silver luxe, and arctic white. There’s also a Bose music app that makes it easy to set your favorite playlists and stations as presets.
Why It’s On the Heavy Hot List
With more people working from their noisy homes now more than ever before, people are looking for a way to isolate themselves from the noises around them so they can just get their work done.
Bose has been a mainstay in the noise-canceling headphones space for many years, and with the new Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, it’s clear that the company isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The whole Covid-19 thing really changed our perspective about going to the gym. And now, more so than ever, people are trying their very best to avoid having to go to the gym while still being able to get their sweat on. With more and more people staying at home and social distancing, the rise in home gym equipment has been one to watch.
The problem is that the majority of home gym equipment is expensive; it’s not like most can afford to buy multiple machines like they’d find at your local gym. And that’s where the BodyBoss 2.0 comes in, the under $200 portable package that simulates thousands of dollars worth of gym equipment. The BodyBoss is a home gym that you can take virtually anywhere with you, so whether you want to work out in the garage, in your backyard, or at the park, you can do just that.
Why It’s On The Heavy Hotlist
The BodyBoss 2.0 is one of those ingenious products we see hit the market that not only hits all of the right notes in the space but also launches at the right time. Again, with Covid-19 keeping everyone stuck at home and even changing our future outlook about going to gyms, the BodyBoss just makes sense.
If you have someone on your gift list who places a high level of value on their fitness and personal health, the BodyBoss 2.0 is a great affordable option.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Breville is most well-known for its juicers (the Juice Fountain), but it has been in the coffeemaker market for quite some time. And, the Barista Express is now the company’s magnum opus and a top-tier option for home espresso drink makers.
It’s an all-in-one espresso machine that allows its users to easily make their own specialty coffees at home. But, what’s most impressive at the Barista Express, is that it makes a single espresso in less than a minute (straight from the bean to the actual liquid). With the Breville Barista, you can grind the beans (with the integrated conical burr grinder) just before the espresso is brewed. It also has precise temperature control so that you can ensure you’re getting the best-tasting espresso possible.
The Barista Express has a microfoam milk frother so users can easily get Starbucks-like results in no-time.
Yes, it’s a bit on the pricier side than you might like, but you’re getting what you pay for. But also, it’s low-key a money saver for many. If someone frequents a $4-6 latte at Starbucks daily, the machine will pay for itself rather quickly.
Why It’s on the Heavy Hotlist
First of all, we know the importance of good coffee, and we know the difficulties many have making good coffee right at home. A good shot of espresso in the morning can change your entire outlook for the rest of the day.
Secondly, it’s all over social media in 2020. We’ve seen it on both TikTok and Instagram from some big influencers (like @fashionablykay) and on the #adultmoney tag page on TikTok. It’s being raved about, and word of mouth is always the best way to sell products.
Finally, it helps that this specific model is incredibly highly-rated on Amazon at 4.6 stars, with well over 7500 ratings.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The newest KitchenAid mixers to hit the market are equal parts functional and stylish, and they come in a multitude of great color options like Black Violet, Aqua Sky, Cranberry, and more (there are 20 different colors available) so that you can easily find one that looks great in your kitchen.
It’ called the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5, and it’s a well-designed stand mixer with a pouring shield that is very well-made. It comes with a dough hook, wire whip, and flat beater, and it has 10 different speed options that allow you to change the speed based on what you’re preparing.
The Artisan Series 5 comes with a 5-quart stainless steel bowl, complete with a large handle that offers enough capacity to make 4 loaves of bread or seven pounds of mashed potatoes in a single go.
It also has over 15 optional attachments (sold separately) that add different functionalities to it, thanks to the power hub that is on the mixer.
Why It’s On The Heavy Hot List
What makes the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 mixer worthy of being on the Heavy Hot List for 2020? Aside from KitchenAid’s dedication to quality, they’ve taken things a step further with the new series by offering an absolutely insane number of color options, which (sort of) allows consumers to personalize the look of their kitchen equipment. On top of that, the colors are great for marketing purposes, so we’re fully expecting to see these prominently featured in online ads and Sunday circulars.
