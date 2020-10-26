23 Best Advent Calendars for Men for Christmas (Updated!)

Counting down to the holidays isn’t just for kids. If you know a guy who’s Christmas spirit is alive and well, treat him to a totally awesome advent calendar for men.
Between building stuff, collecting stuff, eating stuff, sipping stuff, wearing stuff, and stuff to help your guy feel refreshed for the holidays, we’ve included a wide range of adult advent calendars on our list. There’s even a couple of do-it-yourself options if you want to get creative and surprise him with a customized calendar you know he’ll love. And, don’t worry, we’re even recommending potential fillers. Did someone say beer…tools…socks…gadgets? You know it.
Christmas is just around the corner so make sure he starts off December with a little holiday cheer!
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Avengers: Assemble!
If you’ve got a serious comic book fan on your hands, or just someone who’s a fan of all those incredibly awesome Marvel movies – because, honestly, who isn’t? – treat them to this Marvel Advent Calendar from Funko!
Counting down to the holidays has never been this fun as every day they’ll collect a new Pocket Pop! size Marvel superhero. And, yes, all the classics and favorites are included.
But, don’t wait! We have a feeling this edition will be gone as quick as Thanos can snap his fingers!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Help your guy warm-up for the Holidays with this super awesome – and super spicy! – hot sauce advent calendar.
Aptly named “The 25 Sauces of Christmas Countdown” this box of goodies features 25 two-ounce bottles of hot sauce. With mild, medium and spicy sauces included, there’s something for everyone. And, who knows? They might find their favorite new dipper and drizzler amongst the bunch.
And, here what we know so far: these hilariously Christmas themed sauces include a long list of peppers including Carolina Reaper, Trinidad Scorpion, Ghost Pepper, Cayenne, Tabasco, Habanero, Banana, Anaheim, Jalapeno, Serrano, and Scotch Bonnet. Better get some milk and cookies ready!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is definitely more of a DIY advent calendar for men, but it has so much potential!
Designed to fit 12 days worth of miniature bottles of alcohol in it, this simple yet cleverly designed box allows you to customize each surprise. Fill it with his favorite whiskey’s, gin’s, tequila’s, and so much more. Heck, each slot is even big enough to fit small bottles of wine! The possibilities are endless and the wow-power is substantial.
Full disclosure, the alcohol is not included, but for some killer filler ideas, check out these links:
- Chocolatey Anthon Berg Liqueur Bottles – you know, the chocolate filled with alcohol
- Moscow Mule Cocktail Mixers – doesn’t contain alcohol
- Woodford Reserve Bitters – doesn’t contain alcohol
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your guy is a fan of breakfast – every guy is! – he’ll absolutely flip for this advent calendar from Bonne Maman.
Featuring 24 days of delectable and perfectly spreadable jams, jellies, and honey, his morning toast, English muffins, and waffles will never taste so good. With classic flavors and new holiday favorites, he’s sure to find his new go-to morning treat. And, really, this choice is a win-win for everyone, as this adult advent calendar is fun for the whole family to enjoy.
Delicious flavors include Apricot/Lavender, Cherry/Blackberry, Cherry/Christmas Spice, Cherry/Elderflower, Fig/Cardamom, Grapefruit/Dragon Fruit, Lemon/Yuzu, Mango/Peach/Lime, Orange/Cinnamon, Pear/Mirabelle Plum, Raspberry/Lychee, Rhubarb/Strawberry, Strawberry/Verbena, Sweet Orange/Passion Fruit, White Nectarine/Peach, and many other delicious new flavors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re shopping for a guy who loves to tinker, build things, or fix stuff, this advent calendar from Wera Tools is the one for him.
Containing professional tools for 20 different applications, this advent calendar for men offers a different surprise each day of December, and, by December 25, he’ll have a mini toolkit ready to work with.
Featuring screwdrivers, a two-component cross-handle with great leverage, a two-part Stubby bit holder, corkscrew, bottle opener, and much more, he’ll absolutely love this calendar.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Shopping for a guy who loves Star Wars? LEGO’s? Be sure to check out this totally fun and interactive Star Wars Advent Calendar from LEGO.
