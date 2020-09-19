15 Best Notorious RBG Shirts, Mugs & Merchandise

If you’re like many of us, you want to hold close your memories of legendary Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Fondly known as the Notorious RBG, she tirelessly fought for gender equity, fairness, and justice. We’ve found the best Notorious RBG shirts, mugs, and merchandise that will let you honor her legacy and they’re unique gifts as well.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg was notorious for her many collars and this beautiful sterling silver dissent collar necklace is one interpretation of her iconic collars. It features a combination of highly polished silver and oxidized silver which gives the design lots of dimension. It comes with a customizable charm on which you can put the gift recipient’s name or any other sentiment up to 25 characters.
You like that you can also order this necklace with a sterling chain in the length of your choosing from 14 inches up to 22 inches, so it’s a cool gift for younger girls as well as mature women. These sterling silver earrings would be an ideal match if you wanted a set or you’d prefer only one piece of SCOTUS statement jewelry.
Many folks don’t realize that the Notorious RBG had many collars, which she wore to illustrate her opinions without ever saying a word. Chloe Foussaianes breaks them down in this article for Town & Country.
Known for her feisty dissenting opinions, RBG was fondly known as notorious which only elevated her reputation for many of us. This unisex Notorious RBG shirt features baseball styling with contrasting raglan sleeves and the image of RBG on the front, rightly wearing her crown. Made of 90% cotton and 10% poly, it’s easy to wash and wear often. Get it in sizes from Small to 3X-Large.
Want a shirt that simply says dissent with the image of her famous dissent collar? This same tee shirt can be ordered with that simple design as well.
If you want a quick primer on the five most important things you should know about the legendary SCOTUS, check out this article from Al Jazeera.
A perfect gift for a teen daughter‘s room or to snuggle with your girls on the couch, this cozy fleece blanket features one of our favorite sayings – “Never underestimate the power of a girl with a book.” At 50 by 60 inches in size, it features the image of Ginsburg along with a stack of books upon which the quote is printed.
This fleece blanket is washable, non-pilling, and moisture resistant (so perfect for a teen’s room!) Ginsburg was one of just nine women in her class of 500 at Harvard University and went on to “upend American political thought” per this opinion piece in The New Yorker. That’s a legacy many parents would like their girls to follow.
This company also makes seven other designs of RBG fleece blankets, so you can coordinate with your decor if you so choose.
If you’re one of those people who prefer to make your political statements in a more subtle manner, there’s nothing more empowering than these cool dress socks hiding under your slack. They feature the Notorious RBG in her crown and come in three colors for men and women alike. Made of a cotton blend, they’re comfy and cool in every way.
If you feel more power from the thought of the petite SCOTUS doing her daily workout, you might like this pair of socks emblazoned with Ginsburg in her robe lifting dumbells and the saying “I workout for justice.”
Just want to make a stocking statement? Pick this pair with RGB’s image and the words “Nasty Woman.”
Ruth Bader Ginsburg was perhaps most notable for her fight for women’s equity and this RGB shirt is the perfect example of how powerfully she used her words. This Unisex tee is emblazoned with the likeness of the SCOTUS and her quote “Women belong in all places where decisions are being made” reflects only one of many of her famous quotes. If you want more of RGB’s notable quotes throughout her life, check out this article from Insider.
This tee shirt comes in five colors and men’s and women’s sizes from Small to 3XL. Another favorite Notorious RBG shirt features her quote “Fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.” Ginsburg often spoke of inclusivity rather than harshness as the way to create change. This cool shirt comes eleven colors and the same range of sizes as our featured shirt.
Everyone should start the day with some inspiration, and the women Justices of the Supreme Court is a fitting way for any feminist to feel empowered and ready to do her best. Featuring the images of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonja Sotomayor, and Sandra Day O’Connor this fabric shower curtain will greet you every morning with these impressive women. Designed for water resistance, this curtain is machine washable and at 71 by 71 inches fits most standard shower rods.
The Notorious RBG had one line that marked her career and our world in such a profound way – “I dissent.” This unisex tee shirt features that famous line and the RBG crown on a solid background. We love that you can get this comfy cotton tee in both women’s and men’s sizes from Small to 3XL, as well as kid’s sizes from 2 – 12., and in four colors.
The words I dissent have sparked a great children’s book, I Dissent by author Debbie Levy, as well as a board game. For a little background on the book and why Levy decided to write it, this article from the Washington Post is a fun read.
