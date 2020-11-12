21 Best Baby’s First Christmas Stockings: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

Santa Claus isn’t the only one making special deliveries each year. If you and your family are celebrating a baby’s first Christmas this season, make sure the occasion and celebration is marked with matching family pajamas and the perfect present: a baby’s first Christmas stocking.
Our list of the best 21 baby Christmas stockings features adorable finds, recently released 2020 editions, personalized favorites, and even some awesome stocking designs they’ll love – and use! – for years to come. And, all of these baby’s first Christmas stockings have more than enough room for all those awesome toys, treats, and other incredible stocking stuffers you’ve got planned. Hooray!
For some seriously cute keepsakes your family will cherish forever, read on.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As much as we love bold and colorful Christmas stockings, sometimes designs without all the bells and whistles win out. If you’re more into classic colors and simple touches, we think you’ll love this white baby Christmas stocking.
With a sentiment simply printed on the cuff along with a tree and snowflake, this stocking leaves everything to your imagination. Fill it with fun packages, decorate it with diaper pins. rattles and tiny toys – the choice is yours!
Measure 8.5-inches at the opening x 17-inches long.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Well, isn’t this the cutest thing! Celebrate baby’s first Christmas with this incredibly adorable stocking from Heart’s Sign. Available in both pink and blue, this stocking is just perfect to mark the occasion. Measuring in at 20-inches long it has more than enough space for all those awesome stuffers you’re already planning! And, at such a great price, this is hard to pass up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I think we can all agree: a baby is the ultimate “special delivery,” so if you’re looking to celebrate a baby’s first Christmas, take a look at this incredibly cute special delivery-themed Christmas stocking from the Let’s Make Memories shop.
Measuring in at 19-inches long x 7-inches wide, this is a large stocking option, perfect for stuffing all kinds of goodies in there. Completely customizable, too, this stocking isn’t just perfect for their first Christmas, but for all of them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Baby’s first Christmas stocking receives a majorly cute twist with this giraffe edition for 2020 from WEWILL. Featuring dangling legs – seriously, so cute! – and available in two colors – blue and pink – this is one sweet keepsake to mark the occasion with. Measuring in at 20-inches long this large and spacious stocking is perfect for all kinds of gifts, treats, and other special keepsakes you’re planning on.
WEWILL also has some incredibly cute baby’s first Christmas ornaments available should you want another keepsake.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We’re really loving the options that the Let’s Make Memories shop on Amazon has available for Christmas stockings this year, including this incredibly cute and irresistible stocking: the “baby’s first Christmas stocking,” 2020 edition.
Available in two different colors – red and green – and featuring a fun for the holiday pattern, this stocking is completely customizable. And, measuring in at 19-inches long x 7-inches wide, it’s large enough to fill with all kinds of awesome treasures for baby.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I’ve always felt that Christmas stockings should complement your holiday decor – including a baby’s first Christmas stocking. This personalized option from Let’s Make Memories is available in four different styles – bird, snowflakes, reindeer, and Christmas trees – and is completely customizable! Made with a buffalo plaid pattern, these rustically-inspired stockings are perfect for almost all kinds of Christmas decor.
And, while this doesn’t scream “baby’s first Christmas” it is a style that they’ll love as they get older.
Measures 19-inches long x 7.5-inches wide
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a sweet and adorable stocking for a baby’s first Christmas, check out this completely awesome 2020 edition from WEWILL. Available in two designs – pink felt with an embroidered angel, blue felt with an embroidered bear – and measuring in at 18-inches long, this is a large and spacious baby’s first Christmas stocking, perfect for all those awesome fillers and stuffers you’re planning on to mark the occasion with.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes a baby’s first Christmas stocking doesn’t need to scream “baby’s first Christmas,” you know? If you’re looking for options that baby can use year-after-year, this cute personalized option is really speaking to us. Simple yet timeless, these stockings come in three styles: burlap, quilted, and cotton. An attractive design, this will look great as part of your regular decor.
And, because you can personalize it, it makes it that much more special. And, who knows, maybe the entire family needs matching stockings? This is a great option for that, too.
Measures 8.5-inches at the opening x 19-inches long.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every first Christmas is worth celebrating, and with this adorable baby’s first Christmas stocking from Heart’s Sign, it’s easier than ever. Available in both baby pink and baby blue, there’s a cute design for girls and boys.
Measuring in at 20-inches long, it’s the perfect size for all those toys, treats, and special surprises you have in store for baby’s first Christmas. A keepsake for sure, this is one item you’ll hold onto for years.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These whimsical winter and Christmas characters just scream “perfect for baby” to us, so we’re including on our list of the best baby’s first Christmas stockings.
