21 Best Baby’s First Christmas Stockings: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

Santa Claus isn’t the only one making special deliveries each year. If you and your family are celebrating a baby’s first Christmas this season, make sure the occasion and celebration is marked with matching family pajamas and the perfect present: a baby’s first Christmas stocking.

Our list of the best 21 baby Christmas stockings features adorable finds, recently released 2020 editions, personalized favorites, and even some awesome stocking designs they’ll love – and use! – for years to come. And, all of these baby’s first Christmas stockings have more than enough room for all those awesome toys, treats, and other incredible stocking stuffers you’ve got planned. Hooray!

For some seriously cute keepsakes your family will cherish forever, read on.