Looking for a great way to decorate your kids’ room with a piece of historical artwork that’s filled with interesting and fun history about Ruth Bader Ginsburg? The ABCs of RBG poster features all kinds of interesting colors, icons, and facts about the late Supreme Court Justice, from where she was born and where she went to college to when she worked for the ACLU, got married, her workouts, and perhaps the most important lesson for the siblings in your family, her famous saying, “You can disagree without being disagreeable.”
There are lots of wall art options that honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg and some of her more famous quotes. All are framable and make ideal decor gifts for anyone on your gift list this year.
Ginzburg was our feminist hero according to the editors at Harper’s Bazaar, so this feminist tee is a fitting homage to the late justice. While the quote on the front is oft attributed to her, it was actually uttered centuries before by the first female agents of the American Anti-Slavery Society per CNN. Ginsburg used the statement many times over, however, as she suffered discrimination in law school and later, in the workforce because of her gender and being a mother.
This feminist tee comes in five colors and men’s and women’s sizes from Small to 3X-Large. We think this tee would be a great gift for girls of every age.
For those of us who’ll remember how often Ruth Bade Ginsburg had to respond to the question “when will there be enough women on the Supreme Court?” this unisex hoodie will be our ongoing answer in her honor. This cozy cotton and poly hoodie is the perfect nod, not only to RBG, but to gender equality and intersectional activism. It comes in five colors and unisex sizes from Small to 2X-Large.
“When there are nine” was just one of Ginsburg’s more notable quotes. She was pioneering and often brash when it came to her stance on basic rights and equity for all, but you can find more of her notable quotes in this story from Today.
Perhaps your style of dissent is more subtle, or you work in a place where making a political statement is unwelcome. That’s when this dissent necklace is the ideal way to brandish your feelings about justice and equality in a way that empowers you but offends no one. This layered necklace features two silvery strands of chain, a 14 inch choker length chain with a charm representing the infamous dissent collar, and an 18 inch chain centered with a charm that simply says Dissent. Plated in 18k white gold, this piece is elegant and a perfect way to honor the late SCOTUS.
It’s never too early to teach your kids to be activists, so why not let them make a social statement from the time they’re babies with this Notorious RBG baby onesie? Made of soft and cozy organic cotton, this onesie is screen printed with the image of RBG herself in her iconic dissent collar and crown. It features fold over shoulders for easy on and off as well as a snap crotch for quick diaper changes. It comes in four colors and sizes from six months to 18 months, although not all colors are available in all sizes.
If you’re looking for ways to dress your baby in honor of RBG, you might also like the I Dissent! onesie that comes in sizes up to 24 months, and we’re pretty enamored with this onesie printed with “I love naps, milk & social justice” which comes in sizes from newborn up to 24 months.
These onesies can begin a conversation with your older kids, as well as the kids of your friends and family, because according to Ideas.Ted.Com, it’s important to teach kids to be activists so they’ll learn their role in creating social change at an early age.
With Halloween right around the corner, this year will bring a different kind of Trick or Treat experience, but one thing that’s sure to stay the same is that grownups will want cool costumes like this dissent judge get-up that looks an awful lot like the Notorious RBG to us. Easy to dress up with a simple ponytail, black leggings, and shoes, it features the justice robe in black, a silver sequined dissent collar, and optical quality eyeglass frames with non-prescription lenses.
If you’ve got a pooch or kitty that you love to dress up for Halloween, and you like to show your irreverent sense of humor, you can even get a Notorious RBG costume for pets of all sizes from small to Extra-Large.
With many folks looking for N95 face mask alternatives to prevent the spread of COVID-19, you can make a social statement and stand for feminism by wearing this RBG face mask with one of her most famous sentiments – “Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.” This two-layer mask features an opening into which you can insert one of the included activated carbon filters to keep up to 95% of particulates up to 2.5PM in size. This mask includes 16 filters, each of which can be used up to ten times. The mask itself is washable, however the filters are not.
If you want a second mask so you always have one while your other is in the wash, we also like this mask that’s printed with a variety of different dissent collars. It comes with six reusable filters. Both have easily adjustable ear loops.
If you love coffee, and you’ve loved and admired the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, you’ll love this cool coffee mug featuring a likeness of the Notorious RBG herself, but this cup has a sneaky secret. Once filled with your favorite hot morning brew, the words “I dissent” appear all over the mug getting you fired up first thing to fight the patriarchy and honor your favorite feminist hero.
Another cool Supreme Court heat changing coffee mug is printed with some of the most famous cases in history, however, when filled with hot liquid it only reveals the winners while the losers disappear. For the most part, these mugs should be hand washed and not used in the microwave.