And with more people in the kitchen now more than ever, there’s a rise in the need for a high-quality mixer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking to go the distance with your golf game? Then you’re going to want to meet Big Bertha.
The new Callaway Big Bertha B21 irons are engineered with premium technology to help your shots go the distance, regardless of how ad your swing actually is. There are new irons, drivers, fairway woods, and hybrids with this new engineering in-mind, and they’re going to be the most sought-after golf clubs of the holiday season.
It also has a premium stock shaft and there are different grip options available to best suit your needs.
Basically, what Callaway is saying, is that if you want to hit your golf ball farther, you need the Big Bertha B21 in your arsenal.
Why Is it On The Heavy Hot List?
The Callaway Big Bertha is on the Heavy Hot List for 2020 because it’s the creme de la creme of new golf clubs from the biggest name in golf equipment. And, because so many golf courses were closed in 2020 due to state regulations, golfers are going to be itching to get out on the course as soon as they’re able to in the spring.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Like the vacuum market, Dyson has become a major player in hair dryers, and they’ve got the premium consumer hairdryer option with the Dyson Supersonic.
The Dyson Supersonic is an ultra-powerful and ultra-fast drying hair dryer that’s engineered with the same level of care as the company’s stick vacuums. It has some intelligent features, like measuring the air’s temperature 20 times every second to keep it from getting too hot, and it has magnetic clip attachments for different styling options.
What users rave most about it is how much it cuts down on hair drying time. Its digital motor is up to 6 times faster than any other hairdryer on the market, and because of its Air Multiplier technology, it produces a high-pressure jet of controlled air, allowing users to quickly and efficiently dry their hair.
Because of the Supersonic’s heat control capabilities, it also makes your hair shinier than the average hairdryer by not damaging your hair.
It also comes with a 2-year part and labor warranty and a complete 30-day money-back guarantee.
Why It’s On the Heavy Hotlist
The Dyson Supersonic is on the Heavy Hotlist because it’s the most wanted hair dryer on the market right now and because it’s significantly more expensive than other hairdryers on the market, it makes a great gift option for those who don’t want to shell out their own dough for it.
The Supersonic also has that coolness factor, in which it’ll allow the gift receiver to brag about it. You (as the gift giver) will make the person receiving the gift be the envy of all of her friends, making you look good in the process.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The new Kindle Paperwhite for 2020 is Amazon’s best yet. You can read from any room in the house (or on the porch or in the backyard) with this Kindle Waterproof Paperwhite. This is the thinnest and lightest version of the Kindle Paperwhite. It has a flush-front design and an anti-glare display. It’s waterproof, so whoever you give it to can even read in the bathtub or by the pool.
The battery charge lasts for weeks, and there’s an adjustable built-in light so you can read at night. The paperwhite is available in black and also in twilight blue. Storage options include 8GH or 32GB. And since it comes with Audible, they can also pair the Kindle with Bluetooth headphones or speakers and listen instead of reading.
Why It’s On the Heavy Hot List
The new Kindle Paperwhite is on the 2020 Heavy Hot List because it’s the #1 best-selling eBook reader. This year’s model is also available in some great colors, including Sage, Plum, and Twilight Blue (as well as the standard black), which adds a bit more appeal to them this time around.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With people going out to eat less and having to cook more for themselves, having ways to make quick weeknight dinners without spending hours in the kitchen is an absolute necessity. And instead of spending a few hundred dollars on a pressure cooker, air fryer, crock pot, and some of the other kitchen gadgets that make life easy, you can snag the brand new Ninja Foodi 9-in-1.
With the Foodi 9-in-1, you can pressure cook, air crisp, sear, saute, bake, broil, steam, slow cook, dehydrate, and make yogurt.
This 5-qt pot can hold up a 4 pound whole chicken, and it can cook up to 2 pounds of French fries in the air fryer that results in significantly lower fat content than if you were to deep fry them.
Why It’s On The Heavy Hot List
It’s going to make a great gift this holiday season because of how popular pressure cookers and air fryers have become in 2020, and the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 is the best option available.
