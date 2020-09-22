21 Best Baseball Gifts for Kids

Most kids that play baseball start playing at a young age and stop when they hang up the cleats. Learning the right techniques early on can lead to a very successful baseball career. Here are the best gifts to get your baseball player that will help build skills and make them a better ballplayer.
Chris Richard, former MLB Draft Prospect, Head Coach for Essex Legion Baseball in Essex, Vermont, and the Vermont Director of Scouting for Prep Baseball Report recommends the Blast Baseball Swing Trainer and says it “gives a really good swing analysis” for his players.
This is one of those super convenient and not incredibly expensive gift ideas. This trainer was featured in a few commercials with Major Leaguer Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros and he actually used the product. Just place the device on the knob of the bat your baseballer is using and it will calculate a bunch of stats that will help adjust a player’s swing.
This is the most widely used swing trainer across all leagues from Little League to the pros. The trainer is iOs and Android compatible and will even take a video of your swing that you can upload it so you can see what you are doing in real-time. It will analyze your swing and can even compare it to previous swings so you can see progress. Helps to improve timing, bat angle, bat speed, and attack angle. No set up necessary, just put it on the knob of the bat and sync the info to a smartphone using a Blast App.
Wilson is one of the oldest glove manufacturers in the world and a good mitt is one of the best gifts you can give any baseball player, young or old. The “A’ series of baseball glove is worn by more major leaguers than any other glove series. I have been using the A2000 series since I was 14 years old and any ballplayer will tell you that once you have found the right glove, you don’t really look elsewhere.
The leather made glove is available in multiple sizes depending on the position your ballplayer plays. The smaller gloves in inches are for infielders and the larger gloves are for outfielders, first basemen, and catchers. Pitchers can use any glove designed for fielders and it is more feel related than size related. I wore an infielders glove to pitch which was around 12 inches. My outfielder glove, the A2000, was 13.5 inches and one of the bigger gloves that Wilson makes before crossing the line from baseball to softball. The A500 is available in left and right-handed gloves, multiple colors, and even available in the Yasiel Puig style which is blue on blue and really cool. If you are looking to buy a glove that is designed as a transitional mitt between the A500 and A2000, there is an A1000 available.
When it comes to working out kinks in a ballplayer’s swing there is no greater tool than a Tee and it makes for a fantastic gift at any age. When your ballplayer started playing it was most likely tee-ball. Tee-ball is a great way for a person to develop good habits at the plate, habits that they will take with them when hitting off of live pitching. I still play ball at 35 years old and I coach high school and college players and the one item I always bring with me is a Tanner Tee.
The tee was designed to allow a person to practice their swing solo. Often times players are hindered by not having enough people to create game situations. The tee simulates where a pitch will end up in the strike zone and can be moved to replicate inside, outside, high and low pitches. Most kids stop using the tee when they grow out of tee-ball and that is a mistake. The tee is a useful tool at any age and is still used by Major League players every day to help adjust their swings. Also, a tee is a great investment because a player will never grow out of the tee. They can use it from 5 years old until the day they hang up their cleats.
When I was growing up there weren’t a ton of different baseball bags to choose from. The one bag that everyone seemed to have was awkward and hard to carry and impossible to store because it was the length of a 30+ inch bat. Nowadays there are some options that are meant to be both comfortable and convenient for young and adult ballplayers. The baseball backpack was not available when I was coming up through the ranks and even in college, we were given massive duffle bags that were hard to carry and even harder to store.
The Easton brand is most well-known for their baseball equipment and while they have ventured into other sports their baseball gear is still their best seller. This backpack can hold everything your ballplayer needs to be game ready. It has two slots for baseball bats, enough room for cleats, glove, and water bottle, and is as easy to carry as their school backpack. The compartments are all vented to allow airflow which cuts down on smell and trapped moisture. The bag is available in a number of different sizes and colors.
