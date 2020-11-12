21 Best Baby’s First Christmas Stockings: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

21 Best Baby's First Christmas Stockings: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

Santa Claus isn’t the only one making special deliveries each year. If you and your family are celebrating a baby’s first Christmas this season, make sure the occasion and celebration is marked with matching family pajamas and the perfect present: a baby’s first Christmas stocking.

Our list of the best 21 baby Christmas stockings features adorable finds, recently released 2020 editions, personalized favorites, and even some awesome stocking designs they’ll love – and use! – for years to come. And, all of these baby’s first Christmas stockings have more than enough room for all those awesome toys, treats, and other incredible stocking stuffers you’ve got planned. Hooray!

For some seriously cute keepsakes your family will cherish forever, read on.

Why Buy A Baby's First Christmas Stocking?

Whether you're shopping for your own family or for a dear friend, celebrating each of the "first's" with a new baby is incredibly special. Christmas is no exception. And, no offense to Halloween - which is also a fun "first" to celebrate - other than a first birthday, Christmas might be the biggest and most significant holiday in those first 12 months.

A baby's first Christmas stocking is a great keepsake to either buy for your own little one or someone else's. While our list features plenty of "baby's first Christmas"-themed stockings, we also included some fabulous and completely cute styles that are not so specific.

These options offer you the opportunity to personalize the stocking to the child, adding his or her name. And, as much as we love the stockings that are specifically made to highlight the moment, we love the other designs, too. Not only are they perfect for the first Christmas, but they're perfect for all the ones still to come.

Baby's First Christmas: An Extra Special Season

Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, and if you have a new little one crawling around the house, the season is even more merry and bright. Between the excitement of Christmas morning, new traditions, and the celebration of the first of many big holidays as a family, there's a lot of magic in the air.

In addition to scooping up an adorable baby's first Christmas stocking to mark the occasion, there are a lot of other ways to make the most of the season and create a magical experience for baby - and you!

Some of our favorite traditions and special keepsakes are a baby's first Christmas ornament, new pajamas, holiday outfits, and photos - lots and lots of photos!

The Christmas Stockings Tradition

Hanging stockings by the chimney with care has been a popular Christmas tradition since the early 1800s, but the story actually dates back a little further than that...

...As legend has it, a widowed man was struggling to provide financial support for his three daughters. Word spread throughout the village, just as Saint Nicholas was wandering through - yes, the actual Saint Nicholas. Knowing the man would never accept help, Saint Nicholas snuck into their home one night and filled the girls' socks with cold coins - which were hanging by the fire to dry. The rest, as they say, is history...

While gold coins are no longer the standard stocking stuffers, the tradition lives on today with Santa Claus filling children's stockings with all kinds of goodies and knick-knacks. So, make sure your newest little one is ready for all the holiday fun with a baby's first Christmas stocking! 