This personalized option from the Let’s Make Memories shop is available in four different adorable characters – bear, Santa Claus, snowman, and reindeer. Made with buffalo plaid pattern detailing on the cuff and the tip of the toe, these stockings are completely cute.
Please note that these are screen printed stockings – nothing is embroidered on.
Measures 19-inches long x 7.5-inches wide
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Because the holidays are so magical with a new baby around, it seems fitting that we’d find this adorable first Christmas stocking that’s magical in its own right. Featuring a sweet removable soft toy in the shape of a monkey – how cute! – this stocking is available in both pink and blue. Made of felt and knit fabric, this is a highly reviewed option and even features a cute photo frame on the cuff for a truly custom look and keepsake.
This stocking is 19-inches long, so it’s big enough to put all sorts of holiday goodies and gifts inside.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re searching for baby’s first Christmas stockings but want them to be a little more creative and bold, take a look at these personalized options from Let’s Make Memories. Available in five different 3D styles – Santa Claus, dog, fox, snowman, and a gingerbread bear – you’ll be able to add the baby’s name to really make it their own. A great option that can be used for years, this is definitely a fun stocking to hang by the chimney!
These stockings are made of 100% polyester. Measures 9-inches at the opening x 20-inches long.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This sweet Santa stocking from New Traditions is just perfect for baby’s first Christmas. With the words “baby’s first Christmas” embroidered across the brim of Santa’s hat, this three-dimensional design is a cute addition to your home’s decor and fireplace mantle. Made of felt, this unisex stocking is 16-inches long, providing ample room for all those magical fillers you’re planning on.
A memorable keepsake you’ll for ever, this is one cute baby’s first Christmas stocking.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You only ever get one first Christmas, so make sure their stocking keepsake is one that they’ll not only love but will continue to use for years. This customizable name stocking from Let’s Make Memories is fashionable and large. Measuring in at 19-inches long x 7-inches wide, this is a large stocking option, perfect for stuffing all kinds of toys and small gifts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This little baby’s first Christmas stocking is made for that bundle of sugar and spice, and everything nice. The pink and white checked background makes the perfect palette for the adorable appliqued carriage with a reindeer on the side, duck, baby bottle and rattle. The white fleece stocking cuff is embroidered with Baby’s First Christmas. This stocking is sizeable at 18.5 inches long, so you could even use it as a wrap for little baby gifts inside. Good news, you can also get this stocking in blue gingham too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you want to skip the snowmen, and reindeer and other Christmas icons, this personalized Christmas stocking recognizes the importance of a new baby this year, but it’s imprinted with some pretty special and loving sweet thoughts of that babe’s mommy and daddy. This stocking can be personalized with baby’s name and the year. This company allows for more letters, meaning longer names won’t be an issue. And the loving sign off at the bottom? You have 50 characters to add your own personal sentiments.
You can also get this customizable stocking in white with pink details if you’d prefer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a sweet and adorable stocking for a baby’s first Christmas, check out this completely awesome 2020 edition from WEWILL. Available in two designs – pink felt with an embroidered angel, blue felt with an embroidered bear – and measuring in at 18-inches long, this is a large and spacious baby’s first Christmas stocking, perfect for all those awesome fillers you’re already planning to celebrate such a special occasion.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a stocking that’s more rustic and less fluffy? This stocking for baby is printed on a burlap style material that would look perfect hung on the mantle of your Christmas cabin. It features Rudolph and the cutest little penguin, sitting in front of their Christmas trees. Beneath them, the festive banner can be imprinted with the year, while the baby’s name is imprinted at the top.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This simple, sweet and so affordable little gift is the perfect thing to give a friend with a new babe this year. This baby’s first Christmas stocking also comes with a matching hat for extra cuteness! The reindeer theme is incredibly perfect for the holidays and measuring in at 13″ long, this is a modestly sized stocking, ideal for small gifts and knickknacks. The hat measure 9″.
No worries if you are shopping for a girl baby. This cute set comes in pink as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This sweet velvety Christmas stocking is a perfect way to celebrate baby’s first Christmas with a design they’ll use for the rest of their childhood. While it doesn’t say it’s their first Christmas, this stocking is customizable with their name which makes it even better. This cute stocking is quite large, measuring 20 inches long and it features two snowmen outlined in silver thread. The stocking top looks like drifting snow, making space for their name to be embroidered. It’s a great option for either a baby girl or boy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Waffle weave cotton at the toe and cuff are offset by a fluffy pink fleece stocking body. This sweet little baby stocking is highlighted by a baby reindeer, fluffy and chubby, on the stocking front. The cuff is embroidered with the traditional phrase, and satin ribbon and bow accents make it look even more soft and sweet. The waffle weave and pink satin ribbon embellished toe make this baby’s first Christmas stocking extra special.