When it comes to wood baseball bats there is no name more iconic than Louisville Slugger. the bast brand has been supplying the MLB since it’s inception and the bats have become better as time has moved on. Traditionally the ash bat has been the most popular bat, but with technology being what it is the maple bat has become increasingly more popular because of its durability and pop. Ash bats break far more frequently which is only a real issue for players facing faster pitching.
When training I recommend using a wood bat at almost every level because when a player doesn’t hit the ball on the barrel of a wood bat there is a sting and lack of power. Hitting with a wood bat trains the player to square the ball up and hit it on the sweet spot. For any ballplayer that has ever hit a ball on the sweet spot of a wooden bat they will attest that there is no greater feeling. Giving a quality maple bat as a gift is a great move and will provide your player with years of batting practice.
A good pair of baseball cleats are a great gift idea because a player’s feet are one of the most important parts of their body. I wore the wrong cleats one year and ended up getting a nasty case of plantar fasciitis which is incredibly painful and quite easy to avoid. I played through the injury but started investing in proper cleats so I’d never had to experience it again. Youth cleats and adult cleats are very different for baseball players. Youth cleats have rubber spikes where adult cleats change to metal spikes and the feeling of running on rubber vs metal is very different.
Legally you can use rubber spike throughout a baseball career, but metal spikes are much better for older, more serious players. It took me two years to adjust to the difference. Under Armour makes some of the best cleats, metal and rubber, that you can buy. They are comfortable, supportive and most importantly, lightweight. I prefer a high-top cleat for more ankle support and recommend a higher top to protect a player’s ankles when sliding and running the bases. These awesome cleats are available in a ton of sizes and a few different colors.
Growing up in the Northeast I only had a few months per year where I could be outside playing the game I loved. Regardless of where your player lives geographically, they could definitely benefit from getting extra swings. The only way to truly master something is by practice and repetition. This baseball swing net will allow a player to practice indoors and outdoors, year-round without breaking anything or having to chase baseballs. The net provides a tee and 16oz weighted baseball which will build swing strength and accuracy.
The dimensions of the net are 7 feet by 7 feet. The exterior of the net actually bends to form a half-circle shape so your player can practice hitting the opposite way and also pulling the ball. No matter if he/she is a lefty or righty, they can get the extra swings they need to constantly stay in shape. I wish I had this net growing up. It can be set up in a garage or even basement for winter practices and training. The net is completely portable and can be broken down to fit in an easy to carry bag. There are three color choices including the featured red and black.
Batting gloves are a relatively new tool to help baseball players raise their level of play. While there are still a ton of ballplayers that don’t use batting gloves, there are far more that do use them for every single at-bat. The batting glove is meant to help take the sting out of hitting the ball and are even used in baserunning during slides, both feet first and head first.
These Nike batting gloves are not only comfortable but they provide a thin layer of padding on the palms and wrists to make them better suited for both hitting and sliding. I actually bought a pair of these gloves before my baseball season this past summer and swear by them. They are lightweight and really take the sting out of hitting the ball on the end or handle of the bat. They have a bit of stretch to them so your ballplayer will take more time between needing a larger size. They are available in multiple colors to match their team’s colors.
Wearing a watch during a baseball game is a bit of a no-no, in fact, wearing jewelry of any kind is against the rules in any league under semi-professional baseball. During practice is another story though. Exercise watches are becoming exceedingly more and more popular to athletes of any kind, including baseball players. If a player wants to know calories burned, heart rate and steps tracked then investing in a smartwatch as a gift is a great move.
These watches are incredibly durable. In fact, one of the players on my team this summer was hit by a pitch in the wrist and the watch survived an 80mph fastball. The watch features smart notifications, automatic uploads to Garmin Connect, live tracking, and music controls when synced to a compatible smartphone. While wearing one of these won’t make your ballplayer a better athlete, they will know more about their body and the way they process exercise. There are a bunch of different colors and options available.
One of the best gifts I ever received while playing baseball was a pair of sliding compression shorts. These shorts are worn under baseball pants and provide extra padding when a player slides on rough terrain. The infield dirt on a baseball field can be a bit unforgiving. Fields are built with either dirt or clay and both substances can cause slide rash or raspberries which are a bit like road rash and very painful. The thin padding on the thighs of these shorts will help protect your ballplayer when they slide on the infield dirt.