Featuring 24 fan-favorite characters, iconic vehicles, and locations, there’s something fun to build every day in December. Darth Vader with a Christmas twist, Poe Dameron, The Millennium Falcon, TIE fighter it’s all here!
Fun for kids of all ages – including all those guys who have been fans since 1978 – the build-up to Christmas has never been so cool. Don’t pass up on this wow-worthy and impressive 2020 advent calendar for men.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For a guy who always wished a Hogwarts letter arrived in the mail, this Harry Potter Advent Calendar from Funko! is the countdown box of his dreams.
Featuring 24 days of Harry Potter-themed Pocket Pop! surprises, this advent calendar features figurines of the Wizarding World’s most favorite witches, wizards, beasts, ghosts, and house-elves. A fun addition to anyone’s Funko! collection, think about pairing this with some delicious sweets, too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Guys need a little pampering, too, and with this advent calendar for men from MAN’STUFF that’s stocked with nothing but skincare, shower and bathroom necessities, we know he’ll love this.
Featuring 12 excellent products including shower gel, hair and body wash, charcoal face wash, bath salts, bath fizzer, soap, lip balm, nail scissors, nail clippers, tweezers, toothbrush, and comb, this advent calendar is perfect for the final Christmas countdown.
Spoiler alert, the content’s are printed on the box, so hide that side to avoid ruining his surprise.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
An advent calendar for him with some major nostalgia factor, help your favorite guy count down to Christmas with a little help from all of his favorite Friends.
Friends: The Official Advent Calendar – The One With All The Surprises, features over 40 trinkets spread across 25 days, including ornaments, gift tags, and more. Help him get hyped for the holidays as he relives all the best moments, quotes, and inside jokes with Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Phoebe, Joey, and Monica.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For a guy that’s a fan of a Nightmare Before Christmas, give him the gift of Funko!
Featuring a 24-day countdown, this advent calendar for men features Pocket Pop! sized vinyl figures of all the classic and fan-favorite characters from Tim Burton’s all-time classic holiday flick. While each day is a surprise, rest assured that Jack Skellington, Oogie Boogie, and the rest of the gang will make an appearance in December.
Pocket Pop! figures range in height depending on the character, but they max out at two inches.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For any guy who loves to build stuff this LEGO Advent Calendar is sure to be fun.
Great for kids of all ages, this advent calendar features 24 days worth of holiday and winter-themed LEGO sets ready to be built during the countdown to Christmas. Townspeople, sleighs, snowplows, snowmobiles, and jolly ole St. Nick are all included in this set. Definitely something fun for your favorite guy or for the whole family to take part in.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Oooooh fudge! There’s no way he’s not going to like this one.
If you’re shopping for a guy who loves the all-time classic Christmas movie, A Christmas Story, he’ll definitely appreciate this advent calendar for men. Featuring 12 A Christmas Story-themed socks, there’s a design for all the best quotes, favorite scenes, and most hysterical moments – and, yes, the bunny costume, leg lamp, and tongue on a pole are all featured looks.
The perfect way to countdown to the all-day movie marathon on Christmas, his feet will be stylish, cozy, and totally ready for the viewing party.
Sock sizes: Mens 6-12
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you want to get creative with your advent calendar this year, think about going totally DIY and customize it to the needs and wants of your special guy – or even make this for the entire family.
With this extra-large wooden advent calendar, you get to decide what surprises are in store – fill this with his boozy favorites, cocktail mixers, candies, puzzles, socks, and more. And, because every box is a different size, you get to have fun with selection.
For some fun filler ideas, check out the links below:
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Don’t let the cover fool you: this advent calendar is made for more than just kids, folks.
If your favorite guy has more of a sweet tooth for gummies and licorice than chocolate, check out this advent calendar for him from Haribo.
