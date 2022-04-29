50 Best 4 Year Anniversary Gifts

The topaz gemstone is commonly associated with the four-year anniversary, making this necklace a fitting 4 year anniversary gift idea. The stone features an eye-catching checkbord cut, and the round brilliant cut diamond above it is designed for maximum sparkle. The 14 Karat white gold setting creates a brilliant finish.

The necklace includes a certificate of authenticity. The 14K gold makes for hypoallergenic wear, and it includes an 18-inch sterling silver chain, so it’s ready to wear.