And with almost 15,000 ratings on Amazon, it holds a super impressive 4.8 out of 5.0-star rating at the time of writing this.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Netgear Nighthawk x10 AD7200 is the top-rated fastest router in our book, and it’s great for gamers and those with home offices. This baby can really purr, bringing in up to 4600 Mbps to your Wi-Fi. It’s packed with great advanced features like beamforming+, MU-MIMO, and Amazon Alexa integration, as well as Dynamic QoS (which is easily configured via the DumaOS) so that you can control which devices on your network get the most attention when they need it most.
The Nighthawk X10 makes a great gift for streamers (whether they’re streaming on Twitch, YouTube, or TikTok), as well as gamers who play online multiplayer games like Call of Duty Warzone or Overwatch, which require the best connection possible to be the most effective (especially when you’re sniping with Widowmaker or trying to get headshots with Ashe).
Why Is it On The Heavy Hot List?
The Netgear Nighthawk x10 is on the Heavy Hot List because now that so many more people are working from home, many are noticing that their current router setup just isn’t holding up. With kids streaming their school virtual, parents having to work from home, the increase in using of cloud gaming and video streaming services, networks are now more congested than ever. The Nighthawk x10 is the best-equipped router to handle all of that, thanks to its 5Ghz and 60GHz bands. It will future proof their home Wi-Fi.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve ever been camping, you know that one of the biggest issues, aside from the lack of electricity, is the fact that you can’t sleep-in past sunrise because of the light coming through your tent. This year, Coleman set out to rectify that issue with the all-new 10-person Dark Room tent which blocks out an impressive 90% of sunlight (when compared to other Coleman tents).
This also makes the tent cooler by reducing heat, allowing you to get a restful sleep at any time of day.
The tent sets up in an instant, thanks to preattached poles. It has a hinged door for easy in and out access, and it also has a room divider for when some privacy is needed.
This 10-person cabin holds up to four queen-size airbeds within, and it has a 6-foot-7-inch center height.
Why It’s On the Heavy Hot List?
Camping saw a big popularity boost in summer 2020, and that’s when many dads realized they’ll need a new tent for next year. The Coleman Dark Room is the perfect excuse to buy a new tent for the family, thanks to its size, quality, and the fact that it will allow the family to sleep-in as they please.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The DJI Mavic Air 2 launched earlier this year (May 2020), and it was immediately clear that DJI had another market-leading drone on their hands. The Mavic Air 2 is a camera drone that takes things to a new level, with fantastic features like HDR video, 4K and 60FPS video, 48MP photo, and an extended flight time of 34-minutes. It also has SmartPhoto, which basically sets the scene for you by recognizing what you’re taking pictures of and adjusting the lighting and other settings automatically to provide the most vibrant picture.
The Mavic Air 2 also supports Hyperlapse in full 8K resolution, allowing you to create some great post-processing effects without actually having to post-process your videos, allowing you to create time-warped footage with ease.
Its intelligent shooting functions and incredible image quality, and the fact that it comes in at under $1000, makes it our top choice for drone and photo enthusiasts this year.
Why Is It On the Heavy Hotlist?
Drones are not only being used for commercial purposes anymore, and more and more consumers around the globe are taking it on as a hobby. On top of that, there are now more content creators than ever who are looking to take their content quality to the next level. When you pair all of that together, and the fact that the DJI Mavic Air 2 is the perfect mix of quality and price, you’ve got a pretty big market potential to sell it.
DJI owns just about 80% of the U.S. drones market, which is expected to reach $6.3 billion by 2026; there’s no denying that DJI is the most popular at this point. So, anytime the drone maker launches a new product, it’s a hit, and the Mavic Air 2 is just another example of their dedication to quality.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
First of all, the Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine is a work of art – one of those appliances that falls into the kitchen update ideas that don’t require swinging a hammer. But this isn’t just eye candy. It’s a great gift for coffee drinkers of all ages.
This beauty has a 15 Bar pump system that delivers just the right pressure to extract robust coffee flavors, and you can control the espresso quantity with one easy button. The thermocouple heating system evenly heats the water, and the automatic milk frother makes the milk light and creamy. The removable water reservoir is easy to fill and clean.
