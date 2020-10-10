25 Best Apology Gifts for Men & Women (Updated!)

One of the keys to creating a love relationship that lasts is to agree when you need to learn to communicate better. There’s no better way to apologize for miscommunication than by sharing this book as your commitment to learning how to communicate to your loved one. This book outlines the ways each of us can actually hear one another, and experience love, and it’s one of the best for revealing things you never knew about each other.

Read together, and identifying your individual love languages for each other, it’s an amazing apology gift that can lead to fewer battles and a future of loving years together. The 5 Love Languages for Men helps guys get their A-game on in a relationship, and if misunderstandings frequently happen with your kids, The 5 Love Languages of Children really lets you tap into their needs and the best ways to be an effective parent. Share with them that you’re reading these books as a way to let them know you’re serious about forgiveness.