50 Best 4 Year Anniversary Gifts

If you need to find the perfect 4 year anniversary gift, these ideas can help you to get started. While the traditional 4 year anniversary gift may be fruit and flowers (or silk and linen in the UK), we also included some thoughtful, practical, and even personalized items that are sure to make a memorable impression.
-
The topaz gemstone is commonly associated with the four-year anniversary, making this necklace a fitting 4 year anniversary gift idea. The stone features an eye-catching checkbord cut, and the round brilliant cut diamond above it is designed for maximum sparkle. The 14 Karat white gold setting creates a brilliant finish.
The necklace includes a certificate of authenticity. The 14K gold makes for hypoallergenic wear, and it includes an 18-inch sterling silver chain, so it’s ready to wear.
-
This unique wine bottle carrier is perfect for special trips and getaways. It’s fully insulated to keep drinks cold, and it’s available in three leather colors for an elegant and stylish touch. The two included tumblers are made of stainless steel for durability.
Not only does this carrier have space for two bottles of wine and the two tumblers, but you can also use it to keep chocolate and cheese cool for the ultimate picnic or beach trip.
-
Not only is this state photo map the perfect way to capture memories, but it can also help you to plan your next road trip or family vacation. The map is available with or without a frame. It consists of three mat boards, making a beautiful contrast between the photos and the background color.
Filling the map is easy, thanks to the free online Map Maker tool that will crop photos to the right state shape. You can print the photos at home, or send them to Walgreens for printing.
-
A spinoff of the traditional 4 year anniversarry gift of flowers, this beautiful vase will make bouquets look even more beautiful. Crafted of Waterford crystal, it features yee-catching diamond and wedge cuts in the Lismore pattern. It measures six inches high and is packaged in the Waterford box, ready for gifting.
-
Perfect for ice cream lovers, this ice cream maker can create frozen yogurt, sorbet, and ice cream treats. Its heavy-duty motor can make ice cream in just 20 minutes, and the large ingredient spout means you can add in all sorts of tasty mix-ins. The ice cream maker includes a double insulated freezer bowl with a two-quart capacity.
The stainless steel finish will look great in most kitchens, and the retractable cord design minimizes countertop clutter.
-
With these roses, you can give the traditional 4 year anniversary gift of flowers, and have them last all year until it’s time for a new anniversary gift. These fresh cut roses have been preserved to capture their beauty for up to a year. They’re wrapped in suede and require no maintenance. Put them on a table in the bedroom or living room and enjoy them daily.
-
This personalized photo crystal can capture your most treasured family memory and makes a beautiful addition to a home or office. The crystal is personalized with the photo of your choice, and it includes an LED stand for a beautiful display. You can even add custom text for free.
The 3D crystal won’t fade, and instead can become a treasured gift. It’s large enough for a photo with up to four subjects, and designers will remove the photo background for a clean finished look.
-
This personalized whiskey decanter set will look fantastic in a den, library, office, or living room. Both the decanter and the glasses can be custom engraved for free. Ideal for a bourbon, whiskey, or scotch lover, this set is a gift that will be treasured for years. The decanter holds up to 26 ounces of liquid, so it’s an attractive yet functional choice.
-
This air fryer toaster oven offers 12 cooking functions, making it super easy to use and letting couples spend more time together, instead of on meal prep. Smartphone and voice controls offer additional convenience. This toaster oven is capable of cooking pizzas, baking, roasting, air frying, broiling, fermenting, dehydrating, and more, making it one of hte most versatile tools in your kitchen.
Its large capacity makes it perfect ofr families, and it includes six accessories and a recipe book.
-
With its modern, minimalistic style, this fruit bowl will look fantastic in most kitchens. It’s in keeping with the traditional 4 year anniversary gift of fruit, and it adds a fun “fruit tree” touch to the kitchen. The museum-quality design features a sense of fluidity and playfulness, making it an absolutely beautiful accent piece.
-
This floating moon lamp will be an unexpected gift, but it will make a romantic addition to a bedroom, living room, or den. This fascinating lamp appears to defy gravity, thanks to its magnetic levitation. The moon’s surface closely resembles the surface of the actual moon, and with the remote, you can choose from 18 light colors. The light provides 30 to 60 minutes of light on a single charge, and you can control the brightness for the perfect ambiance.
-
Perfect for those nights cuddling on the couch, this heavyweight blanket features the luxuriously soft feel of fur without using any genuine hides or harming a single animal. The queen-size blanket is cruelly-free and made from 90% recycled materials, so it’s an environmentally friendly choice.
The blanket’s weight adds comfort for therapeutic perks. It’s available in four colors, so you can choose the blanket that matches your bedroom or living room decor.