If’s best-suited for coffee drinkers who might not want to get something as fancy as the Breville Barista but also really enjoy a good espresso-based drink.
Why It’s On the Heavy Hot List
With more and more people avoiding crowded coffee shops and long drive-thru lines, this Mr. Coffee espresso and cappuccino machine is the best value coffee drink maker available in 2020. Not only is it highly functional, but it also looks great on kitchen counters.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Weighted blankets are popular because they promote calmness and comfort. We’re betting you know someone who would enjoy a weighted blanket, which are designed to calm the nervous system and promote sleep. It’s made with cotton with a tight, quilted pattern, and it’s filled with super-fine, glass micro-beads. The weighted blanket is machine washable and can also be put in the dryer.
These weighted blankets are available in a variety of sizes and weights, ranging from 5 to 30 pounds. They’re available in various colors as well.
Why It’s On the Heavy Hot List
Weighted blankets are on the Heavy Hot List because of the meteoric rise in anxiety here in the United States due to Covid-19. Comfort is going to be a MAJOR theme for the holiday season, and weighted blankets are a great comfort gift you can affordably give to someone as a gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With over 14,000 reviews on Amazon, the SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset is sitting at a 4.4 out of 5.0 star-rating. There’s a lot to love about SteelSeries’ wireless headset, including 7.1 surround sound (on PC only), great-sounding Discord-certified microphone, and ultra low latency wireless audio delivery. But, the most noteworthy feature is its unparalleled comfort. This thing is ultra lightweight and has a stretchy comfort headband made from premium woven ski goggle fabric.
For under $150, the Arctis 7 Wireless is second to none, and because it works with virtually any and all gaming systems right now, it’s a popular option for Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and PC gamers.
Why It’s On the Heavy Hotlist
Despite launching in 2019, the SteelSeries Arctis 7 remains popular because it’s the perfect mix of quality and price, and you won’t find a better-sounding wireless headset under $200.
With gaming being as popular as it is right now, gaming accessories like premium headsets are becoming more and more popular. Seeing 14,000 other gamers rating it on Amazon is definitely going to help sway purchases, too, and the fact that it’s at a great mid-price-level gift price point is going to help ensure that it is one of the hottest gifts of the 2020 holiday season.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Homeowners can effortlessly control their HVAC and improve energy efficiency with the Google Nest Learning Thermostat. It learns your preferences and energy consumption patterns and then creates an auto-schedule to ensure that your home is the perfect temperature when you walk through the door. This means that you won’t be cooling or heating an empty house. Independent studies reveal that the Nest Learning Thermostat can reduce your cooling bills by 15% and reduce your heating bills by 10% to 12%. The thermostat can also be activated remotely, so you can control it from your phone, tablet, or laptop – whether you’re at home or away.
It makes a great gift for dads who don’t want to ever get up from the couch or for new homeowners who are looking to update their home into a smarter one.
Why it’s On the Heavy Hot List
With the newest third-generation, Nest focused on updating the physical design of their thermostat, giving it a sleeker, more modernized look that has even more color options than ever before. Now, users are not stuck looking at a bulbous black device on their wall if they don’t want to.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Anyone can relieve stiff muscles with a handheld percussion massager (like the Hypervolt Handheld Percussion Massage Device), which is much cheaper than visiting a massage therapist. It’s cordless, so it can be used anywhere. This specific model, the Hypervolt, has 3 levels of vibration to provide the appropriate level of speed and power for each muscle group. I was sent a unit to test, and the quiet glide technology meant I didn’t have to wear noise-canceling headphones to block out the annoying sounds that typically accompany massage devices. Also, It may look heavy, but the lightweight device weighs less than 3 pounds. The rechargeable battery provides over 2 hours of use, so you can massage several muscle groups in one sitting.
Why It’s On the Heavy Hot List
Percussion massagers have become incredibly popular in 2020, especially among those who are into fitness and going to the gym. Workouts can leave your muscles feeling sore, but percussion massagers can really get rid of those deep muscle aches with relative ease. They’re also often expensive, so people are less likely to buy one for themselves.