These sliding shorts also come with a compartment that holds a protective cup. The slot where the cup goes can hold a male or female cup and acts like a jockstrap without having to wear another item. The slot holds the cup in place and it won’t jostle or move around like it could with a traditional jockstrap. The sliding shorts also provide something that you cannot buy in a store or online, confidence. If a player isn’t worried about getting hurt they will have more confidence running the bases or sliding for a catch in the field.
The training paddle or training glove is an ingenious training tool that will help your ballplayer get the ball transferred from glove to hand much quicker. This tool is all about hand speed which is needed for a good infielder. If you think about it, so much can go wrong between the ball hitting a glove and transferring to the throwing hand. If you watch a Major League game you will see errors made when a fielder takes the ball out of his glove and readies to throw it to a base.
This glove is designed unlike any other glove as it doesn’t have a deep webbing. It is made with leather and cork and doesn’t close like a traditional infielder’s glove. We used these in high school and college and to be honest, they totally work. They teach a player that the glove is made to slow the ball down and force a player to count on his or her throwing hand more than the glove. Once a player puts on a regular glove after using this tool catching and fielding the ball with a traditional glove is super simple.
A batting cage is one of those gifts that keeps on giving every time your player steps inside. They are easy to set up and take down and the extra practice of live hitting is something that will shape their game for years. Judging the ball out of a pitcher’s hand and actually getting to hit will improve their skills immensely. When I was slumping in my career I would spend hours hitting hundreds of balls to get my eye and hand speed back. If I didn’t have access to a batting cage I wouldn’t have been half the ballplayer I was and would have been far less successful.
This cage is designed to make the most out of any amount of space. If you have 20 extra feet in your yard you can set up a batting cage and play year-round. If you live in an area with cold winters and snow then you can take the cage down and set it up in a garage. This cage is available in multiple different sizes from the smallest cage which is 20 feet to larger sizes of 35 feet, 55 feet, and the largest size 70 feet. Each set comes with all the poles and netting you will need to set up. The net is 2mm braided net that can handle even the hardest hit baseballs.
The weighted baseball is a simple training tool not just for pitchers and fielders but for hitters as well. The weighted ball is a great resource for a pitcher that is looking to gain velocity on their fastball and looking to cut velocity from their offspeed pitches. If a player spends time throwing a heavier baseball while pitching they will throw a regular ball faster because of how light the regular ball feels. The same goes for a fielder making a throw from SS or the outfield. These balls are a great way to improve the speed and strength of a player’s throws.
From a hitter’s perspective, these balls will help with a batter’s control over where he/she hits the ball. Also, if a player trains with these and then goes to hitting a regular ball they will drive the ball with more power. A lighter baseball will travel farther after training with weighted balls. From a coaching perspective, I always have my pitchers practice with a weighted ball before they take the mound. Legendary closer Mariano Rivera used a weighted ball when he was in the bullpen before taking the field and he has the record for most saves and one of the lowest ERAs in baseball history. You can buy the balls individually or as a pack of six. The balls come in 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, or 11-ounces.
The right pair of shoes can make a huge difference in a player’s game. These New Balance turf training shoes are perfect for any kind of training, from indoors to playing on an actual diamond they will provide a ton of grip and are lightweight enough to not slow a player down. They have durable rubber soles and a synthetic body that make them one of the most popular training shoes for baseball and softball players. While I recommend wearing cleats for outdoor play especially when it comes to breaking in a pair of shoes, these kicks will perform almost as well as traditional spikes. They are available in virtually any size and come in 15 different colors.
The ability to practice a swing anywhere is a valuable commodity when it comes to practicing baseball. This swing trainer acts like a tetherball setup with a retractable baseball that moves while the player readies him/herself. Hitting the ball once will activate the retraction and enable the hitter to continue swinging at a moving baseball. This swing trainer helps with hand speed and hand-eye coordination.
