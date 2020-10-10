25 Best Apology Gifts for Men & Women (Updated!)

If you screwed up big time, said something stupid, or did something thoughtless that hurt the feelings of someone you care about, we’re here to help you make it right. The perfect gifts, thoughtfully selected, can show just how contrite you really are. While nothing beats saying you’re sorry face to face, these apology gifts can calm the storm and help show how much you really care.
These beautiful Dendrobium orchids are a great option for your lover, your best friend, or even a family member for their 45th wedding anniversary. They’re the closest to “sapphire blue” flowers you might find and a gorgeous gift.
If you acted like a jackass, own up to your mistake with this tongue-in-cheek apology gift. This stuffed donkey is about eight inches tall, and comes with a little t-shirt. Give your recipient a heads up: this toy is surface washable and can be tumble dried, so it’s relatively easy to clean.
If this little guy doesn’t seem like a big enough gift, another option to consider is this giant sized “I’m sorry” teddy bear, perfect for apologizing for a really big fight.
Jewelry is a thoughtful gift for when you really, deeply screwed up. This affordable necklace gives you all the sparkle of diamonds, but at a price point that’s fairly affordable. For those on a tight budget, a $99 necklace is a solid apology gift that shows the depth of your remorse.
Of course, if you really messed up, you might want to consider a more lavish piece of diamond jewelry. This 1.5 carat solitaire necklace is a good place to start your search for epic diamond jewelry.
When in doubt, chocolate can help. This gold box of chocolates includes 19 tasty treats, perfect for when you need to apologize to someone who has a sweet tooth. The box is totally gift-able, thanks to an included ribbon on top of the box. And you can always pair a box of chocolates with the flowers or stuffed animals recommended earlier on our list.
If you want to say “thank you for forgiving me,” simply say it with the box of Merci Finest Assortment of European Chocolates.
Sometimes a little humor can diffuse a tense situation. This chuckle-worthy apology card is a good option for those who want a funny card, or those who just don’t have the budget for a more substantial apology gift. You could also pop a gift card inside the envelope, but be careful.
Some people might take offense at the idea of you “buying them off” with a card that’s essentially like giving cash. However, others would be excited at the possibility of a little shopping spree, or a free dinner. Know your audience, and be sure to make a choice that won’t get you in even more hot water.
If you need an immediate gift solution, an eGift card is a spontaneous way to say “I love you, and I’m sorry.”
Okay, this cool steampunk lamp isn’t as weird as it seems. This is the perfect gift to give to your guy to let him know you’re newly illuminated about whatever you did to make him upset. It’s a gentle reminder that he’s the light of your life, and you never want to intentionally make him angry. This clever apology gift is handmade of genuine old iron pipes and looks a like an industrial robot might.
If he’s a Star Wars fanatic, this Flametrooper steampunk lamp is another fun option, as is the Robot Jedi Lamp. If none of these is a perfect idea, browse through our list of the best steampunk lamps here for more interesting and unique apology gifts.
Uh oh – Did your inside unexpectedly slip out and put you in the dog house? Happens to the best of us, but when it does, it pays to make amends before too much time passes. An immediate apology is always in order, especially if your inside voice was saying something totally rude or judgemental, but if you follow up with this clever box sign, you’re practically guaranteed forgiveness – at least this time. It definitely does not give you carte blanche to spout off whenever you want.
Another great idea for apology gifts is this box sign that speaks of mistakes, love, apologies and forgiveness.
Chocolate doesn’t actually fix everything, but it certainly helps. This is a great gift basket for when you’ve offended your parents or your romantic partner. This gift basket is overflowing with all kinds of goodies, including cookies, pretzels, chocolate truffles, caramels, candies, popcorn, dried fruit, cake, and toffee. Pair this gift basket with an equally “sweet” apology, and all will be forgiven.
Looking for something more savory than sweet? This Oh Nuts Gift Box is filled with healthy snacks, and can give you the chance to say “oh nuts, I totally blew it.”
Need to apologize to someone, and you’ve let that anger spill overnight without settling things, since most people start their day with coffee, you can slip a steaming cup of joe in this apology mug across the table to them, along with a specially cooked breakfast. Food, coffee and humor are a good way to settle a disagreement for sure.
If you want to get a giggle right off, the “Let me overthink this” mug should do it. And another funny mug says “don’t talk to me or I will cut you.” If you want to give a serious mea culpa, hand over a pound of Death Wish coffee beans and ask if they’d like to serve you some of that coffee. After all, if you have to apologize, they’ll at least appreciate the joke for the moment.
Usually, if you’ve had a misunderstanding with someone you love, there’s a little responsibility on both sides. One way to help you both acknowledge your mistake is to present your significant other with this sweet gift set that features two feather pendants, along with a story about apology and forgiveness, which is a powerful lesson in itself.