-
This picnic backpack makes it super easy to prepare for family picnics. It includes all of the essentials, from the blanket and cooler to the plates, cutlery, and glasses. There’s even a wooden tray so you can dine in style.
While it’s full of classic touches, the backpack also features modern amenities, including a USB port and room for your laptop so you can stay connected. The waterproof and insulated pocket will help to keep cold food cold, and there’s also an insulated pocket that can hold a bottle of wine.
-
This tablet is fast and responsive, perfect for streaming your favorite shows, browsing social media, chatting on Zoom, and more. Its 10.1-inch HD display and 3 GB of RAM make for a top performance, and the tablet offers up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.
Highly durable, this tablet is also compataible with Alexa for easy use. Its more than two million pixels ensures an optimal viewing experience, whether you’re gaming, watching TV, reading ebooks, or using apps.
-
This DSLR camera is perfect for capturing family memories and those moments you never want to forget. Its 24.1 megapixel sensor and fast autofocus ensure high-quality images. The camera is loaded with features, including the ability to shoot in manual mode, but it’s also user-friendly, so it’s a great first DSLR that you can grow with.
Built-in WiFi connectivity means you can easily share photos to social media. You can even control the camera with a smart device so you can take photos of the whole family without having anyone missing from the shot!
-
A fantastic gift for the home chef, this indoor garden makes it easy to grow fresh herbs for extra tasty meals. It includes pods for basil, parsley, dill, thyme, mint, and Thai basil, as well as plant nutrients. The garden grows up to six plants at a time, and they’re grown entirely in water, so there’s no messy soil to deal with.
The growing process is easy. The LED light speeds growth, and the garden alerts you when it’s time to add water or food. The LED light is automatically regulated, too.
-
When it comes to an anniversary gift, you can’t go wrong with this designer handbag. Made of genuine Saffiano leather, the bag features a magnetic flap closure for extra security. There’s an exterior slip pocket for extra storage and organziation, and the interior features a spade jacquard lining.
This versatile bag doubles as a handbag or a shoulder bag, and its strap is both removable and adjustable. It’s available in 10 luxurious colors, so it can coordinate with any wardrobe.
-
This digital picture frame is a fantastic way for your loved one to relive those special family moments, marriage memories, and adventures. The 10-inch color touchscreen display showcases photos in high quality.
The frame is easy to use; just plug it in and connect to WiFi with the touchscreen. You can email photos to your Skylight email address, and they’ll instantly appear in the frame. It’s a great addition to a home or office.
-
With this handy indoor grill, the grillmaster in your family can grill meals anywhere, anytime. This machine functions as a grill, a griddle, and an air fryer for plenty of meal preparation options. It reaches temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and temperature controls make for precise cooking, so you can avoid those frustrating hot and cold spots.
When cooking, you can keep the hood up or place it down. The unit has seven cooking functions, including dehydrate, roast, bake, and air crisp, and its large capacity fits up to six steaks.
-
This set of three planters is a fun twist on the traditional anniversary gift of flowers. Available in four elegant styles, these planters come with metal plant stands, and they’re ready to use. Three different sizes complement each other, and will look great on a porch or in the house. The stands are made of powdercoated metal for durability.
Consider gifting these with flowers already inside of them for a personalized touch.
-
This gazebo will make a beautiful addition to a backyard or patio, perfect for a couple or family who wants to enjoy some quality time together outdoors in the summer. The gazebo features a rustproof powder-coated steel frame that’s ready to withstand the elements. The double tiered roof maximizes ventilation and stability.
This gazebo features four removable zippered netting walls to keep pesky insects out while still offering visibility. It’s an ideal option for your BBQ pit, grilling area, anniversary party, and more.
-
This beautiful tennis bracelet is a fitting 4 year anniversary gift. It’s full of topaz, which is the traditional 4 year gemstone. It’s crafted in sterling silver and features a total Carat weight of 5.08. Refined and elegant, it’s ideal for both formal occasions and more casual wear.
The bracelet comes in branded packaging and is ready for gifting.
-
This portable fire will add a special touch to family nights in and gatherings with friends. It runs on isopropyl alcohol, so it doesn’t produce smoke or ash. You can use it both indoors and outdoors to add ambiance to any space.
Lightweight and portable, the fire is easy to ignite and extinguish and runs for 40 to 50 minutes at a time. You can even add citronella oil if you want to keep pesky bugs away.
-
This expandable suitcase is perfect for an upcoming couple’s getaway, or it can be a fantastic way to surprise your partner with the fact that you’ve planned a trip for your anniversary. It’s mounted on multi-directional spinner wheels and features a retractable handle for easy maneuverability.
Multiple front pockets help to keep you organized, and tie-down straps keep your garments secure. The interior is fully lined to protect your belongings, and there’s even a zippered wet bag that’s removable for easy cleaning.
