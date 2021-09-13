11 Best Beard Accessories for the Well-Groomed Man

When it comes to keeping an epic beard, length is only a small part of the equation. Keeping your mane tight and well-groomed is equally important, if not more. That’s why we rounded up a list of some of the most essential beard accessories for aspiring facial hair wearers. Total newbies may benefit from a fully-loaded grooming kit but even experienced beard wearers could probably stand to step up their routine.
The ZEUS Men’s Ultimate Beard Care Kit is the ideal bundle for a burgeoning beard enthusiast who wants to experience the full grooming package.
This kit includes a Zeus Beard Shampoo (8 fl oz), (1) Zeus Beard Conditioner (8 fl oz), a Zeus Beard Balm (2oz), a Zeus Refined Beard Oil (2 fl oz), a Stainless Steel Scissors set, a Zeus Natural Horn Comb with Leather Sheath, a Zeus Natural Horn Wide Tooth Comb w/Leather Sheath, a Zeus Palm Beard Brush, and a Zeus Pocket Beard Brush. And it all comes in a giftable tin.
This is definitely one of the best beard accessory sets available and it also tops our list of the best beard grooming kits.
When it comes to keeping strong, healthy beards, nobody beats the Amish. They use a blend of nut butters, essential oils, and hair-strengthening botanicals, which has been masterfully recreated by this Honest Amish Beard Balm.
This all-organic balm has a uniquely woodsy scent rich with pleasing spice notes. It comes in a small tin, which may make this a better stocking stuffer than a gift, but a little bit of this product goes a long way for restoring softness and integrity. For more unruly beards, there is also the Honest Amish Heavy Duty Beard Balm, which will soften and condition even the most unruly of beards.
This Seven Potions Wooden Boar Bristle Brush is a great complement to any manly beard, as it naturally softens, calms, conditions, and tames wiry follicles. Why boar bristle? Because its similarities to human hair gives it built-in restorative powers when used on the hair and scalp. The real wood design gives it a pleasant smell and anti-static properties, ensuring a snag-free and luxurious brushing.
The Jack Black Beard Oil is a high-quality beard care product designed to smooth and soothe wiry beard hairs with its blend of kalahari melon oil, vitamin E, plum oil, and more. This cruelty-free product keeps beard hairs soft and moisturized throughout the day, while giving you an overall more groomed appearance. This beard oil is also a great way to reduce beard itch, which is caused by dry fraying follicles that irritate the skin underneath.
If your bearded one suffers from dry and wiry whiskers, they might need the full treatment from beard care expert Billy Jealousy. While you can buy their Beard Wash and Beard Control products separately, their full kit includes both, plus an extra-firm boar bristle brush for easy application. The wash uses a hydrating formula with aloe and soy protein, while the control product smooths the hair with jojoba oil.
No matter how little time one puts into their appearance, the fuzzy-chinned among us will keep coming back for the silky soft feel of their beard after this luxurious treatment. Billy Jealousy products are also featured in our list of the best beard creams.
The Philips Norelco Multigroom 7000 is one of the most popular hair grooming tools of all time, and its 23 different shaving attachments make it a true all-in-one tool. It supports a variety of length settings, making it easy to clean up and shape beards of any size. And if your rebellious bristles ever get too misshapen, can just use the rechargeable battery to take my jawline outside for a full buzz.
A warning though: the more proud beard-wearers out there might take a gifted trimmer the wrong way, so do a little probing to ensure that they want a trimmer before you go all-in and gift them one.
Death Grip Stache Wax is among the top choices for a quality hard wax that will offer your mustache that devilishly sharp curl you’ve been waiting to master. This wax provides a long-lasting hold on your whiskers, making it extra useful for those who want to give their mustache in particular some added shape and lift. it will work on chin hairs too but if you suspect your favorite beardo may want to extend that groomed look across their entire mane, then consider browsing our list of the best beard waxes.
The Ranger Grooming Signature Beard Oil is an all-in-one tonic to rejuvenate your facial follicles. This leave-in oil comes in a spiced sandalwood scent (as well as a fragrance-free option) with just two key ingredients: organic jojoba oil and Moroccan argan oil. Don’t worry, that’s a good thing since that means there are no unneeded fillers, fragrances, additives, parabens, or GMOs to worry about.
This oil treats, calms and dries equally well, making it good for cleaning, moisturizing, and eliminating the dreaded beard-druff.
The hardest part of owning a beard is knowing when to trim it down. If you don’t have a beard, then you don’t yet understand the temptation to ascend to Z.Z. Top-esque greatness and just leave it be. But the fact of the matter is that you have to shape your beard to face, and trim it down where it just won’t grow. This Aberlite Clearshaper clear shaving template is an invaluable tool for doing so, and prevents you from having to guess where to stop trimming at your neck and sideburns.
Small sample packs of various products are great for those testing the waters of true manliness, but committed beardos know they need to buy in bulk to meet the constant needs of their facial bush.
This value pack from Beardsley & Co. offers just that, featuring three 8 oz. bottles with various facial follicle formulas. Two of those bottles contain Beardsley Ultra Shampoo (one wild berry and one cantaloupe scented), which cleans and refreshes your beard using botanical ingredients.
In the other is Beardsley’s Ultra Conditioner, a potent product that will clean up the most unruly of beard with just a small amount. These natural products will work wonders on facial hair, or any other hair at that), which makes them a versatile and useful gift.
On top of that, you also get 4 oz. containers of both the Beardsley beard oil and beard lotion, completing the whole package.
Yet another exceptional beard combing option, this hand-made beard comb from Kent is a fine-tooth option that’s better for taming longer manes. One reviewer compares the feeling of using this beard comb to that of running “a hot butter-knife through butter.” At only about 3 inches long, this comb is a great add-on to pair with a balm or shampoo and makes for an easy pocket companion.