Another great way to get your arms around misunderstandings and apologies is to share with each other I’m Sorry: The Art of Apology and The Gift of Forgiveness. This book is filled with great advice on the best ways to apologize and reconcile after a disagreement.
When you were acting jerk-y, give jerky. This assortment of gourmet beef jerky comes in a giftable little velour pouch. Play up the “jerk” pun angles, and forgiveness is only a meat stick away. For the hard-to-please folks, consider an exotic jerky sampler, featuring venison, elk, wild boar, and bison.
One of the keys to creating a love relationship that lasts is to agree when you need to learn to communicate better. There’s no better way to apologize for miscommunication than by sharing this book as your commitment to learning how to communicate to your loved one. This book outlines the ways each of us can actually hear one another, and experience love, and it’s one of the best for revealing things you never knew about each other.
Read together, and identifying your individual love languages for each other, it’s an amazing apology gift that can lead to fewer battles and a future of loving years together. The 5 Love Languages for Men helps guys get their A-game on in a relationship, and if misunderstandings frequently happen with your kids, The 5 Love Languages of Children really lets you tap into their needs and the best ways to be an effective parent. Share with them that you’re reading these books as a way to let them know you’re serious about forgiveness.
You know what’s really great for smoothing things over? A handmade gift. Maybe a jar of your homemade preserves, or maybe a handmade apology card, or perhaps even a plate of cookies you painstakingly decorated by hand. But if you lack the skills to make something handmade yourself, you can always outsource the handmaking to someone else.
One handmade gift we love is this set from The Little Flower Soap Co., a handmade giftery based in Michigan. This is a great gift for any woman who is stressed out and needs some self-care, and it’s also a nice gift for anyone with family ties to Michigan. It includes a gift box with gift tag, soap, lip balm, Pink Grapefruit bath salts, muscle rescue balm, and skin rescue balm.
This set of handmade lip balms along with a note that says you miss her kisses is another sweet way to say you’re sorry. These Bourbon lip balms are another idea to invite your sweetheart to form a truce over a kiss that’s also a cocktail.
Okay, you might be wondering just how these solar mason jar lanterns qualify as apology gifts. Here’s our idea, because sometimes the expected apology note falls short and seems so “expected.” Instead give someone this nifty gift, along with a note or a conversation to let them know they are the light of your life. Tell them how being in a relationship with you is enlightening, and makes your world a better place.
Sometimes talking things out in the cold hard light of day is darned tough. These soft lights could make for an evening conversation that is gentle and opens the door to forgiveness.
Just in case you’ve blown it big time, like you forgot someone’s important birthday or your anniversary, this beautiful tea gift set is the perfect apology gift. It lets you deliver flowers in the most unique fashion, with beautiful tea that literally blooms in the pot. This set includes a beautiful high quality borosilicate teapot along with four cups, and because the pot is clear, it’s easy to watch the tea bloom before their eyes. Not only will it calm a difficult situation, it will make for an amazing conversation starter that’s gentle and sweet. It comes with 12 tea flowers, so you’ll have plenty of time to talk things out.
If you’re buying for someone who loves tea in general, all the gift sets from Teabloom are pretty amazing. You can browse for more of their beautiful options here.
Sometimes when you screw up big, you need an apology gift that’s really special, like chocolate and diamonds, or chocolate diamonds. Even though they’re a little on the spendy side, a diamond gift shows just how sorry you are for whatever you said or did.
Set in 10k rose gold, it says more than just I love you. Set with chocolate and white diamonds this infinity pendant makes it clear that you’re in this relationship for the long haul and that this misunderstanding is merely a hiccup. It’s also more visually arresting than the other diamond necklace we recommended earlier in our guide, making it ideal for those who want something with a little more “oomph”.
Another apology splurge would be this beautiful rose gold infinity ring set with white and chocolate diamonds.
If laughter is the best medicine, this apology notepad is a great way to deliver your message in a way that will get anyone laughing. This pad features a myriad of clever excuses for your bad behavior, and it ends with the promise to never do whatever it was you did in the future. This fun pad works for loved ones as well as coworkers, friends and kids.
The Thanks a Bunch notepad is another opportunity to thank them for their understanding and love, with a write in section where you can embellish your thoughts, while the Paper Tantrum notepad might help you explain in a non-confrontational way your bad mood or behavior that caused the eruption.
Have you been a little salty with someone you’re normally in sync with? Then a little gift of sweetness along with an apology might be in order. This cute cookie gift box is a way to accomplish both. With a dozen delicious fresh baked cookies, each with an “I’m Sorry” sticker on the front, as long as your mistake wasn’t egregious, you’ll be forgiven at the first yummy bite.
