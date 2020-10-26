23 Best Advent Calendars for Men for Christmas (Updated!)

23 Best Advent Calendars for Men for Christmas (Updated!)

  • 380 Views
  • 8 Shares
  • Updated

Counting down to the holidays isn’t just for kids. If you know a guy who’s Christmas spirit is alive and well, treat him to a totally awesome advent calendar for men.

Between building stuff, collecting stuff, eating stuff, sipping stuff, wearing stuff, and stuff to help your guy feel refreshed for the holidays, we’ve included a wide range of adult advent calendars on our list. There’s even a couple of do-it-yourself options if you want to get creative and surprise him with a customized calendar you know he’ll love. And, don’t worry, we’re even recommending potential fillers. Did someone say beer…tools…socks…gadgets? You know it.

Christmas is just around the corner so make sure he starts off December with a little holiday cheer!

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
23 Listed Items

The Great Countdown

While the season of Advent - the four week period leading up to Christmas - has been celebrated in the Christian faith since the fourth century, advent calendars have been around since the early 1900s. Like all great Christmas traditions - hello, Christmas trees! - this one was started in Germany, too.

Gerhard Lang is often considered the father of modern-day advent calendars, producing some of the first printed versions with opening windows and doors in the 1920s. Newspapers throughout Germany were also known to feature cutout advent calendars in their December issues, but Lang's design is what we use today.

And, while the earliest renditions often surprised children with different bible verses, today's advent calendars often feature chocolate, toys, and other tchotchkes - much like the advent calendar for men options on our list.

Want some more fun facts? Check them out below:

Customized Calendars: An Advent Calendar For Men You Know He'll Love

Our list of the best advent calendars for men features a variety of adult advent calendars we know he'll flip for, but we've also included some advent boxes that allow you to customize the countdown to your guy. Because, not only do you know him best, but nothing says "I think you're awesome" like some personal touches.

So, if you're struggling to find a pre-made advent calendar that's perfect for your favorite dude, we recommend doing it yourself. And, have no fear! We have a lot of ideas when it comes to stuffing those boxes based on his interests:

Craft Beer - if your guy loves a good brew, think about creating an advent calendar for him with all his favorites - or maybe some he's never tried!

Handyman - if your guy likes to tinker and fix stuff around the house, think about gifting him an advent calendar with daily tool surprises! There are a number of inexpensive options available online to choose from that are completely useful. There's no way he won't love this.

Grill Masters - do you know a guy who loves barbeque? Meat? Sauces? An advent calendar stocked with bbq essentials, favorite dippers, and useful gadgets would definitely make his day - or 24 of them!

Movie Buffs - if your guy loves entertainment but has been missing the big screen, treat him to 24 days of movies, movie theater popcorn, and candies!

Puzzle Masters - shopping for a guy who enjoys solving problems and puzzles? Create an advent calendar for him stocked with loads of brain games

No matter what your guy prefers, there's an advent calendar for men available on the market today he'll love. Pick one up or make one yourself, but, either way, he'll appreciate the thought no matter what.

See Also:

Best Beauty Advent Calendars

Best Wooden Advent Calendars

Best Toy Advent Calendars

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , , , , ,