23 Best Advent Calendars for Men for Christmas (Updated!)

Counting down to the holidays isn’t just for kids. If you know a guy who’s Christmas spirit is alive and well, treat him to a totally awesome advent calendar for men.

Between building stuff, collecting stuff, eating stuff, sipping stuff, wearing stuff, and stuff to help your guy feel refreshed for the holidays, we’ve included a wide range of adult advent calendars on our list. There’s even a couple of do-it-yourself options if you want to get creative and surprise him with a customized calendar you know he’ll love. And, don’t worry, we’re even recommending potential fillers. Did someone say beer…tools…socks…gadgets? You know it.

Christmas is just around the corner so make sure he starts off December with a little holiday cheer!