Known for making some seriously good gummy candies, Haribo’s advent calendar features an assortment of gummy bears, gummy worms, licorice, marshmallow’s and more. With 24 days worth of candy surprises in store, he’s sure to enjoy this all December long.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Treat him to an advent calendar we know he’ll love: a whiskey sipper.
Brought to you by Drinks by the Dram, this 24-day countdown calendar features carefully selected samplers of some truly awesome whiskey from Scotland, the United Kingdom, and beyond. A great way to get into the holiday spirit, there’s a sampler for everyone including some under the radar goods: Macallan, Dalmore & Laphroaig, Teeling (Ireland), Mackmyra (Swedan) & Uncle Nearest (USA).
And, while we know this is a more expensive advent calendar, his holiday cheer and spirit is sure to be off the charts this December.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Boys will be boys, even when they’re grown-ups, so why not tickle their fancy with an Advent calendar for men that teases their brain and keeps their hands busy and out of the Christmas candy dish?
This clever calendar features 24 metal wire puzzles at different levels of ability, with each day of Advent offering a different surprise. They can share the puzzles with the kids, and challenge each other to speed races to see who can solve them the fastest. Dads beware – sometimes kids figure these things out far faster than adults.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Christmas season can be a stressful one, and there’s no better way to relax and enjoy the holidays than with a mug of steaming hot tea.
This clever Advent calendar contains 24 bags of premium English Tea Shop tea, 12 different flavors in all. Each day your man can open up a door and discover a delicious treat that’s warming and comforting. Your only job is to provide the time and space to let him do it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your favorite guy is really more of a fan of the classics than chocolate, check out this incredibly cool advent calendar for adults.
A nostalgic pop-up advent calendar featuring images by one of America’s best-loved artists, this interactive Norman Rockwell is a true classic. Highlighting his classic painting, Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas, this advent calendar features 24 windows that reveal a different holiday illustration. The intricate pop-up construction with multiple sliding parts makes for an especially fun, daily celebration during the holiday season.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While this is definitely more a splurge item, this advent calendar for men is perfect for any guy who’s a lover of gin.
Brought to you by Drinks by the Dram, this 24-day countdown calendar features carefully selected samplers of some truly awesome gin from the United Kingdom and beyond. A great way to get into the holiday spirit, there’s a sampler for everyone, whether he prefers London Dry, flavored or cask-aged varieties. And, bonus: you can taste some, too.
Get those tonics ready, because he’s sure to love this advent calendar!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We might have another Man’Stuff advent calendar on our list, but if you’re looking for some fun grooming and skincare products to get your guy through all of December, this one’s it.
Featuring 24 days of fun products he’ll actually use, he’ll be looking good, feeling good, and smelling good by December 25. This awesome advent calendar for men is loaded with an array of products including hand wash, shower gel, a pocket-sized hair comb, bath salts, and even various lotions and face washes. He’ll be feeling fresh with the Christmas spirit and probably ready for a few spirits, too!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Help keep his feet cozy and warm this December with this incredible Marvel socks advent calendar for men!
Featuring a 12-day countdown to Christmas, behind each window is a different pair of Marvel superhero socks. All his favorites are sure to be included: Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, The Hulk, Ant-Man, and more. Sock sizes are Mens 6-12 and come in both ankle style and trouser-sized socks.
Definitely something fun for any guy a fan of the classic comic books or all those awesome movies.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If the man on your list loves delicious milk chocolate, this Advent calendar from Lindt delivers 24 days of the most delicious Lindor Truffles for each day of Advent. Filled with different fillings, this delectable collection adds a decadent twist to any day. If he loves milk chocolate and is a bit of a kid at heart, consider the Lindt Bear Advent Calendar that features those cute critters to bright his days leading up to Christmas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For a guy who loves a good herbal tea, this advent calendar from Pukka is a great, budget-friendly pick.
Inspired by Pukka’s beautiful tea selection box designs, this advent calendar is the perfect way to offer up a moment or two of relaxation during the Christmas hustle and bustle.
Featuring 24 of Pukka’s most loved teas in a fun, puzzling order, your man will have fun as he finds his way through the tea maze and discovers each day’s surprise.