-
Play on the fruit anniversary gift theme with this sparkling water maker, which also infuses water with fruit. Its two-stage pressure release valve means you can infuse flavors without losing any fizz. It works with standard 60-liter CO2 gas cylinders and even includes a recipe book to help you get started.
The included bottles have a wide mouth, so if you’re looking for extra flavor, you can add in cut-up pieces of fruit. The water maker’s stainless steel color finish will look great in most kitchens.
-
This designer Coach wallet features a minimalist design that’s stylish and elegant. It’s crafted with calf leather for a rich feel, and the Coach logo is embossed on the front. With one billfold pocket, eight pockets for credit cards, and two slip comparments, it offers everything you need to stay organized without adding unnecessary bulk. This gift combines practicality and a touch of luxury, and your spouse will think of you every time he uses this wallet.
-
This unique and eye-catching metal plant stand ties in closely to the anniversary gift theme of flowers. It’s distinctive half moon shape includes five layers to organize plants at multiple levels, while three hooks allow you to suspend plants for extra visual interest. The curved design maximizes space, so it’s perfect for balconies, living rooms, and other spaces with limited floor space. This shelf can even double as a bookshelf.
-
This portable speaker easily goes anywhere, so it’s perfect for get-togethers, yardwork, projects in the garage, and more. It features a deep and clear sound for a quality listening experience. Not only is this speaker waterproof, but it even floats, resists dust and debris, and is ready for outdoor adventures.
The battery is easily rechargeable with a USB-C cable, and you’ll enjoy up to 12 hours of use per charge. The Bluetooth-enabled speaker pairs with devices up to 30 feet away, so you won’t feel tied down.
-
With the Lovebox, you and your partner can always stay connected, even when you’re far apart. This messaging device pairs with an app for a unique messaging experience. When you send your partner a photo, message, drawing, or animation, the heart starts to turn. Then, your partner can open the box’s lid and see your message on the screen. Turning the box’s heart sends a shower of hearts back to your phone.
-
Flowers are a traditional 4 year anniversary gift, and this preserved rose is a gift that will never wilt. The rose has been preserved in platinum, and no two roses are alike. Each rose is selected for its quality and beauty, making for a lovely romantic gesture. It’s packed in a decorative gift box and includes a certificate of authenticity.
-
This luxury men’s wrist watch features eye-catching details designed to draw attention. It features a supple Italian leather band for durability, plus a sleek angular design. The Latin phrase, “Veni. Vidi. Vici.” is engraved on the caseback, and the back also features a piece of historic Italian marble to remind the wearer to strive for greatness. This watch is offered at an affordable price, but it makes an impressive, high-end statement.
-
This ankle length bathrobe offers a luxurious feel and is perfect for lounging around the house. Turkish cotton is plush and soft, while also being breathable. The wide cut hood offers extra comfort, and the robe absorbs moisture. Choose from eight beautiful colors and five sizes for the perfect fit.
-
In keeping with the flower theme, this trellis makes a beautiful addition to a garden or yard. It’s made of tempered steel and painted for durability. The scroll pattern up the sides supports climbing plants, and the overhead arch allows plants and flowers to create natural cover. Assembly takes just 15 minutes, so you can have the trellis all set up for an impressive presentation.
-
This premium candle gift set includes top scents like chestnut and sandlewood, champagne and whipped cream, and white tea. These all-natural vegan soy wax candles are infused with essential oils. Phthalate- and cruelty-free, they provide a clean, soot-free burn so you can use them in your house. Each candle is in a glass holder and features a gold-coated snuffer lid to lock in the fragrance when the candle isn’t in use.
-
In the spirit of giving flowers for your 4 year anniversary, these wooden roses won’t ever fade or wilt. They are hand carved and make for a beautiful keepsake that will look fantastic on a bookshelf or dresser. The roses are packaged in a long-stem rose back for a beautiful presentation, and the leaves easily attach onto the stems.
-
Any mixologist will appreciate the upgrade this gold bar set brings to a home bar. This 14-piece set includes all of the essentials, from shakers to strainers and more. Developed by a cocktail bartender who wanted higher-quality equipment, this set is designed to last a lifetime. The shakers are reinforced, and the strainers feature ergonomic handles, so making fantastic drinks is easy and enjoyable.
-
This weighted blanket’s unique design offers both warming and cooling properties, so it can become a year-round favorite in your home. One side is a Tencel fabric that’s silky and cool to the touch, while the other side features a soft plus for cozy warmth. Double-thread stitching help to keep the glass beads securely in place, and the weight offers a soothing, relaxing effect, similar to being hugged.
The blanket includes a packing bag for gifting and storage.