Baked fresh in small batches and shipped the same day, these tasty sorry gifts come in a wild selection of flavors including Snickers Cookie, Sugar Cookie with Cranberries & Walnut, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Cookie, Double Chocolate with Coconut Cookie, Heath Toffee Bar Cookie, Oatmeal Raisin Cookie, Almond Joy Cookie, Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie, M&M Sugar Cookie, Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie, Peanut Butter Cookie and Old Fashioned Sugar Cookie.
If an apology is due to a larger group, for instance your team at work, these yummy cookie boxes come as large as four dozen cookies.
If you live with a significant other and kids, there will be miscommunications in even the most healthy relationships. That’s when this cool retro message board is a handy way to change the dynamic after a misunderstanding or argument. Hang it in a common area like the kitchen, where everyone can see it, and make sure if the issue was indeed your fault that you find a way to say something positive or apologize on your message board.
Not only will it let you acknowledge your mistakes, but it will also teach the whole family the power of apology and forgiveness, which is super cool. It comes with 298 characters so you’ll never need to worry that you’ll come up short on your message.
When an argument occurs, there’s just no getting around the fact that it hurts, but the saving grace is knowing that despite your disagreement, your relationship’s foundation is built on love and passion for one another. This deliciously scented Chesapeake Bay candle is the perfect way to reinforce that message. The Love + Passion candle is heavenly scented with grapefruit and mango, and it comes in a pretty glass container with a cool wooden topper.
The Balance + Harmony Candle is another awesome option, and it’s scented with water lily and pear. The Serenity + Calm Candle uses the aromatherapy of lavender and thyme to help create an environment where you can talk, without anger.
There’s nothing quite like giving someone a heart to symbolize your deepest sentiments. If you’ve had an argument with someone you love, this pretty little open heart ring is one of our favorite apology gifts. Made of 10k yellow gold, this heart ring is embellished with two tiny diamonds to add extra sparkle to your sentiment. It’ll be hard for your sweetie to stay mad if you give it with the promise you’ll never hurt her feelings again.
We’re also pretty nuts about this dainty bow ring that’s 10k gold and set with pretty Swarovski crystals. It’s a perfect gift for a girlfriend, wife, or just in case you happened to piss of your teenage daughter, which we all know is easy to do.
If you’re game to spend a bit more, check out our favorite dainty diamond gifts here.
After a disagreement, it’s pretty easy to feel defensive, hurt and unforgiving. This apology gift is perfect for both men and women as it’s a healing stone bracelet with all kinds of good energy to empower positive interactions moving forward. It features both blue Tiger Eye stones and black Onyx beads in a two-row style on an adjustable black cord.
What makes it so great as a way to apologize is that the natural energies of both of these stones are so powerful. Tiger Eye naturally emits the power to help heal and resolve problems while not being clouded with emotion. Onyx stones represent strength as well as self control. THis combination is a nice way to cement your commitment to creating an environment in which you both feel supported and loved.
This set of rose quartz bead bracelets would also be awesome apology gifts, as this pink stone calms feelings of resentment and anger, while supporting love and harmony.
Have you noticed that when you haven’t eaten you tend to speak a little more harshly than normal? Arguments often occur when you’re hangry, because everything seems magnified when your stomach is growling. Plus, if you are hungy, your brain isn’t firing on all cylinders, which is never good for coming to agreement on anything.
Just in case your partner communicates in hangry mode, get them this funny tee shirt that will remind both of you that it’s better to fill your belly before opening your trap. Another awesome apology gift is this sweet tee shirt that reminds us to always be kind. Great words of advice.
Did you really go over the cliff and do something almost unforgivable? We don’t want to question what’s gotten you into this space, but this pretty necklace can help bridge the divide. Made of silver plated brass, it features two intertwined rings that are connected at the top – symbolic of your connection together. Most appealing is the very blunt apology message it comes with which acknowledges that you serious F–k Up.
If you’ve gotten into it with your best friend, a sweet friendship bracelet can be your way to tell your bestie that you’re sorry and you need her in your life.
We all know what happens after an argument. We don’t get a good night’s sleep. If you’ve made y our lady lose sleep over something, the best way to apologize is to give her a gift of bamboo pajamas. These cuties are 95 percent bamboo viscose and five percent spandex to give her totally stretchy comfort. Because bamboo is so breathable, she’ll sleep cool and comfy and probably wake up a lot less hot under the collar. Whew!
If these aren’t quite her style, we’ve found lots of lovely bamboo pajama options. Browse through our list of the best bamboo pajamas here. Just in case you’re feeling like she could use even more bamboo comfort, consider getting her some soothing bamboo undies as well.