All-in-one design sets up and collapses easily for efficient carrying and storage. This device is perfect for individual practice and can be taken anywhere because of its ease of setup. It is lightweight and can be used indoors or outdoors meaning your player can practice year-round and get an advantage on those other players that take time off during the year. The real pitch simulation is something that any ballplayer can find serious value in.
Looking for a baseball-themed gift rather than a baseball training gift? This awesome wallet is definitely a great stocking stuffer idea for the holiday season. It is premium leather and features real baseball stitching. Rawlings is known for their amazing baseball gloves for people of all skill levels and ages. This wallet is made with the same leather and will hold all IDs, money, and cards while also showing your player’s love for baseball. You can snag this cool gift idea in one of three great colors.
Most baseball players will attest to the fact that the only way to become a better hitter is to face live pitching. The problem with facing live pitching is that there isn’t an overabundance of people that can throw to a training baseball player. There is also the danger of facing a wild pitcher as a hitter. Getting hit by a wild pitch is painful and can cause a lack of confidence at the plate. Investing in a quality pitching machine like this one can help any ballplayer become a better hitter without the danger of being hit by a pitch.
The Junior Hack Attack will throw right and left-handed curves, sliders, split fingers, knuckle, and Fastballs up to 70+ MPH. While 70 MPH isn’t incredibly fast, it is a good batting practice speed and will definitely help your batter become a better hitter. Most pitching machines only throw fastballs which can be helpful but can also hurt a player’s batting style. The offspeed pitches are the hardest to hit and most ballplayers would agree that a steady diet of both fastballs and offspeed pitches will help a batter become a better all-around hitter. The throwing head pivots instantly in any direction for ground balls, line drives, pop-ups, and 250 ft. fly balls so your player can practice fielding as well as hitting. This is an exceptional gift for any aspiring baseball player.
As an aspiring pitcher, it can be hard to find both a catcher and batter that have the time to receive pitches. And one of the best ways to become a better pitcher is to actually pitch bullpens or practice sessions using a catcher and batter. This rebounding net is an awesome gift idea because it allows your pitcher to become a better all-around pitcher by facing a batter and throwing in the strike zone consistently. The mesh net will collect the balls regardless of if they are thrown at the strike zone or not. The batter can be placed on both the left and right-hand sides of the plate. Practice makes perfect and this practice tool will definitely help your pitcher gain repetition and good habits when standing on the mound. It is easy to take apart and set up and can be used nearly anywhere with the distance to throw simulated games. The dimensions are 55 x 36 inches. It can also be used as a receiver for infield and outfield throwing practice.
When I was a kid and playing in high school there were only a few metal bat manufacturers and their bats were $300+. Luckily I had teammates that bought bats and used theirs because my family just couldn’t afford to spend $300 every year. Nowadays there are more manufacturers which means aggressive pricing on new aluminum bats so it is easier for players to get a new bat every 2-3 seasons. Marucci is one of the biggest names in bats and they make a beautiful baseball bat. The -3 length to weight ratio is a rule for high school baseball and above so their bats are mostly 32 or 33 inches. Once a player finds the right weight and length they typically stay with that size for their career. I used a 32 inch 29-ounce bat from the time I was 15 till today.
Compression technology is relatively new to the sports world. Compression arm sleeves were just becoming popular when I was playing in high school and college and not a lot of stores sold these sleeves. Now you can find sleeves almost anywhere but the quality varies from item to item. The Evoshield arm sleeve is meant to keep a player’s arm warm and loose and can be used by anyone on the diamond. Warming a player’s arm up is incredibly important to avoid injury and perform at the top level. This compression sleeve helps an athlete warm up faster and stay warm once they reach peak looseness. These arm sleeves are available in Adult and Youth sizes and come in multiple colors to match your player’s team uniform.
When I was in high school I had this necklace with my number (11) on it and when I received it I was super psyched. This is a really cool gift for any baseball player and can be customized and personalized with your player’s number. It features the white and red baseball stitch design and can be worn by girls and boys of all ages. This gift makes for a great stocking stuffer for baseball players or baseball fans.