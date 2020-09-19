15 Best Notorious RBG Shirts, Mugs & Merchandise

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was notorious for her many collars and this beautiful sterling silver dissent collar necklace is one interpretation of her iconic collars. It features a combination of highly polished silver and oxidized silver which gives the design lots of dimension. It comes with a customizable charm on which you can put the gift recipient’s name or any other sentiment up to 25 characters.

You like that you can also order this necklace with a sterling chain in the length of your choosing from 14 inches up to 22 inches, so it’s a cool gift for younger girls as well as mature women. These sterling silver earrings would be an ideal match if you wanted a set or you’d prefer only one piece of SCOTUS statement jewelry.

Many folks don’t realize that the Notorious RBG had many collars, which she wore to illustrate her opinions without ever saying a word. Chloe Foussaianes breaks them down in this article for Town & Country.