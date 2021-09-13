11 Best Beard Accessories for the Well-Groomed Man

  • Updated

When it comes to keeping an epic beard, length is only a small part of the equation. Keeping your mane tight and well-groomed is equally important, if not more. That’s why we rounded up a list of some of the most essential beard accessories for aspiring facial hair wearers. Total newbies may benefit from a fully-loaded grooming kit but even experienced beard wearers could probably stand to step up their routine.

What Are the Must-Have Beard Accessories?

Not everything on our list is crucial to maintaining proper beard hygiene but some are absolutely essential. One such is a boar bristle beard brush, which is hands-down the best way to clean debris out from between your beard hairs.

And whether or not using product is their style, every beardo needs at least a basic beard oil or beard balm in their medicine cabinet. The beard oil is better for giving a healthy sheen while the beard balm provides a slightly stronger hold.

Last but not least, a dedicated beard wearer needs to know their way around an electric trimmer, as their mane will be otherwise weakened by frayed ends and uneven growth.

There is no reason for one's beard grooming journey to end there but these tools simply represent the bare minimum for someone who wants to put effort into having a great beard.

How to Properly Groom Your Beard

No matter how set up you are with accessories, they won't do a lick of good without proper knowledge of how to utilize them. I can provide you with the quick and dirty summary of the optimal grooming routine but I recommend taking the time to read this guide from themanual.com on how to shape your beard to your face.

Once you have a solid idea of how to accentuate your face shape, you need to maintain a consistent length using an electric trimmer and/or scissors. This removes damaged ends and keeps your mane looking controlled and tame.

The next step is to to clean your beard and exfoliate the skin beneath it. This should be done every time you shower. You can use a special beard shampoo to do so but normal shampoo is still better than nothing.

After cleaning your beard, you should apply a beard oil or a beard balm to soften the bristles and prevent possible beard itch from occurring. On top of this, you can add wax to keep a shape throughout the day but note that you may have to reapply wax throughout the day if you work up a sweat.