-
This premium leather briefcase combines smart style with practical function. It’s made of cowhide grain leather for durability, and it features an adjustable shoulder strap for comfortable carry. The briefcase feature a main pocket, a zippered inner pocket, a padded laptop compartment, and a front zipper pocket with storage for essentials like pens, keys, and a phone. If the briefcase gets wet, you can easily wipe it dry.
-
This 20-piece nonstick cookware set will be a fantastic kitchen upgrade for the chef in the house. These pieces are infused with diamonds, which are more heat conductive than copper, making for faster heating and easier cleanup. They’re free of toxins like lead, and they’re safe for use with metal utensils.
This highly durable set includes a cookie sheet, round cake pan, muffin pan, three frying pans, two saucepans, and more.
-
This floral-themed wine glass set is a perfect gift for your four-year anniversary. Entirely hand blown, these glasses are bright and beautiful. The enamels have all been hand painted. Made of high-quality lead-free crystal glass, this set includes a decanter, so it’s perfect for entertaining or for enjoying a quiet night at home.
-
You really can’t go wrong when you give these AirPods as an anniversary gift. Their noise cancellation properties let you focus on what matters – your music – or you can use the Transparency mode so you can still hear and interact with the sound around you. Three silicone tip sizes let you customize the fit for your comfort, whether you’re working out or relaxing in the backyard.
It’s easy to connect the AirPods to your iPhone, and the wireless charging case keeps you powered up and on the go.
-
This outdoor portable pizza oven will make for many family dinners, and it’s great for parties, too. It operates on wood pellets and delivers a delicious wood-fired taste. Since the oven can reach 860 degrees Fahrenheit in just one minute, it’s quick and convenient to use.
While it’s large enough to cook a 12-inch pizza, it’s also lightweight and portable.
-
This decorative stone diffuser is hand carved from onyx stone and features a real beech wood base, making a beautiful addition to your home. It has a nine-hour continuous and 18-hour intermittent diffusing time, so you can set it and just leave it to run. With 1-, 3-, and 8-hour interval times, you can customize its operation to your needs.
This diffuser is even ideal when you’re sleeping. It features a dimmer light and lights off function so you can get quality sleep while it runs.
-
This portfolio binder will keep you organized in style. It makes a great anniversary gift that will last for years. Its handcrafted full grain oil tanned leather is durable and strong, and it provides a luxurious feel. With space for a laptop, documents, business cards, pens, and more, it has everything that you need. Its double zippered design helps to keep all of your essentials well-organized and secure.
For an extra-special touch, you can have this portfolio engraved with a name or initials for free.
-
Perfect for the coffee lover, this coffee maker is full of features so you can enjoy that perfect cup of coffee. With four brew styles, including classic, rich, over ice, and specialty brews, you can create iced coffees, lattes, cappuccinos, and more. There are also six brew sizes ranging from a single cup to a full carafe.
This coffee maker doesn’t require any pods, meaning you can use your favorite fresh grounds. There’s even a milk frother for those must-have specialty drinks.
-
With this turntable, you can listen to all of your favorite records. The adjustable counterweight ensures perfect playback without skipping or distortion. The turntable produces a rich sound and beautiful clarity for an optimum listening experience.
Thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity, you can pair this turntable with with speakers or headphones. You can even use the turntable to digitize your records into MP3s that you can listen to on your computer or smartphone for a more portable listening option.
-
The Kindle Paperwhite provides an enjoyable reading experience, perfect for anyone who loves a good book. Its adjustable warm light makes for a comfortable display, and its glare-free design looks just like real paper, even when you’re in the bright sun. Use it for weeks at a time on a single battery charge, so you don’t feel tied down. The Kindle is even designed to withstand accidental drops into water, so it’s a durable choice.
It’s capable of storing thousands of books. For an extra-special gift, consider uploading some titles that you know your partner will love.
-
Now wine lovers can keep their bottles at the perfect temperature with this wine cooler. Customzie the temperature from 40 to 61 degrees Fahrenheit, and store up to 24 standard bottles or canned beer. The reinforced glass door and airtight seal ensure there’s ideal humidity, so your wine tastes its best. The cooler even features a blue LED interior light, so white light won’t damage the wine.
-
With these personalized crystal photos, you and your partner can have the same image on your work desks, in your offices, and anywhere else you might be apart. The crystals are available in six sizes and are made right in Illinois. They’re laser engraved with the photo of your choice, and are made of K9 crystal for its durability and sparkle. They arrive in a gift box, perfect for a meaningful anniversary gift.
-
With this heated mug, there’s no rush to finish that morning coffee or tea before it gets cold. Just choose the temperatue you prefer between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit, and the mug will keep the drink at that perfect temp. It even pairs with a smartphone app, so you can customize temps from your phone.
The mug automatically goes to sleep after two hours of inactivity to save energy, and movement or liquid will wake it up. It’s available in four beautiful finishes.