21 Best Baseball Gifts for Kids

Chris Richard, former MLB Draft Prospect, Head Coach for Essex Legion Baseball in Essex, Vermont, and the Vermont Director of Scouting for Prep Baseball Report recommends the Blast Baseball Swing Trainer and says it “gives a really good swing analysis” for his players.

This is one of those super convenient and not incredibly expensive gift ideas. This trainer was featured in a few commercials with Major Leaguer Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros and he actually used the product. Just place the device on the knob of the bat your baseballer is using and it will calculate a bunch of stats that will help adjust a player’s swing.

This is the most widely used swing trainer across all leagues from Little League to the pros. The trainer is iOs and Android compatible and will even take a video of your swing that you can upload it so you can see what you are doing in real-time. It will analyze your swing and can even compare it to previous swings so you can see progress. Helps to improve timing, bat angle, bat speed, and attack angle. No set up necessary, just put it on the knob of the bat and sync the info to a smartphone using a Blast App.